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The best shares to buy on the JSE in 2026 include Naspers, MTN Group, Shoprite, Sasol, Capitec, Anglo American, Standard Bank, Absa, Discovery and Boxer Retail.

What does “best JSE share” mean?

Here, it refers to a company that performs well across a clearly explained set of factors, including business quality, earnings stability, valuation, competitive strength and risk.

The right choice still depends on the investor. A cyclical mining share may suit someone who understands commodity markets and can handle sharp price swings. It would be a poor fit for an investor looking for steady income or lower volatility.

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How Do I Choose the Right JSE Shares to Invest In?

When selecting JSE shares, investors should consider factors such as company earnings, dividend history, market position, debt levels, and future growth prospects. It is also important to diversify across different sectors, including banking, retail, telecommunications, mining, and technology.

What You’ll Discover in This Ultimate Guide to JSE Investing: Whether you're a seasoned investor or just getting started, this guide is your go-to resource for navigating the South African stock market.

10 Best Shares to Buy in South Africa for 2026 - A Comparison

Rank JSE Share JSE Code Sector / Exposure Why It Stands Out Main Risk 1 Naspers NPN Technology / Global Internet Tencent exposure, ecommerce, fintech and global tech investments Tech valuations and Tencent dependence 2 MTN Group MTN Telecommunications / Fintech Strong African footprint, data growth and expanding fintech operations Currency, regulatory and country risk 3 Shoprite Holdings SHP Retail / Consumer Staples South African retail leader with strong mass-market reach and digital growth Consumer pressure and intense competition 4 Sasol SOL Energy / Chemicals Major energy and chemicals group with strong exposure to oil and commodity markets Oil prices, operational costs and commodity volatility 5 Capitec CPI Banking / Financial Services Fast-growing digital bank with a large and expanding customer base Consumer credit risk and high valuation expectations 6 Anglo American AGL Mining / Commodities Diversified global mining exposure across several major commodities Commodity-price cycles and operational risk 7 Standard Bank SBK Banking / Financial Services Large pan-African banking footprint with diversified income streams Credit risk, currencies and African economic conditions 8 Absa Group ABG Banking / Financial Services Diversified African bank with established dividend potential Credit losses and economic weakness 9 Discovery DSY Insurance / Banking / Healthcare Diversified exposure to insurance, banking, health and financial technology Regulatory complexity and execution risk 10 Boxer Retail BOX Discount Retail Growing value-focused retailer with a strong position in the South African mass market Consumer spending pressure and retail competition

Important: This page provides general information and research, not personalised financial advice. Share prices can fall, dividends can be reduced, and investors may lose some or all of their invested capital. Consider consulting an appropriately authorised financial adviser when making a material investment decision.

Our 10 JSE Shares to Buy Now (2026)

Naspers (NPN) – Tencent stake, tech exposure, undervalued MTN Group (MTN) – Africa telecom, fintech, strong growth Shoprite Holdings (SHP) – Retail leader, resilient, mass market Sasol (SOL) – Energy giant, oil-linked profits Capitec Bank (CPI) – Digital banking, rapid customer growth Anglo American (AGL) – Diversified mining, global commodity exposure Standard Bank (SBK) – Arguably the strongest pan-African banking story Absa Group (ABG) – Strong bank, dividends, diversified income Discovery (DSY) – Exposure to insurance, banking and health technology. Boxer (BOX) – Discount retail, new growth story

1. Naspers Ltd. (NPN)

Naspers is still one of the biggest names on the JSE, and for many investors, the main attraction remains its exposure to Tencent.

That gives South African investors a way to tap into Chinese technology, gaming, digital payments, e-commerce and artificial intelligence trends without buying Tencent directly.

The share has also often traded at a discount to the value of its underlying assets, which is part of why investors keep coming back to it.

Potential strengths

Exposure to international technology and ecommerce businesses.

A portfolio that extends beyond the South African economy.

Potential value when the listed share trades below the assessed value of its underlying assets.

Ongoing scope for portfolio simplification, capital allocation and operating improvements.

Main risks

Naspers can move sharply with global technology valuations, Tencent, and the discount between its market value and the value of its underlying investments.

Who may consider researching it?

Naspers may suit investors seeking long-term technology exposure who understand holding-company discounts and are comfortable with foreign-market, regulatory and structural complexity.

It may be unsuitable for investors who require simple operations, predictable dividends or primarily South African earnings.

