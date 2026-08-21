There are two very different ways to trade shares. You can buy the actual shares and own part of the company, or trade stock CFDs, where you're simply trading whether the share price goes up or down.

The difference is worth paying attention to. If you buy real shares, you become a shareholder and may qualify for dividends and other shareholder rights. With a CFD, you don't own the shares. You're trading the price movement, usually with leverage.

For our 2026 rankings, we looked at more than the size of each broker's stock list. We checked whether you can buy real shares or only trade CFDs, what the stock CFD costs look like, which platforms are available, execution, regulation, and research tools. We also considered something that matters specifically here: how straightforward the broker is to use if you're trading from South Africa.

What are Stock CFDs?

Stock CFDs are derivatives letting you speculate on share price movements without owning the underlying stock. You get leverage—larger exposure with smaller capital. But leverage amplifies risk too. Overnight financing and swap fees apply when you hold positions. You're trading the price movement, not the actual company shares.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What Is the Best Stock Trading Broker in South Africa?

XM is our overall pick for South African traders who want access to global shares without dealing with an unnecessarily complicated platform.

Depending on the XM entity and account type, you may be able to buy real shares, trade stock derivatives, or both.

XM currently offers access to shares from major markets such as the US, UK and Europe. It also offers stock derivatives, which let you trade share-price movements without actually owning the company.

But this is where broker rankings get a bit messy. The best broker depends heavily on what you're trying to do.

If you're buying global shares to hold for five or ten years, you'll care about things like ownership, custody fees and dividend treatment. If you're trading Tesla or Nvidia over a few hours, spreads, execution and leverage probably matter far more.

So before comparing brokers, answer one question first:

Do you want to own the shares, or just trade the price?

10 Best Share and Stock Trading Brokers - A Comparison

🔎 Broker 💸Minimum Deposit 👉Open Account 🛠️Features 💳Fees USD 5 / 92 ZAR 👉 Open Account Share & stock trading Low USD 0 / 0 ZAR 👉 Open Account Research & charting tools Competitive USD 100 / 1841 ZAR 👉 Open Account CFD & stock trading Low to Moderate USD 0 USD / 0 ZAR 👉 Open Account Advanced features & research High USD 0 USD / 0 ZAR 👉 Open Account Trading platforms & tools Low USD 0 USD / 0 ZAR 👉 Open Account Tight spreads, fast execution Low to moderate USD 200 / 3,181 ZAR 👉 Open Account Very large stock CFD range, low spreads Low USD 100 / 1841 ZAR 👉 Open Account Huge DMA stock access (IRESS), MT4/MT5 Low to moderate USD 100 / 1841 ZAR 👉 Open Account Thousands of stocks, MT4/MT5/cTrader/Edge Low USD 0 USD / 0 ZAR 👉 Open Account FSCA-regulated, MT4/MT5, competitive spreads Low to moderate

10 Best Share and Stock Trading Brokers (2026)

XM — Best User-Friendly Platform in South Africa IG — Best Tight Spreads and Fast Execution AvaTrade — Trusted Global Online Forex and CFD Trading Saxo Bank — Cutting-Edge Investment Platform XTB — Best User-Friendly Interface in South Africa Pepperstone — Offers Fast Execution and Competitive Pricing IC — Provides Access to 2,000+ Stock CFDs with Low Spreads FP Markets — Delivers Extensive Global Stock CFD Access FxPro — Well-Regulated Broker Offering Thousands of Stock CFDs HFM — FSCA-Regulated Broker Providing Stock CFDs on MT4 and MT5

1. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is a respected forex broker delivering share trading and stock options. Access to world stock markets. User-friendly platforms. Trade stocks from major exchanges—NASDAQ, NYSE, others. Leverage available to amplify profit possibilities. Minimal costs. Competitive spreads. Good for traders wanting straightforward stock CFD access without complexity.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $5 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Very low minimum deposit ($5) Limited stock CFD selection Multiple trading platforms available Spreads wider than raw account brokers Strong regulation and compliance Higher leverage attracts inexperienced traders Excellent customer support 24/7 Swap fees can accumulate on long positions Free demo account and education Withdrawal fees on certain methods

What types of stocks can I trade with XM?

Global shares. Popular US, European, Asian companies. Via CFDs. Speculate on price movements without owning actual shares. Broad access. Good liquidity on major stocks.

