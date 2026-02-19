The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

The company disclosed information about dealings in securities on behalf of a Share Incentive Scheme.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. charts and historical graph signals continue to frame the share’s price forecast around solid growth, with today’s price today in rands at R241 per share. For investors weighing buy or sell decisions, the data points to an active trade setup on the JSE, with the share code KIO available for sale through an online trading account; before you purchase, consider the cost, dividend support, and even any preference shares payout comparisons, while tracking how to buy and monitor prediction changes as trading conditions evolve.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:50:35 Share Name & Ticker Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. (KIO) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Iron Ore Mining Current Price R241 Market Capitalization 76.81bn P/E Ratio 6.45 Dividend Yield 9.78% Trading Volume (Live Data) 1 377 Recent Price Change 1.06

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R241, reflecting a 1.06 gain from the previous close Market Cap 76.81bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 6.45, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 9.78%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price move and live trading volume

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains possible while the share holds near R241 and continues to attract income-led interest, but the low live volume of 1 377 keeps conviction limited. A move above near-term resistance could support further upside, while a fade in JSE sentiment may pressure the price.

FAQ on Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?

Answer: Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares are ordinary equity securities listed on the JSE under KIO. At today’s price of R241, the company carries a 76.81bn market cap, a 6.45 P/E ratio, and a 9.78% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares by opening a JSE-enabled trading account, funding it, then placing a purchase order for KIO. The current price per share is R241, so your order size and cost depend on the number of shares bought.

Q3: What affects the price of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by live trading volume, market cap sentiment, earnings expectations, and valuation. With a P/E of 6.45 and a recent change of 1.06, the market is watching whether volume can support the R241 level.

Q4: Does Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 9.78%, which shows the company is currently a meaningful income payer. At a share price of R241, investors may view the dividend as a key part of total return alongside share price movement.

Q5: How can I track my Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track KIO through your trading account dashboard and watch the JSE quote, current price, and dividend updates. The live data shows R241 per share, 1 377 volume, and 9.78% yield, which helps you monitor both value and income.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 76.81bn market capitalization, the 6.45 P/E ratio, the 1.06 recent price change, and the low trading volume of 1 377. Together, these data points suggest price discovery is active but not yet broad-based.

Q7: Is Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live figures, KIO may appeal to investors seeking a lower P/E and a strong dividend yield. The price today at R241 and the 9.78% yield support the case, but the modest volume shows participation is still limited.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows R241 per share, a 6.45 P/E, and a 9.78% dividend yield, which can justify a purchase for income-focused traders. However, the relatively low volume of 1 377 suggests waiting for stronger confirmation may be prudent.

Q9: How much does one Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. share costs R241 based on the live quote. That price per share is the reference point for any buy or sell decision, and the 1.06 change indicates the market is actively repricing KIO today.

Q10: How to sell Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. shares, log into your trading account on a JSE-enabled platform, select KIO, and place a sell order at your chosen price. The live price is R241, so execution will depend on market demand and volume.

How to Buy Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Kumba Iron Ore Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.