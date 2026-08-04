Overall, this XM review summarises them as a safe and trustworthy broker with a high trust score of 97 out of 99. XM offers a low minimum deposit for beginners and in-depth educational material. It also has 24/7 customer support.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is XM a good broker for South Africans? Yes, XM can be a good broker for South Africans who want a low starting deposit, access to MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and the XM App, along with negative balance protection.



The minimum deposit starts at USD 5, although the amount can vary depending on the account and payment method.



The main concern is regulation. XM’s current international website identifies XM Global Limited as the contracting company, regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize under licence number 8557558. XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the FSCA under FSP 49976, but it acts as the South African intermediary. It does not issue the CFDs or take the other side of your trades.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is XM Safe?

Yes, XM is generally considered a safe and trustworthy Forex and CFD broker. The company has been operating since 2009 and serves millions of clients across more than 190 countries.

XM maintains regulatory oversight through several respected financial authorities, including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).

XM Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Licensed and Regulated (FSC, CySEC, ASIC) No banking licence Tight spreads available Increased spreads on the Micro and Standard accounts 55+ Currency pairs to trade with No 24/7 Customer support

Overview

If you’re looking for a broker that offers year-round bonuses, delivers fast execution, and maintains stable leverage even during volatile market hours, XM stands out as a top contender.

It’s also considered among the best brokers in South Africa, processing nearly 14 million trades every day.

With more than 15 years in the industry and over 15 million clients across 190 countries, XM has earned its reputation as a reliable and trusted broker.

Its multi-jurisdictional framework and strong commitment to fair and transparent trading practices have helped it grow into a leading multi-regulated financial institution.

Its hallmark features - zero requotes and zero rejections - support its impeccable trade execution, making it especially attractive to news and algorithmic strategy traders who depend on precision.

XM is purpose-built to meet the demands of traders who value precision, power, and performance at every moment.

One of its standout features is leverage of up to 1000:1, which remains stable even during pre-market, after-hours, and major market events such as NFP, FOMC, and CPI.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit USD 5 / ZAR 90 🎁Sign-Up Bonus Welcome bonuses and deposit promotions (e.g. 50% up to $500, 20% up to $4 500), varies by region 💸Fees No deposit/withdrawal fees except wire (<$200) and small crypto fee. $5 inactivity fee after 90 days 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads: from 0.6 pips (Ultra Low), 1.6 pips (Standard) Zero account: 0‑pip spreads + $3.50 per side commission 💳Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple methods (cards, wire, e‑wallets, crypto, local). Deposits often instant withdrawals in ≤24 h 2–5 days for wire/card 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 (desktop/web/mobile), plus the XM app 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA 🔐Trust Score TrustScore 3.96/5 from user reviews strong regulatory oversight mixed community feedback ⏱️Payout Schedule Withdrawals processed within 24 h e‑wallets same-day, cards/wires 2–5 business days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Featured Offered

XM provides featured services for traders in the office that aim to suit all sorts of traders in the market.

Some of the main features include tight spreads, quick order processing, and a wide choice of account types, which will benefit both newcomers and professionals.

The broker also offers multiple trading instruments, including what I already shared above: forex, stocks, commodities, and indices, with the option to choose your trading platform, MetaTrader 4 or MetaTrader5.

📝Feature 📊Account Types Various accounts for all trader levels, including demo and live options. 💸Competitive Spreads Tight spreads for better trading conditions. ⚡Fast Execution Quick order execution for improved trading performance. 📈Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, commodities, indices, and more. 💻Platforms Offers MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 for flexibility and ease of use. 📚Educational Resources Webinars, tutorials, and market analysis to enhance your trading knowledge. 📞Customer Support 24/7 support to assist with any issues or questions. 🎁Bonuses & Promotions Attractive bonuses for new and existing clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Customer Reviews

Customers view XM positively by rating it highly on various online platforms, and the traders mention that the company has faster execution, competitive spreads, and high-quality customer support.

Customers value opportunities provided by a diverse product offering and the MetaTrader terminals in particular.

Other educational materials, like webinars and tutorials, are also often positively mentioned when it comes to trader skills.

🔎Aspect 🔖Customer Feedback 📞Customer Support Highly praised for being responsive and helpful. ⚡Execution Speed Fast execution speeds are appreciated by traders. 📉Spreads Competitive spreads are a key positive point. 📱Platform Usability MetaTrader platforms are user-friendly and popular. 📚Educational Resources Webinars and tutorials are helpful for improving trading knowledge. 💳Withdrawal Process Some users mention slower withdrawals compared to expectations. 🔒Regulation & Reliability Strongly regulated with a reliable overall experience. 🏦Account Offerings A wide variety of account types to suit different traders.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating XM is recognized for its competitive spreads and efficient customer service. However, some traders have reported concerns about account verification delays and withdrawal processes. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) Positive feedback highlights XM's attractive spreads and rapid execution speeds. Conversely, there are concerns about the platform's reliability, with reports of account access issues and delayed responses from account managers. ⭐⭐☆☆ (2/5) XM has collected 261 reviews with an average score of 4.75, indicating a high level of customer satisfaction. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.2/5) XM has a TrustIndex rating of 7.3 based on user reviews, suggesting a generally positive reputation among customers. ⭐⭐⭐☆ (3/5)

XM Safe or a Scam?

Is XM Safe and Regulated?

In South Africa, XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 . offering traders the reassurance of working with a broker that operates under strict local oversight. This means XM adheres to national financial regulations designed to protect clients and ensure transparent, competitive trading practices.