Does XM provide a demo account for stock trading?

Yes. Free demo account. Practice trading stocks with virtual funds. Beginners learn without risking real money. Test the platform before committing capital.

2. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG is established. Share and stock forex brokerage. Detailed platform. Trade diverse financial instruments—stocks, shares, forex pairs. Worldwide stock market access. NYSE and LSE platforms. Numerous forex currency pairs. Superior trading tools. Thorough market research. Good for both active traders and passive investors. Reasonable pricing. Support responsive.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:20 Minimum Deposit $250 Trading Platforms Web, Mobile, L2 Dealer Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, ASIC, DFSA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Tight spreads and fast execution Higher minimum deposit ($250) Extensive research and analysis tools Commission charges on trades Strong regulation globally Limited leverage on stock CFDs Award-winning customer support Platform can be complex for beginners Direct market access on some stocks Inactivity fees apply

How competitive are IG's stock trading fees?

Commission from $8 per trade on US shares. No fees on certain markets. Transparent pricing. Volume discounts for active traders. You know what you're paying upfront.

Can I trade stocks on IG using mobile apps?

Absolutely. User-friendly mobile apps. iOS and Android. Trade stocks anytime, anywhere. Real-time market data. Order execution is fast. Convenience built in.

3. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is a prominent forex and CFD broker. Access shares and stock trading instruments. Diverse global stocks. NYSE, NASDAQ, LSE. Stock trading through CFDs. Bet on price changes without physical possession. Market-leading spreads. Different leverage choices. Sophisticated trading resources. Works for new traders and professionals. Execution quality solid.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms AvaTradeGO, MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, ASIC, CySEC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Low minimum deposit ($100) Platform interface could be more intuitive Multiple platform options (MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO) Stock CFD selection limited compared to competitors Competitive spreads on major stocks Commission fees on some accounts Strong regulation and security Overnight financing costs moderate to high Educational content and webinars Withdrawal processing can be slow

What stock trading platforms does AvaTrade support?

AvaTradeGO and MetaTrader 4/5. Advanced tools. Stock CFDs from multiple global markets. Choose what fits your style.

Are there any minimum deposit requirements for stock trading at AvaTrade?

Yes. $100 minimum deposit. Accessible for beginners and experienced traders. Low barrier to entry.

4. Saxo Bank

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank is a reputable share and stock forex broker. Extensive trading platform. Superior research tools. Worldwide market access. Multiple investment options—stocks, ETFs, forex pairs. Portfolio expansion possible. SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO platforms. Both retail and institutional traders served. Competitive market prices. Broad trading liquidity. Strong recognition for thorough market research. Secure trading environments. Transparent prices. Higher minimum deposit—challenging for novice traders. Professional infrastructure throughout.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:20 Minimum Deposit $10,000+ Trading Platforms SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, DFSA, Multiple Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Direct access to thousands of stocks High minimum deposit ($10,000+) Advanced professional trading tools Complex platform for beginners Excellent market research and analysis Limited retail trader support Multiple asset classes available Fees higher than discount brokers Premium service quality Not suitable for small accounts

What is Saxo Bank's offering for stock traders?

Direct access to thousands of global stocks, ETFs, and funds. Advanced trading tools. Suitable for professional investors. Depth of market data impressive.

How safe is trading with Saxo Bank?

Regulated by top-tier authorities worldwide. High security standards. Client fund protection guaranteed. Professional operation. Trust justified.

5. XTB

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, IFSC, KNF Start Trading Read Review

XTB is a top share and stock forex broker. Easy-to-use trading systems. Cost-efficient market conditions. Access various global markets. Stock funds. Forex, commodities, indices. Stock CFD trading with no additional charges. Low spreads. Help traders take advantage of market price actions at reasonable fees. Regulated by top financial authorities. Secure trading conditions. Clear system. Professional execution. Support responsive.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:20 Minimum Deposit $0 Trading Platforms xStation, MT4 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, CySEC, DFSA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Zero minimum deposit requirement Limited stock CFD universe Commission-free stock trading on many pairs xStation platform not as familiar as MT4/MT5 User-friendly interface for beginners Lower leverage than some competitors Strong regulation across multiple jurisdictions Overnight financing fees applicable Excellent educational resources Deposit methods limited in some regions

Does XTB offer commission-free stock trading?

