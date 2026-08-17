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  10 Most Volatile Forex Pairs Revealed. We have researched 10 forex pairs to find the ones that are the most volatile in the market.  

For South African traders, USD/ZAR is particularly important. The rand operates under a floating exchange-rate system and can react sharply to changes in South African interest rates, US monetary policy, commodity prices, and global risk sentiment.

What is Volatility in Forex Trading?

Forex trading volatility indicates the extent to which currency pairs fluctuate within a given period, indicating market activity and potential trade opportunities. In contrast to stable markets that can be deceptively calm, volatility presents a dynamic landscape of risk and reward that astute traders leverage for lucrative gains from rapid price swings.  

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10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
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What is the easiest forex pair to trade for beginners?

Some traders think that EUR/CHF is the most suitable currency pair for beginner traders.  

💱 Most Volatile Currency Pairs🔄Spread📈Average Daily Range %📉Leverage💧Liquidity
1. AUD/JPY1.5–2.5 pips2.3%500:1High
2. NZD/JPY1.8–2.8 pips2.0%500:1Medium-High
3. GBP/EUR2.0–3.0 pips2.1%200:1High
4. CAD/JPY1.8–2.5 pips1.7%200:1Medium
5. GBP/AUD2.5–3.5 pips2.2%400:1Medium-High
6. USD/ZAR3–6 pips3.0%200:1Low-Medium
7. USD/KRW2–5 pips3.5%100:1–200:1Low-Medium
8. USD/BRL4–8 pips5.0%100:1Very Low
9. USD/TRY5–10 pips4.2%50:1Very Low
10. USD/MXN4–7 pips6.0%50:1Very Low
 

The 10 Most Volatile Forex Pairs in South Africa

  1. AUD/JPY - Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen
  2. NZD/JPY - New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen
  3. GBP/EUR - British Pound / Euro
  4. CAD/JPY - Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen
  5. GBP/AUD - British Pound / Australian Dollar
  6. USD/ZAR - US Dollar / South African Rand
  7. USD/KRW - US Dollar / South Korean Won
  8. USD/BRL - US Dollar / Brazilian Real
  9. USD/TRY - US Dollar / Turkish Lira
  10. USD/MXN - US Dollar / Mexican Peso

1. AUD/JPY - Australian Dollar / Japanese Yen

AUD/JPY

is a major currency pair that represents a pairing of the Australian dollar against the Japanese yen. The pairing of the Australian dollar against the Japanese yen enjoys high volatility due to the inverse relationship between the Australian dollar and the Japanese yen. The Australian dollar is a commodity currency, which means its price is linked to the price and volume of Australia's exports, particularly minerals, metals, and more.  

Here’s a comparison table 

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair AUD/JPY
🌎Country Australia / Japan
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 80.00 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 1.5 - 2.5 pips
🤯Average Daily Range2.5%
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
💧LiquidityHigh
⚡Volatility Moderate to High
📉Major InfluencesInterest rates, economic data, Australian commodity prices, geopolitical events
⏰Trading SessionsActive in Asian and Australian sessions
🕒Best Trading Times1 AM - 5 PM GMT
⚠️Potential RisksSudden shifts in central bank policies, global economic events
 

AUDJPY - Australian Dollar Japanese Yen  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High volatility offers short-term trading opportunitiesSensitive to risk sentiment and global market shifts
Influenced by commodity prices, especially goldCan experience overnight gaps due to time zone differences
 

Why is AUD/JPY considered a volatile forex pair?

AUD/JPY is highly sensitive to global risk sentiment and commodity prices. Australia’s commodity-driven economy and Japan’s safe-haven status cause large price swings, especially during Asian and early London sessions.  

When is the best time to trade AUD/JPY?

The best trading hours are during the Asian session (1:00 AM – 9:00 AM SAST) when both markets overlap. Volatility increases around Australian data releases and Bank of Japan monetary policy updates.  

2. NZD/JPY - New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen

NZD/JPY is a major currency pair of the New Zealand dollar against the Japanese yen, and much like the Australian dollar, the New Zealand dollar is a commodity currency with its value closely tied to the price of New Zealand's agricultural exports, making this pair particularly volatile. Top New Zealand exports include dairy, eggs, meat, wood, and honey, and as a result, any changes in the price of any of these markets will affect NZD's value against the Japanese yen.  