What to verify before investing

Check the latest Naspers and Prosus financial results, the current composition of net asset value, share-repurchase activity, e-commerce profitability and the prevailing discount between the share price and estimated underlying value.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Strong exposure to Tencent and global tech Heavily affected by China market sentiment Large, established JSE-listed company Valuation can be complicated Potential upside if the discount narrows Less direct exposure to South Africa’s economy Shareholder returns remain an important theme Currency and regulatory risks can affect performance

Is Naspers a good JSE share to consider in 2026?

Naspers may appeal to investors who want JSE-listed exposure to global technology businesses rather than relying only on the South African economy. Much of its investment case is linked to Prosus, Tencent and a broader portfolio spanning ecommerce, fintech and digital platforms. The main thing to watch is valuation, as well as changes in global technology markets.

Does Naspers still have exposure to Tencent?

Yes. Naspers owns a controlling interest in Prosus, and Prosus continues to hold a significant investment in Tencent. This means movements in Tencent's value can still have a meaningful influence on the broader Naspers investment case, although Prosus has also expanded into other technology and ecommerce businesses.

2. MTN Group Ltd. (MTN)

MTN gives investors exposure to mobile networks, data growth, fintech and digital services across Africa and the Middle East. It is not just a traditional telecom company anymore.

The bigger story is mobile money, data usage, enterprise services, and the need for better connectivity across emerging markets.

That said, MTN is not a “sleep-easy-every-night” type of share.

Potential strengths

Large customer base across multiple markets.

Continued growth in data usage.

Fintech and Mobile Money provide potential sources of revenue beyond connectivity.

Scale can support infrastructure investment and operating efficiencies.

Main risks

Foreign-exchange movements, regulation, and country-specific operating risks

Who may consider researching it?

MTN may suit growth investors who are comfortable with emerging-market volatility, currency fluctuations and complicated cross-border operations.

It may be less appropriate for conservative investors seeking low regulatory risk and highly predictable rand-denominated earnings.

What to verify before investing

Review the latest group debt position, holding-company leverage, cash repatriation, capital expenditure, subscriber trends, fintech development and legal disclosures.

MTN’s latest financial publications and SENS announcements should be checked because material developments can arise between annual reporting dates.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Strong African telecom footprint Currency weakness can hurt earnings Growth in data and fintech services Regulatory risk in key markets Benefits from rising mobile and internet use Debt levels need watching Well-known brand across multiple countries Emerging-market volatility can be sharp

Why is MTN considered a JSE share to watch in 2026?

MTN combines a large African telecommunications footprint with growing exposure to mobile data, digital services and fintech. That gives the company more than one source of potential growth, especially as smartphone use, mobile payments and data consumption continue expanding across many of its markets.

What are the main risks of investing in MTN shares?

MTN operates across several African markets, which exposes investors to currency movements, regulatory changes, political developments and different economic conditions. Network investment is also expensive, so strong revenue growth does not automatically translate into equally strong cash generation.

3. Shoprite Holdings Ltd. (SHP)

Shoprite is one of those JSE shares that feels boring in the best possible way.

People still need groceries, even when the economy is under pressure, and Shoprite has built a very strong position in South African food retail.

Its Checkers, Shoprite, Usave, and Sixty60 ecosystem gives it exposure to different income groups, which helps the business stay relevant across the market.

Potential strengths

Exposure to essential consumer purchases.

Significant physical-store and distribution infrastructure.

Multiple retail brands serving different customer segments.

Opportunity to increase customer retention through digital services, loyalty programmes and delivery.

Main risks

Pressure on South African consumers and sustained competition in food retail.

Who may consider researching it?

Shoprite may appeal to investors seeking comparatively defensive consumer exposure and a business whose main operations are easier to understand than those of a diversified holding company.

It is not risk-free. Investors seeking unusually high growth may find that a mature retailer offers a different return profile from a technology, mining or financial-services business.

What to verify before investing

Check current same-store sales, trading margins, store expansion, return on invested capital, online-order economics, capital expenditure and valuation relative to other food retailers.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Defensive consumer staples exposure Retail margins are naturally thin Strong brands across income groups Consumer pressure can slow growth Sixty60 gives it a digital edge Expansion and logistics costs can rise Proven management and scale advantage Competition remains intense

Why do investors consider Shoprite a defensive JSE share?

Food retail tends to be more resilient than many discretionary sectors because consumers still need groceries during weaker economic periods. Shoprite also has a broad customer base across different income groups, which gives the group substantial scale in the South African retail market.

What could negatively affect Shoprite's share price?

Shoprite still faces pressure from food inflation, rising operating costs, intense retail competition, and financially stretched consumers. Its large store network also means logistics, electricity, labour and supply-chain efficiency can have a noticeable effect on profitability.

