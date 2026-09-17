About this index

The JSE Top 40 lists the heart of South Africa’s financial markets (and economy overall), featuring the strongest and most influential companies across sectors and industries. The index does more than just list businesses. It mirrors investor sentiment, economic trends, and South African market dynamics.

JSE Top 40 Companies List based on market capitalization and weighting (2026)

The JSE is not static but changes as company values increase and decrease, offering a raw, real-time view of South Africa’s corporate landscape. Our guide explores the JSE and gives an overview of each company currently on the list and its key investment potential. Here’s what we cover:

What is The JSE Top 40?

JSE Top 40 Companies List based on market capitalization (2026)

Latest Index Graph Data on the JSE TOP 40 weightings.

JSE Top 40 (2026) – Company Overview and Investment Opportunities

Summary and Insights on the JSE Top 40

JSE Top 40 - FAQs

Latest Data on the JSE TOP 40 Stocks and List

Factor Description Impact Global Economic Conditions Economic growth, interest rates, inflation, and currency fluctuations can affect all stock markets, including the JSE Top 40. A strong global economy can boost the JSE Top 40, while a weak one can lead to decline. Higher interest rates can make stocks less attractive compared to bonds. Inflation erodes company profits and can hurt stock prices. Currency fluctuations can impact the profitability of companies with significant international exposure. South African Economic Conditions South Africa's economic growth rate, interest rates, inflation, and political stability all influence the JSE Top 40. A strong South African economy typically benefits the JSE Top 40. Political instability can create uncertainty and discourage investment, potentially hurting stock prices. Company Performance The financial performance of the companies listed in the JSE Top 40 directly affects the index's performance. Strong earnings reports, dividend announcements, and positive outlooks from companies in the index can drive the JSE Top 40 up. Conversely, poor financial performance, declining profits, or negative news can lead to a decline. Investor Sentiment The overall mood of investors towards the South African stock market can significantly impact the JSE Top 40. Increased investor confidence can lead to buying pressure, driving up stock prices. Conversely, a bearish sentiment with investors selling their holdings can cause the index to fall. Commodity Prices Since many companies in the JSE Top 40 are involved in resource extraction (e.g., mining), commodity prices such as gold, platinum, and oil can influence the index. Rising commodity prices can boost the profitability of these companies, leading to a rise in the JSE Top 40. Conversely, falling commodity prices can have a negative impact. Currency Exchange Rates The value of the South African Rand (ZAR) compared to other major currencies can affect the JSE Top 40. A weaker Rand can make South African companies more attractive to foreign investors, potentially leading to a rise in the index. However, a stronger Rand can make exports relatively more expensive, potentially hurting company profits and the JSE Top 40.

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What is The JSE Top 40?

The JSE Top 40 contains the 40 largest companies currently listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange across mining, finance, telecoms, and retail. These are not just any companies; they are the largest across all sectors according to market capitalization (hence, “Top 40”). The list is dynamic and changes every three months during a quarterly review. The point of the review is to allow the index to adapt and for investors to receive updated benchmarks that will direct their investment choices. All current companies on the list are evaluated and measured during this review, and only those with the highest market cap are kept on the list. Those who fall below the criteria are removed, and companies that qualify replace them. One of the key functions of the JSE Top 40 is that it mirrors dynamic shifts in the South African economy.

Conclusion

The JSE Top 40 shows investors the strongest publicly traded companies in South Africa. This gives investors a mix of established players across sectors and exposure to stable, high-performing stocks. The JSE Top 40 constitutes is review quarterly and keeps the list relevant as companies adapt to market shifts. The challenge? The list leans heavily on financial and mining services. While this isn’t a dealbreaker, it emphasizes diversification to avoid capital loss during economic downturns. The JSE Top 40 shows South Africa’s economic landscape and features strong growth stories and consistent performance, giving investors (especially long-term) plenty of investment opportunities. You might also like: Top 100 JSE Listed Companies You might also like: JSE All Share Index You might also like: Best Shares to Buy on the JSE You might also like: How to Buy Shares on the JSE

Frequently Asked Questions

How does the JSE Top 40 affect the South African economy?

Companies on the JSE Top 40 drive a large portion of the South African economy, from banking to mining and retail. Their growth (or challenges) mirrors what is happening in the country's markets.

Can international investors buy JSE Top 40 stocks?

Yes, they can. Some companies are on global stock exchanges, making buying and selling shares easier for international investors.

Are the JSE Top 40 companies considered stable investments?

Although most well-established companies have solid financial performance, stock values will always fluctuate. Stability depends on the company's performance, market sentiment, market conditions, and other factors. There are no guarantees in stock investment.

How often does the JSE Top 40 change?

The index is revised every three months (every quarter). If a company's market value decreases below a certain point, it’s replaced with another company that meets the criteria.

How has the JSE Top 40 performed in the past?

The index has experienced ups and downs but has improved significantly in recent years. The JSE Top 40 has recovered significantly from several local and global financial crashes. [ez-toc]

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