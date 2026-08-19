Best Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts - Main Banner-min  

The 10 Best Micro Account Forex Brokers in South Africa are HFM, FXTM, FBS, FXOpen, RoboForex, XM, Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone and Tickmill.

There’s one thing worth clearing up before comparing them.

Not every broker on this list has an account literally called a Micro Account.

FXTM, FXOpen and XM still offer dedicated Micro accounts. HFM and RoboForex take a slightly different route with Cent or ProCent accounts, which can let you trade at similarly small, and in some cases even smaller, position sizes.

FBS allows trading from 0.01 lots on its standard offering, while its Cent setup is available under specific partner conditions.

Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone and Tickmill don't necessarily use the word “Micro” in the account name either. Instead, they let traders open small positions through Standard, Raw or Cent-style account structures.

So I wouldn't choose a broker just because the account happens to have Micro in the name.

The questions that matter are much more practical:

How small can you actually trade? What will the spread and commission cost you? And which legal entity is responsible for your account?

That tells you far more than the account label.

What are Micro Accounts Forex Brokers?

Micro account forex brokers give traders access to smaller trade sizes, usually micro lots of 1,000 currency units. That means you can trade live markets without taking the same level of risk you would face on a standard account. It is still real trading.

Real prices. Real wins and losses. Just with smaller exposure. For beginners, that makes a big difference because you can learn how spreads, leverage, margin, and execution work without feeling like every mistake is too expensive.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Why Trade with a Micro Account in South Africa?

South African traders often choose micro accounts because they make forex trading easier to manage. You do not need a huge starting balance. You can open smaller positions. You can test a broker before committing more money.

Some brokers also support ZAR deposits or South African-friendly payment methods, which helps with costs and convenience. Micro accounts are also useful for strategy testing because the trades are live, but the risk can stay small. It is a practical middle ground between demo trading and full-size live trading.

Best Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts - A Comparison

🔎 Broker📌 Micro Account🚀 Open an Account💰 Min. Deposit (USD)💵 Min. Deposit (ZAR)
HFM CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$0 USD0 ZAR
FXTM CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$200 USD3580 ZAR
FBS CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$5 USD90 ZAR
FXOpen CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$1 USDR18 ZAR
RoboForex CTA logo
Yes👉 Open Account$10 USD180 ZAR
XM Logo
Yes👉 Open Account$5 USD90 ZAR
Exness logoYes👉 Open Account$10 USD180 ZAR
IC-Markets-CTA-logo.pngYes👉 Open Account$200 USD3540 ZAR
Pepperstone CTA logoYes👉 Open Account$0 USD0 ZAR
Tickmill_logo_300x128 1Yes👉 Open Account$100 USD1778 ZAR

10 Best Micro Accounts Forex Brokers in South Africa (2026)

  1. HFM — Best Overall MT5 Cent/Micro-Lot Account
  2. FXTM — Best Dedicated Micro Account for Beginners
  3. FBS — Best Low-Deposit Broker for Micro-Lot Trading
  4. FXOpen — Best $1 Dedicated Micro Account
  5. RoboForex — Best ProCent Micro Account for EA Testing
  6. XM — Best Dedicated Micro Account for Very Small Trades
  7. Exness — Best Flexible Micro-Lot and Cent Trading
  8. IC — Best Raw-Spread Broker for 0.01-Lot Trading
  9. Pepperstone — Best Multi-Platform Micro-Lot Broker
  10. Tickmill — Best ZAR-Based Micro-Lot Trading Account

1. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

HFM is a strong choice for traders who want smaller trade sizes, beginner-friendly account conditions, and access to MetaTrader platforms. The broker is well known in South Africa and offers account options designed for lower-risk trading. The HFM micro account gives new traders a way to trade live markets with less pressure. Smaller positions. Lower starting capital. More room to learn. HFM also remains one of the more established Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts because of its Cent Account options and flexible position sizing.

