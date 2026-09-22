TD Markets - Review ZAR

TD Markets is one of the few forex brokers actually licensed by South Africa's FSCA. They let you trade forex, crypto, stocks, and commodities with proper local regulation backing it. No offshore support runaround. No weird withdrawal policies. Just a straightforward broker for South African traders who want real regulation without leaving the country.

What’s the difference between the TD Markets Gold and Pro accounts? Which one should I actually use?

The Gold account is the better starting point for most traders. The minimum deposit is $50, so it makes sense if you are still testing TD Markets and do not want to put too much money in upfront.

The Pro account is aimed at traders with more capital and higher volume. The minimum deposit jumps to $1,000. Spreads can drop to around 0.1 pips on majors, but there is an $8 commission per lot. So yes, the spread looks much tighter, but the total cost depends on how often and how big you trade.

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JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Does TD Markets allow robots and automated trading, or do they block it?

 

Yes, TD Markets allows automated trading on MT4. You can use Expert Advisors, whether you code them yourself or buy one.

 

They are not going to block you just because you are running a trading robot. But the normal trading rules still apply. If your EA overtrades, ignores risk, or blows through margin, that loss is still yours. Automated trading does not remove risk. It just automates the decisions.

🔍 FeatureTD Markets
💰 Minimum Deposit$5 USD (TDM MAX); varies by account type ($10-$1,000)
🎁 Sign-Up BonusNo sign-up bonus currently offered
💸 FeesNo deposit or withdrawal fees; trading fees vary by account type
📉 Spreads & CommissionsFrom 0.1 pips (Pro account); 1.8 pips standard accounts; commission on ECN/Pro
💳 Deposit & WithdrawalsInstant EFT, bank transfer, credit/debit card, Bitcoin; ZAR and USD supported
🖥️ PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), TDME platform for crypto, Cooma social trading
🛡️ RegulationFSCA regulated (South Africa) – FSP49128, also licensed as Crypto Asset Service Provider
🔐 Trust ScoreHigh – Locally regulated South African broker with segregated funds and negative balance protection
⏱️ Payout ScheduleInstant EFT (immediate), bank transfer (few hours), crypto withdrawals depend on blockchain; typically 1-2 business days
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

TD Markets Spider Chart

TD Markets Capital Spider Chart

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA regulated + crypto licenceSuitable fidelity guarantees in place
Accepts ZAR accountsLimited niche international instruments
MetaTrader 4 and 5 availableNo VPS hosting
Supports Islamic accountsInactivity fee after 12 months
Leverage up to 1:2000 on TDM Max3% withdrawal fee if no trades made

Overview

Overview

TD Markets has actual infrastructure. They're licensed by South Africa's FSCA which means real oversight and regulation. Client funds are segregated in proper banks, completely separate from the company's money. If something goes wrong, your trading capital is protected. They've got offices locally and serve traders across Africa. What matters is they're not some random offshore operation — there's regulatory structure, segregated funds, and you can call someone in South Africa during your lunch break.

What can you actually trade on TD Markets?

Forex pairs, metals like gold and silver, commodities including oil and agricultural products, stock indices, individual shares, and cryptocurrencies. So you're not limited to just currency pairs. You can diversify into crypto if you want. The range covers what most traders need without overwhelming you with obscure instruments.

How is TD Markets different from other brokers?

They're locally regulated by the FSCA which most brokers aren't. You can deposit and withdraw in ZAR without conversion nonsense. The account types are flexible — from $5 minimums up to professional accounts. Copy trading is built in if you want to follow experienced traders. MetaTrader 4 and 5 both available. Support is actually in South Africa. It's solid but not flashy.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

  • MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 available on desktop, web, mobile (iOS/Android) with full functionality and Expert Advisor support.
  • Access to 200+ trading instruments including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.
  • Multiple account types tailored for different trader sizes and experience levels, starting from $5 minimum.
  • Copy trading through Cooma platform — follow experienced traders automatically with customizable risk settings.
  • TDME platform for crypto and derivatives with real-time tracking and advanced order calculator.
  • Demo accounts with virtual balances from $50,000 to $2,000,000 for risk-free practice.
  • Low-latency infrastructure for fast execution, especially on raw spread accounts.

