TD Markets is one of the few forex brokers actually licensed by South Africa's FSCA. They let you trade forex, crypto, stocks, and commodities with proper local regulation backing it. No offshore support runaround. No weird withdrawal policies. Just a straightforward broker for South African traders who want real regulation without leaving the country.

What’s the difference between the TD Markets Gold and Pro accounts? Which one should I actually use?

The Gold account is the better starting point for most traders. The minimum deposit is $50, so it makes sense if you are still testing TD Markets and do not want to put too much money in upfront.

The Pro account is aimed at traders with more capital and higher volume. The minimum deposit jumps to $1,000. Spreads can drop to around 0.1 pips on majors, but there is an $8 commission per lot. So yes, the spread looks much tighter, but the total cost depends on how often and how big you trade.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Does TD Markets allow robots and automated trading, or do they block it?

Yes, TD Markets allows automated trading on MT4. You can use Expert Advisors, whether you code them yourself or buy one.

They are not going to block you just because you are running a trading robot. But the normal trading rules still apply. If your EA overtrades, ignores risk, or blows through margin, that loss is still yours. Automated trading does not remove risk. It just automates the decisions.

🔍 Feature TD Markets 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 USD (TDM MAX); varies by account type ($10-$1,000) 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus No sign-up bonus currently offered 💸 Fees No deposit or withdrawal fees; trading fees vary by account type 📉 Spreads & Commissions From 0.1 pips (Pro account); 1.8 pips standard accounts; commission on ECN/Pro 💳 Deposit & Withdrawals Instant EFT, bank transfer, credit/debit card, Bitcoin; ZAR and USD supported 🖥️ Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), TDME platform for crypto, Cooma social trading 🛡️ Regulation FSCA regulated (South Africa) – FSP49128, also licensed as Crypto Asset Service Provider 🔐 Trust Score High – Locally regulated South African broker with segregated funds and negative balance protection ⏱️ Payout Schedule Instant EFT (immediate), bank transfer (few hours), crypto withdrawals depend on blockchain; typically 1-2 business days 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

TD Markets Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA regulated + crypto licence Suitable fidelity guarantees in place Accepts ZAR accounts Limited niche international instruments MetaTrader 4 and 5 available No VPS hosting Supports Islamic accounts Inactivity fee after 12 months Leverage up to 1:2000 on TDM Max 3% withdrawal fee if no trades made

Overview

TD Markets has actual infrastructure. They're licensed by South Africa's FSCA which means real oversight and regulation. Client funds are segregated in proper banks, completely separate from the company's money. If something goes wrong, your trading capital is protected. They've got offices locally and serve traders across Africa. What matters is they're not some random offshore operation — there's regulatory structure, segregated funds, and you can call someone in South Africa during your lunch break.

What can you actually trade on TD Markets?

Forex pairs, metals like gold and silver, commodities including oil and agricultural products, stock indices, individual shares, and cryptocurrencies. So you're not limited to just currency pairs. You can diversify into crypto if you want. The range covers what most traders need without overwhelming you with obscure instruments.

How is TD Markets different from other brokers?

They're locally regulated by the FSCA which most brokers aren't. You can deposit and withdraw in ZAR without conversion nonsense. The account types are flexible — from $5 minimums up to professional accounts. Copy trading is built in if you want to follow experienced traders. MetaTrader 4 and 5 both available. Support is actually in South Africa. It's solid but not flashy.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Features Offered

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 available on desktop, web, mobile (iOS/Android) with full functionality and Expert Advisor support.

Access to 200+ trading instruments including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies.

Multiple account types tailored for different trader sizes and experience levels, starting from $5 minimum.

Copy trading through Cooma platform — follow experienced traders automatically with customizable risk settings.

TDME platform for crypto and derivatives with real-time tracking and advanced order calculator.

Demo accounts with virtual balances from $50,000 to $2,000,000 for risk-free practice.

Low-latency infrastructure for fast execution, especially on raw spread accounts.

