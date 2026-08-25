Overall, PrimeXBT is a trustworthy and low-risk broker with an overall rating of 4.3 out of 5. PrimeXBT offers a powerful, single trading account that provides access to crypto futures, CFDs on traditional assets, copy trading, and much more.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply. 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Promos like trading contests and referral bonuses. Copy‑trading bonus requires ≥0.017 BTC initial deposit 💸Fees Trading fees low: from 0.0% flat on CFDs/Forex, crypto futures from 0.01% (maker) / 0.045% (taker) 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.1 pips on Forex/CFDs, zero commission for most CFDs. Copy-trading commission: platform & strategy manager each take 20% of profits 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Deposits: Crypto (BTC ≈ 40 min), fiat processed instantly or 1–3 days. Withdrawals: Processed within 24 hrs. Fees: Crypto network fees apply fiat via Volet $5, card 5% 🖥️Platforms Web and mobile PrimeXBT apps, PXTrader plus MetaTrader 5 support. 🛡️Regulation South Africa FSCA (45697), Seychelles FSA (SD162), El Salvador BCR (66d10393e8a00a3181b8e457), Mauritius FSC (GB24203383) 🔐Trust Score Trustpilot 4.4/5 from 454 reviews. Rated 4.3/5 on CryptoRadar for ease, value, support. ⏱️Payout Schedule Crypto withdrawals: typically within minutes to 24 hrs, processed same day if before 12:00 UTC. Fiat withdrawals: bank transfers 1–5 days; cards 1–10 days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

PRIMEXBT Spider Chart

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place. Not available in the US or Canada 0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5. Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiat Little research options

Overview

PrimeXBT is a multi-asset broker that gives traders access to crypto and traditional markets through three powerful platforms: Crypto Futures, PXTrader , and MetaTrader 5.

Whether you’re trading digital assets, forex, commodities, indices, or shares, PrimeXBT brings them together under one account with flexible leverage and trade settlement options.

Deposits and withdrawals are convenient and flexible, supporting both crypto and fiat through SWIFT bank transfers, Binance Pay, Neteller , and dozens of regional e-wallets.

Trades, including profits and losses, can be settled in BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, or USD, depending on your account selection.

Read our full PrimeXBT review to explore its features, trading experience, and how it compares with other leading brokers.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PRIMEXBT Customer Reviews

Category 🌟 Spreads and Costs Users appreciate the competitive fee structure, noting low trading fees and tight spreads. ⚡ Execution Speed The platform is praised for its fast and reliable execution speeds, contributing to an efficient trading experience. 💻 Platform Usability Traders find the user interface intuitive and customizable, enhancing overall usability. 🛠️ Trading Tools PrimeXBT offers a range of advanced trading tools, including high leverage options and access to various markets, which users find beneficial. 📚 Educational Resources The platform provides educational materials and market research, aiding traders in making informed decisions. 🕒 Customer Support Users report positive experiences with customer support, highlighting the availability of live chat and prompt responses. 🏦 Account Types The platform offers various account types, catering to different trading preferences and strategies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews. Some users report issues with withdrawals and customer service delays, while others praise the platform's user-friendly interface and quick transactions. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 Generally positive feedback. Customers frequently mention satisfaction with the trading platform, crypto futures, and support team. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.7/5) Positive reviews. Users appreciate the platform's tools, tight spreads, and intuitive interface. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (7.4/10)

PrimeXBT Safety and Security

Restricted jurisdictions

The United States of America, Japan, Canada, Cuba, Israel, Iran, New Zealand, Syria, North Korea, Ukraine (including Crimea), Russia, Afghanistan, Myanmar, Saint Lucia, Puerto Rico, Guam, US Virgin Islands, Northern Mariana Islands.

🔎 Broker ✅ Regulating Authority ✒️ License No PrimeXBT Financial Services Authority (FSA), Seychelles SD162 Stack Advisory (PTY) LTD Financial Services Authority (FSCA), South Africa License nr. 45697 PXBT Capital Ltd Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) GB24203383

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Is PrimeXBT safe?

Yes, PrimeXBT is considered safe and employs multiple layers of security to protect client funds and data. The majority of assets are stored in cold, offline wallets protected by multi-signature authorization, ensuring withdrawals can only be processed through verified internal approvals. A smaller portion of funds is held in hot wallets to support withdrawal operations and maintain liquidity, reducing overall exposure to external threats. User accounts are secured with SSL encryption and two-factor authentication (2FA), and the platform infrastructure is continuously monitored for suspicious activity or unauthorized access. PrimeXBT has operated since 2018 without any major security incidents or data breaches, maintaining a strong record of reliability and trust.

Is PrimeXBT regulated?

PrimeXBT operates through several licensed and registered entities.

In South Africa, PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) as a Financial Services Provider under license number 45697.

In Seychelles, PXBT Trading Ltd is a licensed Securities Dealer under the Financial Services Authority (FSA) with license number SD162.

In El Salvador, PrimeXBT Trading Services S.A. de C.V. holds both a Digital Asset Services Provider (DASP) license issued by the Comisión Nacional de Activos Digitales (CNAD) (registration number PSAD-0045) and a Bitcoin Services Provider (BSP) license issued by the Banco Central de Reserva (BCR) (registration number 66d10393e8a00a3181b8e457).

These licenses and registrations reflect PrimeXBT’s commitment to transparency, compliance, and client protection.

PRIMEXBT At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2018 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 200+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 1,000,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (SA 45697),

FSA (Seychelles SD162),

BCR

FSC (Mauritius GB24203383) 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🆔 ID Verification Required Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes No Account Types and Features ➕Accounts PXTrader

PXTrader 2.0

MT5 Pro

Standard/Unified Account

Copy Trading

Cent Account

Demo Account

Islamic (Swap-Free) 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

BTC,

ETH,

USDT 💰Minimum Deposit $ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply. Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Within 1 hour 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by asset 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable by market 💱Number of base currencies supported 5 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:100 📏Margin requirements Depends on instrument ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 7 ms 📆VPS Hosting Available Trading Instruments 📊 No. of Tradable Assets 300+ 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 30+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5+ 📜CFD Shares Not available Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, credit card & debit card 💵Withdrawal Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced order types, charting Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@primexbt.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Not available 👾Social media Platforms X, Facebook, Telegram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course No 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, occasional 📚Educational Resources Limited Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, partnerships vary 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

PRIMEXBT Account Types

What can I do with PrimeXBT ?

On PrimeXBT , you can trade popular crypto and forex pairs, commodities like gold, indices such as Nasdaq, and CFDs on shares from major companies, including TSLA, NVDA, and AAPL.

The broker offers low fees, margin trading, and flexible leverage options that appeal to both beginners and advanced traders.

Users can open a free demo account to test strategies before trading live, or join weekly trading contests for rewards.

PrimeXBT also provides advanced charting tools and a Rewards Center with cashback offers, trading bonuses, and milestone achievements.

A key advantage is flexible funding and trade settlement.

Traders can deposit and withdraw using both crypto and fiat, with support for SWIFT bank transfers, Binance Pay, Neteller , and many regional e-wallets for fiat, and ERC20, BEP20, TRC20, and the Bitcoin network for crypto.

