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Capitec Ltd. JSE: CPI
R4 667.64 ▲ 46.58 (1.01%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
4 619.89
Prev close
4 667.64
Day range
4 603.87 - 4 697.36
Volume
145 536
52-wk range
4 600.36 – 4 845.47
Market cap
541.91bn
P/E Ratio
31.96
EPS (ZARc)
14 606.00
Dividend Yield
1.71%
DPS (ZARc)
7 980 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap541.91bn
EPS14 606.00
P/E ratio31.96
Div. yield1.71%
DPS7 980 (cps)
Issued shares116.10m
52-week range
R 4 600.36 R 4 845.47
R4 667.64
Price overview
Open4 619.89
Previous close4 667.64
Day range4 603.87 - 4 697.36
Volume145 536
52-week range4 600.36 – 4 845.47
Change▲ 46.58 (1.01%)
P/E ratio31.96
EPS14 606.00
Dividend7 980 (cps)
Dividend yield1.71%
Important dates
  • Aug 2025 Interim
    Released 1 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 26.2 ZAR
    Decl 1 Oct 2025, LDT 21 Oct 2025
  • Interim Div 26.2 ZAR
    Decl 1 Oct 2025, Pay 27 Oct 2025
  • Feb 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Feb 2026 Final
    Released 22 Apr 2026
  • Final Div 53.6 ZAR
    Decl 22 Apr 2026, LDT 12 May 2026
  • Final Div 53.6 ZAR
    Decl 22 Apr 2026, Pay 18 May 2026
  • Aug 2026
    Half Year
  • Aug 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 1 Oct
  • Next Expected Interim Div 26.2 ZAR
    Decl 1 Oct 2026, LDT 21 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 26.2 ZAR
    Decl 1 Oct 2026, Pay 27 Oct 2026
  • Feb 2027
    Next Year End
  • Feb 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 22 Apr
  • Next Expected Final Div 53.6 ZAR
    Decl 22 Apr 2027, LDT 12 May 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 53.6 ZAR
    Decl 22 Apr 2027, Pay 18 May 2027
  • 30 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Aug 2027
    Half Year
Financial results
ZAR million Feb 26 Feb 25
Total Income 32 182.70 25 967.80
Attributable Income 16 833.40 13 742.20
Market Cap (ZARm) 550 724.20 356 933.90
EPS (ZARc) 14 590 11 911
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 14 606 11 912
DPS (ZARc) 7 980 6 510
Latest SENS announcements
  • Capitec - name change
    2026-08-04 15:07:05
    Preference shareholders were referred to the proposed change of the Company's name to Capitec Ltd. (Name Change). Preference shareholders were reminded that the Name Change will also be applicable to the Capitec preference shares.
  • Capitec - name change
    2026-08-03 16:21:58
    Shareholders were referred to the results of Capitec's annual general meeting (AGM) released on 3 August 2026, confirming the approval of the resolutions proposed at the AGM pertaining to the proposed change of the Company's name to Capitec Ltd.
  • Capitec - results of annual general meeting
    2026-08-03 16:19:00
    Shareholders were advised that all the resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of the Company's shareholders at the annual general meeting of the Company held at 14:30 on Friday, 31 July 2026 at Cavalli Estate, R44 Highway (Strand Road), Somerset West and via electronic communication.
  • Capitec - results of general meeting
    2026-07-30 14:33:03
    Capitec announced that its preference shareholders approved amendments to the terms of the preference shares at a general meeting held electronically on 30 July 2026. The special resolution received 87.33% of votes in favour, representing 150 246 shares, out of a total of 461 996 preference shares in issue. The amendments, detailed in Annexure A of the notice, will become effective upon issuance of a registration certificate by the Prudential Authority.
  • Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. - Dealing in securities
    2026-07-17 10:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
CAPITEC (CPI) R 4,667.64 +1.01%
FIRSTRAND (FSR) R 96.13 +1.39%
STANBANK (SBK) R 319.15 +0.77%
ABSA (ABG) R 231.47 +1.28%
NEDBANK (NED) R 296.18 +1.3%

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Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares continue to draw attention on the jse, with charts and historical graph data pointing to durable growth and a constructive price forecast. The price today in rands is R4665.47, and traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare immediate cost against the dividend outlook and the broader payout profile, while noting that preference shares are not the main focus here. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code CPI, the live data, and the online process for how to buy through a trading account all support a straightforward trading setup for those assessing prediction, growth, and execution risk.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerCapitec Bank Holdings Ltd. (CPI)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Bank
Current PriceR4665.47
Market Capitalization536.50bn
P/E Ratio31.64
Dividend Yield1.73
Trading Volume (Live Data)11 093
Recent Price Change0.96
Data as of2026-08-28 10:01:22

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR4665.47, up 0.96 from the previous close
Market Cap536.50bn, indicating large market presence
P/E Ratio31.64, suggesting fair valuation to premium pricing
Dividend Yield1.73, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, supported by 11 093 in live trading volume

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains supported by the measured rise in price, the large market capitalisation, and steady liquidity on the JSE. The P/E ratio of 31.64 suggests the market is still paying for quality, so upside may depend on earnings delivery, margin discipline, and broader South African banking conditions rather than a sharp re-rating.

A softer tone would likely emerge only if volume weakens materially or if banking-sector sentiment turns defensive. For now, the data points to a stable trading bias, with investors watching whether price can hold above the current R4665.47 level.

FAQ on Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares are equity in a large JSE-listed South African bank. The current price is R4665.47, market cap is 536.50bn, and the ticker is CPI, reflecting a sizeable financial-services presence.

Q2: How can I buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy CPI on the JSE through a broker or online trading account. Based on the live data, the price per share is R4665.47, so any purchase will depend on available capital, fees, and execution timing.

Q3: What affects the price of Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is shaped by its banking sector exposure, earnings quality, market cap of 536.50bn, and trading volume of 11 093. The recent 0.96 rise and P/E of 31.64 also help frame investor expectations.

Q4: Does Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.73, which signals an ongoing dividend profile. At R4665.47 per share, income investors may view the payout as supportive, although the yield is not especially high.

Q5: How can I track my Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track CPI through your trading account, JSE market data, and broker statements. Monitor the current price of R4665.47, the 0.96 move, the 11 093 volume, and the 1.73 dividend yield to stay updated.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share price?
Answer: The share price is being shaped by the R4665.47 level, the 31.64 P/E ratio, the large 536.50bn market cap, and live trading volume of 11 093. Those figures suggest active interest, but not extreme volatility.

Q7: Is Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: It may suit investors who want exposure to a strong JSE bank with a 536.50bn market cap and dividend yield of 1.73. The price at R4665.47 and P/E of 31.64 suggest quality, but valuation is not cheap.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a modest 0.96 rise to R4665.47, which keeps CPI on the radar for active buyers. Whether to buy now depends on your risk limit, because the 31.64 P/E implies an already rich market price.

Q9: How much does one Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. share costs R4665.47 today. That price per share is backed by a 536.50bn market cap, a 31.64 P/E ratio, and a dividend yield of 1.73 on the JSE.

Q10: How to sell Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell CPI, use your broker or online trading account and place a sell order at the current market price of R4665.47. The live volume of 11 093 suggests there is active market liquidity for execution.

How to Buy Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a regulated broker that gives access to the JSE.

Verify your account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification so your profile is approved for trade activity.

Review the trading dashboard and get familiar with order types, price displays, and portfolio tools.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for CPI using the price per share you’re comfortable with.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Capitec Shares
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