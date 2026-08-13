The best forex broker in South Africa depends on how you actually trade. For 2026, AvaTrade is our top overall pick, with FP Markets close behind.

AvaTrade has a South African entity authorised by the FSCA under FSP 45984. The minimum deposit starts at US$100, and you can trade through MT4, MT5, WebTrader or AvaTrade’s own mobile platform.

AvaTrade won’t be the right fit for everyone, though. If you want ZAR account support and sharper raw pricing, Tickmill may suit you better. FP Markets is worth a closer look if platform choice matters. It supports MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, with both Standard and Raw account pricing.

There’s one thing I’d check before choosing any of them: which legal entity will actually hold your account?

This catches traders out. A broker may have an FSCA-authorised company in South Africa, but your specific account could still be opened under another entity in the same group. That matters because the regulation and protections attached to your account depend on the entity you sign up with, not simply the broker name on the website.

How can South Africans check if a forex broker is properly regulated?

Check the exact legal entity named in the broker’s client agreement and verify that company on the FSCA register. Do not rely on the broker’s brand name alone.

A forex group may have an FSCA-authorised South African company while opening some clients under a different offshore or international entity. The entity that holds your account determines which regulator, client-money rules and complaints process apply to you. Also check withdrawal conditions, negative balance protection and how client funds are held before depositing money.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How do I know whether a forex broker is safe for South Africans?

Start by checking the full legal company name in the broker’s client agreement and confirming that exact entity on the FSCA register. Do not assume that a broker is locally protected simply because its wider international group holds an FSCA licence.

Also review the account jurisdiction, client-fund arrangements, withdrawal terms, complaints process and negative-balance policy. Regulation can reduce certain broker-related risks, but it cannot prevent trading losses or make leveraged forex trading risk-free.

How We Rank the Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

We score every broker on a 100-point system built around what actually matters to South African traders.

Regulation gets the biggest weighting. We check the broker's FSCA status, which legal company is connected to the account, trading costs, platforms, ZAR account support, deposits and withdrawals, customer service, and the range of markets available.

We also pay close attention to something that is easy to miss: the company holding the FSCA licence may not always be the same company that provides your trading account.

That distinction matters. Before giving a broker credit for local regulation, we check the legal entity named in its documents and, where possible, the entity South African clients are actually contracted with.

Pricing and account details are checked against official broker information. That includes spreads, commissions, minimum deposits, leverage, account currencies and payment methods. We check the South African version wherever possible because the numbers can change depending on the account, jurisdiction or legal entity.

The broker at number one will not be the best fit for every trader. Someone trading a Raw account on MT5 has different priorities from a beginner depositing R1,000 into a ZAR account. That is why we also highlight brokers that make more sense for specific needs, including beginners, active traders, low deposits, ZAR accounts and particular trading platforms.

Methodology last reviewed: 13 August 2026

Primary regulatory source: Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)

Other sources checked: Broker legal documents, account specifications, pricing pages and deposit and withdrawal information

Important: Broker fees, leverage, regulation and account terms can change. A high score does not mean a broker will suit every trader, and FSCA regulation does not remove the risk of losing money when trading leveraged forex and CFDs. Check the legal entity and current account terms before you deposit.

Our Broker Rating Criteria

We assess every broker using the same set of criteria, with the biggest weighting given to the things that matter most in practice for South African forex and CFD traders.

Rating Criterion Weight What We Assess Regulation and Client Protection 25% FSCA status, FSP number, South African entity, actual account structure, regulatory transparency and additional credible oversight Trading Costs 20% Spreads, commissions, account-specific pricing and relevant non-trading fees Trading Platforms and Tools 15% MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, proprietary platforms, mobile trading, charting and trading tools South African Account Suitability 15% Acceptance of SA residents, ZAR accounts, South African account conditions, local support and regulatory relevance Deposits and Withdrawals 10% Minimum deposit, ZAR funding, bank transfers, cards, e-wallets, withdrawal methods and disclosed fees Research, Education and Support 5% Educational material, research tools, market analysis and available customer-support channels Range of Markets 5% Forex pairs and access to indices, commodities, metals, shares, cryptocurrencies and other instruments where available Transparency and Account Information 5% Legal-entity disclosure, pricing clarity, account documentation, risk warnings and ease of verifying important terms Total 100% Final weighted broker score

Top 10 Forex Brokers in South Africa in 2026 - A Comparison

Rank Broker Best For Sign Up FSCA Status for South Africa Other Regulators Minimum Deposit Why It Stands Out for South Africans Main Drawback 🥇 AvaTrade Best Overall Forex Broker Open Account FSCA regulated ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA $100 Strong regulatory profile, broad platform choice and an accessible trading environment for both new and experienced traders Inactivity-related fees can apply 🥈 HFM Best for Flexible Account Choices Open Account FSCA regulated FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA $0 Multiple account structures give South African traders more choice over pricing, deposits and trading style Costs and conditions differ between account types 🥉 XM Best for Beginners and Education Open Account FSCA-regulated South African intermediary CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA $5 Very low entry requirement, extensive education and a straightforward MetaTrader-based trading experience South African traders should confirm the actual account-holding/product-supplying entity 4 IC Best for Raw Spreads and Advanced Traders Open Account No FSCA licence listed ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB $0 Strong raw-pricing reputation with MT4, MT5 and cTrader options suited to active and algorithmic traders South Africans may trade through an offshore entity rather than an FSCA-regulated company 5 CMTrading Best for Local Support and Guided Trading Open Account FSCA-regulated structure FSA $250 Strong South African presence with local-facing support and more guidance than many offshore-focused competitors $250 minimum deposit is higher than most brokers in this ranking 6 PU Prime Best for Platform and Market Variety Open Account FSCA regulated FSA, FSC, ASIC, CMA $20 Broad range of tradable markets combined with multiple platforms and an accessible starting deposit Traders should confirm which regulated entity their account is opened under 7 Exness Best for Flexible Trading Conditions

FSCA regulated Exness is a globally regulated broker, holding multiple licenses from respected financial regulators around the world. $10 Low entry requirement, multiple account structures and flexible trading conditions make it attractive to active South African traders High leverage and entity-specific conditions require careful risk management 8 FP Markets Best for MetaTrader and cTrader Users Open Account FSCA regulated ASIC, CySEC, FSA, FSC, CMA $100 Strong platform selection and Raw pricing make it particularly useful for experienced forex and CFD traders Raw accounts charge an additional commission 9 Octa Best for an Accessible Trading Experience Open Account FSCA-regulated South African intermediary CySEC, MWALI $25 Simple platforms, relatively low entry requirements and an uncomplicated trading experience Local regulatory structure should not be confused with the product-issuing entity 10 JustMarkets Best for Account Flexibility and High Leverage Open Account FSCA regulated FSA, CySEC, FSC $10 Low minimum deposit and several account choices make it accessible to South African traders with different experience levels Very high available leverage can substantially increase trading losses

Important: FSCA authorisation does not automatically mean that every South African trader is onboarded under the South African entity. Before depositing, check the legal entity named in the client agreement, the FSP number, the product supplier, the dispute-resolution route, and whether the broker is listed as an approved ODP where OTC derivatives are issued locally. If the account agreement names an offshore entity, South African FSCA protection may be limited even if the broker group has an FSCA-authorised company.

10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

AvaTrade – Best overall for South Africans. HFM – Best for traders who want a wider choice of account types. XM – Best for beginners who want a low entry deposit. IC Markets – Best for experienced traders who prioritise raw spreads. CMTrading – Best for South African traders who value local support. PU Prime – Best for traders who want access to multiple platforms. Exness – Best for traders looking for a fast-growing broker. FP Markets – Best for traders who want strong MetaTrader and cTrader support. Octa – Best for traders who want a simple, accessible trading experience. JustMarkets – Best for traders who want flexible account options.

1. AvaTrade:

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is our top overall pick for South African forex traders because it offers a well-rounded mix of local FSCA regulation, a long international track record, ZAR account support and several reliable trading platforms.

Traders can choose between MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO and the broker’s browser-based WebTrader platform. Beginners may find AvaTradeGO and WebTrader easier to navigate, while more experienced users can stick with the familiar MetaTrader setup.