4. Sasol Ltd. (SOL)

Sasol is a much more cyclical choice. When energy prices are strong and the rand is weak, Sasol can generate serious profits. That is the appeal. It gives investors exposure to fuel, chemicals, oil-linked earnings, and global energy markets. But this is also why the share can be frustrating.

Potential strengths

Exposure to energy and chemical markets.

Potentially strong cash generation during supportive commodity cycles.

A weaker rand can support the translated value of some internationally priced products.

Operational improvements can have a meaningful effect when fixed costs are high.

Main risks

Oil and chemical-price volatility, large capital requirements and operational execution.

Who may consider researching it?

Sasol may suit experienced investors who understand commodity cycles and can tolerate substantial share-price volatility.

It is generally less suitable as a low-risk substitute for a diversified income investment.

What to verify before investing

Review net debt, production guidance, plant reliability, commodity assumptions, hedging, free cash flow, capital expenditure and progress against environmental commitments. Stress-test the investment thesis under lower oil and chemical prices.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Benefits from higher oil and energy prices Highly cyclical and volatile Rand weakness can support earnings Debt and capital costs remain concerns Large industrial and chemical footprint Environmental and emissions pressure Potential for strong cash generation in good cycles Earnings can drop quickly when oil prices weaken

Is Sasol mainly an oil-price investment?

Not entirely. Oil prices are important to Sasol, but the company also has substantial chemicals operations and large industrial assets. Earnings can therefore be influenced by oil and fuel prices, chemical margins, the rand, production levels and the operational performance of its facilities.

Why can Sasol shares be volatile?

Sasol is exposed to several factors that can move quickly, including global energy prices, commodity markets, exchange rates and operational disruptions. The company also operates capital-intensive assets, which means debt levels, maintenance spending and project execution are important when assessing the share.

5. Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. (CPI)

Capitec has grown from a challenger bank into one of South Africa’s most powerful financial brands.

Its strength lies in simple banking, low fees, digital adoption, and a huge customer base.

Investors like Capitec because it has shown the ability to keep growing in a market where many banks are already mature.

Potential strengths

Recognisable consumer brand and substantial customer reach.

Digital-first service model.

Scope to grow transaction, credit, insurance and business-banking services.

Operating leverage when customer and revenue growth outpace costs.

Main risks

Consumer credit deterioration and paying too much for expected growth.

Who may consider researching it?

Capitec may appeal to long-term growth investors who accept valuation risk and exposure to the South African consumer and credit cycle.

It may be unsuitable for investors who prioritise a low valuation, low volatility, or immediate high dividend yield.

What to verify before investing

Check customer growth, transaction activity, credit-loss ratios, arrears, deposit funding, return on equity, operating costs and valuation relative to expected earnings.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Strong customer growth story Often trades at a premium valuation Excellent digital banking adoption Sensitive to credit risk Simple, trusted retail banking model Growth may become harder as it matures Strong brand in South Africa Competition from traditional banks and fintechs

Why has Capitec become one of South Africa's major banking shares?

Capitec has grown rapidly by combining a simple digital banking model with a large retail customer base. Its business has also expanded beyond everyday banking into areas such as insurance, business banking and other financial services, giving it more ways to grow revenue from existing customers.

What is the biggest risk when buying Capitec shares?

One of the main risks is valuation. Strong companies can still become expensive if investors already expect very high future growth. Capitec is also exposed to South African consumer finances, so rising bad debts, unemployment, or weaker household spending can affect its banking operations.

6. Anglo American plc (AGL)

Anglo American gives JSE investors exposure to global mining, not just South Africa.

Its portfolio includes commodities linked to infrastructure, energy transition, industrial demand, and global growth.

That makes it attractive when commodity cycles turn positive.

Potential strengths

Exposure to several commodities and geographic markets.

Potential participation in long-term demand for industrial and infrastructure inputs.

High-quality assets can produce substantial cash flow during favourable cycles.

Portfolio changes may unlock value when executed effectively.

Main risks

Commodity-price cycles and execution of the group's ongoing portfolio restructuring.

Who may consider researching it?

Anglo American may suit investors who understand mining cycles and want diversified commodity exposure.

It may be inappropriate for investors seeking stable annual earnings or limited exposure to global economic activity.

What to verify before investing

Review the latest portfolio structure, production guidance, unit costs, capital expenditure, net debt, asset-disposal progress and commodity-price assumptions.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Diversified global mining exposure Commodity prices can be unpredictable Exposure to copper and transition-related metals Mining costs and disruptions can hurt margins Large, established international business Diamond and PGM markets can be weak Potential upside in a better commodity cycle Earnings are cyclical, not steady

Why invest in Anglo American instead of a single-commodity miner?

