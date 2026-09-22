PrimeXBT Sign Up Bonus does not offer a sign-up bonus for first-time sign-ups or beginner traders, but a deposit bonus of 7% is offered.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PrimeXBT Sign-up bonus – key points quick overview:

Overview

According to research in South Africa, PrimeXBT is a crypto futures as well as traditional assets like stock indices, forex, metals, and other commodities.

is a PrimeXBT was founded in 2018 under PrimeXBT Trading Services in Seychelles. In 2019, the broker opened offices in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and moved its infrastructure and headquarters to Switzerland.

The broker has traders in more than 150 countries, but traders from the USA, Québec, Canada, and others are restricted.

PRIMEXBT Bonuses

PrimeXBT does not offer a sign-up bonus but offers a welcome deposit bonus of up to $500.

PrimeXBT is offering an up to $500 bonus for deposits from New Users who complete the required tasks within 48 hours after registration, which you can claim.

Add $300 or more to your CFD Trading or Crypto Futures trading account. Finish both the 'Deposit' and 'Trade' challenges within 48 hours after registration.

After completing the missions, select and claim one of the available bonuses, with the maximum being $500.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

PRIMEXBT’s Rewards & VIP Perks

1. VIP Tiers — Tiered Trading Fee Discounts

PrimeXBT offers a VIP Tiers program that automatically upgrades traders based on their trailing 30-day volume: VIP 1: Crypto Futures: 25% discount on taker fees CFDs: 33% discount VIP 2: Crypto Futures: 40% discount CFDs: 66% discount Maker fees remain unchanged across all tiers. The tier is locked for 30 days once achieved, but one can climb higher anytime if volume thresholds are surpassed

2. Trader Tasks & Cashback Rewards

Introduced in late 2024, Trader Tasks let users complete missions within the Reward Center to earn bonuses:

Tiered tasks unlock progressive rewards. Each step must be completed sequentially to access the next PrimeXBT

Cashback option: Traders can redeem up to 20% of previously paid trading fees back into their USD or USDT wallet, depending on region, provided they have enough reward balance

3. Referral Program Enhancements PrimeXBT’s referral system includes multiple benefits for both referrer and referred friend:

Earn up to 20% commission on trading activity.

Referred users can receive a gift of up to USD 100 upon sign-up

Commissions are credited daily and are withdrawable in USD or USDT

The improved system also incorporates leaderboards and bonuses for high-performing referrers, adding a gamified element

Does PrimeXBT offer trading bonuses?

PrimeXBT occasionally runs deposit-match or trading-volume cashback promotions. Terms vary by campaign, typically requiring minimum trading activity to qualify.

Can I claim bonuses every month?

Bonus availability is campaign-dependent. Active traders may access recurring offers, but bonuses are not permanent and depend on PrimeXBT’s current promotions.

Affiliate Program

In general, the PrimeXBT refer-a-friend program is one of the rewarding strategies to make more money while inviting friends to the platform. It’s got various tiers of commission, and at this limited time, there’s no better reason to start referring your friends. With the Referral Program, you earn up to 50% commission on the trading activity of those you refer.

Key Features

Multi-level commissions: Earn commissions on up to four levels of referrals.

Earn commissions on up to four levels of referrals. Direct referrals (Level 1): Earn 20% commission on the trading fees of those you directly refer.

Earn 20% commission on the trading fees of those you directly refer. Indirect referrals (Levels 2-4): Earn commissions on the fees of people your direct referrals invited.

Earn commissions on the fees of people your direct referrals invited. Limited-time promotion: Earn a $300 bonus for each friend who registers, deposits at least $300, and makes at least 30 trades, reaching $500,000 in trading volume.

Earn a $300 bonus for each friend who registers, deposits at least $300, and makes at least 30 trades, reaching $500,000 in trading volume. Refer up to five friends: This promotion allows you to earn a total of $1,500.

How to Participate? Log in: Access your PrimeXBT account.

Get your referral link: Navigate to the "Referral Program" section and copy your unique referral link.

Share your link: Share your referral link with friends online.

Why Refer Friends to PrimeXBT?

PrimeXBT offers a feature-rich platform for both beginners and professional traders: trade cryptocurrencies, indices, commodities, and forex from a single account. Earn commissions on your friends' trading activity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

What affiliate program does PrimeXBT offer?

PrimeXBT’s affiliate program gives partners up to 50% of trading fees, plus custom marketing tools, an analytics dashboard, and prompt performance-based payouts.

How do I join the affiliate program?

