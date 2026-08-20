The 10 Best ECN Brokers in South Africa are Pepperstone, HFM, IC Markets, Tickmill, FP Markets, TMGM, FXT, Global Prime, BlackBull Markets and Fusion Markets.

ECN trading is usually linked to raw spreads, multiple liquidity providers, market execution, and a separate commission.

But the label gets used pretty loosely in retail forex.

A broker can offer ECN-style pricing without actually operating a traditional institutional ECN.

Most retail forex and CFD trading is still OTC. A broker may pull prices from several liquidity providers, route orders using no-dealing-desk execution, and still remain the legal counterparty to your trade.

IC Markets is a good example. Its cTrader setup aggregates available liquidity and can use volume-weighted pricing when filling larger orders, but the legal execution venue is still Raw Trading Ltd.

So I wouldn't treat every account advertising 0.0-pip spreads as automatically being a true ECN account.

For this comparison, we separate literal ECN structures, ECN-style execution, and raw-spread accounts instead of lumping them all together.

What is an ECN Broker?

ECN stands for Electronic Communication Network, a computerized system that matches buy and sell orders. ECN trading allows traders to access the interbank market directly

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How do I verify if a broker offers true ECN trading?

Check if the broker provides direct market access, charges commissions, offers Level 2 market depth, and is transparent about execution type. Regulated brokers that disclose order routing and liquidity providers are more likely to be true ECNs.

10 Best ECN Brokers Trading Platforms and - A Comparison

Broker Account Spread From Commission Platforms Pepperstone Razor 0.0 pips Varies by platform MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView HFM Zero 0.0 pips From about $6 round turn on listed FX pairs MT4, MT5, HFM IC Markets Raw Spread 0.0 pips Varies MT4, MT5, cTrader Tickmill Raw 0.0 pips $6 round turn MT4, MT5 FP Markets Raw 0.0 pips $6 round turn MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView TMGM EDGE 0.0 pips $7 round turn MT4, MT5 FXT Raw Spread 0.0 pips $7 round turn MT4, MT5 Global Prime Raw 0.0 pips $7 round turn MT4, MT5 BlackBull ECN Prime 0.0 pips $6 round turn Multi-platform Fusion Markets Zero 0.0 pips $4.50 round turn MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView

10 Best ECN Brokers in South Africa (2026)

Pepperstone — Best Overall ECN-Style Raw-Spread Broker HFM — Best Zero Account with Raw Liquidity Pricing IC — Best Raw-Execution Broker for Professional Traders Tickmill — Best Raw Account with ZAR Base Currency FP Markets — Best FSCA-Regulated ECN-Pricing Broker TMGM — Best Dedicated ECN EDGE Account FXT — Best Raw Spread Account for Active Traders Global Prime — Best for Deep Liquidity and Execution Transparency BlackBull Markets — Best Dedicated ECN Account Range Fusion Markets — Best Low-Commission Raw ECN Account

1. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Overview

Overall, Pepperstone can be summarized as aPepperstone isis licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission () in, and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE.Selecting anaccount or a Standard account depends on your individual trading preferences and needs.

📌 Broker 🏛 Regulatory Status and Licensing ASIC, FCA, CySEC, SCB, DFSA, 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Bank transfer, Credit/Debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller. 💹 Spreads and Commission Structure Spreads start from 0.0 pips ⚖ Leverage and Margin Requirements Leverage up to 1:500 📊 Trading Platforms Available MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, TradingView, ⚡ Execution Speed and Order Processing Fast execution, under 0.1 seconds 💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement No minimum deposit required 🏦 Account Types Offered Standard, Razor, Islamic, Demo 📞 Availability of Local Customer Support 24/5 customer support via live chat, email, and phone. 📈 Instruments Available Over 1,200 instruments, including Forex pairs, Commodities, Cryptos, Indices, and Shares 💰 Trading Fees Beyond Spreads Inactivity fees are not charged swap fees apply $20 fee for international bank transfers 🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis Forex courses, webinars, trading guides, market analysis, Autochartist, and Trading Central. 👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading Features Yes, through cTrader Automate and other social trading features 📱 Mobile Trading Experience and App Performance Apps available across platforms 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Tighter spreads due to direct market access Commissions charged on each trade See live market depth and liquidity Commissions can add to trading costs Trade a wider range of instruments (Forex, Commodities, Indices) No direct access to Stocks on ECN platform

Is Pepperstone a regulated broker?

