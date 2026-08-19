The 10 Best Islamic Forex Brokers with Swap-Free Accounts in South Africa are Octa, IC Markets, AvaTrade, HFM, Admirals, Pepperstone, FP Markets, Exness, FXTM, and easyMarkets.

A swap-free account removes the usual overnight interest that can be charged or credited when you keep a leveraged forex or CFD position open past the trading day.

But there’s one detail traders need to check carefully.

Swap-free does not always mean you can hold a position indefinitely without any other charge.

Some brokers introduce an administration or holding fee after a certain number of days. Others only apply swap-free terms to specific instruments, account types or regions.

For Muslim traders, that matters just as much as the spread, leverage or minimum deposit.

The real question is not simply whether the broker advertises an Islamic account.

It is how long the swap-free period lasts, which instruments qualify, and what charges apply after that.

What are Islamic Accounts?

Islamic accounts, also known as swap-free accounts, are trading accounts designed to comply with Sharia law, which prohibits earning or paying interest (riba). These accounts do not charge overnight swap fees and may instead apply fixed administrative fees.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are Islamic forex accounts halal?

Yes, Islamic forex accounts are halal if structured without interest (riba), excessive speculation (gharar), or gambling (maysir). Most Sharia-compliant brokers offer swap-free trading and transparent fee structures in line with Islamic finance principles.

10 Best Islamic Forex Brokers with Swap Free Accounts - A Comparison

10 Best Islamic Forex Brokers with Swap Free Accounts (2026)

Octa — Best Overall Islamic Broker IC — Best Swap-Free Broker for Raw Pricing AvaTrade — Best Islamic Broker with MT4 and MT5 HFM — Best Flexible Swap-Free Trading Account Admirals — Best MT5 Islamic Account Pepperstone — Best Swap-Free Trading Experience Where Eligible FP Markets — Best Raw-Spread Islamic Account Exness — Best Flexible Swap-Free Trading Conditions FXTM — Best Configurable Swap-Free Account easyMarkets — Best Fixed-Spread Islamic Account

1. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa is an FSCA-regulated broker with a massive advantage; all account types are inherently Swap-Free, meaning no overnight interest is charged on open positions after the markets close.

Main advantage: Swap-free structure without a separate Islamic-account surcharge advertised on the current Islamic page.

Featured

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit USD 25 / 447 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 50% deposit bonus (choose 10–50%), unlockable after trading half the bonus amount in standard lots 💸Fees No commissions on trades, no deposit/withdrawal fees, no inactivity fees costs are built into tight spreads 📉Spreads & Commissions Floating spreads from 0.6 pips on major FX no additional commissions no swaps 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods (cards, e-wallets, bank wires, crypto) no internal fees processing times vary (instant–3 hrs typical) 🖥️Platforms OctaTrader (proprietary), MetaTrader 4 & 5, web, desktop, mobile 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus), FSCA (SA), FSC (Mauritius), MISA (Comoros) 🔐Trust Score Trustpilot 4.5/5 (9k+ reviews) strong safety assurances: segregated accounts, SSL, negative balance protection ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals approved within 3 hrs (plus transfer time up to 5 min) bank wires 1–3 hrs, crypto 30 min–3 hrs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

Octa's accounts on MT5 and the proprietary trading platform are inherently swap-free.

No commission fees are charged, and all broker fees are included in the spreads.

Octa offers a full range of interest-free instruments across accounts for diversity.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by SVGFSA Limited assets Unlimited demo account Low Crypto coverage Advanced technology No VPS Forex and CFDs offered No education tools on Forex More than 80 pairs to trade No clients from USA, Canada, Belgium, or others outside EU

Are all Octa trading accounts automatically swap-free and Sharia-compliant?

Yes, all Octa trading accounts are inherently swap-free and fully compliant with Sharia law. This means traders do not incur or receive interest charges (riba) on overnight positions, aligning with Islamic financial principles. There's no need to request a special Islamic account; simply sign up and start trading.

