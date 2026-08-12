Markets4you is not a new name in forex trading. The broker has operated since 2007 and was known as Forex4you before rebranding to Markets4you in 2024.

For South African traders, the appeal is fairly easy to see. Markets4you advertises more than 150 instruments, supports MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offers Classic and Cent accounts, and has its own web, desktop and mobile platforms. The entry point is also low: the South African account page shows no formal account-level minimum deposit, while selected payment methods start from $1.

Quick verdict: Markets4you has some useful features for South African traders, particularly Cent accounts, MT4 and MT5, low funding requirements and spreads advertised from 0.1 pips. The main weakness is local regulation. We could not verify direct FSCA authorisation for Markets4you or E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. Before depositing, confirm which legal entity will hold your account, the leverage actually applied to it, the account currency and any conversion cost when funding in rand.

Quick Verdict Markets4you South Africa Best for Traders looking for Cent accounts, MT4/MT5, proprietary platforms and very low funding requirements Main strength Flexible account types and a good choice of trading platforms Main concern We could not verify direct FSCA authorisation for the South African-facing entity Minimum account deposit $0 advertised on the South African account range Funding minimum From $1 on selected electronic payment methods Lowest advertised spread From 0.1 pips on Pro accounts Headline ZA leverage Up to 1:2000, although other published conditions show lower limits Our Trust Score 78/100

Is Markets4you regulated for South African traders?

Markets4you is regulated, but South African traders need to look beyond the headline and check the specific company behind their account.

The company named in Markets4you's South African-facing legal material is E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. The British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission lists E-Global as a regulated entity authorised to deal as principal, and Markets4you cites licence number SIBA/L/12/1027.

The wider group also refers to Trade4you International in Mauritius, which Markets4you says is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius under licence GB21026460. That group-level licence is worth knowing about, but it does not automatically govern a South African client's account.

We could not verify direct FSCA authorisation for Markets4you or E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

That distinction matters. An offshore-regulated broker can accept South African clients, but it is not the same as opening an account with a South African FSP directly regulated by the FSCA.

Entity Regulator Licence / Status South African Relevance E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. BVI FSC Currently regulated; Markets4you cites SIBA/L/12/1027 Main company identified in Markets4you's legal disclosures Trade4you International Mauritius FSC Markets4you states GB21026460 Another group company; it may not be the entity holding a South African client's account Direct South African authorisation 🇿🇦 FSCA Not verified We did not find a direct FSCA licence in the disclosures reviewed

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What does offshore regulation mean for a South African trader?

If your account is held with E-Global, the regulatory framework and complaint route attached to that BVI entity are the ones that matter. You would not have the same local regulatory relationship you would have with an FSCA-authorised South African provider.

If local regulation is a priority, compare Markets4you with FSCA-regulated forex brokers before you deposit. The legal entity is something to establish at the beginning, not after a withdrawal or account dispute develops.

How can a Markets4you client make a complaint?

Markets4you publishes a formal complaints process. According to the broker, complaints are normally acknowledged within two business days and it aims to resolve them within 15 business days.

If a complaint remains unresolved, Markets4you says the matter can be escalated to the relevant regulator. For a client contracted with the BVI entity, that would be the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission.

Can South African traders open a Markets4you account?

Yes. South African residents appear to be accepted, subject to KYC, identity verification and the broker's normal compliance checks.

South Africa does not appear on the restricted-country list we reviewed, and Markets4you operates dedicated South African trading and funding pages.

Before sending money, check the company named in your Client Agreement and Trader Room. I would also confirm the account currency, available deposit and withdrawal methods, and the leverage attached to the actual live account. Broker marketing pages often show the maximum possible condition, while the terms applied to an individual account can be more specific.

What should South African traders check before depositing?

Markets4you's South African funding page lists local-currency payment options and states that conversions involving US dollars or euros use the broker's own exchange rates.

That matters more as deposit size increases. A small exchange-rate difference is easy to overlook on a $20 transaction, but it becomes much more noticeable at $2,000 or $10,000. Before confirming a larger rand payment, compare the quoted conversion with the prevailing exchange rate.