Features

🔍 Feature ℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker NameHFM CTA logo
💼 Account TypeMicro Account
💲 Minimum Deposit$0 USD / 0 ZAR
📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 Platform MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
🌍 RegulationFSCA (South Africa), FCA, CySEC, DFSA, and more
📉 Spread Type Variable, starting from 1 pip
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners and low-capital traders
🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available Yes
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📞 Customer Support24/5 via live chat, email, phone
🏆 Awards Multiple global forex industry awards
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

hfm micro account    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
HFM offers micro and cent-style account options for beginner tradersSome account features may vary depending on the trader’s region
HFM is regulated by the FSCA in South AfricaSpreads may not always be the lowest compared to raw spread brokers
The broker supports smaller trade sizes for lower-risk tradingProduct availability can differ between HFM entities
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are availableBeginners may need time to understand all account options
HFM offers education and support for new tradersHigh leverage can increase risk if not managed carefully
 

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, HFM is regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. This gives local traders a more secure trading environment, with the broker expected to follow South African financial rules and client protection standards.

What is the minimum deposit for a Micro Account at HFM?

The minimum deposit for HFM's Micro Account is $0. That makes it useful for beginner traders who want to start small and build confidence before trading larger amounts.

2. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review

FXTM is a well-known forex and CFD broker with account options that suit newer traders. The FXTM Micro Account is built for traders who want real market access without starting too aggressively. It gives beginners a more controlled way to learn trading, understand price movement, and manage risk. FXTM also has a strong trust score and a long history in the retail forex space, which makes it a familiar name for South African traders.

Features

🔍 Feature ℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker NameFXTM CTA logo
💼 Account TypeMicro Account
💲 Minimum DepositUSD 200 / 3580 ZAR
📊 LeverageUp to 1:1000
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 PlatformMetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
🌍 RegulationFSCA (South Africa), FCA, CySEC
📉 Spread TypeVariable, starting from 1.5 pips
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, local payment options
⏱️ Order ExecutionMarket Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginner traders, low-budget traders
🇿🇦 ZAR Account Available Yes
🛡️ Negative Balance Protection Yes
📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support (live chat, email, phone)
🏆 AwardsBest Trading Experience, Most Innovative Broker
📝Sign up👉Open Account

FXTM    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FXTM offers account types suitable for smaller trading volumesThe minimum deposit may be higher than some micro account brokers
FXTM is regulated by the FSCA in South AfricaFees and spreads can vary by account type
MetaTrader platforms are availableSome features may depend on the trader’s location
FXTM has strong educational support for beginnersInactivity or non-trading fees may apply
The broker has a strong trust score and global presenceNot all traders may qualify for the same leverage options

Is FXTM licensed in South Africa?

Yes, FXTM is licensed and regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. This gives local traders access to a broker that operates within recognised financial standards and offers a more trusted trading environment.

What is the minimum deposit for a Cent Account at FXTM?

The minimum deposit to open a Cent Account with FXTM is $200, which is approximately R3580. It is not the lowest starting point on this list, but it still suits traders who want smaller position sizing with live market conditions.

3. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FBS is popular with beginners because it keeps trading accessible. Low minimum deposit. Simple account setup. Small trade sizes. That combination makes it attractive for traders who are not ready for standard account risk yet. Traders searching for Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts often choose FBS because it offers beginner-friendly trading conditions and a low entry point. It is especially useful for testing strategies in live markets without needing a large balance.

Features

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker Name FBS CTA logo
💼 Account Type Micro Account
💲 Minimum Deposit 5 USD / 90 ZAR
📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, FBS Trader App
🌍 RegulationFSCA (South Africa), CySEC, IFSC
📉 Spread TypeFloating, from 1 pip
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local options
⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners, low-capital traders, strategy testin
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableNo (USD account base only)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support
🏆 AwardsBest Forex Broker Asia, Best Copy Trading Platform
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

FBS Micro Account    

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FBS offers low minimum deposit account optionsRegulation may vary depending on the entity used
Cent-style trading is useful for beginnersSome advanced tools may be limited
FBS supports small trade sizes for lower-risk tradingSpreads may be higher on beginner-friendly accounts
The broker offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5Local payment options may vary
FBS provides promotions and beginner-friendly featuresBonus terms can include strict conditions

Does FBS offer Cent Accounts to South African traders?

