The best forex trading app in South Africa should do more than show you live prices. You should be able to analyse forex pairs, open and manage trades, check margin, control risk, and keep an eye on your account without jumping between three different apps.

For 2026, AvaTradeGO is our best overall forex trading app for South African traders. HFM is a strong choice if you want flexible access across different account types, while XM makes more sense for newer traders who want a simpler mobile setup.

The apps are not all built the same way. Some brokers have developed their own full trading apps, while others rely mainly on MT4, MT5, or cTrader for charting and order execution.

That difference matters when you are choosing a broker. A broker can offer excellent pricing and regulation without having the best mobile app. The opposite is also true. A slick app does not automatically mean the account behind it is the right one for you.

I would still check the broker's regulation, trading costs, account entity, and withdrawal terms before deciding based on the app alone.

Quick Answer: Which Forex Trading App Is Best in South Africa?



AvaTradeGO is our best overall forex trading app for South African traders in 2026. It combines a proprietary mobile app with MetaTrader access, useful market tools and a relatively straightforward South African regulatory setup.

It will not suit every trader, though. Your best choice depends on how you trade, which platform you prefer and what you need from the app.

What are Forex Trading Apps?

Applications for foreign exchange trading appear as mobile software and computer software that enable people to perform transactions while watching foreign currencies on portable devices or desktop devices. Using these apps allows traders to access the worldwide currency market in which they bet on currency pair price fluctuations between EUR/USD and GBP/JPY, along with many other such pairs.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are forex trading apps legal in South Africa?

Yes, forex trading apps are legal in South Africa when used with FSCA-regulated brokers. Always ensure your chosen app complies with local regulations to protect your funds and access support when needed.

Top Forex Trading Apps in South Africa (2026)

10 Best Forex Trading Apps in South Africa

XM Trading App - User-friendly interface. MetaTrader 4 (MT4) - Overall, the most popular Forex trading app. MetaTrader 5 (MT5) - Gaining popularity due to advanced features. AvaTradeGo App - Offers social trading features. Plus500 - Offers CFD trading on various assets. HFM MetaTrader - Competitive spreads. Exness MT5 - A wider range of financial instruments. PrimeXBT - Best proprietary WebTrader and App offered. OctaTrader App - Proprietary trading platform. JustMarkets Trading - Offers MT4 and MT5 platforms.

1. XM Trading App

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Group is considered one of the market brokers with the most extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of the global financial market.

XM Group is a good broker, and for beginners, vast quantities of educational material, market analysis, webinars, and seminars are held worldwide. XM is also known to offer the best Forex platforms and mobile trading.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Yes 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Yes ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 50+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 20+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons XM's app is designed to be intuitive, making it easy for both beginner and experienced traders to navigate. The spreads offered on certain account types, such as the Micro and Standard accounts, might be higher compared to other brokers. The app offers a diverse selection of assets, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, and stocks. While the app provides some research tools, it may not offer the same depth and breadth of analysis as some competitors. XM provides competitive spreads, leverage options, and low minimum deposit requirements. The negative balance protection feature may have certain limitations or restrictions in place. The app features a robust charting package with various indicators, drawing tools, and timeframes. MT5 mobile platform is a bit buggy compared to MT4

Does XM offer a good trading platform for South Africans?

Yes, XM offers MT4 and MT5 with ZAR account support, tight spreads, and local payment methods. It also includes no-deposit bonus promotions for new users.

Is XM a good broker for mobile trading?

Yes, XM’s mobile versions of MT4 and MT5 are smooth and reliable. Traders can manage accounts, place trades, and access market news anytime, anywhere.

2. MetaTrader4 App

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is generally considered the most popular Forex trading app, especially among experienced traders. Its widespread use has created a large community of traders and developers, leading to a vast ecosystem of indicators, expert advisors, and other resources.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Price, Time, Symbol 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Unlimited ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 30+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 30+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons MT4 is one of the most widely used trading platforms, MT4 is a relatively older platform compared to newer options Traders can personalize the platform Extensive features and customization options. MT4 offers a vast library of technical indicators and charting tools Limited range of financial instruments

What is MetaTrader 4 used for in forex trading?