Check Why It Matters Legal entity This tells you which regulator, contract and complaints process applies FSCA status We did not verify direct FSCA authorisation for Markets4you Account currency Conversion costs can change the amount that reaches your trading account or bank account ZAR funding You may be able to deposit in rand even if the trading account itself is held in another currency Leverage The headline maximum may differ from the leverage actually applied to your account Withdrawal method The payment account normally needs to be in your own name

Markets4you Trust Score

We give Markets4you a Trust Score of 78/100.

The score reflects a mixed picture. On the positive side, Markets4you has operated since 2007, its main disclosed entity is currently regulated in the BVI, legal documents are publicly available, the broker says client funds are segregated, and there is a formal complaints process. Platform choice is also strong.

Most of the lost points come from regulation and transparency. We could not verify direct FSCA authorisation, independent customer feedback is sharply divided and the leverage figures on the South African website do not fully agree. One page advertises leverage up to 1:2000, while a separate detailed-conditions page shows a maximum of 1:1000 for accounts with equity below $10,000.

That discrepancy is not a small detail. Margin rules affect position size, available free margin and how quickly an account can reach Stop Out. For that reason, I would use the leverage shown in the live account rather than assume the largest marketing figure applies.

Trust Category Score What We Considered Regulation and Safety 17/25 BVI regulation confirmed; direct FSCA authorisation not verified Fund Security 17/20 Markets4you states that client funds are segregated and refers to additional safeguards Pricing and Transparency 15/20 Fees are published, although the regional leverage information does not fully agree Trading Experience 19/20 MT4, MT5, proprietary platforms, Cent accounts and copy trading Customer Support and Reputation 10/15 A formal complaint route is available, but independent reviews are mixed Overall Trust Score 78/100 Established offshore-regulated broker with a useful range of retail trading features

How we calculated the Markets4you Trust Score

Our score is not based on one attractive spread or the number of years a broker has been operating. We weigh regulation, client-money disclosures, legal transparency, pricing, trading platforms, account conditions, complaint procedures and independent reputation data.

Regulation and verifiable client protections carry more weight than awards, bonuses or promotional claims. Where Markets4you publishes different conditions on its global and South African websites, we give priority to the South African information and flag material inconsistencies instead of choosing whichever number looks better.

Fact-check date: 12 August 2026.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Operating since 2007 No direct FSCA licence verified BVI FSC currently lists E-Global as regulated South African clients may trade through an offshore company $0 account-level minimum deposit advertised Leverage figures differ across the South African pages Selected deposits from $1 Currency conversion can affect deposits and withdrawals in rand Classic and Cent accounts Classic Pro and Cent Pro charge commission Spreads from 0.1 pips on Pro accounts Fixed accounts start with wider spreads MT4 and MT5 available Very high leverage can wipe out a poorly sized position quickly Markets4you mobile, desktop and web platforms Independent customer feedback is mixed Share4you copy trading Copy trading adds another layer of strategy and execution risk Formal complaints and regulator escalation process We did not identify South African investor-compensation protection for the offshore entity

Markets4you Overview

Operating since 2007.

Previously known as Forex4you before the 2024 rebrand.

More than 150 instruments advertised on the South African site.

50+ forex pairs and 50+ share CFDs, plus indices, metals and commodities.

Classic and Cent accounts.

Fixed, Standard and Pro pricing structures.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Markets4you web, desktop and mobile platforms.

Share4you copy trading.

Advertised spreads from 0.1 pips.

Headline leverage shown up to 1:2000 on the South African trading page.

$0 account-level minimum deposit advertised.

Selected electronic payment methods starting from $1.

Is Markets4you a good broker for South African traders?

It can be, but the answer depends on what matters most to you.

Markets4you is most interesting for traders who value Cent accounts, flexible account sizing, MT4 or MT5 and a low funding threshold. The Cent accounts are especially useful if you want to move from demo to live execution without immediately trading at conventional Classic-account monetary size.

The main trade-off is regulatory. South African clients appear to deal with a BVI-regulated company rather than a directly FSCA-authorised entity. If local South African regulation is non-negotiable for you, that may rule Markets4you out regardless of its account features.

Who is Markets4you best suited to?

I would place Markets4you closer to traders who already understand CFDs, margin and leverage and want flexibility in platform choice and position sizing.

It makes less sense for someone who specifically wants direct FSCA regulation, a clearly documented ZAR base account or a lower-leverage trading environment.

Markets4you Features

150+ tradable instruments.