. offering traders the reassurance of working with a broker that operates under strict local oversight. This means XM adheres to national financial regulations designed to protect clients and ensure transparent, competitive trading practices. The XM brand name is operated by multiple regulated entities around the world, including FSCA South Africa, FSC Belize, CYSEC Cyprus, DFSA Dubai, CMA UAE, FSC Mauritius, and FSA Seychelles.

These licences ensure that your account is managed under strict regulatory standards, giving you the benefit of region-specific safeguards backed by XM’s global reputation for integrity, security, and transparency.

🌍 Regulator 🏢 Jurisdiction 📌XM Entity License Number 🇨🇾 CySEC Cyprus / European Union Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd 120/10 🇦🇺 ASIC Australia Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd AFSL 443670 🇸🇨 Seychelles FSA Seychelles XM Global Limited SD010 🇦🇪 DFSA Dubai, UAE Trading Point MENA Limited F003484 🇸🇨 Seychelles FSA Seychelles XM (SC) Limited SD190 🇿🇦 FSCA South Africa XM ZA (Pty) Ltd FSP 49976 Mauritius FSC Mauritius XM International MU Limited GB23202700 Kenya CMA Kenya TPXMGLOBAL Kenya Limited 233

Client Protection Policies

XM enhances trader security through a range of industry-leading protective mechanisms:

Segregated Client Funds: Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds. This ensures they cannot be used by XM for its own operational purposes.

Client funds are kept in segregated accounts, separate from the company's operational funds. This ensures they cannot be used by XM for its own operational purposes. Negative Balance Protection: No client is ever liable for more than their deposit, a feature especially important during high-volatility events or flash crashes.

No client is ever liable for more than their deposit, a feature especially important during high-volatility events or flash crashes. Strict Internal Controls: XM entities abide by their local licence conditions and international regulatory standards, enforcing tight risk controls and secure digital practices.

XM entities abide by their local licence conditions and international regulatory standards, enforcing tight risk controls and secure digital practices. Secure Socket Layer (SSL): XM uses advanced SSL encryption technology to protect clients' personal and financial information. This encryption ensures that all data exchanged between clients and XM is secure and confidential.

Secure Payment Methods: XM supports a range of secure payment methods, which have all been rigorously vetted to ensure they meet the highest security standards and reduce the risk of fraud.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Is XM a safe and regulated broker?

Yes, XM is a trusted broker regulated by top-tier authorities, including CySEC, ASIC, and the FSC, ensuring strict compliance with financial laws and robust protection for client funds.

How does XM protect its clients' funds?

XM keeps client funds in segregated accounts with leading banks, uses negative balance protection, and applies secure encryption protocols to safeguard client data and financial transactions.

XM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 450 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 5 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation CySEC (Cyprus): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Ltd provides services in the EEA. ASIC (Australia): Trading Point of Financial Instruments Pty Ltd (AFSL 443670) oversees Australian operations. FCA (UK): XM UK provides regulated services in the UK. DFSA (Dubai): Trading Point MENA Limited covers the Middle East clients. IFSC/FSC (Belize): XM Global Limited services international clients.

FSCA in South Africa as a Financial Service Provider (FSP) with authorisation number 49976 🌎Country of regulation Cyprus, Australia, UK, Belize, Dubai 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes, through regulatory bodies Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts No 📇Minor account currencies EUR, GBP, AUD, CHF, JPY, HUF, PLN 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee None 📊Spreads from 0.6 pips on major currency pairs 💸Commissions None on standard accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported 11 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 30:1 📏Margin requirements Variable based on asset and leverage ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Average of 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, others Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, XM WebTrader, XM Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Web-based (All major browsers), Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, market analysis tools, Expert Advisors (EAs) Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@xm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25029933 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website Over 20 languages, including English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources XM Education, Video tutorials, Market analysis Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Not publicly disclosed 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, various sports sponsorships, including Formula 1 and rugby teams 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

XM Account Types

🧾 Feature 🟢 Micro Account 🔵 Standard Account 🟠 Ultra Low Account 🟣 Shares Account 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 $5 $5 $10,000 ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:1000 (varies by region) Up to 1:1000 Up to 1:1000 Not available 📈 Spreads From 1.0 pip From 1.0 pip From 0.6 pip As per underlying exchange 💰 Commission None None None Yes (varies per stock) 🔢 Lot Size 1 lot = 1,000 units 1 lot = 1,000 units 1 lot = 1,000 units As per exchange 🧮 Max Number of Positions 200 200 200 50 🛠️ Hedging Allowed Yes Yes Yes No 🧮 Account Base Currencies USD, EUR, GBP + more USD, EUR, GBP + more USD, EUR, GBP + more USD only 🌙 Swap-Free Option (Islamic) Available Available Available Not available 📉 Trading Instruments Forex, CFDs Forex, CFDs Forex, CFDs Shares only (no leverage) 👥 Best For Beginners, small traders Standard forex traders Cost-sensitive traders Stock investors 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

One of XM’s defining strengths is its diversified range of account types, designed to accommodate all kinds of traders, from complete beginners to experienced professionals and institutional clients. Whether you’re looking to trade with micro lots, want ultra-low spreads, or prefer real company shares, XM has developed a structure that caters to different risk appetites, trading strategies, and religious considerations.

Micro Account

Micro accounts are great for practicing live trading conditions with real money.

They also allow traders to apply risk management rules more precisely, especially when testing new strategies.

