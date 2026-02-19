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Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. JSE: KIO
R241.23 ▲ 2.76 (1.16%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
237.64
Prev close
241.23
Day range
237.64 - 241.98
Volume
218 033
52-wk range
234.10 – 247.60
Market cap
77.70bn
P/E Ratio
6.53
EPS (ZARc)
3 695.00
Dividend Yield
9.67%
DPS (ZARc)
2 333 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap77.70bn
EPS3 695.00
P/E ratio6.53
Div. yield9.67%
DPS2 333 (cps)
Issued shares322.09m
52-week range
R 234.10 R 247.60
R241.23
Price overview
Open237.64
Previous close241.23
Day range237.64 - 241.98
Volume218 033
52-week range234.10 – 247.60
Change▲ 2.76 (1.16%)
P/E ratio6.53
EPS3 695.00
Dividend2 333 (cps)
Dividend yield9.67%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 19 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 15.43 ZAR
    Decl 19 Feb 2026, LDT 10 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 15.43 ZAR
    Decl 19 Feb 2026, Pay 16 Mar 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 28 Jul 2026
  • Interim Div 7.9 ZAR
    Decl 28 Jul 2026, LDT 18 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 7.9 ZAR
    Decl 28 Jul 2026, Pay 24 Aug 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 19 Feb
  • Next Expected Final Div 15.43 ZAR
    Decl 19 Feb 2027, LDT 10 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 15.43 ZAR
    Decl 19 Feb 2027, Pay 16 Mar 2027
  • 26 May 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 28 Jul
  • Next Expected Interim Div 7.9 ZAR
    Decl 28 Jul 2027, LDT 18 Aug 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 7.9 ZAR
    Decl 28 Jul 2027, Pay 24 Aug 2027
Financial results
ZAR million Jun 26 Jun 25
Turnover 30 877 34 535
Attributable Income 4 149 7 112
Market Cap (ZARm) 93 736.70 91 807.40
EPS (ZARc) 1 295 2 217
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 324 2 226
DPS (ZARc) 790 1 660
Latest SENS announcements
  • Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - Dealing in securities by a m
    2026-08-18 14:56:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - Dealing in securities by a m
    2026-08-07 11:12:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - Dealings in securities by th
    2026-08-05 08:22:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - Dealing in securities by a m
    2026-08-03 16:30:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
  • Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. - Dealings in securities by th
    2026-08-03 11:21:00
    The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
KUMBA (KIO) R 241.23 +1.16%
ARCMITTAL (ACL) R 1.32 +5.6%
EUROMET (EUZ) R 0.34 +25.93%

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Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. charts and historical graph signals continue to frame the share’s price forecast around solid growth, with today’s price today in rands at R241 per share. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data points to an active trade setup on the JSE, with the share code KIO available for sale through an online trading account; before you purchase, consider the cost, dividend support, and even any preference shares payout comparisons, while tracking how to buy and monitor prediction changes as trading conditions evolve.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 09:50:35
Share Name & TickerKumba Iron Ore Ltd. (KIO)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Iron Ore Mining
Current PriceR241
Market Capitalization76.81bn
P/E Ratio6.45
Dividend Yield9.78%
Trading Volume (Live Data)1 377
Recent Price Change1.06

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR241, reflecting a 1.06 gain from the previous close
Market Cap76.81bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio6.45, suggesting potential undervaluation
Dividend Yield9.78%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest price move and live trading volume

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains possible while the share holds near R241 and continues to attract income-led interest, but the low live volume of 1 377 keeps conviction limited. A move above near-term resistance could support further upside, while a fade in JSE sentiment may pressure the price.

FAQ on Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?
Answer: Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares are ordinary equity securities listed on the JSE under KIO. At today’s price of R241, the company carries a 76.81bn market cap, a 6.45 P/E ratio, and a 9.78% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares by opening a JSE-enabled trading account, funding it, then placing a purchase order for KIO. The current price per share is R241, so your order size and cost depend on the number of shares bought.

Q3: What affects the price of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by live trading volume, market cap sentiment, earnings expectations, and valuation. With a P/E of 6.45 and a recent change of 1.06, the market is watching whether volume can support the R241 level.

Q4: Does Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 9.78%, which shows the company is currently a meaningful income payer. At a share price of R241, investors may view the dividend as a key part of total return alongside share price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track KIO through your trading account dashboard and watch the JSE quote, current price, and dividend updates. The live data shows R241 per share, 1 377 volume, and 9.78% yield, which helps you monitor both value and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 76.81bn market capitalization, the 6.45 P/E ratio, the 1.06 recent price change, and the low trading volume of 1 377. Together, these data points suggest price discovery is active but not yet broad-based.

Q7: Is Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, KIO may appeal to investors seeking a lower P/E and a strong dividend yield. The price today at R241 and the 9.78% yield support the case, but the modest volume shows participation is still limited.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows R241 per share, a 6.45 P/E, and a 9.78% dividend yield, which can justify a purchase for income-focused traders. However, the relatively low volume of 1 377 suggests waiting for stronger confirmation may be prudent.

Q9: How much does one Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. share costs R241 based on the live quote. That price per share is the reference point for any buy or sell decision, and the 1.06 change indicates the market is actively repricing KIO today.

Q10: How to sell Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares, log into your trading account on a JSE-enabled platform, select KIO, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The live price is R241, so execution will depend on market demand and volume.

How to Buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Kumba Iron Ore Shares
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