Best Forex Brokers with Cent Accounts - Main Banner-min

The 10 Best Forex Brokers with a Cent Account in South Africa are Exness, HFM, LiteFinance, JustMarkets, InstaForex, RoboForex, SuperFin, Vantage Markets, XS.com, and Headway.

A cent account is pretty straightforward. Instead of showing your balance mainly in dollars, the platform displays it in cents.

Deposit $10, for example, and your account may show a balance of 1,000 USC.

That doesn't mean you've somehow turned $10 into $1,000. The money is still worth $10. It's simply being displayed in cents.

The real benefit is position sizing.

Cent accounts let you trade much smaller amounts than you normally would on a standard account. That makes them useful if you're moving from demo to live trading and don't want to jump straight into normal position sizes.

They're also handy for testing an Expert Advisor with real market conditions or getting used to spreads, slippage, and the feeling of having actual money on the line.

You still have real risk. It's just easier to keep that risk small.

What are Cent Accounts in South Africa?

In South Africa, cent accounts are a particular kind of forex trading account where the balance is expressed in cents as opposed to other common currency units. A $10 deposit, for instance, will appear in the trading account as 1,000 cents.

 

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

What is the minimum deposit for a Cent Account?

Minimum deposits vary by broker, typically between USD 1 and USD 50 (approximately ZAR 18 to ZAR 928), depending on the platform and account type.

10 Best Forex Brokers with a Cent Account - A Comparison

🔎 Broker🪙 Cent / Micro Account🚀 Open an Account💰 Minimum Deposit📊Regulation by FSCA
Exness logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 10 / 185 ZARYes
HFM CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 0 / 0 ZARYes
BDSwiss CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 10 / 185 ZARYes
JustMarkets CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 10 / 185 ZARYes
InstaForex CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 1 / 18 ZARNo
RoboForex CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 10 / 185 ZARNo
SuperForex CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 50 / 850 ZARNo
Vantage CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 50 / 928 ZARYes
XS.com CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 0 / 0 ZARYes
Headway CTA logo
Yes👉 Open AccountUSD 1 / 18 ZARYes

10 Best Forex Brokers with a Cent Account (2026)

  1. Exness — Best Overall Cent Account Broker for South Africans
  2. HFM — Best No-Minimum-Deposit Cent Account
  3. LiteFinance — Best Cent Account Explicitly Available in South Africa
  4. JustMarkets — Best Beginner-Friendly Standard Cent Account
  5. InstaForex — Best $1 Cent Account for Beginners
  6. RoboForex — Best ProCent Account for EA and Strategy Testing
  7. SuperFin — Best Cent Account with MT4 and MT5 Support
  8. Vantage Markets — Best Cent Account for Multi-Asset CFD Access
  9. XS.com — Best MT5 Cent Account with No Minimum Deposit
  10. Headway — Best $1 Cent Account with Broad Market Access

1. Exness

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Exness is one of the top Cent account brokers for South Africans. Apart from its FSCA regulations and ZAR Accounts, beginners can access 24/7 customer support, educational materials, and user-friendly platforms. Exness is known for its instant withdrawals, localized payment methods, and fast execution speeds.  

Features

🔎 BrokerExness logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 10 / 185 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 0.3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to Unlimited
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution Speed0.01 seconds on average
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsFrom 0.01 lots in cents
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesOver 50 (including ZAR)
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank cards, Skrill, Neteller, local payment solutions)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Exness Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Exness is well-regulated and keeps all client funds in segregated accounts with top-tier institutionsThere is a limited portfolio of financial instruments offered
Traders can choose between several retail investor accountsExness offers a limited number of payment methods that can be used for deposits and withdrawals
 

Does Exness offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, Exness provides a Standard Cent Account with a minimum deposit as low as $10, perfect for beginners who want to trade micro lots with low capital and minimal risk.  

Is Exness regulated in South Africa?

Exness is regulated by the FSCA and is licensed by reputable bodies like the FSA Seychelles and CySEC, offering global credibility and client protection.

   

2. HF Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM offers South Africans a low-risk, accessible way to participate in forex and CFD instruments. HFM doesn’t require a minimum deposit when registering a Cent account, but it requires no minimum deposit to start trading. HFM’s Cent account can be used on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and the HF app – allowing you to trade from anywhere, anytime. HFM also applies negative balance protection on the Cent account to avoid you losing more than you deposit should the market turn against your position.  