🔎 Accounts 🥇 Micro Account 💶 Base Currency Options USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, HUF, PLN, ZAR 📈 Contract Size 1 lot = 1,000 units 📉 Leverage Up to 1:1000 (depending on region & regulations) 📊 Negative Balance Protection Yes 💹 Spread on all majors From 1.0 pip 💴 Commission No commission 📌 Maximum open/pending orders per client 200 📍 Minimum trade volume 0.01 lots (10 units) ↪️ Lot restriction per ticket 100 lots per trade 🚩 Hedging allowed Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Optional (swap-free on request) 💷 Minimum Deposit USD 5 / ZAR 90 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Standard Account

This account provides a good balance between risk, reward, and trading costs, offering zero commissions and full bonus access, ideal for those scaling from micro to larger trade sizes.

🔎 Accounts 🥇 Standard Account 💶 Base Currency Options USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF,‎ AUD HUF, PLN, RUB, SGD, ZAR 📈 Contract Size 1 Lot = 100,000 📉 Leverage 1:1 to 1:1000 ($5 – $20,000) 1:1 to 1:200 ($20,001 - $100,000) 1:1 to 1:100 ($100,001 +) 📊 Negative balance protection Yes 💹 Spread on all majors As Low as 1 Pip 💴 Commission None 📌 Maximum open/pending orders per client 300 Positions 📍 Minimum trade volume 0.01 Lots ↪️ Lot restriction per ticket 50 Lots 🚩 Hedging allowed Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Optional 💷 Minimum Deposit USD 5 / ZAR 90 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Ultra-Low Account

The Ultra-Low account is tailored for traders who rely on small price movements and need reduced friction costs.

Note: Ultra-Low accounts are not eligible for deposit bonuses, but the lower spreads are often preferred over bonus-enhanced accounts by high-volume traders.

🔎 Accounts 🥇 Ultra Low Account 💴 Base Currency Options EUR, USD, GBP, AUD, ZAR, SGD 📈 Contract Size Standard Ultra: 1 Lot = 100,000 Micro Ultra: 1 Lot = 1,000 📉 Leverage 1:1 to 1:1000 ($5 – $20,000) 1:1 to 1:200 ($20,001 – $100,000) 1:1 to 1:100 ($100,001 +) 📊 Negative balance protection Yes 💹 Spread on all majors As Low as 0.6 Pips 💶 Commission None 📌 Maximum open/pending orders per client 300 Positions 📍 Minimum trade volume Standard Ultra: 0.01 Lots Micro Ultra: 0.1 Lots 🚩 Lot restriction per ticket Standard Ultra: 50 Lots Micro Ultra: 100 Lots ⏩ Hedging allowed Yes ☪️ Islamic Account Optional 💷 Minimum Deposit USD 5 / ZAR 90 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Shares Account

The Shares Account is tailored for those who prefer investing in real company shares rather than trading CFDs.

rather than trading CFDs. It follows a commission-based model aligned with traditional equity investing, offering a straightforward and transparent approach suited for investors focused on ownership and long-term growth.

* Trading account availability varies by regulatory jurisdiction, region, and entity.

🔎 Accounts 🥇Shares Account 💴 Base Currency Options USD 📈 Contract Size 1 share 📉 Leverage No Leverage 📊 Negative balance protection Yes 💹 Spread on all majors As per the underlying exchange 💶 Commission Yes 📌 Maximum open/pending orders per client 50 Positions 📍 Minimum trade volume 1 Lot 🚩 Lot restriction per ticket Depending on each share ⏩ Hedging allowed None ☪️ Islamic Account Yes 💷 Minimum Deposit USD 10,000 / ZAR 180986 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

XM offers traders the option of opening a Demo Account on either the Standard or the XM Ultra-Low Account, which can be utilized in various ways, including, but not limited to, the following:

This is a practice account for beginner traders who wish to improve their trading skills and experience in a risk-free environment using virtual funds.

Traders who are evaluating and comparing brokers and who would like to explore XM’s trading conditions in a risk-free environment.

🔎 Feature 📋 Details 🧪 Type Demo Trading Account 💻 Platform Access MT4 / MT5 (Web, Desktop & Mobile) 🧑‍🏫 Purpose Practice trading with virtual funds 💰 Virtual Balance Up to $100,000 in virtual money 📈 Instruments Forex, CFDs on indices, stocks, metals, energies 🕒 Market Hours 24/7 – Same as real accounts 🎮 Risk-Free Yes – no real money involved 🔁 Leverage Options Up to 1:1000 (same as live account options) 👥 Multiple Demo Accounts Allowed – users can open more than one 📝 Account Expiry 90 days of inactivity will close the account 🔒 Security Same encryption and privacy as real accounts 📞 Support Access Full customer support included 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic Account

An Islamic Account caters specifically to Muslim traders who strictly follow Sharia law.

The law prevents its followers from paying any type of interest, such as overnight fees, which are considered wasteful or exploitative.

Overnight fees are charged if traders hold positions open for longer after the concluded trading day.

XM offers the option of an Islamic Account on all of the account types offered.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types are available at XM?

XM offers Micro, Standard, Ultra Low, and Shares accounts, catering to beginners and professionals with flexible conditions, minimum deposits, and leverage up to 1:1000 depending on the account type.

Can Islamic (swap-free) accounts be opened with XM?

Yes, XM provides Islamic accounts that comply with Shariah law, offering swap-free trading with no interest on overnight positions, ideal for Muslim traders.

How to Open an XM Account step by step

Step 1: Click on the Get Started button.

Click the "Get Started " button on the XM webpage.

Step 2: Complete your details.

An online registration form must be completed to register a Live or Demo Trading account.

Once the registration is approved, an email notification will be sent.

Step 3: Confirm your Email

Verify your email address before you can start training.