Yes, Pepperstone is regulated by top-tier authorities like ASIC (Australia), FCA (UK), and CySEC (Cyprus), ensuring high standards of security, transparency, and client fund protection.

What trading platforms does Pepperstone support?

Pepperstone supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and TradingView. Each platform offers various tools and features suited for beginner, intermediate, and professional traders.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM has designed its trading platforms to ensure that every trader who opens an HFM Live Trading Account can trade in their preferred style and on the device of their choice. Trading CFDs with HFM gives you access to over 500 markets, including Forex, Metals, Stocks, Bonds, Indices, Energies, Commodities, and ETFs. Trade with tight spreads and ultra-fast execution on our world-class trading platforms and identify potential opportunities in the global markets.

Overview

🔍Broker ⬆️Maximum Leverage 500:1 ⬇️Min. Spread 0.0 pips ⚖️Regulators CySEC, FCA, FSCA, DFSA, FSC 📈Trading Desk Type Market Maker 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD ✅ Spread Type 1:2000 📍 Max Simultaneous Open Orders 60 -500 🔢Number of FX Pairs 51 📊Hedging Allowed Yes 📈Scalping Yes ☪️Swap-Free Accounts Yes 💴Account Currency USD, ZAR 👤Personal Account Manager Yes 📊Copy Trading Follower, Strategy Provider 👥Refer a Friend Yes, Invite your friends to join HFM, and for each successful referral, enjoy a cash reward of up to $200 📉Trading CFDs with HFM Over 500 markets 📍Minimum Trade Size 0.01 Lot 🔁Copy Trading Yes 📌Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE). Yes 📞Telephone Trading Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easily access your account from anywhere at any time. While the app offers essential banking functions, it may not have all the advanced features available through online banking. Enhanced security features to protect your personal and financial information. Requires a stable internet connection to function properly. Quickly perform various banking tasks, such as checking balances, transferring funds, and locating ATMs. Like any mobile app, it may encounter occasional glitches or bugs. Intuitive design for easy navigation and use. While the app has security measures in place, there is always a risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

Which trading platforms are available with HFM?

HFM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both industry-standard platforms known for reliability, advanced charting tools, automated trading, and multi-device compatibility.

Are there any trading fees or commissions?

HFM charges spreads and commissions depending on the account type. The Zero Spread account features raw spreads with commissions, while other accounts have wider spreads with no commission.

3. IC

Overall, IC Markets is considered low-risk and can be summarised as trustworthy and reliable. It is regulated by the top-tier ASIC and is very competitive in terms of its trading fees (against major currency pairs), with very low spreads. IC Markets is considered a Forex provider that offers the ECN pricing model as it sources its pricing from external, unrelated liquidity providers.

Overview

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation Regulated by ASIC (Australia), CySEC (Cyprus) ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 📒 Demo Account Yes 💰 Bonus No Sign-up Bonus ✴️ Institutional Accounts No 👨🏼‍💼 Managed Accounts No 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:500 💰 Minimum Deposit $200 USD 📌 PAMM Accounts Yes 💹 Margin Call 100% ⛔ Stop-Out 50% 💷 Minimum Commission per Trade From $3 to $3.5 🪙 Crypto trading offered Yes 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 👥Account Types Standard, Raw Spread, True ECN 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, IC Markets Raw Spread Platform 📙Educational Resources Webinars, market analysis, educational materials ☎️Customer Service Hours 24/5 multilingual customer support 🔘 Tradeable Instruments Forex, CFDs on indices, shares, commodities, cryptocurrencies 📍Focus Raw spreads, deep liquidity, advanced trading tools 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low forex fees Limited product selection Fast account opening Slow live chat support Free deposit No investor protection for non-EU clients

Can I use EAs or trading robots with IC Markets?

