The best FTSE 100 brokers for South African traders in 2026 include Plus500, CMC Markets, IG, XM, Saxo, City Index, HFM, AvaTrade, Capital.com and easyMarkets.

One thing to get straight first: the FTSE 100 is not a forex pair. It’s a UK stock-market index made up of 100 large companies listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Most forex and CFD brokers give you access to it through a leveraged CFD rather than by buying the shares inside the index. Depending on the broker, you may see it listed as UK100, UK 100, UK100Cash, UK_100 or FTS.

That difference matters. When you trade one of these products, you’re speculating on whether the FTSE 100 will rise or fall. You’re not buying shares in all 100 companies.

What is the FTSE 100?

The FTSE 100 (Financial Times Stock Exchange 100 Index) is the UK's premier stock market index. It tracks the 100 largest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange by market capitalization. Think of it as the UK's blue-chip benchmark. These are established, multinational corporations — Shell, HSBC, Unilever, and others. If you want exposure to the largest UK companies without buying individual shares, FTSE 100 CFDs are the way. Regulation matters here. These are serious companies, serious traders.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Why Trade FTSE 100?

The FTSE 100 isn't as volatile as small-caps. It's established. Liquid. Spreads are tight. The companies are multinational, so currency exposure is baked in — that's a feature, not a bug. If you understand UK blue-chips and want diversification beyond your local market, FTSE 100 CFDs offer that. Leverage is available. Platforms are professional-grade. The barrier to entry is low. The barrier to profitability is still high, but that's trading.

10 Best FTSE 100 Brokers - A Comparison

10 Best FTSE 100 Forex Brokers (2026)

Plus500 — Best Overall for Simple UK100 CFD Trading CMC Markets — Best for 12,000 Markets and Advanced Charting IG — Best for Established FTSE 100 Trading and 24-Hour Access XM — Best for Beginner Education and MT4/MT5 UK100Cash Trading Saxo — Best for Advanced Traders and 71,000+ Instruments City Index — Best for 13,500+ Markets and Research Tools HFM — Best for Low-Entry UK100 Trading AvaTrade — Best for Multiple Platforms and UK_100 Trading Capital.com — Best for Zero-Commission UK100 CFD Trading easyMarkets — Best for UK100 Risk-Management Tools

1. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is straightforward. Simple platform. No MT4. No third-party complexity. Just a clean interface built for traders who want to trade, not fiddle with settings. Fixed spreads mean predictable costs. Demo account included. Mobile app works well. Support is responsive. Regulated through CySEC and FCA. Good for beginners. Good for simplicity-focused traders. Drawback? Spreads are slightly wider than competitors. But simplicity has a price most traders accept.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms Web Platform, Mobile App (iOS/Android) Minimum Deposit USD $100 Maximum Leverage 1:100 (Pro Account) FTSE 100 Spreads From 0.6 pips (Fixed) Account Types Standard, Pro Demo Account Yes, Unlimited Payment Methods Credit Card, Debit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Mobile Trading Yes, Full-Featured App Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Extremely simple interface, beginner-friendly Spreads wider than competitors on some instruments Fixed spreads mean predictable trading costs No MT4 or third-party platform options Regulated by FCA, CySEC, and ASIC Limited to Plus500 proprietary platform Demo account unlimited, no time restriction Limited leverage compared to competitors Fast execution and responsive support Inactivity fees apply after 90 days

Is Plus500 regulated and safe?

Yes. Regulated by FCA, CySEC, and ASIC. Funds are segregated. Negative balance protection applies. You're protected by top-tier authorities. Safety is confirmed.

What instruments can I trade on Plus500?

Forex, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, ETFs. FTSE 100 is one of many. Diversify within one platform without switching brokers.

2. CMC Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 200:1 🏦 Regulators: FCA, IIROC, ASIC, FMA, MAS Start Trading Read Review

CMC Markets is the generalist. Twelve thousand instruments. Forex. Indices. Commodities. Stocks. Crypto. ETFs. Everything. FTSE 100 is one item on an enormous menu. Execution is fast. Spreads are competitive. The platform is feature-rich. Next Generation is powerful but takes time to master. MT4 available. For traders wanting breadth without switching brokers, CMC Markets delivers. Downside? With 12,000 choices, you need to know what you're doing.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms Next Generation, MetaTrader 4, Mobile App Minimum Deposit USD $0 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (Retail), Higher (Pro) FTSE 100 Spreads From 1.0 pip Account Types Retail, Professional Demo Account Yes, 30 Days Free Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, PayPal, Skrill Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Phone, Email Mobile Trading Yes, Full MT4 App Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Zero minimum deposit, start trading with any amount Next Generation platform has steep learning curve 12,000+ tradable instruments across all asset classes Spreads can widen significantly during volatility MT4 available alongside proprietary platform Professional account has higher deposit requirement Competitive spreads on major indices like FTSE 100 Withdrawal processing can take several days Strong research tools and market analysis included Commission applies to shares trading

Is CMC Markets good for beginners?

