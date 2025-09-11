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FirstRand Ltd. JSE: FSR
R96.13 ▲ 1.32 (1.39%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
95.11
Prev close
96.13
Day range
94.98 - 96.36
Volume
11 050 926
52-wk range
94.81 – 99.22
Market cap
539.24bn
P/E Ratio
12.18
EPS (ZARc)
789.30
Dividend Yield
5.26%
DPS (ZARc)
506 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap539.24bn
EPS789.30
P/E ratio12.18
Div. yield5.26%
DPS 506 (cps)
Issued shares5.61bn
52-week range
R 94.81 R 99.22
R96.13
Price overview
Open95.11
Previous close96.13
Day range94.98 - 96.36
Volume11 050 926
52-week range94.81 – 99.22
Change▲ 1.32 (1.39%)
P/E ratio12.18
EPS789.30
Dividend 506 (cps)
Dividend yield5.26%
Important dates
  • Jun 2025 Final
    Released 11 Sep 2025
  • Final Div 2.47 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2025, LDT 7 Oct 2025
  • Final Div 2.47 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2025, Pay 13 Oct 2025
  • Dec 2025
    Half Year
  • Dec 2025 Interim
    Released 5 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 2.59 ZAR
    Decl 5 Mar 2026, LDT 30 Mar 2026
  • Interim Div 2.59 ZAR
    Decl 5 Mar 2026, Pay 7 Apr 2026
  • Jun 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Jun 2026 Final
    Confirmed for 10 Sep
  • Next Expected Final Div 2.47 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2026, LDT 7 Oct 2026
  • Next Expected Final Div 2.47 ZAR
    Decl 11 Sep 2026, Pay 13 Oct 2026
  • 2 Dec 2026
    AGM Unconfirmed
  • Dec 2026
    Half Year
  • Dec 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 5 Mar
  • Next Expected Interim Div 2.59 ZAR
    Decl 5 Mar 2027, LDT 30 Mar 2027
  • Next Expected Interim Div 2.59 ZAR
    Decl 5 Mar 2027, Pay 7 Apr 2027
  • Jun 2027
    Next Year End
Financial results
ZAR million Dec 25 Dec 24
Total Income 40 073 36 579
Attributable Income 23 127 21 077
Market Cap (ZARm) 509 061 426 096.70
EPS (ZARc) 415 376.40
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 414.90 374.40
DPS (ZARc) 259 219
Latest SENS announcements
  • FirstRand Ltd. - FRE045 - Listing of Structured Pr
    2026-08-25 16:55:00
    A notification regarding the listing of an unclassified product has been issued.
  • FirstRand Ltd. - FRII - Interest Payment Notificat
    2026-08-25 16:40:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • FirstRand Ltd. - FRII - Interest Payment Notificat
    2026-08-25 11:40:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • FirstRand Ltd. - FRII - Interest Payment Notificat
    2026-08-24 14:40:00
    The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.
  • FirstRand Ltd. - FRE044 - Listing of Structured Pr
    2026-08-24 14:10:00
    A notification regarding the listing of an unclassified product has been issued.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
CAPITEC (CPI) R 4,667.64 +1.01%
FIRSTRAND (FSR) R 96.13 +1.39%
STANBANK (SBK) R 319.15 +0.77%
ABSA (ABG) R 231.47 +1.28%
NEDBANK (NED) R 296.18 +1.3%

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FirstRand Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: FirstRand Ltd. shares are trading with constructive momentum today, and the charts plus the historical graph point to sustained growth rather than a sharp reversal. With the price today in rands at R95.63 per share, the current price forecast leans positive, though the buy or sell decision still depends on how traders weigh the dividend payout, preference shares, and the overall cost of entry. For those checking online trading options, the share code FSR remains easy to access for sale or purchase through a funded trading account, and the data suggests the market is still pricing in a steady growth prediction rather than a dramatic rerating.

FirstRand Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerFirstRand Ltd. (FSR)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryFinancials / Banking
Current Price95.63
Market Capitalization531.84bn
P/E Ratio12.01
Dividend Yield5.34
Trading Volume (Live Data)928 344
Recent Price Change0.86
Data as of2026-08-28 10:11:36

FirstRand Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current Price95.63, reflecting a 0.86 gain from the previous close.
Market Cap531.84bn, indicating a large market presence.
P/E Ratio12.01, suggesting fair valuation.
Dividend Yield5.34, attractive for income-focused investors.
VolatilityModerate, based on today’s live price movement and volume.

FirstRand Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains intact while the share holds above the latest traded zone, backed by firm turnover and a resilient banking-sector setup on the JSE. Near-term support is likely to matter more than aggressive upside calls, so traders should watch whether volume sustains the current move or fades.

FAQ on FirstRand Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are FirstRand Ltd. shares?
Answer: FirstRand Ltd. shares represent equity in a large JSE-listed banking group, with a market capitalization of 531.84bn. The stock, FSR, trades at 95.63 today and sits in the financials sector, making it a major South African banking counter.

Q2: How can I buy FirstRand Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy FirstRand Ltd. shares, use a trading account on a JSE-enabled platform and search for FSR. At a price per share of 95.63, buyers should check volume, which is 928 344, and confirm the current market spread before placing a purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of FirstRand Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by banking-sector sentiment, earnings expectations, dividend yield of 5.34, and market valuation around a P/E of 12.01. Today’s change of 0.86 and live volume of 928 344 also show active trading interest in FSR.

Q4: Does FirstRand Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, FirstRand Ltd. pays dividends, and the live dividend yield is 5.34. That makes the share more appealing for income-focused investors than many non-dividend names. With the price at 95.63, the payout profile remains a key part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my FirstRand Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track FSR through your brokerage account, where you can monitor the current price of 95.63, trading volume of 928 344, and dividend yield of 5.34. Keeping a record of your holdings and payout dates helps you follow returns more accurately over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the FirstRand Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the 0.86 recent price change, the 12.01 P/E ratio, and the market’s view of FirstRand’s 531.84bn size on the JSE. Trading volume of 928 344 suggests active participation, while the 5.34 dividend yield supports valuation.

Q7: Is FirstRand Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Based on the live data, FSR looks reasonably attractive for investors who value scale, income, and fair valuation. The 95.63 price, 12.01 P/E ratio, and 5.34 dividend yield give it a balanced profile, though suitability depends on your risk tolerance and timeframe.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy FirstRand Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data shows a supportive setup, with the share at 95.63 and up 0.86 on volume of 928 344. That said, a buy decision should still fit your strategy, as banking shares can move with broader JSE sentiment and rate expectations.

Q9: How much does one FirstRand Ltd. share cost?
Answer: One FirstRand Ltd. share costs 95.63 today. That price per share reflects the latest live reading for FSR on the JSE, alongside a recent change of 0.86 and a market capitalization of 531.84bn, which confirms its large-cap status.

Q10: How to sell FirstRand Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell FSR, open your brokerage platform, locate the holding, and place a sell order at the desired price. With trading volume at 928 344 and the share at 95.63, liquidity appears adequate for execution, subject to market conditions.

How to Buy FirstRand Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-approved broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added account security.

Complete KYC verification on your profile.

Review the dashboard and locate FSR.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Place a purchase order for FirstRand Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

FirstRand Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given FirstRand Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On FirstRand Shares
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