📈 Instrument🧮 Assets Available
🌐 Trading PlatformsMT4 and MT5 on desktop, web, iOS, and Android TDME on desktop, mobile, and Android
📈 Trading Instruments200+ assets: forex, crypto, shares, indices, metals, energy, ETFs
⚡ Execution Speed200+ assets: forex, crypto, shares, indices, metals, energy, ETFs
🔄 Account Types7 live accounts including crypto and Islamic; deposits from $5
💳 Deposit MethodsEFT, Ozow, PayFast, cards, and bank transfers
📉 LeverageUp to 1:500 normally, up to 1:2000 with TDM Max
🌍 RegulationFSCA licensed, also registered for crypto under South African law FSCA licensed FSP and CASP
📊 AnalyticsMarket analysis via blog and regular live sessions
🎓 EducationWebinars, tutorials, live rooms, and platform guides
🛠️ ToolsCharting, EA support, copy trading, and economic calendar
🔐 SecurityClient funds segregated, ID checks, AML compliance

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Forex Peace Army logo
Long-term users mention reliable withdrawals, low spreads, and support for beginners. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
HelloPeter logo
Clients mention helpful account managers and efficient support. Some describe the service as excellent. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆
TrustPilot Logo
Positive experiences dominate. No major red flags reported.⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

TD Markets Safety and Security

Is TD Markets Safe to Use

  • FSCA regulated (South Africa) — actual government oversight, not just offshore promises.
  • Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) — licensed to handle cryptocurrency trading.
  • Client funds held in segregated accounts at investment-grade banks, completely separate from company money.
  • Negative balance protection means you can't owe them money if the market moves against you.
  • 128-bit SSL encryption on platforms for secure transactions and data protection.
  • Two-factor authentication available to prevent unauthorized account access.

TD Markets Safety and Security 2

How does TD Markets protect my money?

Funds sit in segregated accounts at proper banks, separate from TD Markets' operational money. If the broker has issues your trading capital is protected. Negative balance protection means you can't go into debt. The FSCA oversees everything. You're actually protected here.

What security measures does TD Markets have in place?

SSL encryption on platforms, two-factor authentication available, automatic account locking after failed login attempts. Payments go through secure providers. FSCA regulation means regular audits and compliance checks. It's a solid stack of protection.

🌍 Regulatory Body🏛️ Jurisdiction🆔 License Number
FSCA (Financial Services Provider) South AfricaFSP 49128
Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA)BotswanaNo Objection Letter

How TD Markets Protects Your Funds

🔎 Security Measureℹ️ Information
🔒 Segregated AccountsYes
🔏 Compensation Fund MemberNo
🔐 Compensation AmountNo
🔓 SSL CertificateYes
🔒 2FA (Where Applicable)No
🔏 Privacy Policy in PlaceYes
🔐 Risk Warning ProvidedYes
🔓 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss OrdersNo

TD Markets at a Glance

🔎Broker's NameTD Markets CTA Logo
📍 HeadquarteredSouth Africa
📅 Year Founded2015
⚖️ Regulating AuthoritiesFSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana)
🪫 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
💻 Account SegregationYes
🔋 Investor Protection SchemesSuitable fidelity guarantees in place
🌐 Countries not accepted for tradeFrance, Turkey, USA
👍 Demo AccountYes
💳 Institutional AccountsYes (via white label & partnerships)
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
➕ AccountsMINI, CENT, GOLD, PRO, CRYPTO, MAX, ISLAMIC
📇 Minor Account CurrenciesZAR, NGN and USD supported
📊 Managed AccountsNot offered
📈 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:2000
💰 Minimum Deposit$5
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire
💳 Withdrawal OptionsMultiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire
💻 Platform TypesMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TDME
📱 OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web
📈 Tradable assets offeredOver 50 forex currency pairs, binary options, stocks, gold, silver, oil, and bitcoin
👨‍💼 Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish
👥 Customer Support LanguagesMultiple incl. English
📆 Customer Service Hours24/5
🖥️ Forex Trading ToolsEAs, market depth, copy trading
🪪 Affiliate ProgrammeYes
📞 Customer Support Phone010 300 0011 (South Africa)
📱 Customer Support Emailcare@tdmarkets.com
📋 IB ProgrammeYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Account Types