50+ forex pairs.

50+ share CFDs.

International indices.

Gold and other metals.

Brent, WTI and other commodities.

Classic and Cent accounts.

Fixed, Standard and Pro pricing.

MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Markets4you mobile, desktop and browser-based trading.

Share4you copy trading.

Expert Advisors and automated strategies through MetaTrader.

Economic calendar, educational material and market analysis.

Swap-free functionality under eligible conditions.

Auto-withdrawal functionality on supported payment routes.

Markets4you Customer Reviews

Customer feedback is mixed, and the split is unusually sharp.

When we checked on 12 August 2026, Markets4you had a Trustpilot score of 3.4/5 from roughly 100 reviews. Around 59% were five-star reviews, while 32% were one-star. That distribution is more useful than the average alone because it suggests customers are not having one consistently similar experience.

Positive reviewers commonly mention deposits, withdrawals, ease of use, spreads and support. Negative reviews include complaints around leverage changes, account access, slippage or execution disputes, withdrawals and promotional conditions. Markets4you replies publicly to many of those complaints.

I would treat online reviews as supporting evidence rather than proof. A one-star review does not automatically establish broker wrongdoing; KYC checks, bonus terms, market volatility and breaches of account conditions can all lead to disputes. Repeated complaint themes are still worth paying attention to.

Customer Ratings

Review Area Assessment Trustpilot Rating Checked 3.4/5 from about 100 reviews on 12 August 2026 Overall Feedback Mixed and heavily split Positive Themes Deposits, withdrawals, ease of use, spreads and support Negative Themes Leverage changes, restrictions, execution disputes, withdrawals and promotions Broker Responds to Complaints Yes Our View Useful as a reputation check, but regulation and account terms matter more

What should traders do if a withdrawal is delayed?

Start by confirming that the account is fully verified and that the withdrawal destination is in the account holder's name. Keep the transaction reference and copies of emails or chat conversations.

If normal support does not resolve the issue, use the broker's formal complaints process rather than repeatedly opening new live-chat tickets. Markets4you says formal complaints are normally acknowledged within two business days and it aims to resolve them within 15 business days.

Markets4you Safety and Security

Markets4you says client money is held separately from the company's operating funds. It also refers to capital reserves, risk controls, regulated liquidity providers, external audits and insurance arrangements.

Those claims should not all be treated as equivalent protections. Segregated funds can reduce a specific type of operational risk, but segregation does not guarantee withdrawals and does not protect a trader from market losses. Broker-referenced insurance is also not automatically the same thing as a government-backed investor compensation scheme.

The strongest independently verifiable point we found is that E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. is currently listed as regulated by the BVI FSC.

Is Markets4you safe?

Markets4you is an established broker with a regulated operating entity, so we would not place it in the same category as an anonymous or unlicensed trading website.

For a South African trader, however, direct FSCA regulation would provide a stronger local regulatory relationship. With Markets4you, the protection attached to the account appears to sit offshore.

How does Markets4you protect client funds?

Markets4you says client funds are segregated from company money and refers to reserves, external auditing and insurance. Those measures can support operational controls, but they do not remove trading risk or guarantee that every withdrawal will be frictionless.

Markets4you at a Glance

Feature Markets4you Established 2007 Previous Brand Forex4you Rebranded 2024 Main Disclosed Entity E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. Main Regulation BVI FSC BVI Status Currently regulated entity BVI Licence Cited by Broker SIBA/L/12/1027 Additional Group Regulation Mauritius FSC, according to Markets4you Direct FSCA Regulation Not verified Tradable Instruments 150+ Forex Pairs 50+ Company Shares 50+ Account Categories Classic and Cent ZA Pricing Structures Fixed, Standard and Pro Account-Level Minimum Deposit $0 advertised Funding Minimum From $1 on selected methods Spreads From 0.1 pips Classic Pro Commission $8 per lot Cent Pro Commission 10¢ per lot Headline ZA Leverage Up to 1:2000 Platforms MT4, MT5 and Markets4you platforms Copy Trading Share4you Demo Account Yes Swap-Free Trading Available under eligible conditions; Classic Standard is marketed as swap-free on the ZA account page Client Fund Segregation Stated by broker Trustpilot at Review Date 3.4/5, about 100 reviews Review Last Fact-Checked 12 August 2026

Markets4you Account Types

The South African account range is built around two account sizes: Classic and Cent. Classic accounts use conventional forex contract sizing, while Cent accounts reduce the monetary scale and can be useful when you want real-market execution with smaller nominal exposure.

