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Compagnie Financière Richemont SA JSE: CFR
R3 880 ▲ 92.01 (2.43%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
3 762.36
Prev close
3 880
Day range
3 762.36 - 3 892.48
Volume
55 597
52-wk range
3 649 – 3 892.48
Market cap
2 085.82bn
P/E Ratio
31.45
EPS (ZARc)
12 337.58
Dividend Yield
1.78%
DPS (ZARc)
6 907 (CHF)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap2 085.82bn
EPS12 337.58
P/E ratio31.45
Div. yield1.78%
DPS6 907 (CHF)
Issued shares537.58m
52-week range
R 3 649 R 3 892.48
R3 880
Price overview
Open3 762.36
Previous close3 880
Day range3 762.36 - 3 892.48
Volume55 597
52-week range3 649 – 3 892.48
Change▲ 92.01 (2.43%)
P/E ratio31.45
EPS12 337.58
Dividend6 907 (CHF)
Dividend yield1.78%
Important dates
  • No upcoming dates.
Financial results
EUR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 22 420 21 399
Attributable Income 3 484 2 751
Market Cap (ZARm) 1 590 495.70 1 704 038.50
EPS (ZARc) 11 923.11 9 640.58
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 12 337.58 13 057.66
DPS (ZARc) 8 999.90 6 583.50
Latest SENS announcements
  • No recent announcements.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
No peers available.

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Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares are trading with firm momentum, and today’s price today in rands of R3843.61 sits near levels that keep the charts and the broader graph in focus for active traders. The latest data supports a measured price forecast and an optimistic prediction for growth, though the buy or sell decision still depends on risk tolerance, the dividend payout profile, and whether preference shares matter to your portfolio. For investors checking for sale opportunities, the share code CFR is easy to search online, and any purchase or trade on the JSE should be handled through a funded trading account after reviewing the cost of entry and the live data before you buy.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Live Share Data

LabelValue
Data as of2026-08-28 10:03:09
Share Name & TickerCompagnie Financière Richemont SA (CFR)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryConsumer Discretionary / Luxury Goods
Current Price3843.61
Market Capitalization2 036.36bn
P/E Ratio30.70
Dividend Yield1.82
Trading Volume (Live Data)3 479
Recent Price Change1.47

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR3843.61, up 1.47 from the previous close
Market Cap2 036.36bn, indicating a large market presence
P/E Ratio30.70, suggesting fair to rich valuation
Dividend Yield1.82, supportive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, based on the recent price change and live volume

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish outlook remains modestly supported while CFR holds above the current price area, with the recent gain and stable dividend yield helping sentiment. The low live volume suggests traders should watch for confirmation before chasing continuation, as luxury-sector demand and broader consumer conditions can quickly influence near-term momentum.

FAQ on Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Shares

Q1: What are Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares?
Answer: They are JSE-listed shares in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA under ticker CFR. The latest data shows a price of R3843.61, a market capitalization of 2 036.36bn, and a P/E ratio of 30.70, which positions the shares in a premium valuation band.

Q2: How can I buy Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares?
Answer: To buy CFR shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, fund it, and place an order at the current price per share or through a limit order. The live price is R3843.61, and the share trades under code CFR on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Q3: What affects the price of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by volume, valuation, sector sentiment, and dividend expectations. Today’s live data shows a price of R3843.61, volume of 3 479, and a recent change of 1.47, all of which can shape short-term trade conditions.

Q4: Does Compagnie Financière Richemont SA pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.82. That suggests the shares offer income potential, although the actual payout size can vary over time. At R3843.61 per share, investors often compare yield with valuation before they purchase.

Q5: How can I track my Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track CFR shares through your brokerage platform, where the live price, trading volume, and dividend yield are displayed. The current price is R3843.61, volume is 3 479, and the yield is 1.82, making monitoring straightforward.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Compagnie Financière Richemont SA share price?
Answer: Key factors include the current price of R3843.61, the 1.47 recent move, and the 3 479 live trading volume. The 30.70 P/E ratio and 1.82 dividend yield also shape investor expectations around value and income.

Q7: Is Compagnie Financière Richemont SA a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live figures, CFR may suit investors seeking a large-cap JSE share with dividend support and premium positioning. However, a 30.70 P/E ratio means buyers should assess whether R3843.61 offers acceptable value before they purchase.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows CFR at R3843.61 with a 1.47 rise, which may appeal to momentum-focused buyers. Still, the modest volume of 3 479 and the 30.70 P/E ratio suggest caution, especially for traders seeking immediate value.

Q9: How much does one Compagnie Financière Richemont SA share cost?
Answer: One Compagnie Financière Richemont SA share costs R3843.61 today. That price per share sits alongside a market capitalization of 2 036.36bn and a dividend yield of 1.82, giving investors a clear snapshot of current market pricing.

Q10: How to sell Compagnie Financière Richemont SA shares?
Answer: To sell CFR shares, log into your trading account, select the JSE-listed share code CFR, and place a sell order at market or limit levels. With the current price at R3843.61, sellers can use live pricing to guide execution.

How to Buy Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account using email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the dashboard and order tools.

Deposit cash into the trading account.

Search for CFR and place your trade or purchase order.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA Actionable Financial Advice

Given Compagnie Financière Richemont SA's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Richemont Shares
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