Trades can be settled in BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, or USD, allowing users to operate in traditional markets or crypto while holding or growing their preferred currency.

🏷️ Account Type 🌟 Key Features 🎯 Ideal For 📈 PXTrader Access to CFDs, FX and crypto with leverage up to 1000×, bonuses, and 10% cashback. Everyday traders seeking versatile multi-market access. 🚀 PXTrader 2.0 130+ crypto assets, deep order books, cross/isolated margin, leverage to 500×. Crypto-focused traders and active margin users. 🧠 MT5 Pro Ultra-low spreads (from 0.1 pips), leverage up to 2000×, professional conditions. High-volume or professional traders prioritizing tight costs. 📊 Standard/Unified Account Single comprehensive account providing wide market access and leveraged trading across instruments. Most traders who want all markets & features in one. 🔁 Copy Trading / COV-Denominated Copy successful traders; use COV tokens as collateral with flexible margin options Followers who prefer automated strategy replication. 🧪 Demo Account Risk-free trading with virtual funds to practice strategies and learn the platform. Beginners and strategy testers. 🕌 Islamic (Swap-Free) Swap-free accounts compliant with Sharia law for overnight positions. Traders requiring interest-free positions. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What accounts does PrimeXBT offer?

PrimeXBT offers several account options tailored to different trading styles and experience levels.

Its primary live account types include PXTrader for everyday CFD, forex, and crypto trading with high leverage and bonus incentives, PXTrader 2.0 optimized for active cryptocurrency traders with deep order books and margin flexibility, and MT5 Pro, designed for high-volume professional traders with ultra-low spreads and very high leverage.

Traders can also use a Demo account to practice in a risk-free environment with virtual funds.

Across these account types, conditions such as leverage, spreads, and commission structures vary, allowing users to choose the setup that best fits their strategy and risk appetite.

PrimeXBT Cent Account

Cent Accounts are now LIVE on PrimeXBT MT5

PrimeXBT has launched Cent accounts, MT5 accounts denominated in cents, built for clients who want to trade real markets with small volumes.

Deposit $10 = 1,000 USC in MT5

1 Cent lot = 0.01 standard lot

Leverage up to 1:1000 on FX & metals, 1:500 on crypto

FX majors & minors, Gold, Silver, BTC, ETH

Bonuses available, swap-free option, no minimum deposit

Who to target & how to pitch it

Beginners moving from demo to real money → "The safe bridge from demo to a live account."

Price-sensitive audiences in SEA & Africa → "Start real trading for the price of a coffee."

Traders testing a new strategy or EA live → "Real market, real skills, 100x smaller risk."

Dormant clients who fear risking real capital → "Your $10 shows as 1,000, so mistakes cost cents."

Tip: always frame losses in real terms (500 USC lost = $5 lost) so your clients build the right habits. Cent Accounts carry real risk.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account is designed for traders who adhere to Sharia law, providing interest-free trading options.

This account type ensures that no interest is charged on overnight positions, making it compliant with Islamic principles.

Traders using the Islamic Account can access all the features and benefits of the Standard, Premium, or VIP accounts, depending on their preference.

This account type provides a seamless trading experience without compromising on religious beliefs.

Demo Account

The Demo Account is an excellent option for beginners and experienced traders who want to practice and refine their strategies without risking real money.

This account type provides a risk-free environment where traders can test different approaches and learn how the market works.

Using virtual funds, traders can access all the features of a live trading account, including the advanced trading platform and analytical tools.

This allows them to gain valuable experience and confidence before transitioning to a live account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What account types does PrimeXBT offer?

PrimeXBT offers a variety of Forex account types tailored to meet the needs of different traders, granting access to multiple markets (crypto, forex, commodities, indices) without separate account tiers or segmentation—simplifying user experience and reducing administrative hassle.

Can I open an account with PrimeXBT ?

Yes, you can open an account with PrimeXBT. The registration process is quick and simple: you provide a valid email address, choose a password, and confirm your registration via an email link.

How to set up a PRIMEXBT Account – Step by Step

Accounts can be opened with BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and other cryptocurrencies, as well as fiat accounts and debit and credit cards.

Follow these steps to open an account:

Step 1 – Open Your Account

An account with PrimeXBT can be easily created just by clicking on the Register tab on the website.

Step 2 – Fill out the form

A trader must wait for an email for verification and may also enable two-factor authentication after logging in for extra safety.

Complete the simple online registration form. Provide your full name, email address, and phone number, and create a password for your account

Step 3 - Final Step

Click to confirm that you are not from a restricted country.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PRIMEXBT Fees, spreads & trade limits

What are the spreads?

PrimeXBT does not use fixed spreads. Spreads fluctuate based on the asset, market conditions, and available liquidity.

For CFD trading on PXTrader and MetaTrader 5, spreads are typically competitive compared with other multi-asset brokers, especially given the 0% trading commission policy on all CFDs.

On Crypto Futures, trading fees follow a maker/taker model rather than a spread, with rates depending on the contract and market activity.

This structure gives traders the flexibility to choose between spot-like execution and leveraged futures exposure with low overall trading costs.

PRIMEXBT trade sizes and limits

Trade sizes and exposure limits on PrimeXBT depend on the asset and selected leverage, offering traders flexibility across all markets.

Higher limits are available on major instruments like BTC, ETH, and top forex pairs, while smaller-cap cryptos and certain CFDs have lower caps to manage liquidity and risk.

Overall, the platform’s structure suits both retail and professional traders, allowing a wide range of position sizes without restricting activity on the most liquid markets.

🏷️Product 💠 PrimeXBT Maximum Trade 💰Crypto No fixed limit higher margin requirements apply to larger positions 💱Forex No fixed limit higher margin requirements apply to larger positions ⚡Commodities No fixed limit higher margin requirements apply to larger positions 📊Indices No fixed limit higher margin requirements apply to larger positions 🏢Shares No fixed limit higher margin requirements apply to larger positions

How do PRIMEXBT fees work?

PrimeXBT offers a straightforward and transparent fee structure. The platform applies low trading fees on Crypto Futures and competitive spreads on CFDs, with no hidden charges. Financing fees on Crypto Futures are applied every 8 hours, while overnight fees apply to CFD positions held beyond the trading day. The table below compares PrimeXBT’s fees against other leading platforms:

💸 Fee Type 🏷️ PrimeXBT Fees 💹 Trading Fees PXTrader & MT5: No Crypto Futures: Yes (from 0.01%) 💤 Inactivity Fees No 🌙 Rollover / Overnight Fees Yes 💰 Withdrawal Fees Crypto withdrawals:Yes Fiat/e-wallet: No 📈 Spreads Yes 💱 Conversion Fees No

What are PrimeXBT’s trading fees?

PrimeXBT offers two main types of trading structures:

Crypto Futures with low maker/taker fees.

CFDs on PXTrader and MetaTrader 5 charge no commission and operate on competitive spreads.

The table below summarizes the trading fees across different asset classes:

💸 Fee Type 🏷️ PrimeXBT Fees 🪙 Crypto Futures Standard: 0.01% (maker) / 0.045% (taker) VIP 1: 0.01% / 0.03% (taker) VIP 2: 0.01% / 0.015% (taker) 🖥️ Crypto CFDs (PXTrader / MT5) 0% (spread only) 💱 Forex 0% (spread only) 🛢️ Commodities 0% (spread only) 📊 Indices 0% (spread only) 🏢 Shares 0% (spread only)

What are PrimeXBT trading fees?