Here’s a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair NZD/JPY
🌎Country New Zealand Dollar / Japanese Yen
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 70.00 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 1.5 - 2.5 pips
🤯Average Daily Range3.2%
📈LeverageUp to 500:1
💧LiquidityMedium-High
⚡Volatility High
📉Major InfluencesInterest rates, economic data, dairy prices (NZD), Japanese inflation (JPY)
⏰Trading SessionsActive in Asian and Australian sessions
🕒Best Trading Times12 AM - 6 PM GMT
⚠️Potential RisksHighly correlated with AUD/JPY

  NZDJPY - New Zealand Dollar Japanese Yen  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers good swing trading setups due to strong trendsThin liquidity during off-hours increases slippage risk
Highly influenced by interest rate differentialsProne to sharp reactions to economic news from Asia-Pacific
 

Is NZD/JPY a good pair for swing trading?

Yes, NZD/JPY often forms clean trends, making it suitable for swing traders. It reacts strongly to commodity demand, dairy prices, and economic news from New Zealand and Japan, offering good technical opportunities.  

What drives volatility in NZD/JPY?

Key drivers include interest rate differentials, RBNZ policy, Japanese inflation, and global risk appetite. Sudden shifts in equity markets or risk sentiment can trigger sharp movements in this pair.  

3. GBP/EUR – British Pound / Euro

GBP/EUR is a pairing of the British pound against the euro, and following Brexit, this pair has seen constant volatility. Volatility in this pair could decrease if a withdrawal agreement is made, but so far, there has been no sign of consensus.

Here’s a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair GBP/EUR
🌎Country United Kingdom / Eurozone
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 1.15 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 1.0 - 2.0 pips
🤯Average Daily Range1.5%
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
💧LiquidityHigh
⚡Volatility Moderate to High
📉Major InfluencesInterest rates, economic data, Brexit developments, inflation rates
⏰Trading SessionsActive in European and London sessions
🕒Best Trading Times8 AM - 4 PM GMT
⚠️Potential RisksModerately correlated with GBP/USD

  GBPEUR – British Pound Euro  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High liquidity and relatively tight spreadsBrexit aftermath still adds unpredictable volatility
Strong correlation with European and UK economic dataPolitical events can cause unexpected price swings
 

Why do traders love GBP/JPY despite its risk?

GBP/JPY is nicknamed the “Dragon” due to its extreme volatility. It offers wide daily ranges, making it attractive for scalpers and swing traders. However, it's high-risk and requires strict risk management.  

What is the average daily range of GBP/JPY?

The pair often moves 150–200 pips daily, especially during the London–Tokyo overlap. Political events in the UK and BOJ decisions often increase volatility further.  

4. CAD/JPY – Canadian Dollar / Japanese Yen

CAD/JPY pairs the Canadian dollar and the Japanese yen. The yen is seen as a haven, and the Canadian dollar is a commodity currency, with its value on the currency market heavily influenced by the price of oil on the commodity market.

Here’s a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair CAD/JPY
🌎Country Canada / Japan
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 88.00 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 1.0 - 2.0 pips
🤯Average Daily Range2.0%
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
💧LiquidityMedium to High
⚡Volatility Moderate
📉Major InfluencesOil prices, interest rates, economic data, global market sentiment
⏰Trading SessionsActive in Asian and North American sessions
🕒Best Trading Times12 AM - 8 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsModerately correlated with AUD/JPY

  CADJPY – Canadian Dollar Japanese Yen  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Correlated with oil prices, giving macroeconomic trading cluesSusceptible to sharp shifts in oil market sentiment
Good for carry trading in favorable rate environmentsModerate liquidity during Asian and European sessions
 

What makes CAD/JPY a unique forex pair to trade?

CAD/JPY links a commodity currency (CAD) with a safe-haven (JPY), creating strong reactions to oil prices, interest rate changes, and risk sentiment. It offers clean trends, especially during North American and Asian trading sessions.  

When is CAD/JPY most volatile?

CAD/JPY shows higher volatility during the New York–Tokyo overlap (2:00 PM – 4:00 PM SAST). Key drivers include Bank of Japan and Bank of Canada announcements, as well as fluctuations in global oil markets.  

