6 Best No Commission Brokers in South Africa. When it comes to trading accounts, most brokers offer a combination of spread and commission trading options. Which model is preferred by a trader varies from trader to trader. Some traders are content to pay a predetermined fee in exchange for the ability to execute at the highest feasible rate. In contrast, other traders decide not to pay any fixed fees and instead opt to pay a spread, which is defined as the difference between the bid and ask prices.

In this in-depth guide, you’ll learn: Best no commission forex brokers in South Africa 2026

Top No Commission CFD brokers with tight spreads

Best zero Commission brokers for beginner traders

Safest No Commission trading platforms in South Africa

Top regulated no commission brokers for South African traders

Best forex brokers with No Commission and fast withdrawals

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

6 Best No Commission Brokers in South Africa

🏦 Broker ✨ Commission Policy 📝Sign up ⚖️ Regulation 📌Key Products 0% commission on stock CFDs 👉Open Account FSCA, ASIC, Central Bank of Ireland Forex, shares, commodities, indices, ETFs Standard account: spreads include all costs, no extra commission 👉Open Account FCA, CySEC, KNF Forex, CFDs Zero Commission account with $0 commission on 15,000+ products 👉Open Account FSCA regulated Forex, shares, crypto, commodities, indices, ETFs Their “Classic” account is advertised as commission-free for certain asset classes / CFDs. 👉Open Account FSCA regulated Forex, stocks, crypto, commodities, bonds, indices No commission on share CFDs; only pay the spread 👉Open Account FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC Forex, shares, ETFs, indices, commodities, crypto Standard account commission-free, ZAR trading supported (commission may apply on higher accounts) 👉Open Account FSCA regulated Forex, indices, commodities, metals

What are No Commission Brokers?

No-commission brokers are trading platforms that allow investors to buy and sell financial instruments without charging an additional transaction fee or commission on each trade.

Instead of earning from commissions, these brokers usually make money through spreads (the difference between buy and sell prices), overnight financing, or other small service charges.

6 Best No Commission Brokers in South Africa

☑️ AvaTrade - Trade with a top online broker. ☑️ XTB Buy your favorite stocks and enjoy 0% commission ☑️ CFI O ffering commission-free trading ☑️ Tickmill ☑️ Plus500 Most of its services are free of charge ☑️ IFX Brokers Generate income without any capital outlay

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

Featured

People may trade with confidence since AvaTrade , based in Ireland, was founded in 2006 with the objective of empowering people to do so. The company's administrative headquarters are in Dublin, with sales offices in Paris, Milan, Sydney, Tokyo, Madrid, Mongolia, Beijing, Nigeria, Santiago, and Johannesburg. The company also has sales offices in other cities, including Paris, Milan, Sydney, Tokyo, and Johannesburg.

🔹 Feature ✨ Commission Policy Trend-based, follows market direction ⚖️ Regulation Profit from sustained upward or downward price movements 📌 Products Works on short, medium, or long-term trades 💻 Platforms Moving averages, trend lines, indicators (MACD, RSI) 🧾 Account Types Strong trending markets, avoids ranging or choppy conditions 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📊 Leverage Up to 1:400 (varies by region) 🌟 Highlights Fixed & floating spreads, strong global presence, multiple trading tools 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Free and multiple deposits and withdrawal options Offers only CFDs, forex, and cryptos to trade No trading commissions charged An inactivity fee is charged Great educational tools provided Research tools are quite limited

Our Findings

The AvaTradeGO app, which has a user-friendly interface and cutting-edge capabilities, is available at any time and from any location in order to achieve this goal.

Is AvaTrade safe for South African traders?

Yes, AvaTrade is regulated by FSCA in South Africa and other global authorities. It ensures secure trading, client fund protection, and transparent operations, making it a reliable broker for forex, CFDs, and cryptocurrencies.

Does AvaTrade charge commissions?

AvaTrade offers 0% commission on many stock CFDs and competitive spreads for forex trading. While most trades are commission-free, overnight swaps and margin fees may apply depending on the instrument.

2. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

Featured

XTB is a CFD, cryptocurrency, and FX broker that has offices in London and Warsaw, as well as an international presence. The company was founded in 2002 and today has offices in more than 10 different locations throughout the world. In addition to offering a personalized approach and an extensive selection of training resources, XTB is also known for having an award-winning platform.

🔹 Feature ✨ Commission Policy Standard account: no commission, spreads only ⚖️ Regulation FCA, CySEC, KNF, CNMV 📌 Products Forex, indices, commodities, ETFs, stocks, crypto 💻 Platforms xStation 5, xStation Mobile 🧾 Account Types Standard, Professional 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 🌟 Highlights Excellent education, fast execution, award-winning research 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Regulated by top-tier FCA Limited product portfolio Award-winning platform Does not hold a banking license Free and easy deposit and withdrawal Poor email support

Our Findings

They trade on more than 1500 global marketplaces and are governed by a number of international regulatory bodies, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom and the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (PZU) (KNF).

