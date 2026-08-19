The 10 Best Forex Brokers with a Cent Account in South Africa are Exness, HFM, LiteFinance, JustMarkets, InstaForex, RoboForex, SuperFin, Vantage Markets, XS.com, and Headway.

A cent account is pretty straightforward. Instead of showing your balance mainly in dollars, the platform displays it in cents.

Deposit $10, for example, and your account may show a balance of 1,000 USC.

That doesn't mean you've somehow turned $10 into $1,000. The money is still worth $10. It's simply being displayed in cents.

The real benefit is position sizing.

Cent accounts let you trade much smaller amounts than you normally would on a standard account. That makes them useful if you're moving from demo to live trading and don't want to jump straight into normal position sizes.

They're also handy for testing an Expert Advisor with real market conditions or getting used to spreads, slippage, and the feeling of having actual money on the line.

You still have real risk. It's just easier to keep that risk small.

What are Cent Accounts in South Africa?

In South Africa, cent accounts are a particular kind of forex trading account where the balance is expressed in cents as opposed to other common currency units. A $10 deposit, for instance, will appear in the trading account as 1,000 cents.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What is the minimum deposit for a Cent Account?

Minimum deposits vary by broker, typically between USD 1 and USD 50 (approximately ZAR 18 to ZAR 928), depending on the platform and account type.

10 Best Forex Brokers with a Cent Account - A Comparison

10 Best Forex Brokers with a Cent Account (2026)

Exness — Best Overall Cent Account Broker for South Africans HFM — Best No-Minimum-Deposit Cent Account LiteFinance — Best Cent Account Explicitly Available in South Africa JustMarkets — Best Beginner-Friendly Standard Cent Account InstaForex — Best $1 Cent Account for Beginners RoboForex — Best ProCent Account for EA and Strategy Testing SuperFin — Best Cent Account with MT4 and MT5 Support Vantage Markets — Best Cent Account for Multi-Asset CFD Access XS.com — Best MT5 Cent Account with No Minimum Deposit Headway — Best $1 Cent Account with Broad Market Access

1. Exness

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Exness is one of the top Cent account brokers for South Africans. Apart from its FSCA regulations and ZAR Accounts, beginners can access 24/7 customer support, educational materials, and user-friendly platforms. Exness is known for its instant withdrawals, localized payment methods, and fast execution speeds.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 10 / 185 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 0.3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to Unlimited 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed 0.01 seconds on average 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts From 0.01 lots in cents 🌍 Account Base Currencies Over 50 (including ZAR) 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local payment solutions) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutions There is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered Traders can choose between several retail investor accounts Exness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals

Does Exness offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, Exness provides a Standard Cent Account with a minimum deposit as low as $10, perfect for beginners who want to trade micro lots with low capital and minimal risk.

Is Exness regulated in South Africa?

Exness is regulated by the FSCA and is licensed by reputable bodies like the FSA Seychelles and CySEC, offering global credibility and client protection.

2. HF Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM offers South Africans a low-risk, accessible way to participate in forex and CFD instruments. HFM doesn’t require a minimum deposit when registering a Cent account, but it requires no minimum deposit to start trading. HFM’s Cent account can be used on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the HF app – allowing you to trade from anywhere, anytime. HFM also applies negative balance protection on the Cent account to avoid you losing more than you deposit should the market turn against your position.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 0 / 0 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 1.2 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:2000 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed 0.01 seconds 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts Not specified 🌍 Account Base Currencies USC on Cent 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrency) 🏅Cent account Yes ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

What is the minimum deposit for HFM’s Micro Account?

The minimum deposit for HFM’s Micro Account is $0, allowing new traders in South Africa to start trading with limited risk and small capital.

Is HFM regulated by the FSCA?

Yes, HFM is fully licensed by the FSCA in South Africa, ensuring a regulated and secure trading environment for local clients.

