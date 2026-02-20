Stakeholders were advised that Sibanye-Stillwater expects HEPS of between 571 SA cents (34.8 US cents) and 631 SA cents (38.4 US cents) for H1 2026, an increase of more than 200% from 190 SA cents (10.3 US cents) for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025). EPS are expected to range between 597 SA cents (36.3 US cents) and 658 SA cents (40.1 US cents), improving by more than 560% from a loss per share of 127 SA cents (6.9 US cents) for H1 2025. Sibanye-Stillwater will release its full results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on Tuesday, 1 September 2026 and will host a live presentation shared via a webcast (Webcast link H1 2026 Results) and conference call (Registration link for conference call) at 13h00 (CAT) / 12h00 (GMT) / 07h00 (EST) / 05h00 (MT).

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with charts and the historical graph pointing to firm growth momentum rather than a sharp reversal. At a price today in rands of R50.61, the share is worth watching for buy or sell decisions, especially with preference shares, dividend payout expectations, and clear cost discipline in view. For investors researching how to buy this for sale opportunity on the jse, the share code and live data suggest a practical online trading setup through a funded trading account, while the current graph backdrop keeps prediction risk balanced for active trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SSW) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Mining Current Price R50.61 Market Capitalization R138.90bn P/E Ratio 20.11 Dividend Yield 2.67% Trading Volume (Live Data) 960 152 Recent Price Change R3.14 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:52:31

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R50.61, reflecting a R3.14 move from the previous close Market Cap R138.90bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 20.11, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.67%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active trading volume of 960 152 shares

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish near-term bias is supported by the latest price advance and strong volume, but the setup still depends on whether SSW can hold above R50.00 on the JSE. A move through resistance would improve momentum; failure to sustain gains may invite profit-taking.

FAQ on Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?

Answer: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity interests in SSW. The live price is R50.61, with a market capitalization of R138.90bn. That places the company in the large-cap bracket, and the current P/E ratio of 20.11 helps frame valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy SSW shares, use a JSE-supported trading account with an approved broker, then place an order at the current price per share of R50.61 or choose a limit order. Live volume of 960 152 shows active market interest and liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?

Answer: SSW’s price is shaped by market capitalization, earnings expectations implied by the P/E ratio of 20.11, and trading volume of 960 152. The recent change of R3.14 shows momentum matters too, along with broader JSE sentiment and sector rotation.

Q4: Does Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 2.67%, which indicates the share does pay a dividend-linked return. At a current price of R50.61, that yield can matter for income-focused investors comparing SSW against other JSE shares in the same sector.

Q5: How can I track my Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track SSW through your trading platform using the ticker, current price of R50.61, and live change of R3.14. Dividend monitoring is easier when you watch the 2.67% yield, volume at 960 152, and any updates tied to the JSE.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. share price?

Answer: The main factors in today’s data are the R50.61 price, the R138.90bn market cap, and the P/E ratio of 20.11. The 960 152 trading volume and the R3.14 recent move also signal active participation and price discovery.

Q7: Is Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on today’s figures, SSW looks reasonably priced rather than cheap, with a P/E of 20.11 and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Whether it’s a good buy depends on your risk tolerance, but liquidity looks solid at 960 152 volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a share price of R50.61, a positive R3.14 change, and active volume of 960 152. That supports interest from traders, but a buy decision should still respect valuation at a 20.11 P/E and your JSE strategy.

Q9: How much does one Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R50.61. That level sits alongside a market capitalization of R138.90bn and a dividend yield of 2.67%, giving investors a quick read on both entry cost and the income profile.

Q10: How to sell Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell SSW shares, log into your trading account, select Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order near the live price of R50.61. The 960 152 volume suggests there’s enough activity for efficient trade execution.

How to Buy Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Label Value Step 1 Open a FREE Trading Account. Step 2 Verify account via email or phone number. Step 3 Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Step 4 KYC your profile to get verified. Step 5 Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Step 6 Deposit fiat into your trading account. Step 7 Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R50.61 and SELL if they slip BELOW the recent support zone. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.