5. GBP/AUD - British Pound / Australian Dollar

The GBP/AUD pair is made up of the British pound and the Australian dollar. Historically, these two currencies have been linked, mainly since Australia is part of the Commonwealth of Nations. But, being a commodity currency, the price of AUD is heavily linked to the value of Australia’s exports.A knock-on effect of the US's trade war with China is that Australian imports to the Chinese markets have fallen, resulting in currency pairs that contain AUD that have seen increased volatility since the start of the trade war. 

Here’s a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair GBP/AUD
🌎Country United Kingdom / Australia
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 1.85 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 1.0 - 2.5 pips
🤯Average Daily Range1.5%
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
💧LiquidityMedium to High
⚡Volatility Moderate to High
📉Major InfluencesInterest rates, commodity prices, economic data, political events (e.g., Brexit)
⏰Trading SessionsActive in London and Asian sessions
🕒Best Trading Times8 AM - 4 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsModerately correlated with GBP/USD and AUD/USD

  GBPAUD - British Pound Australian Dollar  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Large daily range offers many trading opportunitiesWide spreads compared to major pairs
Influenced by contrasting economies – good for fundamental analysisProne to volatility during both UK and Asian sessions
 

Is GBP/AUD suitable for day trading?

Yes, GBP/AUD offers consistent intraday volatility, often exceeding 100 pips daily. Its movement is influenced by UK economic releases and Australian commodity news, creating frequent short-term trading opportunities.  

What impacts GBP/AUD volatility the most?

The biggest drivers include Bank of England interest rate decisions, RBA commentary, and geopolitical developments affecting the British pound or Australian dollar.  

6. USD/ZAR – US Dollar / South African Rand

USD/ZAR sets the US dollar against the South African rand, and the Volatility in this pair is greatly affected by the price of gold because gold is one of South Africa’s main exports and is priced in US dollars on the world market. If the price of gold is rising, the price of the dollar will most likely also increase against the ZAR.

Here’s a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair USD/ZAR
🌎Country United States / South Africa
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 17.50 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 10 - 50 pips
🤯Average Daily Range2.0%
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
💧LiquidityMedium
⚡Volatility High
📉Major InfluencesUS economy, gold prices, South African politics, emerging market sentiment
⏰Trading SessionsActive in New York and European sessions
🕒Best Trading Times9 AM - 4 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsHighly correlated with gold prices, moderately correlated with EUR/USD

  USDZAR – US Dollar South African Rand  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High volatility creates profit potential for experienced tradersThin liquidity can lead to wild price swings and slippage
Reacts strongly to political/economic events in South AfricaOften affected by emerging market risk aversion
 

Why is USD/ZAR volatile in South Africa?

USD/ZAR is influenced by local political risk, mining output, and dollar strength. It reacts sharply to South African inflation data, Reserve Bank decisions, and shifts in global emerging market sentiment.  

What should I watch when trading USD/ZAR?

Monitor key SA economic indicators (CPI, GDP), USD strength, and risk-off events. Volatility spikes during local elections or U.S. Fed decisions due to strong capital flow sensitivity.  

7. USD/KRW – US Dollar / South Korean Won

The USD/KRW is a pairing of the US dollar against the South Korean won. The South Korean Won, in its current form, was formed after the Second World War.  Following separation, the South allied with America, and the North allied with Russia, and as a result, the economic differences between capitalism and communism became apparent. The won currently trades at around 1000 to one against the US dollar.

Here's a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair USD/KRW
🌎Country United States / South Korea
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 1,300 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 5 - 15 pips
🤯Average Daily Range0.5%
📈LeverageUp to 200:1
💧LiquidityHigh
⚡Volatility Moderate to High
📉Major InfluencesUS economic data, South Korean exports, semiconductor prices, geopolitical tensions
⏰Trading SessionsActive in New York and Asian sessions
🕒Best Trading Times9 AM - 4 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsModerately correlated with USD/JPY and AUD/KRW

  USDKRW – US Dollar South Korean Won Volatile Forex Pairs  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Influenced by tech sector and trade with China/USLimited availability on some retail platforms
High volatility during geopolitical tensions in AsiaSubject to government intervention and tight regulations
 

Is USD/KRW commonly traded by retail forex traders?

