MTN Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: MTN Group Ltd. price forecast remains anchored by the latest data, with charts and the historical graph pointing to steady growth rather than a sharp swing. At a price today in rands of R191.12, the buy or sell debate hinges on dividend payout quality, preference shares context, and the for sale valuation on the JSE. Investors weighing cost can assess how to buy online through a trading account, using the share code and live data for trading decisions and prediction checks against the current graph.

MTN Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:58:15 Share Name & Ticker MTN Group Ltd. (MTN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Telecommunications / Wireless Telecommunications Current Price 191.12 Market Capitalization 345.28bn P/E Ratio 15.23 Dividend Yield 2.66 Trading Volume (Live Data) 243 624 Recent Price Change 1.5

MTN Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R191.12, up 1.5 from the previous close Market Cap R345.28bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 15.23, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 2.66, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by active trading volume of 243 624

MTN Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish to neutral in the short term: the recent price change of 1.5 and solid live volume suggest buyers are still participating, while the 15.23 P/E keeps valuation grounded. A sustained move above the current price may invite follow-through, but the latest data does not support a strong speculative call.

FAQ on MTN Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are MTN Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: MTN Group Ltd. shares are equity securities in the JSE-listed telecommunications company. With a market capitalisation of 345.28bn and a current price of 191.12, they represent ownership in a large-cap business trading actively under the MTN ticker.

Q2: How can I buy MTN Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy MTN Group Ltd. shares through a JSE-enabled trading account using the MTN ticker. At 191.12 per share, the live price helps you decide order size, while the 243 624 volume shows the share is actively tradeable today.

Q3: What affects the price of MTN Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price is influenced by the 191.12 trading level, the 1.5 recent change, the 15.23 P/E ratio, and live volume of 243 624. Market cap of 345.28bn also signals strong size, which can affect liquidity and investor sentiment.

Q4: Does MTN Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 2.66, which indicates the share pays income to shareholders. That yield sits alongside the 191.12 price per share and may matter to investors comparing income potential with growth and valuation on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my MTN Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your MTN holdings by monitoring the MTN ticker, current price of 191.12, dividend yield of 2.66, and trading volume of 243 624. A JSE-linked portfolio dashboard or trading account lets you follow price moves and income updates efficiently.

Q6: What factors are affecting the MTN Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price reflects the 191.12 level, the 1.5 recent move, fair-valued 15.23 P/E, and active volume of 243 624. Its 345.28bn market cap and telecommunications sector profile also support stable liquidity and regular investor attention.

Q7: Is MTN Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on current data, MTN Group Ltd. looks reasonably priced at 191.12 with a 15.23 P/E and 2.66 dividend yield. The 345.28bn market cap suggests scale, while 243 624 volume indicates liquidity. That combination can suit patient JSE investors.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy MTN Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows a 191.12 price, a 1.5 gain, and 243 624 shares traded, which may support a measured buy decision. The 15.23 P/E and 2.66 dividend yield suggest balance, but entry timing should still follow your risk rules.

Q9: How much does one MTN Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One MTN Group Ltd. share costs 191.12 today. That price per share sits alongside a 345.28bn market cap, a 15.23 P/E ratio, and a 2.66 dividend yield, giving investors a quick snapshot of value and income potential.

Q10: How to sell MTN Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell MTN Group Ltd. shares, place a sell order through a JSE trading account using the MTN ticker. The live price is 191.12, and the active volume of 243 624 suggests there is enough market activity to support orderly execution.

How to Buy MTN Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

MTN Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given MTN Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.