PrimeXBT charges a flat 0.05% maker fee and 0.10% taker fee for spot trading. Margin trading fees vary by instrument, typically around 0.05–0.20% per trade.

Are there any hidden costs?

The platform charges no deposit fees, but competitive overnight financing and liquidation fees apply to leveraged positions, clearly disclosed before trade execution.

PRIMEXBT Minimum Deposit

PRIMEXBT has a minimum deposit requirement of only 0.001 BTC (valued at about 119 USD at the time of writing).

(valued at about 119 USD at the time of writing). This minimum deposit amount was equivalent to ZAR 2130 at an average current exchange rate between the US Dollar and the South African Rand at the time of writing.

What is the minimum deposit for PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT requires a minimum initial deposit of 0.001 BTC, or equivalent in ETH, USDT, or another supported cryptocurrency. No fiat deposits are accepted.

Can I deposit other cryptocurrencies?

Yes, you can deposit BTC, ETH, USDT, EOS, XRP, LTC, and more. Available tokens depend on platform listings, making it flexible for diverse crypto holdings.

PRIMEXBT Step-by-step guide to depositing the minimum amount

Deposits can be made with PRIMEXBT using the following steps:

Step 1 – Log in

Log in to your PrimeXBT platform.

After this, you select one of the deposit methods the broker supports, enter the deposit amount, and make the deposit.

the broker supports, enter the deposit amount, and make the deposit. PrimeXBT is a crypto-only exchange, and traders can only make deposits in BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC. It supports fiat accounts and deposits from debit or credit cards.

Step 2 –Make the deposit

If a trader has Bitcoin, funding an account is simple. The “Deposit” button will take a trader to the deposit page, where he can access his PrimeXBT Bitcoin address.

A third-party Bitcoin purchasing service helps a trader quickly buy coins with the use of a credit or debit card.

Once a trader has the applicable address, they can send Bitcoin or another cryptocurrency .

. Deposits, however, take time to show in an account because a total of 6 confirmations on the network are required before crediting it.

If you already have cryptocurrencies on another exchange or a wallet, copy your personal Bitcoin crypto address at PrimeXBT and make a transfer to this address.

address at PrimeXBT and make a transfer to this address. Alternatively, users can deposit other cryptocurrencies or use a debit or credit card to fund a USD or EUR fiat account.

Step 3 – Review your transaction

Whether you are transferring Bitcoin directly or through the Changelly service, once your transaction becomes visible on the blockchain, you will find a pending transfer in the Deposit history table below.

After making a deposit, funds will be credited to the personal “Wallet” balance. In order to start trading, you will need to transfer them to the Trading account.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What devices can I use PRIMEXBT on?

PrimeXBT is accessible on web browsers, mobile devices, and tablets.

Traders can manage their accounts, monitor markets, and place trades directly from any supported platform.

📲Device 🌐 Browser / Operating System 🖥️ Web browser Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, and other Chromium-based browsers (e.g., Brave, Opera, Vivaldi) 📱 Mobile app iOS, Android 🌎 Tablet iOS, Android 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Web trading platform

PrimeXBT’s web platform delivers a professional trading experience that combines speed, flexibility, and advanced functionality.

It provides access to all available instruments, including Crypto Futures and CFDs on forex, commodities, indices, and shares.

The interface is fully customizable, allowing traders to personalize layouts, switch between light and dark modes, and manage multiple charts or instruments from a single screen.

Charts are powered by TradingView , offering advanced analysis tools, indicators, and drawing features suitable for both beginner and experienced traders.

, offering advanced analysis tools, indicators, and drawing features suitable for both beginner and experienced traders. Users can open and close trades, set stop-loss and take-profit levels, manage leverage, and monitor real-time margin and balance details.

The platform also includes an integrated Rewards Center, account management tools, and funding options, making it a complete solution for active traders.

Mobile app

The PrimeXBT mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices.

It includes all essential trading features from the web platform, including access to margin trading, watchlists, and real-time charting powered by TradingView.

Traders can monitor charts and price movements, manage open positions, modify orders, and fund or withdraw directly from their accounts.

The app is intuitive, lightweight, and optimized for quick execution, making it ideal for managing trades and staying connected to market movements on the go.

PrimeXBT app ratings

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 3.9 ⭐ 4,960 reviews A South African user, Van Zyl De Bruyn, praised support and instrument variety, though requested BitcoinCash integration 🏆 App Store (global) 4.8 ⭐ 48 ratings Mixed local feedback: most reviews are positive one complained about withdrawal issues, though developer responded

Which trading platforms does PrimeXBT support?

PrimeXBT uses its proprietary web and desktop platforms, offering advanced charting, customizable layouts, order types, and integrated research tools, with no MetaTrader required.

Is mobile trading possible with PrimeXBT?

Yes, PrimeXBT has Android and iOS apps with full trading functionality, real-time charts, alerts, and 2FA, ensuring seamless mobile trading from anywhere.

Mobile Use of PrimeXBT

The mobile trading environment in PrimeXBT is designed to empower traders and offer numerous necessary features for those trading on the go.

The one-click execution provides efficiency in trading with the least possible time for order processing.

PrimeXBT’s mobile application offers trading facilities in several instruments, comprising cryptocurrencies, forex, stock indices, and commodities.

Another aspect is that users can also engage in leveraged trading, where leverage goes up to 100x on crypto and higher for traditional markets.

Concerning security measures, 2FA, SSL, and the opportunity to add withdrawal addresses to the whitelist for additional security purposes are provided.

Feature 🌐 Mobile App Overview PrimeXBT offers a feature-rich mobile app for iOS and Android, enabling seamless trading on the go. 🏆 Mobile App Features Supports multi-asset trading, advanced charting, order execution, and account management in one interface. 📈 Charting Tools on Mobile Includes customizable charts with multiple timeframes, chart types, and technical indicators. 🔔 Trade Alerts & Notifications Real-time alerts for price changes, order execution, and important market events. 🚀 Fast Execution on Mobile Optimized for low-latency trading with quick order processing. 💡 Mobile User Interface Intuitive and user-friendly interface designed for both novice and experienced traders. 🛠️ Customization Options Allows users to customize the dashboard, chart settings, and notification preferences. 🔒 Mobile Security Features Two-factor authentication (2FA), SSL encryption, and withdrawal whitelisting ensure high-level security. 💬 Mobile Live Chat Support 24/7 live chat support directly accessible from the mobile app.

Can I use PrimeXBT exclusively on mobile?

Yes, PrimeXBT’s fully featured mobile apps allow charting, order entry, alerts, and portfolio tracking, ideal for complete mobile trading.

Does the mobile app support security options?

Absolutely, enable fingerprint or face recognition (on supported devices) for login, plus 2FA for trade confirmations and withdrawals, ensuring strong mobile account protection.

PRIMEXBT Mobile App

The PrimeXBT mobile app is a versatile and user-friendly trading platform designed for both new and experienced traders. It offers access to a wide range of financial instruments, including cryptocurrencies, forex, commodities, and indices.

