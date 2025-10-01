Capitec announced that its preference shareholders approved amendments to the terms of the preference shares at a general meeting held electronically on 30 July 2026. The special resolution received 87.33% of votes in favour, representing 150 246 shares, out of a total of 461 996 preference shares in issue. The amendments, detailed in Annexure A of the notice, will become effective upon issuance of a registration certificate by the Prudential Authority.

Shareholders were advised that all the resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 14:30 on Friday, 31 July 2026 at Cavalli Estate, R44 Highway (Strand Road), Somerset West and via electronic communication.

Shareholders were referred to the results of Capitec's annual general meeting (AGM) released on 3 August 2026, confirming the approval of the resolutions proposed at the AGM pertaining to the proposed change of the Company's name to Capitec Ltd.

Preference shareholders were referred to the proposed change of the Company's name to Capitec Ltd. (Name Change). Preference shareholders were reminded that the Name Change will also be applicable to the Capitec preference shares.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares continue to draw attention on the jse, with charts and historical graph data pointing to durable growth and a constructive price forecast. The price today in rands is R4665.47, and traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare immediate cost against the dividend outlook and the broader payout profile, while noting that preference shares are not the main focus here. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code CPI, the live data, and the online process for how to buy through a trading account all support a straightforward trading setup for those assessing prediction, growth, and execution risk.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. (CPI) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Bank Current Price R4665.47 Market Capitalization 536.50bn P/E Ratio 31.64 Dividend Yield 1.73 Trading Volume (Live Data) 11 093 Recent Price Change 0.96 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:01:22

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R4665.47, up 0.96 from the previous close Market Cap 536.50bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 31.64, suggesting fair valuation to premium pricing Dividend Yield 1.73, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by 11 093 in live trading volume

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains supported by the measured rise in price, the large market capitalisation, and steady liquidity on the JSE. The P/E ratio of 31.64 suggests the market is still paying for quality, so upside may depend on earnings delivery, margin discipline, and broader South African banking conditions rather than a sharp re-rating.

A softer tone would likely emerge only if volume weakens materially or if banking-sector sentiment turns defensive. For now, the data points to a stable trading bias, with investors watching whether price can hold above the current R4665.47 level.

FAQ on Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares are equity in a large JSE-listed South African bank. The current price is R4665.47, market cap is 536.50bn, and the ticker is CPI, reflecting a sizeable financial-services presence.

Q2: How can I buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy CPI on the JSE through a broker or online trading account. Based on the live data, the price per share is R4665.47, so any purchase will depend on available capital, fees, and execution timing.

Q3: What affects the price of Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is shaped by its banking sector exposure, earnings quality, market cap of 536.50bn, and trading volume of 11 093. The recent 0.96 rise and P/E of 31.64 also help frame investor expectations.

Q4: Does Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.73, which signals an ongoing dividend profile. At R4665.47 per share, income investors may view the payout as supportive, although the yield is not especially high.

Q5: How can I track my Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track CPI through your trading account, JSE market data, and broker statements. Monitor the current price of R4665.47, the 0.96 move, the 11 093 volume, and the 1.73 dividend yield to stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R4665.47 level, the 31.64 P/E ratio, the large 536.50bn market cap, and live trading volume of 11 093. Those figures suggest active interest, but not extreme volatility.

Q7: Is Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: It may suit investors who want exposure to a strong JSE bank with a 536.50bn market cap and dividend yield of 1.73. The price at R4665.47 and P/E of 31.64 suggest quality, but valuation is not cheap.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a modest 0.96 rise to R4665.47, which keeps CPI on the radar for active buyers. Whether to buy now depends on your risk limit, because the 31.64 P/E implies an already rich market price.

Q9: How much does one Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share costs R4665.47 today. That price per share is backed by a 536.50bn market cap, a 31.64 P/E ratio, and a dividend yield of 1.73 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell CPI, use your broker or online trading account and place a sell order at the current market price of R4665.47. The live volume of 11 093 suggests there is active market liquidity for execution.

How to Buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker that gives access to the JSE.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification so your profile is approved for trade activity.

Review the trading dashboard and get familiar with order types, price displays, and portfolio tools.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for CPI using the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.