3. BDSwiss

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA. Start Trading Read Review

BDSwiss’ cent account gives South African real-market experience without significant capital through its cent account. There’s a low minimum deposit, and you can use MetaTrader 4 and 5 to trade different markets. ZAR is a supported currency, and BDSwiss allows you to choose from flexible payment methods to fund and withdraw.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 10 / 185 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 1.6 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:2000 💵 Commission Structure $2 on indices, 0.15% on shares ⚡ Execution Speed From 0.08 seconds 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts Cent lots 🌍 Account Base Currencies ZAR, VND, MYR, THB, PHP, IDR 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes, interest-free for up to 10 days ✅ Regulation by FSCA No 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, mobile payments) 🏅Cent account Yes ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast execution speeds from 0.08 seconds No investor compensation scheme for South Africans Supports both MT4 and MT5 for cent accounts Spreads from 1.6 pips are higher than some competitors

Does BDSwiss offer a Micro or Cent Account?

No, BDSwiss does not offer a Cent Account. However, its Classic Account allows low minimum deposits and flexible trade sizes, suitable for beginners with some experience.

Is BDSwiss regulated in South Africa?

Yes, BDSwiss is FSCA-regulated, providing a safe and legally compliant trading environment for South African traders, with transparent pricing and local support.

4. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets’ cent account stands out with its competitively low spreads, especially compared to other brokers. South Africans can deposit, withdraw, and open accounts in ZAR, cutting out currency conversion fees. JustMarkets has 24/7 customer support and supports flexible payment methods. Leverage on the cent account goes up to 1:3000, allowing you to trade larger positions despite the low minimum deposit required.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 10 / 185 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 0.3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:3000 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed Market execution 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts Not specified 🌍 Account Base Currencies ZAR, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, IDR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency) 🏅Cent account ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons ZAR-denominated cent accounts available Some withdrawal methods may have third-party fees High leverage up to 1:3000 Customer support response times can vary Local deposit and withdrawal options supported Inactivity fee applies after 150 days Copy trading platform integrated Limited CFDs compared to some brokers

Does JustMarkets offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, JustMarkets offers a Cent Account with a $10 minimum deposit, designed for new traders looking to practice strategies in a low-risk environment.

Is JustMarkets safe for South African traders?

JustMarkets is not FSCA-regulated but is licensed offshore. Traders should ensure they use proper risk management when tradingwith international brokers.

5. InstaForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC Start Trading Read Review

InstaForex offers two-cent account options, namely Cent. Standard and Cent. Eurica account types operate on fixed spreads. InstaForex allows you to register an account with a $1 minimum deposit. InstaForex is reputable and, while not regulated by the FSCA, offers a safe and transparent trading environment.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 1 / 18 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts Fixed from 3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:1000 💵 Commission Structure No commission on Cent.Standard, 0.03% - 0.07% on Cent.Eurica ⚡ Execution Speed Near instant 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, WebTrader, MobileTrader 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts Varies 🌍 Account Base Currencies USD cents, EUR cents 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA No 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fixed spreads for predictable costs High withdrawal fees on some payment methods Instant order execution speeds Fixed spreads from 3 pips are wide compared to some brokers A low $1 minimum deposit No ZAR-denominated cent accounts Swap-free option available No cash back or loyalty rewards for Cent account users

What is the minimum deposit for InstaForex Cent Accounts?

InstaForex offers Cent Accounts starting at $1, allowing small trades using real money. It's suited for beginners and traders testing automated strategies.

Is InstaForex regulated in South Africa?

InstaForex is not FSCA-licensed, but operates under offshore regulation. South African traders can still access services, but shouldtrade with awareness of regulatory limitations.

6. RoboForex

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Features

RoboForex offers a cent account under its ProCent account type. The account allows trading with leverage up to 1:2000, giving traders flexibility in position sizing. RoboForex supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, along with a proprietary trading platform. RoboForex also offers a cashback program where traders can earn rebates according to their trading volumes. South Africans can deposit and withdraw using local payment methods, and there are two zero-fee withdrawals a month.

