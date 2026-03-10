Absa announced that shareholders were invited to raise their concerns and provide recommendations on the remuneration implementation report, in a virtual call with the Group Chairman, René van Wyk, and the Chairman of the Group Remuneration Committee, Rose Keanly, at 11:00 South African time on 22 June 2026.

Shareholders were referred to the Company's engagement with shareholders on the remuneration implementation report resolution, following the Annual General Meeting held on 2 June 2026, and were advised that shareholders representing approximately 12% of Absa Group ordinary shares in issue attended a virtual call with the Group Chairman, René van Wyk, and the Chairman of the Group Remuneration Committee, Rose Keanly, on 22 June 2026.

•Paul Smith will become the chairman of the Group Risk and Capital Management Committee (GRCMC) on 1 July 2026. •Brian Kennedy will become the chairman of the Group Credit Risk Committee (GCRC) on 1 July 2026. •Fulvio Tonelli, who was interim chairman of GRCMC and GCRC, and remains a member of those committees will become the chairman of the Group Audit and Compliance Committee (GACC) on 1 August 2026, succeeding Tasneem Abdool-Samad. She will retire from the Group Board at the end of January 2027 (having served nine years by then) but remains a member of the GACC until then.

Absa Group will host a pre-close call today, 30 June 2026, during which management will update the market on Absa's expected financial performance for the six months ending 30 June 2026 (1H26). Revenue is expected to grow by low to mid-single digits, with non-interest income growing faster than net interest income. Net interest income growth remains modest, growing by low single digits, reflecting margin compression largely due to lower policy rates in Africa regions. Net customer loans and customer deposits are expected to grow by mid-single digits. Personal and Private Banking (PPB) net customer loans are expected to grow by mid-single digits. In PPB South Africa, solid Vehicle and Asset Finance growth should offset modest growth in Home Loans and unsecured lending. Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) net customer loans excluding reverse repurchase agreements and Business Banking (BB) net customer loans are expected to grow by high single digits. Management will host a pre-close call at 10am (SA time) today. For details thereof, please see the investor relations website. Absa will release its 1H26 results on 18 August 2026.

Net interest income increased to R37.4 billion (R36.3 billion) whilst total income grew to R58.8 billion (R56.5 billion). Operating income before operating expenses increased to R51.7 billion (R49.3 billion). Profit attributable to ordinary equity holders was higher at R12.6 billion (R11.2 billion). Furthermore, headline earnings per share improved to 1 545.4 cents per share (1 431.6 cents per share). Declaration of interim ordinary dividend number 78 Shareholders are advised that an ordinary dividend of 850 cents per ordinary share was declared on 18 August 2026, for the interim reporting period ended 30 June 2026. Group prospects The outlook for the global economy remains particularly uncertain. Events in the Middle East remain volatile, with oil markets trading in a wide range during July. The US has announced a new round of tariffs on dozens of countries. Chinese data suggests it is growing somewhat below the government’s target. Volatility in global equity markets warrant attention. Monetary policymakers everywhere carefully weigh the challenge posed by higher inflation and softening economic growth. On top of this, current meteorological forecasts suggest an elevated probability of a significant El Niño weather event from late 2026 and into 2027, bringing with it the threat of extreme drought or extreme rain in many parts of the world, with potential knock-on effects on global food prices and more. Against this backdrop we expect the South African economy to grow by 1.5% this year, up slightly from 2025’s 1.1%. In our central scenario, events in the Middle East do not prevent energy prices from retreating significantly from the crisis highs, even if they remain somewhat elevated as compared to pre conflict levels. El Niño may present a challenge to parts of South Africa’s agricultural sector from late 2026, but record crop surpluses in recent growing seasons should help contain food price inflation. As evidenced by the split late July Reserve Bank MPC vote of 4:2 in favour of keeping the policy rate on hold against a further 25bp rise, the near-term outlook for interest rates is difficult to predict. We expect rates to remain unchanged into early 2027, noting that in the alternative case of a small further rise in rates, the economic outlook would not be significantly altered. The outlook for our presence economies remains constructive despite the uncertain global backdrop and we project weighted real GDP growth in 2026 of 5.1%, just slightly ahead of last year’s 5.0%. We expect a notable improvement in Botswana growth as the diamond sector is rebounding strongly. We remain most concerned about Mozambique, where fiscal and debt sustainability concerns are severe. However, we expect commodity producing markets to continue to benefit from elevated prices, while most commodity importing countries still enjoy low inflation and lending rates that will likely underpin economic activity. Other key drivers of growth are ongoing infrastructure investment, multilateral support and ongoing reforms. Downside risks pertaining to the fallout from the Middle East crisis remain significant, along with potential adverse weather conditions. Based on these assumptions, and excluding further major unforeseen political, macroeconomic, or regulatory developments, our guidance for 2026 is as follows: We expect low- to mid-single digit revenue growth. We expect high single digit growth in customer loans and mid- to high single digit growth in customer deposits. The Group’s credit loss ratio is expected to be similar to 2025 and in the middle of our through-the cycle target range of 75 to 100 basis points. We expect low- to mid-single digit growth in operating expenses, producing slightly negative operating JAWS and low- to mid-single digit pre-provision profit growth. Consequently, we expect an RoE of around 15%. We expect the Group CET1 ratio to finish 2026 at the top end of our Board target range of 11.0% to 12.5%. Finally, we expect to maintain a dividend payout ratio of 55% for 2026.

Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Absa Group Ltd. price forecast leans constructive on the back of supportive charts and a steady graph of earnings resilience, with today’s price today in rands at R229.93. The share code ABG continues to screen as a buy or sell decision that hinges on valuation discipline, dividend appeal, and the for sale cost of entry. The latest data points also keep preference shares and payout discussion relevant for income seekers, while growth expectations remain measured. For investors asking how to buy online, the process starts with a trading account on an approved platform, where trading can be executed after reviewing the share’s current dividend profile, trading setup, and broader prediction around bank-sector momentum. The ordinary share looks reasonably priced for active market watchers, but the final call still depends on your own risk tolerance and purchase plan.

Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 09:46:32 Share Name & Ticker Absa Group Ltd. (ABG) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Banks Current Price R229.93 Market Capitalization 204.40bn P/E Ratio 7.37 Dividend Yield 7.44% Trading Volume (Live Data) 86 997 Recent Price Change 0.61

Absa Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R229.93, reflecting a 0.61 move from the previous close Market Cap 204.40bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.37, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 7.44, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest live price change and trading volume

Absa Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish short-term tone: the current price at R229.93, combined with a 7.37 P/E and 7.44% dividend yield, keeps ABG in a valuation-supportive zone. The volume of 86 997 suggests active interest, while the 0.61 gain points to steady bid support rather than a sharp breakout.

Downside risk remains tied to broader JSE bank sentiment, rate expectations, and revenue pressure in the financial sector. If price action weakens below recent support, traders may prefer to wait for a cleaner setup before committing fresh capital.

FAQ on Absa Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Absa Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Absa Group Ltd. shares are ordinary shares in ABG on the JSE. At R229.93, they represent exposure to a large financial institution with a 204.40bn market cap, a 7.37 P/E, and a 7.44% dividend yield.

Q2: How can I buy Absa Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy ABG shares, open a brokerage account that offers JSE access, fund it, and place an order at the current price of R229.93 or another chosen level. The live volume of 86 997 shows there is meaningful market activity.

Q3: What affects the price of Absa Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: ABG’s price is influenced by banking-sector sentiment, interest-rate expectations, earnings quality, dividend outlook, and JSE liquidity. Today’s 0.61 move, along with the 86 997 volume and 7.37 P/E, suggests valuation and trading flow both matter.

Q4: Does Absa Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes. The live dividend yield is 7.44%, which indicates ABG is an income-generating share. With the stock priced at R229.93 and a 204.40bn market cap, the dividend remains a key part of the investment case.

Q5: How can I track my Absa Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track ABG through your broker’s JSE portfolio dashboard, where you can monitor the share price, the 0.61 daily change, and dividend updates. The 7.44% yield and 86 997 volume help investors measure both income and trading interest.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Absa Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the R229.93 price level, the 7.37 P/E ratio, the 7.44% dividend yield, and market activity of 86 997 shares traded. ABG’s large 204.40bn market cap also helps anchor sentiment on the JSE.

Q7: Is Absa Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based strictly on live data, ABG looks reasonably attractive for income-focused investors because of its 7.44% dividend yield and 7.37 P/E. At R229.93, the share appears more value-oriented than expensive, though market conditions still matter.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Absa Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data show a small positive move of 0.61, a price of R229.93, and a solid dividend yield of 7.44%. That makes ABG worth watching for purchase, but execution should depend on your own entry discipline and risk limits.

Q9: How much does one Absa Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One ABG share costs R229.93 today on the JSE. That price sits alongside a 204.40bn market cap, a 7.37 P/E, and 86 997 traded shares, giving investors a clear live reference point for purchase decisions.

Q10: How to sell Absa Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell ABG shares, log in to your trading account, select the JSE listing, and place a sell order near the live price of R229.93 or your chosen level. The 86 997 volume suggests there is workable liquidity for trade execution.

How to Buy Absa Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-enabled broker.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and market tools.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Search for ABG and place your purchase order.

Absa Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Absa Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE R229.93 and remain supported by volume and dividend stability. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.