Yes, IC Markets fully supports algorithmic trading, EAs, and custom indicators on MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Is scalping allowed with IC Markets?

Yes, IC Markets is a scalper-friendly broker offering no restrictions on trading styles, including scalping and hedging.

4. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, Tickmill is competitive regarding its trading fees and spreads compared to other regulated brokers. It is a safe and credible broker with a low minimum deposit and an average trust score of 97 out of 99. Tickmill ECN accounts take direct trading (ECN) for trading Forex, Indices, CFDs, Shares, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency. They are a very competitive broker with low spreads, and there are low forex fees, no withdrawal fees, and no inactivity fees.

Overview

🔎 Broker 📉 Regulation and Licenses Seychelles FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA 🎁 Bonuses Trader of the Month, Tickmill’s NFP Machine, $30 Welcome Bonus, IB Contest, Trade More, Get More ⏰ Support Hours 24/5 🖱️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Tickmill App 📌 Account Types VIP Account, Classic Account, Pro Account 💴 Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP, PLN 📊 Spreads From 0.0 pips on the Pro and VIP Accounts 💹 Leverage 1:500 💵 Currency Pairs 62, major, minor, and exotic pairs 💶 Minimum Deposit $100 💷 Inactivity Fee None 💳 Fees and Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips, commissions from $1 per side, per lot 🤝 Affiliate Program Yes 🅰️ Scalping Yes 🅱️ Hedging Yes 📐 Trading Instruments Forex, stock indices, energy indices, precious metals, bonds, cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Potentially tighter spreads (starting from 0.0 pips) Commissions charged on each trade (starting from $0.0035 per side per lot) See live market depth and liquidity Commissions can add up, requiring more cost management Orders filled at fastest possible prices Requires more experience to manage order types Trade a wide range of instruments (Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Crypto) No direct access to Stocks on ECN platform (available on Standard account)

Is Tickmill regulated in South Africa?

Yes, Tickmill South Africa (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). Licence number: FSP 49464

Does Tickmill offer ZAR trading accounts?

No, Tickmill does not support ZAR base currency. South African traders must use accounts denominated in USD, EUR, or GBP and may incur currency conversion fees when depositing or withdrawing funds.

5. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

FP Markets is a leading provider that allows trading on CFDs in Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, and cryptocurrencies. An established multi-regulated brand since 2005, FP Markets is a global Financial Technology services Foreign Exchange (Forex) and Contracts for Differences (CFD) broker. FP Markets offers ECN Pricing and streams price feeds directly from its liquidity providers. FP Markets ECN Pricing will allow trading orders to be matched and executed with what is believed to be better pricing.

Overview

📌Broker 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 📈 Available Instruments Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Bonds, Crypto CFDs ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:500 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC CySEC, FSCA 🧾 Account Types Standard, Raw, Islamic 📊 Spread Types Raw (from 0.0 pips) & variable 💸 Commission Structure Raw: $3 per side per lot; Standard: No commission 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 MT5 offers depth of market, more timeframes, better order control 🤖 Automated Trading Fully supports EAs and VPS 🧰 Trading Tools & Indicators Autochartist, Trading Central, 60+ indicators, Myfxbook, copy trading 🖥 User Interface Highly customizable, clean MT5 layout 🎓 Educational Resources Daily webinars, eBooks, articles, tutorials, courses 📞 Customer Service 24/5 multilingual live chat, phone & email 👶 Support for Beginners Yes – strong education & demo accounts 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Available 🧾 FSCA Compliance Yes (FSP No. 50926) 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) Yes – South African office/support 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal (SA) Bank transfer, Ozow, cards, Skrill, Neteller, crypto 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Supported 📉 Margin Call Policy Margin call at 100%, stop-out at 50% 🔐 Data Encryption SSL-secured servers 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Available 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated with top-tier banks 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

What account types does FP Markets offer?

