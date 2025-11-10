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Vodacom Group Ltd. JSE: VOD
R149.06 ▲ 1.17 (0.79%) Prices delayed 15 min · Last updated: 2026-08-28 17:05:00
Open
149.26
Prev close
149.06
Day range
148.99 - 151.69
Volume
1 234 550
52-wk range
144.44 – 151.69
Market cap
309.72bn
P/E Ratio
14.16
EPS (ZARc)
1 053.00
Dividend Yield
4.93%
DPS (ZARc)
735 (cps)
Price performance
Intraday — 7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Analyst consensus
Consensus Chart
Key statistics
Market cap309.72bn
EPS1 053.00
P/E ratio14.16
Div. yield4.93%
DPS 735 (cps)
Issued shares2.08bn
52-week range
R 144.44 R 151.69
R149.06
Price overview
Open149.26
Previous close149.06
Day range148.99 - 151.69
Volume1 234 550
52-week range144.44 – 151.69
Change▲ 1.17 (0.79%)
P/E ratio14.16
EPS1 053.00
Dividend 735 (cps)
Dividend yield4.93%
Important dates
  • Sep 2025 Interim
    Released 10 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 3.3 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, LDT 25 Nov 2025
  • Interim Div 3.3 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2025, Pay 1 Dec 2025
  • Mar 2026
    Prev Year End
  • Mar 2026 Final
    Released 11 May 2026
  • Final Div 4.05 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2026, LDT 15 Jun 2026
  • Final Div 4.05 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2026, Pay 22 Jun 2026
  • Sep 2026
    Half Year
  • Sep 2026 Interim
    Unconfirmed for 10 Nov
  • Next Expected Interim Div 3.3 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, LDT 25 Nov 2026
  • Next Expected Interim Div 3.3 ZAR
    Decl 10 Nov 2026, Pay 1 Dec 2026
  • Mar 2027
    Next Year End
  • Mar 2027 Final
    Unconfirmed for 11 May
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.05 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2027, LDT 15 Jun 2027
  • Next Expected Final Div 4.05 ZAR
    Decl 11 May 2027, Pay 22 Jun 2027
  • 21 Jul 2027
    AGM Unconfirmed
Financial results
ZAR million Mar 26 Mar 25
Turnover 167 652 152 227
Attributable Income 20 647 16 598
Market Cap (ZARm) 299 874 260 665.20
EPS (ZARc) 1 069 859
HEPS (Cont Ops)(ZARc) 1 053 857
DPS (ZARc) 735 620
Latest SENS announcements
  • Vodacom Group Ltd. - Sale of vested conditional an
    2026-08-13 17:35:00
    A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.
  • Vodacom - board and committee changes
    2026-08-12 09:14:17
    Saki Macozoma will retire and step down from the Board at the annual general meeting to be held on 20 July 2027. Khumo Shuenyane will be appointed as the chairman of the company with effect from 21 July 2027. Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa retires from the Board on 8 October 2026. Segun Ogunsanya is appointed as an independent non-executive director with effect from 9 October 2026. Board committees With effect from 9 October 2026, Clive Thomson will assume the role of chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Clive Thomson will remain the chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.
  • Vodacom Group Ltd. - Sale of vested conditional an
    2026-08-07 16:30:00
    A director has dealt in shares of the company.
  • Vodacom Group Ltd. - Sale of vested conditional an
    2026-08-04 15:00:00
    A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.
  • Vodacom Group Ltd. - Sale of shares by the company
    2026-08-03 16:30:00
    The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.
Peer comparison
Company Price (ZAR) Change Market cap
MTN GROUP (MTN) R 190.00 +0.9%
VODACOM (VOD) R 149.06 +0.79%
TELKOM (TKG) R 56.38 +2.4%
CELL C (CCD) R 25.49 +0.16%
BLU (BLU) R 8.17 +0.49%

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Vodacom Group Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Vodacom Group Ltd. price forecast looks balanced rather than aggressive, with charts and graph readings still favouring measured growth over a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R150.45, and the current data points to a buy or sell debate centered on dividend appeal, payout consistency, preference shares, and the cost of entry. For investors checking how to buy, the share is for sale on the JSE under share code VOD, and securing an online trading account makes trading simpler for anyone tracking this trade and planning a purchase.

Vodacom Group Ltd. Live Share Data

LabelValue
Share Name & TickerVodacom Group Ltd. (VOD)
ExchangeJSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
Sector & IndustryTelecommunications / Mobile Telecommunications
Current PriceR150.45
Market Capitalization307.29bn
P/E Ratio14.04
Dividend Yield4.97%
Trading Volume (Live Data)94 467
Recent Price Change+1.73
Data as of2026-08-28 10:01:53

Vodacom Group Ltd. Key Highlights

LabelValue
Current PriceR150.45, up 1.73 from the previous close
Market Cap307.29bn, indicating large market presence
P/E Ratio14.04, suggesting fair valuation
Dividend Yield4.97%, attractive for income-focused investors
VolatilityModerate, supported by live volume of 94 467 shares

Vodacom Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds above the latest traded level, with volume at 94 467 supporting active market interest. The +1.73 move and P/E of 14.04 suggest price action is being driven more by steady valuation and income demand than by speculative momentum. Any near-term breakout would need stronger turnover.

FAQ on Vodacom Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Vodacom Group Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed telecommunications business trading under VOD. At R150.45 per share, the company carries a market capitalization of 307.29bn, with a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Q2: How can I buy Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To buy Vodacom Group Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker VOD through a regulated trading account and review the current price of R150.45 first. The stock is actively for sale, and live volume of 94 467 suggests there is ongoing market liquidity today.

Q3: What affects the price of Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The price of Vodacom Group Ltd. shares is shaped by earnings, valuation, trading activity, and investor demand. Today’s data show R150.45, a +1.73 price change, a P/E ratio of 14.04, and volume of 94 467, all important for market assessment.

Q4: Does Vodacom Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, Vodacom Group Ltd. pays a dividend, with the current yield listed at 4.97%. At a price of R150.45 and market capitalization of 307.29bn, the dividend remains a key feature for income-focused investors following the VOD share on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Vodacom Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: You can track Vodacom Group Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading platform, using VOD as the share code. Monitor the live price of R150.45, the 4.97% dividend yield, and recent volume of 94 467 to stay aligned with today’s activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Vodacom Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: Vodacom Group Ltd. share price factors include the current R150.45 level, the +1.73 daily move, strong market capitalization of 307.29bn, and a P/E ratio of 14.04. Trading volume at 94 467 also shows there is active interest in the stock today.

Q7: Is Vodacom Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: Vodacom Group Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking income and scale, given its 4.97% dividend yield and 307.29bn market capitalization. However, a buy decision should also consider the R150.45 price, P/E of 14.04, and current trading volume of 94 467.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Vodacom Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Buying Vodacom Group Ltd. shares today depends on your strategy and risk tolerance. The share trades at R150.45 with a +1.73 move, while the 4.97% dividend yield and 14.04 P/E suggest a measured rather than speculative setup for current investors.

Q9: How much does one Vodacom Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R150.45. That level sits alongside a market capitalization of 307.29bn, a P/E ratio of 14.04, and a dividend yield of 4.97%, giving traders a clear snapshot of the share’s current cost basis.

Q10: How to sell Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell Vodacom Group Ltd. shares, place an order through a brokerage or online trading account using VOD on the JSE. With the share at R150.45 and trading volume of 94 467, liquidity appears sufficient for standard sell execution today.

How to Buy Vodacom Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Vodacom Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Vodacom Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R150.45 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Vodacom Shares
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