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is a popular trading platform used for forex, CFDs, and commodities. It offers advanced charting, technical indicators, and automated trading through Expert Advisors (EAs).

Can beginners use MetaTrader 4 easily?

Yes, MetaTrader 4 is beginner-friendly with a simple interface. Traders can use demo accounts, customize charts, and learn trading with minimal effort. Most brokers offer tutorials for MT4 users.

3. MetaTrader5 App

The MetaTrader 5 system comes with additional functionalities compared to MetaTrader 4. The additional functionalities include improved charting tools, a bigger selection of instruments, and more complex order types. Even though more and more users are shifting towards MT5, it still does not have the same reach as the earlier MT4 version. On the other hand, its enhanced functionalities make it an ideal platform for traders, where advanced tools are a necessity.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Price, Time, Symbol 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Unlimited ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 80+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 40+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌Cons MT5 offers a more advanced feature set compared to MT4, including improved charting tools, a wider range of financial instruments, and more sophisticated order types. Due to its advanced features, MT5 can have a steeper learning curve compared to MT4. MT5 provides a DOM feature, which is crucial for traders who want to analyze market liquidity and depth. MT5 is not as widely adopted as MT4, which might limit the availability of third-party tools and resources. MT5 has a built-in economic calendar that helps traders stay informed about upcoming economic events. Some EAs and custom indicators designed for MT4 might not be compatible with MT5.

What’s the difference between MetaTrader 5 and MT4?

MetaTrader 5 offers more advanced tools, multi-asset support, and faster execution compared to MT4. It includes depth of market, economic calendars, and additional timeframes.

Is MetaTrader 5 good for advanced traders?

Yes, MT5 is designed for professional traders seeking more flexibility, faster order execution, and broader market access. It supports hedging, scalping, and algorithmic trading strategies.

4. AvaTradeGo App

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade is one of the most respected, oldest, and largest online brokerages in the world. The company has won numerous awards for “Best Customer Support”, “Best Alert System”, “Best Financial Derivative Trading Provider”, and “Best Forex Broker of the Year”. Their AvaTradeGO app allows you to do social trading by following the best traders worldwide.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Price, Time, Symbol 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Unlimited ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 100+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 30+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Quick and Easy to get set up and start trading Only CFDs, Forex, and Crypto offered Free deposit and withdrawal options No split-screen mode No withdrawals fees Technical Analysis is difficult on mobile Competitive Forex fees Administration fee

What is AvaTradeGO, and how does it work?

AvaTradeGO is AvaTrade’s proprietary mobile app offering full trading capabilities. It supports real-time trading, charts, market trends, and portfolio management, tailored for traders on the move.

Can beginners use AvaTradeGO?

Yes, AvaTradeGO is beginner-friendly, featuring an intuitive interface and educational tools. It’s ideal for users who prefer mobile trading with simplified functionality and easy order execution.

5. Plus500

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:30 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, MAS, FSA, ASIC, FMA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Plus500 is a primary online trading portal providing a variety of products such as foreign exchange, shares, commodities, indices, options, and other instruments in the form of CFDs. It has simple interfaces and advanced trading features that enable Plus500 users to place orders on the international market.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Yes 👀Watchlists - Total Fields 10 ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 100+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 10+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons user-friendly platform and to navigate and understand, even for beginners. Compared to some other brokers, Plus500 may have higher spreads, which can affect profitability. User-friendly platform for trading CFDs on forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, commodities, options, ETFs Some users have reported difficulties in contacting customer support. Includes charting, technical analysis indicators, and economic calendar. Trading CFDs carries a high risk of losing money, and it's important to understand the risks involved before trading. Enables users to follow and copy the trades of successful traders. Plus500 has faced regulatory scrutiny in some jurisdictions. Offers swap-free conditions in some regions. CFDs and leverage raise Sharia-compliance concerns for many scholars.