Yes, FBS provides Cent Accounts with a minimum deposit of $5, which is about R90. This is ideal for South Africans who want to trade with very small amounts while still experiencing real market conditions.

Is FBS regulated and safe for South African users?

FBS is regulated by multiple authorities, including the FSCA in South Africa. That local regulation gives South African clients extra confidence when opening an account and trading forex or CFDs.

4. FXOpen

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXOpen is a low-cost broker that gives traders access to smaller account sizes and competitive trading conditions. It was one of the first brokers to offer ECN and STP trading via MetaTrader 4, which helped build its reputation among retail forex traders. The FXOpen Micro Account has a minimum initial deposit of USD 1, small transaction sizes, and lower margin requirements. For traders who want to start with very small capital, that is the real appeal.

Features

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker Name FXOpen CTA logo
💼 Account Type Micro Account
💲 Minimum Deposit 1 USD / 18 ZAR
📊 Leverage Up to 1:500
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5,
🌍 RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC, CySEC, FSRC
📉 Spread TypeVariable, from 1 pip
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, crypto
⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners, algorithmic traders, small capital traders
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableNo (USD, EUR, GBP base currencies)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support
🏆 AwardsBest ECN Broker, Best Micro Account Broker (regional awards)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

FXOpen Micro Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FXOpen offers a low minimum deposit Micro AccountFXOpen is not currently FSCA-regulated in South Africa
Micro trading starts from very small position sizesSome protections depend on the offshore entity used
FXOpen supports MetaTrader 4 tradingBeginner education may be less detailed than bigger brokers
The broker is known for low-cost trading optionsAccount availability may differ by region
FXOpen offers access to ECN and STP-style tradingCustomer support may not be as locally focused for South Africans

Is FXOpen regulated by the FSCA in South Africa?

No, FXOpen is not currently regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa. However, it does operate under international regulators such as the UK's FCA and CySEC, depending on the entity used.

What is the minimum deposit for a Micro Account at FXOpen?

The minimum deposit for FXOpen's Micro Account is $1, which is approximately R18. That makes it one of the most accessible options for traders who want to start with very little capital.

5. RoboForex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex is a flexible broker with account options for traders who want smaller trade sizes and lower-risk market exposure. The RoboForex Micro account uses 100x-denominated monetary units of the base currency, such as US Cent or EU Cent. That means traders can manage risk more carefully while still trading live market conditions. Among Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts, RoboForex stands out for its ProCent accounts and broader trading tools.

Features

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker Name RoboForex CTA logo
💼 Account Type Micro Account
💲 Minimum Deposit 10 USD / 180 ZAR
📊 Leverage Up to 1:2000
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, R StocksTrader
🌍 RegulationIFSC Belize
📉 Spread TypeFloating, from 1.3 pips
💳 Deposit Methods Bank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto, local options
⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners, EA users, micro-lot traders
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableNo (USD, EUR, GBP base currencies)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📞 Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support via chat, phone, email
🏆 AwardsBest ECN Broker, Most Transparent Broker
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

RoboForex Micro Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
RoboForex offers ProCent accounts for smaller trade sizesRoboForex is not regulated by the FSCA
The minimum deposit is low for beginner tradersOffshore regulation may not suit all South African traders
Cent accounts are useful for testing strategies liveSome fees may apply depending on payment method
RoboForex offers multiple platforms and account typesThe wide account choice may feel confusing to beginners
The broker supports automated and manual tradingInvestor protection may be weaker than with top-tier regulators

Is RoboForex regulated in South Africa?

No, RoboForex is not currently regulated by the FSCA. It is licensed by the IFSC of Belize, which provides international oversight, but not the same local protection that South African traders get from an FSCA-regulated broker.

What is the minimum deposit for a Cent Account at RoboForex?

The ProCent Account at RoboForex requires a minimum deposit of $10, or about R180. This makes it useful for traders who want to test strategies with smaller balances before scaling up.