With its secure, fast, and reliable order execution, users can benefit from a seamless trading experience. Additionally, the app features leverage trading options, enabling successful traders to maximize their profits.

The free Android and iOS app serves as a convenient solution for managing and tracking one's trading activities anytime, anywhere.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What trading tools are available?

PrimeXBT provides a robust suite of research and analysis tools designed to support traders of all levels.

Both the web and desktop platforms emphasize advanced charting, technical indicators, and adaptable layouts that let traders customize their workspace to match their trading style.

🛠️ Trading Tool ✅ Available on PrimeXBT 📈 Charts Yes 🎨 Customization Yes 🤖 Automated Trading (EAs) Yes 📚 Market Insights & Education Yes

TradingView-powered charts

All charts on PrimeXBT are powered by TradingView, giving traders access to hundreds of technical indicators, multiple timeframes, and an extensive set of drawing tools.

These charts enable detailed analysis across Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto markets.

Interface customization

Traders can personalize their trading interface to fit their preferred workflow.

The workspace supports multi-chart layouts, watchlists, alerts, and movable panels, allowing users to focus on the data and instruments that matter most.

Expert Advisors (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 supports the use of Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading.

EAs can execute strategies based on predefined logic, enabling backtesting, optimization, and 24-hour execution without manual input.

Market data and education

PrimeXBT provides integrated market data, real-time order book depth, and price alerts to help traders stay informed.

Educational resources such as market updates, trading guides, and an economic calendar are also available to support ongoing learning and strategy development.

PRIMEXBT Products, markets & assets

What products and assets can you trade on PrimeXBT ?

PrimeXBT offers a broad selection of markets across crypto, forex, commodities, indices, and shares, all accessible from a single account.

Traders can choose from 135 cryptocurrencies, 99 forex pairs, along with major commodities such as gold, silver, and crude oil, leading global indices like the Nasdaq, and

S&P 500, and CFDs on 16 popular shares from companies including Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia.

Each market can be traded with flexible leverage depending on the asset class and platform, giving traders the ability to diversify across both traditional and digital markets while managing exposure efficiently.

PrimeXBT offers one of the most diverse selections of trading instruments, including an extensive range of crypto pairs and strong coverage of forex, commodities, indices, and shares.

This mix of digital and traditional markets makes it a versatile choice for traders seeking broad market access under one account.

🏷️ Product 💠 PrimeXBT Assets 💰 Crypto 135 💱 Forex 99 ⚡ Commodities 24 📊 Indices 19 🏢 Shares 16 🌐 Total Assets 293

What leverage trading options are there?

Leverage trading is a key part of PrimeXBT’s offering, with flexible ratios across all major asset classes.

Crypto Futures and CFDs both offer leverage up to 1:500, while forex pairs on MetaTrader 5 can reach 1:2000, commodities and indices up to 1:1000, and shares up to 1:100.

PrimeXBT’s leverage structure gives traders a wide range of options across different markets, combining high flexibility with advanced risk management tools suitable for experienced users.

🏷️ Product 💠 PrimeXBT Maximum Leverage 💰 Crypto Futures & CFDs 1:500 💱 Forex 1:2000 ⚡ Commodities 1:1000 📊 Indices 1:1000 🏢 Shares 1:100

Trading with leverage is highly risky and can result in significant losses. We do not recommend that beginners trade with leverage.

Crypto

What cryptocurrency pairs can be traded on PrimeXBT ?

PrimeXBT offers more than 130 cryptocurrency pairs across its trading platforms, including a wide range of USDT-based pairs on Crypto Futures and additional USD pairs on PXTrader and MetaTrader 5.

The lineup covers leading assets like BTC/USDT, ETH/USDT, and SOL/USDT, alongside popular altcoins such as PEPE/USDT, FLOKI/USDT, and SUI/USDT.

Some crypto-to-crypto crosses, such as ETH/BTC and XRP/BTC, are also available, providing traders with opportunities to speculate directly between major digital assets.

The selection spans large-cap and emerging tokens across DeFi , AI, Layer-1, and meme sectors, giving traders access to a highly diverse crypto market under one account.

Leverage is available up to 1:500, with margin requirements that adjust based on the asset and position size.

Below is a selection of the most actively traded cryptocurrency pairs on PrimeXBT:

🪙 Cryptocurrency 🪙 Cryptocurrency 🪙Cryptocurrency 🪙Cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Litecoin (LTC) XRP (XRP) Dogecoin (DOGE) Solana (SOL) Cardano (ADA) Avalanche (AVAX) Polygon (MATIC) Polkadot (DOT) Chainlink (LINK) Uniswap (UNI) Binance Coin (BNB) Shiba Inu (SHIB) Cosmos (ATOM) Near Protocol (NEAR) Algorand (ALGO) Internet Computer (ICP) Filecoin (FIL) VeChain (VET) Fantom (FTM) Tezos (XTZ) Aave (AAVE) Maker (MKR) Compound (COMP) Arbitrum (ARB) Optimism (OP) Aptos (APT) Sui (SUI) Starknet (STRK) Toncoin (TON) Injective (INJ) Render (RENDER) Immutable (IMX) Pepe (PEPE) Floki (FLOKI) Lido DAO (LDO) Worldcoin (WLD) Ondo (ONDO) Pyth Network (PYTH) Bittensor (TAO) Celestia (TIA) Sei (SEI) Blur (BLUR) Gala (GALA) The Graph (GRT) Synthetix (SNX) Curve DAO (CRV) Quant (QNT) GMX (GMX) Arweave (AR) Axelar (AXL) Render (RENDER) MultiversX (EGLD) Sandbox (SAND) Decentraland (MANA) Fetch.ai (FET) Render (RENDER) dYdX (DYDX) Chiliz (CHZ) Pepe (PEPE) Book of Meme (BOME) Bonk (BONK) 1000SATS (SATS)

Explore the full list of available crypto trading pairs on PrimeXBT’s Crypto Futures platform.

What are the fees for buying and selling cryptocurrencies?

On Crypto Futures, PrimeXBT uses a maker/taker fee model with rates starting from 0.01% for maker orders and 0.045% for taker orders. These fees can be reduced to as low as 0.015% for VIP 2 traders through the platform’s tiered fee structure.

For CFD trading on PXTrader and MetaTrader 5, PrimeXBT charges 0% commission, with traders paying only the spread. Spreads vary by asset and market conditions but remain competitive across all crypto, forex, commodity, index, and share CFDs.

Does PrimeXBT offer staking and rewards?

PrimeXBT does not currently offer staking or yield-based reward programs. Instead, traders can access the Rewards Center, where they can earn cashback, trading bonuses, and milestone rewards for completing trading-related tasks.

GOLD 24

We’re pleased to announce that Gold 24 (XAUUSD) is now available for trading on PXTrader 2.0 in both Live and Demo accounts.

Key features:

Available for trading 24/7, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Weekend trading is subject to wider spreads (starting from $3).

Higher Margin Requirements (HMR) apply during weekend trading, with a maximum leverage of 1:100.

Trading conditions during the weekdays are the same as for the standard XAUUSD symbol

Forex

What forex pairs can be traded on PrimeXBT ?

PrimeXBT offers 99 forex pairs, covering all major, minor, and exotic currencies.