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 10 / 185 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 1.3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:2000 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed Market execution, under 1 second 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, R StocksTrader 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts 0.01 - 10,000 cent lots 🌍 Account Base Currencies USD cents, EUR cents 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA No 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons Excellent Asset Selection Limited Crypto Selection Wide range of trading instruments (12,000+) High leverage can increase risk for inexperienced traders. Low minimum deposit (starting at $10 USD) Withdrawal fees can be higher for certain methods. High leverage available (up to 1:2000) Limited regulatory oversight for some regions. CopyFX platform for copy trading Bonus programs may be restricted in certain regions. Fast account setup and funding options Customer support response can be slow during busy times. Offers VPS hosting for automated trading Not available to U.S. clients due to regulations. Free demo accounts available High inactivity fees for dormant accounts. Tight spreads on ECN accounts Spreads on standard accounts can be wider. Regular bonuses and promotions Bonus conditions may be complex to fulfill.

Does RoboForex offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, RoboForex’s ProCent Account lets users trade micro lots with as little as $10, ideal for beginners and strategy testing with low capital.

Can South Africans use RoboForex?

Yes, South Africans can use RoboForex, but it is not FSCA-regulated. It is licensed by the IFSC in Belize and provides international trading access

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7. SuperFin

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: IFSC Start Trading Read Review

SuperFin offers a Micro Cent account with fixed spreads and a minimum deposit of just $50. SuperForex currently only offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary app. South Africans can use leverage up to 1:1000 on the cent account and expect spreads from 3 pips. SuperForex integrates copy trading into its ecosystem, and the deposit and withdrawal options include local bank transfers and e-wallets with instant funding options.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 1 / 18 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts Fixed from 3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:1000 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed Market instant execution 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, SuperForex App 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts 10,000 cents per lot 🌍 Account Base Currencies USD cents, EUR cents, ZAR cents 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA No 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto wallets) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons A low $1 minimum deposit No FSCA regulation for South African traders Copy trading integration No MetaTrader 5 support High leverage up to 1:1000 Withdrawal fees vary between 0.5% and 5% Instant deposits and multiple local payment methods Customer support lacks direct phone contact

Does SuperFin have a Cent Account?

Yes, SuperFin offers a Micro Account with a low deposit starting from $50, catering to beginner traders seeking small trade volumes.

Is SuperFin available in South Africa?

Yes, SuperFin accepts South African traders, though it is not regulated by the FSCA. It is licensed offshore under the IFSC in Belize.

8. Vantage Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Vantage Markets offers a cent account under its Standard STP account type, where you can trade micro-lots and benefit from competitive spreads. The cent account is commission-free and offers access to several financial instruments. Vantage stands out because of its fast execution using the Equinix Fibre Optic Network and negative balance protection that protects your capital. There are also local deposit and withdrawal options for easy account fund management.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 50 / 928 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 1.1 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:500 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed Lightning fast (via Equinix Fibre Optic Network) 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, ProTrader, TradingView 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts Micro-lots available 🌍 Account Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, SGD, NZD, JPY, HKD, PLN 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage up to 1:500 The minimum deposit of $50 is higher than some competitors Fast execution via Equinix Fibre Optic Network No fixed spread option on cent accounts Supports MT4, MT5, and ProTrader No ZAR-denominated cent accounts Negative balance protection included Withdrawal fees apply to international bank wires

Does Vantage offer Cent Accounts?

Vantage does offer Cent Accounts for micro-lot trading and is beginner-friendly with a $50 minimum deposit.

Is Vantage Markets regulated for South Africans?

Vantage is FSCA-regulated, and it is licensed by ASIC, ensuring strong global compliance and security for international traders.

9. XS.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

XS.com’s Cent Account is available for smaller trading volumes and offers leverage up to 1:1000. XS doesn’t charge any commissions on this account, and you still benefit from instant execution. XS.com offers multilingual 24/7 customer support, and traders can use flexible payment methods to fund their accounts.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from 0 ZAR ($0) 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts 0.1 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability 1:1000 💵 Commission Structure From $0 per lot (depends on account type) ⚡ Execution Speed Market Execution, low latency 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5, WebTrader, Mobile 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts 0.01 – 50 lots (micro/mini positions) 🌍 Account Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes, FSCA regulated 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Commission-free trading ZAR deposits require conversion No minimum deposit required No FSCA regulation Instant execution speeds Limited trading instruments on Cent Account 24/7 multilingual customer support No local payment methods like OZOW or EFT

Does XS.com offer a Micro Account?