TD Markets Accounts

  • TD Markets keeps things flexible with seven main account types plus demo.
  • Standard for retail traders, ECN for tight spreads, Pro for serious volume, Islamic for swap-free, Crypto for digital assets.
  • Each one scaled to different needs and deposit sizes.
  • Pick based on how much you're trading and what fees you can accept, not just what sounds fancy.

💼 Account Type💵 Min Deposit📝Sign up📈 Leverage💸 Commission
🟢TDM Max$5👉 Open AccountUp to 1:2000Avg. 1.8 pips
🪙TDM Cent $10👉 Open AccountUp to 1:500 From 0.2 pips
🥇TDM Gold$50👉 Open AccountUp to 1:500 Avg. 1.8 pips
🧮TDM Mini$50👉 Open AccountUp to 1:500 Avg. 1.8 pips
☪️TDM Islamic$50👉 Open AccountUp to 1:500 Avg. 1.8 pips
₿ TDM Crypto0.03 BTC👉 Open AccountUp to 1:500 From 0.2 pips
💼TDM Pro$1,000👉 Open AccountUp to 1:500 From 0.1 pips

TDM MINI

  • Minimum deposit is $50 in USD.
  • Average spreads on major pairs sit around 1.8 pips.
  • Commission is $1 per mini lot traded.
  • Leverage is capped at 1:500.
  • Account supports scalping, hedging, and expert advisors.

TDM CENT

  • Minimum deposit is $10.
  • Trades are executed in cent lots (1,000 units).
  • Spreads start from 0.2 pips.
  • Commission is $0.10 per cent lot.
  • Good for testing strategies with lower trade value.

TDM Gold

  • Requires a $50 deposit.
  • Spreads are variable, averaging 1.8 pips on majors.
  • No commission on trades.
  • Available in USD or ZAR.
  • Compatible with both MT4 and MT5.

TDM MAX

  • Minimum deposit is $5.
  • Leverage goes up to 1:2000 on balances under $1,000.
  • No commission on trades.
  • Average spreads are 1.8 pips on major pairs.
  • Supports metals and selected indices plus forex.

TDM Crypto

  • Minimum deposit is 0.03 BTC (around R56,000 depending on rates).
  • Commission is $8 per standard lot.
  • Supports forex, crypto, indices, stocks, and commodities.
  • Raw spread model with spreads from 0.2 pips.
  • Base account currency is BTC, not fiat.

TDM Pro

  • Minimum deposit is $1,000.
  • Spreads start from 0.1 pips — raw spread pricing.
  • $8 commission per standard lot.
  • Access to the full range of assets, including cryptos and shares.
  • Available in USD or ZAR.

TDM Islamic

  • Minimum deposit is $50.
  • Swap-free terms across all supported instruments.
  • No commission on forex trades.
  • Variable spreads, averaging 1.8 pips.
  • Supports hedging, scalping, and expert advisors.

Demo Account

  • Simulates live market conditions without financial risk.
  • Virtual balances range from $50,000 to $2,000,000.
  • Leverage options go up to 1:1000.
  • Available on TDM Gold and TDM Max setups.
  • Perfect for testing strategies or learning the platforms.

Which TD Markets account should I pick?

TDM Cent if you're brand new and want to test with $10. TDM Gold if you want straightforward trading with no commission. TDM MAX if you want maximum leverage on a small deposit. TDM Pro if you're serious and want tight spreads. Islamic if you want swap-free. Crypto if you specifically trade digital assets. Demo for practice. Calculate the actual costs for your trading style before deciding.