Easy sign-up via the platform’s referral section. Once approved, affiliates receive tracking links, customizable ads, and real-time revenue reports to monitor performance.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

PrimeXBT At a Glance

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2018 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 200+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 1,000,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA (SA 45697),

FSA (Seychelles SD162),

BCR

FSC (Mauritius GB24203383) 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🆔 ID Verification Required Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes No Account Types and Features ➕Accounts PXTrader

PXTrader 2.0

MT5 Pro

Standard/Unified Account

Copy Trading

Cent Account

Demo Account

Islamic (Swap-Free) 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies USD,

EUR,

BTC,

ETH,

USDT 💰Minimum Deposit $ 10 min deposit Network and payment processor limits may apply. Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Within 1 hour 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by asset 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Variable by market 💱Number of base currencies supported 5 🚀Swap Fees Yes 📈Leverage Up to 1:100 📏Margin requirements Depends on instrument ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Less than 7 ms 📆VPS Hosting Available Trading Instruments 📊 No. of Tradable Assets 300+ 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 30+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 10+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 5+ 📜CFD Shares Not available Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, credit card & debit card 💵Withdrawal Options BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT5, Prime XBT Web, Prime XBT App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Advanced order types, charting Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@primexbt.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Not available 👾Social media Platforms X, Facebook, Telegram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Spanish, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course No 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes, occasional 📚Educational Resources Limited Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 50 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, partnerships vary 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

PrimeXBT Customer Reviews

Category 🌟 Spreads and Costs Users appreciate the competitive fee structure, noting low trading fees and tight spreads. ⚡ Execution Speed The platform is praised for its fast and reliable execution speeds, contributing to an efficient trading experience. 💻 Platform Usability Traders find the user interface intuitive and customizable, enhancing overall usability. 🛠️ Trading Tools PrimeXBT offers a range of advanced trading tools, including high leverage options and access to various markets, which users find beneficial. 📚 Educational Resources The platform provides educational materials and market research, aiding traders in making informed decisions. 🕒 Customer Support Users report positive experiences with customer support, highlighting the availability of live chat and prompt responses. 🏦 Account Types The platform offers various account types, catering to different trading preferences and strategies.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: 0.001BTC 📈 Leverage: Up to 100x 🏦 Regulators: FSA, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Mixed reviews. Some users report issues with withdrawals and customer service delays, while others praise the platform's user-friendly interface and quick transactions. ⭐⭐⭐☆ 3.5/5 Generally positive feedback. Customers frequently mention satisfaction with the trading platform, crypto futures, and support team. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.7/5) Positive reviews. Users appreciate the platform's tools, tight spreads, and intuitive interface. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (7.4/10)

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Trade crypto futures plus CFDs on forex, indices, commodities, and shares in one place. Not available in the US or Canada 0% commission on CFDs on PXTrader and MT5. Product and payment-method availability varies by region; some features may be limited in certain jurisdictions Deposits and withdrawals in crypto and fiat Little research options

Conclusion Overall, Prime XBT does not offer a sign-up bonus for first-time sign-ups or beginner traders, but a deposit bonus of 7% is offered.

You might also like:

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the PrimeXBT sign up bonus?

The PrimeXBT sign up bonus is a promotional reward for new users who register and meet requirements. It usually provides trading credits or bonuses that increase margin and improve initial trading capacity for better overall performance.

How can I claim the PrimeXBT sign up bonus?

To claim the bonus, you must register a new account, verify your details if required, and enter a valid promo code during signup. After meeting the deposit or trading conditions, the bonus is credited automatically to your trading account balance.

Does PrimeXBT require a deposit to unlock the bonus?

Yes, most PrimeXBT bonuses require an initial deposit before activation. The bonus amount is typically based on a percentage of your deposit, meaning higher deposits may unlock larger bonuses depending on the active promotion terms.

Can I withdraw the PrimeXBT sign up bonus directly?

No, the bonus itself cannot usually be withdrawn directly. It is intended as trading credit. However, profits generated from using the bonus may be withdrawn once you meet the platform’s specified trading volume requirements.

Is a promo code necessary for the PrimeXBT bonus?

In most cases, yes. You need to enter a valid referral or promo code during registration to activate the sign up bonus. Without it, your account may not qualify for the promotional reward or associated benefits.

How long is the PrimeXBT sign up bonus valid?

The validity period varies depending on the promotion. Typically, users must meet the required trading conditions within a specific timeframe. If conditions are not fulfilled before expiration, the bonus and any associated benefits may be removed.

Can existing users access the PrimeXBT sign up bonus?

No, the sign up bonus is generally reserved for new users only. Existing users may instead access other promotions, loyalty rewards, or referral programs, but they are typically not eligible for new account bonuses once registered.

What trading conditions apply to the PrimeXBT bonus?

PrimeXBT usually requires users to reach a certain trading volume before unlocking withdrawable profits. These conditions ensure the bonus is used for active trading rather than immediate withdrawal, aligning with standard promotional practices across trading platforms.

Does the bonus affect trading risk on PrimeXBT?

Yes, while the bonus increases available margin and potential position size, it can also amplify risk exposure. Traders should use proper risk management strategies, as higher leverage combined with bonus funds can lead to larger gains or losses.

Is the PrimeXBT sign up bonus available worldwide?

Availability depends on regional regulations and platform policies. Some countries may have restrictions on promotional offers. Users should check PrimeXBT’s terms and conditions to confirm whether the sign up bonus is accessible in their specific location.