XM Trading Conditions

🧾 Account Type 💵 Min Deposit ⚖️ Leverage 📉 Spreads 💰 Commission 🟢 Standard $5 up to 1:1000 From 1.0 pip None (spread-based) 🔵 Ultra‑Low $5 up to 1:1000 From 0.6 pip None 🟠 Shares $10,000 None Exchange spreads US: $0.04/share (min $1) UK/DE: 0.10%, min $9/$5

XM combines fast execution, stable leverage, and competitive spreads with flexible account options, giving traders the tools to manage costs and tailor their approach to the markets.

Built-in risk management tools and a choice of bonuses and leverage options add further flexibility, making XM a strong option for both new and experienced traders.

Fast and Reliable Execution

XM’s powerful order execution locks in the rates shown, with minimal to no slippage. The broker has executed over 11.7 billion trades with no rejections or requotes, allowing clients to trade confidently even during peak market hours.

Stable Maximum Leverage

Many brokers lower leverage without warning during high-impact events such as Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP). XM does not. The leverage you select - up to 1000:1 - remains consistent and available to trade at all times, even during highly volatile markets

Leverage Flexibility

Traders at XM can access leverage up to 1000:1, depending on the entity and client classification. This flexibility supports a range of risk management strategies, accommodating both conservative traders and those seeking higher exposure.

Competitive Spreads

XM provides competitive spreads, starting from 0.8 pips on Ultra-Low accounts. This pricing helps traders manage costs effectively across various strategies. Ultra-Low accounts also offer swap-free trading.

Swap-Free trading

XM offers swap-free trading on over 30 instruments through its Ultra Low account types. Both Ultra Low Standard and Ultra Low Micro Accounts offer swap-free trading with:

No overnight interest (swap) on positions*.

Up to 1000:1 leverage.

Spreads from 0.8 pips on major pairs.

Negative balance protection.

A low $5 minimum deposit.

* T&Cs apply

Account Types and Customisation

XM offers a variety of account types, which vary by region, including Micro, Standard, Ultra-Low, and Shares accounts. Whether a trader is new to the markets or highly experienced, XM’s account options offer tools and conditions to suit a wide range of trading styles.

Risk Management Tools

XM traders can access a range of risk management tools, including negative balance protection, real-time margin monitoring, and stop-loss orders, to manage positions effectively and minimise potential losses. These tools help traders maintain control, particularly during unexpected market movements.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Other Fees

📊 CFD Type 📌 Instrument 🟢 Tight 🟡Average 🔴 Wide 📊Forex (EUR/USD) EUR/USD 0.2 pips (Zero/ECN) 0.8 pips (Standard) Occasionally 1.2 pips during low liquidity or off‑hours (Std avg 1.2) 🪙Gold (XAU/USD XAU/USD $0.12 (0.12 pips) Avg 0.28 pips $0.90+ when volatility spreads widen 🏦Equity Indices US30 (Dow Jones) 2.5 pts (lowest touch) Avg 4.8 pts 6+ pts may occur in low‑liquidity periods 📈Stock CFDs AAPL.US $0.00 $0.01–0.04 $0.05+ possible during spread surges (XM stocks start commission free, minimal spread)

Does XM charge trading commissions?

XM charges no commissions on Micro and Standard accounts. Spreads are used instead, starting from as low as 0.6 pips on Ultra Low accounts.

Are there any hidden fees with XM?

No, XM is transparent with its pricing. There are no deposit, withdrawal, or account maintenance fees. Inactivity fees apply only after 90 days of no trading activity.

XM Instruments Offered

XM offers a wide range of tradable instruments. With over 1,400 financial instruments across seven major asset classes, XM enables traders to build diversified portfolios and pursue opportunities in global markets all through a single trading account.

Forex

XM’s Forex offering is extensive, making it one of the top destinations for currency traders. Traders can access:

Over 55 currency pairs, including majors, minors, and exotics.

including majors, minors, and exotics. Tight spreads starting from 0.8 pips.

Leverage up to 1:1000 (varies between regions).

(varies between regions). 24/7 market availability with real-time pricing and ultra-fast execution.

This range allows forex traders to capitalise on macroeconomic events, news releases, and price action with confidence, aided by XM’s high-quality infrastructure and execution policies.

Stock CFDs

XM gives traders the ability to trade the price movements of global equities without owning the underlying shares. Key highlights include:

Access to over 1,200 stock CFDs from the US, UK, Germany, France, and more.

Trade leading names like Apple, Tesla, Meta, Amazon, and many others.

No ownership required – benefit from rising or falling prices.

Equity Indices

For those who want to trade broader market movements, XM offers access to a wide range of equity indices:

US indices: S&P 500 (US500), Dow Jones (US30), Nasdaq (US100).

European indices: DAX (GER40), FTSE 100 (UK100), CAC 40 (FRA40).

Asian indices: Nikkei 225 (JP225), Hang Seng (HK50), AUS200.

With both cash and futures-based contracts available, traders can choose the expiry and pricing model that fits their strategies best – whether it's intraday or medium-term trading.

Commodities

XM also provides a well-rounded set of commodity CFDs covering both hard and soft commodities. This allows traders to diversify into inflation-sensitive and geopolitically influenced assets. Available categories include:

Precious metals : Gold, Silver, Platinum.

: Gold, Silver, Platinum. Energy : Crude Oil (WTI, Brent), Natural Gas.

: Crude Oil (WTI, Brent), Natural Gas. Agricultural: Coffee, Cocoa, Corn.

These assets can be powerful hedges or primary trading instruments during periods of inflation, geopolitical tension, or economic uncertainty.

Cryptocurrencies

The broker offers cryptocurrency CFDs, enabling 24/7 trading on some of the world's most popular digital assets. Over 60 cryptocurrency pairs are offered, including:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD).

Ethereum (ETH/USD).

Ripple (XRP/USD).

Litecoin (LTC/USD).

Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD).