Anglo American offers exposure to a broader portfolio of mining assets rather than depending on one commodity alone. That can provide some diversification within the resources sector, although the company's earnings are still heavily influenced by global commodity prices and economic demand.

What are the main risks of Anglo American shares?

Commodity prices are one of the biggest risks. Lower demand for the metals and minerals Anglo American produces can quickly affect revenue and margins. Investors should also consider mining costs, operational disruptions, environmental obligations, and the execution of the group's portfolio strategy.

7. Standard Bank Group Ltd. (SBK)

Standard Bank is arguably one of the strongest pan-African banking stories on the JSE.

It has scale, a broad corporate and retail banking base, and exposure to several African markets where banking penetration and business activity can still grow over time.

Potential strengths

Large banking franchise with multiple income sources.

Exposure to corporate, retail and business customers.

Geographic reach beyond South Africa.

Potential income through ordinary dividends when capital and earnings permit.

Main risks

Deteriorating credit conditions, African currency volatility and weaker economic growth.

Who may consider researching it?

Standard Bank may appeal to investors seeking established financial-services exposure and potential dividend income.

It may be less suitable for investors wanting to avoid credit cycles, African currency risk, or financial-sector concentration.

What to verify before investing

Review return on equity, net interest margin, credit-loss ratio, capital adequacy, cost growth, non-interest revenue, dividend cover, and valuation relative to book value and peers.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Strong pan-African banking footprint Exposed to weak economic growth Attractive dividend potential Credit losses can rise in tough cycles Large corporate and retail banking base Currency movements affect African earnings Well-established and trusted brand Banking regulation can limit flexibility

What makes Standard Bank different from other South African banks?

Standard Bank has a particularly broad African footprint, which gives it exposure to banking activity across several economies rather than South Africa alone. Its operations span personal banking, business banking and corporate and investment banking, creating several different sources of income.

What risks should investors consider with Standard Bank?

The biggest risks include rising bad debts, weaker economic growth and pressure on borrowers. Because Standard Bank operates in several African markets, investors also need to consider currency volatility, regulatory changes, and economic conditions outside South Africa.

8. Absa Group Ltd. (ABG)

Absa is another solid JSE banking option, especially for investors who want dividends, South African banking exposure, and a business with income from retail, business, corporate, and investment banking.

It may not always get the same premium rating as some peers, but that can also make it interesting from a value point of view.

Potential strengths

Broad South African customer base.

Diversified revenue across banking activities.

Potential dividend income.

Scope for improved returns when operating efficiency and credit conditions are supportive.

Main risks

Rising bad debts, margin pressure, and slower growth in the economies where it operates.

Who may consider researching it?

Absa may interest value- and income-oriented investors who are comfortable with banking and South African macroeconomic risk.

It may not suit investors who already have substantial exposure to local banks or require highly predictable earnings.

What to verify before investing

Assess return on equity, credit losses, capital ratios, cost-to-income performance, dividend cover, and price-to-book valuation relative to other major banks.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Strong dividend appeal Consumer pressure can affect loan quality Diversified banking income Competes in a crowded banking market Exposure to South Africa and broader Africa Earnings depend on economic conditions May offer better value than some peers Turnaround and growth execution still matter

Why might dividend investors look at Absa shares?

Absa has an established history of returning part of its profits to shareholders through dividends, which may make it interesting to income-focused investors. Dividends are not guaranteed, though, and future payments will depend on profitability, capital requirements and broader economic conditions.

How is Absa exposed to the South African economy?

A significant part of Absa's business depends on consumers, businesses and borrowers in South Africa. Changes in interest rates, employment, property activity and consumer finances can therefore affect lending growth, bad debts and overall profitability.

9. Discovery Ltd. (DSY)

Discovery is not a plain insurance company. Its appeal comes from the way it connects health insurance, life insurance, banking, rewards, wellness, and technology.

The Vitality model gives the business something different, and Discovery Bank adds another growth angle.

The upside is that Discovery can become more valuable as its ecosystem deepens.

Potential strengths

Distinctive insurance and behavioural-incentive ecosystem.

Multiple potential growth channels.

Cross-selling opportunities between insurance, health and banking products.

International partnerships and operations may broaden the earnings base.

Main risks

Execution complexity, insurance risk and the cost of scaling newer businesses.

Who may consider researching it?

Discovery may suit growth investors who understand insurance economics and accept a complex investment case.

It may be unsuitable for investors who prefer simple, mature businesses with easily forecast cash flows.