Yes, XS.com offers a Micro Account designed for new traders with low minimum deposit requirements, ideal for practicing with minimal capital risk.

Is XS.com a safe broker for South Africans?

XS.com is not FSCA-regulated, but is licensed by the FSA Seychelles. South Africans can register, but should consider risk and regulatory coverage when choosing a broker.

10. Headway

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $1 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Headway’s cent account lets South Africans trade forex, metals, and indices through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The minimum deposit to register a Cent account is low, and funding is easy through a few payment methods. Headway is FSCA-regulated and offers market execution on trades.

Features

🔎 Broker ➖ Min. Deposit from USD 1 / 18 ZAR 📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts From 0.3 pips ⚖️ Leverage Availability Up to 1:1000 💵 Commission Structure No commission ⚡ Execution Speed Market execution 🖥️ Trading Platforms Supported MT4, MT5 📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts From 0.01 lots 🌍 Account Base Currencies USD 🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account Availability Yes ✅ Regulation by FSCA Yes 💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South Africans Yes (bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto) 🏅Cent account Yes ❌ ZAR Cent Accounts Availability No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads from 0.3 pips No proprietary trading platform FSCA-regulated for South African traders No cash back or loyalty programs Swap-free option available No ZAR-denominated cent accounts Supports MT4 and MT5 Deposit conversion fees may apply

Does Headway Broker offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, Headway offers Cent Accounts to help new traders gain market experience with minimal financial exposure, making it suitable for low-risk learning and testing strategies.

Is Headway regulated and trustworthy?

Headway operates under offshore regulation and is not FSCA-regulated. It provides trading access globally, but South Africans should practice proper risk awareness when using such platforms.

Which Cent Account Has the Lowest Minimum Deposit?

HFM and XS.com currently have the lowest published entry point because their Cent accounts come with no stated minimum deposit.

InstaForex and Headway start from $1.

LiteFinance, JustMarkets and RoboForex currently list $10.

Exness works a little differently. Its minimum deposit depends on the payment method you use and where your account is registered.

SuperFin confirms that it offers a Cent account, but I couldn't find a clear Cent-specific minimum on the public MT4 and MT5 pages reviewed. Its main website currently shows a general minimum deposit of $50.

So if your main goal is simply to start with the smallest amount possible, HFM, XS.com, InstaForex and Headway are the first names I'd compare.

How We Selected the Best Cent Account Brokers

We didn't add a broker to this list just because it lets you open small trades.

To qualify, the broker needed to have a current, identifiable Cent account. We then checked how the account is denominated, the minimum deposit, minimum trade size, spreads, commissions, platform support, and whether South African traders can actually open the account.

We also checked whether older account names were still current.

That matters with SuperFin.

The old SuperForex brand announced that it would stop accepting new clients and wind down its services. The newer SuperFin platform now lists Cent accounts on MT4 and MT5, so SuperFin replaces SuperForex in this 2026 comparison.

We haven't copied the old SuperForex Micro Cent specifications across to SuperFin because those details aren't currently confirmed on SuperFin's Cent-account pages.

This comparison is based on information published by the brokers. SA Shares did not fund all ten accounts, run independent execution tests or personally test withdrawals at every broker.

How to Choose a Cent Account Broker

Start with the account denomination.

You want to know whether the account is genuinely displayed in USC or another cent-based currency, rather than simply allowing very small lot sizes on a normal account.

Then look at the trading costs.

A tiny position can still be expensive if the spread is wide compared with the profit you're targeting. This matters even more if you're scalping or testing an EA that takes lots of small trades.

Next, check the legal entity and regulation.