Yes. Intuitive Next Generation platform. Risk management tools built in. Educational resources available. Beginners can start simple and grow into advanced features.

What markets does CMC Markets offer?

Over 12,000 instruments. Forex. Shares. Indices. ETFs. Crypto. Treasuries. Diversify across asset classes without switching brokers.

3. IG

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: FCA, BAFIN, FINMA, DFSA, MAS, ASIC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

IG has been around since 1974. Regulated by FCA, ASIC, and others. Multiple platforms available. MT4. ProRealTime for advanced charting. L2 Dealer for direct market access. Professional-grade infrastructure. For traders wanting institutional tools without international payment friction, IG is the obvious choice. They don't treat small traders as second-class. Support handles everyone equally.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms Web, MT4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer Minimum Deposit USD $0 Maximum Leverage Higher (Pro Accounts) FTSE 100 Spreads From 4 points Account Types Retail, Pro, VIP Demo Account Yes, Unlimited Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, Debit Card Customer Support 24/5 Phone, Live Chat, Email Mobile Trading Yes, Native iOS/Android Apps Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Established since 1974, proven track record Spreads on FTSE 100 wider than some competitors Multiple platforms: Web, MT4, ProRealTime, L2 Dealer Higher minimum requirements for Pro accounts Regulated by FCA, ASIC, and BaFin No crypto trading available Excellent research and analysis tools included Fee structure can be confusing for beginners Professional-grade infrastructure and support Inactivity fees if account dormant

Is IG a reputable broker?

Absolutely. One of the oldest brokers. Regulated by FCA, ASIC, and others. Multiple oversight layers. Funds segregated. IG has survived multiple financial crises. Safety confirmed.

What platforms does IG offer?

Proprietary web platform, MetaTrader 4, ProRealTime for advanced charting, L2 Dealer for direct market access. Pick your tools based on your needs.

4. XM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM is education-first. Free webinars. Trading guides. Video tutorials. Articles on strategy and risk management. The platform is beginner-friendly. Tools available without overwhelming you. Spreads reasonable. Leverage flexible. If you're learning while trading, XM invests in making that possible. Community active. Support available. For traders treating learning as part of the job, XM fits.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader, Mobile Apps Minimum Deposit USD $5 Maximum Leverage 1:888 FTSE 100 Spreads From 0.8 pips Account Types Standard, Micro, Ultra-Low, Shares Demo Account Yes, 30 Days Free Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets, Crypto Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Phone, Email, Webinars Mobile Trading Yes, Full MT4/MT5 Apps Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Micro account available with very low minimum High leverage attracts excessive risk-taking Extensive education resources and webinars Spreads variable and widen during news Regulated by CySEC and IFSC Withdrawal delays during high-volume periods MT4 and MT5 both available Deposit bonuses come with strict conditions 24/5 multilingual support with active community Not available in all countries

What account types does XM offer?

Standard, Micro, Ultra-Low, and Shares accounts. Each has different spread structures. Available with flexible leverage and no re-quotes.

Is XM suitable for all traders?

Yes. Accepts traders globally. Multilingual support. No restrictions on FTSE 100 trading. Good for anyone wanting education alongside execution.

5. Saxo Bank

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FINMA, FSA, ASIC Start Trading Read Review

Saxo Bank is professional-grade. Over 42,000 tradable instruments. Market Maker, ECN, STP, and NDD execution models. Powerful platforms. Transparent solutions. Flexible funding. For traders wanting institutional-quality tools and extreme breadth, Saxo Bank delivers. The catch? Higher minimum deposits. Not ideal for beginners with small accounts. Perfect for serious traders.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms SaxoTraderGO, SaxoTraderPRO, Mobile App Minimum Deposit USD $2,000 Maximum Leverage 1:20 FTSE 100 Spreads From 0.3 pips Account Types STP, ECN, Market Maker Demo Account Yes, Unlimited Payment Methods Bank Transfer, Credit Card, Wire Transfer Customer Support 24/5 Phone, Live Chat, Dedicated Support Mobile Trading Yes, Professional Mobile Platform Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 42,000+ instruments across all asset classes USD $2,000 minimum deposit barrier Tightest spreads available on major indices Complex fee structure intimidates beginners Professional-grade platforms with advanced tools Lower leverage than retail competitors Regulated by FCA, DFSA, and others Requires strong trading knowledge to use effectively STP, ECN, and Market Maker execution models Not ideal for casual or beginner traders

Is Saxo Bank only for high-net-worth traders?