FP Markets offers Standard and Raw accounts for MetaTrader and Iress accounts for professional traders. Each caters to different needs and trading styles.

What are FP Markets’ typical spreads?

Standard account spreads start from 1.0 pips, while Raw accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips plus a low commission, ideal for scalpers and active traders.

6. TradeMax

Overall, TradeMax, now trading as TMGM, is a well-regulated and licensed company through ASIC. A minimum deposit of $100 or currency equivalent is required to open an account. Trade CFDs of over 50+ currency pairs on the TMGM platform, backed by robust tools for the sharpest signals and latest insights. TMGM has a Forex ECN account that directly trades Forex, Index CFDs, Metals, and Energy. ECN accounts offer direct market access, leading to tighter spreads compared to standard accounts.

Overview

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $100 🔁 Spreads from 0.8 pips 🔽 Commissions None ▶️ Forex Commission None ▶️ CFDs/DMA Commission None 🛑 Inactivity Fee $10 per month after 6 months of no trading activity 💳 Deposit Fee 3.5% for credit/debit cards, no fees for other methods 💳 Withdrawal Fee Up to $20 for bank transfers, no fees for other methods 💻 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, WebTrader 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 🚀Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Potentially tighter spreads (starting from 0.1 pips) Commissions charged on each trade ($3.50 per $100k traded) See live market depth and liquidity Commissions can add up, requiring more cost management Orders filled at fastest possible prices Requires more experience to manage order types Trade a range of instruments (Forex, Indices, Metals, Energies) No direct access to Stocks on ECN platform

What is the minimum deposit to start trading on TradeMax?

TradeMax has a minimum deposit of $100.

Is TradeMax safe and secure?

Yes, TradeMax is regulated and licensed through the ASIC, FMA, and VSFC.

7. FXT

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Overall, FXT can be summarized as a credible and trusted broker that is very competitive regarding its trading fees (against major currency pairs ). Its current Raw Spread account is designed around direct market pricing and market execution.

For non-Australian residents, FXT currently operates through a Vanuatu-regulated entity, while its Australian company is ASIC-regulated.