How does Octa ensure its trading accounts adhere to Islamic finance principles?

Octa's trading accounts are designed to comply with Islamic finance by eliminating interest (riba), avoiding gambling (maysir), and reducing uncertainty (gharar). This is achieved through swap-free accounts, transparent trading practices, and risk management tools like negative balance protection, ensuring a halal trading environment.

2. IC

IC Markets is known for its fast execution, range of instruments, and Islamic Accounts. South Africans can convert the Raw Spread and standard accounts to receive swap-free status. IC Markets offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms alongside its own.

Main advantage: No conventional swap or interest while retaining the broker's normal spread/commission structure.

Featured

🔎 Feature 🛡️ Regulation FSCA Regulated FSP Number: 50715 4️⃣ MetaTrader 4 Support Yes, Full MT4 support across desktop, web, and mobile 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / R3,557 ZAR 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option No, Base currencies include USD, EUR, AUD, etc. 🌍 Global Assets Forex, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Futures, Stocks 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader 📍 Local Presence No physical office FSCA-regulated branch only 🕵️ Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Accounts 🎓 Education & Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, advanced charting 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No bonus 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

The IC Markets Islamic Account is beneficial to all Muslim traders who want to avoid earning or paying interest.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Does IC Markets offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, IC Markets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts for traders who cannot earn or pay interest due to religious beliefs. These accounts are available on both Raw Spread and Standard account types across MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader platforms. They eliminate swap or interest charges on overnight positions, aligning with Islamic finance principles.

Are there any fees associated with IC Markets' Islamic accounts?

New positions get a 5-day grace period with no holding fee at all. After that, IC Markets applies a flat-rate holding fee for positions held overnight on certain instruments, particularly exotic currency pairs and commodities. These fees vary significantly by instrument — ranging from as little as $0.01 up to $140 per lot per night — so it's worth checking the current rate for whatever you're trading before holding it past the grace period.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade offers an Islamic account conversion on its retail and professional accounts instead of offering a stand-alone, dedicated Islamic Account. The account exempts South African Muslim traders from overnight interest. AvaTrade also makes certain instruments available for Islamic accounts that align with Islamic financial principles.

Main advantage: MT4/MT5 plus proprietary platforms.

Featured

🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💳 Minimum deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 🚀Bonus Yes 🔥Trust Score 94% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱ZuluTrade Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊CFDs - Total Offered 1,200 CFDs 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥Account Types Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials 📍 Focus User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders ☎️Customer Support Multiple languages offered 📌Important Note AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

You can convert your standard retail or pro account to an Islamic account with AvaTrade. AvaTrade offers Islamic-friendly instruments, and you can hold positions open for 5 nights before incurring typical overnight fees. AvaTrade's Islamic account is available across platforms.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

How can I open an Islamic (swap-free) account with AvaTrade?

To open an Islamic account with AvaTrade, first complete the verification process by submitting the required documentation. Next, fund your trading account. After these steps, contact AvaTrade's Customer Services to request the activation of an Islamic account. The approval process typically takes 1–2 business days.

Are there any limitations or fees associated with AvaTrade's Islamic accounts?

AvaTrade's Islamic accounts are swap-free for positions held up to 5 days. However, if positions remain open beyond this period, swap fees may apply. Additionally, certain instruments, such as ZAR, TRY, RUB, and MXN currency pairs, are not available on Islamic accounts.

4. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM lets traders convert any accounts (Except Top-Up Bonus) to an Islamic Account. HFM is an FSCA-regulated broker and is considered one of the top 5 brokers in South Africa.

Main advantage: Swap-free conditions across more than one account configuration.