Features

🔎 BrokerHFM 15y CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 0 / 0 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 1.2 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:2000
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution Speed0.01 seconds
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsNot specified
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSC on Cent
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank wire, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller, cryptocurrency)
🏅Cent accountYes
ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  HFM Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted
Fast and easy account openingHigh bank withdrawal fees
Low trading feesInactivity fee after one year
 

What is the minimum deposit for HFM’s Micro Account?

The minimum deposit for HFM’s Micro Account is $0, allowing new traders in South Africa to start trading with limited risk and small capital.  

Is HFM regulated by the FSCA?

Yes, HFM is fully licensed by the FSCA in South Africa, ensuring a regulated and secure trading environment for local clients.

   

3. BDSwiss

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FSC, FSA, and MISA.
Start Trading Read Review
 

BDSwiss’ cent account gives South African real-market experience without significant capital through its cent account. There’s a low minimum deposit, and you can use MetaTrader 4 and 5 to trade different markets. ZAR is a supported currency, and BDSwiss allows you to choose from flexible payment methods to fund and withdraw.  

Features

🔎 BrokerBDSwiss CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 10 / 185 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 1.6 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:2000
💵 Commission Structure$2 on indices, 0.15% on shares
⚡ Execution SpeedFrom 0.08 seconds
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsCent lots
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesZAR, VND, MYR, THB, PHP, IDR
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes, interest-free for up to 10 days
✅ Regulation by FSCANo
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (credit/debit cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, cryptocurrency, mobile payments)
🏅Cent accountYes
ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  BDSwiss Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fast execution speeds from 0.08 secondsNo investor compensation scheme for South Africans
Supports both MT4 and MT5 for cent accountsSpreads from 1.6 pips are higher than some competitors
 

Does BDSwiss offer a Micro or Cent Account?

No, BDSwiss does not offer a Cent Account. However, its Classic Account allows low minimum deposits and flexible trade sizes, suitable for beginners with some experience.  

Is BDSwiss regulated in South Africa?

Yes, BDSwiss is FSCA-regulated, providing a safe and legally compliant trading environment for South African traders, with transparent pricing and local support.  

   

4. JustMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

JustMarkets’ cent account stands out with its competitively low spreads, especially compared to other brokers. South Africans can deposit, withdraw, and open accounts in ZAR, cutting out currency conversion fees. JustMarkets has 24/7 customer support and supports flexible payment methods. Leverage on the cent account goes up to 1:3000, allowing you to trade larger positions despite the low minimum deposit required.  

Features

🔎 BrokerJustMarkets CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 10 / 185 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 0.3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:3000
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket execution
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsNot specified
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesZAR, USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, MYR, IDR, THB, VND, KWD, CNY
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency)
🏅Cent account
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  JustMarkets Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
ZAR-denominated cent accounts availableSome withdrawal methods may have third-party fees
High leverage up to 1:3000Customer support response times can vary
Local deposit and withdrawal options supportedInactivity fee applies after 150 days
Copy trading platform integratedLimited CFDs compared to some brokers
 

Does JustMarkets offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, JustMarkets offers a Cent Account with a $10 minimum deposit, designed for new traders looking to practice strategies in a low-risk environment.  

Is JustMarkets safe for South African traders?

JustMarkets is not FSCA-regulated but is licensed offshore. Traders should ensure they use proper risk management when tradingwith international brokers.  

   

5. InstaForex

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

InstaForex offers two-cent account options, namely Cent. Standard and Cent. Eurica account types operate on fixed spreads. InstaForex allows you to register an account with a $1 minimum deposit. InstaForex is reputable and, while not regulated by the FSCA, offers a safe and transparent trading environment.  

Features

🔎 BrokerInstaForex CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 1 / 18 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFixed from 3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:1000
💵 Commission StructureNo commission on Cent.Standard, 0.03% - 0.07% on Cent.Eurica
⚡ Execution SpeedNear instant
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, WebTrader, MobileTrader
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsVaries
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSD cents, EUR cents
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCANo
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  InstaForex Cent Accoun  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Fixed spreads for predictable costsHigh withdrawal fees on some payment methods
Instant order execution speedsFixed spreads from 3 pips are wide compared to some brokers
A low $1 minimum depositNo ZAR-denominated cent accounts
Swap-free option availableNo cash back or loyalty rewards for Cent account users
 

What is the minimum deposit for InstaForex Cent Accounts?

InstaForex offers Cent Accounts starting at $1, allowing small trades using real money. It's suited for beginners and traders testing automated strategies.  

Is InstaForex regulated in South Africa?