While Saxo caters to professionals, retail traders can open accounts. Higher minimum deposits and advanced features suit experienced or high-volume traders more.

What makes Saxo Bank unique?

SaxoTraderGO and SaxoTraderPRO offer intuitive design, research tools, and charting capabilities. Ideal for advanced traders needing professional performance.

6. City Index

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: FCA Start Trading Read Review

City Index is established. Multiple offices globally. Regulated and authorized in each region. Over 12,000 instruments available. Forex. Indices including FTSE 100. Commodities. Stocks. Research tools are professional-grade. For experienced traders valuing research and execution, City Index fits. The platform is feature-rich. Support is responsive. Cost structure is transparent.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms Web Trader, MetaTrader 4, Mobile App Minimum Deposit USD $0 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (Retail), Higher (Pro) FTSE 100 Spreads From 1.0 pip Account Types Retail, Professional Demo Account Yes, Free Demo Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Phone, Email Mobile Trading Yes, Native Mobile App Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ 12,000+ tradable instruments available Spreads on FTSE 100 not the tightest available Zero minimum deposit entry point Professional account has higher fees Established broker with strong reputation Mobile app could be more intuitive MT4 support alongside proprietary platform Withdrawal processing moderately slow Excellent research and charting tools Customer support can be slow during peak hours

Is City Index reliable?

Yes. Regulated by FCA and others. Part of StoneX Group, a publicly listed firm. Strong financial backing. Security confirmed.

What platforms does City Index offer?

MetaTrader 4, proprietary City Index Web Trader, mobile apps. Advanced charting tools, performance analytics, seamless execution.

7. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM has been around for over a decade. Reputable. Trusted. Comprehensive CFD and forex trading. Caters to beginners and experienced traders. Emphasizes client fund protection. Security protocols ensure safe connections. Multiple account types available. For traders wanting flexibility and security, HFM delivers. The platform is beginner-friendly. Support is responsive. Leverage options are flexible.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader, Mobile Apps Minimum Deposit USD $0 Maximum Leverage 1:500 FTSE 100 Spreads From 0.0 pips Account Types Standard, Islamic, VIP Demo Account Yes, Unlimited Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets, Crypto Customer Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone Mobile Trading Yes, Full MT4/MT5 Apps Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Zero minimum deposit, start immediately Very high leverage can destroy accounts quickly Extremely tight spreads including from 0.0 pips Unregulated in some jurisdictions Islamic swap-free accounts available Aggressive marketing tactics sometimes used MT4 and MT5 both supported Mixed reviews on withdrawal processing 24/7 customer support across multiple channels Less established than major competitors

Does HFM offer Islamic accounts?

Yes. Swap-free Islamic accounts compliant with Sharia law. Perfect for Muslim traders wanting to trade without overnight interest charges.

What bonuses does HFM provide?

Deposit bonuses, loyalty programs, contests. Promotions vary by region. Always review terms to ensure eligibility.

8. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade was established in 2006. Over a decade of awards and global customers. Popular market maker and STP broker. Regulation through multiple entities. Wide range of instruments across several markets, including the FTSE 100. Flexible trading platforms with rich functionality. For traders wanting established infrastructure with beginner support, AvaTrade fits. Social trading available. Education resources robust.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions Minimum Deposit USD $100 Maximum Leverage 1:400 FTSE 100 Spreads From 0.8 pips Account Types Standard, Islamic Demo Account Yes, 21 Days Free Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets, Crypto Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Phone, Email, Webinars Mobile Trading Yes, Full MT4/MT5 Apps Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Established 2006, multiple global offices Spreads average, not the tightest available MT4, MT5, and proprietary platforms available Deposit bonuses have restrictive conditions Social trading feature for copy-trading Professional account requirements vary by region Regulated by multiple authorities globally Withdrawal fees apply on some methods Educational resources and live webinars included Support response times inconsistent

Is AvaTrade regulated globally?

Yes. Regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including Europe, Australia, and Japan. Global presence enhances trust and safety for traders worldwide.