Crypto trading at XM does not require a digital wallet, and traders can speculate on price movements in both directions without owning the tokens themselves. Note: Cryptocurrency trading availability varies by regulatory jurisdiction and is not offered under all entities (e.g., not available under CySEC). Precious Metals and Energies Apart from broader commodities, XM emphasises metals and energies as core markets. These include:

Gold and Silver against both USD and EUR.

Platinum and Palladium.

Crude Oil (WTI & Brent).

Natural Gas.

These are popular among traders, and XM offers them with competitive spreads and flexible lot sizing.

Turbo Stocks

By trading Turbo Stocks of top brands, XM traders can take advantage of intraday volatility with leverage. They also benefit from short-term market fluctuations due to leverage.

Access to over 1,400 assets.

Trade on MT5.

Available on all Standard Accounts.

Turbo trading is not offered under all entities (e.g., not available under CySEC)

Thematic Indices

Thematic Indices help traders take advantage of the most lucrative markets. They track and measure the performance of a particular theme, sector, or industry within the financial markets.

Cover a wide range of themes, including technology, healthcare, and blockchain.

Trade on MT5.

Available on all Standard and Ultra Low Accounts.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

What can you trade on XM?

Traders at XM can access over 1,000 instruments, including forex, stocks, commodities, equity indices, precious metals, and energies.

Does XM offer cryptocurrency trading?

No, XM does not currently offer cryptocurrency trading. Their focus is on traditional CFD markets, including forex and shares.

XM Deposit and Withdrawal

Fast and reliable access to funds is essential for traders, and XM performs strongly in this area.

Deposits are processed quickly, and withdrawals are instant, supported by a wide range of secure, fee-free payment options. Traders can move funds into and out of their trading accounts from virtually any region without friction.

Whether you’re funding an account for the first time or withdrawing profits after a winning trade streak, XM offers methods that ensure money moves quickly, transparently, and securely without hidden costs or unnecessary delays.

Available methods include:

Credit/Debit Cards : Visa, MasterCard

: Visa, MasterCard Bank Wire Transfers

E-wallets : Neteller and Skrill

: Neteller and Skrill Local Payment Gateways: Based on client location (e.g., online banking and mobile transfer services in Asia, Africa, and LATAM)

All transactions are processed through secure, encrypted gateways with strong anti-fraud protocols in place.

Instant Deposits

One key feature is the instant processing of deposits (for most methods). Funds typically appear in your trading account within seconds, enabling you to:

Enter positions at the right market moment.

React immediately to price breakouts or economic news.

Maintain uninterrupted strategy execution.

For traders using Expert Advisors (EAs) or trading the news, this level of funding responsiveness is critical.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Instant Withdrawals

XM processes withdrawal requests within 24 hours (1 business day) , once account verification is completed.

, once account verification is completed. This applies to all payment methods, and in many cases, e-wallet withdrawals are completed in a matter of hours.

Key features:

Fast internal processing times.

Transparent policy: no withdrawal rejections without cause.

Same-method withdrawals (to comply with anti-money laundering regulations).

Notifications are sent via email for every stage of the process.

While XM processes withdrawals quickly, final clearing times may vary depending on banks or third-party providers, particularly for international wire transfers.

No Deposit or Withdrawal Fees

XM does not charge fees on deposits or withdrawals. In most cases, the broker also covers any transfer fees applied by payment providers, so:

Deposits are fully credited to your trading account.

Withdrawals are processed without additional charges.

Clients should note that fees from banks or third-party providers may still apply in some cases, depending on the payment method used. Fees for withdrawals below $200 via bank wire also apply.

Local Payment Support

XM’s region-specific deposit and withdrawal methods accommodate clients in different markets, providing an added layer of convenience while maintaining strict regulatory requirements.

There are local options available in:

Southeast Asia (e.g., instant bank transfers in Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam).

Latin America (e.g., local currency deposits).

Africa (e.g., mobile money solutions such as M-Pesa).

Middle East and North Africa (Arabic language banking interfaces).

Deposit and Withdrawal Dashboard

Through their account, clients can:

Make deposits and withdrawals.

Monitor transaction history.

Set up preferred payment methods.

Track updates on processing status.

This centralised dashboard gives traders full visibility and control over their funding activity.

🔎 Accounts 📉 Standard Account 📊 XM Ultra Low Account 📈 Shares Account 💵 Minimum Deposit (USD/$) $5/R90 $5/R90 $10 000/R180 135,60 💰 Deposit Fees No Fee No Fee No Fee 📈 Withdrawal Fees No Fee No Fee No Fee 🔎 Deposit Methods Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay Credit/Debit Card, Bank Wire, Skrill, Neteller, Perfect Money, FasaPay, WebMoney, UnionPay 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What deposit methods does XM support?

XM supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and various e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, allowing for quick and secure deposits.

How fast are withdrawals processed at XM?

XM processes withdrawals within 24 hours on business days. The time to receive funds depends on the payment method used, ranging from instant to a few business days.

How to deposit with XM step-by-step

Step 1 - Select an account.

Make your way to our website and select your account preference.

Step 2 - Open an account

Complete your details and select your account type.

Step 3 - Select the payment method

Once all your details are completed and you have proceeded to the next step, select the payment method you would like to use with the amount you would like to deposit.

Step 4 - Payment processing

After the trader has made their selection, they will be redirected to the payment processor page to confirm their deposit.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to Withdraw Funds from XM Step by Step

South African traders who want to withdraw funds from their XM trading account can follow the following steps:

Step 1 - Log in to your XM account.

First, enter your username and password to access your XM account.

Step 2 - Click on the "Withdrawal" button.

Navigate to the "Members Area" and select the "Withdrawal" button.