Featured

Feature Detail Minimum Deposit $0 (Cent, Premium, Zero) / $100 (Pro, Pro Plus) Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 Spreads From 0.0 pips (Zero account) Regulation FSCA (SA, FSP 46632), FCA (UK), FSA (Seychelles), CMA (Kenya) Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, HFM App Islamic Account Available on Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro & Pro Plus Sign up Open Account

Islamic Account

HFM's Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro, and Pro Plus Accounts can be converted into an Islamic Account, offering competitive fees, commission-free trading, and access to several Islamic-friendly instruments. There's no fixed grace period across all instruments — most positions can be held swap-free indefinitely, though carry charges can apply to certain instruments held open for several consecutive days.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

Does HFM offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, HFM provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to South African traders who wish to comply with Sharia law. These accounts are available across various account types, including Premium, Zero Spread, and Micro accounts, ensuring that traders can choose the account that best suits their trading needs. The swap-free feature eliminates overnight interest charges (riba), aligning with Islamic financial principles.

Are there any fees associated with HFM's Islamic accounts?

While HFM's Islamic accounts do not incur swap fees, traders should be aware that a carry charge may apply if positions are held open for an extended period, typically beyond seven days. This charge is implemented to cover the costs associated with maintaining open positions without interest.

5. Admirals

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

Admirals' Islamic Swap-Free account is ideal for South African traders who follow Sharia principles. This account ensures that interest is not accumulated or paid. Admirals is FSCA-regulated under Admirals SA (Pty) Ltd for South Africans who want a secure, locally regulated broker.

Main advantage: Clear swap-free terms on Trade.MT5.

Features

🔎 Broker 📌Regulation and Licenses FCA, ASIC, CySEC, JSC, FSCA, FSA, CMA 💰Bonuses Referral bonus, welcome bonus, no-deposit bonus, cashback program ⏰Support Hours 24/5 📈Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Admirals App 📉Account Types Trade.MT4, Zero.MT4, Trade.MT5, Invest.MT5, Zero.MT5, Bets.MT5 💴Base Currencies EUR, USD, GBP, CHF, BGN, CZK, HRK, HUF, PLN, RON 💹Spreads From 0.0 pips 📊Leverage Up to 1:1000 💵Currency Pairs 80+, major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶Minimum Deposit 1 USD 💷Inactivity Fee Yes 💻Website Languages English, German, French, Italian, Romanian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Polish, and others 💰Fees and Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from $0.02 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️Scalping Yes 🅱️Hedging Yes ⚙️Trading Instruments ESG, Forex, Crypto CFDS, Indices, Stocks, ETFs, Bonds 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

The Admiral's Islamic Account is available on the Trade MT5 account. The Islamic Account eliminates interest but charges an administration fee after a few days. The Islamic account lets you trade several Islamic-friendly instruments across forex, commodities, and indices.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Multiple account choices Does not accept cash deposits from banks Low trading fees Inactivity fee No withdrawal fee Product portfolio limited Straightforward account opening No 24/7 customer service Available in South Africa Does not accept US Clients Negative balance protection E-wallet options aren't available for all customers

Does Admirals offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, Admirals provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts through its Trade.MT5 platform. These accounts are designed for traders who wish to comply with Sharia law by eliminating overnight interest charges (riba) on CFDs across various instruments, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, ETFs, and bonds. To open an Islamic account, traders must register for a Trade.MT5 account and request the swap-free option during the application process.

Are there any fees associated with Admiral's Islamic accounts?

While Admirals' Islamic accounts do not incur swap or interest charges, a flat administration fee may apply to positions held beyond a certain period, typically after three days for most instruments and one day for digital currencies and exotic currency pairs. These fees are implemented to cover the costs associated with maintaining open positions without interest.

6. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is one of the world's largest forex brokers and is regulated by ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, and SCB. Pepperstone offers Islamic swap-free trading on a Standard trading account level.

Main advantage: Strong trading technology and transparent swap-free specifications.