📈 Instrument 🧮 Assets Available 🌐 Trading Platforms MT4 and MT5 on desktop, web, iOS, and Android TDME on desktop, mobile, and Android 📈 Trading Instruments 200+ assets: forex, crypto, shares, indices, metals, energy, ETFs ⚡ Execution Speed 200+ assets: forex, crypto, shares, indices, metals, energy, ETFs 🔄 Account Types 7 live accounts including crypto and Islamic; deposits from $5 💳 Deposit Methods EFT, Ozow, PayFast, cards, and bank transfers 📉 Leverage Up to 1:500 normally, up to 1:2000 with TDM Max 🌍 Regulation FSCA licensed, also registered for crypto under South African law FSCA licensed FSP and CASP 📊 Analytics Market analysis via blog and regular live sessions 🎓 Education Webinars, tutorials, live rooms, and platform guides 🛠️ Tools Charting, EA support, copy trading, and economic calendar 🔐 Security Client funds segregated, ID checks, AML compliance

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Long-term users mention reliable withdrawals, low spreads, and support for beginners. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Clients mention helpful account managers and efficient support. Some describe the service as excellent. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Positive experiences dominate. No major red flags reported. ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

TD Markets Safety and Security

FSCA regulated (South Africa) — actual government oversight, not just offshore promises.

Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) — licensed to handle cryptocurrency trading.

Client funds held in segregated accounts at investment-grade banks, completely separate from company money.

Negative balance protection means you can't owe them money if the market moves against you.

128-bit SSL encryption on platforms for secure transactions and data protection.

Two-factor authentication available to prevent unauthorized account access.

How does TD Markets protect my money?

Funds sit in segregated accounts at proper banks, separate from TD Markets' operational money. If the broker has issues your trading capital is protected. Negative balance protection means you can't go into debt. The FSCA oversees everything. You're actually protected here.

What security measures does TD Markets have in place?

SSL encryption on platforms, two-factor authentication available, automatic account locking after failed login attempts. Payments go through secure providers. FSCA regulation means regular audits and compliance checks. It's a solid stack of protection.

🌍 Regulatory Body 🏛️ Jurisdiction 🆔 License Number FSCA (Financial Services Provider) South Africa FSP 49128 Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) Botswana No Objection Letter

How TD Markets Protects Your Funds

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member No 🔐 Compensation Amount No 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) No 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders No

TD Markets at a Glance

🔎Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered South Africa 📅 Year Founded 2015 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana) 🪫 Negative Balance Protection Yes 💻 Account Segregation Yes 🔋 Investor Protection Schemes Suitable fidelity guarantees in place 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade France, Turkey, USA 👍 Demo Account Yes 💳 Institutional Accounts Yes (via white label & partnerships) 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes ➕ Accounts MINI, CENT, GOLD, PRO, CRYPTO, MAX, ISLAMIC 📇 Minor Account Currencies ZAR, NGN and USD supported 📊 Managed Accounts Not offered 📈 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $5 💳 Deposit Options Multiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire 💳 Withdrawal Options Multiple cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT etc), VISA, Mastercard, Bank Wire 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, TDME 📱 OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Web 📈 Tradable assets offered Over 50 forex currency pairs, binary options, stocks, gold, silver, oil, and bitcoin 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website English 👥 Customer Support Languages Multiple incl. English 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/5 🖥️ Forex Trading Tools EAs, market depth, copy trading 🪪 Affiliate Programme Yes 📞 Customer Support Phone 010 300 0011 (South Africa) 📱 Customer Support Email care@tdmarkets.com 📋 IB Programme Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Account Types

TD Markets keeps things flexible with seven main account types plus demo.

Standard for retail traders, ECN for tight spreads, Pro for serious volume, Islamic for swap-free, Crypto for digital assets.

Each one scaled to different needs and deposit sizes.

Pick based on how much you're trading and what fees you can accept, not just what sounds fancy.

TDM MINI

Minimum deposit is $50 in USD.

Average spreads on major pairs sit around 1.8 pips.

Commission is $1 per mini lot traded.

Leverage is capped at 1:500.

Account supports scalping, hedging, and expert advisors.

TDM CENT

Minimum deposit is $10.

Trades are executed in cent lots (1,000 units).

Spreads start from 0.2 pips.

Commission is $0.10 per cent lot.

Good for testing strategies with lower trade value.

TDM Gold

Requires a $50 deposit.

Spreads are variable, averaging 1.8 pips on majors.

No commission on trades.

Available in USD or ZAR.

Compatible with both MT4 and MT5.

