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Anglo American plc JSE: AGL
R931.50 ▲ 14.37 (1.57%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
921.19
Prev close
931.50
Day range
919.40 - 938.15
Volume
359 796
52-wk range
838.41 – 938.15
Market cap
1 097.35bn
P/E Ratio
184.82
EPS (ZARc)
504.00
Dividend Yield
0.69%
DPS (ZARc)
642 (USD)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap1 097.35bn
EPS504.00
P/E ratio184.82
Div. yield0.69%
DPS 642 (USD)
Issued shares1.18bn
52-week range
R 838.41 R 938.15
R931.50
Price overview
Open921.19
Previous close931.50
Day range919.40 - 938.15
Volume359 796
52-week range838.41 – 938.15
Change▲ 14.37 (1.57%)
P/E ratio184.82
EPS504.00
Dividend 642 (USD)
Dividend yield0.69%
Important dates
  • Dec 2025
    Prev Year End
  • Dec 2025 Final
    Released 20 Feb 2026
  • Final Div 0.16 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, LDT 10 Mar 2026
  • Final Div 0.16 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2026, Pay 6 May 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Half Year
  • Jun 2026 Interim
    Released 30 Jul 2026
  • Interim Div 0.23 USD
    Decl 30 Jul 2026, LDT 18 Aug 2026
  • Interim Div 0.23 USD
    Decl 30 Jul 2026, Pay 29 Sep 2026
  • Dec 2026
    Next Year End
  • Dec 2026 Final
    Unconfirmed for 19 Feb
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.16 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, LDT 10 Mar 2027
  • 29 Apr 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Next Expected Final Div 0.16 USD
    Decl 20 Feb 2027, Pay 6 May 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Half Year
  • Jun 2027 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 31 Jul
  • Next Expected Interim Div 0.23 USD
    Decl 30 Jul 2027, LDT 18 Aug 2027
Financial results
USD million Jun 26 Jun 25
Turnover 9 926 8 954
Attributable Income -858 -1 879
Market Cap (ZARm) 869 735.10 564 623.10
EPS (ZARc) -1 313.60 -2 907.20
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 229.88 423.20
DPS (ZARc) 384.54 125.02
Latest SENS announcements
  • Anglo - future Anglo Teck ELT
    2026-08-25 15:58:19
    Anglo and Teck Resources Ltd. announced the composition of their future executive leadership team ('ELT') for the merged entity, Anglo Teck plc, subject to regulatory approval expected between September 2026 and March 2027. The ELT will include key leaders such as Duncan Wanblad (CEO), Jonathan Price (Deputy CEO & Chief Strategy Officer), and John Heasley (CFO). The merger aims to create a leading global metals and minerals company, with a focus on copper, iron ore, zinc, and crop nutrients, and is expected to deliver approximately USD800 million in annual pre-tax synergies by year four. The new company will be headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with regional offices supporting its global operations.
  • Anglo American plc - Notification of transactions
    2026-08-17 17:00:00
    An associate of a director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Anglo American plc - Notification of transactions
    2026-08-04 15:00:00
    The company disclosed information about other dealings.
  • Anglo - total voting rights
    2026-08-03 15:12:09
    As at 6pm on 31 July 2026, the issued share capital of the Company was 1 178 050 272 ordinary shares of USD0.6239 each. No shares are held in Treasury, therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 1 178 050 272.
  • Anglo - operations recognised by The Copper Mark
    2026-07-30 16:49:00
    Anglo American has announced that its Quellaveco copper mine in Peru and its three managed copper operations in Chile - Los Bronces, El Soldado, and Chagres smelter - have been awarded The Copper Mark for responsible copper production, following independent assessments. These sites also received their first Copper Mark Chain of Custody awards, demonstrating responsible sourcing. Quellaveco and Los Bronces produce molybdenum as a by-product. The assessments, conducted from October 2025, evaluated environmental management, safety, community engagement, and human rights. These recognitions reinforce Anglo American’s commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices, aligning with its broader sustainability strategy.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
BHP (BHG) R 775.00 +1.28%
GLENCORE (GLN) R 129.99 +1.05%
ANGLO (AGL) R 931.50 +1.57%
SOUTH32 (S32) R 60.90 +1.86%
ARM (ARI) R 189.44 +0.65%

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Anglo American plc price forecast signals a cautious lean as charts and the latest graph data point to measured growth rather than a clean breakout. The price today in rands is R932.35, leaving traders to judge buy or sell setups around the share code AGL. With live data showing dividend support, the payout remains modest, while preference shares are not the main draw here. Investors checking for sale opportunities can compare cost against the current price per share, use online tools to understand how to buy through a trading account, and weigh the broader trading backdrop before making a decision.

Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerAnglo American plc (AGL)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryBasic Materials / Mining
Current Price932.35
Market Capitalization1 080.43bn
P/E Ratio181.97
Dividend Yield0.70
Trading Volume (Live Data)24 472
Recent Price Change1.66
Data As OfData as of 2026-08-28 09:53:25

Anglo American plc Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price932.35, up 1.66 from the previous close
Market Cap1 080.43bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio181.97, suggesting overvaluation
Dividend Yield0.70, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the latest live trading move and volume

Anglo American plc Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks cautiously constructive if AGL can hold above the current price area and sustain volume near 24 472. The recent change of 1.66 suggests buyers are still active, but the elevated P/E ratio argues for discipline. In mining, sentiment can shift quickly with commodity pricing, Rand moves, and broader JSE risk appetite.

Bullish outlook: A continuation higher would likely need stronger turnover, stable sector sentiment, and confirmation that today’s move is not just a short-lived bounce. Bearish outlook: If momentum fades, traders may see rotation back toward lower support zones as value concerns reassert themselves.

FAQ on Anglo American plc Shares

Q1: What are Anglo American plc shares?
Answer: Anglo American plc shares are ordinary equity units in a large JSE-listed mining group. At today’s price of R932.35, the market values the company at 1 080.43bn, with a P/E ratio of 181.97 and a dividend yield of 0.70, reflecting a premium valuation.

Q2: How can I buy Anglo American plc shares?
Answer: To buy Anglo American plc shares, open a JSE-supported trading account, complete verification, fund the account, and enter AGL at the current price of R932.35. The live data shows active trading volume of 24 472, so orders should be placed with attention to execution.

Q3: What affects the price of Anglo American plc shares?
Answer: The share price is driven by the current price of R932.35, recent change of 1.66, trading volume of 24 472, and valuation metrics such as the 181.97 P/E ratio. Sector sentiment and JSE liquidity also influence whether buyers or sellers dominate.

Q4: Does Anglo American plc pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 0.70, which indicates the shares do pay a dividend. At a price of R932.35, the payout is modest, so investors focused on income may still prefer to weigh the yield against the high valuation.

Q5: How can I track my Anglo American plc shares and dividends?
Answer: Track AGL through your online trading account or portfolio dashboard, using the current price of R932.35 and market data such as 24 472 in live volume. Dividend tracking should reference the 0.70 yield and any updates from the JSE-listed issuer.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Anglo American plc share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 1.66 recent price change, the 24 472 trading volume, the 181.97 P/E ratio, and the 1 080.43bn market cap. The sector and industry backdrop on the JSE also matter, especially when liquidity or risk appetite shifts.

Q7: Is Anglo American plc a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, AGL remains a large JSE share with a current price of R932.35 and dividend yield of 0.70. The 181.97 P/E ratio suggests caution, so a buy decision depends on whether investors accept the premium price per share.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Anglo American plc shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows the share at R932.35 with a 1.66 gain and volume of 24 472, which can support short-term interest. However, the high P/E ratio of 181.97 means buyers should remain selective and consider timing carefully.

Q9: How much does one Anglo American plc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R932.35. That level sits alongside a market cap of 1 080.43bn, a dividend yield of 0.70, and live trading volume of 24 472, all of which help frame the share’s current market position.

Q10: How to sell Anglo American plc shares?
Answer: To sell AGL shares, log into your trading account, select the holding, and place a sell order near the live price of R932.35. The 1.66 recent change and 24 472 trading volume suggest the market is active enough for orderly execution.

How to Buy Anglo American plc Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Anglo American plc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Anglo American plc's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Anglo American Shares
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