What to verify before investing

Review normalised operating profit by segment, cash generation, capital requirements, Discovery Bank progress, insurance experience, new-business metrics and the valuation assigned to developing operations.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Unique health, insurance and rewards ecosystem Business model can be complex Exposure to insurance, banking and health technology New growth areas need time to prove themselves Strong brand and customer engagement Valuation can be difficult International growth potential through Vitality model Earnings may be uneven during investment phases

What makes Discovery different from a traditional insurance company?

Discovery operates across much more than life insurance. Its businesses include healthcare, banking, short-term insurance, investments, savings and wellness, with the Vitality programme connecting several parts of the group. This gives Discovery exposure to a broader financial-services ecosystem.

What are the main risks of investing in Discovery?

Discovery is a relatively complex group with several businesses at different stages of development. Investors need to consider insurance claims, healthcare costs, regulation, and the cost of building newer businesses such as banking and international operations.

10. Boxer Retail Ltd. (BOX)

Boxer is one of the newer growth stories on the JSE after listing in November 2024.

It gives investors direct exposure to discount grocery retail, which is a powerful theme in South Africa because consumers are still under pressure and value matters more than ever.

Potential strengths

Exposure to essential food and household purchases.

Clear value-retail positioning.

Potential store-expansion opportunity.

Strong demand can support growth when consumers prioritise affordability.

Main risks

Aggressive competition, weaker consumer spending, and execution of its store-expansion strategy.

Who may consider researching it?

Boxer may appeal to growth investors seeking exposure to discount retail and willing to accept the uncertainty associated with a newly listed company.

It may be inappropriate for investors who require a long standalone reporting history or unusually stable margins.

What to verify before investing

Check like-for-like sales, store openings, trading margin, inventory management, capital expenditure, cash generation, and the relationship between growth expectations and the current share valuation.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Strong discount retail growth theme Shorter listed track record Benefits from value-focused consumers Retail competition is tough Clear and simple business model Margins can be tight Room for store expansion Valuation may already price in growth

Why is Boxer considered an interesting JSE growth share?

Boxer is still relatively new to the JSE and continues to expand its store network in South Africa's value-focused grocery market. Its positioning around affordable food and household products gives it access to a large customer base where price remains an important purchasing factor.

What are the risks of investing in Boxer shares?

Boxer's growth depends partly on successfully opening new stores while keeping existing operations profitable. Competition in South African grocery retail is intense, and weaker household finances, rising operating costs, or poorly performing new stores could affect future earnings.

Growth, income, defensive and cyclical shares compared

The ten companies do not serve the same portfolio purpose.

Investment objective Shares to research Important qualification Long-term growth Naspers, MTN, Capitec, Discovery, Boxer Growth can already be reflected in the share price Potential dividend income Standard Bank, Absa, MTN, Shoprite Dividends can be reduced or suspended Comparatively defensive exposure Shoprite, Boxer Retail margins remain sensitive to costs and competition Commodity and cyclical exposure Anglo American, Sasol Returns can change sharply with commodity prices International exposure Naspers, MTN, Anglo American Currency and foreign regulatory risks increase South African consumer exposure Shoprite, Capitec, Absa, Boxer Weak household finances can affect demand and credit quality

How to decide which JSE shares fit your portfolio

Step 1: Define your investment goal

Decide whether you primarily want:

Long-term capital growth

Dividend income

Capital preservation

Inflation protection

Exposure to a particular sector

Diversification outside your existing holdings

A share selected for growth may not provide a high current dividend. A high-dividend share may also carry financial or cyclical risks.

Step 2: Choose an appropriate time horizon

Individual shares are generally better assessed over years rather than days. A short time horizon increases the risk that market volatility forces you to sell at an unfavourable price.

Money required for near-term expenses or emergencies should not normally depend on the performance of a single share.

Step 3: Assess your ability to absorb losses

Ask how you would respond if the share declined by 20%, 30% or more.

A temporary price decline is not always evidence that the investment thesis has failed. However, investors must distinguish ordinary volatility from a permanent deterioration in the company.

Step 4: Check your existing exposure

Owning several shares does not create meaningful diversification when they are all exposed to the same economy, sector or commodity cycle.

For example, holding multiple South African banks can leave the portfolio heavily exposed to the same interest-rate, credit and economic conditions.

Step 5: Evaluate the valuation

A low share price does not mean a company is cheap. Compare the market value with earnings, cash flow, assets, debt, growth expectations and relevant peers.

A R10 share can be expensive, while a R4,000 share can be attractive. The number printed beside the share is not sufficient evidence of value.