What does the Plus500 trading app offer South African traders?

Plus500 provides a simple and intuitive trading experience with access to forex, stocks, indices, and crypto. It’s fully regulated and offers zero-commission trading.

Is Plus500 safe for trading in South Africa?

Yes, Plus500 is regulated by multiple authorities, including the FSCA. It ensures secure fund handling, transparent pricing, and strong compliance with South African financial regulations.

6. HFM MetaTrader

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Accessing and operating your HFM account has been made easier by introducing a mobile application called the HFM App. As the name suggests, it is a user-friendly application to check your account balances, view transaction reports, make fund transfers, find out where the nearest ATMs are, or even report the loss of a card, among other things. Moreover, the app is meant to improve the overall banking experience; there is speed and convenience without compromising on safety.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Yes 👀Watchlists - Total Fields 20 ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 100 ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 15 ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easily access your account from anywhere at any time. While the app offers essential banking functions, it may not have all the advanced features available through online banking. Enhanced security features to protect your personal and financial information. Requires a stable internet connection to function properly. Quickly perform various banking tasks, such as checking balances, transferring funds, and locating ATMs. Like any mobile app, it may encounter occasional glitches or bugs. Intuitive design for easy navigation and use. While the app has security measures in place, there is always a risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.

What platforms does HFM offer to South African traders?

HFM offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 for desktop and mobile, with ZAR accounts, ultra-low spreads, and local funding methods like EFT and Ozow.

Is HFM MetaTrader good for beginner traders?

Yes, HFM’s MT4 and MT5 platforms are ideal for beginners. They offer demo accounts, risk management tools, and education, helping new traders start safely in South Africa.

7. Exness MT5

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

The Exness MetaTrader 5 application is an effective mobile trading solution that opens the financial markets to traders from any location. With its intuitive design and complex functionality, you can trade various instruments, including currencies, commodities, and shares. This app also offers live prices, graphs, and other resources, enabling you to trade wisely.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Yes 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Up to 100 ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) Over 80 ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) Over 40 ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons MT5 offers a comprehensive suite of tools for trading various financial instruments. The platform can be complex for beginners, requiring time to master its features. Benefit from a wide range of indicators, drawing tools, and charting capabilities. MT5 can be demanding on older devices or slower internet connections. Tailor the platform to your preferences for a more efficient trading experience. In periods of high market volatility or network congestion, you may experience delays in executing trades Stay informed about upcoming economic events that can impact market movements. The advanced features of MT5 may be overkill for less experienced traders.

What features does Exness MT5 offer traders?

Exness MT5 includes advanced charting, an economic calendar, and instant order execution. It's optimized for multi-asset trading and supports Expert Advisors (EAs) for automation.

Is Exness MT5 beginner-friendly in South Africa?

Yes, Exness MT5 is user-friendly with low deposit requirements and a clean interface. South African traders can open ZAR accounts and access 24/7 customer support.

8. PrimeXBT

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PrimeXBT’s mobile trading app (available for Android and iOS) offers South African traders seamless access to over 45 Forex CFD pairs, alongside commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, all from one intuitive interface The app features advanced, mobile-friendly charting tools and expert-level indicators, enabling precise entry and exit timing on the go With competitive spreads starting from 0.1 pips, fast order execution, robust security, and 24/7 multilingual support, it’s a compelling option for both emerging and seasoned Forex traders in South Africa

Featured

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes — PrimeXBT has a native Android trading app. 🍎Apple iOS App Yes — PrimeXBT offers an iOS app for Apple devices. 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Likely available (mobile trading app supports notifications & alerts per reviews). 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Yes on web/platform; mobile app also has market lists (watchlist‑like). ☑️Watchlist Syncing Likely (mobile & web account syncs markets and settings). 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) Yes — advanced on both web and mobile. ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) Yes — includes technical tools and real‑time chart analysis. ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes — charts available natively on the mobile app. 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Advanced charting tools accessible on mobile. 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes — integrated economic calendar available via platform tools. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place. Not available in the US or Canada 0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5. Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiat Little research options

Is PrimeXBT available to traders in South Africa?