What's the difference between account types in actual money terms?

Cent has lowest minimums but smaller lots. Gold has no commission but slightly wider spreads. MAX has insane leverage but tighter spreads. Pro has tightest spreads but needs $1k minimum and charges commission. Do the math for your typical monthly trades — whichever is cheaper, pick that one.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a TD Markets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

How to open a TD Markets account step 1

Step 1: Click on Open Live Account

  • Find the TD Markets website and click "Open a live account" on the left side.
  • You'll be directed to the registration portal where you fill in basic details.

Step 2: Complete the Sign-Up Form

  • Enter your full name, email, phone number, country of residence.
  • Choose your preferred platform (MT4 or MT5), base currency (USD or ZAR), and account type.
  • Make sure everything's accurate — mistakes now mean delays later.

How to open a TD Markets account step 2

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

  • Upload proof of identity (passport or ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement).
  • This is regulation. Everyone does it. FSCA requires it.
  • Click on the verification email you'll receive to confirm your account.

Step 4: Fund Your Account

  • Once approved, access your account and click "Make a Deposit."
  • Choose your deposit method: Instant EFT, bank transfer, card, or crypto.
  • Funds reflect immediately (Instant EFT) or within hours (bank transfer).

Step 5: Download Platform and Trade

  • Download MT4 or MT5, log in with your credentials.
  • Start with small positions until you're comfortable with their execution.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Fees

  • Spreads vary across accounts — some use raw pricing with commission, others include the cost in the spread.
  • Some accounts charge commission per lot, others don't.
  • Swap fees apply if you hold positions overnight.
  • No deposit fees. Withdrawal fees only apply if you withdraw without trading (3% admin fee).

🧾 Account📊 Spread Type📉 Avg Spread on Majors
💼 TDM MiniRaw1.8 pips
💰 TDM CentRawFrom 0.2 pips
🏅 TDM GoldVariable 1.8 pips
🪙 TDM CryptoRaw From 0.2 pips
🚀 TDM ProRaw From 0.1 pips
🔝 TDM MaxVariable1.8 pips
☪️ TDM IslamicVariable1.8 pips

Commission Charges

TD Markets applies commission fees only on some account types. These are charged per lot, depending on the account tier and position size.

🧾 Account📊 Commission
💼 TDM Mini$1 per mini lot
💰 TDM Cent$0.10 per cent lot
🏅 TDM GoldNone
🪙 TDM Crypto$8 per standard lot
🚀 TDM Pro$8 per standard lot
🔝 TDM MaxNone
☪️ TDM IslamicNone

Swap Fees (Overnight Charges)

Swap rates apply when positions are held overnight. These vary by asset, account type, and whether the position is long or short. Swaps are charged at 00:00 server time. Triple charges apply on Wednesdays to cover the weekend.

💱Pair📈 Swap Long📉Swap Short
🇪🇺/🇺🇸 EUR USD5.595482.86488
🇺🇸/🇿🇦 USD ZAR224.92404126.92412
🪙/🇺🇸 XAU USD35.5522.55
₿/🇺🇸 BTC USD2939.922947.92

Inactivity Fees

Accounts with no trading activity for 12 months are charged an annual $50 fee, but only if there's a positive balance. If the balance is under $50, the remaining funds are deducted, and the account is closed. Accounts with $0.01 or less are archived after 90 days of inactivity.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

TD Markets does not charge deposit fees. Withdrawal without trading triggers a 3% admin fee. Your bank might charge conversion if you're moving currencies.

How much does TD Markets actually charge?

Spreads vary from 0.2 pips (Cent, Pro, Crypto accounts) to 1.8 pips (standard accounts). Commission ranges from $0.10 per lot (Cent) to $8 per lot (Pro, Crypto). Swaps vary by instrument. That's basically it. Nothing crazy hiding in fine print.

Are TD Markets spreads fixed or variable?