TDM MAX

Minimum deposit is $5.

Leverage goes up to 1:2000 on balances under $1,000.

No commission on trades.

Average spreads are 1.8 pips on major pairs.

Supports metals and selected indices plus forex.

TDM Crypto

Minimum deposit is 0.03 BTC (around R56,000 depending on rates).

Commission is $8 per standard lot.

Supports forex, crypto, indices, stocks, and commodities.

Raw spread model with spreads from 0.2 pips.

Base account currency is BTC, not fiat.

TDM Pro

Minimum deposit is $1,000.

Spreads start from 0.1 pips — raw spread pricing.

$8 commission per standard lot.

Access to the full range of assets, including cryptos and shares.

Available in USD or ZAR.

TDM Islamic

Minimum deposit is $50.

Swap-free terms across all supported instruments.

No commission on forex trades.

Variable spreads, averaging 1.8 pips.

Supports hedging, scalping, and expert advisors.

Demo Account

Simulates live market conditions without financial risk.

Virtual balances range from $50,000 to $2,000,000.

Leverage options go up to 1:1000.

Available on TDM Gold and TDM Max setups.

Perfect for testing strategies or learning the platforms.

Which TD Markets account should I pick?

TDM Cent if you're brand new and want to test with $10. TDM Gold if you want straightforward trading with no commission. TDM MAX if you want maximum leverage on a small deposit. TDM Pro if you're serious and want tight spreads. Islamic if you want swap-free. Crypto if you specifically trade digital assets. Demo for practice. Calculate the actual costs for your trading style before deciding.

What's the difference between account types in actual money terms?

Cent has lowest minimums but smaller lots. Gold has no commission but slightly wider spreads. MAX has insane leverage but tighter spreads. Pro has tightest spreads but needs $1k minimum and charges commission. Do the math for your typical monthly trades — whichever is cheaper, pick that one.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Open a TD Markets Account – Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Click on Open Live Account

Find the TD Markets website and click "Open a live account" on the left side.

You'll be directed to the registration portal where you fill in basic details.

Step 2: Complete the Sign-Up Form

Enter your full name, email, phone number, country of residence.

Choose your preferred platform (MT4 or MT5), base currency (USD or ZAR), and account type.

Make sure everything's accurate — mistakes now mean delays later.

Step 3: Verify Your Identity

Upload proof of identity (passport or ID) and proof of address (utility bill or bank statement).

This is regulation. Everyone does it. FSCA requires it.

Click on the verification email you'll receive to confirm your account.

Step 4: Fund Your Account

Once approved, access your account and click "Make a Deposit."

Choose your deposit method: Instant EFT, bank transfer, card, or crypto.

Funds reflect immediately (Instant EFT) or within hours (bank transfer).

Step 5: Download Platform and Trade

Download MT4 or MT5, log in with your credentials.

Start with small positions until you're comfortable with their execution.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Fees

Spreads vary across accounts — some use raw pricing with commission, others include the cost in the spread.

Some accounts charge commission per lot, others don't.

Swap fees apply if you hold positions overnight.

No deposit fees. Withdrawal fees only apply if you withdraw without trading (3% admin fee).

🧾 Account 📊 Spread Type 📉 Avg Spread on Majors 💼 TDM Mini Raw 1.8 pips 💰 TDM Cent Raw From 0.2 pips 🏅 TDM Gold Variable 1.8 pips 🪙 TDM Crypto Raw From 0.2 pips 🚀 TDM Pro Raw From 0.1 pips 🔝 TDM Max Variable 1.8 pips ☪️ TDM Islamic Variable 1.8 pips

Commission Charges

TD Markets applies commission fees only on some account types. These are charged per lot, depending on the account tier and position size.

🧾 Account 📊 Commission 💼 TDM Mini $1 per mini lot 💰 TDM Cent $0.10 per cent lot 🏅 TDM Gold None 🪙 TDM Crypto $8 per standard lot 🚀 TDM Pro $8 per standard lot 🔝 TDM Max None ☪️ TDM Islamic None

Swap Fees (Overnight Charges)

Swap rates apply when positions are held overnight. These vary by asset, account type, and whether the position is long or short. Swaps are charged at 00:00 server time. Triple charges apply on Wednesdays to cover the weekend.

