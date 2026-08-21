10 Best CEX Crypto Exchanges. Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges use intermediaries that facilitate trading transactions and exchanges on the platform, with buyers and sellers being matched by the exchange. The clients on these cryptocurrency exchanges rely on the intermediary agent to handle their crypto-assets and their user funds, the same way that a forex broker or a financial institution, such as a bank, would.

What are CEX Crypto exchanges in South Africa?

CEX crypto exchanges in South Africa are centralized trading platforms where users can buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies through a company that manages the exchange.

Unlike decentralized exchanges, CEXs act as intermediaries, providing liquidity, security, and user-friendly interfaces.

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Are CEX crypto exchanges good for beginners?

Yes, CEX crypto exchanges are often a good starting point for beginners because they are usually easier to use than decentralized exchanges. Most leading CEX platforms have simple dashboards, quick buy-and-sell tools, learning resources, and basic security features like two-factor authentication. The main thing beginners should remember is that funds held on a centralized exchange are controlled through the exchange account, so it is important to choose a trusted platform and use strong account protection.

10 Best CEX Crypto exchanges in South Africa

CEX Crypto Exchange Best For Description VALR Best South African crypto exchange for wide asset access VALR is a South African crypto exchange that gives users access to 100+ crypto assets. It is a strong option for local traders who want ZAR support, a broad coin selection, and a platform built with South African users in mind. Binance Best global crypto exchange for asset variety Binance is one of the world’s leading digital asset platforms, offering a huge range of cryptocurrencies, trading tools, and account features. It is suitable for South African users who want access to a large global exchange with beginner and advanced options. Kraken Best for secure crypto trading and long-term growth Kraken is more than just a Bitcoin trading platform. It offers a trusted place to buy, sell, and trade a wide range of cryptocurrencies, with strong security features and tools that can support both new and experienced traders. Coinbase Best for beginners who want a simple crypto platform Coinbase is one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world and is known for its easy-to-use interface. It is a good choice for beginners who want a simple way to buy, sell, and store popular cryptocurrencies. Luno Best for easy and secure crypto investing Luno offers a simple and secure way to invest in crypto, especially for South African beginners. The platform supports local users, easy account setup, and straightforward crypto buying through a beginner-friendly app. AltCoinTrader Best for easy ZAR deposits AltCoinTrader is a South African crypto exchange that makes it easy for users to deposit and trade using South African rand. It is a practical option for local traders who want simple access to crypto without needing to rely on offshore payment routes. Crypto.com Best mobile-first crypto exchange Crypto.com is a global crypto platform that gives users access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies through a mobile-first experience. It is useful for traders who want a broad asset range, app-based trading, and extra crypto services in one place. Bybit Best for derivatives and active crypto traders Bybit is a popular crypto exchange known for derivatives trading, but it also offers spot trading and other crypto products. It is better suited to users who want more advanced trading tools rather than only basic buy-and-hold investing. Gemini Best security-focused crypto exchange Gemini is a security-focused crypto exchange known for strong regulation and a clean trading experience. It is a good fit for users who value trust, compliance, and safer account management when buying or trading crypto. Yellow Card Best Africa-focused crypto platform Yellow Card is an Africa-focused crypto platform that makes buying and selling crypto simple for users across the continent. It is useful for South African users who want an accessible platform with a strong focus on African markets.

10 Best CEX Crypto exchanges in South Africa

VALR - Trade 100+ crypto assets across VALR Binance - The World's Leading Assets Platform. Kraken - More than just a Bitcoin trading platform. Coinbase - One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. Luno - An easy and secure way to invest in crypto AltCoinTrader – A South African crypto exchange offering easy ZAR deposits. Crypto.com – A global platform providing access to hundreds of cryptocurrencies. Bybit – A popular exchange focused on derivatives trading. Gemini – A security-focused exchange known for strong regulation. Yellow Card – An Africa-focused platform enabling simple.

1. VALR

VALR is one of South Africa’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, well-known for its strong focus on local traders and seamless ZAR integration. It offers access to over 60 cryptocurrencies with highly competitive trading fees starting as low as 0.01%. Designed with both beginners and advanced traders in mind, VALR provides a simple interface, professional trading tools, and robust security features like two-factor authentication and cold storage.

Features

⭐ Feature 🏠 Local Roots South African headquartered, strong ZAR support. 💷 Low Fees Very competitive trading fees (especially with high volume) and fee tiers that benefit frequent traders. ⚙️ Advanced Products Offers spot trading, margin, futures, OTC (over-the-counter), staking, lending. 🔐 Security & Regulation Implements 2FA, cold storage, multi-sig regulated/licenced locally working on global expansion. 🤝 Corporate & Shared Features Shared accounts, sub-accounts, corporate tools.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Very low trading fees (maker/taker fees are competitive). Cryptocurrencies selection is more limited compared to some global exchanges. Supports ZAR Some fiat/withdrawal methods are more limited outside ZAR Offers institutional / advanced features Educational resources & user support could be stronger for beginners. Relatively high security with cold storage, 2FA etc. Leverage / margin limits and futures options may be smaller

Why is VALR popular among South African traders?

