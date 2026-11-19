Forex trading webinars offer a convenient way to learn about currencies, technical analysis, trading platforms, and market strategies without attending classes in person. Some are designed for complete beginners, while others examine live price charts, central bank decisions, and advanced risk management.

Upcoming Forex Trading Webinars

Pre-Market Trading: Failed Breakouts & Reversal Setups Andria Pichidi — HFM more info ⌄ A breakout does not always mean continuation. Discover how a move beyond the pre-market high or low can fail, reclaim the level and potentially signal a reversal. This webinar breaks down the key confirmation stages, from the opening range and new price extreme to the reclaim of the pre-market level, and shows how to approach bullish and bearish setups. 04 DAYS 04 HOURS 53 MINUTES 43 SECONDS Register Now

What are Forex Trading Webinars?

Forex trading webinars are live online educational sessions where traders learn forex strategies, chart analysis, trading psychology, and market trends from experienced traders and brokers. Most webinars are free and include live Q&A sessions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Upcoming Forex Trading Webinars overview

Free Forex Trading Webinars

Free forex trading webinars give traders access to educational sessions without paying tuition or purchasing a trading course. They commonly cover currency pairs, chart patterns, technical indicators, trading psychology, and risk management.

Many brokers include webinars as part of their educational services. That does not automatically mean you need to deposit money to attend. Depending on the organiser, you may only need to register with your email address, while other programmes are restricted to clients.

The biggest advantage is accessibility. You can explore a topic, ask questions where live interaction is available, and decide whether the presenter explains concepts in a way you understand.

Free Forex Webinar Providers Compared

Provider Educational resources Live webinar availability Cost HFM Forex, strategies, indicators and risk management Confirmed upcoming sessions Advertised as free FXCM Market commentary, trading education and analysis Recurring weekday programme advertised Free educational webinars IC Markets Live market analysis and educational webinars Upcoming calendar available Check session terms IG Group IG Academy, market education and recorded sessions No upcoming sessions shown on checked calendar Free Academy resources Pepperstone Strategy, trading psychology and market webinars No upcoming sessions shown on checked calendar Recorded education available

Live Forex Webinars for Beginners

Live forex webinars for beginners help new traders understand how the forex market works through real-time lessons and market examples.

These webinars usually cover trading basics, chart reading, trading psychology, and how to use platforms like MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Best Online Trading Webinars

The best online trading webinars combine expert market analysis, strategy education, and interactive learning sessions.

Traders can attend webinars covering forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto markets from anywhere in the world.

Feature Description 🌍Global Access Traders can join webinars from anywhere in the world using desktop or mobile devices. 📈Live Market Analysis Webinars often include real-time chart analysis and market insights from professionals. 🎓Educational Content Covers forex, stocks, indices, commodities, and crypto trading topics. 💻Interactive Learning Traders can ask questions during live sessions and participate in discussions. 🛠️Platform Tutorials Many webinars include MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 training sessions. 📊Trading Strategies Learn scalping, swing trading, day trading, and risk management techniques. 🧠Trading Psychology Understand emotional discipline and decision-making during market volatility. 📅Flexible Scheduling Many brokers offer daily, weekly, and recorded webinar sessions. 💰Free Learning Opportunities Most online trading webinars are free through regulated brokers. 📱Multi-Device Support Accessible on laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Forex Education Webinars South Africa

Forex education webinars in South Africa are designed for local traders looking to learn forex trading in a regulated and practical environment.

Many webinars focus on FSCA-regulated brokers, local payment methods, and trading during South African market hours.

Weekly Forex Market Webinars

Weekly forex market webinars provide traders with regular updates on market trends, economic events, and trading opportunities.

These sessions help traders prepare for upcoming market volatility and improve their weekly trading plans.

Beginner vs Advanced Forex Webinars

Beginner Webinars Advanced Webinars 🎯 Focus Basics Strategy refinement 📚 Topics Forex fundamentals Multi-timeframe analysis ⚠️ Risk Level Low Higher 🛠️ Tools MT4 basics Advanced indicators 📈 Trading Style Simple setups Institutional concepts

Forex Strategy Webinars

Forex strategy webinars focus on teaching traders how to build and apply trading systems using technical indicators, price action, and market analysis.

These webinars are often aimed at intermediate and advanced traders looking to improve consistency.

MetaTrader Webinar Tutorials

MetaTrader webinar tutorials help traders learn how to use the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms effectively.

These tutorials usually include chart setup, indicator installation, order placement, and automated trading basics.