InstaForex is not FSCA-licensed, but operates under offshore regulation. South African traders can still access services, but shouldtrade with awareness of regulatory limitations.  

   

6. RoboForex

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review
  RoboForex offers a cent account under its ProCent account type. The account allows trading with leverage up to 1:2000, giving traders flexibility in position sizing. RoboForex supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, along with a proprietary trading platform. RoboForex also offers a cashback program where traders can earn rebates according to their trading volumes. South Africans can deposit and withdraw using local payment methods, and there are two zero-fee withdrawals a month.  

Features

🔎 BrokerRoboForex CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 10 / 185 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 1.3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:2000
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket execution, under 1 second
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, R StocksTrader
📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts0.01 - 10,000 cent lots
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSD cents, EUR cents
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCANo
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrency)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  RoboForex Micro Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌Cons
Excellent Asset SelectionLimited Crypto Selection
Wide range of trading instruments (12,000+)High leverage can increase risk for inexperienced traders.
Low minimum deposit (starting at $10 USD)Withdrawal fees can be higher for certain methods.
High leverage available (up to 1:2000)Limited regulatory oversight for some regions.
CopyFX platform for copy tradingBonus programs may be restricted in certain regions.
Fast account setup and funding optionsCustomer support response can be slow during busy times.
Offers VPS hosting for automated tradingNot available to U.S. clients due to regulations.
Free demo accounts availableHigh inactivity fees for dormant accounts.
Tight spreads on ECN accountsSpreads on standard accounts can be wider.
Regular bonuses and promotionsBonus conditions may be complex to fulfill.
 

Does RoboForex offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, RoboForex’s ProCent Account lets users trade micro lots with as little as $10, ideal for beginners and strategy testing with low capital.  

Can South Africans use RoboForex?

Yes, South Africans can use RoboForex, but it is not FSCA-regulated. It is licensed by the IFSC in Belize and provides international trading access

.    

7. SuperFin

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: IFSC
Start Trading Read Review
 

SuperFin offers a Micro Cent account with fixed spreads and a minimum deposit of just $50. SuperForex currently only offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its proprietary app. South Africans can use leverage up to 1:1000 on the cent account and expect spreads from 3 pips. SuperForex integrates copy trading into its ecosystem, and the deposit and withdrawal options include local bank transfers and e-wallets with instant funding options.  

Features

🔎 BrokerSuperForex CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 1 / 18 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFixed from 3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:1000
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket instant execution
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, SuperForex App
📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts10,000 cents per lot
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSD cents, EUR cents, ZAR cents
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCANo
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto wallets)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  SuperFin Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
A low $1 minimum depositNo FSCA regulation for South African traders
Copy trading integrationNo MetaTrader 5 support
High leverage up to 1:1000Withdrawal fees vary between 0.5% and 5%
Instant deposits and multiple local payment methodsCustomer support lacks direct phone contact
 

Does SuperFin have a Cent Account?

Yes, SuperFin offers a Micro Account with a low deposit starting from $50, catering to beginner traders seeking small trade volumes.  

Is SuperFin available in South Africa?

Yes, SuperFin accepts South African traders, though it is not regulated by the FSCA. It is licensed offshore under the IFSC in Belize.

8. Vantage Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSCA and ASIC
Start Trading Read Review
 

Vantage Markets offers a cent account under its Standard STP account type, where you can trade micro-lots and benefit from competitive spreads. The cent account is commission-free and offers access to several financial instruments. Vantage stands out because of its fast execution using the Equinix Fibre Optic Network and negative balance protection that protects your capital. There are also local deposit and withdrawal options for easy account fund management.  

Features

🔎 BrokerVantage CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 50 / 928 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 1.1 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:500
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution SpeedLightning fast (via Equinix Fibre Optic Network)
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, ProTrader, TradingView
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsMicro-lots available
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, SGD, NZD, JPY, HKD, PLN
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Vantage Markets Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High leverage up to 1:500The minimum deposit of $50 is higher than some competitors
Fast execution via Equinix Fibre Optic NetworkNo fixed spread option on cent accounts
Supports MT4, MT5, and ProTraderNo ZAR-denominated cent accounts
Negative balance protection includedWithdrawal fees apply to international bank wires
 

Does Vantage offer Cent Accounts?

Vantage does offer Cent Accounts for micro-lot trading and is beginner-friendly with a $50 minimum deposit.  

Is Vantage Markets regulated for South Africans?

Vantage is FSCA-regulated, and it is licensed by ASIC, ensuring strong global compliance and security for international traders.