Variable spreads, which means they move based on market conditions. During quiet times they're tighter. During volatile news they widen. Raw spread accounts have the tightest pricing but charge commission on top.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Trading Platforms

Which Trading Platforms Does TD Markets Use?

  • TD Markets gives you MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 plus their own TDME platform for crypto. Both MT4 and MT5 work perfectly.
  • MT4 is the old reliable everyone knows. MT5 is newer with a few extra features and more asset classes.
  • Both have mobile apps, web versions, desktop versions.
  • Pick whichever feels natural. Both execute fast and don't lag.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

  • Available on Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and browser (WebTrader).
  • Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic trading strategies.
  • Includes technical analysis tools and charting features.
  • Fast trade execution through TD Markets' low-latency servers.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Covers forex, stocks, indices, metals, crypto, and energy products.
  • Includes 38 technical indicators, 44 drawing tools, and 21 chart timeframes.
  • Supports Depth of Market (DOM) to view liquidity levels.
  • Suitable for both manual and algorithmic trading on desktop, mobile, and web.

Cooma Social Trading

Cooma Social Trading

  • Connects to your MT4 or MT5 account after onboarding.
  • Traders are ranked by returns, drawdown, win rate, and trade history.
  • You can reverse-copy, cap risk, and set custom volume.
  • Follow experienced traders automatically with your own risk settings.

TDME Platform

Social / Copy Trading

  • Trade on desktop, mobile, or web with seamless multi-platform access.
  • Track trades, deposits, and withdrawals in real time with full account visibility.
  • Use leverage and derivatives with built-in risk management for higher potential returns.
  • Analyze markets with integrated TradingView charts and advanced technical tools.
  • Calculate position sizes and risk-reward ratios instantly with the built-in order calculator.

Which platform should I use with TD Markets?

MT4 if you're new or comfortable with it. MT5 if you want more assets and features. Copy trading if you want to follow experienced traders. TDME for crypto specifically. They all work. This isn't a decision that matters that much. Just pick one and trade.

Do TD Markets' platforms actually perform well?

Execution is fast, charts are responsive, mobile apps don't crash. You're not waiting for pages to load or orders to fill. Low-latency infrastructure means tight execution especially during volatile times. It just works. No complaints on the performance side.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

TD Markets Deposit and withdrawal

  • Getting money in and out is straightforward.
  • Instant EFT, bank transfer, credit/debit card, Bitcoin.
  • No crazy delays.
  • No mystery fees from TD Markets' end.
  • Your bank might charge conversion if you're moving currencies, but TD Markets doesn't add extra.

How do I deposit money into TD Markets?

Instant EFT (immediate for ZAR), bank transfer, debit card, or Bitcoin. Pick what works for you. Instant EFT reflects immediately. Bank transfers take a few hours. Crypto transfers depend on blockchain. Minimum deposits start at $5 for some accounts. That's it.

How do I withdraw from TD Markets?

Same method you deposited with usually. Request withdrawal in your account, money goes back to your bank within 1-3 business days. No withdrawal fees from TD Markets. Your bank might charge conversion if you're moving different currencies. If you withdraw without trading, 3% admin fee applies.

💳 Payment Method💳 Methods Available💸 Deposit Fees
💻 Instant EFT (Ozow, PayFast)Depends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply.
🏦 Bank Wire TransferDepends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply.
💳 Visa / MastercardDepends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Your card provider may charge fees.
₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC)Depends on account typeNone from TD Markets. Blockchain network fees apply.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

TD Markets Leverage

  • TD Markets offers leverage up to 1:2000 on TDM MAX depending on your account balance and instrument.
  • Higher leverage means more risk. Just because you CAN use 1:2000 doesn't mean you should.
  • Most successful traders use way less. Leverage is a tool to magnify your capital, but it magnifies losses just as fast.
  • Use it wisely or don't use it at all. Blowing up an account with max leverage happens faster than you think.