VALR is popular because it offers seamless ZAR deposits and withdrawals, low trading fees, and access to a wide variety of cryptocurrencies. Its strong local presence and beginner-friendly mobile app make it highly convenient for South African users.

Is VALR safe for cryptocurrency trading?

Yes, VALR uses industry-standard security measures such as two-factor authentication (2FA), cold storage for assets, and compliance with South African regulations. This provides traders with confidence that their funds and personal data are protected at all times.

2. Binance

Binance is one of the leading centralized exchanges in the world. It is a top-rated, secure, liquid, and comprehensive platform where more than 1,500 markets are available. Binance lists over 405 different coins that can be bought, sold, or exchanged.

Features

⭐ Feature 📚 Broad Crypto Selection 500+ cryptocurrencies to trade. 🔄 Full Feature Suite Spot, margin, derivatives, and P2P trading; Binance Earn; NFT marketplace. 💱 ZAR Support & Local Use Allows South Africans to use ZAR for deposits/withdrawals, and buy crypto with ZAR. ✅ Utility Features Binance Pay (for payments at merchants), cashback promotions, etc ⚠️ Regulatory / Compliance Increased compliance requirements recently; more info needed for transfers.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Binance is one of the largest exchanges in the world Not regulated by any known entity Users can make credit card purchases on the platform Lack of daily market analysis Beginners can use the training academy to learn about trading crypto CFD trading and forex trading not supported

What makes Binance attractive to South Africans?

Binance appeals to South African traders by offering low trading fees, a vast selection of cryptocurrencies, futures, and margin trading, and the ability to deposit in ZAR. Its global reach and advanced features also attract professional and active traders.

How does Binance ensure user safety?

Binance implements strong security protocols, including two-factor authentication, withdrawal whitelisting, and its SAFU (Secure Asset Fund for Users) insurance reserve. These measures provide users with enhanced protection against potential breaches, ensuring both funds and data are secure.

3. Kraken

Kraken is a San Francisco-based centralized exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and exchange cryptocurrencies using sophisticated mobile trading applications. Users can choose between a wide range of assets that can be traded, enjoying the high liquidity of the platform. Kraken offers Kraken Pro as well as Kraken Futures trading platforms in addition to offering advanced trading tools that help advanced traders improve their trading decisions.

Features

⭐ Feature 🔒 Security & Proven Track Record Long-standing reputation; strong security measures. 📊 Advanced Tools Real-time order books, futures, margin trading, professional tools. 💱 ZAR Support & Local Use Large number of supported cryptocurrencies globally. ✅ Utility Features Native ZAR support is limited or absent; currency conversion needed ⚠️ Regulatory / Compliance For certain pairs or services, fees may be less competitive compared to others.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Globally renowned centralized exchange Exchange is not regulated Accepts clients from the US A limited selection of cryptocurrency pairs and digital tokens is available

Can South Africans use Kraken for ZAR transactions?

Kraken has limited support for ZAR deposits and withdrawals, but South Africans can still trade by funding accounts with other currencies like USD or EUR. Despite this, its strong security and liquidity make it a reliable global option.

Why is Kraken considered a secure exchange?

Kraken is known for robust security, with 95% of funds stored offline in cold wallets, strong encryption, and 24/7 monitoring. Its long-standing reputation and compliance with global regulations make it one of the safest platforms for traders worldwide.

4. Coinbase

Coinbase is one of the most beginner-friendly crypto exchanges, offering a simple and intuitive platform for buying, selling, and storing digital assets.

While its ZAR support is limited in South Africa, users can still access a wide range of global cryptocurrencies with strong security features like two-factor authentication and insured cold storage.

The platform is well-suited for newcomers to crypto, thanks to its clean interface, educational tools, and straightforward trading process, though its fees are slightly higher compared to some competitors.

Features

⭐ Feature 🪙 Beginner-Friendly Easy onboarding, clean UI, good for people new to crypto. 📚 Educational Resources “Learn” modules, helps with understanding crypto, staking etc. 🔐 Strong Security Multiple layers of protection: 2FA, vaults, account safeguards. 🚫 ZAR Support Weak / Missing South African users generally can’t use or deposit/withdraw ZAR directly. 💸 Higher Fees vs Some Fees tend to be higher than more competitive exchanges, especially for small or casual trades.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Very beginner-friendly interface; good onboarding for those new to crypto. Higher fees compared to more “pro” exchanges. Strong brand reputation, perceived trust & security. For South Africans, lack of some local fiat / ZAR support. Offers a decent selection of major cryptocurrencies and educational material Customer support sometimes slow or less responsive for certain issues.