Yes. South African traders can register with PrimeXBT, trade over 100 global CFDs, and access its web, MT5, and mobile platforms with competitive spreads, fast execution, and local deposit options via supported payment providers.

What leverage does PrimeXBT offer on Forex?

PrimeXBT provides leverage up to 1:1000 on major Forex pairs, allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller capital. However, high leverage increases both potential profits and risks, so risk management is strongly recommended when trading.

9. Octa Trading App

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $25 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, MISA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Octa offers both a mobile app for Forex trading and a social copy trading App. For the purposes of this article, we will be focusing on the Forex trading app. The Octa Trading App is a full trading account with excellent tools to manage your Octa personal profiles, control real, demo, and contest accounts, and manage deposits. In addition to controlling your trading accounts and monitoring balance statistics, the Octa app has added integrations with trading platforms so you can start trading quickly and easily.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Price, Volume, Time 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Symbol, Name, Price, Change, % Change ☑️Watchlist Syncing Indicators / Studies (Total): 50+ 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 50+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 10+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Octa often offers tight spreads, which can be beneficial for traders seeking to minimize transaction costs. Some users may find the research tools available on the Octa app to be less comprehensive compared to other platforms. The app typically provides access to a diverse range of tradable assets, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks. While Octa generally provides customer support, some users have reported varying levels of responsiveness or quality of service. Octa's platform is generally designed to be intuitive, making it easier for both beginners and experienced traders to navigate. Like any software, the Octa app may occasionally experience technical glitches or downtime. Many trading apps, including Octa, offer educational materials like tutorials, webinars, and market analysis to help users improve their trading skills. Trading financial instruments carries inherent risks, and there's no guarantee of profits. It's essential to understand the risks involved and manage your investments accordingly.

What is OctaTrader, and how does it differ from MT4?

OctaTrader is Octa’s custom trading platform designed for simplicity and speed. It provides real-time market data, low spreads, and integrates seamlessly with mobile devices.

Is OctaTrader suitable for mobile-first traders?

Yes, OctaTrader is optimized for mobile with a modern, intuitive interface. It’s perfect for South African traders who prefer managing their trades entirely from smartphones.

10. JustMarkets Trading

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets is a popular online trading platform offering various financial instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks. Known for its competitive spreads and user-friendly interface, JustMarkets caters to beginner and experienced traders. With features like advanced charting tools, educational resources, and 24/7 customer support, JustMarkets aims to provide a comprehensive trading experience.

Features

📱Feature 🤖Android App Yes 🍎Apple iOS App Yes 🚨Mobile Alerts - Basic Fields Price, Volume, Time 👀Watchlists - Total Fields Symbol, Name, Price, Change, % Change ☑️Watchlist Syncing Yes 📚Charting - Indicators / Studies (Total) 50+ ✏️Charting - Drawing Tools (Total) 10+ ⚞Mobile Charting - Draw Trendlines Yes 📈Mobile Charting - Multiple Time Frames Yes 📅Mobile Economic Calendar Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons The app typically provides access to a diverse range of tradable assets, including forex, commodities, indices, and stocks. Some users may find the research tools available on the JustMarkets app to be less comprehensive compared to other platforms. JustMarkets' platform is generally designed to be intuitive, making it easier for both beginners and experienced traders to navigate. While JustMarkets generally provides customer support, some users have reported varying levels of responsiveness or quality of service. Many trading apps, including JustMarkets, offer educational materials like tutorials, webinars, and market analysis to help users improve their trading skills. Technical Issues: Like any software, the JustMarkets app may occasionally experience technical glitches or downtime. The ability to trade on-the-go through a mobile app is a significant advantage for many traders. Trading financial instruments carries inherent risks, and there's no guarantee of profits. It's essential to understand the risks involved and manage your investments accordingly.