Overview

📌Broker FXT (formerly FXTRADING.com) 💰 Minimum Deposit $50 for Standard; $100 for Standard Plus and Standard Pro. 📈 Available Instruments 200+ instruments, including Forex, Shares, Indices, Commodities, Metals and Cryptocurrency CFDs. ⚖️ Leverage Options Up to 1:2000 on the current international Standard accounts; actual limits depend on entity, instrument and client status. 🛡 Regulatory Bodies ASIC: Gleneagle Securities (Aust) Pty Ltd, AFSL 337985 for Australian residents. VFSC: Gleneagle Securities Pty Ltd, licence 40256, for non-Australian clients. 🧾 Account Types Standard, Standard Plus, Standard Pro; separate Professional and Demo accounts are also available. 📊 Spread Types Spread-only pricing. Standard from 0.2 pips, Standard Plus from 0.3 pips, Standard Pro from 0.1 pips. 💸 Commission Structure $0 trading commission on Standard, Standard Plus and Standard Pro; trading cost is incorporated into the spread. 🔄 MT5 vs MT4 Both supported. MT5 adds more asset support, extra pending-order types, improved Strategy Tester and MQL5; MT4 remains available for traditional forex/CFD trading and EAs. 🤖 Automated Trading Yes. Expert Advisors are supported on MT4/MT5 desktop, with VPS hosting available for running automated strategies continuously. 🧰 Trading Tools & Trading Central, Economic Calendar, Trading Calculator and VPS Hosting, plus MetaTrader indicators and charting. 🖥 User Interface MT4, MT5, FXT WebTrader and FXT Mobile App. Web and mobile options provide account/trading access without relying solely on MetaTrader desktop. 🎓 Educational Resources Yes. Demo accounts, beginner trading guides, FXT Blog, market analysis and Trading Central resources are available. 📞 Customer Service 24/7 automated live chat, Service Hub and email. Human customer support is currently listed Monday–Friday, 09:00–22:00 GMT+8, in English and Chinese. 👶 Support for Beginners Good. Standard is explicitly positioned for beginners; $50 minimum, zero commission, demo trading and beginner-focused resources make it the most accessible FXT account. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts ZAR funding is supported through certain international bank-transfer routes, including DBS. A dedicated ZAR-denominated Standard trading account is not currently confirmed on the account page. 🧾 FSCA Compliance No current FSCA licence disclosed. South African/non-Australian clients are generally served by the VFSC-regulated international entity rather than the ASIC entity. 🧑‍💼 Local Support (SA) No dedicated South African office or SA-specific support desk verified. International support is available online. 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Cards, international bank wire and multiple electronic payment methods are supported. FXT says it charges no internal deposit/withdrawal fees, although providers/banks can charge their own fees. Many current methods start around $50 equivalent. 🛡 Negative Balance Protection Yes. FXT currently advertises Negative Balance Protection, although its funding page notes negative-balance write-off requests can be reviewed case by case. ⛔ Stop-Loss/Take-Profit Yes. Stop-loss, take-profit and trailing-stop orders are available across FXT trading platforms. 📉 Margin Call Policy 100% margin call; 50% stop-out on Standard, Standard Plus and Standard Pro. 🔐 Data Encryption Yes. FXT states it uses SSL/server-side encryption, layered firewalls and security monitoring. 🔐 Two-Factor Auth Yes. 2FA is available through phone, email or authenticator app, with biometric authentication supported on mobile. 💼 Client Fund Protection Segregated client accounts. FXT says client money is held separately from operational funds, including segregated trust accounts with National Australia Bank under its published protection framework. 🚀Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Potentially tighter spreads (starting from 0.0 pips) Commissions charged on each trade ($5 per $100k traded) See live market depth and liquidity Commissions can add up, requiring more cost management Orders filled at fastest possible prices Requires more experience to manage order types Trade a wide range of instruments (Forex, CFDs, DMAs) No direct access to Stocks on ECN platform

How long does it take to make a withdrawal?

Withdrawals are usually done within 24 hours, but bank wires can take between 2 and 5 days.

How long is the demo account valid?

The demo account can be used at real-time prices and trading conditions for a period of 30 days.

8. Global Prime

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:200 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC, FSA Start Trading Read Review

Overall, Global Prime can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker. It is considered low-risk and offers competitive trading fees and spreads. Global Prime has an overall trust score of 91 out of 99. Global Prime offers a world-class social trading platform with immediate order execution. Global Prime has two ECN accounts that provide direct market access for trading Forex, CFDs, and DMA instruments. This means your orders are routed directly to other market participants

Overview

🔎 Broker 💰 Min. Deposit $200 🔁 Spreads from 0.0 Pips 🔽 Commissions Yes ▶️ Forex Commission $3.50 per $100k ▶️ CFDs/DMA Commission Varies depending on instrument 🛑 Inactivity Fee $10 per month after 12 months 💳 Deposit Fee No Fees 💳 Withdrawal Fee No Fees 💻 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5 🆓 Demo Account Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo account available, Islamic accounts available, automated trade receipts for transparency Inactivity fee of $10 per month after 12 months of no trading activity Low minimum deposit against other competitors. May not be good for smaller accounts due to commissions and inactivity fee Big range of instruments. (Forex, CFD's, DMA) Need more experience to manage order types Transparent with live markets depth and liquidity Commissions can make calculation of cost difficult for beginners.