6. XM

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XM is one of the best-known brokers for traders who want a dedicated Micro Account. The XM Micro account is designed for beginners and low-volume traders, with a low minimum deposit of only USD 5. The broker also supports MetaTrader platforms, offers strong regulation, and gives traders access to a wide range of forex pairs and CFDs. It is simple. Practical. Easy to start with.

Features

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker Name XM CTA logo
💼 Account Type Micro Account
💲 Minimum Deposit 5 USD / 90 ZAR
📊 Leverage Up to 1:1000
🧮 Lot Size 1 micro lot = 1,000 units
📈 Platform MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5,
🌍 RegulationFSCA (South Africa), ASIC, CySEC, IFSC
📉 Spread TypeVariable, as low as 1 pip
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto
⏱️ Order Execution Market Execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginner traders, low-budget traders, EA testing
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableYes
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📞 Customer Support 24/5 multilingual support (live chat, email, phone)
🏆 AwardsBest Forex Broker, Most Reliable Broker, Fastest Execution Broker
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

XM Micro Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
XM offers a dedicated Micro AccountSpreads may be higher than raw spread accounts
XM is regulated by the FSCA in South AfricaSome bonuses may not be available in all regions
The minimum deposit is low at $5Advanced traders may prefer ECN-style pricing
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are supportedAccount conditions can vary by entity
XM offers ZAR-friendly features for South African tradersLeverage should be used carefully by beginners

Is XM a trusted broker in South Africa?

Yes, XM is regulated by the FSCA, making it a trusted option for South African traders. The broker also offers useful local features, including ZAR accounts for easier account funding and currency management.

What's the minimum deposit for a Micro Account at XM?

You can open a Micro Account at XM with just $5, which is approximately R90. That low starting point makes XM one of the more accessible brokers for new traders.

7. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness is a strong option for traders who want micro-lot trading, flexible leverage, and very low minimum deposit options. The broker supports small trade sizes from 0.01 lots, which makes it useful for beginners, strategy testers, and cautious traders. Exness is also popular because of its fast execution, tight spreads, and wide account choice. For South African traders who want more control over position sizing, Exness is a practical pick.

Features

🔍 Featureℹ️ Details
🏦 Broker NameExness
💼 Account TypeStandard Cent Account
💲 Minimum Deposit$10
📊 LeverageUp to 1:Unlimited (varies by conditions)
🧮 Lot SizeFrom 0.01 lots
📈 PlatformMT4, MT5 (desktop, web & mobile)
🌍 RegulationFSCA via Exness ZA (and global regulators)
📉 Spread TypeVariable floating spreads from ~0.2–0.3 pips
💳 Deposit MethodsLocal bank transfers in ZAR, credit/debit cards, e‑wallets (Skrill/Neteller), crypto (varies)
⏱️ Order ExecutionMarket execution (no requotes)
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners & intermediate traders seeking low‑cost, commission‑free trading
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableYes – supports ZAR base currency (including local deposits/withdrawals)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes (client protection so account won’t go below zero)
📞 Customer Support24/5 multilingual support with local SA presence
🏆 AwardsWidely ranked by broker reviewers for low spreads & accessibility (regional awards)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Exness  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness supports micro-lot trading from 0.01 lotsHigh leverage can increase trading risk
Exness is regulated by the FSCA in South AfricaSome account conditions vary by region
The broker offers very low minimum deposit optionsBeginner traders may need guidance with leverage settings
MT4 and MT5 platforms are availableCertain instruments may have wider spreads
Exness is known for fast execution and flexible accountsNot every feature is available under every entity

 

Does Exness support micro accounts in South Africa?

Yes. Exness offers micro-lot trading with 0.01-lot positions, low minimum deposits, and flexible leverage. It is also FSCA-regulated for South African traders, which adds local oversight.

What makes Exness micro accounts attractive?

Exness micro account conditions appeal to traders because they combine low entry requirements, flexible leverage, tight spreads, and access to MT4 and MT5. This gives both new and experienced traders room to trade smaller positions with more control.

8. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

IC, previously better known as IC Markets, doesn't need to be described as a dedicated Micro Account broker.

You can already trade as little as 0.01 standard lots, which is one micro lot in MetaTrader, through its normal account setup.

Its Raw Spread MetaTrader account currently advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, with average EUR/USD spreads around 0.1 pips before commission. That setup makes more sense for scalpers, active traders and EAs than for somebody whose only priority is opening an account with the smallest possible deposit.

There's also a regulatory point for South African traders to check. The current SA Shares IC review identifies Raw Trading Ltd, regulated by the Seychelles FSA, as the relevant international entity and does not currently classify the South African offering as FSCA regulated.

Features

🏦 Broker NameIC Markets
💼 Account TypeStandard, Raw Spread, cTrader Raw Spread
💲 Minimum Deposit$200 USD
📊 LeverageUp to 1:500
🧮 Lot SizeFrom 0.01 (micro)
📈 PlatformMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, WebTrader
🌍 RegulationASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus), FSA (Seychelles)
📉 Spread TypeFloating spreads; Raw as low as 0.0 pips
💳 Deposit MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Card, Skrill, Neteller, others
⏱️ Order ExecutionMarket execution with low latency infrastructure
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners to advanced traders, scalpers, EAs, high‑frequency trading
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableNo
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionPartial negative balance handling reported; not fully guaranteed by policy
📞 Customer Support24/7 support with live chat and email
🏆 AwardsRecognized for tight spreads, platforms, support (e.g., Best Lowest Spread, Best MetaTrader Broker)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
    

IC Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
IC Markets supports 0.01-lot micro tradingIC Markets is not FSCA-regulated
The broker offers tight spreads and fast executionMinimum deposits may be higher than some beginner brokers
MT4, MT5, and cTrader are availableRaw spread accounts may include commissions
IC Markets is suitable for scalpers and algorithmic tradersEducational content may not be highly localised for South Africa
The broker offers strong liquidity and pricingBeginners may find the platform choice overwhelming

Can South African traders open IC micro accounts?

Yes. South African clients can trade micro-lot positions from 0.01 lots with IC Markets. The broker offers competitive spreads, advanced platforms, and leverage options that suit both beginner and active traders.

Why choose IC micro accounts?

IC Markets gives traders low minimum trade sizes, ECN-style pricing, MT4, MT5, cTrader, and fast execution. It is a strong fit for traders who care about pricing, platform choice, and execution quality.

9. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review
 

Pepperstone supports micro-lot trading from 0.01 lots on its Razor and Standard accounts. The broker is known for fast execution, strong regulation, and platform choice, including MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It is a good match for beginners who want flexible trading and for advanced traders who need speed, lower spreads, and reliable execution.

Features

🏦 Broker NamePepperstone
💼 Account TypeStandard, Razor (plus Islamic option)
💲 Minimum DepositNo minimum deposit
📊 LeverageUp to 1:30 (retail), up to 1:500 (professional depending on region)
🧮 Lot SizeMinimum 0.01 lots; max 100 lots
📈 PlatformMT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView & Pepperstone Web/App
🌍 RegulationASIC, FCA, DFSA, CySEC, BaFin, CMA & more
📉 Spread TypeVariable spreads (Standard: from ~1.0 pips; Razor: from ~0.0 pips)
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, Visa/Mastercard, PayPal, Neteller, Skrill, Google/Apple Pay, UnionPay, USDT & more
⏱️ Order ExecutionFast/No Dealing Desk (NDD), low latency execution
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners (Standard), scalpers & active traders (Razor)
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableNot typically offered (base currencies primarily USD, AUD, EUR, etc.)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes — client funds segregated with NB Protection
📞 Customer Support24/5 multilingual support (chat, email, phone)
🏆 AwardsMultiple industry recognitions for pricing, execution, and platforms (varied by region)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Pepperstone Micro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Pepperstone supports micro-lot trading from 0.01 lotsPepperstone is not FSCA-regulated
MT4, MT5, and cTrader are availableSome advanced tools may suit experienced traders more
The broker is known for fast executionRaw spread accounts charge commissions
Pepperstone offers Razor and Standard account optionsLocal South African payment options may be limited
The broker is well-regulated internationallyBeginners may need time to compare account types

 

Are Pepperstone micro accounts available in South Africa?

