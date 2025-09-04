The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

A notification regarding the listing of a new debt instrument has been issued.

Sanlam has made available selected 2025 comparative information to assist shareholders and noteholders in understanding its earnings under the new IFRS-aligned reporting framework, which introduces operating profit as a key measure. The report, accessible on the company's website, provides historical data to facilitate interpretation of prior periods. Sanlam is finalising its financial results for the six months ending 30 June 2026, which will be released on the JSE's Stock Exchange News Service on 10 September 2026.

Howard Walker has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of Sanlam and Sanlam Life, with effect from 11 August 2026.

Sanlam Ltd. has announced its trading statement for the six months ending 30 June 2026. The group expects attributable earnings per share (EPS) to increase by 24% to 34%, from 490 cents in the prior period, driven mainly by gains from the disposal of its active asset manager and a gain from its stake in Shriram Finance following a capital injection by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. Conversely, headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to decline by 10% to 20%, due to lower investment returns across the portfolio, impacted by fair value declines in Ninety One and weaker markets in Morocco and India. Despite some claims impacts, the group reported strong business volumes and positive cash flows. Full results will be released on 10 September 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sanlam Ltd. price forecast signals a steady setup rather than a dramatic move, with dividend support, charts and historical graph context pointing to measured growth. At a price today in rands of R85.91, the call on buy or sell depends on whether investors prefer for sale opportunities in ordinary shares or want to compare preference shares against the payout from income-led holdings. The share code SLM remains easy to research online, and the data suggests the cost of entry is manageable for traders working through a trading account. For anyone asking how to buy, the JSE route is straightforward, while the broader trading backdrop keeps the prediction balanced and the graph useful for timing a purchase or trade.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:46:58 Share Name & Ticker Sanlam Ltd. (SLM) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Life Insurance Current Price R85.91 Market Capitalization 180.70bn P/E Ratio 10.77 Dividend Yield 5.68 Trading Volume (Live Data) 65 664 Recent Price Change 0.66

Sanlam Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R85.91, reflecting a 0.66 gain from the previous close Market Cap 180.70bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 10.77, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 5.68, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate volatility

Sanlam Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modestly supported by the current price holding above recent reference levels, the 5.68 dividend yield, and a P/E of 10.77 that may continue to attract value buyers. The latest volume of 65 664 suggests active participation, but the move is still orderly rather than momentum-driven.

FAQ on Sanlam Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sanlam Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sanlam Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity interests in a large financials company. With a market cap of 180.70bn and a current price of R85.91, they give investors exposure to a life insurance business with a 5.68 dividend yield and moderate trading activity.

Q2: How can I buy Sanlam Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Sanlam Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled online trading account using the ticker SLM. The current price is R85.91, so you’ll need sufficient cash to purchase at that price per share, plus any platform fees or brokerage costs.

Q3: What affects the price of Sanlam Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Sanlam Ltd. shares is influenced by market cap, earnings sentiment, interest-rate expectations, and trading volume. At R85.91 with a P/E of 10.77 and volume of 65 664, valuation and liquidity remain the key live data points.

Q4: Does Sanlam Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Sanlam Ltd. shows a dividend yield of 5.68, which signals an established payout profile. At a price of R85.91, that yield may appeal to income-focused investors who want steady cash returns alongside potential share price movement on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Sanlam Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Sanlam Ltd. shares and dividends in your trading account, where the ticker SLM should show price, position value, and payout history. Using today’s data — R85.91, 180.70bn market cap, and 5.68 yield — helps monitor performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sanlam Ltd. share price?

Answer: Sanlam Ltd.’s share price is being shaped by its R85.91 level, the 0.66 recent change, and live volume of 65 664. A P/E of 10.77 and dividend yield of 5.68 also suggest the market is balancing income appeal with valuation.

Q7: Is Sanlam Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Sanlam Ltd. may suit investors seeking value and income, given its R85.91 price, 10.77 P/E, and 5.68 dividend yield. It’s a large-cap JSE financials name, so whether it’s a good buy depends on your risk tolerance and time horizon.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sanlam Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows Sanlam Ltd. at R85.91 with a 0.66 gain, which suggests a stable setup rather than urgency. Buying today may suit investors comfortable with large-cap financials, but the decision should reflect volume, valuation, and dividend priorities.

Q9: How much does one Sanlam Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Sanlam Ltd. share costs R85.91 today on the JSE. That price per share reflects the latest live reading, alongside a market cap of 180.70bn and a 10.77 P/E, which together frame the current valuation backdrop.

Q10: How to sell Sanlam Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Sanlam Ltd. shares, log into your trading account, locate SLM, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current price at R85.91 and volume at 65 664, liquidity appears adequate for normal trade execution.

How to Buy Sanlam Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker that offers JSE access.

Verify your account by email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and the SLM share code.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for Sanlam Ltd. shares at your preferred price per share.

Sanlam Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sanlam Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.