What platforms does JustMarkets provide to traders?

JustMarkets offers MT4, MT5, and a mobile-friendly web terminal. South African traders can access ZAR accounts and flexible leverage with secure local deposit options.

Is JustMarkets good for beginners in South Africa?

Yes, JustMarkets supports beginner traders with a simple interface, demo accounts, educational materials, and local currency accounts to reduce conversion costs.

Key Features of Forex Trading Apps:

📱 Feature 📝 Description 💹 Live Charts Real-time price movements with interactive candlestick, bar, or line charts. 📈 Technical Indicators Tools like RSI, MACD, Moving Averages to analyze price trends and patterns. 🔔 Price Alerts Notifications when specific price levels are reached. 🛠️ Trade Execution Buy/sell currencies instantly or with pending orders directly from the app. 🧮 Leverage & Margin Access leveraged positions to control larger trades with less capital. 🔒 Secure Login Encryption, 2FA (two-factor authentication), and biometric access for security. 💬 Market News Live financial news, economic calendars, and updates relevant to Forex markets.

Popular Forex Trading Apps:

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) – Simple and widely used for beginners and pros.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – Enhanced version with more tools and assets.

AvaTradeGO, XM, Exness, HFM apps – Branded apps offering integration with MT4/MT5 and unique features.

📱 App Name 🚀 Special Feature 🌍 Availability 🎯 Precision Trading & Custom Indicators 🌍 Global 🛠️ Advanced Tools & Multi-Asset Trading 🌍 Global 🧭 Guided Trading for Beginners 🌍 Global 🧩 Easy Interface for CFD Trading 🌍 South Africa & Global 🎓 Education-Focused Trading Experience 🌍 South Africa & Global 🏹 Ultra-Fast Execution 🌍 South Africa & Global 🏆 Low Spreads & High Leverage 🌍 South Africa & Global 🌟 Free VPS + Loyalty Programs 🌍 Global 🧪 Innovative In-App Tools 🌍 South Africa & Global 💡 Multiple Account Types & Promotions 🌍 South Africa & Global

Can You Trade Forex Properly From a Phone?

Yes. For a lot of day-to-day trading, a phone is enough.

A good forex app works well for:

checking live prices;

receiving trade alerts;

opening and closing positions;

moving your stop-loss or take-profit;

checking margin levels;

reacting to market news;

managing trades that are already open.

Where mobile gets harder is deeper analysis. If you are comparing several charts, backtesting a strategy, coding an EA, or running a more complicated automated setup, a desktop is still much easier to work with.

There is another downside. Fast access can make it too easy to trade without thinking. Opening an app takes seconds, which is useful, but it can also lead to unnecessary entries when you are reacting to a price move rather than following your plan.

Before you tap buy or sell, check the instrument, direction, lot size, stop-loss and total exposure. One wrong decimal or an accidental tap on a small screen can turn into a very expensive mistake.

How to buy Shares on your Mobile

Purchasing shares from your phone is quite easy, provided you use the right apps. Here's how:

Choose a Trading App: Choose the best app depending on where you live or your preferred trading platform.

Open an Account: Create an account and go through the verification process, where users need to submit their personal information and ID.

Fund Your Account: Transfer money into the account of your choice by choosing your most convenient payment option, like bank transfer or credit card.

Search for Shares: Search for the stock you want in the app so that you can start trading.

Place an Order: Market Order: Purchase shares at the current price right now or straight away.

Market Order: Limit Order: Choose a particular price you wish to invest in.

Confirm Purchase: You will be able to view the details of your order and place it.

Track Your Investment: In terms of your shares, you will have to track them under the portfolio option in the application.