Feature Description 📊 Platform Coverage MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 🎯 Main Focus Trading platform education 🧠 Skill Level Beginner to Advanced 📈 Topics Covered Charts, indicators, Expert Advisors, order management 💻 Webinar Format Live online sessions and recorded tutorials 👨‍💼 Best For Traders learning MT4 or MT5 ❓ Interactive Sessions Usually includes live Q&A 💰 Access Cost Mostly free through brokers 🛠️ Trading Tools Explained Technical indicators and automated trading 📱 Device Support Desktop, mobile, and web platforms ⏱️ Typical Duration 30 minutes to 2 hours ✅ Key Benefit Helps traders use MetaTrader more efficiently

Best Forex Webinar Brokers

The best forex webinar brokers provide traders with live educational sessions, market analysis, trading strategies, and platform tutorials designed for all experience levels.

Many leading brokers offer free webinars hosted by professional analysts and experienced traders to help clients improve their trading skills and market understanding.

How to Join a Forex Trading Webinar

Choose a regulated forex broker Register for the webinar Download Zoom or webinar software Prepare trading questions Attend live sessions Review webinar recordings

Topics Covered in Forex Trading Webinars

Webinar Topic Description 📊Technical Analysis Webinars Learn chart analysis, indicators, trends, and support and resistance trading techniques. 🕯️Candlestick Pattern Trading Webinars Understand bullish and bearish candlestick formations used in forex trading. 🛡️Risk Management Forex Webinars Discover how to manage losses, protect capital, and control trading risks. 📈Forex Trading Strategy Webinars Explore breakout trading, trend trading, and price action strategies. 🧠Trading Psychology Webinars Improve emotional discipline, confidence, patience, and trading mindset. 🌍Fundamental Analysis Webinars Learn how economic data and global events influence forex markets. 📰Economic News Trading Webinars Understand how traders react to major economic announcements and news events. ⚡Scalping Forex Webinars Learn short-term trading strategies focused on quick market movements. 📉Swing Trading Webinars Discover medium-term trading strategies based on market trends and momentum. 💻MetaTrader Webinar Tutorials Learn how to use MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 trading platforms effectively. 👥Copy Trading Webinars Explore how copy trading platforms allow investors to follow experienced traders. 🥇Gold Trading Webinars Understand how traders analyze and trade gold during volatile market conditions. 🇺🇸NASDAQ Trading Webinars Learn strategies for trading NASDAQ indices and technology stocks. ₿Crypto CFD Trading Webinars Discover how cryptocurrency CFDs work and how traders speculate on digital assets.

Conclusion

Upcoming forex trading webinars offer one of the most accessible and effective ways for traders to stay informed, sharpen their skills, and learn directly from experienced market analysts in real time. Whether hosted by brokers or independent educators, these sessions provide valuable insights into market trends, trading strategies, technical analysis, and risk management.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a forex trading webinar?

A forex trading webinar is a live online session where traders learn about the forex market, trading strategies, technical analysis, and risk management from experienced traders or brokers. Most webinars include live chart analysis and real market discussions.

Are forex webinars free?

Yes, many forex webinars are completely free. Most regulated brokers offer free educational webinars to help traders improve their skills, although some advanced or mentorship-based webinars may require payment.

Can beginners join forex webinars?

Absolutely. Many forex webinars are designed specifically for beginners and cover the basics of trading, chart reading, MetaTrader platforms, and simple trading strategies in an easy-to-understand way.

Which brokers offer live webinars?

Many well-known forex brokers offer live webinars, including IG Markets, XM, HFM, AvaTrade, Pepperstone, IC Markets, FP Markets, and Exness. These webinars usually cover market analysis, trading education, and platform tutorials.

Are webinar recordings available?

Yes, many brokers provide recorded webinar sessions that traders can watch later. This helps traders learn at their own pace and revisit important trading concepts whenever needed.

How long do webinars last?

Most forex trading webinars last between 30 minutes and 2 hours, depending on the topic and level of detail covered during the session.

Can I ask questions during webinars?

Yes. Most live forex webinars include interactive Q&A sessions where traders can ask questions directly to the presenter or market analyst during the webinar.

Do webinars help improve trading?

Forex webinars can help traders improve their market understanding, technical analysis skills, risk management, and trading discipline. They are especially useful for beginners looking to build confidence in live market conditions.

What platform is used for forex webinars?

Forex webinars are usually hosted on platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, or broker-specific webinar portals. Some brokers also stream webinars directly through their websites.

Are forex webinars available in South Africa?

Yes, forex webinars are widely available in South Africa. Many FSCA-regulated and international brokers provide live and recorded webinars tailored for South African traders and local market conditions.