Within that structure, Markets4you offers Fixed, Standard and Pro pricing. The exact account range can differ across regional websites, so this review follows the South African page rather than the global account list.

Account Execution Spread From Commission Key Detail Minimum Deposit Classic Fixed Instant 2 pips fixed None Maximum 200 lots $0 Classic Standard Market 0.9 pips floating None Maximum 500 lots; ZA page markets swap-free trading $0 Classic Pro Market 0.1 pips floating $8 per lot Maximum 500 lots $0 Cent Fixed Instant 2 pips fixed None Smaller Cent contract structure $0 Cent Pro Market 0.1 pips floating 10¢ per lot Up to 1,000 Cent lots $0

Classic Fixed Account

Fixed spreads starting from 2 pips.

No separate trading commission listed.

Instant execution.

Indicative execution speed of 0.82 seconds.

Maximum trade size shown as 200 lots.

The main advantage is predictability. The trade-off is cost. A 2-pip starting spread is materially wider than the 0.9-pip Standard account or 0.1-pip Pro pricing, so frequent traders should compare the total cost over a realistic number of trades rather than focusing only on the absence of commission.

Classic Standard Account

Floating spreads from 0.9 pips.

No separate trading commission listed.

Market execution.

Indicative execution speed of 0.53 seconds.

Maximum trade size shown as 500 lots.

Promoted as swap-free on the South African page under displayed conditions.

For many retail traders, Standard is the easiest account to understand because most of the trading cost sits inside the spread. Remember that 0.9 pips is a starting point, not a guaranteed live spread.

Classic Pro Account

Spreads from 0.1 pips.

$8 commission per lot.

Market execution.

Maximum trade size shown as 500 lots.

Pro is the account active traders are more likely to compare. The tighter spread may suit scalping, discretionary high-frequency trading or EAs, but the real cost is the live spread plus commission. A 0.1-pip minimum spread is not the same as paying 0.1 pips all-in.

Cent Fixed Account

Cent-account sizing.

Fixed spreads from 2 pips.

No separate trading commission listed.

Indicative execution speed of 1.23 seconds.

Cent Fixed can make sense when moving a strategy out of demo and into real execution with smaller monetary exposure. Smaller sizing helps with capital control, but it does not prevent overtrading or poor leverage decisions.

Cent Pro Account

Cent-account sizing.

Spreads from 0.1 pips.

Commission listed at 10 cents per lot.

Indicative execution speed of 0.80 seconds.

This is one of the more interesting accounts for traders testing EAs or higher-frequency systems with real fills but smaller nominal exposure. Again, compare the complete trading cost rather than the spread in isolation.

Swap-Free Account

Markets4you offers swap-free trading under eligible conditions, and the South African page specifically promotes Classic Standard as swap-free.

Do not assume that every instrument can be held indefinitely without an overnight cost. Check the eligible markets, holding periods and current account terms before building a longer-term strategy around swap-free status.

Demo Account

Markets4you provides demo access for MT4, MT5 and strategy testing. A demo is useful for learning the platform, checking order logic and seeing how an EA behaves before putting real capital at risk.

It cannot reproduce the psychological pressure of live trading, and live execution can differ through slippage, liquidity and spread changes. A profitable demo result is useful information, but it is not proof that the same strategy will perform the same way with real money.

How to Open a Markets4you Account

The process is completed online: register, verify your identity, choose an account, fund it and connect to a trading platform. Markets4you can request additional documents under its KYC and anti-money-laundering procedures, so approval should not be treated as automatic.

Step 1 – Register for Markets4you

Go to the official Markets4you registration page.

Register using your email address or mobile number.

Complete the verification sent to your chosen contact method.

Enter your legal name and personal details.

Select South Africa as your country of residence where applicable.

Create a strong, unique password.

Use the same legal name shown on your identity document and payment account. Name mismatches are an avoidable cause of problems when you later request a withdrawal.

Step 2 – Complete Identity Verification

Complete your personal profile.

Upload the requested identity document.

Provide proof of address if requested.