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

 

TD Markets vs AvaTrade vs FBS – A Comparison

🏷️ Feature
TD Markets CTA Logo
Avatrade logo
FBS CTA logo
🏛️ RegulationFSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana)ASIC, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, ADGMIFSC, CySEC
💵 Min. Deposit$5$100$5
⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:2000Up to 1:400 (retail clients)Up to 1:3000
💸 SpreadsFrom 0.8 pips (variable)From 0.9 pips (fixed/variable)From 0.7 pips (variable)
💰 Commission$2 per lot (on some accounts)None (Standard), $7 per lot (Raw)None (Standard), $6 per lot (ECN)
🔧 Account TypesMax, Cent, Gold, Mini, Islamic, Crypto, ProStandard, Islamic, Professional, OptionsCent, Standard, ECN, Crypto, Zero Spread
🛠️ Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTraderMT4, MT5, FBS Trader
🪙 Crypto TradingYesYesYes
☪️ Islamic AccountYesYes, availableYes, available
📈 Copy TradingYesYesYes
🧾 Deposit & WithdrawalBank wire, Card, Bitcoin, AfriDollarBank wire, Card, E-walletsBank wire, Card, E-wallets, Local exchangers
💤 Inactivity FeeNoYes (after 3 months)Yes (after 180 days)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account

Research

  • TD Markets gives you research tools — economic calendar, market analysis, TradingView charts integrated into platforms.
  • Access to economic news releases that influence markets.
  • Market volatility tracking helps you stay updated on daily developments.
  • It's functional stuff. You get what you need to make decisions but they're not spoon-feeding you trades.
  • If you want advanced technical analysis you'll probably want to supplement with external resources, but for most traders it's enough.

🛠️Tool📦What You Get
🎓TDM AcademyTDM Academy Platform guides for charts, orders, and tools.
📘MT4 TutorialsPlatform guides for charts, orders, and tools.
📰Live News CoverageMarket events explained as they happen.
✍️Market BlogTrade setups, macro insights, and stock updates.
📅Economic CalendarKey releases with timing, impact, and past data.
 

Awards and Recognition

Awards and recognition

  • TD Markets has won several awards from reputable industry organizations.
  • Recognition includes Most Trusted Broker Africa and Best ECN/STP Broker from major finance publications.
  • Awards reflect commitment to quality service, transparency, and technological innovation.
  • But here's the thing — don't pick them because of awards. That's marketing noise.
  • Pick them because execution is solid, fees are fair, they let you withdraw money without drama. Awards are just vanity.

🏆 Awarding Body🥇 Award Title📅 Year
🌍 World Business OutlookMost Trusted Broker Africa2026
🌍 World Business OutlookBest Trading Experience Africa2026
🌍 World Business OutlookBest Multi-Asset Trading Platform Africa2026
📈 Finance Magnates (FAME)Best ECN/STP Broker Africa2026
📈 Finance Magnates (FAME)Best Educational Resources2026
📈 Finance Magnates (FAME)Best Partner Programs2026
🌐 International Business Magazine Best Next-Generation Trading Platform South Africa2026
🌐 International Business Magazine Most Trusted Forex Broker South Africa2026
📰 Global Excellence Chronicle MagazineBest ECN/STP Broker Africa2026
📰 Global Excellence Chronicle MagazineMost Trusted Forex Broker South Africa2026
🌍 World Business OutlookAfrica’s Most Trusted2024
📈 Finance Magnates (FAME)Best ECN/STP Broker Africa2023
📈 Finance Magnates (FAME)Africa’s Most Trusted2023

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

Customer Reviews

⭐ Maswazi Gamede from Durban — I've been trading for 3-4 years and there's no better broker than TD Markets. Spreads are fair. I can trade stocks from as low as $50 unlike most brokers. The account manager assigned to me has been the best mentor. Withdrawals and approvals don't take long. For stocks and CFDs, TD Markets is the best. I'm staying with them.

⭐ Excellence — The team understands my needs and explains things to the T. They follow up and make sure I understand what's happening with my investment. Friendly people with patience who actually listen. I love TD Markets.