Traders can access high leverage (up to 1:2000 on MT5 and 1:1000 on PXTrader ) with competitive spreads and no trading commissions.

Popular pairs include EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and AUD/USD, alongside regional and cross-currency pairs like USD/ZAR and EUR/SGD.

Below is a selection of the most actively traded forex pairs on PrimeXBT:

🪙 Currency Pair 🪙 Currency Pair 🪙Currency Pair EUR/USD GBP/USD USD/JPY AUD/USD USD/CHF USD/CAD EUR/GBP EUR/JPY GBP/JPY AUD/JPY NZD/USD EUR/CHF EUR/CAD GBP/CAD CHF/JPY CAD/JPY AUD/CAD EUR/NZD GBP/CHF NZD/JPY USD/SGD EUR/AUD USD/ZAR GBP/AUD USD/MXN EUR/TRY GBP/SGD USD/HKD USD/THB NZD/SGD EUR/SGD EUR/HKD SD/TRY EUR/ZAR GBP/MXN AUD/NZD

What are the minimum spreads for trading forex?

Explore the full list of available forex pairs on PrimeXBT.

PrimeXBT does not use fixed spreads. Spreads vary depending on the currency pair and market liquidity. Major pairs such as EUR/USD and GBP/USD typically have the tightest spreads, while minor and exotic pairs may be wider. There are no trading commissions on forex CFDs across both PXTrader and MetaTrader 5. Spreads are highly competitive in the industry, providing cost-effective trading conditions for both retail and professional clients. Overnight financing fees apply only to positions held beyond the trading day.

Commodities

What commodities can be traded on PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT offers 24 commodities across multiple sectors, including metals, energy, and agricultural products. Traders can access both major global benchmarks and specialized contracts such as soft commodities, all with 0% commission and competitive spreads. Below is a selection of available commodities on PrimeXBT:

🏷️ Category 🌟 Instruments 🪙 Metals Gold Silver Aluminum Copper Lead Nickel Zinc ⚡ Energy Brent Oil Crude Oil Natural Gas 🌾 Agriculture Cocoa Coffee (Arabica) Coffee (Robusta) Sugar (Raw) Sugar (White) Orange Juice 🔁 Commodity Crosses XAU/USD XAU/EUR XAU/AUD XAG/USD XAG/AUD

What are the minimum spreads for trading commodities?

Explore the full list of commodities available on PrimeXBT.

PrimeXBT does not use fixed spreads. Spreads are variable and depend on the specific market and underlying liquidity. Popular commodities such as Gold, Silver, and Brent Oil generally feature the tightest spreads, while less liquid soft commodities may have wider pricing. As with all CFDs on PrimeXBT, spreads are highly competitive in the industry, and there are no trading commissions on commodity trades across PXTrader and MetaTrader 5. Overnight financing fees apply only to positions held beyond the trading day.

Indices

What indices can be traded on PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT offers access to a broad range of global stock indices, allowing traders to speculate on major markets from the United States, Europe, Asia, and beyond. All index CFDs are available with 0% commission and competitive spreads, providing opportunities to trade both leading and regional benchmarks. Below is a selection of available indices on PrimeXBT:

🌎 Region 💼 Indices 🇺🇸 US Indices SP500 NASDAQ DOWJ 🇪🇺 European Indices GER30 FRA40 UK100 EUR50 SWISS SPAIN GERTEC GERMID50 🇦🇸 Asian Indices HK-HSI JAPAN 🌏 Other Global Indices AUS200 CAN60 SA40 NOR25 NED25

What are the minimum spreads for trading indices?

Explore the full list of available indices on PrimeXBT.

Spreads on index CFDs are variable and depend on the specific benchmark and market liquidity. Major indices such as the S&P 500, NASDAQ, and GER30 typically feature tighter spreads due to high trading volume, while smaller regional indices may have wider pricing. As with all CFDs on PrimeXBT, spreads are highly competitive in the industry, and there are no trading commissions on index trades across PXTrader and MetaTrader 5. Overnight financing fees apply only to positions held beyond the trading day.

Shares

What shares can be traded on PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT allows traders to access some of the most recognized U.S. and global company stocks through share CFDs, combining market exposure with flexible leverage and 0% commission trading. All share CFDs are available on PXTrader and MetaTrader 5 with competitive spreads and no volume-based restrictions. Below is a selection of available shares on PrimeXBT:

💼 Company 🔠 Ticker 🍎 Apple AAPL 📦 Amazon AMZN 🔍 Alphabet (Google) GOOG 🚗 Tesla TSLA 💰 Coinbase COIN 🪟 Microsoft MSFT ✈️ Boeing BA 💡 Intel INTC 🔥 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) AMD 💻 Nvidia NVDA 🌐 Meta Platforms META 🧠 Palantir PLTR 🚕 Uber UBER 🖥️ Super Micro Computer SMCI 💾 MicroStrategy MSTR 🛍️ Shopify SHOP 🎬 Netflix NFLX

What are the minimum spreads for trading shares?

Explore the full list of available share CFDs on PrimeXBT.

Spreads on share CFDs vary by stock and underlying market volatility. Blue-chip companies like Apple, Amazon, and Tesla generally offer the tightest spreads, while smaller or more volatile stocks may have wider pricing. As with all CFDs on PrimeXBT, spreads are highly competitive in the industry, and there are no trading commissions on share CFDs across PXTrader and MetaTrader 5. Overnight financing fees apply only to positions held beyond the trading day.

Buy, Exchange, and Manage Cryptocurrencies

PrimeXBT provides an integrated environment where users can purchase, convert, store, and deploy cryptocurrencies within one account.

The platform combines a crypto wallet, exchange functionality, and multi-asset trading access, allowing users to actively manage their digital asset portfolio rather than simply holding coins passively.

Buy Crypto in a Few Clicks

PrimeXBT enables users to purchase cryptocurrencies quickly through a simplified onboarding and payment flow. Key features include:

Ability to buy major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other supported assets.

Multiple payment methods, including bank cards, transfers, and supported third-party payment providers.

Fast transaction processing designed for near-instant funding.

Direct crediting of purchased crypto into the user’s PrimeXBT wallet.

User-friendly interface suitable for beginners and experienced traders.

This functionality reduces friction between fiat currency and crypto ownership, making market entry more accessible.

Wallet for Everyday Use

PrimeXBT offers a built-in crypto wallet system designed for:

Depositing cryptocurrencies from external wallets.

Securely storing digital assets within the platform.

Exchanging one cryptocurrency for another.

Managing balances across multiple supported coins.

Withdrawing funds to external wallets when needed.

Security protocols, encryption standards, and internal risk controls are used to safeguard digital assets held on the platform.

Do More With Your Crypto

PrimeXBT extends crypto utility beyond simple holding by allowing users to:

Use cryptocurrency balances as collateral for margin trading.

Trade traditional financial markets, including Stocks, Commodities, and forex, using crypto-funded accounts.

Access leveraged trading on crypto and non-crypto instruments.

Participate in multi-asset strategies without converting crypto back into fiat first.

This structure positions cryptocurrency not only as an investment asset but also as functional trading capital within a broader derivatives ecosystem.