Yes. Commission-free trading on many stocks. Certain conditions apply—minimum trade sizes or monthly volume thresholds. Cost-effective for retail investors.

What research tools does XTB provide for stock traders?

Extensive market analysis. Real-time news. Educational materials. xStation platform support. Everything you need to make informed stock trading decisions.

6. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone is an Australian-based CFD broker. CFD trading across multiple asset classes. Approximately 1,161 stock CFDs. US, European, Australian markets. Known for tight spreads. Fast execution. Strong forex and CFD infrastructure. MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView integration. Advanced charting. Automation. Costs competitive—especially Razor account (spread plus commission). Standard accounts have wider spreads. Regulated by ASIC, FCA, CySEC, others. Not directly FSCA-licensed in South Africa.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $200 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation ASIC, FCA, CySEC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Tight spreads on raw accounts Minimum deposit $200 Multiple platform choices (MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView) Not FSCA-regulated for South Africa Fast execution and reliable service Raw account requires higher trading volume 1,161 stock CFDs available Commission on raw accounts adds to costs Negative balance protection Weekend overnight financing charges high

What are Pepperstone's trading costs?

Generally low to moderate. Raw/Razor accounts have tight spreads plus commission. Standard accounts have wider spreads. Overnight financing applies to held positions. Effective cost depends on account type and trading frequency.

What trading platforms does Pepperstone support?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, plus TradingView integration. Advanced charting. Automated strategies. Fast execution across forex and CFD instruments, including stock CFDs.

7. IC

IC Markets is one of the largest global CFD brokers. Access over 2,100 stock CFDs. Major US, European, and Australian exchanges. Trading through MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and additional third-party tools. Widely recognized for very competitive spreads. Particularly, the Raw Spread account delivers low all-in trading costs. Regulation includes ASIC and CySEC among global authorities. Ideal for traders prioritizing broad stock CFD selection and cost efficiency. Minimum deposit may be higher than competitors. Regulatory coverage varies by entity.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $200 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation ASIC, CySEC Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Largest stock CFD selection (2,100+) Minimum deposit $200 Lowest spreads in the industry Account types can be confusing Multiple platform options available Not directly FSCA-regulated DMA access on raw accounts Higher account minimums than budget brokers Excellent execution quality Complex fee structure for beginners

How affordable are IC Markets' fees?

Very low fees. Raw Spread account delivers some of the tightest spreads in the industry with competitive commissions. Financing charges and overnight fees apply per instrument according to the exchange and leverage used.

What trading tools are available at IC Markets?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView connectivity. Advanced charting. Automated strategy execution. Library of technical indicators. Third-party tool compatibility enhances research and risk management workflows.

8. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is an Australian broker offering a broad CFD suite. Extensive stock CFD access. Through the IRESS platform, traders access thousands of global shares. Direct market access functionality. MT4 and MT5 provide a more limited stock CFD range. Competitive spreads. No inactivity fees. Generally free deposit and withdrawal options. Regulated by ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, others. Well-suited for traders seeking DMA-style stock CFD trading and professional-grade tools. IRESS platform may involve higher complexity and platform-dependent access.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms IRESS, MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ IRESS platform for direct market access IRESS complex for beginners Thousands of stock CFDs available MT4/MT5 stock selection limited Regulated by FSCA in South Africa IRESS platform fees can add up No inactivity fees Higher learning curve for professional tools Competitive spreads overall Minimum deposit $100

What are FP Markets' fee levels?

Generally low to moderate. Spreads on CFD products are competitive. IRESS direct market access pricing may include data or commission fees depending on subscription. Overnight swap and financing costs vary by instrument.

Which platforms does FP Markets offer for stock CFDs?

IRESS for direct market access trading of many stock CFDs, plus MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4. IRESS offers professional order execution and market depth. MT platforms are more familiar but may have a smaller stock CFD universe.

9. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro is a UK-based CFD broker with a long operational history and strong regulatory oversight. FCA, CySEC, and FSCA in South Africa. Offers thousands of global stock CFDs across multiple exchanges. Trading on MT4, MT5, cTrader, proprietary FxPro Edge platform. Pricing models include spread-only and commission-based structures. Costs generally moderate compared to lower-cost competitors. Appeals to traders prioritizing strong regulation, fund security, and platform diversity. Trading costs may not be the most competitive in the market.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:20 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Strong multi-jurisdictional regulation Trading costs moderate to high Multiple platform options (MT4, MT5, cTrader, Edge) Minimum deposit $100 Thousands of stock CFDs available Not the most competitive spreads Excellent fund protection measures Complex account type options FSCA-regulated for South Africa Higher overnight financing than competitors

How do FxPro's trading costs compare?