Overview

Feature AvaTrade 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Regulated in South Africa by the FSCA under FSP No. 45984; the AvaTrade group also holds licences in several international jurisdictions 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Credit and debit cards, bank wire transfers and supported e-payment methods; available options are shown according to the client’s location 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / 1,843 ZAR 💹 Spreads and Commissions Primarily spread-based CFD pricing; spreads vary by instrument, platform and market conditions 📈 Leverage and Margin Leverage depends on the instrument, client classification and account-holding entity 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Available for eligible South African clients 📱 Trading Platforms AvaTradeGO, WebTrader, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and AvaOptions ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market conditions may cause positive or negative slippage, particularly during volatility and news events 🧾 Account Types Retail, professional where eligible, demo, Islamic and options-trading accounts ☎️ Customer Support Phone, email, live chat and online help-centre support 💼 Markets Available Forex, shares, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, bonds and FX options 🕌 Islamic Account Available subject to eligibility and specific swap-free account conditions 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our test, account registration took [insert verified time] and the [insert platform] interface was [insert finding]. We found [insert tested strength], while traders should check [insert verified limitation] before depositing. 🏆 Overall Score 4.8/5 — Strong regulation, broad platform choice and ZAR account availability 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Why AvaTrade stands out

AvaTrade is a strong all-round choice for South African retail traders. Its platforms are well known, the account setup is easy to understand, and the broker offers more than just high leverage or eye-catching spread claims.

The educational material and AvaTrade’s own trading apps also make the platform easier to approach for people who are still getting used to forex trading or have never worked with MetaTrader before.

Where AvaTrade could be better

AvaTrade may charge inactivity and administration fees when an account is left unused for an extended period. Traders should check these charges before opening an account, as the spread is not always the only cost involved.

The broker may also be limited to more experienced traders who want cTrader, raw-spread accounts or access to a wider range of specialist markets.

Who AvaTrade suits best

AvaTrade is best suited to beginners and intermediate traders who want a recognised broker, ZAR account support and the choice of using either a simple proprietary platform or MetaTrader.

Is AvaTrade regulated in South Africa?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under license number FSP 45984. This ensures that the broker complies with local financial regulations, providing South African traders with a secure and transparent trading environment.

What is the minimum deposit for AvaTrade in South Africa?

The minimum deposit required to open an account with AvaTrade in South Africa is $100 (or the ZAR equivalent). This low entry point makes it accessible for both beginner and intermediate traders looking to get started with a reputable FSCA-regulated broker.

AvaTrade: South African Legal Entity

AvaTrade’s South African business operates through Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd, which is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 45984.

However, AvaTrade allows clients to choose between different group entities in some circumstances, so South African traders should confirm that Ava Capital Markets (Pty) Ltd is named in their client agreement before depositing.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM takes second place because it gives South African traders plenty of room to choose an account that matches their experience and trading style.

The broker offers Cent, Premium, Zero and swap-free accounts, although the exact options and conditions can differ depending on the client’s location and the legal entity handling the account. Newer traders may prefer the Cent or Premium accounts, while more active traders can look at the Zero account for tighter pricing.

HFM also supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, which makes it a practical choice for traders who already know the MetaTrader setup or want to use automated tools and custom indicators.

Overview

Feature HFM 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Authorised and regulated by the FSCA under FSP No. 46632 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Bank transfer, cards, e-wallets and other methods displayed in the client account; HFM states that it does not charge deposit fees 💰 Minimum Deposit From $0 / 0 ZAR 💹 Spreads and Commissions Pricing varies by account; Zero accounts use lower spreads with commissions, while other accounts may use spread-only pricing 📈 Leverage and Margin Up to 1:2000 on selected accounts and instruments, subject to the client entity and account conditions 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Available for eligible South African accounts 📱 Trading Platforms HFM App, HFM WebTrader, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market execution applies; slippage may occur during volatile or low-liquidity conditions 🧾 Account Types Cent, Premium, Zero, Pro and other region-specific account options ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, email, telephone and online support resources 💼 Markets Available Forex, metals, energies, commodities, indices, bonds, shares and other CFDs 🕌 Islamic Account Swap-free conditions are available on eligible accounts, subject to instrument and holding-period rules 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our test, the [MT4/MT5/HFM App] account took [insert time] to configure. We observed [insert spread, usability or support finding], although [insert verified limitation] should be considered. 🏆 Overall Score 4.5/5 — Strong local regulation, flexible accounts and broad platform support 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

Why HFM stands out

HFM works well because it does not push every trader into the same account. Someone starting with a smaller balance can choose a more accessible option, while an experienced trader can move to a tighter, commission-based account without changing brokers.

The combination of ZAR account support, MetaTrader access and several pricing structures makes HFM one of the more flexible choices for South African traders.

Where HFM could be better

The account range may feel confusing at first. Traders need to compare spreads, commission, minimum trade sizes and other account-specific conditions before deciding which option offers the best value.

Inactivity charges and possible banking or withdrawal fees may also apply, depending on the account and payment method.

Who HFM suits best

HFM is a good choice for South African traders who want to start with a simpler account and move to a more advanced pricing structure as their trading experience grows.

Who may prefer another broker?

Traders who want cTrader, a smaller number of account choices, or a more straightforward fee structure may find another broker easier to compare.

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, HFM is fully regulated in South Africa by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under license number 46632. This regulatory oversight ensures that HFM adheres to strict financial standards, providing South African traders with a secure and transparent trading environment.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with HFM in South Africa?

In South Africa, HFM offers a variety of account types with differing minimum deposit requirements. The Micro Account requires a minimum deposit of $0 or approximately R0, making it accessible for beginners. The Premium Account has a higher minimum deposit of $100 or about R1,400, while the Zero Account requires $200 or roughly R2,800.

HFM: South African Legal Entity

HFM’s South African entity is HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider regulated by the FSCA under FSP number 46632.

The South African company states that it acts as an intermediary rather than the product issuer, with HF Markets Ltd identified as the product supplier. Traders should therefore read the agreement carefully to understand which company provides each part of the service.

3. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM remains a popular choice among beginners because it is easy to access and offers a broad range of educational material.

The listed minimum deposit is $5, making it one of the least expensive brokers in the comparison to open an account with.

Traders can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and the broker’s mobile application. XM also provides webinars, market commentary and educational content that can help new traders understand the basics.

The low deposit should not be mistaken for low risk. Even a small account can lose money quickly when high leverage is used.

Overview

Feature XM 🔖 Broker Name

🏢 South African Entity Confirm the contracting XM entity shown during registration 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing XM operates through several regulated group entities; South African clients should confirm the account-holding company and applicable licence during signup 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and other account-specific methods may be available in the client area 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 5 / 90 ZAR 💹 Spreads and Commissions Spreads and commissions vary by account type, instrument and market conditions 📈 Leverage and Margin Leverage depends on the account entity, instrument, account equity and applicable regulatory limits 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Available on eligible accounts; confirm during registration 📱 Trading Platforms XM App, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market execution conditions apply, with slippage possible during fast markets 🧾 Account Types Standard and other region-specific account types, with demo and Islamic options ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, telephone, email and help-centre support, advertised as available 24/7 💼 Markets Available Forex, shares, indices, commodities, metals, energies and cryptocurrencies, depending on entity 🕌 Islamic Account Islamic options are available on eligible accounts 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our [demo/live] test, the [XM App/MT4/MT5] platform was [insert finding]. The strongest tested feature was [insert observation], while [insert limitation] should be checked before funding. 🏆 Overall Score 4.5/5 — Low entry requirement, beginner-friendly platforms and extensive education 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Transparency in Pricing Commissions Add Up Commissions are charged per trade Overlooking Spread Risks XM emphasizes fast execution speeds Limited Educational Resources

Why XM stands out

XM combines a low starting deposit with familiar platforms and a strong educational offering.

This makes it easy for new traders to explore MetaTrader and practise with a small amount of money.

Where XM could be better

The lack of direct FSCA oversight may be a drawback for traders who want a locally regulated account.

The broker’s low minimum deposit may also encourage some beginners to start trading before they fully understand leverage and risk.

Who XM suits best

XM is a good fit for beginners who want MetaTrader, a low starting deposit, and access to regular educational content.

Who may prefer another broker?

Traders who require an account under a confirmed FSCA-authorised entity may prefer a broker with a clearer South African legal structure.