Step 6: Write down the investment thesis

Before purchasing, record:

Why the company may create value

The evidence supporting the thesis

The main risks

The valuation at purchase

The events that would prove the thesis wrong

The planned portfolio allocation

This helps prevent decisions based only on headlines or short-term price movements.

Buying JSE shares versus trading share CFDs

Buying an ordinary share and trading a share CFD are not the same activity.

Feature Owning a JSE share Trading a share CFD Ownership You own the underlying share or a beneficial interest through the provider You enter a derivative contract and do not own the underlying share Leverage Usually unleveraged unless separate borrowing is used Often leveraged Loss risk The share can lose much or all of its value Leverage can magnify losses rapidly Dividends Eligible owners may receive declared dividends Providers may make dividend adjustments under their terms Voting rights May apply to ordinary shareholders Usually no shareholder voting rights Ongoing costs Brokerage, custody or platform costs may apply Spreads, commissions and overnight financing may apply

Which JSE Shares Suit Different Types of Exposure?

These ten shares do very different jobs in a portfolio, so I would not analyse them as if they were interchangeable.

If you want technology and international growth exposure, Naspers is the obvious name to research more closely. MTN gives you a mix of telecoms, mobile data and fintech across several African markets. Anglo American and Sasol are more closely tied to commodity prices, global growth and the economic cycle.

Shoprite and Boxer give you more direct exposure to South African consumers through food retail. Capitec, Standard Bank and Absa all sit in financial services, but their businesses, customer bases and growth profiles are not identical. Discovery is different again, with exposure across insurance, healthcare, investments and digital banking.

That spread looks diversified on paper, but the number of shares you own is only part of the picture.

Owning Capitec, Standard Bank and Absa still leaves you with a fairly large exposure to the same sector. If South African credit conditions weaken or the banking sector comes under pressure, all three can be affected at the same time.

The better question is not simply how many shares you own. It is how many different earnings drivers you actually have.

How to Choose a JSE Share

A share-price chart can tell you what the market has done. It cannot tell you whether the business is worth owning at today's price.

Start with the company itself. Understand how it makes money, where growth is coming from, and whether that growth looks sustainable. Look at revenue, earnings, margins, debt, and cash flow. If a company reports strong profits but consistently struggles to turn those profits into cash, that deserves a closer look.

Then move to valuation. A high-quality business can still be a poor investment if you pay too much for it. The more optimism already reflected in the share price, the more the company has to deliver just to meet expectations.

Portfolio fit matters as well. Adding Standard Bank to a portfolio already heavily exposed to South African banks does not give you the same diversification as adding a global technology company, a miner, or a business earning a large portion of its revenue offshore.

Dividend investors should look beyond the headline yield. A 10% yield is not especially attractive if the payout is about to be cut. Check whether earnings and cash flow can support the dividend.

Growth investors face the opposite problem. A company may have an excellent growth story, but if the market has already priced in years of strong earnings growth, there may be less room for disappointment.

How to Buy Shares on the JSE in South Africa

You do not buy shares directly from the JSE. South African investors normally open an account with an authorised stockbroker or suitable financial-services platform, complete the required verification and fund the account before placing an order.

Once the account is active, you can search for a company by name or JSE share code, decide how much you want to invest and place your order.

Before trading, check the costs properly. Brokerage fees are only one part of it. Depending on the provider, you may also face minimum transaction charges, custody fees or other platform costs.

Those fees matter more on small investments than many new investors realise. Paying R100 in costs on a R1,000 purchase has a very different effect from paying the same amount on a R50,000 trade. It is also worth checking exactly what the platform is selling you.

Buying ordinary JSE-listed shares means you own an interest in the underlying company. A CFD is different. It is a leveraged derivative linked to the share price, and leverage can magnify both gains and losses.

If your aim is long-term investing, make sure you are buying the actual share rather than accidentally opening a leveraged CFD position.

Tax on JSE Shares in South Africa

Tax can make a meaningful difference to your actual investment return, so it should not be an afterthought.

For South African individuals, dividends paid by South African companies are generally exempt from normal income tax, but they are usually subject to 20% dividends tax. In most cases, that tax is withheld before the dividend reaches your account.

Tax-free investments can also be useful for long-term investors. From 1 March 2026, the annual contribution limit is R46,000, while the lifetime contribution limit remains R500,000.

Returns earned inside a qualifying tax-free investment are exempt from income tax, dividends tax and capital gains tax.

That does not mean you can place any JSE share into any tax-free account. The product and provider need to meet the relevant requirements, and the available investment universe depends on the platform.