USD/KRW is less common for retail traders due to limited availability on major platforms. However, it’s actively traded by institutional players and affected by Bank of Korea policies, tech exports, and geopolitical tensions in Asia.  

What moves the USD/KRW exchange rate the most?

USD/KRW is influenced by South Korea’s trade balance, tech sector performance, and U.S. dollar strength. Risk events involving North Korea, interest rate decisions, and inflation data also cause sharp price movements.  

8. USD/BRL – US Dollar / Brazilian Real

The USD/BRL pair is the US dollar against the Brazilian real, a pair that frequently enjoys frequent movements, in turn creating opportunities for traders who focus on day trading or even scalping.

Here's a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair USD/BRL
🌎Country United States / Brazil
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 5.30 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 10 - 30 pips
🤯Average Daily Range1.5%
📈LeverageUp to 100:1
💧LiquidityMedium to High
⚡Volatility High
📉Major InfluencesUS economic data, Brazilian commodity prices (soybeans, iron ore), political stability, inflation
⏰Trading SessionsActive in New York and São Paulo sessions
🕒Best Trading Times10 AM - 4 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsModerate correlation with commodity currencies like AUD and CAD

  USDBRL – US Dollar Brazilian Real  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High volatility suitable for aggressive strategiesPolitical and economic instability can cause unpredictable moves
Good for macro traders watching Latin American trendsWider spreads and lower liquidity than major pairs
 

Why is USD/BRL considered high risk?

USD/BRL is highly volatile due to Brazil’s political instability, inflation, and commodity exposure. Spreads are wide, and liquidity is low compared to majors. It’s best suited for experienced traders aware of emerging market risks.  

When is the best time to trade USD/BRL?

USD/BRL sees the most activity during the New York session and Brazil’s market hours. Monitor central bank news (BCB), inflation releases, and commodity price shifts, especially soybeans, coffee, and oil.  

9. USD/TRY – US Dollar / Turkish Lira

USD/TRY incorporates the US dollar and the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira has been highly volatile since 2016 following a failed coup d'état and the subsequent ‘purges’ that have been taking place in Turkish society, and politics in Turkey have been highly unstable ever since. Because of the uncertainty surrounding the lira, USD/TRY is a key pair to watch.

Here's a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair USD/TRY
🌎Country United States / Turkey
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 18.25 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 20 - 50 pips
🤯Average Daily Range2%
📈LeverageUp to 100:1
💧LiquidityMedium to Low
⚡Volatility Very High
📉Major InfluencesUS economic data, Turkish interest rates, Central Bank interventions, geopolitical tensions with neighboring countries
⏰Trading SessionsActive in New York and Istanbul sessions
🕒Best Trading Times12 AM - 6 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsModerate correlation with commodity currencies like AUD and CAD, and with other emerging market currencies like ZAR

  USDTRY – US Dollar Turkish Lira Volatile Forex Pairs  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Extremely volatile with large price movementsVery high risk of slippage and wide spreads
Good for speculative trading during economic crisesFrequent central bank interventions create uncertainty
 

Why is USD/TRY extremely volatile?

USD/TRY is known for dramatic swings driven by Turkey’s high inflation, political instability, and unconventional monetary policy. Interest rate cuts or intervention by the Central Bank of Turkey can cause sudden multi-percent price changes.  

What’s the main risk when trading USD/TRY?

Liquidity drops sharply during off-peak hours. Slippage, spread spikes, and unexpected central bank actions are common. Use low leverage and strict risk controls when trading this pair.  

10. USD/MXN – US Dollar / Mexican Peso

USD/MXN – puts the US dollar against the Mexican peso, with tensions rising between these two countries after US President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election. The current tariff rate of 20% has already caused volatility in this pair to substantially increase.

