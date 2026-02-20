Anglo American has announced that its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru and its three managed copper operations in Chile - Los Bronces, El Soldado, and Chagres smelter - have been awarded The Copper Mark for responsible copper production, following independent assessments. These sites also received their first Copper Mark Chain of Custody awards, demonstrating responsible sourcing. Quellaveco and Los Bronces produce molybdenum as a by-product. The assessments, conducted from October 2025, evaluated environmental management, safety, community engagement, and human rights. These recognitions reinforce Anglo American’s commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices, aligning with its broader sustainability strategy.

As at 6pm on 31 July 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 1 178 050 272 ordinary shares of USD0.6239 each. No shares are held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1 178 050 272.

An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.

Anglo and Teck Resources Ltd. announced the composition of their future executive leadership team ('ELT') for the merged entity, Anglo Teck plc, subject to regulatory approval expected between September 2026 and March 2027. The ELT will include key leaders such as Duncan Wanblad (CEO), Jonathan Price (Deputy CEO & Chief Strategy Officer), and John Heasley (CFO). The merger aims to create a leading global metals and minerals company, with a focus on copper, iron ore, zinc, and crop nutrients, and is expected to deliver approximately USD800 million in annual pre-tax synergies by year four. The new company will be headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with regional offices supporting its global operations.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Anglo American plc price forecast signals a cautious lean as charts and the latest graph data point to measured growth rather than a clean breakout. The price today in rands is R932.35, leaving traders to judge buy or sell setups around the share code AGL. With live data showing dividend support, the payout remains modest, while preference shares are not the main draw here. Investors checking for sale opportunities can compare cost against the current price per share, use online tools to understand how to buy through a trading account, and weigh the broader trading backdrop before making a decision.

Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Anglo American plc (AGL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Mining Current Price 932.35 Market Capitalization 1 080.43bn P/E Ratio 181.97 Dividend Yield 0.70 Trading Volume (Live Data) 24 472 Recent Price Change 1.66 Data As Of Data as of 2026-08-28 09:53:25

Anglo American plc Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 932.35, up 1.66 from the previous close Market Cap 1 080.43bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 181.97, suggesting overvaluation Dividend Yield 0.70, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live trading move and volume

Anglo American plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautiously constructive if AGL can hold above the current price area and sustain volume near 24 472. The recent change of 1.66 suggests buyers are still active, but the elevated P/E ratio argues for discipline. In mining, sentiment can shift quickly with commodity pricing, Rand moves, and broader JSE risk appetite.

Bullish outlook: A continuation higher would likely need stronger turnover, stable sector sentiment, and confirmation that today’s move is not just a short-lived bounce. Bearish outlook: If momentum fades, traders may see rotation back toward lower support zones as value concerns reassert themselves.

FAQ on Anglo American plc Shares

Q1: What are Anglo American plc shares?

Answer: Anglo American plc shares are ordinary equity units in a large JSE-listed mining group. At today’s price of R932.35, the market values the company at 1 080.43bn, with a P/E ratio of 181.97 and a dividend yield of 0.70, reflecting a premium valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Anglo American plc shares?

Answer: To buy Anglo American plc shares, open a JSE-supported trading account, complete verification, fund the account, and enter AGL at the current price of R932.35. The live data shows active trading volume of 24 472, so orders should be placed with attention to execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Anglo American plc shares?

Answer: The share price is driven by the current price of R932.35, recent change of 1.66, trading volume of 24 472, and valuation metrics such as the 181.97 P/E ratio. Sector sentiment and JSE liquidity also influence whether buyers or sellers dominate.

Q4: Does Anglo American plc pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 0.70, which indicates the shares do pay a dividend. At a price of R932.35, the payout is modest, so investors focused on income may still prefer to weigh the yield against the high valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Anglo American plc shares and dividends?

Answer: Track AGL through your online trading account or portfolio dashboard, using the current price of R932.35 and market data such as 24 472 in live volume. Dividend tracking should reference the 0.70 yield and any updates from the JSE-listed issuer.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Anglo American plc share price?

Answer: Key factors include the 1.66 recent price change, the 24 472 trading volume, the 181.97 P/E ratio, and the 1 080.43bn market cap. The sector and industry backdrop on the JSE also matter, especially when liquidity or risk appetite shifts.

Q7: Is Anglo American plc a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, AGL remains a large JSE share with a current price of R932.35 and dividend yield of 0.70. The 181.97 P/E ratio suggests caution, so a buy decision depends on whether investors accept the premium price per share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Anglo American plc shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows the share at R932.35 with a 1.66 gain and volume of 24 472, which can support short-term interest. However, the high P/E ratio of 181.97 means buyers should remain selective and consider timing carefully.

Q9: How much does one Anglo American plc share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R932.35. That level sits alongside a market cap of 1 080.43bn, a dividend yield of 0.70, and live trading volume of 24 472, all of which help frame the share’s current market position.

Q10: How to sell Anglo American plc shares?

Answer: To sell AGL shares, log into your trading account, select the holding, and place a sell order near the live price of R932.35. The 1.66 recent change and 24 472 trading volume suggest the market is active enough for orderly execution.

How to Buy Anglo American plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Anglo American plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Anglo American plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.