   

9. XS.com

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

XS.com’s Cent Account is available for smaller trading volumes and offers leverage up to 1:1000. XS doesn’t charge any commissions on this account, and you still benefit from instant execution. XS.com offers multilingual 24/7 customer support, and traders can use flexible payment methods to fund their accounts.  

Features

🔎 BrokerXS.com CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit from0 ZAR ($0)
📉 Spreads for Cent Accounts0.1 pips
⚖️ Leverage Availability1:1000
💵 Commission StructureFrom $0 per lot (depends on account type)
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket Execution, low latency
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5, WebTrader, Mobile
📏 Order Size Range for Cent Accounts0.01 – 50 lots (micro/mini positions)
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSD, EUR, GBP
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes, FSCA regulated
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  XS.COM Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Commission-free tradingZAR deposits require conversion
No minimum deposit requiredNo FSCA regulation
Instant execution speedsLimited trading instruments on Cent Account
24/7 multilingual customer supportNo local payment methods like OZOW or EFT
 

Does XS.com offer a Micro Account?

Yes, XS.com offers a Micro Account designed for new traders with low minimum deposit requirements, ideal for practicing with minimal capital risk.  

Is XS.com a safe broker for South Africans?

XS.com is not FSCA-regulated, but is licensed by the FSA Seychelles. South Africans can register, but should consider risk and regulatory coverage when choosing a broker.  

10. Headway

💰 Min Deposit: $1
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, CySEC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Headway’s cent account lets South Africans trade forex, metals, and indices through MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The minimum deposit to register a Cent account is low, and funding is easy through a few payment methods. Headway is FSCA-regulated and offers market execution on trades.  

Features

🔎 BrokerHeadway CTA logo
➖ Min. Deposit fromUSD 1 / 18 ZAR
📉 Spreads for Cent AccountsFrom 0.3 pips
⚖️ Leverage AvailabilityUp to 1:1000
💵 Commission StructureNo commission
⚡ Execution SpeedMarket execution
🖥️ Trading Platforms SupportedMT4, MT5
📏 Order Size Range for Cent AccountsFrom 0.01 lots
🌍 Account Base CurrenciesUSD
🕌 Swap-Free (Islamic) Account AvailabilityYes
✅ Regulation by FSCAYes
💳 Deposit & Withdrawal Methods for South AfricansYes (bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto)
🏅Cent accountYes
❌ ZAR Cent Accounts AvailabilityNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Headway Cent Account  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreads from 0.3 pipsNo proprietary trading platform
FSCA-regulated for South African tradersNo cash back or loyalty programs
Swap-free option availableNo ZAR-denominated cent accounts
Supports MT4 and MT5Deposit conversion fees may apply
 

Does Headway Broker offer Cent Accounts?

Yes, Headway offers Cent Accounts to help new traders gain market experience with minimal financial exposure, making it suitable for low-risk learning and testing strategies.  

Is Headway regulated and trustworthy?

Headway operates under offshore regulation and is not FSCA-regulated. It provides trading access globally, but South Africans should practice proper risk awareness when using such platforms.  

Which Cent Account Has the Lowest Minimum Deposit?

HFM and XS.com currently have the lowest published entry point because their Cent accounts come with no stated minimum deposit.

InstaForex and Headway start from $1.

LiteFinance, JustMarkets and RoboForex currently list $10.

Exness works a little differently. Its minimum deposit depends on the payment method you use and where your account is registered.

SuperFin confirms that it offers a Cent account, but I couldn't find a clear Cent-specific minimum on the public MT4 and MT5 pages reviewed. Its main website currently shows a general minimum deposit of $50.

So if your main goal is simply to start with the smallest amount possible, HFM, XS.com, InstaForex and Headway are the first names I'd compare.

How We Selected the Best Cent Account Brokers

We didn't add a broker to this list just because it lets you open small trades.

To qualify, the broker needed to have a current, identifiable Cent account. We then checked how the account is denominated, the minimum deposit, minimum trade size, spreads, commissions, platform support, and whether South African traders can actually open the account.

We also checked whether older account names were still current.

That matters with SuperFin.

The old SuperForex brand announced that it would stop accepting new clients and wind down its services. The newer SuperFin platform now lists Cent accounts on MT4 and MT5, so SuperFin replaces SuperForex in this 2026 comparison.

We haven't copied the old SuperForex Micro Cent specifications across to SuperFin because those details aren't currently confirmed on SuperFin's Cent-account pages.

This comparison is based on information published by the brokers. SA Shares did not fund all ten accounts, run independent execution tests or personally test withdrawals at every broker.