The main point is simple: consider the tax structure of the investment before you buy, not only after the return has already been earned.

Risks of Buying Individual JSE Shares

Individual shares can produce strong returns, but they also leave you exposed to company-specific problems.

A profit warning, weak trading update, operational failure, regulatory change, management mistake, or unexpected capital raise can knock a single share down very quickly, even when the broader market is doing fine. The risks also differ by sector.

Banks are sensitive to credit losses, bad debts, interest rates, and the health of the economy. Retailers depend on consumer spending, margins, pricing, and execution. Mining and energy companies can move sharply with commodity prices. Businesses operating internationally add currency and geopolitical risk.

This is why diversification matters. It reduces the damage that one bad investment can do to the overall portfolio. It does not remove market risk, and it certainly does not guarantee a profit.

Owning ten shares can still leave you badly concentrated if most of them depend on the same part of the economy.

What matters is not only the number of companies in the portfolio, but how differently those companies make their money.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange – Overview and Important Info

The JSE provides a central marketplace where securities can be exchanged in South Africa.

The JSE was founded in 1887 and has evolved into a sophisticated platform that channels funds into the South African economy.

The JSE offers investors opportunities to grow their wealth via capital gains and dividends they receive from shares.

The South African economy relies heavily on the JSE as it facilitates capital formation and investment.

Size and Importance

The JSE lists approximately 350 companies on the Main Board and AltX Board, which includes 800+ securities overall. Because of this significant listing, the JSE ranks among the 20 largest stock exchanges globally according to market capitalization.

The JSE’s influence stretches beyond South Africa as it is a hub for capital flow and investment across Africa. The JSE also integrates into global financial markets, which fosters economic growth and development.

Regulation and Control

Three main regulatory bodies oversee the JSE, namely:

Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) oversees and supervises market conduct.

JSE Market Regulation Division uses electronic surveillance systems to monitor trading activities. It identifies potential market abuse and ensures compliance with existing rules.

South African Reserve Bank (SARB) oversees the JSE’s financial system and how South Africa’s financial markets operate.

Trading Platform

While the JSE’s platform might look basic, it’s backed by advanced technology that offers investors a secure and seamless trading experience.

The JSE adopted the Integrated Trading and Clearing (ITaC) project in 2019, which migrated all derivatives and cash bond markets to the MillenniumIT trading platform.

This advancement provided a unified system for all asset classes and enhanced JSE’s operational efficiency. The JSE’s platform supports the following South African sectors:

Financials, including banking, insurance, and investment services.

Technology, i ncluding information technology and telecommunications.

ncluding information technology and telecommunications. Industries like manufacturing, construction, and related industries.

manufacturing, construction, and related industries. Resources like mining, oil, and gas sectors.

The Best Share Trading Apps and Platforms

The platform you use to access the JSE can make or break your overall investment experience. South Africa has seen significant improvements in mobile connectivity and an increase in platforms offering apps and platforms where local traders can trade anywhere, anytime.

The Best Share Trading Apps and Platforms

Here are some popular JSE trading apps among South African investors:

EasyEquities : Known for its low-cost investment options, EasyEquities lets users invest in local and international shares, ETFs, and even cryptocurrencies.

: Known for its low-cost investment options, EasyEquities lets users invest in local and international shares, ETFs, and even cryptocurrencies. BrokStock : A relatively new platform that offers real-time trading in shares, derivatives, and other investment instruments.

: A relatively new platform that offers real-time trading in shares, derivatives, and other investment instruments. Clarity by Investec: This app offers clients a comprehensive view of their portfolio, market insights, and trading capabilities.

Other noteworthy mentions include trading apps from major South African banks such as FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, Bidvest, and Discovery Bank, each offering integrated solutions for their clients. South Africans interested in trading JSE Index CFDs with more flexibility (higher leverage, the ability to use different strategies, etc.) can consider these JSE Top 40 CFD brokers:

IC Markets

Offers global index CFDs, innovative technology, and robust platforms with competitive pricing and reliable execution.

Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Features CFD trading options on South African and global indices for novice and experienced traders.

Vantage Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Provides a user-friendly platform and access to global CFD products, including South African indices.

Admirals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Provides access to CFDs on the JSE Top 40 and other global indices, with educational resources to support traders.

Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Known for its low spreads and fast execution, Tickmill offers CFD trading on multiple indices suitable for South African traders, including the JSE Top 40.

Shares under R10 ZAR – Is It Possible?

Yes, it is! Not all JSE shares are expensive.