What platforms does AvaTrade offer?

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, AvaOptions. Mobile functionality. Automated trading. Options trading. All from one broker.

9. Capital.com

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $20 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FCA, CySEC, ASIC, CMA, and SCB Start Trading Read Review

Capital.com is reputable and well-regulated. Based in the UK. Regulated by CySEC, NBRN, and FCA. Over 360,000 registered accounts. More than 2,000 tradable instruments across multiple asset classes. For traders wanting modern, AI-powered trading with user-friendly interfaces, Capital.com delivers. Commission-free. Zero hidden fees. Risk management tools integrated.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms Proprietary Web Platform, Mobile App, API Minimum Deposit USD $20 Maximum Leverage 1:30 (Retail) FTSE 100 Spreads From 0.3 pips Account Types Standard, Islamic Demo Account Yes, Unlimited Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets, Crypto Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Mobile Trading Yes, AI-Powered Mobile App Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ AI-powered platform makes trading intuitive Proprietary platform can't be used elsewhere Zero commission, only spreads charged Spreads vary and can widen during volatility Modern, user-friendly interface Limited to proprietary platform tools Low minimum deposit of just USD $20 1:30 leverage cap for retail traders Integrated risk management tools built-in Fewer advanced features for experienced traders

What makes Capital.com user-friendly?

AI-powered platform with real-time insights. Clean UI. Educational features. Perfect for beginners wanting modern, simplified trading.

Does Capital.com charge commissions?

No. Zero commission. Revenue from spreads only. No hidden fees for deposits, withdrawals, or inactivity. Cost-effective.

10. easyMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, ASIC, FSA, FSC, and FSCA Start Trading Read Review

easyMarkets is well-established and regulated. Over 200 tradable instruments. Known for best trading conditions. One of the few true ECN brokers. Fixed spreads available. Unique risk management features. For traders wanting simplicity with professional execution, easyMarkets delivers. Deal cancellation feature available. Freeze Rate tool for price locking. Guaranteed stop-loss orders.

Features

Feature Details Trading Platforms Web Platform, Mobile App, Desktop Minimum Deposit USD $25 Maximum Leverage 1:400 FTSE 100 Spreads From 1.0 pip (Fixed) Account Types Standard, Islamic Demo Account Yes, Unlimited Payment Methods Credit Card, Bank Transfer, eWallets Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone Mobile Trading Yes, Full-Featured Mobile App Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

Pros ✅ Cons ❌ Fixed spreads mean zero surprise costs during volatility Fixed spreads often wider than variable competitors Deal cancellation feature lets you undo bad trades Cancellation feature costs money per use Freeze Rate tool locks prices temporarily Limited to easyMarkets platform only Guaranteed stop-loss orders available Guaranteed stops cost extra per trade Beginner-friendly interface and support Features add costs that reduce profitability

What unique features does easyMarkets offer?

Deal cancellation (undo losing trades), Freeze Rate (lock prices), guaranteed stop-loss orders. Extra control. Reduced risk. Trader-focused design.

Can you trade with fixed spreads on easyMarkets?

Yes. Fixed spreads available, especially on web and mobile platforms. Predict costs during volatile sessions. Avoid sudden spread widening.

Is the FTSE 100 Good for South African Traders?

Yes, it can be useful if you want exposure to a basket of large UK-listed companies without picking individual shares one by one.

South African traders may also find the market more familiar than some other global indices because the FTSE 100 includes several large mining, resources and financial companies with international operations.

But don’t confuse familiarity with lower risk.

If you trade the FTSE 100 through a CFD, you’re still taking a leveraged position on a global equity index. That means losses can build quickly if the market moves against you.

How We Selected the Best FTSE 100 Brokers

For this 2026 update, we only included brokers where we could verify an actual FTSE 100 or UK100 trading product.

We compared:

FTSE 100 CFD availability

Spreads and how clearly costs are published

Minimum trade size

Trading platforms

Cash CFDs versus futures-based contracts

Extended trading hours

Research and charting tools

Risk-management features

Relevance to South African traders

How practical the broker is for active index trading

We didn’t give brokers extra credit for vague claims like “number one”, “fastest”, “most reliable” or “institutional-grade”. If a claim can’t be tied to something traders can actually compare, it doesn’t help much.

Last reviewed: 18 August 2026.

Conclusion

Plus500 still takes our top spot for FTSE 100 trading in 2026, but there isn’t a huge gap between the brokers on this list.