Which live trading accounts does Global Prime offer?

Global Prime offers only an ECN account that can be opened by individuals, corporations, or as a joint account.

What are the available deposit currencies for a live trading account?

The deposit currencies that are available for the Global Prime account are AUD, USD, EUR, GBP, SGD, and CAD.

9. BlackBull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull Markets' current lineup includes ECN Standard and ECN Prime. The Prime account currently advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, a $3 commission per side, a $100 minimum deposit, and minimum trades from 0.01 lots.

Leverage can go up to 1:500 under the relevant account conditions.

For South African traders, there is also a useful availability point: South Africa is not currently listed on BlackBull’s restricted-country page.

The group operates through more than one legal entity, including a New Zealand-registered Financial Service Provider and a Seychelles FSA-regulated company under licence SD045.

Overview

📌 Category 🏛 Regulatory Status and Licensing Regulated under New Zealand FMA and Seychelles FSA with ECN model and segregated client funds. 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Methods Multiple funding options including bank transfer, card & e-wallets; clear withdrawal steps via client portal. 💹 Spreads and Commission Structure Tight raw spreads from 0.0 pips on ECN accounts with competitive commissions per lot. ⚖ Leverage and Margin Requirements Leverage up to 1:500 on forex and many CFDs depending on instrument. 📊 Trading Platforms Available MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, plus proprietary BlackBull CopyTrader & Invest. ⚡ Execution Speed and Order Processing ECN execution with deep liquidity and fast fills for precise trade execution. 💵 Minimum Deposit Requirement $0 minimum on Standard or Prime accounts — accessible for new traders. 🏦 Account Types Offered Standard, Prime & Institutional accounts with varying spreads & pricing. 📞 Availability of Local Customer Support 24/7 global support through live chat and email; strong community reviews available. 📈 Instruments Available Over 26,000 instruments including forex, CFDs on shares, commodities, crypto & more. 💰 Trading Fees Beyond Spreads No deposit fees; small withdrawal/admin fees may apply; transparent fee display. 🎓 Educational Resources and Market Analysis Market news, analysis tools and research content available for traders. 👥 Copy Trading and Social Trading Features BlackBull CopyTrader + external services like ZuluTrade supported. 📱 Mobile Trading Experience and App Performance Full mobile support with MT4/MT5 and dedicated platforms. 👉 Open an Account 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very tight raw spreads with competitive ECN pricing Not regulated by major Tier-1 authorities like FCA/ASIC Fast execution with deep liquidity Local South African phone support may not be available $0 minimum deposit option, accessible for new traders Commissions apply on Prime/ECN accounts Supports multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader & copy tools) Advanced features may be complex for beginners Wide range of instruments including forex, CFDs & crypto Some withdrawal methods may incur fees

Is BlackBull Markets an ECN broker?

Yes. BlackBull Markets currently offers accounts explicitly named ECN Standard and ECN Prime. The ECN Prime account advertises spreads from 0.0 pips, a commission of $3 per side per standard lot, and minimum trades from 0.01 lots.

Can South African traders use BlackBull Markets?

South Africa is not currently listed among BlackBull Markets' restricted countries. The group operates through different legal entities, including a New Zealand-registered FSP and a Seychelles FSA-regulated company under licence SD045, so check which company will actually hold your account before depositing.

10. Fusion Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, VFSC Start Trading Read Review

Fusion Markets’ Zero Account is built around low-cost raw pricing.

Spreads start from 0.0 pips, while commission is $2.25 per lot per side, which works out to $4.50 round turn.

Fusion’s own cTrader documentation describes the setup as offering raw ECN spreads, so it fits the ECN-style side of this comparison more clearly than brokers that only advertise zero spreads without explaining the execution model.

There is also no fixed minimum account size on the Zero Account.

On the regulatory side, Fusion operates through different group entities. Its international structure includes a Seychelles-regulated company under FSA licence SD096 and a Vanuatu entity, while Australian clients are served through a separate ASIC-regulated company.

