IC Cashback Forex Rebates is offered on the Standard, Raw Spread, and cTrader Raw Accounts of up to 21.5% of commissions paid $0.60 per 100K USD Traded or 0.3 pips.

Does IC offer forex cashback rebates in South Africa?

South African traders may be able to earn IC cashback through an approved introducing broker or third-party rebate provider. The provider returns part of the spread or trading commission based on the client’s eligible trading volume.

Rebate rates, payment schedules and qualifying instruments vary by provider, so traders should confirm the full terms before registering. IC does not currently publish a fixed South Africa-specific cashback rate on its main public website.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How do IC forex rebates work for South African traders?

To receive an IC rebate, a South African trader normally needs to open a qualifying account through a participating rebate partner or have an eligible account linked to that partner.

Cashback is then calculated from completed trades and may be paid as a cash rebate or applied as a commission discount. Rebates can reduce trading costs, but they do not remove spreads, commissions or the risk of losing money. Traders should also confirm which IC legal entity holds their account, as South African clients do not automatically receive FSCA protection.

A Quick Overview of our IC Cashback Forex Rebates Review:

Overview IC Trust Score IC Rebates Payments IC Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with IC Conclusion Frequently Asked Questions

Overview

IC offers cashback rebates through its network of Introducing Brokers (IBs) and affiliate partners, allowing traders to earn back a portion of their trading costs. These rebates are based on trading volume (lots traded) rather than profits, meaning traders can receive cashback regardless of whether trades are winning or losing.

The rebate amount varies depending on the account type, instrument traded, and the specific partner agreement. Typically, rebates are calculated as either a fixed dollar amount per lot or a percentage of the commission paid on Raw Spread and cTrader accounts. Payments may be processed daily, weekly, or monthly, depending on the rebate provider.

Overall, IC rebates are designed to reduce trading costs, making them especially beneficial for high-frequency traders, scalpers, and algorithmic strategies.

💰 IC.COM Cashback Forex Rebates 📊 Standard Account 📊 Raw Spread Account 📊 cTrader Raw Account ℹ️ Forex Forex Majors – 0.2 pips Forex Minors – 0.3 pips 21.50% of commissions paid $0.6 per 100K USD Traded ℹ️ Indices Up to $1.25 per lot Up to $1.075 per lot $0.6 per 100K USD Traded ℹ️ Cryptocurrency Up to $0.5 per lot Up to $0.43 per lot $0.6 per 100K USD Traded ℹ️ Precious Metals 0.30 pips 21.50% of commissions paid $0.6 per 100K USD Traded ℹ️ Payment Frequency Spread Reduction offered Monthly Cashback Real-Time Reports Commission reductions apply Traders get Monthly Cashback Real-Time Reports offered Commission reductions apply Traders get Monthly Cashback Real-Time Reports offered 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

IC Rebates Payments

Monthly rebates are paid to South Africans via Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Neteller, Neteller VIP, Skrill, and many others with no withdrawal fees.

IC Conditions and Notes on Forex Rebates

The Standard Account's rebates start at 0.2 pips on Forex, $1.25 a lot on Indices, 0.3 pips on Commodities, and $0.5 on Cryptocurrencies. Customers with a Raw Spread Account can get back up to 21.50% on Forex and Commodities trades and up to $0.43 on cryptocurrency trades. cTrader Raw Account Holders are eligible for rebates of $0.60 for every 100,000 standard lots traded in Forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Unless otherwise stated, cash rebates are paid on every round-trip trade. Cash rebates are made available monthly, and South Africans view their progress in real-time from their trader’s dashboard.

How to Open a Forex Cashback Account with IC

You can follow these steps to register for a Forex Cashback Account with IC.

Step 1: Register Through a Cashback / IB Link

You must sign up via a rebate provider or affiliate (IB) link

This links your account to the cashback system

If you open directly with IC (no IB), you won’t receive rebates

Step 2: Create Your Trading Account

Complete the IC registration form

Personal details

Email and password

Select your account type:

Standard

Raw Spread

cTrader

Step 3: Verify Your Account (KYC)

Upload:

ID document (passport/ID)

Proof of address

Wait for approval (usually 1–2 days)

This is required before trading or receiving rebates

Step 4: Link Your Account to the Rebate Provider

Some cashback providers require:

Registering on their website

Adding your IC account number

This allows them to track your trading activity and pay rebates.

Step 5: Deposit Funds

Fund your account using:

Cards

Bank transfer

E-wallets

You need funds to begin trading and generating cashback

Step 6: Start Trading

Trade forex or other eligible instruments

Cashback is:

Based on trading volume (lots)

Earned on every completed trade (round-turn)

Step 7: Receive Cashback / Rebates

Rebates are paid as:

Commission discounts

Wallet credits

Or periodic payouts

Payments may be:

Daily/weekly/monthly (depends on provider)

Conclusion Through its Forex Cashback Rebate program, IC provides traders with a revenue-saving benefit that benefits active and high-volume traders. Through their Forex Cashback Rebate program, IC enables users to obtain funds equivalent to the commission divided between each trade they conduct without needing to modify their existing methods. The rebate program with IC fast execution and tight spreads, and strong regulatory system makes the broker more attractive to beginners and professionals. The rebate program works as a functional promotion that enhances the already low-cost trading conditions at IC.

You might also like:

IC Fund Withdrawal Process

IC Review

IC Account Types

IC Fees, Spreads and Commission

IC Islamic Account

SA Shares Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the IC Rebates Program for South Africans?

The IC Rebates Program is a cashback program that enables South African traders to receive cash rebates on their trading volume. Traders can earn up to 21.5% of their trading volume as cashback, credited to their trading account monthly.

How do I participate in the IC Rebates Program?

To participate in the IC Rebates Program, South African traders must open a live trading account with IC and join the program through their client area. Once they have joined the program, they can start trading and earning cashback on their trading volume.

How much commission does an IC IB get?

IC Introducing Brokers (IBs) earn a commission of up to $10 per lot on the trades executed by their referred clients. The commission rate depends on the trading volume of the IB's clients and the currency pair they are trading.

Can I get a commission discount from IC as a South African trader?

IC offers commission discounts to its clients based on their trading volume. South African traders can qualify for commission discounts of up to 21.5%, depending on their trading volume.

Do IC offer a demo contest for South African traders?

IC regularly holds demo trading contests for its clients, including traders from South Africa. The contests allow traders to test their trading skills and win cash prizes without risking their capital.

What is the minimum deposit required to open a trading account with IC?

The minimum deposit required to open a trading account with IC is the same across all three retail trading accounts. For instance, the minimum deposit for the Raw Spread, cTrader, and Standard Accounts is 0 ZAR / $0.

Do IC offer a demo account?

Yes, IC offers a demo account that traders can use to test their trading strategies and get familiar with the broker's trading platforms. The demo account is available for free and is funded with virtual money.

What are the spreads offered by IC?

IC offers tight spreads on its trading instruments, starting from 0.0 pips for some currency pairs. The exact spreads depend on the account type and market conditions.

How long does it take to withdraw funds from my IC trading account?

IC processes withdrawal requests within 24 hours on business days. The time it takes for the funds to reach the trader's bank account depends on the payment method used and the trader's bank processing times. For example, bank wire transfers can take up to 5 business days, while e-wallets can be processed within a few hours.