Moderate compared to lowest-cost CFD brokers. Spread-only and commission-based models available. Costs depend on platform chosen, instrument, market conditions. Overnight financing and swap rates apply to leveraged stock CFD positions.

What regulations and protections does FxPro provide?

Regulated by multiple top authorities—FCA, CySEC, FSCA (South Africa), SCB, FSA. Client funds segregated. Negative balance protection applies in many jurisdictions. Strong oversight supports trust and financial security for CFD traders.

10. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM is an international broker providing CFD trading across various asset classes. Between 80 and 150+ stock CFDs depending on entity and platform. Some MT5 DMA options offering broader access. MT4 and MT5 platforms supported. Fully licensed by FSCA in South Africa. Additional regulators—FCA, DFSA. Competitive spreads. ZAR account options for local traders. Suitable for South African clients seeking local regulation and accessible trading conditions. Stock CFD selection smaller compared to IC Markets or FP Markets.

Overview

Max Leverage 1:30 Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 Sign up 👉 Open Account Regulation FSCA, FCA, DFSA Demo Account Yes Mobile App Yes 24/7 Support Yes

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ FSCA-regulated for South African traders Limited stock CFD selection (80-150+) ZAR account options available locally Smaller stock universe than competitors Competitive spreads for retail traders MT4/MT5 platforms only Accessible minimum deposit ($100) Limited research tools provided Compliant South African onboarding Stock CFD leverage lower on some assets

Are HFM's fees competitive?

Generally low to moderate on CFDs. Competitive spreads, especially for retail stock CFD trading. Commissions may apply to certain accounts or instruments. Overnight financing and swap charges are standard for leveraged positions and vary by market.

What regulation does HFM have for South African traders?

Fully licensed by FSCA in South Africa. Also regulated by FCA and DFSA. Local regulation allows ZAR accounts, compliant onboarding, and investor fund protections. Accessible for South African equity CFD traders.

Share Trading vs Stock CFD Trading

This is one of the most important differences on the entire page.

Buying Shares Trading Share CFDs You usually own the underlying shares You do not own the shares Generally suited to longer-term investing Often used for shorter-term trading May receive shareholder rights No voting rights Usually no leverage Often leveraged Can generally only profit directly when price rises Can go long or short Brokerage/commission may apply Commission, spread and financing may apply Dividends may be paid directly Dividend adjustments may be applied

A broker offering thousands of stock CFDs is therefore not automatically a better investment broker than one offering fewer markets with actual share ownership.

Can South Africans Buy US Shares?

Yes. South Africans can buy US shares through brokers and investment platforms that accept local clients.

That gives you access to companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, Netflix, Coca-Cola and JPMorgan Chase.

The bigger issue is what you're actually buying.

Some brokers let you buy the real US-listed share and become a shareholder. Others only offer a CFD, which gives you exposure to the share price without ownership. Those are two different products, so check before you fund the account.

There is also the currency side to think about. US shares are priced in dollars, which means your rand has to be converted at some point. Conversion fees and the USD/ZAR exchange rate can affect your total cost, especially if you're investing regularly.

Can South Africans Trade JSE Shares?

Yes. South African investors can buy shares listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

That includes companies such as Naspers, Prosus, Standard Bank, FirstRand, MTN, Shoprite, Sasol, Anglo American, Capitec and Vodacom.

The catch is that many international brokers focus on US and European markets and don't offer direct JSE share dealing.

If your main goal is to own JSE-listed shares, it makes sense to compare a local South African stockbroker with the international brokers on this page. For JSE investing, local market access may matter more than having thousands of overseas stocks you never plan to trade.

How We Selected the Best Stock Brokers

We didn't give a broker a high score just because Apple, Tesla and Nvidia show up in the search bar.

For this comparison, we looked at what South African traders can actually access and what it costs to trade or invest.