PrimeXBT vs Standard Crypto Exchange

⚙️ Feature 💹 PrimeXBT 🏦 Standard Crypto Exchange 🏗️ Core Model Multi-asset trading platform with crypto integration Primarily spot crypto buying and selling 💳Crypto Purchases Buy crypto via bank card, transfer, or payment providers Buy crypto via bank transfer, card, P2P, or third parties 🔄Spot Trading Limited or secondary focus Primary function (crypto-to-crypto & fiat pairs) 📊Derivatives Strong focus on leveraged CFDs across crypto and traditional markets Often offers futures/perpetuals on crypto only 🌍Asset Classes Crypto, Forex, Commodities, Indices, Stocks Mainly cryptocurrencies (some may add limited tokenized assets) 🪙Use of Crypto Can be used as collateral for margin trading across multiple asset classes Typically used to trade other cryptocurrencies ⚡Leverage Available across crypto and traditional instruments Usually available on crypto derivatives only 👛Wallet Functionality Built-in wallet for deposit, exchange, and storage Full wallet system with deposits, withdrawals, staking options (varies) 📈Portfolio Diversification Cross-market exposure from a single crypto-funded account Mostly crypto market exposure 👤Target User Traders seeking leveraged multi-asset exposure Investors and traders focused on crypto markets

PRIMEXBT Deposit and Withdrawal

What are the minimum and maximum deposits?

PrimeXBT does not set a fixed minimum deposit requirement. The smallest amount needed depends on the margin required to open a position, which varies by market and asset. In most cases, minimum position sizes can be opened with less than $1 in margin, depending on the chosen leverage and instrument. There is no maximum deposit limit, giving traders full flexibility in how much they choose to fund their accounts. Below is a summary of the most popular deposit methods available on PrimeXBT:

💰 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit (USD) 💎 Maximum Deposit (USD) 💠 Crypto Wallet No Limit No Limit 💸 Skrill 💲5 5,000 💳 Neteller 💲5 5,000 🇮🇳🇵🇰 India & Pakistan Local Payments (UPI, UPI QR, Easypaisa, JazzCash) 💲2 1,000 🇿🇦 South Africa Local Banks (Capitec Pay, Absa, African Bank, etc.) 💲10 20,000

All limits are approximate and may vary slightly depending on payment provider, currency, and account status.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees, Limits, and Speeds

Funding on PrimeXBT is straightforward, with support for both crypto and fiat-based methods.

Traders can deposit and withdraw using crypto wallets across major networks, including Bitcoin, ERC20, BEP20, and TRC20, with processing speed dependent on the selected blockchain network.

Crypto withdrawals are capped at $20,000 per day for unverified accounts, while verified accounts have no withdrawal limits.

The platform also supports global and regional payment options such as Skrill, Neteller, UPI QR in India, JazzCash and Easypaisa in Pakistan, and Capitec Pay in South Africa.

Bank transfers are also available, and most deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, depending on the provider.

Crypto withdrawal fees start as low as 0.2 USDT and vary by network and asset.

Fiat and e-wallet transactions may be free or subject to a small provider fee, depending on the chosen payment method and region.

The table below outlines typical withdrawal fees and speeds for a few frequently used payment methods on PrimeXBT:

💰 Payment Method 💸 Withdrawal Fee ⚡ Withdrawal Speed 🪙 Crypto Wallet From 0.20 USDT Instant (after network confirmation) 💜 Skrill Zero fee Instant 💚 Neteller Zero fee Instant 🇮🇳🇵🇰 India & Pakistan Local Payments (UPI, UPI QR, Easypaisa, JazzCash) Zero fee Instant 🇿🇦 South Africa Local Banks (Capitec Pay, Absa, African Bank, etc.) Zero fee Instant

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

How do I deposit funds on PrimeXBT?

You can deposit supported cryptocurrencies directly by sending from your wallet to your PrimeXBT deposit address. USD and crypto will be instantly credited.

What is the withdrawal process?

Withdrawals require email confirmation and 2FA. After approval, funds are transferred from cold storage to your crypto wallet, usually within 30–60 minutes.

Forex Trading Guides

It has a number of Forex trading guides which include the following: introduction to Forex trading, knowledge about currency pairs and their analysis, and how to enter a trade.

These guides are meant to serve novices and experienced traders. For instance, the Introduction to Forex guide describes the general concept of the currency market, the causes of exchange rate fluctuations, and how to read quotes in Forex.

Other resources that include information on how to trade on this broker are How to Trade Forex on PrimeXBT. This guide explains in detail how to trade on Forex using this platform, including trading, putting, and using leverage.

Besides the guides that include articles, some of which have been mentioned above, Prime XBT also has video lessons for users to learn how to trade Forex on their platform and how to navigate through Forex tools and analyze data.

Does PrimeXBT offer forex tutorials?

Yes, PrimeXBT's blog and help center include forex guides covering basics like pip values, margin, and sample trades, as well as risk‑management strategies.

Are advanced forex strategies discussed?

Advanced resources include technical analysis methods (Fibonacci, RSI), sentiment indicators, and multi-asset correlation insights to refine forex tactics.

What are the risks of using PRIMEXBT?

Trading on PrimeXBT involves exposure to leveraged products and volatile markets, which naturally carry risk. Leverage can amplify both potential profits and losses, meaning traders may lose more than their initial margin if positions move unfavorably.

This can lead to a margin call, where additional funds are required to maintain open trades, or full liquidation of positions if margin requirements are not met.

PrimeXBT maintains strict security, fund management, and operational standards, and is a member of The Financial Commission, an independent dispute resolution organization that provides a Compensation Fund of up to $20,000 per client in eligible cases.

While this compensation mechanism is not the same as deposit insurance in traditional banking, it offers an additional layer of client protection and dispute transparency.

Summary of main risks:

Trading with leverage increases potential losses and can result in full position liquidation.

The Financial Commission’s compensation fund offers limited protection of up to $20,000 per eligible client.

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and may experience large price swings within short periods.

Awards

PrimeXBT, a Bitcoin-based margin trading platform, has garnered multiple awards for its excellence in cryptocurrency and forex trading services.

Notable accolades include:

🏆 Award Title 🗓️ Year 🌍 Awarded By / Region 📝 Description 🥇 Best Cryptocurrency Broker 2024 ADVFN International Financial Awards Recognized for innovation and top-tier services in crypto trading. 💰 Best Value Broker (Asia) 2024 Global Forex Awards Honored for offering competitive conditions and high value to Asian traders. 🌐 Best Cryptocurrency Broker (Global) 2024 Global Forex Awards Celebrated for global excellence in crypto trading. 🌎 Best Cryptocurrency Broker (LATAM) 2024 Peru Blockchain Conference & International Business Magazine Acknowledged for strong presence and service quality in Latin America. 🔐 Most Trusted Crypto-Asset Trading Platform 2022 Crypto Expo Dubai Rewarded for security, transparency, and customer trust. ⚡ Best Bitcoin Platform for Margin Trading 2020 ADVFN International Financial Awards Recognized for advanced and secure Bitcoin margin trading offerings. 📱 Best Crypto Trading Mobile App 2019 Forex Awards Awarded for an intuitive and efficient mobile trading experience. 💹 Best Cryptocurrency & Forex Broker 2019 Forex Awards Honored for excellence in dual-market trading services (crypto and forex). 🧩 Best Cryptocurrency Trading Platform 2019 Forex Awards Recognized for offering a comprehensive and user-friendly crypto trading interface.