Is Coinbase suitable for South African beginners?

Yes, Coinbase is highly recommended for beginners due to its easy-to-use interface, educational resources, and simplified trading tools. While ZAR support is limited, South Africans can still trade using international payment options and enjoy its trusted reputation.

How does Coinbase protect its users?

Coinbase employs strong security protocols, including insurance on custodial funds, advanced data encryption, and two-factor authentication. These measures, combined with regulatory compliance, provide users with peace of mind when buying, selling, or storing cryptocurrencies on the platform.

5. Luno

Luno is one of the most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in South Africa, well-known for its simplicity, local support, and ZAR integration. It allows users to easily deposit and withdraw funds directly with South African banks, making it convenient for beginners. The platform offers a clean mobile app, secure 2FA protection, and access to major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. With competitive fees, quick verification, and a strong focus on accessibility, Luno is an excellent choice for newcomers who want a safe and user-friendly entry into the world of crypto trading.

Features

⭐ Feature ✔️ ZAR Friendly Strong integration with South African Rand; easy deposits and withdrawals via local banking/EFT. 😌 Very Beginner Friendly Simple interface, good for people starting out; categorized crypto collections 🔐 Secure Custody Uses cold storage, 1:1 backing of cryptocurrency (i.e. assets held properly), strong safety reputation. 💶 Fee Flexibility Fees vary with deposit/withdrawal method, and 30-day trade volume; some free/low-cost bank/EFT deposits. ⚠️ Limited Crypto Range Compared to global exchanges, fewer coins available, less advanced trading tools.

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons Very easy to use; clean UI / UX, good for beginners. Limited number of coins / crypto-assets compared to larger/global exchanges. Localised payment options in SA Fee structure can get expensive (especially instant buy/sell) for some transactions. Reasonably secure, standard practices (2FA, etc.). Customer support can be harder to access

Why is Luno a good choice in South Africa?

Luno is widely used in South Africa because it directly supports ZAR deposits and withdrawals, offers quick verification, and is beginner-friendly. Its mobile app and local banking integration make buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies simple and efficient.

Is Luno safe for trading cryptocurrencies?

Yes, Luno ensures security through two-factor authentication, cold storage for funds, and regular audits. As a well-established exchange with strong local roots, it offers South African traders a trusted platform for safe and secure crypto transactions.

6. AltCoinTrader

AltCoinTrader is a South Africa-based crypto exchange designed specifically for local users. It supports ZAR deposits and withdrawals, making it highly accessible. The platform offers around 40+ cryptocurrencies and is known for low fees and simple trading tools.

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Pros and Cons

What is AltCoinTrader and how does it work in South Africa?

AltCoinTrader is a South African cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to buy, sell, and trade digital assets using local currency. It supports ZAR deposits and withdrawals, making it convenient for local traders seeking easy access to crypto markets.

Is AltCoinTrader safe to use for crypto trading?

AltCoinTrader is considered safe due to its use of security measures such as two-factor authentication and cold storage. While it follows local compliance practices, users should still apply personal security precautions and understand the risks associated with cryptocurrency trading.

7. Crypto.com

Crypto.comis a global exchange offering access to 400+ cryptocurrencies and a wide ecosystem including staking, crypto cards, and DeFi services. It is available to South African users, providing advanced trading features and competitive fee structures.

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Pros and Cons

What features does Crypto.com offer to cryptocurrency traders?

Crypto.com offers a wide range of features, including spot trading, staking, crypto cards, and DeFi services. It supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies and provides a comprehensive ecosystem for both beginners and advanced traders looking for diverse crypto investment options.

Is Crypto.com a secure cryptocurrency exchange?

Crypto.com is considered secure due to its strong focus on compliance, cold storage, and multi-layered security systems. It also provides insurance coverage for digital assets, giving users additional confidence when storing and trading cryptocurrencies on the platform.

8. Bybit

Bybit is a fast-growing exchange popular for derivatives and advanced trading tools. South African traders use it for futures, leverage trading, and deep liquidity, although it is more suited for experienced users rather than beginners.

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Pros and Cons

What makes Bybit popular among cryptocurrency traders?

Bybit is popular among cryptocurrency traders due to its advanced trading tools, derivatives markets, and high liquidity. It offers leverage trading and fast execution, making it suitable for experienced users who want to engage in more complex trading strategies.

Is Bybit suitable for beginner crypto traders?

Bybit may not be ideal for beginners because it focuses heavily on derivatives and leveraged trading. New users might find the platform complex, and should first understand trading risks before using the advanced features offered by this cryptocurrency exchange.

9. Gemini

Gemini is a US-based exchange focused on security and regulatory compliance. It offers over 100 cryptocurrencies and is widely trusted for asset protection, making it a strong choice for long-term investors rather than active traders.