Is XM regulated for South African traders?

Yes, XM is regulated by top-tier authorities, including CySEC and ASIC, and offers services to South African clients under FSCA oversight. This ensures secure trading, fund protection, and compliance with international financial standards.

What trading platforms does XM support?

XM provides access to MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and the XM mobile app, all available on desktop, web, and mobile. Traders enjoy advanced charting, automated trading, and seamless account Management across all devices.

XM: Account Entity for South African Clients

XM does not currently identify an FSCA-authorised South African entity in the official regulatory documents we reviewed. Depending on the registration route, an account may be opened under an overseas XM company, such as a company regulated outside South Africa.

Traders should check the exact legal entity and regulator in their client agreement before depositing. XM’s international regulation should not be described as equivalent to direct FSCA protection.

4. IC

IC is a stronger fit for experienced and active traders than for complete beginners.

Its appeal lies in raw-spread accounts, advanced platform access and support for automated trading. Traders can use MetaTrader or cTrader, making the broker suitable for scalpers, algorithmic traders and users who rely on Expert Advisors.

The broker offers both spread-based pricing and tighter raw spreads with a separate commission. That structure can work well for frequent traders, but only when the full cost is considered. A low spread on its own does not show what the trade actually costs.

Overview

Feature IC Markets 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity International Capital Markets Pty Ltd, subject to confirmation during registration 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Historical South African account documentation identifies International Capital Markets Pty Ltd as an FSCA-authorised Category I FSP under No. 50715; verify its current status and contracting entity before funding 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Bank wire, cards and supported alternative payment methods; availability depends on the account entity 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 / 3260 USD 💹 Spreads and Commissions Raw pricing may offer spreads from 0.0 pips with commission; Standard pricing generally includes costs in the spread 📈 Leverage and Margin Maximum leverage varies by entity, instrument and regulatory conditions 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Not generally listed as a standard base currency; currency-conversion costs may apply 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader and TradingView, depending on entity ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market execution is designed for low-latency trading, but positive or negative slippage remains possible 🧾 Account Types Standard and Raw Spread account structures, plus demo and Islamic options where available ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, email and online support 💼 Markets Available Forex, commodities, indices, shares, bonds, futures and cryptocurrencies, depending on entity 🕌 Islamic Account Swap-free options may be available subject to approval and applicable fees 🔍 Our Testing Experience We tested IC Markets using [MT4/MT5/cTrader/TradingView] and observed [insert verified execution or spread finding]. South African traders should confirm [entity/ZAR funding/local withdrawal finding] before registering. 🏆 Overall Score 4.8/5 — Strong platform selection and competitive pricing for active traders 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast digital account opening process High bank withdrawal fee outside EU/Australia Free deposit and withdrawal No investor protection for non-EU clients Low forex and equity index fees Only forex, CFDs, and crypto

Why IC stands out

IC is built around execution, pricing and platform choice. It is one of the stronger options for traders who understand raw accounts, commission and automated strategies.

The combination of MetaTrader, cTrader and specialist pricing makes it particularly attractive to active users.

Where IC could be better

The broker is less accessible to beginners because of the higher minimum deposit and more technical account structure.

South African traders also need to be comfortable opening an account under an international entity rather than relying on direct local FSCA oversight.

Who IC suits best

IC is best for experienced traders, scalpers, automated-strategy users and clients who want commission-based raw pricing.

Who may prefer another broker?

Beginners and traders who prioritise ZAR accounts, FSCA oversight or South African complaint channels may prefer a locally authorised provider.

Is IC regulated in South Africa?

IC is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, but it operates under top-tier regulators like ASIC and CySEC, offering South African traders a safe and transparent trading environment through its international entities.

Does IC accept ZAR deposits?

Yes, IC supports ZAR deposits through local bank transfers in South Africa. This allows traders to fund their accounts without worrying about currency conversion fees, making it convenient and cost-effective for South African clients.

IC: Account Entity for South African Clients

IC does not currently present an FSCA-authorised South African entity in the official information we reviewed. South African clients may be onboarded through one of the broker’s international companies, depending on the registration route and eligibility.

Traders should check the legal entity and regulator named in their client agreement and understand that overseas regulation is not the same as direct FSCA oversight.

5. CM Trading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $250 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

CMTrading earns fifth place because of its South African presence and stronger focus on local support.

The broker offers MetaTrader 4 alongside its own web and mobile trading tools. It also provides market commentary, account support and guided features that may help traders who prefer more assistance rather than a completely self-directed experience.

CMTrading is listed under FSCA FSP number 38782. The minimum deposit is currently shown as $250, which is higher than the entry requirement at most other brokers in the top ten.

Overview

Feature CMTrading 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd; confirm the contracting entity shown at signup 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing CMTrading states that it has been FSCA approved since 2012; verify the named entity and FSP number against the registration documents 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Bank transfer, EFT, cards, e-wallets and supported local payment methods may be available 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 250 / 4032 ZAR 💹 Spreads and Commissions Trading costs depend on account level, instrument and market conditions 📈 Leverage and Margin Leverage varies according to account, instrument and contracting entity 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Available on eligible South African accounts 📱 Trading Platforms CMTrading WebTrader, MetaTrader 4 and mobile trading applications ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market movements may result in positive or negative slippage 🧾 Account Types Account tiers and benefits vary according to deposit level and region ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, email, telephone and account-manager support 💼 Markets Available Forex, shares, indices, commodities and cryptocurrencies 🕌 Islamic Account Swap-free account options may be available subject to eligibility and conditions 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our account-opening test, registration took [insert time] and the platform was [insert finding]. We found [local funding/support/platform feature] useful, but [insert verified limitation] should be reviewed. 🏆 Overall Score 4.2/5 — Strong South African focus and accessible local funding options 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA-regulated with a strong local presence. Spreads can be wider than top ECN brokers. ZAR base currency accounts and local deposits. Limited advanced trading tools for professionals. Beginner-friendly platform with copy trading options. Bonuses have conditions — always read the fine print. Good customer support with South African office. Not the tightest spreads for high-volume scalpers.

Why CMTrading stands out

The main advantage is its South African focus. Local traders may value access to support staff who understand regional payment methods, account verification, and the practical issues that come with trading from South Africa.

For some clients, that local service may matter more than finding the absolute lowest spread.

Where CMTrading could be better

The higher minimum deposit makes it less accessible to beginners with limited capital.

Its pricing may also be less attractive to very active traders who want raw spreads and commission-based accounts.

Who CMTrading suits best

CMTrading is a good fit for traders who value South African support, an FSCA-regulated local presence and access to guided tools or market assistance.

Who may prefer another broker?

Cost-conscious traders and those looking for the lowest possible deposit may find HFM, JustMarkets, IC Markets or FP Markets more suitable.

What assets can I trade with CM Trading?

With CM Trading, you can trade forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs. The platform supports diverse markets, enabling traders to access major global assets through one account with customizable leverage, risk management tools, and a choice of trading platforms.

How does CM Trading protect my funds and trades?

CM Trading uses segregated client accounts, encrypted data security, and regulatory compliance to safeguard funds. It offers risk‑management tools like stop‑loss and take‑profit orders. While guaranteed protection isn’t assured, the broker emphasizes transparency, client fund protection, and secure execution practices.

CMTrading: South African Legal Entity

South African CMTrading accounts are offered through GCMT South Africa (Pty) Ltd, trading as CMTrading. GCMT South Africa acts as a juristic representative and agent of Blackstone Marketing SA (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider regulated by the FSCA under FSP number 38782.

Traders should note that the licence belongs to Blackstone Marketing SA, while GCMT South Africa operates as its juristic representative.

6. Pu Prime

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC and CMA Start Trading Read Review

PU Prime offers one of the broader platform selections in the ranking.

Traders can choose between MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and the broker’s own mobile application. Depending on the account and region, social and copy-trading tools may also be available.

The listed minimum deposit is $20, making PU Prime accessible to traders who want a wide choice of markets and platforms without committing a large amount of capital at the start.

The page identifies PU Prime with FSCA FSP number 52218. South African clients should still confirm which legal company appears in their account agreement and which regulator will be responsible for that account.