Here are the top 10 shares on the JSE under R10 for 2026*

Company Ticker Approx. Share Price (ZAR) ArcelorMittal South Africa ACL R1.24 Aveng Limited AEG R7.02 Murray & Roberts Holdings MUR R1.10 Sibanye Stillwater SSW R20.64 Etion Limited ETO R0.56 Renergen Limited REN R6.85 Afrimat Limited AFT R55.50 Delta Property Fund DLT R0.26 Texton Property Fund TEX R3.00 Sasol Inzalo (BEE-Sasol) SOLBE1 R71.00

Note that share price information is subject to change, and the values provided reflect the market conditions at the time of writing/publishing.

Last reviewed: 21 September 2026.

Important: This page provides general information and research, not personalised financial advice. Share prices can fall, dividends can be reduced and investors may lose some or all of their invested capital. Consider consulting an appropriately authorised financial adviser when making a material investment decision.

Conclusion

The JSE gives South African investors exposure to much more than the local economy.

Naspers is tied heavily to global technology. MTN gives investors exposure to telecoms and fintech across several African markets. Anglo American and Sasol are driven to a large extent by global commodity prices, while Shoprite, Boxer and the major banks are more closely linked to South African consumers, interest rates and local economic conditions.

That mix is useful, but a list of “best shares” should never be treated as a shopping list.

Each company has different earnings drivers, different risks and a different valuation. A share can be a strong business and still be a poor buy if too much growth is already priced in.

Use a list like this to narrow down your research, not replace it. Read the latest results. Look at debt, cash flow and margins. Understand what could put pressure on earnings, and check whether the share adds something useful to your portfolio rather than simply duplicating exposure you already have.

The final question is not whether a company is good. It is whether the business, the valuation and the risk make sense for you at the price you are paying.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do I identify the best shares to buy on the JSE?

Evaluate and compare companies' financials, industry position, and market trends. Solid investments are often companies with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

How does the JSE compare to other stock exchanges?

The JSE is one of the largest and most developed exchanges in Africa. The JSE connects local and global investors to companies across South Africa’s many sectors.

Can I invest in the JSE with a small amount of money?

Yes, some shares are priced below R10. Brokers that offer the JSE Top 40 as an index CFD also offer low minimum deposit accounts and competitive pricing.

How often should I check my JSE investments?

This depends on your strategy; regular portfolio evaluations can help you align investments with financial objectives. Long-term investors review their portfolios quarterly, while active traders check daily; it all depends on your strategy.

What impact did economic conditions have on JSE stocks in 2026?

Interest rates, inflation, and swings in global demand impacted company earnings and share prices. However, the South African banking and telecoms sectors remained more stable than mining and retail.

What are the best JSE shares to buy today for beginners?

Beginners may want to start with well-known JSE companies that are easier to understand, such as banks, retailers, telecoms, and large diversified groups. These companies usually have stronger track records, better public information, and more analyst coverage, which makes research a little easier.

Are JSE shares better for long-term investing or short-term trading?

JSE shares can work for both, but the best approach depends on the investor’s goals. Long-term investors usually focus on strong companies with good earnings, steady dividends, and room to grow over time. Short-term traders, on the other hand, look at price movement, market news, technical patterns, and daily volatility.

Which JSE sectors look attractive for investors?

Some of the most watched JSE sectors include banking, retail, telecoms, mining, energy, and technology-linked investment groups. Banks can offer dividends and exposure to the wider economy, retailers can perform well when they have strong customer demand, and telecoms benefit from data and mobile money growth.

Do JSE shares pay dividends?

Yes, many JSE-listed companies pay dividends, especially banks, insurers, retailers, telecoms, and some mining companies. Dividends can be useful for investors who want income as well as potential share price growth. However, dividends are never guaranteed. A company may reduce, delay, or stop its dividend if profits fall, debt rises, or market conditions become difficult.

Is it risky to buy JSE shares today?

Yes, all share investing carries risk, and JSE shares are no different. Share prices can move because of company results, interest rates, inflation, the rand, commodity prices, political developments, and global market sentiment. That does not mean investors should avoid the JSE completely, but it does mean they should research each company properly, diversify across different shares, and avoid putting all their money into one stock or sector.

Disclaimer:

This is not financial advice, but rather our independent professional analysis of these shares based on current market data and trends. Investing in the JSE can bring you more than just ample opportunities to grow wealth; you can also engage with the diverse industries in South Africa.

The JSE hosts some of the country's most influential companies, from energy to telecommunications. The JSE reflects local trends and global changes, drawing in millions of investors. You can’t just choose random stocks from the JSE and hope you’ll make a profit; it’s about identifying companies poised for growth.