CMC Markets is stronger if you want deeper charting and access to more than 12,000 markets. IG has one of the better dedicated FTSE 100 setups, while XM suits MetaTrader users who also want plenty of educational material.

Saxo is the heavyweight on product choice, with more than 71,000 instruments. City Index also gives active traders a lot to work with, including 13,500+ markets and solid research tools.

HFM stands out for traders who want to start with smaller UK100 positions. AvaTrade gives you several platform options, Capital.com keeps the fee structure fairly straightforward, and easyMarkets is more distinctive for its built-in risk-management tools.

The most important thing, though, is the contract you’re actually trading.

Check whether it’s a cash CFD or futures-based CFD, then look at the spread, overnight financing, margin requirement, trading hours and the legal entity behind your account.

Those details matter more than the broker’s headline rank.

Risk Warning: FTSE 100 CFDs are leveraged products. Leverage can increase profits, but it can also make losses build quickly when the market moves against you.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the FTSE 100 exactly?

The FTSE 100 is the UK's primary stock market index tracking the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange. These are blue-chip stocks. Established companies. Multinational corporations. It reflects UK economic health and global market exposure. Think of it as a barometer for the entire British economy and how major UK companies are performing against international competitors today.

Can beginners really trade FTSE 100?

Yes, absolutely. Many brokers offer beginner-friendly platforms with demo accounts so you can practice trading without risking any real money at all. Risk management tools are included as standard. Education resources are abundant everywhere online. The real key is starting small, learning consistently, and scaling up gradually as you gain real experience and confidence. Patience beats speed always.

Which FTSE 100 broker is best for beginners?

Honestly, it depends on what you need most. Plus500 excels at simplicity. XM focuses heavily on education. Capital.com offers modern, intuitive design. easyMarkets provides unique risk control tools. All four support beginner traders without judgment or unnecessary complexity. Try demo accounts first. See which interface clicks with your brain. That's your best broker, not what anyone else says.

What spreads can I expect on FTSE 100?

Variable. Some brokers advertise from 0.3 pips. Others start at 1.0 pip or higher. Fixed spreads exist if you prefer predictability. Variable spreads exist if you want potential tightness. Execution quality matters too. A tight spread with slippage is worse than a wider spread with clean fills. Shop around. Compare actual execution, not just quoted numbers.

Why only use regulated brokers?

Regulated brokers segregate your funds in separate accounts. They comply with strict capital requirements. They're audited regularly. Legal protections exist if things go wrong. Unregulated brokers? Zero protection whatsoever. Your money disappears. No recourse. No compensation. No leverage. Regulation isn't bureaucratic nonsense. It's the difference between your money being safe or vanishing forever when something breaks.

Should I trade FTSE 100 or something else?

Trade what you genuinely understand. FTSE 100 if you understand blue-chip companies and UK economics. Forex if you understand currency flows. Indices if you understand broad market movements. Cryptocurrencies if you understand blockchain and adoption curves. The instrument doesn't matter nearly as much as your edge. A clear edge in one market beats confusion across ten markets always.

How much leverage should I use on FTSE 100?

Conservative wins. Maximum 1:100, realistically 1:50. High leverage amplifies volatility in both directions. Small adverse moves destroy accounts instantly. One bad day wipes years of profits. Respect leverage completely, or it absolutely will obliterate your account. Most professionals use 1:20 or less. Think about that. The pros don't need high leverage. Neither do you really.

Can I withdraw profits from FTSE 100 accounts?

Yes. Legitimate brokers never hold winnings hostage. You withdraw profits anytime. Processing times vary by broker and payment method. Bank transfers take days. E-wallets take hours. Always verify withdrawal methods before depositing money. Read the fine print. Confirm everything works as promised. If a broker makes withdrawing difficult, leave immediately and find another broker instead.

What's the best FTSE 100 trading strategy?

Position trading works. Swing trading works. Day trading works. Scalping works. All of them work if you execute consistently. The best strategy is whatever fits your schedule and psychology naturally. Someone with a nine-to-five job cannot scalp successfully. Someone with energy for one trade daily should not swing trade. Match your method to your life. Consistency beats any trendy strategy.

Are there FTSE 100 ETFs available?

Yes. Multiple FTSE 100 ETFs exist and trade like stocks. Some pay quarterly dividends. Some reinvest dividends automatically. All have incredibly low fees compared to actively managed funds. They're simpler than CFDs if you want share ownership without trading leverage. Perfect for long-term investors. Less exciting than trading. Far less risky and more reliable for building wealth steadily.