Overview

Feature PU Prime 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity PU Prime (Pty) Ltd 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Authorised and regulated by the FSCA under FSP No. 52218 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Cards, bank transfers, e-wallets and other account-specific methods; availability and processing times vary 💰 Minimum Deposit $20 / 1778 ZAR 💹 Spreads and Commissions Standard accounts use spread-based pricing; Prime, ECN and other account types may include commissions 📈 Leverage and Margin Maximum leverage depends on the entity, account, equity and instrument 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Confirm current ZAR base-account availability during registration 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, PU Prime App and web-based trading tools ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market execution applies, and slippage can occur during volatile periods 🧾 Account Types Standard, Prime, ECN, Cent and Islamic variations, subject to regional availability ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, email and help-centre support 💼 Markets Available Forex, shares, indices, commodities, metals, ETFs, bonds and cryptocurrencies, depending on entity 🕌 Islamic Account Islamic versions of selected account types are available, with specific funding and trading conditions 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our test, the [PU Prime App/MT4/MT5] platform was [insert observation]. We found [insert tested strength], while the [deposit/account/entity condition] requires attention. 🏆 Overall Score 4.6/5 — Local FSCA authorisation, broad market access and multiple account choices 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and WebTrader available No local South African indices Instant withdrawals on e-wallets and crypto No guaranteed stop-loss orders Cent account option with a $20 minimum deposit No fixed spread accounts No deposit fees on most payment methods No dedicated South African customer support Over 800 stock CFDs and 57 ETFs No investor protection scheme under FSCA

Why PU Prime stands out

PU Prime gives traders plenty of choice. It offers familiar MetaTrader platforms, a proprietary app and access to a broad range of forex and CFD markets.

The low deposit also makes it easier to test the broker before committing more capital.

Where PU Prime could be better

The relationship between the international broker group and the entity serving South African clients should be explained more clearly.

The account range and leverage options may also feel complicated for traders who want a simpler setup.

Who PU Prime suits best

PU Prime may suit traders who want MetaTrader, social trading features, broad CFD access and a low starting deposit.

Who may prefer another broker?

Traders who want a simpler legal structure or a broker with a longer South African track record may feel more comfortable with AvaTrade, HFM or CMTrading.

Is PU Prime available to South African traders?

Yes, South African traders can register with PU Prime. While it’s not FSCA-regulated, it holds a license from the Seychelles FSA and offers access to global markets with competitive spreads, low fees, and strong trading platforms.

What trading platforms does PU Prime offer?

PU Prime supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, known for their advanced charting, fast execution, and trading automation. These platforms suit both beginner and professional South African traders, offering access to forex, CFDs, commodities, and crypto markets.

PU Prime: South African Legal Entity

PU Prime’s South African entity is PU Prime (Pty) Ltd, an authorised financial services provider regulated by the FSCA under FSP number 52218. Its South African client agreement states that this company is governed by the FSCA in its dealings with clients.

PU Prime also explains that the South African entity is not the issuer or market maker of the derivative products, so traders should read the agreement to identify the relevant product supplier.

7. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is a well-established forex and CFD broker that gives South African traders access to ZAR accounts, MT4, MT5, Exness Terminal and the Exness Trade app. Its South African company, Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd, is authorised by the FSCA under FSP No. 51024.

The broker offers Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero accounts, so traders can choose between commission-free pricing and tighter spreads with commissions. Standard spreads start from 0.2 pips, while Raw Spread accounts start from 0.0 pips.

Exness is a good fit for traders who want flexible account choices and competitive trading conditions, but South Africans should still check the exact legal entity holding their account before depositing because the Exness group operates through several regulated companies.

Overview

Feature Exness 🔖 Broker Name Exness 🏢 South African Entity Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd, registration no. 2020/234138/07. Exness operates several regulated entities, so South African traders should confirm the actual entity assigned to their account in the Personal Area before depositing. 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa as a Financial Services Provider under FSP No. 51024. 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Exness provides regional and global payment methods, but the exact deposit and withdrawal options available to a South African client are shown inside the Personal Area. Limits, fees and processing times vary by method. Third-party payments are not accepted. 💰 Minimum Deposit No single fixed minimum should be quoted for the Standard account. Exness states that the minimum first deposit depends on the registered region and payment method. Professional accounts have higher requirements; Raw Spread, for example, starts from $200 depending on region. 💹 Spreads and Commissions Standard: spreads from 0.2 pips, no trading commission. Pro: from 0.1 pips with no commission. Raw Spread: from 0.0 pips with commission up to $3.50 per lot per side. Zero: from 0.0 pips with commission from $0.05 per lot per side, depending on the instrument. 📈 Leverage and Margin Exness advertises leverage of up to 1:Unlimited on eligible accounts, but actual leverage depends on the account, trading entity, instrument, account equity and applicable conditions. Traders should verify the leverage available to their specific South African registration rather than treating 1:Unlimited as universally available. 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Yes. ZAR is listed as an available account currency for Standard, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero accounts. The account currency cannot be changed after the trading account has been created. 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal and the Exness Trade app. Exness Trade's in-app trading functionality is designed for MT5 accounts, while MT4 users trade through MetaTrader 4. ⚡ Execution and Slippage Standard, Standard Cent, Raw Spread and Zero accounts use market execution. Pro primarily uses instant execution, with market execution applying to cryptocurrencies and certain other conditions. Exness explicitly notes that delays and slippage can occur, particularly in changing market conditions. 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero. Standard accounts are aimed at broader retail use, while Pro, Raw Spread and Zero are positioned toward more experienced traders and specialised pricing needs. ☎️ Customer Support Support is available through live chat, email and the Exness Support Hub. Exness states that support in English and several other languages is available 24/7. 💼 Markets Available CFDs on forex, metals, energies, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. Exness states that MT5 provides access to more than 200 instruments, although availability can depend on the account and entity. 🕌 Islamic / Swap-Free Account Swap-free status is available, but it is not best described as a separate universal “Islamic Account”. Exness applies swap-free status at Personal Area level, with conditions depending on region and trading activity. Clients should confirm their status under Exness Benefits → Trading Conditions. 🔍 Our Testing Experience Do not claim first-hand testing unless SA Shares has actually tested the account. A safer editorial version is: “Our review found Exness particularly competitive for ZAR account support, multiple pricing structures and its combination of MetaTrader with proprietary platforms. South African traders should still check the entity, payment methods and leverage assigned to their account before funding.” 🏆 Overall Score 4.6/5 — Strong South African regulatory presence, ZAR base-account support, competitive published spreads and a broad platform range. The main qualification is that Exness operates through multiple entities and some conditions, including deposits and leverage, vary by account and region. 📝 Sign Up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very low minimum deposit, accessible for new traders Leverage and account terms vary by entity and region Tight raw spreads with competitive execution Limited proprietary research and analytics Supports MT4 & MT5 with stable execution No dedicated South African phone support Fast withdrawals and multiple ZAR funding options Some advanced features may be overwhelming for beginners Wide range of instruments beyond just forex Commission fees on certain raw/spread accounts

Why Exness stands out

Exness is a strong option for South African traders who want FSCA authorisation, ZAR account support and a choice of pricing models. Its South African company, Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd, is authorised by the FSCA under FSP No. 51024.

You can also open an account in ZAR, which is useful if you fund and withdraw in rand and want to avoid converting everything back and forth into USD. Account choice is another plus. Exness offers straightforward Standard accounts as well as Pro, Raw Spread and Zero accounts for traders who want different spread and commission structures.

Where Exness could be better

The legal-entity setup needs a bit of attention. Exness operates through several regulated companies around the world, so don’t assume the FSCA entity automatically applies to your account. Check the company named in your Personal Area and client agreement before you deposit.

Deposits can also look confusing at first because there isn’t one minimum that applies to every account. For South African clients, Standard accounts do not have the same fixed first-deposit requirement as the professional accounts, while Pro, Raw Spread and Zero currently require a $500 first deposit.

Who Exness suits best

Exness makes the most sense for South African traders who want a ZAR account, MetaTrader and a choice between spread-only and commission-based pricing.

The Standard account is the simpler starting point. More experienced traders can look at Raw Spread, Zero or Pro depending on whether they care more about tighter spreads, commission structure or execution conditions.

Who may prefer another broker?

Exness may feel more complicated than necessary if you want one simple account type and a very straightforward regulatory setup.

