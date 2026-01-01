Large Caps
▲ Winners
|Name
|Spot
|Close
|Move
|%
|Valterra Platinum Ltd.
|1,477.28
|1,393.87
|83.41
|+5.98%
|Sasol Ltd.
|190.66
|181.00
|9.66
|+5.34%
|Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd.
|237.32
|229.26
|8.06
|+3.52%
|Investec plc
|144.23
|140.18
|4.05
|+2.89%
|Remgro Ltd.
|197.83
|193.04
|4.79
|+2.48%
▼ Losers
|Name
|Spot
|Close
|Move
|%
|Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd.
|333.85
|340.96
|-7.11
|-2.09%
|AngloGold Ashanti plc
|1,862.35
|1,887.68
|-25.33
|-1.34%
|Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.
|158.67
|160.53
|-1.86
|-1.16%
|Gold Fields Ltd.
|761.24
|768.97
|-7.73
|-1.01%
|Shoprite Holdings Ltd.
|306.12
|307.13
|-1.01
|-0.33%
Medium Caps
▲ Winners
|Name
|Spot
|Close
|Move
|%
|Sirius Real Estate Ltd.
|21.53
|20.92
|0.61
|+2.92%
|Altron Ltd.
|28.40
|27.65
|0.75
|+2.71%
|Optasia Ltd.
|13.55
|13.21
|0.34
|+2.57%
|Telkom SA SOC Ltd.
|56.38
|55.06
|1.32
|+2.40%
|Lighthouse Properties plc
|8.13
|7.95
|0.18
|+2.26%
▼ Losers
|Name
|Spot
|Close
|Move
|%
|DRDGOLD Ltd.
|47.23
|48.32
|-1.09
|-2.26%
|Pick n Pay Stores Ltd.
|19.42
|19.70
|-0.28
|-1.42%
|Truworths International Ltd.
|47.68
|48.24
|-0.56
|-1.16%
|Datatec Ltd.
|80.57
|81.40
|-0.83
|-1.02%
|Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd.
|28.80
|29.08
|-0.28
|-0.96%
Small Caps
▲ Winners
|Name
|Spot
|Close
|Move
|%
|Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd.
|0.98
|0.74
|0.24
|+32.43%
|Mantengu Mining Ltd.
|0.24
|0.20
|0.04
|+20.00%
|enX Group Ltd.
|2.35
|2.07
|0.28
|+13.53%
|Sebata Holdings Ltd.
|1.91
|1.70
|0.21
|+12.35%
|Araxi Ltd.
|1.70
|1.56
|0.14
|+8.97%
▼ Losers
|Name
|Spot
|Close
|Move
|%
|Oando plc
|0.12
|0.20
|-0.08
|-40.00%
|York Timber Holdings Ltd.
|2.07
|2.42
|-0.35
|-14.46%
|Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd.
|7.35
|8.53
|-1.18
|-13.83%
|Nutun Ltd.
|0.81
|0.87
|-0.06
|-6.90%
|WEZ
|0.42
|0.45
|-0.03
|-6.67%
JSE Indices
|Index
|Value
|Change
|% Change
|Open
|Prev Close
|JSE All Share
|118,173.36
|+1,367.36
|+1.17%
|116,806.20
|116,806.00
|Industrial Index
|64,036.72
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|—
|64,036.72
|Industrial 25
|56,438.19
|+0.00
|+0.00%
|—
|56,438.19
|Financial Index
|64,051.11
|+797.31
|+1.26%
|63,253.75
|63,253.80
|Financial 15
|26,212.97
|+339.17
|+1.31%
|25,873.79
|25,873.80
|Resource 10
|139,153.20
|+1,561.17
|+1.13%
|137,727.56
|137,592.03
|JSE Small Cap
|106,567.66
|+1,045.50
|+0.99%
|105,721.33
|105,522.16
|JSE Mid Cap
|106,966.20
|+1,229.20
|+1.16%
|105,737.20
|105,737.00
|Satrix 40 ETF
|110.68
|+0.71
|+0.65%
|111.54
|109.97
|JSE Top 40
|110,675.48
|+1,352.48
|+1.24%
|109,323.10
|109,323.00
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