Step 3 - Choose the withdrawal method.

You can request a withdrawal using any available options, such as a bank wire, a credit card, or an electronic wallet.

Step 4 - Enter your banking details.

Please enter your desired withdrawal amount, bank account information, e-wallet information, etc., into the appropriate fields on the withdrawal form.

Then, click the "Submit" button to verify the withdrawal request.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

XM Trading Platforms

🔧 Feature 💻 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🚀 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📊 Chart Timeframes 9 timeframes 21 timeframes 📈 Technical Indicators 30 built-in 38 built-in + more graphical tools 🧮 Order Types 4 pending order types 6 pending order types ⚙️ Hedging Support Yes Yes 🔀 Netting Support Not supported Supported 🧠 Expert Advisors (EAs) Full support Full support 🧰 Custom Indicators & Scripts Supported Supported 📦 Built-in Economic Calendar Not included Included 📊 Depth of Market (DOM) Not available Available 💹 One-Click Trading Available Available 📱 Mobile Trading App iOS & Android, slightly lighter on features iOS & Android, more advanced features and tools 🧪 Backtesting Single-threaded Multi-threaded & real ticks support 🎯 Best For Beginner to intermediate traders Advanced traders needing more tools 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

XM supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, the world’s most popular trading platforms.

MT4 remains a favourite for its simplicity, speed, and stability, while MT5 offers enhanced features for traders seeking greater versatility and depth.

XM on Mobile: All-in-One Trading

XM gives traders full control from any device, with the same seamless experience whether on web or mobile.

Its highly rated and award-winning mobile app that brings execution, analysis, account management, and insights together in one place.

Key features include:

Full trade execution with advanced, interactive, TradingView-powered charts.

with advanced, interactive, XM AI , your personal market analyst for instant insights and answers

, your personal market analyst for instant insights and answers Custom watchlists and notifications , helping you track your favourite instruments and price alerts.

, helping you track your favourite instruments and price alerts. Explore Page and Market Insights , where news, sentiment, and trending instruments appear right next to your charts.

, where news, sentiment, and trending instruments appear right next to your charts. Unified account management for deposits, withdrawals, rewards, and settings, all in one login

for deposits, withdrawals, rewards, and settings, all in one login Notifications for trades, promotions, and news.

Real-time updates with account alerts, market news, and push notifications

with account alerts, market news, and push notifications Available on iOS and Android.

Whether you’re travelling, commuting, or simply prefer trading via mobile, XM offers full control of your account and 24/7 access to global markets.

MT4

The XM MT4 platform is suitable for all kinds of traders, especially for those involved in forex.

is suitable for all kinds of traders, especially for those involved in forex. MT4 is recognized for being stable and speedy, has a simple design, 9 different timeframes, 30+ indicators, and complete support for EAs.

Individual traders have one-click trading options, the ability to use custom charts, and many different kinds of orders.

Those using MT4 on XM have access to their accounts on computers, browsers, and mobile applications.

MT5

The XM MT5 offers all the features of MT4 and 300 additional stocks (shares) CFDs, making it the ideal multi-asset platform.

offers all the features of MT4 and 300 additional stocks (shares) CFDs, making it the ideal multi-asset platform. Traders can practice their skills by opening up to five demo accounts with XM.com.

The process requires the trader’s personal details, country of residence, phone and email, preferred language, and preferred trading account and trading platform details, as well as account base currency, leverage, and investment amount.

MQL5 Integration

💻 Platform 📌 Features 🌟 Benefit to Trader 📱 XM App Trade 1,000+ instruments, advanced charts, one-tap deposits & withdrawals Mobile-first convenience 🖥️ MT4 Classic Forex platform with EAs, signals, and multi-device support Fast execution, trusted by pros 🖥️ MT5 Enhanced version with more instruments, advanced charting & MQL5 signals Deeper analysis & automation 🤖 MQL5 Signals Integrated automated signals within MT4/MT5 Hands-free, rule-based trading

Traders can also become strategy managers themselves, earning up to a 50% profit share when others copy their strategies.

In addition, XM integrates MQL5 trading signals directly into its MT4 and MT5 platforms, making automated trading seamless and accessible without needing external software.

This combination of social and algorithmic trading empowers both beginners and experienced traders to diversify strategies and maximize opportunities.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Which trading platforms does XM offer?

XM provides both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, accessible via desktop, web, and mobile. These platforms support advanced charting and automated trading.

Are there any exclusive trading tools on XM?

Yes, XM offers tools like economic calendars, market sentiment analysis, and free VPS hosting for eligible clients using EAs.

Mobile Use of XM

MetaQuotes’ MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are popular trading platforms that XM adapts for both iOS and Android operating systems.

One of the things that stood out with the mobile platforms is the ease of use and navigation. Traders can view their account statements, charts, and market data, and trade directly from the application.

Orders can be placed, positions changed, and charts viewed; hence, it is easy for traders who require mobility.

Mobile applications also contain adjustable parameters and alerts, as well as many other tools, which allow traders to be up-to-date and make correct decisions irrespective of where they are.

The trading option provided by XM, when it comes to mobile trading, is a mobile trading platform that has enhanced the trading method.

Feature Description 📱Platform Compatibility Available on both iOS and Android for flexible access. 🧑‍💻User-Friendly Interface Easy-to-use layout for smooth navigation and quick access to features. 📈Full Trading Functionality Allows order placement, position management, and real-time market ⚙️Customizable Settings Offers personalized settings for notifications and preferences. 📊Chart Analysis Offers personalized settings for notifications and preferences. ⏱️Real-Time Data Access to advanced charting tools for in-depth analysis on the go. 🔒Regulation & Reliability Provides live market updates and news for informed trading decisions. 🌍Flexibility Trade anytime, anywhere, with full mobile capabilities.