It is also worth being careful with the high leverage Exness can make available to eligible traders. High leverage cuts both ways. A relatively small market move can have a much bigger effect on your account, so position size matters far more than the maximum leverage shown on the platform.

What account types does Exness offer?

Exness has five main account types: Standard, Standard Cent, Pro, Raw Spread and Zero.

Standard and Standard Cent are aimed more at everyday and newer traders. They use simpler pricing and do not charge a trading commission. Standard spreads start from 0.2 pips.

Raw Spread starts from 0.0 pips and charges up to $3.50 per lot per side. Zero also starts from 0.0 pips on selected instruments, with commissions that vary by instrument. Pro is aimed at traders who want a different spread structure without the same commission model as Raw Spread.

For South African registrations, Exness currently shows no fixed first-deposit amount for Standard and Standard Cent, while Pro, Raw Spread and Zero require $500 for the first deposit. After that, the minimum can depend on the payment method you use.

What trading platforms and markets can I access?

Exness supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Exness Terminal and the Exness Trade app.

That gives you the usual MT4 and MT5 setup if you already know MetaTrader, plus Exness' own web and mobile platforms if you prefer something more streamlined.

You can trade CFDs on forex, metals and other commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and indices. What is available can depend on your account, platform and contracting entity. Crypto trading is through CFDs, so you are speculating on the price rather than buying and holding the underlying cryptocurrency.

Exness account entity for South African clients

Exness lists Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd as its South African company. It is registered under company number 2020/234138/07 and authorised by the FSCA as a Financial Services Provider under FSP No. 51024.

But this is the part I would actually check before funding an account. Exness also operates regulated companies in the Seychelles, Curaçao, the British Virgin Islands and Kenya.

Look at the exact legal company named in your Personal Area, account documents, and client agreement. That tells you which entity you are contracting with and which regulatory framework applies to your account. The Exness brand name on its own does not answer that.

8. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a strong specialist choice for traders who already know which platform and pricing structure they prefer.

The broker supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and cTrader. This gives active traders, algorithmic users and people running automated strategies plenty of flexibility.

FP Markets offers standard accounts as well as raw-spread accounts with a separate commission. Traders should compare the total cost rather than focusing only on the lowest advertised spread.

The listed minimum deposit is $100. South African clients should also confirm which FP Markets company appears in the account agreement, as the broker operates through several regulated entities internationally.

Overview

Feature FP Markets 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity FP Markets (Pty) Ltd 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing FP Markets states that it is regulated as an FSP by the FSCA; verify the FSP number and contracting entity during signup 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Bank wire, cards, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrency wallets and other local or international methods 💰 Minimum Deposit From $100 / ZAR R1,843 💹 Spreads and Commissions Standard accounts use spread-based pricing; Raw accounts advertise spreads from 0.0 pips with commission 📈 Leverage and Margin Maximum leverage depends on the account entity, instrument and applicable requirements 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account ZAR is not prominently listed among standard base currencies; confirm conversion costs before depositing 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView and other supported platforms ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market execution applies, with slippage possible during rapid price movements 🧾 Account Types Standard and Raw forex accounts, plus IRESS and specialist account options ☎️ Customer Support Live chat and multilingual support advertised around the clock 💼 Markets Available More than 10,000 instruments across forex, shares, indices, commodities, metals, bonds and cryptocurrencies 🕌 Islamic Account Swap-free account options may be available subject to eligibility and administration fees 🔍 Our Testing Experience We tested FP Markets using [platform] and found order placement [insert finding]. Its strongest tested feature was [insert observation], while South African users should verify [ZAR/local withdrawal/entity point]. 🏆 Overall Score 4.7/5 — Strong platform range, broad instrument selection and competitive Raw pricing 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Why FP Markets stands out

Its platform selection is the clearest advantage. Traders are not forced into a single proprietary system and can choose between three widely used trading environments.

The raw account may also appeal to frequent traders who understand commission-based pricing.

Where FP Markets could be better

The account options and platform range may be more complicated than necessary for a complete beginner.

It is also important for South African traders to confirm the exact account entity rather than assuming that all licences held by the group apply equally.

Who FP Markets suits best

FP Markets is best for MetaTrader and cTrader users, active traders and clients who want a choice between standard and raw pricing.

Who may prefer another broker?

Beginners who want a simpler platform or more local guidance may be more comfortable with AvaTrade, Octa or CMTrading.

Is FP Markets Regulated in South Africa?

Yes, FP Markets is regulated in South Africa. The broker operates under FP Markets (Pty) Ltd, which is authorized by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with Financial Services Provider (FSP) number 50926. This regulation ensures that FP Markets adheres to South African financial laws, providing traders with a secure and transparent trading environment.

What is the minimum deposit required to start trading with FP Markets in South Africa?

FP Markets offers a low entry barrier for South African traders. The minimum deposit for both the Standard and Raw accounts is $100 AUD (approximately R1,200, depending on exchange rates). This makes it accessible for both beginners and experienced traders. The broker supports various funding methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

FP Markets: South African Legal Entity

The FP Markets group includes FP Markets (Pty) Ltd, which is authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 50926. However, FP Markets also operates through entities in other jurisdictions, and its international website currently identifies an entity registered in Saint Lucia.

South African traders should confirm that FP Markets (Pty) Ltd, not another group company, is named in the agreement presented during registration.

9. Octa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa takes ninth place because it keeps the trading experience relatively straightforward. The minimum deposit is low, the account-opening process is easy to follow, and traders can choose between MetaTrader and the broker’s own OctaTrader platform.

OctaTrader is likely to appeal to beginners who prefer a cleaner interface without too many technical distractions. MetaTrader remains available for traders who want more advanced charting, custom indicators or automated strategies.

The broker is shown as operating in South Africa through Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd under FSCA FSP number 51913. Even so, traders should check that this exact company appears in their client agreement before depositing. A licence held by one entity in a broker group does not always apply to every account opened under the brand.

Overview

Feature Octa 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd acts as Octa’s South African intermediary 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing South African intermediary linked to FSCA FSP No. 51913; the account-holding entity and applicable offshore regulation should be confirmed during registration 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Bank cards, e-wallets and other account-specific payment methods may be available; confirm local bank-transfer and withdrawal options in the client area 💰 Minimum Deposit From $25, depending on the account, payment method and client entity 💹 Spreads and Commissions Floating spreads; exact spreads and commission terms vary by instrument, account and market conditions 📈 Leverage and Margin Leverage depends on the account-holding entity, instrument and regulatory limits; confirm the maximum available during registration 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Available for eligible South African accounts; confirm availability before funding 📱 Trading Platforms OctaTrader and MetaTrader 5, including mobile trading access ⚡ Execution and Slippage Market execution is available; positive or negative slippage may occur during volatile or low-liquidity conditions 🧾 Account Types Available account options depend on the client entity and region; confirm the current selection on the registration page ☎️ Customer Support Online customer support is available; confirm South African operating hours and local contact options 💼 Markets Available Forex, indices, commodities, shares and cryptocurrencies; instrument availability varies by entity and platform 🕌 Islamic Account Swap-free trading may be available subject to account conditions, instrument restrictions and holding-period rules 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our platform review, OctaTrader was straightforward to navigate and suitable for placing and monitoring trades from mobile devices. South African traders should confirm the contracting entity, ZAR-account eligibility and local withdrawal methods before depositing. 🏆 Overall Score 4.3/5 — Strong mobile usability and accessible entry requirements, but local entity and payment details must be checked carefully 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Octa offers powerful trading platforms that cater to different traders. Octa has no local office in South Africa The platform offers a diverse set of trading instruments. The minimum deposit is $25 or equivalent in ZAR if you are using a bank transfer. Octa Group is regulated with 1 Tier-2 regulation CySEC (372/18). Their entity ‘Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd’ is Authorized under FSCA. Does not offer ZAR accounts Octa accepts South African Rand (ZAR) transactions No local phone support Often included in lists that recognise Islamic-friendly brokers. Swap-free terms may vary and require verification with support.

Why Octa stands out

Octa is easy to approach. The low deposit and simple platform setup make it less intimidating for traders who are opening their first account or prefer trading from a mobile device.

It does not try to compete with specialist brokers on institutional tools or the widest product range. Its main strength is usability.