Answer source-of-funds or trading-experience questions where required.

Provide additional documents if a payment or transaction triggers another compliance check.

I would complete verification before making a meaningful deposit. Discovering that another document is required only when you want to withdraw is avoidable.

Step 3 – Choose a Trading Account

Choose Classic or Cent.

Select Fixed, Standard or Pro where available.

Compare spread and commission together.

Check contract size and minimum trade volume.

Confirm the leverage applied to the account.

Select MT4, MT5 or a Markets4you platform.

The lowest advertised spread is not automatically the lowest total trading cost. Pro accounts add commission, while Fixed and Standard pricing places more of the cost inside the spread.

Step 4 – Deposit Funds

Open the deposit section.

Choose a payment method available in South Africa.

Check the transaction minimum and maximum.

Review any currency conversion before confirming.

Use an account, card or wallet registered in your own name.

Keep the transaction reference.

Markets4you says third-party deposits are not accepted. It also states that exchanges involving US dollars or euros use its internal exchange rate.

Step 5 – Start Trading

Open MT4, MT5 or the Markets4you platform.

Log in using the correct account and server.

Check leverage before placing a trade.

Review the live spread and contract specification.

Check trading hours.

Set your risk before entering the position.

Start with a position size that is small relative to account equity.

Markets4you advertises very high leverage. Treat the maximum as a platform limit, not a recommendation. At extreme leverage, a small market move can produce a very large percentage change in account equity when position size is aggressive.

Markets4you Fees, Spreads and Commissions

Markets4you uses two broad pricing models: spread-only accounts and tighter-spread accounts with commission. Classic Fixed, Classic Standard and Cent Fixed do not show a separate forex commission in the South African account table, while Classic Pro and Cent Pro add commission.

Account Spread From Published Commission Pricing Style Classic Fixed 2 pips fixed None Spread-based Classic Standard 0.9 pips floating None Spread-based Classic Pro 0.1 pips floating $8 per lot Spread + commission Cent Fixed 2 pips fixed None Spread-based Cent Pro 0.1 pips floating 10¢ per lot Spread + commission

Do not build a cost estimate around the minimum advertised spread. That is the lowest starting point, not a fixed live price. Spreads can widen around CPI, NFP, central-bank decisions, rollover, market opens and thin liquidity.

If you are comparing Standard with Pro, calculate both accounts on the same trade size and include the full commission. That gives you a much more realistic comparison than looking at 0.9 pips versus 0.1 pips on their own.

Does Markets4you charge non-trading fees?

Markets4you advertises a 0% funds-transfer service fee in South Africa, but that does not guarantee every transaction will cost zero. Your bank, card issuer or payment provider can charge separately.

The broker also says deposit or withdrawal charges may apply if payment facilities are used without the expected level of genuine trading activity or if the system is being abused.

Markets4you Trading Platforms

Platform choice is one of Markets4you's stronger areas. South African traders can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 or Markets4you's own web, desktop and mobile platforms.

MetaTrader 4

MT4 remains useful if your trading setup depends on Expert Advisors, custom indicators or scripts built specifically for that platform.

Technical indicators and drawing tools.

Expert Advisor support.

Custom indicators and scripts.

Strategy testing.

One-click trading.

Multiple chart types and timeframes.

Market, stop and limit orders.

Desktop and mobile access.

If you already have a stable MT4 workflow, there is little reason to switch simply because MT5 is newer. For someone starting from scratch without MT4-only tools, MT5 is generally the more sensible platform to learn.

MetaTrader 5

MT5 provides a newer multi-asset environment with more timeframes and additional order-management tools.

Broader technical-analysis toolkit.

More chart timeframes.

Market depth.

Expert Advisors.

Additional pending-order types.

Strategy testing and algorithmic trading.

Desktop and mobile access.

Markets4you Mobile App

The Markets4you app combines trading and account management, which is useful if you prefer not to switch between MetaTrader and a separate client portal for routine account tasks.

Live charts.

Trade entry and order management.

Stop Loss and Take Profit controls.

Access to multiple accounts.

Portfolio monitoring.

Account-management tools.

Markets4you Desktop Platform

The desktop platform is an alternative for traders who want charting, trading and account management inside the Markets4you environment rather than using MetaTrader separately.