A broker group might hold several licences, but the one that matters to you is the company named in your client agreement. That's the entity actually responsible for your account.

And don't ignore leverage.

There isn't much point choosing a Cent account to keep risk small and then using the maximum leverage to open an oversized position.

The account may be smaller. The risk can still get big very quickly.

Conclusion

Exness takes our top spot for Cent accounts in South Africa for 2026.

Its Standard Cent account is properly documented, the balance is actually shown in cents, and there is no trading commission on the account. Exness also has an FSCA-authorised entity in South Africa, although you should still check which entity your own account is opened under.

HFM is worth looking at if you don't want a stated minimum opening deposit. LiteFinance is another practical option because it specifically confirms that South African traders can open its CENT account.

JustMarkets keeps things simple with a $10 minimum, while InstaForex and Headway go as low as $1.

RoboForex makes sense if you're mainly using a Cent account to test an EA with real market conditions. XS.com is another option for MT5 traders and currently doesn't publish a minimum deposit for its Cent account.

There's also an important 2026 change here: SuperFin replaces SuperForex.

SuperFin currently lists Cent accounts on both MT4 and MT5, but I wouldn't carry the old SuperForex Micro Cent terms across automatically. Check the current contract size, leverage, and funding requirements when you register.

Cent accounts are useful because they let you trade smaller.

That's the real benefit.

If you deposit $10 and the platform shows 1,000 cents, you still have $10. Don't let the bigger-looking number tempt you into using oversized leverage or position sizes.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage, so losses can build quickly. A Cent account makes smaller trades possible, but it doesn't remove market, execution, leverage or broker risk. Minimum deposits, spreads, leverage, account availability and legal entities can change. Check the current account terms before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Cent Account in forex trading?

A Cent Account displays balances in cents, not dollars. This allows traders to start with small amounts while trading real markets, making it ideal for beginners and risk-conscious traders.

Why choose a Cent Account over a Standard Account?

Cent Accounts let you trade with micro-lots and lower risk. It’s perfect for learning, strategy testing, or gaining confidence without needing large capital to start.

Are Cent Accounts available in South Africa?

Yes, many brokers like Exness, HFM, and Headway offer Cent Accounts in South Africa, some regulated by the FSCA for added local investor protection.

Which FSCA-regulated brokers offer Cent Accounts?

Exness, HFM, Vantage, XS.com, and Headway are FSCA-regulated brokers in South Africa that provide Cent Accounts with low minimum deposits and real market conditions.

Can I use leverage with Cent Accounts?

Yes, Cent Accounts often offer the same leverage as standard accounts. Some brokers provide leverage up to 1:1000, helping traders maximize small deposits cautiously.

Are Cent Accounts suitable for experienced traders?

Yes, they are useful for testing new strategies or Expert Advisors (EAs) in live conditions without risking substantial capital.

Do Cent Accounts have the same spreads as standard accounts?

Spreads can be slightly wider than standard accounts, but they still offer competitive pricing, especially from trusted brokers like Exness and HFM.

Can I withdraw profits from a Cent Account?

Yes, profits from Cent Accounts can be withdrawn like any other account, although the amounts may appear smaller due to cent-based accounting.

Which platforms support Cent Accounts (MT4/MT5)?

Most Cent Accounts are available on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), with some brokers also supporting MetaTrader 5 (MT5), depending on their offering.

For what type of forex trader is a cent or micro forex account best suited, and why?

A cent or micro forex account is best suited for new or inexperienced traders who want to start trading with a small amount of capital. These types of accounts allow traders to trade with very small trade sizes and low capital requirements, which can be beneficial for those who are still learning the ropes of the market and testing their strategies. They also allow traders to gain experience in the market without risking large amounts of capital.

How do I choose a Forex Cent account broker?

When choosing a forex cent account broker, it's important to consider factors such as the broker's reputation, the trading platform they offer, the available currency pairs, the amount of leverage offered, the customer service and support, and the fees and commissions. It's also important to read reviews and compare the offerings of multiple brokers before making a decision.