Can South Africans trade with XTB without paying commissions?

Yes, XTB’s Standard account includes spreads that cover all costs, meaning many forex and CFD trades have no extra commission. Traders only pay the spread, simplifying cost calculations.

What assets can I trade on XTB?

XTB offers forex, stocks, ETFs, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Their diverse platform caters to both beginners and experienced traders, providing advanced tools and educational resources.

3. CFI

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA Start Trading Read Review

CFI South Africa is a trusted and FSCA-regulated broker that provides traders access to over 15,000 global markets, including forex, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, and bonds.

Known for its Zero Commission Account, CFI allows traders to enjoy $0 commission with costs included in tight spreads, making it an attractive option for cost-conscious investors.

The broker supports powerful platforms like MT4, MT5, and CFI Trader, catering to both beginners and professionals.

Featured

🔹 Feature ✨ Commission Policy Zero Commission account with $0 commission on 15,000+ products ⚖️ Regulation FSCA, CySEC, LFSA, BDL Lebanon 📌 Products Forex, shares, ETFs, commodities, indices, bonds 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5, CFI Trader 🧾 Account Types Zero Commission, Advanced, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 🌟 Highlights Local SA presence, strong asset range, competitive spreads 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Zero Commission account for 15,000+ products Smaller global brand compared to international brokers FSCA-regulated Limited crypto options Local ZAR accounts Platform can feel less advanced than MT5 alternatives

Our Findings

Its strong local presence in South Africa, combined with global regulatory oversight, makes it a reliable choice for traders seeking commission-free trading with a wide asset range.

What is unique about CFI’s zero-commission account?

CFI South Africa provides a Zero Commission account with $0 fees on over 15,000 products, including forex, indices, shares, and commodities, making it suitable for traders seeking low-cost, high-volume trading opportunities.

Is CFI regulated and secure for SA clients?

Yes, CFI is FSCA-regulated in South Africa, ensuring secure fund management, transparent pricing, and adherence to local financial laws, offering protection for traders’ accounts.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill is a globally recognized forex and CFD broker that has built a strong reputation for offering competitive trading conditions and transparency.

Regulated by trusted authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, and CySEC, Tickmill provides traders with a safe and reliable environment.

It offers a variety of account types, including Standard, Pro, VIP, and Islamic accounts, to suit different trading needs.

Traders benefit from commission-free trading on Standard accounts, while Pro and VIP accounts provide ultra-tight spreads with low commissions.

Featured

🔹 Feature ✨ Commission Policy Standard account commission-free Pro & VIP charge commissions ⚖️ Regulation FSCA, FCA, CySEC, FSA Seychelles 📌 Products Forex, indices, commodities, bonds, CFDs 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader 🧾 Account Types Standard, Pro, VIP, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 🌟 Highlights Tight spreads, trusted brand, fast order execution 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads Standard account lacks ECN benefits FSCA, FCA, CySEC Limited product range (no stocks CFDs) Fast order execution Higher account tiers require commissions

Our Findings

Its strengths lie in low costs, fast execution, and flexible leverage of up to 1:500, making it a solid choice for traders seeking efficiency and affordability.

Does Tickmill charge commission on trades?

Tickmill offers multiple account types; the Classic account has no commission, while Pro accounts may have a small fixed commission. Spreads are tight, making it cost-efficient for forex traders.

Is Tickmill safe for South African traders?

Yes, Tickmill is FSCA-regulated locally and also globally authorized by FCA and CySEC, ensuring secure trading, segregated client funds, and transparency for South African traders.

5. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a globally recognized CFD broker known for its user-friendly trading platform and commission-free structure, where traders only pay through spreads.

Regulated by top authorities like the FSCA, FCA, and ASIC, Plus500 offers access to a wide range of markets, including forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, ETFs, and commodities.

Its intuitive web and mobile platforms make it especially appealing to beginners, while features like negative balance protection and advanced risk management tools enhance safety for traders.

Featured

🔹 Feature ✨ Commission Policy Commission-free only spreads and overnight fees ⚖️ Regulation FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, MAS 📌 Products Forex, shares, crypto, ETFs, indices, commodities 💻 Platforms Proprietary Plus500 Web & Mobile App 🧾 Account Types Retail, Professional 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 📊 Leverage Up to 1:300 🌟 Highlights Intuitive platform, negative balance protection, strong global reputation 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Commission-free trading Limited to CFD trading only User-friendly proprietary platform Limited research & educational resources Regulated by FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC No MetaTrader support

Our Findings

With a low minimum deposit requirement and a strong international reputation, Plus500 stands out as a reliable choice for cost-conscious traders seeking a straightforward trading experience.

Are Plus500 trades commission-free?

Yes, Plus500 offers commission-free trading for share CFDs and other assets, though the broker makes money through spreads. Traders benefit from low-cost trading without worrying about additional fees per transaction.