XM app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.3 ⭐ 87 000 reviews Users praise demo functionality and spread competitiveness, but criticize slow and complicated deposit/withdrawal workflows 🏆 App Store (global) 4.7 ⭐ 68–83 reviews (varied by region In regions like South Africa (via App Store listings for Botswana, Namibia, Uruguay), ratings range from 4.4 to 4.7 based on ~36 to 83 reviews. Feedback includes concerns over UI control layout leading to unintended trades and withdrawal/bonus-related frustrations

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Is XM mobile-friendly for traders on the go?

Absolutely. XM offers the MT4 and MT5 apps for iOS and Android, enabling seamless trading with full account access and real-time data.

Can you manage all XM functions via mobile?

Yes, you can open/close trades, access analysis tools, and manage funds through the mobile apps, making it convenient for active traders.

Trading Features and Tools

XM delivers a well-rounded, integrated suite that balances professional-grade tools with ease of use, whether you’re trading from a desktop or your mobile device.

Traders can access everything they need to navigate the markets efficiently and confidently.

Newly enhanced under XM’s unified experience, traders also benefit from a suite of integrated tools designed to streamline trading and analysis across all devices:

TradingView-powered Charts: Advanced, interactive charting with drawing tools, multiple timeframes, and technical indicators for more precise analysis.

Advanced, interactive charting with drawing tools, multiple timeframes, and technical indicators for more precise analysis. XM AI: A powerful tool operating like a market analyst.

A powerful tool operating like a market analyst. Notification Centre: Stay informed in real time with account alerts, market updates, and important news delivered directly within XM.

Stay informed in real time with account alerts, market updates, and important news delivered directly within XM. Advanced Watchlists: Organise and track instruments with customisable views for quicker decision-making.

Organise and track instruments with customisable views for quicker decision-making. Explore Page and Market Insights: A central hub for discovering new opportunities and keeping up with trending instruments.

A central hub for discovering new opportunities and keeping up with trending instruments. Faster Navigation and Full Account Control: Open, fund, or manage accounts seamlessly within XM, no matter the device.

Together, these tools turn XM into a complete trading environment designed for flexibility, insight, and control. Note: Some of the services/features are not available under all XM entities and do not constitute investment advice.

Feature Description 🤖Automated Insights Available on both iOS and Android for flexible access. 👤Personalized Recommendations Easy-to-use layout for smooth navigation and quick access to features. 🔍Market Trend Analysis AI identifies trends and patterns for more informed decision-making. ⚙️Adaptive Strategy Optimization Real-time strategy adjustments based on market conditions. ✅Efficiency & Accuracy AI improves trading performance by optimizing trade execution. 📊Advanced Data Analysis Real-time strategy adjustments based on market conditions.

Does XM offer any AI-based trading tools?

XM itself does not currently offer proprietary AI trading tools. However, traders can use Expert Advisors (EAs) on MT4/MT5 to integrate AI or algorithmic strategies.

Can third-party AI bots be used on XM?

Yes, third-party AI or algorithmic bots can be used on XM’s platforms via MT4 and MT5, especially when hosted on a VPS.

Does XM provide guides for beginner traders?

Yes, XM offers free Forex trading guides, webinars, and tutorials covering market basics, strategies, risk management, and technical analysis.

Are the XM trading guides interactive?

Many of XM’s educational materials include interactive webinars, live Q&A sessions, and real-time trading examples to enhance learning.

Awards

XM has won many awards over the years; here are some of XM's best awards:

🏆 Award 🏅 Presented By 📍 Region/Category 💼 Best FX Service Provider City of London Wealth Management Awards Global 📊 Best CFD Broker Forex Expo Dubai MENA Region 🌐 Global Forex Broker of the Year Global Forex Awards – Retail Global 🇪🇺 Best FX Broker Europe World Finance Forex Awards Europe 🔍 Most Transparent Broker CFI.co Global 🇸🇦 Best FX Broker Middle East World Finance Forex Awards Middle East 🌏 Most Trusted Asian Forex Broker Global Forex Awards Asia 🧠 Best Broker FinTech Age Awards General 🖥️ Best Forex Trading Platform Online Money Awards 2026 📱 Best Mobile App Financial Expo Egypt Egypt / Mobile Trading App

Has XM received any notable industry awards?

Yes, XM has received numerous awards for customer service, trading execution, and education, including “Best FX Broker Europe” and “Best Trading Support.”

What do XM’s awards signify?

These awards reflect XM’s reputation for transparency, trader satisfaction, platform performance, and educational support within the global forex community.

Leverage

Leverage is a facility that enables you to gain a much larger exposure to the market you’re trading than the amount you deposit to open the trade.

Leveraged products, such as forex trading, magnify your potential profit and increase your potential loss.

The leverage amount is expressed as a ratio, for instance, 50:1, 100:1, or 500:1.

Assuming that you have $1,000 in your trading account and you trade ticket sizes of 500,000 USD/JPY, your leverage will equate to 500:1.

📈 Leverage 📌 Total Equity 1:1 to 1:1000 $5 – $20,000 1:1 to 1:200 $20,001 - $100,000 1:1 to 1:100 $100,001 +

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Sign-Up Bonus

Another one of XM’s notable features is the range of deposits it offers, which gives traders added flexibility, extra margin, and more funds to trade with.

These bonuses can help support larger trades and, in some cases, reduce the risk of a stop-out.

