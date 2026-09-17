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JSE Top 40 Shares JSE: J200 Index
105,986.21 ▼ -508.79 (-0.48%) Prices delayed ~15 min · Last fetched: 2026-09-17 04:39:24
Open
106,494.60
Day high
107,033.78
Day low
105,525.76
Prev close
106,495.00
Symbol
^J200.JO
Price performance
Loading chart…
Today's snapshot
Current105,986.21
Change -508.79
% Change -0.48%
Open106,494.60
High107,033.78
Low105,525.76
Prev close106,495.00
Today's range
105,525.76 107,033.78
105,986.21
JSE Indices Delayed ~15 min
Index Value Change % Change Open Prev close
JSE All Share 113,551.10 -469.90 -0.41% 114,021.30 114,021.00
Industrial Index 64,036.72 +0.00 +0.00% 64,036.72
Industrial 25 56,438.19 +0.00 +0.00% 56,438.19
Financial Index 62,683.06 -298.34 -0.47% 62,981.44 62,981.40
Financial 15 25,642.42 -141.68 -0.55% 25,784.11 25,784.10
Resource 10 130,232.69 +195.70 +0.15% 131,023.91 130,036.99
JSE Small Cap 106,275.25 +254.12 +0.24% 105,923.81 106,021.13
JSE Mid Cap 105,197.79 -726.21 -0.69% 105,924.30 105,924.00
Satrix 40 ETF 107.23 -0.20 -0.19% 109.90 107.43
JSE Top 40 ← 105,986.21 -508.79 -0.48% 106,494.60 106,495.00
About this index
# Share Price (ZAR) Move Move % Market Cap
1 BHP Group Ltd. BHG R 696.15 ▲ 10.21 ▲ 1.49% R 3 539.35bn
2 AB InBev ANH R 1,297.51 ▲ 12.33 ▲ 0.96% R 2 331.89bn
3 British American Tobacco plc BTI R 915.67 ▼ 13.87 ▼ 1.49% R 2 099.30bn
4 Compagnie Financière Richemont SA CFR R 3,376.70 ▼ 32.60 ▼ 0.96% R 1 815.25bn
5 Glencore plc GLN R 125.10 ▼ 0.82 ▼ 0.65% R 1 654.45bn
6 Prosus NV PRX R 670.39 ▼ 13.96 ▼ 2.04% R 1 465.80bn
7 Anglo American AGL R 857.28 ▲ 9.28 ▲ 1.09% R 1 009.92bn
8 AngloGold Ashanti plc ANG R 1,637.89 ▲ 28.66 ▲ 1.78% R 828.55bn
9 Gold Fields Ltd. GFI R 698.50 ▲ 2.07 ▲ 0.30% R 625.17bn
10 Naspers Ltd. NPN R 729.58 ▼ 14.40 ▼ 1.94% R 558.20bn
11 FirstRand Ltd. FSR R 93.88 ▼ 0.73 ▼ 0.77% R 526.62bn