Features

🔎 Broker 📍 Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 📌AFSL No 414530 📌FCA no 684312 👍 Demo Account Yes 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 📎 Bonus No ☪️ Islamic account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 ⚙️Products Offered Stock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼Account Types Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account 🖥️Trading Platforms TradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Visa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay ☎️Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 📍Focus Razor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

Pepperstone offers a swap-free account on a standard account level.

offers a swap-free account on a standard account level. The Pepperstone Islamic account is interest-free and allows traders to take advantage of the broker's cutting-edge trading technology and deep liquidity.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Does Pepperstone offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, Pepperstone provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts that comply with Sharia law, making them suitable for Muslim traders in South Africa. These accounts eliminate overnight interest charges (riba) and are available upon request during the account registration process or by contacting customer support.

Are there any fees associated with Pepperstone's Islamic accounts?

While Pepperstone's Islamic accounts do not incur swap fees, an administrative fee of $100 per standard lot is applied to Forex and precious metals positions held beyond five days. This fee structure ensures compliance with Islamic finance principles while covering the costs associated with maintaining open positions.

7. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets offers a Swap-Free Islamic Account conversion on its traditional account types. FP Markets is a global broker with multiple regulations, including the FSCA in South Africa. There are several powerful platforms you can use to access swap-free trading conditions.

Main advantage: Clear South African-facing Islamic-account documentation.

Featured

📌Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC CySEC, FSCA 🧾 Account Types Standard, Raw, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (from 0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports EAs and VPS 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Autochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable, clean MT5 layout 🎓 Educational Resources Daily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong education & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 50926) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Yes – South African office/support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-secured servers 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

FP Markets' Islamic Account waives overnight fees for the first 5 nights, after which admin fees apply depending on the instrument.

The swap-free account is tied to the live account trading conditions, with super-tight spreads, fast execution speeds, and access to all platforms.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Does FP Markets offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, FP Markets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to South African traders who wish to comply with Sharia law. These accounts are available on both Raw and Standard account types.

Are there any fees associated with FP Markets' Islamic accounts?

While FP Markets' Islamic accounts do not incur swap or interest charges on overnight positions, an administration fee applies to most instruments after a 5-night grace period. FP Markets publishes the exact per-instrument rates on its website, so it's worth checking before holding a position past that window.

8. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness offers swap-free trading options to both Islamic and non-Islamic countries. Islamic countries automatically receive swap-free status based on their trading activity. Traders benefit from Exness' swap-free trading conditions by receiving competitive trading conditions and access to all platforms.

Main advantage: Broad swap-free programme and strong South African presence.

Featured

Feature 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, Metals, Energies, Stocks ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to unlimited (dynamic leverage) 🛡 Regulatory Bodies FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, FSA 🇸🇨 CySEC 🇨🇾 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread, Zero, Pro Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (0.0 pips), variable 💸 Commission Structure Zero & Raw: $3.50 per side; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 includes more asset types, economic calendar, DoM 🤖 Automated Trading EA-friendly, VPS available 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators 50+ built-in indicators, economic calendar, Exness Terminal 🖥 User Interface Sleek MT5 + custom Exness Web Terminal 🎓 Educational Resources Webinars, articles, how-to guides, Exness Academy 📞 Customer Service 24/7 multilingual live chat, email, phone 👶 Support for Beginners Cent accounts, easy UI, strong education 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Offered 🧾 FSCA Compliance Regulated (FSP No. 51024) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) South African support team available 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Instant via EFT, Ozow, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, bank cards 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Fully supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 60%, stop-out at 0–30% depending on account 🔐 Data Encryption SSL encryption 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Via client portal 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated accounts with Tier-1 banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

Exness provides swap-free options across multiple account types.

While non-Islamic countries can access this account, there are limitations, while Islamic countries automatically receive swap-free status.

Exness makes most instruments available to Islamic Accounts.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Several instruments don’t have swap fees Swap-free status can be revoked Multiple account currency options, including ZAR Swap-free status for South African traders is conditional Swap-free accounts across multiple account types Swaps are charged on certain instruments Provides high-leverage options Access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and proprietary platforms and apps

Does Exness offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, Exness provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to South African traders upon request. These accounts eliminate overnight interest charges (riba), aligning with Shariah law. To activate, open a standard or professional account and contact Exness support to request the swap-free option.