We checked:

whether the broker offers real shares, stock CFDs, or both

how many international markets are available

access to US, UK, European and other major exchanges

JSE access where offered

share-trading commissions

CFD spreads and overnight financing costs

desktop and mobile platforms

charting and stock research

order execution

regulation

whether South African clients can open and fund an account without unnecessary friction

demo accounts

trading education

how easy the broker is to use in practice

We also looked beyond the headline share count. A broker might advertise thousands of stocks, but that number means less if the markets you actually want are missing, the fees are high, or South African clients are placed under a different entity with different products.

Instrument lists change, sometimes quite often. Before opening an account, check the broker's current share list and confirm which legal entity will hold your account.

Conclusion

There isn't one stock broker that will suit every South African investor.

XM is our overall pick for traders who want a fairly simple route into global shares and stock derivatives.

IG is a better fit if you're mainly trading stock CFDs and want a much bigger market selection, plus stronger research tools.

Saxo is aimed more at investors who want to build a longer-term portfolio across shares and other asset classes.

XTB is worth looking at if platform usability matters to you and you want broad share access where its investment products are available.

For active CFD traders, Pepperstone has a strong platform lineup. IC Markets, FP Markets, FxPro and HFM are also worth comparing if you prefer MetaTrader or want to trade several asset classes from one account.

The main decision actually comes before choosing a broker:

Do you want to own the shares, or just trade the price?

That answer narrows the field quickly. A long-term investor buying real shares has very different needs from someone trading stock CFDs for a few hours at a time.

Fact-checking note: Share counts, commissions, platforms, account availability and regulatory entities can change. Check the broker's latest instrument list and legal documents before you open or fund an account.

Risk warning: Share prices can fall as well as rise. CFDs use leverage, which can increase losses quickly. This comparison is general information, not personal financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How do broker fees work on stock CFDs?

Fees include spreads (difference between buy/sell prices), commissions (per trade), overnight financing for leveraged positions, and sometimes data or platform fees. Total cost varies by broker, account type, and traded instrument liquidity. Transparent pricing matters. Know what you're paying before you trade.

What trading platforms are common for stock CFDs?

Popular platforms include MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IRESS, TradingView, and proprietary interfaces. They provide charting, indicators, automated strategies, risk tools, and order types. Tailored to active traders and share CFD analysis. Test the platform on demo before committing real money.

Can I trade global stock CFDs?

Yes. Many brokers offer stock CFDs on US, European, Australian, and Asian exchanges. Availability depends on the broker. Some provide thousands of tickers. Others focus on major markets only. Research the broker's stock universe before opening an account.

What is leverage on stock CFDs?

Leverage allows trading larger positions with smaller capital. Stock CFD leverage is typically lower than forex (e.g., 1:5 or 1:10) due to higher underlying volatility and regulatory limits. Leverage magnifies both gains and losses. Start conservative and scale up as you prove profitability.

What are overnight financing charges on stock CFDs?

When holding leveraged CFD positions past market close, brokers charge overnight financing (swap) based on interest rate differentials. Costs vary by broker and instrument and accumulate if positions remain open long term. Factor these into your trading plan when holding positions overnight.

Which stock trading brokers have the lowest fees?

Generally, brokers with tight raw spreads plus commission accounts (like IC Markets and Pepperstone) tend to offer lower trading costs. Always check fee schedules for spreads, commissions, and financing before opening an account. Use demo accounts to calculate real trading costs.

Do all stock brokers offer local FSCA regulation?

Not all. Some operate globally under offshore entities. For South African traders, FSCA-regulated brokers (like HFM or FxPro's SA entity) provide local compliance, easier deposits/withdrawals, and consumer protections. Local regulation adds a safety layer.

How do I choose the right stock trading broker?

Compare fees, regulation, platform tools, stock CFD range, execution quality, customer support. Prioritize strong oversight and transparent pricing. Consider demo accounts before funding live capital. Evaluate execution and usability firsthand before committing real money.

What risk management tools do stock CFD brokers provide?

Quality brokers offer stop-loss orders, take-profit levels, margin alerts, negative balance protection, and hedging options. You set a maximum loss before opening a position. You define a profit target. The trade executes automatically when prices hit those levels. Discipline is built into the platform.

Can I practice stock CFD trading without risking real money?

Yes. Most brokers offer demo accounts with virtual funds. Practice trading stocks. Learn platform mechanics. Test strategies. No financial risk. Highly recommended before trading with real money. Spend weeks on demo if needed to build confidence.