Here's a comparison table

🌟 Feature📊Details
🔍Currency Pair USD/MXN
🌎Country United States / Mexico
💹Current Exchange RateApprox. 18.00 (depends on market)
🔄Spread 10 - 25 pips
🤯Average Daily Range1.5%
📈LeverageUp to 100:1
💧LiquidityHigh
⚡Volatility Moderate to High
📉Major InfluencesUS economic data, Mexican exports, oil prices, geopolitical events, trade agreements (e.g., USMCA)
⏰Trading SessionsActive in New York and Mexico City sessions
🕒Best Trading Times10 AM - 4 PM GMT
🤝Correlation with other PairsModerate correlation with commodity currencies like CAD, risk-on/risk-off sentiment

  USDMXN – US Dollar Mexican Peso Volatile Forex Pairs  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High interest rate differential attractive for carry tradesCan be illiquid during off-peak hours
Popular among emerging market tradersSensitive to U.S. monetary and immigration policy changes
 

What makes USD/MXN attractive to forex traders?

USD/MXN offers large daily price movements, often exceeding 150 pips. It's influenced by oil prices, U.S.–Mexico trade relations, and Banxico interest rates, making it popular for volatility-based strategies.  

What time is best for trading USD/MXN?

The New York session is best, especially during U.S. and Mexican economic releases. Watch for market-moving data like NFP, inflation reports, and U.S. Fed decisions for big price swings.  

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The difference between trading currency pairs with high volatility versus low volatility.

Currencies with high volatility will normally move more pips over a certain period than currencies with low volatility, and this will lead to an increased risk when trading currency pairs with high volatility.  Currencies with high volatility are more prone to slippage, and due to high-volatility currency pairs making bigger moves, traders should determine the correct position size to take when trading them.

 

💱 Criteria🌎 Explanation
📉 ATR (Average True Range)Measures the average movement in a pair's price over a period, higher ATR means higher volatility.
📅 Economic CalendarNews and economic events (e.g., NFP, rate decisions) often cause volatility in related currency pairs.
🌍 Political InstabilityCurrencies from politically volatile regions (like TRY, ZAR) often see greater price swings.
💱 Commodity CorrelationPairs tied to commodities (e.g., AUD/USD, CAD/JPY) fluctuate with commodity prices like oil and gold.
 

The least volatile currency pairs

The least volatile currency pairs are generally the majors and can include •  EUR/USD •  USD/JPY •  GBP/USD•  USD/CHF 

How to trade forex volatility

  • According to research in South Africa, the forex market is one of the biggest and most active markets in the world. In layman's terms, trading on the forex market means making profits by purchasing or short-selling one or more currency pairs.
  • By using different technical analysis indicators, fundamental analysis, or a combination of both, traders evaluate the future movement of one currency against another.
  • Technically speaking, forex trading is all about knowing what to trade, and when it comes to the active trade of forex currency pairings, volatility is an essential part of most strategies.
  • Whether traders are interested in pursuing profit from hypothetical endeavors or hedging financial risk, a currency's inherent volatility is one aspect of its behavior that must be accounted for.
  • Volatility is an important consideration in everything from forecasting weather patterns to projecting the future price action of trades.

  5 simple steps will help traders get started in trading forex volatility:

  • Research which forex pair to trade
  • Carry out an analysis on that forex pair (technical and fundamental).
  • Choose a forex trading strategy
  • Create an account and deposit funds
  • Open, monitor, and close the first position

The Basics

  • All currencies are defined according to the International Standard Code or ISO currency code and labeled with three-letter tags. A currency pair comprises a base currency and a second, quote currency.
  • The value following the currency pair symbolizes how many units of the quoted [second] currency equal one unit of the base currency.
  • Executing forex trade orders means that traders will buy the base currency and sell the quoted currency at the same time.
  • A sell order would be performed by selling the base currency and buying the quoted currency.

  There are different categories of currency pairs, including:

  • Major currency pairs – These contain the US dollar and are most commonly thought to be among the most liquid pairs
  • Cross-currency pairs (cross pair) – Where the US dollar is neither a base nor a quoted currency
  • Minors – Cross-currency pairs that contain some of the other major currencies, such as the EUR, JPY, or GBP
  • Exotic pairs – These contain one major currency and one from an emerging market

Worldwide Forex Market Hours 

International Trade Worldwide is open weekly from Monday through Friday and has unique trading hours, but the four most important time windows are as follows:

📍 Market🕒 Local Time (EST)🌐 Session Overlap📊 Volume Level
🇬🇧 London3:00 AM – 12:00 PMOverlaps with New YorkVery High
🇺🇸 New York8:00 AM – 5:00 PMOverlaps with LondonVery High
🇦🇺 Sydney7:00 PM – 4:00 AM Overlaps with Tokyo/SingaporeLow–Medium
🇯🇵 Tokyo1.0 - 2.5 pipsOverlaps with SydneyMedium

Volatility Explained

  • Everybody knows that shop prices are not static, and they can rise or fall at any time.
  • Often, shoppers may pop into a shop and see that the price of, for instance, chocolate has risen, just to return the next day to see it has risen again. Why does the price rise so quickly?
  • So simply put, volatility means the rate at which the price of chocolate can rise, and it can be measured both as a percentage and in monetary units.
  • Volatility is often associated with the price fluctuations or the amplitude of the price movements.
  • Volatility is regarded by Forex traders as one of the most important informational indicators for decisions on the opening or closing of currency positions.
  • Volatility plays a very crucial role in risk assessment for financiers. 

  There are two types of volatility:

  • Historical volatility 
  • Expected volatility 

Identifying Stable Currencies and Volatile Currencies

While almost any currency can experience volatility, certain currencies have a tendency to remain more stable against their peers, and these will generally be currencies representing economies that have differentiated production of goods and services, low inflation, stable trade and balance of payments indicators, stable political systems, balanced government accounts, and stable and predictable monetary policy.

Conclusion

For South African traders, USD/ZAR is the obvious one to watch because it reacts to both local South African developments and moves in the US dollar.

The yen crosses can also move hard. AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY and CAD/JPY tend to react quickly when risk sentiment shifts, while GBP/AUD and GBP/EUR can produce wider intraday swings when UK, European or Australian data surprises the market.

The exotic pairs are a different story. USD/ZAR, USD/KRW, USD/BRL, USD/TRY and USD/MXN can move sharply, but spreads and liquidity can vary much more than they do on major pairs.

That matters. A pair can look attractive because it moves a lot, but a wide spread can eat into the trade before the market has gone anywhere.

Before trading, check the ATR, current spread, session, liquidity, and upcoming economic events. Volatility changes all the time, so the pair with the biggest reputation is not automatically the best one to trade that day.

Reviewed and fact-checked: 17 August 2026.

Methodology: We looked at current 2026 volatility research, typical trading ranges, liquidity, pair structure, broker-market data and relevance to South African traders. The ranking is only a guide because forex volatility changes constantly.

 

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs are leveraged products. Higher volatility can create more opportunity, but it can also turn a bad position into a large loss very quickly. This content is general information only and is not financial advice.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are the factors that influence the volatility of currency pairs?

Factors such as geopolitics, interest rate differentials, the value of imports and exports of a country, and the perceived strength of each currency’s issuing country.

What are the major pairs for Forex currency trading?

Major Pairs include:   EUR/USD - Euro/US Dollar - USD/JPY - US Dollar/Japanese Yen - GBP/USD - British Pound/US Dollar  - USD/CHF - US Dollar/ Swiss Franc  - AUD/USD - Australian Dollar/US Dollar - USD to CAD - US Dollar/Canadian Dollar  - NZD/USD - New Zealand Dollar/US Dollar  

What are the 5 most traded currencies in the world?

- US Dollar (USD) - Euro (EUR) - Japanese Yen (JPY) - British Pound (GBP) - Australian or Aussie Dollar (AUD)

What is the difference between a Base Currency and a Quote Currency?

The first listed currency of a currency pair is referred to as the base currency, and the second currency is noted as the quote currency. Currency pairs compare the value of one currency to another, the base currency versus the quote currency.  

What is an Exotic Pair, and is it similar to Major Forex Pairs?

Exotic currency pairs refer to currency pairs that are made up of a major currency paired with the currency of an emerging or a strong but smaller economy from a global perspective, such as Hong Kong or Singapore.  

What is the Most Popular Currency Pair to trade?

The EUR/USD

currency pair is the most traded currency pair on the market to date.  

What do the terms "Minor Pairs" or "Minor Currency Pairs" refer to?

Minor currency pairs are ones that leave out the United States dollar, and they are normally less liquid.  Examples include EUR/CHF, CAD/JPY, and GBP/AUD.  

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