The best brokers for FTSE 250 exposure in 2026 are IG, Plus500, CMC Markets, IC, Exness and Pepperstone.

One thing needs clearing up first: the FTSE 250 is a stock-market index, not a forex pair.

And not every broker gives you access to it in the same way. You might trade a direct index CFD, an exchange-traded future or a CFD on an ETF that tracks the FTSE 250.

The FTSE 250 covers the mid-sized UK companies sitting below the FTSE 100. FTSE Russell says the index represents roughly 15% of total UK market capitalisation.

What are FTSE 250 Forex Brokers?

FTSE 250 forex brokers are trading platforms that let you access the UK's mid-cap index through CFDs or direct investment. No share ownership required. You're speculating on price movement. These brokers range from small operations to established global firms. They offer competitive spreads, solid leverage, and legitimate regulation. Perfect for traders wanting exposure to UK mid-cap growth without massive capital requirements or the complexity of buying individual shares.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Trade FTSE 250?

The FTSE 250 sits between small-caps and blue-chips. It's the sweet spot. Less internationally focused than FTSE 100, so more tied to UK economic health. Volatility creates opportunities. Spreads are competitive. Leverage available. Good platforms exist. If you understand UK markets and want exposure without buying 250 individual stocks, FTSE 250 CFDs make sense. The catch? Currency risk if you're trading from outside the UK.

10 Best FTSE 250 Brokers - A Comparison

10 Best FTSE 250 Forex Brokers (2026*)

Plus500 — Simple Platform, Fixed Spreads, Intuitive CMC Markets — 12,000+ Instruments, Professional Tools IG — Established, Multiple Platforms, Global Reach IC Markets — Tight Spreads, ECN Execution, Fast Fills Exness — Flexible Accounts, Transparent Pricing FxPro — Platform Choice, Professional Execution Pepperstone — Institutional Grade, Deep Liquidity FP Markets — Advanced Tools, IRESS Available XM — Education-Focused, Reliable, Beginner-Friendly BlackBull — ECN Execution, Low-Latency Servers

1. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is straightforward. No MT4. No platform complexity. Just a clean interface built for traders who want to trade, not fiddle with settings. Fixed spreads mean predictable costs. Demo account included. Mobile app works well. Support is responsive. Regulated through CySEC and FCA. Good for beginners. Good for simplicity-focused traders. Drawback? Spreads are slightly wider than competitors. But simplicity has a price most traders accept.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $100 Regulatory Status CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia) Trading Platforms Plus500 Proprietary Platform, Mobile App FTSE 250 Leverage 1:30 (Retail), 1:100 (Professional) Spreads From 0.6 pips (Fixed) Commission No commission on indices Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit Available Products CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, crypto Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Simple, intuitive platform designed for beginners Spreads wider than ECN brokers (0.6 pips minimum) Fixed spreads mean predictable trading costs No MT4 or MT5 support — proprietary platform only Excellent mobile app with full functionality Higher minimum deposit ($100) vs competitors Fast account opening and verification process Limited to Plus500 platform ecosystem Demo account available for practice trading Restricted leverage availability in some regions

Is Plus500 beginner-friendly?

Yes. Platform design assumes zero experience. Demo account with fake money. Risk management tools built in. One-click trading. Support 24/7. You're trading within minutes. The learning curve is nearly flat.

What does Plus500 actually cost?

No commissions. You pay spreads. Fixed spreads mean costs are predictable. Overnight financing if you hold past market close. Currency conversion fees apply. Overall competitive for casual traders.

