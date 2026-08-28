Starbucks Corp Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Starbucks Corp performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $107.26 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol SBUX, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Starbucks Corp Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Starbucks Corp (SBUX) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $107.26 Previous Close $107.26 Day's Range $106.77 – $108.74 Opening Price $108.57 Volume 6093395 shares Daily Change -1.23 (-1.13%) 52-Week High $110.51 52-Week Low $77.99

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Starbucks Corp Key Highlights

Highlight Detail Current Price $107.26 — reflecting a daily change of -1.23 (-1.13%). Day's Range $106.77 – $108.74 — indicating a tight intraday band. 52-Week Range $77.99 – $110.51 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 6093395 against 7126942 — pointing to below average trading activity. Momentum -1.13% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and low volatility.

Starbucks Corp Limited Forecast Insights

Currently, the movement in Starbucks Corp shares shows a bearish outlook, as indicated by today's -1.13% downward shift. With $107.26 close to the 52-week high of $110.51, a further decline might occur if the price fails to breach resistance levels sustained above recent highs.

FAQ on Starbucks Corp Shares

Q1: What are Starbucks Corp shares?

Answer: Starbucks Corp shares represent ownership in the well-known global coffee company, currently priced at $107.26 on the NASDAQ exchange under ticker SBUX.

Q2: How can I buy Starbucks Corp shares?

Answer: To buy Starbucks Corp shares, you can open an online trading account with a brokerage, search the ticker SBUX, and place an order at your desired price level.

Q3: What affects the price of Starbucks Corp shares?

Answer: The price of Starbucks Corp shares is influenced by market trends, economic factors, company performance, and investor sentiment. Today's price stands at $107.26.

Q4: Does Starbucks Corp pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Starbucks Corp pays dividends, although specific amounts aren't given here. Investors should consult brokerage platforms or company filings for the latest details.

Q5: How can I track my Starbucks Corp shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Starbucks Corp shares and dividends through your brokerage account, which provides real-time updates and historical performance data.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Starbucks Corp share price?

Answer: Current share prices are largely influenced by market performance trends, daily trading activity, and today’s specific changes, with a -1.13% move noted.

Q7: Is Starbucks Corp a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether Starbucks Corp shares are a good buy depends on individual investment goals and market conditions. With the day's trading range at $106.77 to $108.74, strategic planning is essential.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Starbucks Corp shares today?

Answer: Investors should consider the current negative momentum at -1.13% and assess whether the $107.26 price meets their investment criteria before purchasing shares.

Q9: How much does one Starbucks Corp share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $107.26.

Q10: How to sell Starbucks Corp shares?

Answer: To sell Starbucks Corp shares, log into your trading account, enter the ticker SBUX, and execute a sale order at your preferred price point.

How to Buy Starbucks Corp Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood. Verify your account via email or phone number. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication). Complete KYC identity verification. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire. Search the ticker SBUX, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Starbucks Corp Actionable Financial Advice

Given Starbucks Corp's current performance, investors should SELL the shares if prices move BELOW the key technical levels near $77.99 and $110.51. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.