💱Pair 📈 Swap Long 📉Swap Short 🇪🇺/🇺🇸 EUR USD 5.59548 2.86488 🇺🇸/🇿🇦 USD ZAR 224.92404 126.92412 🪙/🇺🇸 XAU USD 35.55 22.55 ₿/🇺🇸 BTC USD 2939.92 2947.92

Inactivity Fees

Accounts with no trading activity for 12 months are charged an annual $50 fee, but only if there's a positive balance. If the balance is under $50, the remaining funds are deducted, and the account is closed. Accounts with $0.01 or less are archived after 90 days of inactivity.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

TD Markets does not charge deposit fees. Withdrawal without trading triggers a 3% admin fee. Your bank might charge conversion if you're moving currencies.

How much does TD Markets actually charge?

Spreads vary from 0.2 pips (Cent, Pro, Crypto accounts) to 1.8 pips (standard accounts). Commission ranges from $0.10 per lot (Cent) to $8 per lot (Pro, Crypto). Swaps vary by instrument. That's basically it. Nothing crazy hiding in fine print.

Are TD Markets spreads fixed or variable?

Variable spreads, which means they move based on market conditions. During quiet times they're tighter. During volatile news they widen. Raw spread accounts have the tightest pricing but charge commission on top.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets Trading Platforms

TD Markets gives you MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 plus their own TDME platform for crypto. Both MT4 and MT5 work perfectly.

MT4 is the old reliable everyone knows. MT5 is newer with a few extra features and more asset classes.

Both have mobile apps, web versions, desktop versions.

Pick whichever feels natural. Both execute fast and don't lag.

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Available on Windows, Android, iOS, Linux, and browser (WebTrader).

Supports Expert Advisors (EAs) and algorithmic trading strategies.

Includes technical analysis tools and charting features.

Fast trade execution through TD Markets' low-latency servers.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Covers forex, stocks, indices, metals, crypto, and energy products.

Includes 38 technical indicators, 44 drawing tools, and 21 chart timeframes.

Supports Depth of Market (DOM) to view liquidity levels.

Suitable for both manual and algorithmic trading on desktop, mobile, and web.

Cooma Social Trading

Connects to your MT4 or MT5 account after onboarding.

Traders are ranked by returns, drawdown, win rate, and trade history.

You can reverse-copy, cap risk, and set custom volume.

Follow experienced traders automatically with your own risk settings.

TDME Platform

Trade on desktop, mobile, or web with seamless multi-platform access.

Track trades, deposits, and withdrawals in real time with full account visibility.

Use leverage and derivatives with built-in risk management for higher potential returns.

Analyze markets with integrated TradingView charts and advanced technical tools.

Calculate position sizes and risk-reward ratios instantly with the built-in order calculator.

Which platform should I use with TD Markets?

MT4 if you're new or comfortable with it. MT5 if you want more assets and features. Copy trading if you want to follow experienced traders. TDME for crypto specifically. They all work. This isn't a decision that matters that much. Just pick one and trade.

Do TD Markets' platforms actually perform well?

Execution is fast, charts are responsive, mobile apps don't crash. You're not waiting for pages to load or orders to fill. Low-latency infrastructure means tight execution especially during volatile times. It just works. No complaints on the performance side.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Deposit and Withdrawal

Getting money in and out is straightforward.

Instant EFT, bank transfer, credit/debit card, Bitcoin.

No crazy delays.

No mystery fees from TD Markets' end.

Your bank might charge conversion if you're moving currencies, but TD Markets doesn't add extra.

How do I deposit money into TD Markets?

Instant EFT (immediate for ZAR), bank transfer, debit card, or Bitcoin. Pick what works for you. Instant EFT reflects immediately. Bank transfers take a few hours. Crypto transfers depend on blockchain. Minimum deposits start at $5 for some accounts. That's it.

How do I withdraw from TD Markets?

Same method you deposited with usually. Request withdrawal in your account, money goes back to your bank within 1-3 business days. No withdrawal fees from TD Markets. Your bank might charge conversion if you're moving different currencies. If you withdraw without trading, 3% admin fee applies.