Yes. South African traders can use Pepperstone for 0.01-lot trading, low spreads, leverage options, and access to MT4, MT5, and cTrader. It works well for both manual and automated strategies.

What are the benefits of Pepperstone micro accounts?

Pepperstone micro-lot trading gives traders smaller position sizes, fast execution, multiple platforms, and access to a wide range of forex pairs and CFDs. It is beginner-friendly, but still powerful enough for experienced traders.

10. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Tickmill provides micro-lot trading with 0.01 minimum positions on its Classic and Pro accounts. The broker is known for low-cost trading, tight spreads, fast execution, and MT4/MT5 support. It suits beginners who want smaller trade sizes, but it also works for scalpers and experienced traders who want precise risk control.

Features

🏦 Broker NameTickmill
💼 Account TypeClassic, Raw/Pro, TradingView Raw
💲 Minimum DepositFrom $100 (~ZAR equivalent)
📊 LeverageUp to 1:1000 (varies by jurisdiction)
🧮 Lot Size0.01 minimum
📈 PlatformMT4, MT5, TradingView, Tickmill Trader
🌍 RegulationSeychelles FSA, FSCA-qualified entity for South Africans
📉 Spread TypeFloating (Classic ~1.6 pips, Raw from ~0.0 pips)
💳 Deposit MethodsBank transfer, credit/debit card, e-wallets (Skrill/Neteller/UnionPay)
⏱️ Order ExecutionMarket execution, fast & no requotes
🎓 Suitable ForBeginners to advanced traders (scalping/EA allowed)
🇿🇦 ZAR Account AvailableYes (ZAR base currency on MT4/MT5)
🛡️ Negative Balance ProtectionYes, client funds segregated; negative balance protection offered
📞 Customer SupportEmail, phone, live chat support available
🏆 AwardsRecognized for low spreads & fast execution (industry reviews)
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
    

Tickmill Account Types and Features

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tickmill supports 0.01-lot trading for smaller positionsTickmill offers fewer non-forex products than some competitors
Tickmill is regulated globally, including by the FSCAResearch tools may feel limited for advanced traders
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are availableEducational content may not always be South Africa-specific
The broker is known for low-cost trading conditionsCustomer support is mainly available during market hours
Tickmill suits beginners, scalpers, and risk-conscious tradersPromotions may be less attractive than some local competitors
 

Can South Africans use Tickmill micro accounts?

Yes. Tickmill allows South African traders to open accounts that support 0.01-lot trading, competitive spreads, leverage options, and both MT4 and MT5 platforms.

Why trade with Tickmill micro accounts?

Tickmill micro-lot trading is useful for traders who want lower costs, smaller position sizes, and strong execution. It is a good fit for small-scale trading, strategy testing, and careful risk management.

Dedicated Micro Account vs 0.01-Lot Standard Account

This is one distinction the old version of the page needs to make much clearer.

If you open a Pepperstone Razor account and trade 0.01 lots of EUR/USD, you're trading a micro-sized position.

But you haven't opened a “Pepperstone Micro Account.”

The same applies to IC and Tickmill. Both let you trade at micro-lot sizes, but their main account types are called Standard, Raw or Classic rather than Micro.

FXTM and XM are different because they actually offer accounts called Micro.

For someone searching for micro forex trading, all of these brokers can still be relevant. The important thing is to be clear about what the trader is actually getting: a dedicated Micro account, or a normal account that allows very small position sizes.

Are Micro Accounts Good for Beginners?

They can be.

The main advantage is that smaller positions give you much tighter control over how much money is at risk when the market moves.

But the account name won't manage that risk for you.

You can put $30 into a Micro account and still blow through it quickly if you use too much leverage or open positions that are far too large for the balance.

That defeats the whole point.

The real value of micro trading is better position sizing. It gives you room to learn how spreads, margin, stop-losses, and real-money losses behave without jumping straight into standard-sized trades.