⭐ Quick Support — I had to deposit money into my account and Zander with the financial team was fantastic helping me with the process. They sped up the deposit and made it painless. That's the kind of support that matters when you need it.

 

Conclusion

TD Markets is solid if you want local regulation with global market access. FSCA license means real oversight. Execution is reliable, platforms work well, spreads are competitive on most account types, and you can deposit in ZAR without conversion games. They're not flashy but they deliver on the fundamentals. For South African traders wanting regulated access to forex, crypto, and stocks without offshore nonsense, TD Markets works.

 

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries serious risk. These are leveraged instruments. You can lose your entire deposit. Markets move unpredictably. You should only trade money you can actually afford to lose — not your emergency fund, not next month's rent. Before you trade anything, understand what you're getting into. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Be realistic about the risks. The FSCA regulates TD Markets. Licensing info is public and should be verified.

You might also like:

TD Markets Account Types Overview

TD Markets Demo Account – Step by Step

TD Markets Fees and Spreads

TD Markets Minimum Deposit

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What makes TD Markets safe for South African traders?

TD Markets is licensed under FSP49128 by the FSCA in South Africa. It holds client funds in segregated bank accounts. Traders also get negative balance protection, which prevents any debt if trades go badly. Risk warnings and secure verification systems are in place. That's real regulation.

Can South African investors use TD Markets to trade crypto?

Yes, crypto trading is available on TD Markets for South Africans. The FSCA licenses the broker as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several altcoin pairs are available. Leverage is offered on crypto, with trading possible on MT5 and TDME only. It's properly regulated crypto access.

What platforms can I use with TD Markets South Africa?

TD Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 across desktop, mobile, and browser. You can trade on Android, iOS, Windows, or Mac. For crypto specifically, use MT5 or TDME. MetaTrader gives you access to tools like charts, Expert Advisors, and indicators. Both platforms are available in all account types.

How much is the minimum deposit at TD Markets South Africa?

Minimum deposits depend on the account type. TDM MAX starts from $5. TDM Cent begins from $10. Most others, including Islamic and Gold, start at $50. TDM Pro requires $1,000. TDM Crypto starts from 0.03 BTC, around R56,000 depending on rates. You can start small and scale up.

What leverage does TD Markets offer South Africans?

Leverage depends on account type and balance. Most accounts go up to 1:500. TDM MAX offers up to 1:2000 for balances under $1,000. As your balance grows, leverage adjusts automatically. Crypto leverage is capped lower, typically around 1:5, depending on volatility. High leverage is dangerous — use what you understand.

Can South Africans use ZAR accounts on TD Markets?

Yes, South Africans can open accounts in ZAR or USD. The base currency depends on your chosen account type. ZAR deposits are accepted through Instant EFT and bank transfer. You can also change your currency by contacting support after signing up and verifying. No conversion games needed.

Does TD Markets South Africa offer negative balance protection?

Yes. If your account drops below zero, it resets to zero instead of going into debt. Negative balance protection is part of the broker's FSCA regulatory requirements. It applies across all account types, including TDM MAX, Islamic, Cent, and Pro, for all traders.

How fast are deposits and withdrawals for South Africans?

Deposits using Instant EFT reflect immediately. Bank transfers may take a few hours. Withdrawals are processed in one to two business days. You can withdraw using the same method used for deposit. A 3% fee applies only if no trades have been placed. That's honestly fast.

Are spreads tight for South African clients on TD Markets?

Yes. Raw spread accounts offer pricing from 0.1 or 0.2 pips, depending on the asset. These spreads apply mainly to Pro and Crypto accounts. Standard accounts, such as Mini and Gold, have slightly wider spreads around 1.8 pips. Commission may also apply depending on your setup.

What support channels are available to South Africans?

TD Markets offers live chat, phone, and email support. The South African office handles all support during market hours. You can speak to someone directly by phone or get help via chat through the dashboard. The team is known for fast responses and actually understanding local issues.

 

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