📱 Broker App 📊 Open an Account 🛒 How to Buy Shares on Your Mobile 👉 Open Account 1. Choose MT4 app → 2. Open an account → 3. Fund it → 4. Search shares (CFDs) → 5. Place a Market/Limit Order → 6. Confirm → 7. Track under "Trade" tab 👉Open Account 1. Install Tickmill MT4 → 2. Open account → 3. Fund via bank/wallet → 4. Search for shares (in CFDs) → 5. Set order type → 6. Execute → 7. View investments under Trade tab 👉Open Account 1. Download MT5 → 2. Register & verify → 3. Deposit funds → 4. Find the stock (under symbols) → 5. Choose order type → 6. Execute → 7. Monitor in portfolio 👉Open Account 1. Install AvaTradeGO → 2. Quick sign-up → 3. Fund via bank card/e-wallet → 4. Search your share → 5. Tap Buy (Market/Limit) → 6. Confirm trade → 7. View progress in dashboard 👉Open Account 1. Download Plus500 app → 2. Create & verify account → 3. Deposit → 4. Search shares in search bar → 5. Select Buy order → 6. Confirm → 7. Manage under "Positions" 👉Open Account 1. Download HFM MetaTrader → 2. Register → 3. Fund your account → 4. Search for stock CFDs → 5. Place Market/Limit Order → 6. Confirm → 7. Monitor through app portfolio 👉Open Account 1. Download Exness MT5 → 2. Sign up → 3. Add funds → 4. Search share CFDs → 5. Place order (Market/Limit) → 6. Confirm → 7. Track inside portfolio

👉Open Account 1. Download XM app → 2. Register & verify → 3. Fund via local bank/card → 4. Search for the stock symbol → 5. Choose order → 6. Confirm order → 7. Monitor investments 👉Open Account 1. Install OctaTrader app → 2. Quick sign-up → 3. Deposit → 4. Search shares → 5. Tap to place Market or Limit order → 6. Confirm → 7. Track in portfolio tab 👉Open Account 1. Download JustMarkets → 2. Register account → 3. Fund it → 4. Search available shares → 5. Execute order → 6. Confirm → 7. Monitor share price movements

What Should South Africans Look for in a Forex Trading App?

Check What to Verify Why It Matters South African Availability Confirm that residents of South Africa can actually open the required account. Global app availability does not necessarily mean the trading account is available locally. FSCA Relationship Identify the South African legal entity and FSP number where applicable. Regulation belongs to the financial-services provider, not the app icon. Account-Holding Entity Check the legal company named in the account agreement. A local FSP may act as an intermediary while another entity supplies the derivative product. Live Trading Confirm whether trades can be executed directly in the proprietary app. Some apps mainly manage accounts while execution happens through MT4 or MT5. MT4/MT5 Compatibility Check which account types work inside each mobile platform. Exness and JustMarkets proprietary in-app trading have MT5-specific limitations. Charting Check indicators, timeframes, drawing tools and TradingView integration. Mobile analysis capabilities differ significantly between apps. Risk Controls Confirm stop-loss, take-profit, margin and position-management tools. Mobile convenience should not come at the expense of risk management. Deposits and Withdrawals Check whether funding can be managed directly inside the app. An all-in-one app reduces the need to log into separate portals. ZAR Support Check ZAR account currency and ZAR funding separately. Accepting rand deposits does not necessarily mean the trading account is denominated in ZAR. Demo Trading Confirm that a mobile demo account is available. It lets users learn the interface before placing live trades. App Source Download only from an official broker link, Google Play or Apple's App Store. Fake trading apps and broker impersonation are a real risk. Two-Factor Security Use MFA/2FA or biometric access when available. Mobile accounts can contain both personal information and access to trading funds.

How We Ranked the Best Forex Trading Apps

We score the mobile trading app separately from the broker itself. A broker can rank highly overall and still have an average app, while another may offer a strong mobile experience without being our top broker.