Conclusion

HFM takes our top spot for small-scale forex trading in South Africa for 2026.

The Cent Account has no stated minimum opening deposit, works with MT5 and is offered by a broker group with an FSCA-authorised South African intermediary. Just keep the terminology straight: HFM calls this a Cent Account, not a Micro Account.

If you specifically want an account with Micro in the name, FXTM is the better fit. Its Micro account starts from $30 and uses a cent-based structure, although it's currently limited to MT4 rather than MT5.

FXOpen goes lower with a $1 minimum on its international Micro account. RoboForex's ProCent account makes sense for testing EAs with smaller live positions, while XM has a genuine Micro account where the minimum trade size can go down to 100 currency units.

Exness gives you both routes. You can trade 0.01 lots through a normal Standard account or use its separate Standard Cent account if you want the balance and position sizes structured in cents.

IC, Pepperstone and Tickmill are different again. You don't need a special Micro account with these brokers. Their regular Standard, Raw or Classic accounts already let you trade 0.01-lot positions.

And that's really what matters.

A smaller trade size gives you more control over how much money you're putting at risk. If you open a Micro or Cent account and then crank the leverage up as far as it will go, you've missed most of the point.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage, so you can lose your deposited capital. Micro and Cent accounts allow smaller positions, but they don't remove market, leverage, execution or broker risk. Account types, minimum deposits, leverage, regulation and regional availability can change. Check the current account conditions and the legal entity holding your account before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a Micro Account in forex trading?

A Micro Account lets traders trade micro lots, usually 1,000 currency units. It gives you real market access, but with smaller position sizes. That makes it useful for beginners, cautious traders, and anyone who wants to keep risk lower while learning.

Who should use a Micro Account?

Micro Accounts are best for beginner traders, strategy testers, and traders with smaller budgets. They are also useful if you want live trading experience but do not want to trade full standard lots yet.

What is the minimum deposit for a Micro Account?

Minimum deposits vary by broker. Some brokers allow traders to start from as little as $1 or $5, while others require more. XM, FBS, FXOpen, and RoboForex are examples of brokers with low-entry micro or cent-style account options.

Is leverage available on Micro Accounts?

Yes, many Micro Accounts offer leverage. The exact leverage depends on the broker, account type, and regulation. Leverage can increase exposure, but it also increases risk, so it should be used carefully.

Can I trade real money with a Micro Account?

Yes. Micro Accounts use real money. The difference is that you trade smaller lot sizes, which helps reduce exposure and makes risk easier to manage.

Are spreads and commissions higher on Micro Accounts?

Sometimes. Micro and cent accounts may have slightly wider spreads than raw spread or ECN-style accounts. Some brokers charge no commission and include trading costs in the spread instead.

Which platforms support Micro Account trading?

Most brokers offer micro account trading on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or their own trading apps. MT4 and MT5 are the most common choices because they support charts, indicators, expert advisors, and small trade sizes.

Can I upgrade from a Micro to a Standard Account later?

Yes. Most brokers allow traders to move from a Micro Account to a Standard, Pro, Raw Spread, or ECN-style account later. That usually makes sense once you are more confident and ready to trade larger volumes.

Are Micro Accounts regulated and safe to use?

Micro Accounts can be safe when offered by a regulated broker. Look for regulation from authorities such as the FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, or similar recognised regulators. Regulation helps with transparency, fund handling, and client protection.

What are Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts?

Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts let traders open smaller positions, usually from micro lots of 1,000 units. These accounts are useful for beginners, low-budget traders, and anyone who wants to practise risk management in live market conditions.

Which Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts are best for beginners?

Some of the best Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts for beginners include XM, Exness, FBS, HFM, RoboForex, and FXTM. These brokers offer smaller trade sizes, useful platforms, education, and more accessible account options.

Do Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts offer leverage?

Yes, many Forex Brokers with Micro Accounts offer leverage. The available leverage depends on the broker and regulatory rules. Traders should always use leverage carefully because even small trades can create larger losses when leverage is too high.

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