The company secretary has dealt in shares of the company.

A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

Saki Macozoma will retire and step down from the Board at the annual general meeting to be held on 20 July 2027. Khumo Shuenyane will be appointed as the chairman of the company with effect from 21 July 2027. Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa retires from the Board on 8 October 2026. Segun Ogunsanya is appointed as an independent non-executive director with effect from 9 October 2026. Board committees With effect from 9 October 2026, Clive Thomson will assume the role of chairman of the Remuneration Committee. Clive Thomson will remain the chairman of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee.

A director of a subsidiary of the company has dealt in shares.

Vodacom Group Ltd. Today’s Verdict

Today's verdict: Vodacom Group Ltd. price forecast looks balanced rather than aggressive, with charts and graph readings still favouring measured growth over a sharp breakout. The price today in rands is R150.45, and the current data points to a buy or sell debate centered on dividend appeal, payout consistency, preference shares, and the cost of entry. For investors checking how to buy, the share is for sale on the JSE under share code VOD, and securing an online trading account makes trading simpler for anyone tracking this trade and planning a purchase.

Vodacom Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Vodacom Group Ltd. (VOD) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Telecommunications / Mobile Telecommunications Current Price R150.45 Market Capitalization 307.29bn P/E Ratio 14.04 Dividend Yield 4.97% Trading Volume (Live Data) 94 467 Recent Price Change +1.73 Data as of 2026-08-28 10:01:53

Vodacom Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R150.45, up 1.73 from the previous close Market Cap 307.29bn, indicating large market presence P/E Ratio 14.04, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 4.97%, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, supported by live volume of 94 467 shares

Vodacom Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias remains modest while the share holds above the latest traded level, with volume at 94 467 supporting active market interest. The +1.73 move and P/E of 14.04 suggest price action is being driven more by steady valuation and income demand than by speculative momentum. Any near-term breakout would need stronger turnover.

FAQ on Vodacom Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Vodacom Group Ltd. shares represent ownership in a JSE-listed telecommunications business trading under VOD. At R150.45 per share, the company carries a market capitalization of 307.29bn, with a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

Q2: How can I buy Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy Vodacom Group Ltd. shares, use the JSE ticker VOD through a regulated trading account and review the current price of R150.45 first. The stock is actively for sale, and live volume of 94 467 suggests there is ongoing market liquidity today.

Q3: What affects the price of Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of Vodacom Group Ltd. shares is shaped by earnings, valuation, trading activity, and investor demand. Today’s data show R150.45, a +1.73 price change, a P/E ratio of 14.04, and volume of 94 467, all important for market assessment.

Q4: Does Vodacom Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, Vodacom Group Ltd. pays a dividend, with the current yield listed at 4.97%. At a price of R150.45 and market capitalization of 307.29bn, the dividend remains a key feature for income-focused investors following the VOD share on the JSE.

Q5: How can I track my Vodacom Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: You can track Vodacom Group Ltd. shares and dividends through your trading platform, using VOD as the share code. Monitor the live price of R150.45, the 4.97% dividend yield, and recent volume of 94 467 to stay aligned with today’s activity.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Vodacom Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: Vodacom Group Ltd. share price factors include the current R150.45 level, the +1.73 daily move, strong market capitalization of 307.29bn, and a P/E ratio of 14.04. Trading volume at 94 467 also shows there is active interest in the stock today.

Q7: Is Vodacom Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Vodacom Group Ltd. may appeal to investors seeking income and scale, given its 4.97% dividend yield and 307.29bn market capitalization. However, a buy decision should also consider the R150.45 price, P/E of 14.04, and current trading volume of 94 467.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Vodacom Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying Vodacom Group Ltd. shares today depends on your strategy and risk tolerance. The share trades at R150.45 with a +1.73 move, while the 4.97% dividend yield and 14.04 P/E suggest a measured rather than speculative setup for current investors.

Q9: How much does one Vodacom Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R150.45. That level sits alongside a market capitalization of 307.29bn, a P/E ratio of 14.04, and a dividend yield of 4.97%, giving traders a clear snapshot of the share’s current cost basis.

Q10: How to sell Vodacom Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell Vodacom Group Ltd. shares, place an order through a brokerage or online trading account using VOD on the JSE. With the share at R150.45 and trading volume of 94 467, liquidity appears sufficient for standard sell execution today.

How to Buy Vodacom Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Vodacom Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Vodacom Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE R150.45 and SELL if they slip BELOW that level. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.