Are there any fees associated with Exness Islamic accounts?

Exness Islamic accounts do not incur swap fees on overnight positions. However, for traders outside Islamic countries, swap-free status applies only to specific instruments, such as major currency pairs, gold/USD, crude oil, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Other instruments may still incur swap fees.

9. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a popular broker in South Africa that extends services to Muslim traders by offering a swap-free account conversion on trading accounts. FXTM offers several asset classes that can be traded under swap-free status and offers a secure trading environment. FXTM is an FSCA-regulated broker that offers Muslim traders access to global markets through its Islamic Account.

Main advantage: Configurable swap-free system.

Featured

🔍 Feature ℹ️ Details 🏦 Broker Name 💼 Account Type Micro Account 💲 Minimum Deposit USD 200 / 3580 ZAR 📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000 🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units 📈 Platform MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5 🌍 Regulation FSCA (South Africa), FCA, CySEC 📉 Spread Type Variable, starting from 1.5 pips 💳 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, local payment options ⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution 🎓 Suitable For Beginner traders, low-budget traders 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available Yes 🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Yes 📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support (live chat, email, phone) 🏆 Awards Best Trading Experience, Most Innovative Broker 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Islamic Account

FXTM's Islamic Account trading conditions mirror those of the converted base account, with spreads from 0.0 pips, commission-free and commission-based trades, and access to leverage up to 1:2000.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast execution speeds Bonus programs might be restricted in some regions. High leverage (up to 1:2000) High leverage can increase risk, especially for beginners. Tight spreads on ECN accounts Lower leverage options for EU/UK clients due to regulations (1:30 for retail traders). Access to MetaTrader 4 & 5 High inactivity fees if the account is dormant. Good educational resources Customer support can sometimes be slow during peak times. Regulated by several authorities (FCA, CySEC, FSCA) Limited product offering outside Forex (fewer stocks and indices).

Does FXTM offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, FXTM provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts to South African traders who wish to comply with Sharia law. These accounts eliminate overnight interest charges (riba) and are available on both Advantage and Advantage Plus account types.

Are there any fees associated with FXTM's Islamic accounts?

While FXTM's Islamic accounts do not incur swap fees for the first seven days of holding a position, a fixed administration fee applies thereafter. This fee varies depending on the trading instrument and can range from $1.50 to $20.00 per standard lot per night.

10. easyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets offers Islamic or swap-free accounts. easyMarkets' swap-free accounts comply with Sharia law and eliminate interest-based fees. Traders can access several financial instruments with this account and benefit from a safe trading environment.

Main advantage: Islamic-account availability with easyMarkets' fixed-spread ecosystem.

Featured

🔎 Broker 🕌 Availability of Islamic Account Yes, EasyMarkets offers swap-free accounts 🔄 Account Types with Swap-Free Option All account types can be converted to Islamic accounts upon request 💰 Commission Structure for Swap-Free Commissions depend on the base account ⏳ Duration of Swap-Free Status Positions can remain open for up to two weeks without incurring swap fees 📊 Assets Eligible for Swap-Free Trading Over 200 CFD instruments ⚡ Leverage for Islamic Accounts 1:2000 ⚡ Order Execution Speed Market execution, typically within milliseconds 💵 Minimum Deposit for Islamic Accounts Minimum deposit of USD 25 🌍 Account Currency Options Multiple base currencies supported ZAR not included 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supporting Swap-Free Proprietary Web/App, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TradingView 📉 Spreads for Swap-Free Accounts Fixed spreads starting from 0.5 pips for EUR/USD 🔍 Fee Transparency for Swap-Free Accounts No hidden charges or restrictions; all fees are clearly outlined 🏛️ FSCA Regulation No 💳 Local Deposit/Withdrawal Methods Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, E-wallets, Local Bank Transfers, Crypto Wallets 🌍 Support in South Africa No, global support available 24/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

easyMarkets offers an Islamic Account conversion on all account types.