💳 Payment Method 💳 Methods Available 💸 Deposit Fees 💻 Instant EFT (Ozow, PayFast) Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply. 🏦 Bank Wire Transfer Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Bank charges may apply. 💳 Visa / Mastercard Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Your card provider may charge fees. ₿ Cryptocurrency (BTC) Depends on account type None from TD Markets. Blockchain network fees apply.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Leverage

TD Markets offers leverage up to 1:2000 on TDM MAX depending on your account balance and instrument.

Higher leverage means more risk. Just because you CAN use 1:2000 doesn't mean you should.

Most successful traders use way less. Leverage is a tool to magnify your capital, but it magnifies losses just as fast.

Use it wisely or don't use it at all. Blowing up an account with max leverage happens faster than you think.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

TD Markets vs AvaTrade vs FBS – A Comparison

🏷️ Feature 🏛️ Regulation FSCA (SA), NBFIRA (Botswana) ASIC, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, ADGM IFSC, CySEC 💵 Min. Deposit $5 $100 $5 ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 (retail clients) Up to 1:3000 💸 Spreads From 0.8 pips (variable) From 0.9 pips (fixed/variable) From 0.7 pips (variable) 💰 Commission $2 per lot (on some accounts) None (Standard), $7 per lot (Raw) None (Standard), $6 per lot (ECN) 🔧 Account Types Max, Cent, Gold, Mini, Islamic, Crypto, Pro Standard, Islamic, Professional, Options Cent, Standard, ECN, Crypto, Zero Spread 🛠️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader MT4, MT5, FBS Trader 🪙 Crypto Trading Yes Yes Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes, available Yes, available 📈 Copy Trading Yes Yes Yes 🧾 Deposit & Withdrawal Bank wire, Card, Bitcoin, AfriDollar Bank wire, Card, E-wallets Bank wire, Card, E-wallets, Local exchangers 💤 Inactivity Fee No Yes (after 3 months) Yes (after 180 days) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Research

TD Markets gives you research tools — economic calendar, market analysis, TradingView charts integrated into platforms.

Access to economic news releases that influence markets.

Market volatility tracking helps you stay updated on daily developments.

It's functional stuff. You get what you need to make decisions but they're not spoon-feeding you trades.

If you want advanced technical analysis you'll probably want to supplement with external resources, but for most traders it's enough.

🛠️Tool 📦What You Get 🎓TDM Academy TDM Academy Platform guides for charts, orders, and tools. 📘MT4 Tutorials Platform guides for charts, orders, and tools. 📰Live News Coverage Market events explained as they happen. ✍️Market Blog Trade setups, macro insights, and stock updates. 📅Economic Calendar Key releases with timing, impact, and past data.

Awards and Recognition

TD Markets has won several awards from reputable industry organizations.

Recognition includes Most Trusted Broker Africa and Best ECN/STP Broker from major finance publications.

Awards reflect commitment to quality service, transparency, and technological innovation.

But here's the thing — don't pick them because of awards. That's marketing noise.

Pick them because execution is solid, fees are fair, they let you withdraw money without drama. Awards are just vanity.

🏆 Awarding Body 🥇 Award Title 📅 Year 🌍 World Business Outlook Most Trusted Broker Africa 2026 🌍 World Business Outlook Best Trading Experience Africa 2026 🌍 World Business Outlook Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Africa 2026 📈 Finance Magnates (FAME) Best ECN/STP Broker Africa 2026 📈 Finance Magnates (FAME) Best Educational Resources 2026 📈 Finance Magnates (FAME) Best Partner Programs 2026 🌐 International Business Magazine Best Next-Generation Trading Platform South Africa 2026 🌐 International Business Magazine Most Trusted Forex Broker South Africa 2026 📰 Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine Best ECN/STP Broker Africa 2026 📰 Global Excellence Chronicle Magazine Most Trusted Forex Broker South Africa 2026 🌍 World Business Outlook Africa’s Most Trusted 2024 📈 Finance Magnates (FAME) Best ECN/STP Broker Africa 2023 📈 Finance Magnates (FAME) Africa’s Most Trusted 2023

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Reviews

⭐ Maswazi Gamede from Durban — I've been trading for 3-4 years and there's no better broker than TD Markets. Spreads are fair. I can trade stocks from as low as $50 unlike most brokers. The account manager assigned to me has been the best mentor. Withdrawals and approvals don't take long. For stocks and CFDs, TD Markets is the best. I'm staying with them.