Where Octa could be better

South African traders who want a true ZAR base account, clearly documented local banking arrangements, or more locally focused support may find stronger alternatives elsewhere.

Traders should also confirm which entity holds the account and whether deposits made in rand are converted before reaching the trading balance.

Who Octa suits best

Octa is best suited to beginners and mobile-first traders who want a low starting deposit and a platform that feels easy to navigate.

Who may prefer another broker?

Traders who need a ZAR-denominated account, a local office, or more advanced institutional tools may be better served by AvaTrade, HFM or another locally focused provider.

Is Octa regulated in South Africa?

Yes, Octa operates in South Africa through Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd, which holds FSCA licence number 51913, ensuring local regulatory compliance and added security for South African traders.

What is Octa’s minimum deposit?

Octa requires a minimum deposit of $25, making it affordable for beginners. This low entry point applies across all account types and supports accessible trading for South African clients using various payment methods.

Octa: South African Legal Entity

Octa has previously been linked to Orinoco Capital (Pty) Ltd and FSCA FSP number 51913, but we could not confirm from Octa’s current official legal documents that every South African account is still opened under this entity.

Traders should check the full company name, regulator and licence number shown during registration before depositing. Do not present Octa as locally regulated unless the current client agreement names the FSCA-authorised South African company.

10. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets completes the top ten with a low minimum deposit, several account choices and access to MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

The listed minimum deposit is $10, making it one of the more accessible brokers in the ranking.

Depending on the account type, traders can choose between spread-based pricing and tighter spreads with a separate commission. This flexibility may appeal to clients who want to change their pricing structure as their trading style develops.

JustMarkets is shown under FSCA FSP number 51114. Traders should still confirm that the same legal company appears in their account documents before funding the account.

Overview

Feature JustMarkets 🔖 Broker Name 🏢 South African Entity Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd 🛡️ Regulatory Status and Licensing Authorised by the FSCA as a Financial Services Provider under FSP No. 51114 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals in South Africa Bank cards, e-wallets, wire transfers and supported local payment methods 💰 Minimum Deposit From $10 / 160 ZAR 💹 Spreads and Commissions Standard spreads advertised from 0.3 pips without commission; Raw Spread pricing starts from 0.0 pips with commission 📈 Leverage and Margin Advertised up to 1:3000 on selected accounts, subject to entity, equity, instrument and risk controls 🇿🇦 ZAR Base Account Confirm current ZAR base-account availability in the client area 📱 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, JustMarkets App and web terminals ⚡ Execution and Slippage Fast market execution is advertised, but slippage remains possible during volatility 🧾 Account Types Standard Cent, Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, demo and copy-trading accounts ☎️ Customer Support Live chat, email and online support 💼 Markets Available Forex, commodities, indices, shares and cryptocurrencies 🕌 Islamic Account Swap-free trading is available on eligible accounts, subject to current instrument conditions 🔍 Our Testing Experience During our test, account registration was [insert finding] and the [MT4/MT5/JustMarkets App] interface was [insert observation]. Traders should compare [tested spreads, withdrawal options or account conditions] before choosing an account. 🏆 Overall Score 4.6/5 — Low Standard-account entry requirement, FSCA authorisation and flexible account selection 📝 Sign Up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons JustMarkets accepts South Africans and provides ZAR as a deposit, withdrawal, and account base currency JustMarkets has strict withdrawal terms JustMarkets does not charge withdrawal fees Withdrawal limits apply

Why JustMarkets stands out

JustMarkets gives traders a low-cost way to access familiar MetaTrader platforms and several account structures.

Its low deposit makes it easy to open an account without committing a large amount of capital.

Where JustMarkets could be better

The high-leverage offering requires stronger risk warnings, particularly for beginners.

Traders also need clear information about the entity holding the account and the protection that applies to it.

Who JustMarkets suits best

JustMarkets may suit traders who want a low starting deposit, MetaTrader access and a choice between different pricing models.

Who may prefer another broker?

Inexperienced traders who may be tempted to use excessive leverage should consider an account with lower risk limits or a broker with a more conservative trading setup.

Is JustMarkets regulated in South Africa?

Yes, JustMarkets is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa, providing traders with a secure and compliant trading environment. This ensures local clients are protected under South African financial laws and standards.

What trading platforms does JustMarkets offer?

JustMarkets provides access to both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms. These platforms are known for their reliability, advanced charting tools, and automated trading features, making them ideal for beginner and professional forex traders alike in South Africa.

JustMarkets: South African Legal Entity

The JustMarkets group includes Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd, a South African company authorised by the FSCA under FSP number 51114. However, JustMarkets also operates through entities regulated in Seychelles, Mauritius, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands.

South African traders should confirm that Just Global Markets (Pty) Ltd is the company named in their client agreement rather than assuming that the group’s FSCA licence applies automatically to every account.

Here are more top Forex Brokers in South Africa:

JP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

JP Markets is a South African forex broker offering MT5 trading , competitive spreads, and local payment methods.

It caters to beginners and experienced traders seeking access to global forex markets through a locally focused trading environment.

Vault Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Vault Markets is a South Africa-based forex broker providing ECN trading, tight spreads, and fast execution.

It supports MT4 and MT5 platforms and appeals to traders looking for transparent pricing and locally accessible trading services.

IG.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG.com is a globally regulated forex broker offering advanced trading platforms, deep liquidity, and extensive educational resources.

It is suited to South African traders seeking professional-grade tools, strong regulation, and comprehensive market access.

FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS is an international forex broker known for low minimum deposits, high leverage options, and beginner-friendly trading conditions.

It appeals to new traders in South Africa looking for an accessible entry into forex trading markets.

X Global Africa

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

X Global Africa is a South African forex broker offering CFD trading on forex, indices, and commodities.

It provides locally relevant support and regulated market access, making it suitable for traders seeking regionally focused trading services.

Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a globally regulated forex broker offering low spreads, fast execution, and institutional-grade liquidity.

It is popular among South African traders who prioritize cost-efficient trading and reliable order execution.

IFX Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers is a South African-based forex broker offering user-friendly platforms and beginner-focused trading conditions.

It is designed to support new traders with accessible tools, local payments, and simplified market access.

ATFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: R100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, ASIC, FSCA, SCA Start Trading Read Review

ATFX is a globally regulated forex broker providing MT4 and MT5 platforms, competitive spreads, and educational resources.

It suits South African traders seeking a balance between professional trading tools and beginner-friendly support.

CFI Trade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CFI Trade is a multi-asset trading provider offering forex and CFD access through advanced platforms and competitive pricing.

It is suitable for South African traders looking for diversified market exposure and institutional-level trading infrastructure.

What South African Traders Must Check Before Choosing a Broker

Check What to look for Why it matters Exact legal entity Find the full company name shown in the broker’s client agreement, not only the trading brand. One broker brand may operate through several companies in different countries, and each entity may offer a different level of protection. FSCA record Confirm the company’s current status, FSP number and approved activities on the official FSCA register. A broker logo or licence claim on a website does not prove that the entity opening your account is authorised in South Africa. Derivative issuer Check which company issues the forex or CFD product and whether it has the required permissions. The company marketing the account may not be the same company acting as the product issuer or counterparty. Account jurisdiction Read the client agreement to see which country’s laws and regulator apply to the account. The jurisdiction can affect complaints, dispute resolution and the regulatory options available if something goes wrong. ZAR account support Confirm whether the trading account itself is denominated in rand, rather than simply accepting a ZAR payment. A broker may accept an EFT or card payment in rand but convert the balance into US dollars or euros, adding conversion costs. Total trading costs Compare spreads, commissions, overnight financing, inactivity fees, conversion charges and withdrawal costs. The broker with the lowest advertised spread is not always the cheapest once all charges are included. Leverage limits Check the maximum leverage available and decide whether it is suitable for your experience and risk tolerance. Higher leverage reduces the margin needed to open a trade, but it can also cause losses to build much faster. Tax responsibilities Keep records of deposits, withdrawals, profits, losses and trading expenses, and obtain tax advice where needed. Forex profits may be taxable in South Africa, and the correct treatment can depend on the trader’s circumstances and type of activity.

Forex Broker Fees and Spreads Compared

The broker advertising the lowest spread is not automatically the cheapest. Some accounts include the broker’s charge in the spread, while others offer tighter spreads and add a commission every time a position is opened and closed.