2. CMC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets is the generalist's choice. Twelve thousand instruments. Forex. Indices. Commodities. Stocks. Crypto. ETFs. Everything. FTSE 250 is one item on an enormous menu. Execution is fast. Spreads competitive. Platform is feature-rich. Next Generation is powerful but takes time to master. MT4 available. For traders wanting breadth without switching brokers, CMC Markets delivers. Downside? With 12,000 choices, analysis paralysis is real. You need to know what you're doing.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $0 Regulatory Status FCA (UK), IIROC (Canada), ASIC (Australia) Trading Platforms Next Generation, MetaTrader 4 FTSE 250 Leverage 1:20 (Retail), 1:30 (Professional) Spreads From 1.0 pip Commission No commission on indices Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Guaranteed Stop Available Products 12,000+ instruments (forex, indices, commodities, stocks, crypto, ETFs) Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons 12,000+ instruments available on one platform Complex platform learning curve for beginners Zero minimum deposit requirement Not ideal for absolute trading beginners Multiple platforms (Next Generation and MT4) Spreads are marked up on some currency pairs Professional-grade trading tools and research Higher commissions on certain products Regulated by FCA with strong oversight Customer support slower during peak hours

What instruments does CMC Markets offer beyond FTSE 250?

Forex. Indices. Commodities like oil and gold. ETFs. Crypto. Shares (CFDs). Options. Futures. If it trades, CMC Markets likely offers it. Diversify across asset classes without switching brokers.

Does CMC Markets provide learning resources?

Yes. Webinars regularly. Trading guides. Market analysis. News feed in the platform. Resources geared toward intermediate and advanced traders, not absolute hand-holding.

3. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG has been around since 1974. Regulated by FCA, ASIC, FSCA, and others. Multiple platforms available. MT4. ProRealTime for advanced charting. L2 Dealer for direct market access. Professional-grade infrastructure. For traders wanting institutional tools without international payment complexity, IG is the obvious choice. They don't treat small traders as second-class. Support handles everyone equally.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $0 Regulatory Status FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA (South Africa), BaFin (Germany) Trading Platforms IG Web Platform, MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime FTSE 250 Leverage 1:30 (Retail), Higher for Professional Accounts Spreads From 4 points (Variable) Commission No commission on indices Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Trailing Stop, Guaranteed Stop Available Products CFDs on indices, forex, commodities, shares, options Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Established and trusted since 1974 Inactivity fees charged on dormant accounts Multiple platform options (Web, MT4, ProRealTime) Spreads can widen during volatile sessions Professional-grade charting and analysis tools Minimum spreads higher than ECN competitors Regulated globally by FCA, ASIC, FSCA Overall trading costs higher than competitors Local currency accounts in multiple regions Not the budget-friendly option available

Is IG suitable for advanced traders?

Absolutely. ProRealTime is one of the best charting suites. L2 Dealer provides direct market depth. You can automate strategies. Professional infrastructure without hand-holding.

How regulated is IG?

Very. FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), FSCA, and others. Multiple oversight layers. Funds segregated. IG has survived multiple financial crises. Safety confirmed.

4. IC Markets

IC Markets is for traders caring about execution speed and cost. Tight spreads. Fast fills. ECN model means orders go directly to market without dealing desk interference. No requotes. No rejection games. Multiple platforms — MT4, MT5, cTrader. If execution quality matters, IC Markets delivers. Slippage happens but it's fair market slippage, not broker manipulation.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $200 Regulatory Status ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FCA (UK) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView FTSE 250 Leverage 1:1000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw Spread Account) Commission Commission on Raw accounts, No commission on Standard Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products Forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, stocks, crypto Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads (0.0 pips on Raw accounts) $200 minimum deposit higher than competitors Fast execution with ECN model Commission required on Raw spread accounts Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Not regulated by FSCA — offshore regulation only Excellent for active traders and scalpers No ZAR-denominated account option Strong global reputation among professionals No local deposit/withdrawal methods available

Why IC Markets for FTSE 250 trading?

Spreads are tight. Execution is fast. Platform choice is yours. Professional traders respect IC Markets. You're paying for execution quality and you get it.

How much do IC Markets cost?

Competitive. Tight spreads on Raw accounts. Transparent commission. Overnight financing applies. Cost structure is fair. No hidden fees.

5. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is flexible. Multiple account types. Standard for normal traders. Pro for professionals. Zero for cost-obsessed traders willing to pay commission for tighter spreads. Tight spreads across all types. Leverage ranges from conservative to aggressive. Deposits and withdrawals instant on most methods. Fee structure is transparent. No surprise charges. If you want to customize your trading experience without locked-in account types, Exness enables that.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $1 - $10 (depending on account type) Regulatory Status FSCA (South Africa), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), CMA (Kenya) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Trade App FTSE 250 Leverage 1:2000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Tight, market-driven) Commission No commission on Standard accounts Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto, Metals Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Ultra-low minimum deposit ($1-10) Overwhelming number of account types Flexible account types and customization Complex fee structure requires research Transparent pricing with no hidden fees Limited local support in some regions Instant deposits and withdrawals High leverage options increase risk for beginners No dormancy or inactivity fees Small accounts difficult to grow profitably

Why trade FTSE 250 with Exness?

Flexibility. Tight spreads. Fast execution. Transparent pricing. Multiple platforms. You're not forced into one account type. Build your own setup.

Are Exness accounts easy to manage?

Yes. Switch between account types anytime. Deposits and withdrawals instant. Multiple currencies supported. Experiment without starting fresh.

6. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro is about choice. MT4 for EA traders. MT5 for something newer. cTrader for that ecosystem. FxPro Edge (proprietary). Pick your weapon. All execute well. Spreads competitive. Leverage flexible. Global regulation — FCA, CySEC, FSCA. For FTSE 250 specifically, you get solid execution and platform flexibility. If you're picky about platforms, FxPro gives options without compromising execution.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $100 Regulatory Status FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), SCB (Bahamas) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, FxPro Edge FTSE 250 Leverage 1:500 Spreads From 0.1 pips (Variable, competitive) Commission Commission varies by account type Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks (CFDs), Crypto Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple platform choice (MT4, MT5, cTrader, Edge) No deposit bonuses or promotional offers Professional-grade execution quality Inactivity fees on dormant accounts Global regulation across FCA, CySEC, FSCA Complex and varied fee structure Tight spreads and competitive pricing Limited to CFDs and forex only Fast order execution and fill speeds Higher minimum deposit ($100) required

What platforms does FxPro support?

MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge. Each has strengths. Switch between them if your needs change. Not locked in.

How reliable is FxPro globally?

Yes. Regulated by FCA, CySEC, FSCA, and others. Global presence. International traders don't rely on a single jurisdiction.

7. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is for traders wanting institutional-grade execution without institutional pricing. Tight spreads. Deep liquidity. Low-latency servers. If you're trading momentum or scalping, execution quality compounds. Razor account spreads ultra-tight plus commission. Standard spreads slightly wider but no commission. Either way, ECN-style execution. Fair. Transparent. Fast. Professional traders prefer it.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $0 Regulatory Status ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), BaFin (Germany) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView FTSE 250 Leverage 1:500 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Razor account with commission) Commission Commission on Razor accounts, No commission on Standard Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks (CFDs), Metals, Crypto Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional-grade execution quality FSCA regulation withdrawn — offshore only now Deep liquidity and tight spreads Tight spreads require commission payment Low-latency servers for fast execution Higher total fees for Razor accounts Multiple platform support (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Standard spreads wider than ECN competitors Professional infrastructure and tools Limited marketing bonuses or promotions

Does Pepperstone deliver fast execution?

Yes. Institutional liquidity providers. Low-latency infrastructure. MT4, MT5, cTrader for automation. Minimal slippage on most orders. Fast fills during normal volatility.

Are Pepperstone fees competitive?

Yes. Razor accounts have tight spreads plus commission. Standard accounts have wider spreads without commission. Overnight fees apply. Overall reasonable for professional traders. You're not subsidizing others.

8. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is for traders wanting advanced tools without complexity. Tight spreads on FTSE 250 CFDs. MT4 and MT5 standard. IRESS for professionals needing market depth, direct order book access, and algorithmic capabilities. Tools are impressive. Charting is professional-grade. Build custom algorithms. Execute like an institution. For traders growing beyond point-and-click, FP Markets provides infrastructure.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $100 Regulatory Status ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (South Africa), FSA (Seychelles) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, IRESS, cTrader, TradingView FTSE 250 Leverage 1:500 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Raw ECN accounts) Commission Commission on Raw ECN accounts, No commission on Standard Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products 10,000+ instruments (forex, indices, commodities, stocks, metals, crypto) Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads on FTSE 250 CFDs $100 minimum deposit — not ultra-low Advanced tools available (IRESS platform) Complex fee structure with multiple options Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, IRESS, cTrader) Higher fees on advanced platforms Professional-grade charting and analysis Data costs on IRESS and advanced tools 10,000+ instruments for diversification Overwhelming for beginner traders

Why trade FTSE 250 on FP Markets?

Tight spreads. Multiple platforms. Advanced tools available. Execution solid. Regulation strong. Professional infrastructure.

How are FP Markets fees structured?

Depends on platform. MT4 and MT5 straightforward. IRESS includes data costs and commission. Overall reasonable for active traders. You're paying for professional tools, so higher fees are justified.

9. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is education-first. Free webinars. Trading guides. Video tutorials. Articles on strategy and risk management. The platform is beginner-friendly. Tools available without overwhelming you. Spreads reasonable. Leverage flexible. If you're learning while trading, XM invests in making that possible. Community active. Support available. For traders treating learning as part of the job, XM fits.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $5 Regulatory Status CySEC (Cyprus), IFSC (Belize), DFSA (Dubai), FCA (UK) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, Mobile App FTSE 250 Leverage 1:888 Spreads From 0.8 pips (Ultra Low/Zero accounts) Commission No commission on Standard/Micro accounts Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks (CFDs), Metals, Crypto Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low minimum deposit ($5 only) Spreads wider than ECN brokers Extensive educational resources and webinars Less competitive than professional brokers Beginner-friendly platform and interface No ZAR-denominated accounts Wide instrument range for diversification Limited advanced trading features Good customer support 24/5 Lower leverage for beginner accounts

What educational resources does XM provide?

Webinars. Tutorials. Guides. Articles. Educational videos. Material geared toward traders of all levels. Watch while trading. Learn live. Commitment to education is genuine.

How wide is XM's instrument range?

Broad. Forex. Indices including FTSE 250. Commodities. Stocks. Crypto. Metals. Not limited to just indices. Diversify without switching brokers.

10. BlackBull

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull is speed. ECN execution. Low-latency servers. If you're trading momentum or scalping, execution speed compounds. Orders fill fast. Fair market slippage, not broker games. MT4, MT5, cTrader all supported. Competitive spreads. Transparent commission. Professional traders prefer it. If you know what you're doing and want professional infrastructure, BlackBull delivers.

Features

Minimum Deposit USD $0 (Entry ECN), USD $2,000+ (Premium) Regulatory Status FMA (New Zealand), FSA (Seychelles) Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, BlackBull Invest FTSE 250 Leverage 1:500 Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN pricing) Commission Commission on ECN accounts Order Types Market, Limit, Stop, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop Available Products 26,000+ instruments (forex, indices, commodities, stocks, crypto) Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ECN-style execution with fair pricing Zero minimum but premium tiers are expensive Low-latency servers for speed traders Commission required on all ECN accounts Professional-grade infrastructure Not ideal for complete beginners Multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Premium accounts have high minimums Fast order fills and minimal slippage Complex fee structure varies by account

Why BlackBull for FTSE 250?

ECN execution means fair, transparent order flow. Low-latency servers mean fast fills. Tight spreads mean lower costs. Multiple platforms mean tool choice. Value execution quality? BlackBull fits.