How to Choose a Cent Account Broker

Start with the account denomination.

You want to know whether the account is genuinely displayed in USC or another cent-based currency, rather than simply allowing very small lot sizes on a normal account.

Then look at the trading costs.

A tiny position can still be expensive if the spread is wide compared with the profit you're targeting. This matters even more if you're scalping or testing an EA that takes lots of small trades.

Next, check the legal entity and regulation.

A broker group might hold several licences, but the one that matters to you is the company named in your client agreement. That's the entity actually responsible for your account.

And don't ignore leverage.

There isn't much point choosing a Cent account to keep risk small and then using the maximum leverage to open an oversized position.

The account may be smaller. The risk can still get big very quickly.

Conclusion

Exness takes our top spot for Cent accounts in South Africa for 2026.

Its Standard Cent account is properly documented, the balance is actually shown in cents, and there is no trading commission on the account. Exness also has an FSCA-authorised entity in South Africa, although you should still check which entity your own account is opened under.

HFM is worth looking at if you don't want a stated minimum opening deposit. LiteFinance is another practical option because it specifically confirms that South African traders can open its CENT account.

JustMarkets keeps things simple with a $10 minimum, while InstaForex and Headway go as low as $1.

RoboForex makes sense if you're mainly using a Cent account to test an EA with real market conditions. XS.com is another option for MT5 traders and currently doesn't publish a minimum deposit for its Cent account.

There's also an important 2026 change here: SuperFin replaces SuperForex.

SuperFin currently lists Cent accounts on both MT4 and MT5, but I wouldn't carry the old SuperForex Micro Cent terms across automatically. Check the current contract size, leverage, and funding requirements when you register.

Cent accounts are useful because they let you trade smaller.

That's the real benefit.

If you deposit $10 and the platform shows 1,000 cents, you still have $10. Don't let the bigger-looking number tempt you into using oversized leverage or position sizes.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage, so losses can build quickly. A Cent account makes smaller trades possible, but it doesn't remove market, execution, leverage or broker risk. Minimum deposits, spreads, leverage, account availability and legal entities can change. Check the current account terms before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is a Cent Account in forex trading?

A Cent Account displays balances in cents, not dollars. This allows traders to start with small amounts while trading real markets, making it ideal for beginners and risk-conscious traders.  

Why choose a Cent Account over a Standard Account?

Cent Accounts let you trade with micro-lots and lower risk. It’s perfect for learning, strategy testing, or gaining confidence without needing large capital to start.  

Are Cent Accounts available in South Africa?

Yes, many brokers like Exness, HFM, and Headway offer Cent Accounts in South Africa, some regulated by the FSCA for added local investor protection.  

Which FSCA-regulated brokers offer Cent Accounts?

Exness, HFM, Vantage, XS.com, and Headway are FSCA-regulated brokers in South Africa that provide Cent Accounts with low minimum deposits and real market conditions.  

Can I use leverage with Cent Accounts?

Yes, Cent Accounts often offer the same leverage as standard accounts. Some brokers provide leverage up to 1:1000, helping traders maximize small deposits cautiously.  

Are Cent Accounts suitable for experienced traders?

Yes, they are useful for testing new strategies or Expert Advisors (EAs) in live conditions without risking substantial capital.  

Do Cent Accounts have the same spreads as standard accounts?

Spreads can be slightly wider than standard accounts, but they still offer competitive pricing, especially from trusted brokers like Exness and HFM.  

Can I withdraw profits from a Cent Account?

Yes, profits from Cent Accounts can be withdrawn like any other account, although the amounts may appear smaller due to cent-based accounting.  

Which platforms support Cent Accounts (MT4/MT5)?

Most Cent Accounts are available on MetaTrader 4 (MT4), with some brokers also supporting MetaTrader 5 (MT5), depending on their offering.  

For what type of forex trader is a cent or micro forex account best suited, and why?

A cent or micro forex account is best suited for new or inexperienced traders who want to start trading with a small amount of capital. These types of accounts allow traders to trade with very small trade sizes and low capital requirements, which can be beneficial for those who are still learning the ropes of the market and testing their strategies. They also allow traders to gain experience in the market without risking large amounts of capital.  

How do I choose a Forex Cent account broker?

When choosing a forex cent account broker, it's important to consider factors such as the broker's reputation, the trading platform they offer, the available currency pairs, the amount of leverage offered, the customer service and support, and the fees and commissions. It's also important to read reviews and compare the offerings of multiple brokers before making a decision.  

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