⭐ Excellence — The team understands my needs and explains things to the T. They follow up and make sure I understand what's happening with my investment. Friendly people with patience who actually listen. I love TD Markets.

⭐ Quick Support — I had to deposit money into my account and Zander with the financial team was fantastic helping me with the process. They sped up the deposit and made it painless. That's the kind of support that matters when you need it.

Conclusion TD Markets is solid if you want local regulation with global market access. FSCA license means real oversight. Execution is reliable, platforms work well, spreads are competitive on most account types, and you can deposit in ZAR without conversion games. They're not flashy but they deliver on the fundamentals. For South African traders wanting regulated access to forex, crypto, and stocks without offshore nonsense, TD Markets works.

Disclaimer

Trading forex and CFDs carries serious risk. These are leveraged instruments. You can lose your entire deposit. Markets move unpredictably. You should only trade money you can actually afford to lose — not your emergency fund, not next month's rent. Before you trade anything, understand what you're getting into. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Be realistic about the risks. The FSCA regulates TD Markets. Licensing info is public and should be verified.

You might also like:

TD Markets Account Types Overview

TD Markets Demo Account – Step by Step

TD Markets Fees and Spreads

TD Markets Minimum Deposit

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes TD Markets safe for South African traders?

TD Markets is licensed under FSP49128 by the FSCA in South Africa. It holds client funds in segregated bank accounts. Traders also get negative balance protection, which prevents any debt if trades go badly. Risk warnings and secure verification systems are in place. That's real regulation.

Can South African investors use TD Markets to trade crypto?

Yes, crypto trading is available on TD Markets for South Africans. The FSCA licenses the broker as a Crypto Asset Service Provider. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and several altcoin pairs are available. Leverage is offered on crypto, with trading possible on MT5 and TDME only. It's properly regulated crypto access.

What platforms can I use with TD Markets South Africa?

TD Markets supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 across desktop, mobile, and browser. You can trade on Android, iOS, Windows, or Mac. For crypto specifically, use MT5 or TDME. MetaTrader gives you access to tools like charts, Expert Advisors, and indicators. Both platforms are available in all account types.

How much is the minimum deposit at TD Markets South Africa?

Minimum deposits depend on the account type. TDM MAX starts from $5. TDM Cent begins from $10. Most others, including Islamic and Gold, start at $50. TDM Pro requires $1,000. TDM Crypto starts from 0.03 BTC, around R56,000 depending on rates. You can start small and scale up.

What leverage does TD Markets offer South Africans?

Leverage depends on account type and balance. Most accounts go up to 1:500. TDM MAX offers up to 1:2000 for balances under $1,000. As your balance grows, leverage adjusts automatically. Crypto leverage is capped lower, typically around 1:5, depending on volatility. High leverage is dangerous — use what you understand.

Can South Africans use ZAR accounts on TD Markets?

Yes, South Africans can open accounts in ZAR or USD. The base currency depends on your chosen account type. ZAR deposits are accepted through Instant EFT and bank transfer. You can also change your currency by contacting support after signing up and verifying. No conversion games needed.

Does TD Markets South Africa offer negative balance protection?

Yes. If your account drops below zero, it resets to zero instead of going into debt. Negative balance protection is part of the broker's FSCA regulatory requirements. It applies across all account types, including TDM MAX, Islamic, Cent, and Pro, for all traders.

How fast are deposits and withdrawals for South Africans?

Deposits using Instant EFT reflect immediately. Bank transfers may take a few hours. Withdrawals are processed in one to two business days. You can withdraw using the same method used for deposit. A 3% fee applies only if no trades have been placed. That's honestly fast.

Are spreads tight for South African clients on TD Markets?

Yes. Raw spread accounts offer pricing from 0.1 or 0.2 pips, depending on the asset. These spreads apply mainly to Pro and Crypto accounts. Standard accounts, such as Mini and Gold, have slightly wider spreads around 1.8 pips. Commission may also apply depending on your setup.

What support channels are available to South Africans?

TD Markets offers live chat, phone, and email support. The South African office handles all support during market hours. You can speak to someone directly by phone or get help via chat through the dashboard. The team is known for fast responses and actually understanding local issues.