Markets4you WebTrader

Web trading is useful when installing desktop software is impractical. For a financial account, however, I would avoid logging in from shared or public computers.

Share4you Copy Trading

Share4you is Markets4you's copy-trading service. Clients choose a Leader and allow the platform to copy that trader's positions automatically, while strategy providers can register as Leaders and earn compensation when others follow them.

Do not rank a Leader by return alone. A strategy showing +180% tells you very little without maximum drawdown, position sizing, account age, trade count and an understanding of whether losses are being averaged into. A Leader can also change behaviour after you start following them, and copied trades still create risk in your own account.

Markets4you Deposits and Withdrawals

Markets4you supports electronic payment systems, local payment options and card funding. On the South African funding page, selected electronic methods start from $1.

The broker also advertises a 0% funds-transfer service fee, 24/7 online deposits and withdrawals and an average request-processing time of 30 minutes. I would read the 30-minute figure as a processing claim, not as a promise that funds will always reach your bank account within half an hour.

KYC checks, the payment provider, weekends, transaction size and currency conversion can all extend the process.

Funding Category Published Minimum Typical Broker-Side Speed Shown Important Note Selected Electronic Payment Systems From $1 Often instant for deposits Limits vary by provider Other Electronic Methods Commonly $2–$10 Often instant Availability depends on location Local Payment Solutions Around $10 equivalent Instant to 1 working day Can process local currency Bank Cards Around $10 equivalent Often instant for deposits Additional card verification may be requested Withdrawals Method-dependent Varies Final arrival time depends on the payment provider and compliance checks

Markets4you says third-party deposits are not accepted, so the payment account should be in the same name as the trading account. That is normal AML practice and one of the first things to check if a withdrawal is held for review.

Does Markets4you charge deposit or withdrawal fees?

The South African page advertises a 0% funds-transfer service fee. External providers can still charge their own fees, and Markets4you reserves the right to charge where payment methods are being used without sufficient genuine trading activity.

Are there currency-conversion costs for South African traders?

Potentially. Markets4you says conversions involving US dollars or euros use its internal exchange rate. If you deposit in rand, compare the rate used and the final amount credited to the trading account.

A zero deposit fee is less useful if an unfavourable conversion rate increases the real cost of funding.

Markets4you Leverage

This is one of the sections I would read carefully before opening a live position because the South African pages do not show exactly the same leverage conditions.

The main trading page advertises leverage from 1:10 up to 1:2000. A separate South African detailed-conditions page shows an equity-based schedule starting at a maximum of 1:1000 for balances below $10,000.

Source / Equity Leverage Shown What It Means ZA account marketing page Up to 1:2000 Headline maximum advertised for Classic and Cent accounts ZA detailed conditions: $0–$10,000 Up to 1:1000 Lower than the marketing headline ZA detailed conditions: $10,000–$100,000 Up to 1:500 Maximum leverage falls as account equity rises ZA detailed conditions: $100,000–$250,000 Up to 1:200 Higher equity, lower maximum leverage ZA detailed conditions: $250,000+ Up to 1:100 Lowest published tier on the ZA detailed page

The detailed conditions also state that leverage can be reduced around major market events and under the broker's risk rules. The global Markets4you conditions show another schedule that reaches as high as 1:4000 at very low equity levels.

For a South African account, I would ignore the global headline and use the leverage shown in the Trader Room, Client Agreement and live margin requirement. That is the figure that actually affects the account.

Is 1:2000 leverage safe?

1:2000 leverage allows a trader to control a very large position with a small amount of margin. It can improve margin efficiency for an experienced trader using disciplined position sizing, but it also makes it extremely easy to take far too much exposure.

At that level, an ordinary market move can translate into a very large percentage change in account equity if the position is oversized.

Can Markets4you change leverage?

Yes. Markets4you says leverage can change according to account equity and market-risk conditions, including major news and market closures. If you use EAs or another strategy that assumes a fixed amount of free margin, that possibility needs to be built into the system.

Markets4you vs Exness vs IC Markets – A Comparison

The biggest difference between these brokers is not simply MT4 versus MT5. For a South African trader, the regulatory entity behind the account is more important.

Exness has a South African company authorised by the FSCA. IC Markets Global operates through Raw Trading Ltd under Seychelles FSA regulation. Markets4you's main disclosed entity is regulated in the British Virgin Islands.