PRIMEXBT Bonuses

PrimeXBT does not offer a sign-up bonus but offers a welcome deposit bonus of up to $500.

PrimeXBT is offering an up to $500 bonus for deposits from New Users who complete the required tasks within 48 hours after registration, which you can claim.

Add $300 or more to your CFD Trading or Crypto Futures trading account. Finish both the 'Deposit' and 'Trade' challenges within 48 hours after registration.

After completing the missions, select and claim one of the available bonuses, with the maximum being $500.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PRIMEXBT’s Rewards & VIP Perks

1. VIP Tiers — Tiered Trading Fee Discounts

PrimeXBT offers a VIP Tiers program that automatically upgrades traders based on their trailing 30-day volume: VIP 1: Crypto Futures: 25% discount on taker fees; CFDs: 33% discount; VIP 2: Crypto Futures: 40% discount; CFDs: 66% discount. Maker fees remain unchanged across all tiers. The tier is locked for 30 days once achieved, but one can climb higher anytime if volume thresholds are surpassed

2. Trader Tasks & Cashback Rewards

Introduced in late 2024, Trader Tasks let users complete missions within the Reward Center to earn bonuses:

Tiered tasks unlock progressive rewards. Each step must be completed sequentially to access the next PrimeXBT

Cashback option: Traders can redeem up to 20% of previously paid trading fees back into their USD or USDT wallet, depending on region, provided they have enough reward balance

3. Referral Program Enhancements PrimeXBT’s referral system includes multiple benefits for both referrer and referred friend:

Earn up to 20% commission on trading activity.

Referred users can receive a gift of up to USD 100 upon sign-up

Commissions are credited daily and are withdrawable in USD or USDT

The improved system also incorporates leaderboards and bonuses for high-performing referrers, adding a gamified element

Does PrimeXBT offer trading bonuses?

PrimeXBT occasionally runs deposit-match or trading-volume cashback promotions. Terms vary by campaign, typically requiring minimum trading activity to qualify.

Can I claim bonuses every month?

Bonus availability is campaign-dependent. Active traders may access recurring offers, but bonuses are not permanent and depend on PrimeXBT’s current promotions.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

What trading tools are available?

PrimeXBT provides a robust suite of research and analysis tools designed to support traders of all levels. Both the web and desktop platforms emphasize advanced charting, technical indicators, and adaptable layouts that let traders customize their workspace to match their trading style.

🎓 Resource Type 📖 Help Center / FAQs Yes 📅 Daily Market Analysis Yes 🎬 Educational Videos & Tutorials Yes 🖥️ Live Events & Webinars Yes 🕹️ Demo / Virtual Account Yes

TradingView-powered charts

All charts on PrimeXBT are powered by TradingView, giving traders access to hundreds of technical indicators, multiple timeframes, and an extensive set of drawing tools. These charts enable detailed analysis across Forex, commodities, indices, shares, and crypto markets.

Interface customization

Traders can personalize their trading interface to fit their preferred workflow. The workspace supports multi-chart layouts, watchlists, alerts, and movable panels—allowing users to focus on the data and instruments that matter most.

Expert Advisors (MT5)

MetaTrader 5 supports the use of Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading. EAs can execute strategies based on predefined logic, enabling backtesting, optimization, and 24-hour execution without manual input.

Market data and education

PrimeXBT provides integrated market data, real-time order book depth, and price alerts to help traders stay informed. Educational resources such as market updates, trading guides, and an economic calendar are also available to support ongoing learning and strategy development.

Education & learning resources

What educational resources are on offer?

PrimeXBT provides traders with a strong mix of educational materials, in-depth market insights, and interactive learning opportunities. The platform’s goal is to help traders of all experience levels strengthen their understanding of global markets and make more informed decisions.

🎓 Resource Type 📖 Help Center / FAQs Yes 📅 Daily Market Analysis Yes 🎬 Educational Videos & Tutorials Yes 🖥️ Live Events & Webinars Yes 🕹️ Demo / Virtual Account Yes

Extensive help center

The PrimeXBT Help Center is packed with answers to common questions and includes comprehensive guides on trading, account setup, and platform features.

Most topics can be easily found through the search bar, making it a go-to resource for both beginners and experienced traders.

Daily market analysis and educational content

PrimeXBT publishes daily analysis and educational articles from in-house analysts and guest contributors.

These cover key market events, economic indicators, and technical setups across Forex, commodities, indices, and crypto markets, helping traders stay informed about current conditions and potential opportunities.

The platform also shares analysis videos, platform tutorials, and educational clips across its social media channels, giving traders an accessible way to learn and stay updated on the go.

Interactive education and community learning

PrimeXBT regularly hosts live educational sessions through X Spaces, AMAs, and webinars.

These events feature experienced traders and regional leaders who share insights on market trends, risk management, and trading psychology.

Together with the daily written and video content, these interactive sessions create a well-rounded learning ecosystem that supports traders at every level.

Demo account and trading contests

New traders can start with a free demo account to practice strategies and explore the platform without risk.

PrimeXBT also runs weekly trading contests where participants can compete in simulated market environments for top prizes and trading bonuses, making it a fun and practical way to learn real-world trading dynamics.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What educational resources are on PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT provides a Help Center with articles on trading mechanics, margin calls, risk, and platform features, plus video tutorials and glossary entries.

How can beginners improve here?

New traders can explore starter guides on margin trading, risk management modules, and platform walkthroughs to build confidence before trading live.

Affiliate Program

In general, the PrimeXBT refer-a-friend program is one of the rewarding strategies to make more money while inviting friends to the platform. It’s got various tiers of commission, and at this limited time, there’s no better reason to start referring your friends. With the Referral Program, you earn up to 50% commission on the trading activity of those you refer.

Key Features

Multi-level commissions: Earn commissions on up to four levels of referrals.

Earn commissions on up to four levels of referrals. Direct referrals (Level 1): Earn 20% commission on the trading fees of those you directly refer.

Earn 20% commission on the trading fees of those you directly refer. Indirect referrals (Levels 2-4): Earn commissions on the fees of people your direct referrals invited.

Earn commissions on the fees of people your direct referrals invited. Limited-time promotion: Earn a $300 bonus for each friend who registers, deposits at least $300, and makes at least 30 trades, reaching $500,000 in trading volume.

Earn a $300 bonus for each friend who registers, deposits at least $300, and makes at least 30 trades, reaching $500,000 in trading volume. Refer up to five friends: This promotion allows you to earn a total of $1,500.

How to Participate? Log in: Access your PrimeXBT account.

Get your referral link: Navigate to the "Referral Program" section and copy your unique referral link.

Share your link: Share your referral link with friends online.

Why Refer Friends to PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT offers a feature-rich platform for both beginners and professional traders: trade cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, and forex from a single account. Earn commissions on your friends' trading activity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What affiliate program does PrimeXBT offer?

PrimeXBT’s affiliate program gives partners up to 50% of trading fees, plus custom marketing tools, an analytics dashboard, and prompt performance-based payouts.

How do I join the affiliate program?