Are BlackBull trading costs competitive?

Yes. Tight spreads. Transparent commission. ECN model means market-competitive prices, not broker markup. Overnight financing applies. Fair cost structure.

Conclusion

Plus500 stands out for traders who want a straightforward platform without a complicated setup, while CMC Markets and IG are better suited to traders who want a much broader market range and more advanced tools.

IC Markets, Exness, FxPro, Pepperstone and BlackBull lean more toward active traders who care about execution, spreads and platform choice. FP Markets adds IRESS for traders who want a more advanced setup, while XM remains one of the easier options for beginners thanks to its education and simpler account structure.

The best choice comes down to how you trade. If simplicity matters most, Plus500 is easy to understand. If you want tighter pricing and faster execution, IC Markets, Pepperstone or BlackBull may suit you better. For platform variety and a wider range of tools, IG, CMC Markets, FxPro and FP Markets are stronger options.

Before opening an account, check the exact product offered, trading costs, leverage limits and the legal entity that will hold your account.

Risk Warning: CFDs and futures are leveraged products. Losses can occur quickly when markets move against a leveraged position. Make sure you understand the specific contract, margin requirement, financing costs and regulatory entity before trading.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

Is FTSE 250 really accessible to retail traders?

Yes. Ten brokers offer it. CFDs make it possible without owning shares. Spreads are competitive. Leverage available. Real regulation exists. Entry barrier is low. Profitability barrier is high, but that's different.

What's the best broker to start trading FTSE 250?

Choose based on priorities. Plus500 if simplicity matters most. XM if education matters. IG if regulation and local support matter. CMC Markets if you want breadth. IC Markets if execution matters. All have low minimums. All support FTSE 250 trading. Try them. See which clicks.

Can I grow a small account trading FTSE 250?

Theoretically yes, mathematically possible. Practically, incredibly difficult. You need consistent winning trades, ironclad risk management, and enormous patience. Most traders lose small accounts quickly through poor risk decisions or dangerous overleveraging. Success requires exceptional discipline.

Which FTSE 250 brokers are regulated?

All ten on this list have legitimate regulation. IG by FCA and ASIC. CMC Markets by FCA. Pepperstone by ASIC and FCA. Plus500 by CySEC and FCA. Others similarly regulated. Always verify current regulation directly on each broker's official website before depositing.

Why do brokers offer FTSE 250 access?

Volume and profitability. They profit from spreads regardless of account size. They don't care whether you deposit $100 or $100,000. Thousands of traders combined generate substantial profits through sheer trading frequency and cumulative spread payments.

Is FTSE 250 trading safe?

Safety depends on regulation. Regulated brokers provide legitimate protection. Unregulated brokers carry higher counterparty risk. Always read independent reviews, verify regulation, and test support responsiveness before committing capital.

What leverage should I use on FTSE 250?

Conservative. Maximum 1:50 to 1:100. High leverage means small moves destroy accounts. That's not strategy. That's gambling with impossible odds against you. Respect leverage completely, or it will absolutely destroy your account.

Can I withdraw profits from a FTSE 250 account?

Yes, absolutely. If you earn profits through successful trading, withdraw them anytime. No legitimate broker holds winnings hostage. Withdrawal processing times and available methods vary between brokers, so verify beforehand with your chosen platform.

Is there a catch with FTSE 250 brokers?

Sometimes. Expect wider spreads during volatile sessions. Asset selection sometimes limited on micro accounts. Customer support occasionally slower for small traders. Nothing is free. Read terms carefully. Hidden costs appear everywhere. Compare total expenses beyond just spreads.

Should I start with FTSE 250 or different markets?

Start with what you understand. FTSE 250 if you understand UK markets. Forex if you understand currency relationships. Indices if you understand broad market movements. Success requires edge plus execution. Market selection matters less than your edge.