Feature Markets4you Exness IC Markets Global Main Relevant Entity / Regulation E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. – BVI FSC Exness ZA (Pty) Ltd – 🇿🇦 FSCA Raw Trading Ltd – Seychelles FSA Licence Highlight Broker cites SIBA/L/12/1027 FSP 51024 SD018 Direct FSCA Authorisation Not verified Yes Not through IC Markets Global MT4 Yes Yes Yes MT5 Yes Yes Yes Proprietary Platform Yes Yes Additional platform options available Lowest Advertised Spread From 0.1 pips on Pro From 0 pips on selected account types Raw-spread pricing available Commission-Free Account Yes Yes Yes Copy / Social Trading Share4you Available through supported services Social/copy options available Best Fit Cent accounts and platform choice Traders who specifically want a directly FSCA-authorised option Active traders focused on raw-pricing infrastructure

Conditions can vary according to residency, so the company accepting your application, available leverage and account range may differ by region. For a broader shortlist, see our forex brokers compared guide.

Markets4you Research and Trading Tools

Markets4you provides an economic calendar, trader calculator, education hub, webinars, tutorials and market commentary.

The economic calendar is especially relevant if you are using high leverage. Spreads and margin requirements can behave very differently around major releases, and automated strategies should not assume every market condition will resemble a quiet back-test.

Broker research can be useful for context, but I would still cross-check important market information independently before making a risk decision.

Markets4you Awards

Markets4you says it has received 35 global awards and lists several awards from 2025 and 2026.

Awards are worth noting, but they carry far less weight in our assessment than regulation, client protections, fees, trading conditions and the broker's complaint process.

Year Award Organisation Listed by Markets4you 2026 Best Trade Execution Global International Business Magazine 2026 Fastest Growing Broker Global International Business Magazine 2026 Best Copy Trading Platform Global Global Business Magazine 2026 Best Affiliate Marketing Program Global FxDailyInfo Forex Brokers Award 2025 Best Mobile App Trading Platform Global FxDailyInfo Forex Brokers Award 2025 Best Forex Broker APAC FxDailyInfo Forex Brokers Award 2025 Most Innovative Mobile Trading Application Global Business Magazine 2025 Best Online Trading Platform Global International Business Magazine 2025 Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform Global Business Review Magazine

Conclusion Markets4you has a lot going for it if your priorities are account flexibility, low funding requirements and platform choice. South African traders can access Classic and Cent accounts, MT4, MT5, Markets4you's own platforms and Share4you copy trading. The South African account page shows a $0 account-level minimum, while selected funding methods start from $1. The Cent accounts are one of the more useful features. They offer a practical way to move from demo trading into real execution with smaller monetary exposure. Pricing is also fairly easy to understand once you choose an account: Classic Standard starts from 0.9 pips with no separate commission, while Classic Pro starts from 0.1 pips and adds an $8-per-lot commission. For South African traders, though, regulation is the bigger decision. We could not verify direct FSCA authorisation, and the account appears to sit under offshore regulation. That does not automatically make Markets4you unsuitable, but it should be weighed against the value of having a locally regulated South African provider. If you do open an account, confirm the legal entity, live leverage, account currency and withdrawal conditions before making a meaningful deposit.

Sources and Review Methodology

This Markets4you review was fact-checked on 12 August 2026.

We gave regulator records and South African-specific broker pages priority over generic global marketing. Where Markets4you publishes conflicting figures, we flag the difference instead of silently choosing the more attractive number.

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries a high level of financial risk.

Leverage magnifies losses as well as gains.

You can lose all capital committed to leveraged trading.

Markets4you's offshore regulation should not be confused with direct FSCA authorisation.

South African traders should confirm which legal entity holds their account.

Fees, leverage and account conditions can vary by region and change over time.

Currency conversion can affect ZAR deposits and withdrawals.

Copy trading does not guarantee a profit.

Customer reviews describe individual experiences and do not predict future service.

Past performance does not reliably predict future results.

This review is general information and is not personalised financial, legal or investment advice.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Markets4you?

Markets4you is a forex and CFD broker that has operated since 2007. It was previously called Forex4you and rebranded to Markets4you in 2024. South African traders can access forex, share CFDs, indices, metals and commodities through MT4, MT5 and Markets4you's own platforms.