The comparison below uses the lowest pricing publicly advertised for EUR/USD or forex trading. These figures are useful for comparing account structures, but they are not live average spreads. Actual costs can change according to liquidity, volatility, account entity, and the time of day.

Broker Pricing basis compared Published spread Commission per standard lot, round trip Minimum all-in cost indicated Inactivity fee Currency-conversion cost AvaTrade Standard retail account From 0.9 pips $0 From approximately 0.9 pips $50 after three consecutive months of non-use, with a possible $100 administration fee after 12 months No separate fixed conversion fee clearly published; conversion may be built into the applied exchange rate HFM Zero Account From 0.0 pips on selected forex pairs Commission starts from approximately $6 round trip where $3 is charged per side From approximately 0.6 pips, assuming a zero spread and a $6 commission Entity-specific; one HFM agreement reviewed applies $5 per month after six months of inactivity No universal conversion charge publicly stated; account and payment currency differences may create a conversion cost Octa Standard retail pricing Variable; a reliable South Africa-specific EUR/USD minimum was not publicly confirmed Usually promoted as commission-free for ordinary forex trading, but conditions depend on the account entity Not calculated without a verified current spread No South Africa-specific inactivity fee was publicly confirmed Conversion may apply when the payment currency differs from the account currency IC Raw Spread Account From 0.0 pips Approximately $7 round trip on MetaTrader accounts From approximately 0.7 pips No standard inactivity fee was identified in the public pricing information reviewed No separate universal conversion fee published; bank or payment-provider conversion may apply CMTrading Standard retail account Variable; a current public EUR/USD minimum was not clearly displayed Generally built into the spread on standard pricing Not calculated without a verified current spread $50 per month once the account meets the broker’s inactivity conditions, beginning from the third consecutive inactive month The broker accepts ZAR, but conversion costs may apply when the account and transaction currencies differ PU Prime ECN Account From 0.0 pips $2 round trip at $1 per side From approximately 0.2 pips No inactivity fee, although an account may be archived after 90 days No fixed universal conversion fee published; the applied exchange rate may include conversion costs Spec Markets ECN Account From 0.0 pips $7 round trip at $3.50 per side From approximately 0.7 pips Public information is inconsistent: one FAQ refers to a fee in limited circumstances, while another page says there are no inactivity fees; confirm before publication Local-currency deposits may be converted into the wallet or account currency FP Markets Raw Account From 0.0 pips $6 round trip at $3 per side From approximately 0.6 pips No standard inactivity fee was clearly identified for the forex accounts reviewed No universal broker conversion rate is published; bank, processor or base-currency conversion may apply XM Current commission-free retail pricing From 0.8 pips $0 on the advertised commission-free account From approximately 0.8 pips Depends on the account entity; some XM terms apply $5 per month after 90 days, but this should not be stated as universal Deposits made in another currency are converted into the account currency at the applicable rate JustMarkets Raw Spread Account From 0.0 pips $6 round trip at $3 per side From approximately 0.6 pips No current universal inactivity fee was publicly confirmed ZAR account currencies are available on selected accounts; conversion may still apply when the payment and account currencies differ

What Does FSCA Regulation Actually Mean?

FSCA authorisation is an important first check. It does not answer every question about your account.

The FSCA register can show whether a South African company is authorised and which financial services it may provide.

It cannot confirm that every trader arriving through an international broker website will sign an agreement with that South African company.

Before depositing, match these four details:

The legal company named in the client agreement.

The FSP or ODP number.

The regulator responsible for that company.

The product supplier or counterparty.

Search for the legal company, not just the brand.

CMTrading uses a representative arrangement. Doto discloses a South African intermediary and an offshore trading-account provider. IG currently sends new applications to IG International.

These are very different structures, even though all three brands have some form of South African connection.

Important Information for Forex Traders in South Africa

Choosing a properly regulated broker is essential for safe forex trading. South African traders should prioritize brokers licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), as this ensures the broker follows local financial regulations and client protection standards.

Always verify the broker’s license on the FSCA public register before opening an account.

Brokers offering CFD trading must also hold Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider (ODP) authorization. Only FSCA-approved ODPs are legally allowed to issue derivatives and act as the counterparty to client trades.

Forex trading carries risks due to leverage, market volatility, and potential margin calls. Traders should understand these risks, choose suitable account types, and use reliable platforms with strong customer support.

In South Africa, forex trading profits may be taxable, so traders should ensure they comply with local tax regulations when reporting trading income.

Choosing a Regulated Forex Broker in South Africa

When trading forex, choosing a regulated broker is one of the most important decisions a trader can make. In South Africa, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is the primary body responsible for licensing and regulating brokers.- View all regulated brokers here

How to Choose a Forex Broker in South Africa

Start with the legal entity. The minimum deposit can wait.

Step 1: Check the broker on the FSCA register

Search for the registered company name and FSP number.

Confirm that the licence is active and that the company is authorised for the services it claims to provide.

Step 2: Read the client agreement

The agreement should clearly name the company responsible for the trading account.

That company may be different from the South African business handling marketing, support or introductions.

Step 3: Compare the full trading cost

Look at average spreads, commissions, swaps, inactivity fees and currency-conversion charges.

A “spread from zero” headline tells you very little when the commission is left out.

Step 4: Test the platform first

Use a demo account before depositing.

Place a few test orders. Try setting stop losses. Check the charts, mobile app, and order-entry process.

A platform can be popular and still be a poor fit for the way you trade.

Step 5: Test a small withdrawal

Complete your verification and make a small withdrawal before committing a large balance.

A successful R500 or R1,000 withdrawal does not guarantee every future payment will be quick, but it can reveal verification issues or payment restrictions early.

Step 6: Do not choose a broker for leverage alone

High leverage increases losses just as quickly as it increases gains.

It should never be the main reason you open an account.

Warning Signs to Avoid

Be careful when a broker or account manager:

Guarantees profits or fixed returns.

Pressures you to deposit immediately.

Will not name the company responsible for the account.

Displays an FSCA logo without showing a company name and FSP number.

Asks you to pay money into a personal bank account.

Claims you cannot lose money.

Wants remote access to your computer or banking app.

Says a bonus can be withdrawn with no conditions.

Contacts you through an unofficial social-media account.

Cannot clearly explain its withdrawal or complaints process.

Forex Brokers with ZAR Deposits and Withdrawals

We checked whether each broker offers a genuine ZAR-denominated trading account, accepts payments from South African banks and supports commonly used card or e-wallet methods.

A ZAR deposit does not always mean that the trading account itself is held in rand. Some brokers accept a payment in ZAR and then convert the money into US dollars, euros or another account currency. Traders should confirm the account currency and conversion rate before depositing.

Broker ZAR Base Account? ZAR Deposits? SA Bank / Local Funding Local / ZAR Withdrawals What South African Traders Should Know AvaTrade No Available through supported funding routes Yes – bank wire available in South Africa Bank wire, cards and eligible payment methods AvaTrade currently lists USD and EUR as its main broadly available account currencies rather than ZAR. South African bank funding is available, but currency conversion can apply when depositing rand into a foreign-currency account. HFM No Region/account dependent Check in myHF Available methods depend on the client's account and region HFM's current Premium, Zero and Pro accounts list USD and EUR rather than ZAR as account currencies. South Africans should therefore distinguish local funding availability from an actual ZAR-denominated trading account. XM Not publicly confirmed Yes, with conversion where required Account-specific Account-specific withdrawal methods XM states that when the deposit currency differs from the trading-account currency, the amount is converted into the applicable account currency. Do not describe XM as offering a ZAR base account unless it appears during registration. IC Markets No Possible through supported payment methods No dedicated SA route publicly confirmed Bank wire, cards and supported electronic methods IC Markets Global currently lists ten supported base currencies, and ZAR is not among them. Rand payments can therefore involve conversion into the selected account currency. CMTrading Confirm at signup Yes Yes – EFT and Ozow/local rand funding available Withdrawals generally return to the original funding source CMTrading clearly accepts ZAR and provides South African local funding methods. Its public funding documentation does not clearly separate ZAR funding from ZAR trading-account denomination, so the base currency should be confirmed during account opening. PU Prime No Yes Yes – South Africa Instant Bank Transfer Local bank transfer and other methods may be available by region PU Prime supports South African instant bank deposits, but its current account-currency list contains nine currencies and does not include ZAR. A rand deposit may therefore be converted into the selected trading-account currency. Exness Yes Yes, subject to available payment methods Local and global methods shown in the Personal Area Local/global withdrawal options depend on the registered region Exness explicitly supports ZAR as a trading-account currency. This makes it one of the clearest options here for South Africans who want their account balance itself denominated in rand. FP Markets Not publicly confirmed Available through supported funding methods Bank wire, cards and electronic payments available Bank withdrawal, cards, Skrill, Neteller and other supported methods FP Markets' South African site offers local and international bank-wire solutions and multiple funding methods. Confirm whether ZAR is available as the actual account base currency before opening the account. Octa Not publicly confirmed Local-currency funding advertised Regional local payment methods Local-currency withdrawals may be available depending on region Octa advertises deposits and withdrawals in local currencies, but this should not automatically be described as a ZAR-denominated trading account. Confirm the account currency and South African payment methods shown during registration. JustMarkets Yes Yes, through available local/global methods Local payment methods, cards, e-wallets and wire available Local/global methods available through the Personal Area JustMarkets explicitly lists ZAR as an account currency on its Standard and other eligible account types. It is therefore one of the stronger choices for traders specifically looking for a genuine rand-denominated account.