For the app score, we focus on the things that matter when you are actually trading from a phone:

Rating Criterion Weight South African regulatory and entity clarity 20% Mobile trading functionality 20% Charting and market-analysis tools 15% Ease of use and account management 15% Platforms and device choice 10% Deposits, withdrawals and ZAR relevance 10% Risk-management tools 5% Transparency and documentation 5% Total 100%

We check information against official broker app pages, platform specifications, legal documents and regulatory records.

We also keep a clear line between desk research and hands-on testing. SA Shares does not claim to have placed trades, measured app speed or tested withdrawals unless we have actually done so and recorded the results.

If a detail comes from official published sources rather than our own testing, we describe it as checked or verified, not personally tested.

Methodology reviewed: 13 August 2026.

Conclusion For South African traders who want a solid all-round mobile platform, AvaTradeGO is our top overall choice.HFM and XM are good alternatives if you want a broker-built app but still like having MetaTrader available. IC Markets is better suited to more experienced traders who specifically want MT4, MT5 or cTrader, although I would look closely at the legal entity and regulatory setup before opening an account. Exness Trade is one of the stronger proprietary apps in this group, especially if you use MT5. FP Markets takes a different approach. It makes more sense if you value having several platform choices rather than doing everything through one broker app .One thing I would not do is pick a broker because the app looks good.Check who actually holds your account, which regulator applies, what you will pay to trade, how withdrawals work and what the account terms say. A good app should make an already suitable account easier to use. It should not distract you from problems with the account itself.

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading can result in the loss of your capital. Trading from a phone may be convenient, but it does not reduce leverage risk, sudden price moves or the chance of losing money.

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What is the best forex trading app in South Africa?

The best forex trading apps in South Africa include HFM, Exness, XM, AvaTradeGO, and MetaTrader 4. These apps offer ZAR accounts, FSCA regulation, mobile-friendly features, and tools tailored for beginner and professional traders alike.

Which forex trading apps support ZAR accounts?

Apps from brokers like HFM, Exness, Tickmill, and IFX Brokers support ZAR-based currency accounts. This helps South African traders avoid conversion fees and trade with local currency for better cost management.

Can beginners use forex trading apps in South Africa?

Absolutely. Most apps like AvaTradeGO, XM, and FBS offer beginner-friendly interfaces, educational tools, demo accounts, and copy trading features that make it easier for new traders to learn and start trading safely.

What is the safest forex trading app for South Africans?

The safest forex trading apps are those regulated by the FSCA, like HFM, Tickmill, and Exness. These apps offer secure login, encryption, fund segregation, and access to support based in South Africa.

Do forex apps in South Africa offer demo accounts?

Yes, nearly all top forex apps offer free demo accounts. Apps like MetaTrader 4, AvaTradeGO, and XM allow users to practice trading with virtual funds before switching to a live account.

Which forex trading app has the lowest spreads?

Exness, Tickmill, and FXTM are known for offering low spreads through their trading apps. These brokers provide ECN-style pricing with spreads from 0.0 pips on selected accounts, ideal for cost-conscious traders.

Can I withdraw profits through a forex trading app?

Yes, most trading apps let you withdraw profits directly through the app. South African traders can use local bank transfers, PayFast, or Ozow, depending on the broker’s supported payment options.

Are forex trading apps free to use in South Africa?

Yes, the majority of forex trading apps are free to download and use. You only need to deposit funds to start trading. Some apps also offer free bonuses or demo modes to test first.

Which forex app is best for live trading on mobile?

For live trading, MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and AvaTradeGO are top choices. They offer real-time execution, charting tools, mobile alerts, and a full suite of features suited for trading on the go.

Do free forex trading apps charge hidden fees?

Most free forex trading apps don’t charge download or usage fees, but traders should watch for hidden costs like spreads, overnight swaps, or withdrawal fees. Always review your broker’s fee structure to avoid unexpected charges when trading.

Can I trade multiple instruments on free forex apps?

Yes, most free forex trading apps allow access to multiple instruments, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. Platforms like Exness, XM, and AvaTradeGO provide diversified portfolios so traders can explore various markets from a single mobile app.