Is Markets4you regulated?

Yes. E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. is currently listed by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission as a regulated entity. Markets4you identifies this company in its legal disclosures and cites licence SIBA/L/12/1027.

Is Markets4you regulated by the FSCA?

We could not verify direct FSCA authorisation for Markets4you or E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. A South African trader may therefore be opening an account with a BVI-regulated offshore company rather than a South African FSP.

Is Markets4you a scam?

Markets4you has operated since 2007 and its main disclosed company is currently listed as regulated by the BVI FSC. That does not remove trading or operational risk, so traders should still check the legal entity, account terms and withdrawal rules before depositing.

Can South Africans open a Markets4you account?

Eligible South African residents appear to be accepted, subject to KYC, residency and compliance checks. Markets4you also maintains dedicated South African trading and funding pages.

What is Markets4you's minimum deposit?

The South African account page shows a $0 account-level minimum deposit. That does not mean a $0 payment can be made; selected electronic funding methods start from $1, while other methods can have different transaction minimums.

What account types does Markets4you offer?

The South African range includes Classic Fixed, Classic Standard, Classic Pro, Cent Fixed and Cent Pro. The main differences are contract size, execution method, spread and commission.

What is the lowest spread at Markets4you?

The lowest advertised starting spread is 0.1 pips on Classic Pro and Cent Pro. Both accounts charge commission, so the real trading cost is the live spread plus commission.

What trading platforms does Markets4you offer?

Markets4you offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and its own mobile, desktop and browser-based trading platforms.

Does Markets4you support Expert Advisors?

Yes. MT4 and MT5 support Expert Advisors, custom indicators and automated strategies. Back-tests should use realistic assumptions for spread, slippage, margin and leverage.

Does Markets4you offer copy trading?

Yes. Share4you allows clients to follow Leaders and automatically copy their trades. Returns should be assessed alongside drawdown, position sizing, account age and other risk measures.

Does Markets4you offer Cent accounts?

Yes. Cent Fixed and Cent Pro are available on the South African account range. They use smaller monetary contract sizing, which can be useful when moving from demo to live trading.

Does Markets4you offer swap-free trading?

Yes, under eligible conditions. The South African page specifically advertises Classic Standard as swap-free. Check the eligible instruments, holding periods and current terms before assuming every overnight position will remain cost-free.

What leverage does Markets4you offer?

The South African trading page advertises leverage up to 1:2000, while a separate ZA detailed-conditions page shows an equity-based maximum of 1:1000 below $10,000. Because those figures do not fully agree, confirm the leverage shown inside the live account before trading.

How can I deposit money with Markets4you?

Markets4you supports electronic payment systems, local payment methods and bank cards. Selected electronic methods start from $1, and the payment account should normally be held in the same name as the Markets4you account.

Does Markets4you charge withdrawal fees?

Markets4you advertises a 0% funds-transfer service fee on its South African website. Banks and payment providers can still charge separately, and the broker says fees may apply in certain cases where funding facilities are used without sufficient genuine trading activity.

Does Markets4you offer ZAR accounts?

We did not find a clear South Africa-specific statement confirming ZAR as a standard trading-account base currency. The broker supports local-currency payment options, but conversions involving US dollars or euros can use Markets4you's internal exchange rate.

How long do Markets4you withdrawals take?

Markets4you advertises an average request-processing time of 30 minutes. That is not a guaranteed bank-arrival time; the payment route, KYC status and compliance review can extend the process.

What happens if I have a complaint against Markets4you?

Markets4you says formal complaints are normally acknowledged within two business days and it aims to resolve them within 15 business days. Unresolved complaints can be escalated to the relevant regulator; for the BVI entity, that is the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission.

Is Markets4you suitable for beginners?

Cent accounts, demo trading, low funding requirements and MT4/MT5 can be useful for beginners. The main area to treat carefully is leverage. Access to 1:1000 or 1:2000 does not mean a new trader should use anything close to that level of effective exposure.

Is Markets4you safe?

Markets4you has operated for many years, and E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc. is currently listed as regulated by the BVI FSC. The broker also says client funds are segregated. For South African traders, the main limitation is the lack of verified direct FSCA authorisation, which means regulatory protection appears to sit offshore rather than under a local South African FSP.