Moderna Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Moderna Inc. performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $142.77 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol MRNA, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Moderna Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $142.77 Previous Close $142.77 Day's Range $138.54 – $148.59 Opening Price $144.18 Volume 24878353 shares Daily Change -6.89 (-4.6%) 52-Week High $176.66 52-Week Low $22.28 Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Moderna Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $142.77 — reflecting a daily change of -6.89 (-4.6%). Day's Range $138.54 – $148.59 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $22.28 – $176.66 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 24878353 against 14081463 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum -4.6% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and high volatility.

Moderna Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish/Bearish Outlook: Given the -4.6% move today and current price of $142.77, which is moderately positioned within the 52-week range ($22.28 - $176.66), watch for further bearish trends if it nears the support level. However, vigilant investors might anticipate potential upside if conditions shift positively.

FAQ on Moderna Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Moderna Inc. shares?

Answer: Moderna Inc. shares represent ownership in the biotechnology company known for its mRNA technology and innovative vaccines. Listed on NASDAQ under the ticker MRNA, these shares allow investors to participate in the company's growth and future prospects.

Q2: How can I buy Moderna Inc. shares?

Answer: To purchase Moderna Inc. shares, open a trading account with a broker, deposit funds, and search for the ticker MRNA. Place an order to buy the desired number of shares through the platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Moderna Inc. shares?

Answer: The share price of Moderna Inc. is influenced by clinical trial results, regulatory news, pharmaceutical industry trends, and broader market conditions. Today's price reflects a mix of these factors.

Q4: Does Moderna Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: There's no indication that Moderna Inc. currently pays dividends. Investors should check with their brokers or company filings for the latest updates on potential dividend distributions.

Q5: How can I track my Moderna Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Investors can monitor their portfolio, including shares and dividends, through their brokerage account, using NASDAQ alerts, or finance apps. Stay updated with real-time data directly from these platforms.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Moderna Inc. share price?

Answer: The current share price of Moderna Inc. is affected by the company's recent performance, market demand for biotechnology advancements, and overall investor sentiment within the industry.

Q7: Is Moderna Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: With today's price at $142.77, potential buyers should assess industry trends, company developments, and personal strategy before investing. The biotech sector's promising prospects can appeal broadly or narrowly, depending on investor outlook.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Moderna Inc. shares today?

Answer: Investors should consider today’s price of $142.77, volatility, and long-term investment goals alongside current market conditions before deciding whether to buy shares now.

Q9: How much does one Moderna Inc. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $142.77.

Q10: How to sell Moderna Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell Moderna Inc. shares, access your brokerage account, locate holdings under the ticker MRNA, and place a sell order for the quantity desired at the specified market price.

How to Buy Moderna Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker MRNA, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Moderna Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Moderna Inc.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE $176.66, indicating potential gains, or consider selling if they slip BELOW $22.28. Monitor macroeconomic developments—interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data—alongside company-specific factors to refine your strategy.