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Large Caps

▲ Winners

Name Spot Close Move %
Valterra Platinum Ltd. 1,477.28 1,393.87 83.41 +5.98%
Sasol Ltd. 190.66 181.00 9.66 +5.34%
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. 237.32 229.26 8.06 +3.52%
Investec plc 144.23 140.18 4.05 +2.89%
Remgro Ltd. 197.83 193.04 4.79 +2.48%

▼ Losers

Name Spot Close Move %
Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd. 333.85 340.96 -7.11 -2.09%
AngloGold Ashanti plc 1,862.35 1,887.68 -25.33 -1.34%
Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. 158.67 160.53 -1.86 -1.16%
Gold Fields Ltd. 761.24 768.97 -7.73 -1.01%
Shoprite Holdings Ltd. 306.12 307.13 -1.01 -0.33%

Medium Caps

▲ Winners

Name Spot Close Move %
Sirius Real Estate Ltd. 21.53 20.92 0.61 +2.92%
Altron Ltd. 28.40 27.65 0.75 +2.71%
Optasia Ltd. 13.55 13.21 0.34 +2.57%
Telkom SA SOC Ltd. 56.38 55.06 1.32 +2.40%
Lighthouse Properties plc 8.13 7.95 0.18 +2.26%

▼ Losers

Name Spot Close Move %
DRDGOLD Ltd. 47.23 48.32 -1.09 -2.26%
Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. 19.42 19.70 -0.28 -1.42%
Truworths International Ltd. 47.68 48.24 -0.56 -1.16%
Datatec Ltd. 80.57 81.40 -0.83 -1.02%
Dis-Chem Pharmacies Ltd. 28.80 29.08 -0.28 -0.96%

Small Caps

▲ Winners

Name Spot Close Move %
Insimbi Industrial Holdings Ltd. 0.98 0.74 0.24 +32.43%
Mantengu Mining Ltd. 0.24 0.20 0.04 +20.00%
enX Group Ltd. 2.35 2.07 0.28 +13.53%
Sebata Holdings Ltd. 1.91 1.70 0.21 +12.35%
Araxi Ltd. 1.70 1.56 0.14 +8.97%

▼ Losers

Name Spot Close Move %
Oando plc 0.12 0.20 -0.08 -40.00%
York Timber Holdings Ltd. 2.07 2.42 -0.35 -14.46%
Quantum Foods Holdings Ltd. 7.35 8.53 -1.18 -13.83%
Nutun Ltd. 0.81 0.87 -0.06 -6.90%
WEZ 0.42 0.45 -0.03 -6.67%

JSE Indices

Index Value Change % Change Open Prev Close
JSE All Share 118,173.36 +1,367.36 +1.17% 116,806.20 116,806.00
Industrial Index 64,036.72 +0.00 +0.00% 64,036.72
Industrial 25 56,438.19 +0.00 +0.00% 56,438.19
Financial Index 64,051.11 +797.31 +1.26% 63,253.75 63,253.80
Financial 15 26,212.97 +339.17 +1.31% 25,873.79 25,873.80
Resource 10 139,153.20 +1,561.17 +1.13% 137,727.56 137,592.03
JSE Small Cap 106,567.66 +1,045.50 +0.99% 105,721.33 105,522.16
JSE Mid Cap 106,966.20 +1,229.20 +1.16% 105,737.20 105,737.00
Satrix 40 ETF 110.68 +0.71 +0.65% 111.54 109.97
JSE Top 40 110,675.48 +1,352.48 +1.24% 109,323.10 109,323.00
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🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

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Forex Trading in South Africa

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SA Shares is one of South Africa’s leading financial media and investment information platforms, helping investors, traders, and market enthusiasts make informed financial decisions. Our mission is simple: provide accurate, independent, and easy-to-understand information about investing, trading, personal finance, and financial markets.

Whether you’re looking to buy JSE-listed shares, compare forex brokers, learn how to invest in ETFs, explore cryptocurrency opportunities, or stay informed with the latest market news, SA Shares delivers comprehensive resources designed specifically for South Africans.

Our team of experienced financial writers, market analysts, and industry researchers produces in-depth guides, broker reviews, educational content, and market analysis covering a wide range of asset classes, including shares, forex, CFDs, commodities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. We continuously evaluate trading platforms, investment products, and financial services to help readers identify reputable providers and avoid unnecessary risks.

SA Shares is committed to delivering transparent, unbiased, and educational content. Every guide, review, and comparison is created to help readers better understand financial markets while providing practical insights that can be applied in real-world investing and trading scenarios.

As financial markets continue to evolve, we remain focused on empowering South Africans with the knowledge needed to build wealth, improve financial literacy, and navigate today’s investment landscape with confidence.

From beginner investors making their first trade to experienced traders seeking advanced market insights, SA Shares serves as a trusted destination for financial education, market intelligence, and investment research.

Join thousands of South Africans who rely on SA Shares for expert financial content, independent broker reviews, investment guides, market updates, and actionable insights to help achieve their financial goals.

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