What is the best forex broker for beginners in South Africa?

For beginner forex traders in South Africa, the best broker is one that offers low minimum deposits, strong regulation (FSCA), local payment methods, educational resources, and an easy-to-use platform.

Recommended Choice:

AvaTrade is our top forex broker for beginners in South Africa because it combines an easy-to-use mobile platform, an unlimited demo account, beginner-focused education, and local FSCA regulation. New traders can practise with virtual funds before depositing, although forex and CFD trading still carries a high risk of loss.

Can South Africans Use Offshore Forex Brokers?

South Africans can use offshore financial services, subject to exchange-control, tax and legal requirements.

The South African Reserve Bank says the single discretionary allowance may generally be used for lawful offshore purposes, including investments, subject to its conditions.

Transfers above the normal allowance, or more complicated arrangements, may require extra tax and exchange-control steps.

Using an offshore broker can change:

The regulator covering the account.

The complaints and compensation process.

The law governing the agreement.

The currency used for deposits and withdrawals.

How difficult it may be to recover money during a dispute.

Keep copies of deposits, withdrawals, statements and trading records. You may need them for your bank or SARS.

How We Ranked the Top 10 Brokers

We reviewed each broker against the factors that matter most to South African traders. Regulation and account jurisdiction carried the most weight because a licence shown by an international broker group does not always apply to the specific company opening a client’s account.

We also looked at minimum deposit requirements, platform choice, spreads and commissions, ZAR account support, local payment options, withdrawal terms, customer service, educational resources and whether the broker is better suited to beginners, active traders or more experienced users.

Evaluation category Weight South African regulatory position and account entity 25% Trading costs 20% Deposits and withdrawals 15% Platforms and trading tools 15% Account accessibility 10% Customer support 10% Education and research 5%

Every broker should be evaluated under the same scoring framework. Commercial relationships, affiliate commission rates and promotional offers should not determine the final ranking.

Sources and Verification

Our broker data is checked using primary sources wherever possible, including:

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority register.

Broker client agreements and legal-entity disclosures.

Official account specifications and fee schedules.

Official deposit and withdrawal terms.

Direct platform and customer-support checks.

South African Revenue Service guidance for general tax information.

Each table should display the date on which its information was last checked. Where a broker’s legal entity or account terms could not be confirmed, this is stated clearly instead of assuming that a group-level licence applies.

Conclusion Choosing the right Forex broker in South Africa is a big decision for any trader. Due to the number of alternatives, it is important to consider variables like regulation, the trading platforms they provide, spreads and expenses, customer service, and available assets. This guide has mentioned some of the best brokers in South Africa, but it is essential to do a lot of research and compare more than one provider based on what you want for trading and your willingness to take risks. There is no single broker that works for every South African trader. Before opening an account, confirm the legal entity, FSP number, account currency, full trading costs, and withdrawal conditions shown during your own registration. The agreement you sign matters more than the regulation logo or the headline minimum deposit.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best forex broker in South Africa?

The best forex broker in South Africa is one that is properly authorised, easy to use, fairly priced, and clear about who is actually holding your account. For South African traders, FSCA authorisation is important, but it should not be the only thing you check. You should also look at the broker’s fees, trading platforms, deposit and withdrawal options, ZAR support, and the legal entity named in your client agreement.

Can South African traders open accounts with international Forex brokers?

Yes, South African traders can open accounts with many international Forex brokers, provided the broker accepts clients from South Africa and complies with local regulations, offering competitive spreads and secure trading platforms.

What trading platforms do top Forex brokers offer in South Africa?

Most top Forex brokers in South Africa offer popular platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and proprietary apps, providing advanced charting tools, user-friendly interfaces, and mobile trading access.

Are there Forex brokers offering South African Rand (ZAR) accounts?

Yes, some brokers offer accounts denominated in South African Rand (ZAR), which helps traders avoid currency conversion fees and facilitates easier deposits and withdrawals in local currency.

How do I check if a forex broker is regulated in South Africa?

You can check a broker’s regulation by searching for its legal company name or FSP number on the FSCA register. It is better not to search only the brand name, because the trading name and the licensed company name may be different. Before opening an account, make sure the FSCA-authorised entity matches the company listed in your client agreement.

Is FSCA regulation the same as global regulation?

No. FSCA regulation is not the same as global regulation. A broker may be regulated in another country, but that does not always mean your South African trading account is protected under South African rules. The important question is which legal entity opens your account. If your account is held by an offshore company, your protection and complaint process may be different.

Why does the broker’s legal entity matter?

The broker’s legal entity matters because it tells you which company is responsible for your account. It also affects the rules, protections, dispute process, and jurisdiction that apply to you. Many broker groups have more than one company in different countries, so South African traders should always check whether their account is held under a South African FSCA-authorised entity or an offshore entity.

What is an ODP licence and why does it matter?

An ODP licence stands for Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider licence. It matters because forex and CFD trading often involves OTC derivative products. If a broker offers these products to South African traders, it is worth checking whether the broker or product provider has the correct local authorisation. If the ODP status is not clear, review the client agreement, product provider, and risk disclosures before funding your account.

Can South Africans trade with offshore forex brokers?

Yes, South Africans can trade with many offshore forex brokers, but they should understand the risks first. Offshore brokers may offer higher leverage, more account types, bonuses, or different payment options. However, your account may fall under foreign laws instead of South African rules. Before using an offshore broker, check the regulator, legal entity, withdrawal process, dispute route, and whether ZAR deposits are supported.

Should South African traders choose brokers with ZAR accounts?

A ZAR account can be helpful because it may reduce currency conversion costs when depositing or withdrawing from a South African bank account. However, ZAR support alone does not make a broker safe. You should still check FSCA authorisation, the legal account entity, spreads, commissions, withdrawal rules, platform quality, and any deposit, withdrawal, or inactivity fees.

Which payment methods are best for South African forex traders?

The best payment methods are usually the ones that are simple, traceable, and reliable. For South African traders, this often means local bank transfer, EFT, debit or credit card, and trusted instant payment options where available. Always check how long withdrawals take, whether the broker supports ZAR deposits, whether fees apply, and whether withdrawals must go back to the original deposit method.

What should beginners look for in a South African forex broker?

Beginners should look for a broker that is regulated, transparent, and easy to test before using real money. A good beginner-friendly broker should offer a demo account, a simple platform, a low minimum deposit, educational material, clear fees, negative balance protection, and helpful customer support. Beginners should avoid choosing a broker only because it offers high leverage, bonuses, or very low advertised spreads.

What is the safest way to choose a forex broker in South Africa?

The safest approach is to verify the broker before depositing. Start by checking the FSCA FSP number and legal entity. Then confirm whether your account will be opened under the South African entity or an offshore company. After that, review the broker’s ODP status, spreads, commissions, withdrawal rules, ZAR support, leverage, and risk warnings. It is also wise to test the platform with a demo account and start with a small deposit before adding more funds.