Swap fees are waived entirely — easyMarkets doesn't substitute a holding or admin fee the way most brokers on this list do, making it one of the more genuinely fee-free Islamic accounts available.

The Swap-free account is available across Islamic-friendly instruments and platforms.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No swap or rollover fees on overnight positions for 14 days Limited to fixed spreads; no variable spread options Swap-free trading compliant with Sharia law ZAR is not a base currency option Low minimum deposit requirement Customer support is only available during business hours during the week Access to over 200 CFD instruments Multiple trading platforms are available

Does easyMarkets offer Islamic (swap-free) accounts for South African traders?

Yes, easyMarkets provides Islamic (swap-free) accounts that adhere to Sharia law, eliminating overnight interest charges (riba). These accounts are available upon request during the registration process or by contacting customer support. They offer access to various trading instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies, ensuring that Muslim traders can participate in the markets while complying with their religious beliefs.

Are there any fees associated with easyMarkets' Islamic accounts?

No. Unlike most brokers on this list, easyMarkets doesn't replace the swap with an administration fee or a holding-period cutoff — positions can be held swap-free with no extra charge attached. It's worth double-checking current terms directly with easyMarkets before publishing this as a hard guarantee, since broker policies can shift, but this is consistently what's reported across independent reviews.

Islamic Account vs Normal Forex Account

The biggest difference is the treatment of overnight financing.

Feature Standard Account Islamic / Swap-Free Account Overnight swap Normally charged or credited Removed on eligible trades Administration fee Usually no special replacement fee Can apply at some brokers Spread Standard account pricing Usually similar, broker-dependent Commission Account-dependent Usually same base account structure Eligibility General May require religious justification Holding period No Islamic-specific restriction May have fee-free time limits

Are Islamic Forex Accounts Really Sharia-Compliant?

A broker calling an account “Islamic” does not automatically settle every religious question around forex and CFD trading.

Removing overnight interest addresses the issue of riba, but that is only one part of the discussion. Muslim traders may also want to look at leverage, speculation, ownership, contract structure and whether the trade involves excessive uncertainty.

Admirals is quite clear about this itself. It offers a swap-free account, but does not claim that the product will meet every interpretation of Sharia law.

That is the right way to look at it.

A broker review can explain how the account works, what fees apply, and which instruments are included. It cannot give you a religious ruling.

If strict Sharia compliance matters to you, check the actual account terms with a qualified Islamic finance scholar before trading.

Can South Africans Open Islamic Forex Accounts?

Several brokers on this list accept South African clients, but that does not automatically mean their swap-free account is available to every South African trader.

You need to check the actual account rules.

FP Markets has a dedicated South African Islamic-account page and an FSCA-regulated South African group company.

Exness also has an FSCA-regulated South African entity, although swap-free treatment can depend on the specific account, instrument, and conditions shown in the client's Personal Area.

Pepperstone is the main exception here. Its current published list of countries eligible for Swap-Free accounts does not include South Africa.

So don't assume that because a broker accepts South African customers, its Islamic account is available to you.

Check the country eligibility, account type, instruments, and any holding charges before opening the account.

Conclusion

How We Selected the Best Islamic Forex Brokers

We didn't take the word “Islamic” at face value.

For this 2026 update, we checked whether the swap-free account actually exists, whether normal overnight interest is removed, and whether another charge takes its place after a few days.

We also looked at:

Fee-free holding periods

Available platforms

Instrument restrictions

South African eligibility

Legal entity and regulation

Minimum account requirements

Current broker terms

That changed a few things from the older version of the page.

Pepperstone stays in the requested ranking, but its current published Swap-Free country list does not include South Africa.

easyMarkets also stays, but we removed the old “no deposit” claim because it no longer holds up.