Overview

Category Fusion Markets ⭐ Features Low-cost ECN/STP execution MT4/MT5 Swap-free 37 ms execution Copy trading via Fusion+ 🏛️ Regulation ASIC VFSC 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR/USD) $100 minimum ZAR 1800 📊 Average Spreads From Zero: 0.0 pips Classic: 0.9 pips 💹 Commissions From Zero: $2.25 per side / ZAR 44 Classic: none 💳 Deposit/Withdrawal Fees Zero deposit fees Bank withdrawals may incur $20–30 USD in intermediary fees 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No standard bonuses Occasional promos / referral via Fusion+ ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Email Phone WhatsApp 👥 Account Types Zero Classic Demo Islamic Pro/MAM via ASIC 🔘 Products Offered 90+ Forex pairs Indices Commodities CFDs Crypto 👍 Demo Account MT4/MT5 with virtual $10k–$50k 💳 Account Currencies USD ZAR EUR GBP AUD JPY SGD SGD 📙 Education Guides Webinars Market analysis Calculators 💳 Withdrawal & Deposit Options Bank wire Cards Skrill Neteller PayPal Crypto No broker fees 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes 📝 Sign-up 👉 Open Account

Is Fusion Markets an ECN broker?

Fusion Markets describes the pricing on its cTrader offering as raw ECN spreads. Its Zero Account currently offers spreads from 0.0 pips with a commission of $2.25 per side per standard lot, or $4.50 round turn.

What is the minimum deposit for Fusion Markets' Zero Account?

Fusion Markets currently has no fixed minimum account size on its Zero Account. Your actual funding amount can still depend on the payment method and the size of the positions you want to trade.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Lowest trading costs in market Limited educational tools ASIC-regulated & transparent No proprietary platform Excellent execution No proprietary platform Ideal for low-budget traders Support not 24/7

ECN vs Raw Spread vs STP

Model Typical Characteristic ECN Multiple participant/liquidity quotes aggregated electronically STP Orders passed through electronically to liquidity providers Raw Spread Underlying/raw pricing shown separately from commission No Dealing Desk No manual dealer intervention Market Maker Broker provides prices and is counterparty Hybrid Different flows/accounts may use different execution methods

Are ECN Brokers Better for Scalping?

They can be. ECN-style and Raw accounts are popular with scalpers because the spread itself can get very close to zero.

Pepperstone Razor, IC Markets Raw, FP Markets Raw, TMGM EDGE, BlackBull ECN Prime and Fusion Zero all currently advertise spreads starting around 0.0 pips.

But a zero spread does not mean a free trade.

For scalping, the real cost is:

spread + commission + slippage + execution quality

That matters because a small commission can add up quickly when you are opening and closing a lot of positions. So don't compare scalping accounts on spread alone.

Which ECN Broker Has the Lowest Commission?

Among the accounts compared here, Fusion Markets Zero is one of the cheapest on commission, charging $2.25 per side per standard lot, or $4.50 round turn.

Tickmill and FP Markets are currently around $3 per side, and BlackBull ECN Prime also lists $3 per side.

That doesn't automatically make Fusion the cheapest broker overall.

A broker with a slightly higher commission can still work out cheaper if the live spread is tighter or the execution is better.

The number that matters is the total cost of getting into and out of the trade.

Which ECN Broker Is Best for South African Traders?

FP Markets, HFM, and Tickmill are the first three I'd look at if you want low-cost trading with a clear South African regulatory connection.

FP Markets (Pty) Ltd holds FSP 50926, HF Markets SA holds FSP 46632, and Tickmill South Africa holds FSP 49464.

That doesn't mean every account type is automatically held under the South African entity, though.

Check the legal company in your client agreement before you deposit.

How We Selected the Best ECN Brokers

We didn't rank brokers just because they use the word ECN somewhere in their marketing.