12 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. CPI R 4,483.07 ▼ 4.47 ▼ 0.10% R 520.48bn
13 Standard Bank Group Ltd. SBK R 313.39 ▲ 1.24 ▲ 0.40% R 515.98bn
14 Valterra Platinum Ltd. VAL R 1,423.40 ▲ 5.59 ▲ 0.39% R 377.62bn
15 MTN Group Ltd. MTN R 198.22 ▼ 3.76 ▼ 1.86% R 363.47bn
16 Vodacom Group Ltd. VOD R 154.21 ▼ 1.79 ▼ 1.15% R 320.42bn
17 South32 Ltd. S32 R 56.17 ▲ 0.07 ▲ 0.12% R 252.01bn
18 Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. IMP R 233.27 ▲ 0.05 ▲ 0.02% R 210.96bn
19 Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. HAR R 318.59 ▲ 4.40 ▲ 1.40% R 202.88bn
20 Absa Group Ltd ABG R 220.11 ▼ 7.20 ▼ 3.17% R 196.86bn
21 Shoprite Holdings Ltd. SHP R 311.60 ▼ 8.53 ▼ 2.66% R 184.26bn
22 Discovery Ltd. DSY R 269.92 ▼ 2.38 ▼ 0.87% R 184.22bn
23 Sanlam Ltd. SLM R 81.21 ▼ 0.75 ▼ 0.92% R 171.93bn
24 Sasol Ltd. SOL R 233.26 ▼ 7.55 ▼ 3.14% R 151.10bn
25 Bid Corporation Ltd. BID R 445.34 ▼ 2.48 ▼ 0.55% R 150.04bn
26 Nedbank Group Ltd. NED R 295.85 ▼ 2.32 ▼ 0.78% R 141.20bn
27 OUTsurance Group Ltd. OUT R 85.34 ▼ 0.83 ▼ 0.96% R 132.12bn
28 Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. SSW R 46.29 ▼ 1.28 ▼ 2.69% R 131.03bn
29 Northam Platinum Holdings Ltd. NPH R 290.73 ▼ 13.26 ▼ 4.36% R 116.32bn
30 Remgro Ltd. REM R 195.03 ▼ 1.06 ▼ 0.54% R 103.21bn
31 NEPI Rockcastle NV NRP R 144.00 ▼ 1.18 ▼ 0.81% R 102.58bn
32 Investec plc INP R 144.98 ▲ 1.42 ▲ 0.99% R 100.92bn
33 Reinet Investments SCA RNI R 429.49 ▼ 1.39 ▼ 0.32% R 84.15bn
34 Mondi plc MNP R 182.21 ▼ 1.15 ▼ 0.63% R 80.43bn
35 The Bidvest Group Ltd. BVT R 231.59 ▲ 0.19 ▲ 0.08% R 78.80bn
36 Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. KIO R 232.89 ▼ 3.54 ▼ 1.50% R 75.01bn
37 Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. APN R 156.36 ▼ 0.90 ▼ 0.57% R 69.78bn
38 Exxaro Resources Ltd. EXX R 203.75 ▼ 1.45 ▼ 0.71% R 69.66bn
39 Pepkor Holdings Ltd. PPH R 17.96 ▼ 0.40 ▼ 2.18% R 66.23bn
40 Pan African Resources plc PAN R 26.77 ▲ 1.42 ▲ 5.60% R 65.22bn