Easy sign-up via the platform’s referral section. Once approved, affiliates receive tracking links, customizable ads, and real-time revenue reports to monitor performance.

Broker Comparison

📊 Category 💰 Minimum Deposit 0.001 BTC (valued at $92,32), R1742,99 ZAR $50 USD $5 USD 📝 Sign-Up Bonus No Yes Yes ➕ Max. Leverage 1:1000 1:30 (retail clients, ESMA rules) Up to 1:1000 (varies by region) 💵 Currency Pairs ~20 major pairs (crypto-focused) 40+ Forex pairs 57+ Forex pairs 🔧 Platform Type Custom web-based & mobile platform Proprietary eToro platform MT4, MT5 (Web, App, Desktop) 🌐 Regulation FSA, FSCA, FSC, and BCR FCA, ASIC, CySEC FSC, CySEC, ASIC, 🪙 Crypto CFDs Yes – Strong crypto focus Yes – Wide range Yes – Available 💳 Deposit Methods Crypto only (BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC) Bank cards, PayPal, Skrill, etc. Cards, bank transfer, Skrill, Neteller 📉 Withdrawal Time ~1 business day (crypto) 1–3 business days 1–2 business days 📱 Mobile App iOS & Android iOS & Android iOS & Android 🧠 Social/Copy Trading Not available Yes – Industry leader Yes – Copy trading via MT4/5 🎓 Education Tools Basic crypto trading guides Strong – Webinars, academy Excellent – Tutorials, webinars, tools 💼 Account Types Single account Standard retail + Pro Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, Shares 🌍 Best For Crypto-savvy, high leverage traders Social traders, beginners Beginners to pros wanting flexibility 🇿🇦 ZAR Account Option No ZAR accounts No ZAR accounts Yes – ZAR base currency available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

PRIMEXBT’s Press & Media

🏷️ Area / Topic 📝 Description / Activities 🎯 Purpose / Impact 📰 Recent Media Coverage Web-based proprietary platform Industry-standard trading platform 🖼️ Media Resources User-friendly with customizable interface no download required Advanced interface with a steeper learning curve; requires download 📅 Company Information Over 100 global markets including Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies Comprehensive market access including Forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and cryptocurrencies 🗞️ Recent Media Mentions Example: CNBC Africa (July 2026) – "Bridging Crypto & Traditional Markets: How Regulation & Trust Are Reshaping Trading in South Africa" Highlights how PrimeXBT is shaping discussions in global trading and crypto markets. 📞 Press Contact Info Contact via [email protected], available Monday to Friday, 07:00–16:00 UTC. Ensures media and partners can reach the company for inquiries, collaborations, and interviews.

Customer support

PrimeXBT offers 24/7 multilingual customer support through live chat and email directly from the platform. The Help Center provides comprehensive guides on trading, funding, and account management, answering the most common questions. For further assistance, dedicated agents are available at all times, and updates or announcements are regularly shared through official community channels and social media.

🆘 Support Type 🏷️ PrimeXBT ❓ Help Center / FAQs Yes 💬 Live Chat Yes 📧 Email Support Yes

Is PRIMEXBT a Good Choice for South African Traders? PrimeXBT is a modern multi-asset trading platform that brings together crypto, forex, indices, commodities, and share CFDs under one account. With flexible funding options, a wide selection of instruments, and competitive trading conditions, the platform is designed to meet the needs of both new and experienced traders. Traders can benefit from advanced charting powered by TradingView, customizable layouts, and integrated access to both PXTrader and MetaTrader 5. The platform also supports flexible settlement in crypto or fiat, a full-featured mobile app, and access to powerful analysis tools that make it easier to track and react to global market movements. PrimeXBT stands out for its high leverage options, user-friendly interface, and commitment to education through daily market analysis, live webinars, and video tutorials. The Rewards Center adds even more value by offering cashback and trading bonuses worth more than $5,800 in total potential benefits. While some regional restrictions apply and fiat deposit availability varies by payment provider, the overall experience remains highly accessible and transparent. PrimeXBT has operated since 2018 without major security incidents and continues to expand its regulatory footprint in multiple jurisdictions, reinforcing its focus on safety and client trust. Overall, we recommend PrimeXBT as a reliable and flexible trading platform that offers a strong combination of professional-grade tools, market diversity, and accessibility, making it an excellent choice for traders looking to access global markets through a single, integrated platform.

Disclaimer

PrimeXBT warns potential customers that Forex and CFD trading always carries a high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade with PRIMEXBT, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and level of experience before investing money they cannot afford to lose. PrimeXBT warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss, and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable; hence, PRIMEXBT cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer, according to research in South Africa.

References

PrimeXBT (PTY) LTD (FSCA)

PXBT Trading Limited (FSA)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is PRIMEXBT?

PrimeXBT is a crypto-focused trading platform offering access to cryptocurrencies, forex, indices, and commodities with leveraged trading, customizable tools, and a secure environment for both novice and experienced traders.

Is PRIMEXBT available in South Africa?

Yes, South African traders can access PrimeXBT, register accounts, and trade supported assets using crypto deposits. However, local financial regulations still apply for tax and reporting.

What assets can I trade on PRIMEXBT?

PrimeXBT allows trading of crypto futures, forex pairs, commodities, and global indices, offering diversified exposure on one platform using BTC, ETH, or stablecoins.

Does PRIMEXBT accept ZAR?

No, PrimeXBT does not support ZAR deposits directly. However, users can convert ZAR to crypto using third-party payment gateways or crypto exchanges before depositing.

What’s the minimum deposit on PRIMEXBT?

There is no fixed fiat minimum, but users must deposit the equivalent value in crypto. For BTC, the recommended minimum is around 0.001 BTC.

Are there deposit or withdrawal fees?

Deposits are free, but withdrawals incur a flat fee, currently 0.0005 BTC per transaction, regardless of the amount withdrawn.

Is PRIMEXBT regulated in South Africa?

PrimeXBT is not regulated by South African authorities. It is an offshore platform and operates under international compliance standards, but not under FSCA regulation.

Can I use leverage on PRIMEXBT?

Yes, PrimeXBT offers up to 100x leverage on crypto and higher for forex, allowing traders to control larger positions with smaller capital.

Does PRIMEXBT offer a demo account?

Yes, PrimeXBT provides a risk-free demo account for users to practice trading strategies and explore the platform features without using real funds.

How secure is PRIMEXBT?

PrimeXBT uses bank-grade security, including 2FA, cold storage for funds, and encrypted access. Users are advised to activate 2FA to protect their accounts.

Where is PRIMEXBT located?

PrimeXBT operates globally through several registered entities. The group includes:

PrimeXBT (Pty) Ltd, licensed and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) in South Africa (FSP 45697).

PrimeXBT Trading Services, S.A. de C.V., registered in El Salvador with Digital Asset and Bitcoin Service Provider licenses.

PXBT Trading Ltd, registered in the Seychelles, provides international services.

Together, these entities support PrimeXBT’s multi-asset trading operations across different regions.

When was PRIMEXBT founded?

PrimeXBT launched in 2018 and operates in over 150 countries around the world.

Is PRIMEXBT allowed in the USA?

No, PrimeXBT is not available to residents of the United States or Canada.