AvaTrade's five-day rule is now stated clearly. The same goes for Admirals' administration fees, FP Markets' fee structure and HFM's possible carry charges.

We also haven't pretended that SA Shares opened, funded and held overnight positions with all ten brokers.

This comparison is based on the brokers' current published account terms and product documentation.

Conclusion

Octa takes our top spot for Islamic forex accounts in this 2026 comparison.

The main reason is simple: its current account setup removes conventional swap interest without advertising the kind of delayed administration fee that appears at several competing brokers.

IC Markets is a better fit for active traders who want swap-free conditions with Raw Spread-style pricing. AvaTrade offers a broader platform choice, but its standard fee-free Islamic holding period is limited to five days.

HFM gives traders several swap-free account options, while Admirals has a clear Islamic setup for MT5 users. With both, the important part is what happens if you keep a position open for longer. That’s where extra holding or administration charges can start to matter.

FP Markets is one of the more relevant choices for South Africans because it has a dedicated local Islamic-account page and an FSCA-regulated South African company.

Exness also has a meaningful South African regulatory presence, but don’t assume every overnight position will automatically qualify for swap-free treatment. Check the account, instrument, and status shown in your Personal Area.

Pepperstone is the odd one out.

Its Swap-Free account is real, but South Africa is not currently on its published list of eligible countries. For a South African trader, that makes it more useful as a comparison point than an account you can assume is available.

The most important number on this page isn’t the leverage.

It’s how many days you can keep a position open before another charge kicks in.

That’s where two accounts both labelled “swap-free” can end up costing very different amounts.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. A swap-free or Islamic account removes certain overnight interest charges, but spreads, commissions, administration fees and market risk still apply. Account availability and fees can change. If strict Sharia compliance matters to you, check the current contract and speak to a suitably qualified Islamic finance scholar.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Islamic forex account?

An Islamic forex account, also called a swap-free account, complies with Sharia law by removing overnight interest (riba) on trades. It's designed for Muslim traders who wish to participate in forex trading without violating religious beliefs.

How does a swap-free forex account work?

Swap-free accounts eliminate interest charges or credits on overnight positions. Instead, brokers may charge a fixed administrative fee or widen the spread. This allows Muslim traders to hold trades longer without earning or paying interest.

Which brokers offer the best swap-free accounts?

Of the brokers covered on this page, Octa and easyMarkets stand out for charging no substitute fee at all, while AvaTrade, FP Markets, IC Markets, FXTM, Admirals, and Pepperstone offer Islamic accounts with a grace period before an admin fee kicks in. The right pick depends on how long you typically hold positions open.

Is there a fee for using a swap-free account?

Some brokers may charge a fixed administration fee or adjust the spread to compensate for the lack of swaps. These costs are disclosed upfront and vary by broker, currency pair, and trading conditions.

Can non-Muslims open an Islamic forex account?

Yes, many brokers allow non-Muslims to request a swap-free account. However, approval is typically at the broker's discretion, and some may require proof of religious need or limit access to specific regions.

Are swap-free accounts available on all platforms?

Most swap-free accounts are available on platforms like MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. However, features may vary by broker, so traders should confirm compatibility before opening an account.

Do Islamic forex accounts have leverage?

Yes, Islamic forex accounts usually offer the same leverage as standard accounts. Leverage levels depend on the broker and regulatory rules but can go up to 1:500 or higher with offshore brokers.

Is trading with a swap-free account legal in South Africa?

Yes, trading with a swap-free Islamic account is fully legal in South Africa. Several FSCA-regulated brokers or globally regulated firms accept South African clients and offer Sharia-compliant trading options.

How do I open an Islamic forex account?

To open a swap-free account, register with a broker offering Islamic accounts, verify your identity, and request the Islamic option. Approval is usually granted within 24 hours, and trading can begin immediately thereafter.