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Pros and Cons

What makes Gemini different from other crypto exchanges?

Gemini stands out for its strong regulatory compliance and focus on security. It offers a user-friendly platform with insured custody services, making it appealing to long-term investors who prioritize safety and transparency when trading or holding cryptocurrencies.

Is Gemini a safe platform for storing cryptocurrency?

Gemini is considered one of the safest cryptocurrency exchanges due to its regulatory framework, insured custody, and robust security infrastructure. It uses cold storage and strict compliance measures, providing users with a secure environment for storing digital assets.

10. Yellow Card

Yellow Card is an Africa-focused crypto exchange designed for easy fiat-to-crypto access. It supports local payment methods and is particularly useful for beginners in South Africa looking for simple buying and selling of cryptocurrencies.

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Pros and Cons

What is a Yellow Card and how does it work in Africa?

Yellow Card is an Africa-focused cryptocurrency exchange that enables users to buy and sell crypto using local payment methods. It simplifies access to digital assets, making it especially useful for beginners entering the cryptocurrency market across African countries.

Is Yellow Card a good option for beginners in crypto?

Yellow Card is a good option for beginners because it offers a simple interface and supports local currencies. Its focus on accessibility and ease of use makes it ideal for users who want to start trading cryptocurrency without complex tools.

Conclusion

The best centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) for South Africans- VALR, Binance, Kraken, Coinbase, and Luno- each bring unique strengths to the table. VALR and Luno stand out for their seamless ZAR integration and local convenience, while Binance and Kraken cater to traders seeking advanced tools and global market access. Coinbase, on the other hand, remains a trusted entry point for beginners thanks to its simple interface and strong security. Choosing the right exchange ultimately depends on your trading goals, whether it’s local accessibility, low fees, advanced features, or a beginner-friendly experience.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a CEX crypto exchange?

A CEX crypto exchange, or centralized crypto exchange, is a crypto trading platform managed by a company. It allows users to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies through a simple online account. These exchanges usually handle the order matching, deposits, withdrawals, and security tools, which makes them easier for beginners than fully decentralized platforms.

How does a CEX crypto exchange work?

A CEX works by connecting buyers and sellers through its own trading system. Users deposit money or crypto into their exchange account, choose the coin they want to buy or sell, and place a trade through the platform. The exchange manages the transaction process, keeps account records, and often provides extra tools like charts, wallets, and mobile apps.

Are CEX crypto exchanges safe to use?

CEX crypto exchanges can be safe when they have strong security features, transparent fees, and a good reputation. Users should look for two-factor authentication, cold storage, withdrawal protection, and clear account verification processes. Even then, crypto always carries risk, so it is important not to leave large amounts on an exchange unless you understand the risks.

What is the best CEX crypto exchange for beginners?

The best CEX crypto exchange for beginners is usually one that is simple to use, has clear fees, supports easy deposits, and offers popular coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Beginners should also choose a platform with good customer support, strong security, and learning tools that explain how crypto trading works in plain language.

Can I buy Bitcoin on a CEX crypto exchange?

Yes, most CEX crypto exchanges allow users to buy Bitcoin directly. Many platforms let beginners buy Bitcoin using a bank card, bank transfer, or other supported payment methods. The process is usually simple, with a quick buy option where users enter the amount they want to spend and confirm the purchase.

Do I own my crypto on a CEX exchange?

Yes, you can own crypto bought through a CEX, but the exchange usually holds it in a custodial wallet on your behalf. This means you control it through your exchange account, but the private keys are managed by the platform. Some users later move their crypto to a personal wallet for more control.

What fees do CEX crypto exchanges charge?

CEX crypto exchanges may charge trading fees, deposit fees, withdrawal fees, and sometimes spread fees on quick buy transactions. The exact cost depends on the platform and payment method used. Beginners should always check the fee page before trading, because a low trading fee does not always mean the full transaction is cheap.

What is the difference between a CEX and a DEX?

A CEX is managed by a central company and usually offers easier account setup, customer support, fiat deposits, and beginner-friendly tools. A DEX, or decentralized exchange, lets users trade directly from their own crypto wallets without a central company holding their funds. CEX platforms are often easier for beginners, while DEX platforms give users more control.

Do CEX crypto exchanges require verification?

Most major CEX crypto exchanges require identity verification before users can fully trade, deposit, or withdraw funds. This is usually called KYC, or Know Your Customer. Users may need to submit personal details, proof of identity, and sometimes proof of address, depending on the exchange and local regulations.

Can beginners trade safely on CEX crypto exchanges?

Beginners can trade more safely on CEX crypto exchanges by starting small, using two-factor authentication, avoiding high-risk products, and learning the basics before making large trades. It is also smart to use well-known exchanges, check fees carefully, and never invest money that you cannot afford to lose.