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Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. JSE: SSW
R50.28 ▲ 1.21 (2.47%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
49.85
Prev close
50.28
Day range
49.33 - 51.61
Volume
17 419 782
52-wk range
42.37 – 51.76
Market cap
142.32bn
P/E Ratio
20.61
EPS (ZARc)
244.00
Dividend Yield
2.61%
DPS (ZARc)
131 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap142.32bn
EPS244.00
P/E ratio20.61
Div. yield2.61%
DPS 131 (cps)
Issued shares2.83bn
52-week range
R 42.37 R 51.76
R50.28
Price overview
Open49.85
Previous close50.28
Day range49.33 - 51.61
Volume17 419 782
52-week range42.37 – 51.76
Change▲ 1.21 (2.47%)
P/E ratio20.61
EPS244.00
Dividend 131 (cps)
Dividend yield2.61%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 20 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 1.31 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, LDT 17 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 1.31 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, Pay 23 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Confirmed for 1 Sep
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 19 Feb
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.31 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, LDT 17 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 1.31 ZAR
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, Pay 23 Mar 2027
  • 28 May 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Working Profit 31 871 6 921
Attributable Income -5 171 -7 297
Market Cap (ZARm) 199 324.70 42 401.90
EPS (ZARc) -183 -258
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 244 64
DPS (ZARc) 131 0
Latest SENS announcements
  • Sibanye-S - trading statement
    2026-08-27 12:13:16
    Stakeholders were advised that Sibanye-Stillwater expects HEPS of between 571 SA cents (34.8 US cents) and 631 SA cents (38.4 US cents) for H1 2026, an increase of more than 200% from 190 SA cents (10.3 US cents) for the six months ended 30 June 2025 (H1 2025). EPS are expected to range between 597 SA cents (36.3 US cents) and 658 SA cents (40.1 US cents), improving by more than 560% from a loss per share of 127 SA cents (6.9 US cents) for H1 2025. Sibanye-Stillwater will release its full results for the six months ended 30 June 2026 on Tuesday, 1 September 2026 and will host a live presentation shared via a webcast (Webcast link H1 2026 Results) and conference call (Registration link for conference call) at 13h00 (CAT) / 12h00 (GMT) / 07h00 (EST) / 05h00 (MT).
  • Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. - Notification of an acqui
    2026-07-22 16:51:00
    The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.
  • Sibanye-S - appoints head of investor relations
    2026-07-01 09:20:27
    Sibanye-Stillwater announced the appointment of Emma Chapman as Senior Vice President: Investor Relations, effective 1 September 2026.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. - Dealings in securities b
    2026-07-01 08:47:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. - Dealings in securities b
    2026-06-30 08:25:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
VALTERRA (VAL) R 1,477.28 +5.98%
IMPLATS (IMP) R 237.32 +3.52%
SIBANYE-S (SSW) R 50.28 +2.47%
NORTHAM (NPH) R 303.29 +1.57%
THARISA (THA) R 27.80 +2.96%

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Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. price forecast remains anchored to the latest data, with charts and the historical graph pointing to firm growth momentum rather than a sharp reversal. At a price today in rands of R50.61, the share is worth watching for buy or sell decisions, especially with preference shares, dividend payout expectations, and clear cost discipline in view. For investors researching how to buy this for sale opportunity on the jse, the share code and live data suggest a practical online trading setup through a funded trading account, while the current graph backdrop keeps prediction risk balanced for active trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerSibanye Stillwater Ltd. (SSW)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Mining
Current PriceR50.61
Market CapitalizationR138.90bn
P/E Ratio20.11
Dividend Yield2.67%
Trading Volume (Live Data)960 152
Recent Price ChangeR3.14
Data as of2026-08-28 09:52:31

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR50.61, reflecting a R3.14 move from the previous close
Market CapR138.90bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio20.11, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield2.67%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, supported by active trading volume of 960 152 shares

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish near-term bias is supported by the latest price advance and strong volume, but the setup still depends on whether SSW can hold above R50.00 on the JSE. A move through resistance would improve momentum; failure to sustain gains may invite profit-taking.

FAQ on Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?
Answer: Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares are JSE-listed equity interests in SSW. The live price is R50.61, with a market capitalization of R138.90bn. That places the company in the large-cap bracket, and the current P/E ratio of 20.11 helps frame valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy SSW shares, use a JSE-supported trading account with an approved broker, then place an order at the current price per share of R50.61 or choose a limit order. Live volume of 960 152 shows active market interest and liquidity.

Q3: What affects the price of Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?
Answer: SSW’s price is shaped by market capitalization, earnings expectations implied by the P/E ratio of 20.11, and trading volume of 960 152. The recent change of R3.14 shows momentum matters too, along with broader JSE sentiment and sector rotation.

Q4: Does Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 2.67%, which indicates the share does pay a dividend-linked return. At a current price of R50.61, that yield can matter for income-focused investors comparing SSW against other JSE shares in the same sector.

Q5: How can I track my Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track SSW through your trading platform using the ticker, current price of R50.61, and live change of R3.14. Dividend monitoring is easier when you watch the 2.67% yield, volume at 960 152, and any updates tied to the JSE.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. share price?
Answer: The main factors in today’s data are the R50.61 price, the R138.90bn market cap, and the P/E ratio of 20.11. The 960 152 trading volume and the R3.14 recent move also signal active participation and price discovery.

Q7: Is Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based strictly on today’s figures, SSW looks reasonably priced rather than cheap, with a P/E of 20.11 and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Whether it’s a good buy depends on your risk tolerance, but liquidity looks solid at 960 152 volume.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a share price of R50.61, a positive R3.14 change, and active volume of 960 152. That supports interest from traders, but a buy decision should still respect valuation at a 20.11 P/E and your JSE strategy.

Q9: How much does one Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R50.61. That level sits alongside a market capitalization of R138.90bn and a dividend yield of 2.67%, giving investors a quick read on both entry cost and the income profile.

Q10: How to sell Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell SSW shares, log into your trading account, select Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order near the live price of R50.61. The 960 152 volume suggests there’s enough activity for efficient trade execution.

How to Buy Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Shares Step by Step

LabelValue
Step 1Open a FREE Trading Account.
Step 2Verify account via email or phone number.
Step 3Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
Step 4KYC your profile to get verified.
Step 5Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
Step 6Deposit fiat into your trading account.
Step 7Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Sibanye Stillwater Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R50.61 and SELL if they slip BELOW the recent support zone. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Sibanye Shares
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