Is Plus500 regulated in South Africa?

Plus500 is FSCA-regulated for South African clients, providing secure account management, client fund protection, and compliance with local financial laws for trustworthy trading.

6. IFX Brokers

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IFX Brokers is a South African FSCA-regulated forex and CFD broker that offers traders a reliable and cost-effective trading environment.

Known for its commission-free Standard Account and support for ZAR-based accounts, it provides access to forex, indices, commodities, and precious metals with competitive spreads.

Traders can choose between MT4 and MT5 platforms, benefiting from ECN/STP execution and leverage of up to 1:500.

Featured

🔹 Feature ✨ Commission Policy Standard account commission-free ECN may have commissions ⚖️ Regulation FSCA regulated 📌 Products Forex, i ndices, commodities, precious metals 💻 Platforms MT4, MT5 🧾 Account Types Standard, Premium, VIP, Islamic 💵 Minimum Deposit R100 📊 Leverage Up to 1:500 🌟 Highlights Local ZAR accounts, same-day withdrawals, ECN/STP execution 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Commission-free Standard account Higher account tiers may have commissions FSCA regulated Limited global reach outside South Africa Supports ZAR accounts Fewer advanced trading tools than big international brokers

Our Findings

With a low minimum deposit starting from just R100, IFX Brokers is accessible to both beginners and experienced traders. The broker also supports Islamic swap-free accounts, making it a flexible choice for diverse trading needs in South Africa.

Does IFX Brokers offer commission-free trading?

Yes, IFX Brokers’ standard account is commission-free and supports ZAR trading. Higher-tier accounts may incur small commissions, but spreads are competitive, allowing cost-efficient forex and CFD trading.

Is IFX Brokers regulated for South African clients?

Yes, IFX Brokers is FSCA-regulated, ensuring compliance with local laws, segregated client funds, and secure trading conditions for forex, indices, commodities, and metals.

Conclusion The best no-commission brokers in South Africa offer traders a cost-effective and accessible way to enter the financial markets without worrying about extra fees on each trade. Brokers like AvaTrade, XTB, CFI South Africa, Tickmill, Plus500, and IFX Brokers provide competitive spreads, low minimum deposits, and a wide range of assets, including forex, stocks, indices, and commodities. Many also support ZAR accounts, Islamic swap-free options, and leverage up to 1:500, catering to both beginners and experienced traders. While commission-free trading reduces costs, it’s important to consider spreads, platform features, and regulatory compliance to choose a broker that best fits your trading style and goals in South Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are no commission brokers in South Africa?

No commission brokers are trading platforms that do not charge extra transaction fees. Instead, they earn through spreads. South African traders benefit from transparent costs, but should compare spreads, account types, and regulations before choosing the right broker.

Are no commission brokers really free?

No commission brokers eliminate direct trading fees, but they earn through spreads, swaps, and sometimes hidden charges. Traders in South Africa should review the full cost structure, including overnight fees and withdrawal charges, to understand the broker’s pricing.

Which brokers offer zero commission in South Africa?

Some well-known brokers offering no commission or zero commission accounts in South Africa include HFM, Tickmill, Plus500, TIOmarkets, and CFI. Availability may vary by account type, so always confirm commission-free trading before registering with the broker.

Is trading with no commission brokers safe?

Safety depends on the broker’s regulation, reputation, and trading conditions. In South Africa, it is advisable to choose no commission brokers regulated by the FSCA or other top-tier regulators like FCA, CySEC, or ASIC for added protection.

Do spreads replace commissions on these brokers?

Yes, most no commission brokers widen their spreads to cover costs instead of charging per-trade commissions. South African traders should compare spread sizes on major currency pairs to ensure they are competitive and do not offset commission savings.

Can beginners use no commission brokers in South Africa?

Yes, many beginners prefer no commission brokers because trading costs are easier to understand. South African traders benefit from commission-free accounts with simpler fee structures, making it easier to focus on learning strategies without worrying about complex charges.

What instruments can I trade with no commission brokers?

No commission brokers often provide forex, CFDs on indices, commodities, metals, and sometimes stocks. In South Africa, the exact offering depends on the broker, so it’s important to check asset availability before funding your account.

Are there hidden fees with zero commission brokers?

While trading commissions are removed, brokers may still charge withdrawal fees, overnight swaps, or inactivity penalties. South African traders should carefully read the fee disclosure section on each broker’s website to avoid unexpected costs and maximize returns.

Do South African no commission brokers support ZAR accounts?

Many no commission brokers now offer ZAR-based accounts, making deposits and withdrawals easier for local traders. Using ZAR reduces conversion costs, but always confirm with the broker whether South African rand accounts are available for commission-free trading.

How do I choose the best no commission broker?

Look for FSCA regulation, low spreads, fast withdrawals, and reliable customer support. South African traders should compare account types, trading platforms, and extra fees to ensure the broker’s no commission model truly fits their trading style.