The JSE Top 40 lists the heart of South Africa’s financial markets (and economy overall), featuring the strongest and most influential companies across sectors and industries. The index does more than just list businesses. It mirrors investor sentiment, economic trends, and South African market dynamics.  

JSE Top 40 Companies List based on market capitalization and weighting (2026)

The JSE is not static but changes as company values increase and decrease, offering a raw, real-time view of South Africa’s corporate landscape.   Our guide explores the JSE and gives an overview of each company currently on the list and its key investment potential. Here’s what we cover:

  • What is The JSE Top 40?
  • JSE Top 40 Companies List based on market capitalization (2026)
  • Latest Index Graph Data on the JSE TOP 40 weightings.
  • JSE Top 40 (2026) – Company Overview and Investment Opportunities
  • Summary and Insights on the JSE Top 40
  • JSE Top 40 - FAQs

 

Latest Data on the JSE TOP 40 Stocks and List

FactorDescriptionImpact
Global Economic ConditionsEconomic growth, interest rates, inflation, and currency fluctuations can affect all stock markets, including the JSE Top 40.A strong global economy can boost the JSE Top 40, while a weak one can lead to decline. Higher interest rates can make stocks less attractive compared to bonds. Inflation erodes company profits and can hurt stock prices. Currency fluctuations can impact the profitability of companies with significant international exposure.
South African Economic ConditionsSouth Africa's economic growth rate, interest rates, inflation, and political stability all influence the JSE Top 40.A strong South African economy typically benefits the JSE Top 40. Political instability can create uncertainty and discourage investment, potentially hurting stock prices.
Company PerformanceThe financial performance of the companies listed in the JSE Top 40 directly affects the index's performance.Strong earnings reports, dividend announcements, and positive outlooks from companies in the index can drive the JSE Top 40 up. Conversely, poor financial performance, declining profits, or negative news can lead to a decline.
Investor SentimentThe overall mood of investors towards the South African stock market can significantly impact the JSE Top 40.Increased investor confidence can lead to buying pressure, driving up stock prices. Conversely, a bearish sentiment with investors selling their holdings can cause the index to fall.
Commodity PricesSince many companies in the JSE Top 40 are involved in resource extraction (e.g., mining), commodity prices such as gold, platinum, and oil can influence the index.Rising commodity prices can boost the profitability of these companies, leading to a rise in the JSE Top 40. Conversely, falling commodity prices can have a negative impact.
Currency Exchange RatesThe value of the South African Rand (ZAR) compared to other major currencies can affect the JSE Top 40.A weaker Rand can make South African companies more attractive to foreign investors, potentially leading to a rise in the index. However, a stronger Rand can make exports relatively more expensive, potentially hurting company profits and the JSE Top 40.
 
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What is The JSE Top 40?

The JSE Top 40 contains the 40 largest companies currently listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange across mining, finance, telecoms, and retail. These are not just any companies; they are the largest across all sectors according to market capitalization (hence, “Top 40”). The list is dynamic and changes every three months during a quarterly review. The point of the review is to allow the index to adapt and for investors to receive updated benchmarks that will direct their investment choices. All current companies on the list are evaluated and measured during this review, and only those with the highest market cap are kept on the list. Those who fall below the criteria are removed, and companies that qualify replace them. One of the key functions of the JSE Top 40 is that it mirrors dynamic shifts in the South African economy.  

Conclusion

The JSE Top 40 shows investors the strongest publicly traded companies in South Africa. This gives investors a mix of established players across sectors and exposure to stable, high-performing stocks. The JSE Top 40 constitutes is review quarterly and keeps the list relevant as companies adapt to market shifts. The challenge? The list leans heavily on financial and mining services. While this isn’t a dealbreaker, it emphasizes diversification to avoid capital loss during economic downturns. The JSE Top 40 shows South Africa’s economic landscape and features strong growth stories and consistent performance, giving investors (especially long-term) plenty of investment opportunities.   You might also like:  Top 100 JSE Listed Companies You might also like:  JSE All Share Index You might also like:  Best Shares to Buy on the JSE You might also like:  How to Buy Shares on the JSE  

Frequently Asked Questions

 

How does the JSE Top 40 affect the South African economy?

Companies on the JSE Top 40 drive a large portion of the South African economy, from banking to mining and retail. Their growth (or challenges) mirrors what is happening in the country's markets.  

Can international investors buy JSE Top 40 stocks?

Yes, they can. Some companies are on global stock exchanges, making buying and selling shares easier for international investors.  

Are the JSE Top 40 companies considered stable investments?

Although most well-established companies have solid financial performance, stock values will always fluctuate. Stability depends on the company's performance, market sentiment, market conditions, and other factors. There are no guarantees in stock investment.  

How often does the JSE Top 40 change?

The index is revised every three months (every quarter). If a company's market value decreases below a certain point, it’s replaced with another company that meets the criteria.  

How has the JSE Top 40 performed in the past?

The index has experienced ups and downs but has improved significantly in recent years. The JSE Top 40 has recovered significantly from several local and global financial crashes. [ez-toc]

 
Latest News On JSE Top 40

  • JSE Top 40 Rallies 3.92% to 111,222 as Ceasefire Eases Global Risk – 113,770 Next?

    On May 6, 2026, the FTSE/JSE Top 40 Index rose about 3.92% to close at 111222, showing a strong bounce after a period...

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