We looked for current evidence of:

Raw or ECN-style pricing

Pricing from multiple liquidity providers

Market or no-dealing-desk execution

Tight spreads

Clear commission charges

Scalping and EA compatibility

Strong trading platforms

South African availability

Regulation

Proper execution-policy documentation

We also checked whether the broker itself describes its model as market making.

That is one of the reasons AvaTrade and Exness were removed from this version of the ranking.

We haven't pretended that SA Shares opened, funded, and independently measured execution across all ten accounts. Where spreads or execution speeds come from the broker, they are treated as broker-published figures.

Conclusion

Pepperstone takes our top spot for ECN-style trading in South Africa for 2026.

Its Razor account combines raw liquidity-provider pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips and a strong platform lineup that includes MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView.

HFM is one of the better Zero-account alternatives and also has an FSCA-regulated intermediary in South Africa.

IC Markets is a stronger fit for algorithmic and more experienced traders because of its liquidity aggregation and raw execution setup.

Tickmill is worth a closer look if you want a ZAR-denominated Raw account, while FP Markets combines ECN-style pricing with an FSCA-regulated South African company.

TMGM and BlackBull Markets are two of the clearest brokers in the list when it comes to explicitly using ECN terminology.

FXT and Global Prime are solid raw-execution alternatives, while Fusion Markets finishes the top ten with one of the lowest current Raw ECN commissions.

The main thing to remember is simple:

A 0.0-pip spread does not automatically mean the account is ECN.

Check how the broker prices the account, how orders are executed, and which legal entity is actually on the other side of the trade.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. Raw or ECN-style execution does not remove market risk, slippage, liquidity risk or counterparty risk. Spreads, commissions, leverage and legal entities can change. Check the current account specification and contracting company before depositing.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is an ECN Forex broker?

An ECN (Electronic Communication Network) broker connects traders directly with liquidity providers, offering tighter spreads and faster execution. Unlike market makers, ECN brokers do not trade against clients, making them ideal for transparent and efficient forex trading.

Are ECN brokers legal in South Africa?

Yes, ECN brokers are legal in South Africa. Traders should ensure the broker is regulated by reputable authorities, such as the FSCA or global regulators like the FCA or ASIC, for added protection and compliance assurance.

What are the benefits of using ECN brokers?

ECN brokers offer lower spreads, faster execution, no dealing desk intervention, and direct market access. This benefits traders with better pricing transparency, reduced slippage, and improved performance for scalping or high-volume strategies.

Do ECN brokers in South Africa support ZAR accounts?

Some ECN brokers in South Africa offer ZAR trading accounts, allowing local traders to deposit, trade, and withdraw in South African Rand, helping avoid currency conversion fees and providing a more localized trading experience.

Which platforms do ECN brokers support?

Most ECN brokers support platforms like MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and cTrader. These platforms allow access to ECN-style execution, advanced charting tools, and algorithmic trading through Expert Advisors (EAs) or APIs.

What is the typical spread with ECN brokers?

ECN brokers usually offer raw or near-zero spreads, especially on major currency pairs. However, they often charge a fixed commission per trade instead of adding a markup to the spread, ensuring greater pricing transparency.

Are ECN brokers suitable for beginners?

Yes, some ECN brokers are beginner-friendly, offering educational tools, demo accounts, and user-friendly interfaces. However, ECN trading may involve more volatility.

How do ECN brokers differ from STP brokers?

ECN brokers provide direct market access with real-time order matching, while STP (Straight Through Processing) brokers route orders through liquidity providers without a dealing desk.

What is the minimum deposit for ECN brokers in South Africa?

Minimum deposits vary by broker but typically range from $100 to $500 for ECN accounts. Some brokers offer lower minimums for standard accounts and require higher funding for full ECN access.

Why use an ECN Forex broker?

ECN brokers offer direct market access, low spreads, fast execution, and transparent pricing, making them ideal for active traders seeking competitive trading conditions.