🏷️ Bonus Tier 💵 Bonus Percentage 📈 Maximum Bonus 📝 Key Benefit 🥇 Tier 1 💯 100% Bonus Up to $100 Doubles initial deposit capital 🥈 Tier 2 🔁 50% Bonus Up to $500 Boosts mid-level deposits 🥉 Tier 3 📊 20% Bonus Up to $10,000 Significant capital enhancement for larger deposits 💎 Total Potential Bonus 🚀 Tiered Structure Over $10,000 Increased trading equity and flexibility

Bonuses for South African Traders

XM offers an exclusive deposit bonus for South African traders

A 100% bonus of up to $100.

A 50 % bonus of up to $ 500.

A 20 % bonus of up to $10,000.

That adds up to over $10,000 in extra trading capital in bonuses to trade with. This tiered bonus structure provides new and existing clients in South Africa with greater flexibility to take advantage of market opportunities. What sets XM’s deposit bonus apart is that it’s credited to your equity, not just your margin, allowing you to open larger positions, especially on instruments with higher margin requirements. Any profits earned from the bonus are fully withdrawable, giving traders genuine trading power.

Seasonal Promotions

XM runs promotional campaigns throughout the year in South Africa.

These promotions are tailored to suit the needs of South African traders and may include seasonal bonuses, educational incentives, or event-specific rewards.

Examples of common promotions include:

Seasonal or Holiday Bonuses: Time-limited offers tied to global or local celebrations.

Time-limited offers tied to global or local celebrations. Seminar-Exclusive Rewards: Bonuses or incentives provided to attendees of in-person XM events.

Bonuses or incentives provided to attendees of in-person XM events. Region-Specific Campaigns: Targeted offers based on client location or trading behaviour.

Promotions are announced through the XM website, the account dashboard, or directly via email to eligible clients.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Products

XM Traders Club – XM’s Loyalty Rewards Programme

XM offers a loyalty rewards programme known as the XM Traders Club. Members can start earning automatically from their very first trade and progress through five statuses — Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Elite — each unlocking additional benefits and rewards.

Membership level is based on trading volume, with higher tiers providing access to priority services, enhanced benefits, and recognition within the programme.

Clients maintain their status by meeting the required trading volume thresholds and can access rewards aligned with their trading activity.

Core features:

Earning XMC Points (XM Credits) for every standard lot traded.

Redeeming XMCs for real cash or bonus credits.

Access to exclusive promotions, in-depth market analysis and reports, premium VPS (Virtual Private Server), and many more perks.

Tailored incentives for high-volume traders.

This programme is particularly useful for active traders who want to accumulate passive value through their normal trading behaviour - without changing their risk profile or strategy.

Trading Competitions

XM runs frequent competitions on its cutting-edge interface – XM Competitions.

By registering, traders can participate in regular contests and compete for cash prizes.

Benefits include:

Real Rewards: Participants can compete for withdrawable cash prizes.

Participants can compete for withdrawable cash prizes. Low Entry Barriers: Many of these competitions require no deposit, making them accessible to a wide range of traders.

Many of these competitions require no deposit, making them accessible to a wide range of traders. Leaderboards and Rankings: Live leaderboards create a competitive atmosphere and provide visibility of participants’ trading performance.

Live leaderboards create a competitive atmosphere and provide visibility of participants’ trading performance. Risk-Free Strategy Testing: For those entering demo competitions, it’s a safe space to showcase or refine strategies without financial risk.

XM Affiliate Account

XM’s affiliate program combines high commissions, flexibility, robust support, and advanced, powerful tools.

Its global reach, trustworthiness, and award-winning service make it a strong choice for anyone looking to build a sustainable income stream through forex affiliation.

The partnership isn’t just profitable; it’s built on professionalism, support, and scalability.

Whether you're just starting out or looking to grow your network, XM offers the tools, guidance, and infrastructure to help you succeed in today’s competitive financial markets.

How to open an XM affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "Partnerships" tab at the top menu of the XM website.

On the XM website, locate the "Partnerships" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it.

Step 2 - Click on the "Register a partner account" button.

After clicking on the "Partnerships" tab, you can click on the "Register a partner account" button located close to the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form.

The affiliate account has been created.

What is the XM Partners Rewards Program?

The XM Partners Rewards Program lets affiliates earn points from their referrals’ trading activity, hit milestones, and then redeem those points for cash rewards. It runs alongside the standard commission plan, boosting earnings without replacing regular commissions.

Are there limits on how much I can earn as an XM affiliate?

No. XM’s affiliate program offers unlimited earnings potential. There is no cap on commissions or rewards. Earnings grow based on your referrals’ trading volume and bonus point milestones.

Rebate Program

The XM rebate program is designed to reward clients for their trading activity by offering them a portion of the spread or commission paid on their trades as cash back.

Under the XM rebate program, clients can receive up to 50% cash back on their trades, depending on their trading volume.

The more a client trades, the higher the cash rebate percentage they can earn. The cash rebate is calculated daily and credited monthly to the client's account.

To participate in the XM rebate program, clients must sign up for an XM trading account and join the XM Loyalty Program.

Does XM offer rebates or loyalty rewards?

Yes, XM has a loyalty program where traders earn XM Points (XMP) that can be converted into trading bonuses or cash rebates.

How are XM rebates calculated?

XM rebates are based on trading volume. The more you trade, the more XMP you accumulate, which can be redeemed based on your loyalty level.

Compare Forex Brokers - XM vs. NAGA vs eToro

🏷️ Feature 🗓️ Established 2009 2015 2007 🌍 Headquarters Cyprus / UK Cyprus / UK Cyprus / UK 💵 Minimum Deposit $5 USD / ±R80 ZAR $250 USD / ±R4,000 ZAR $10 USD / ±R160 ZAR 🧪 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 🕌 Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 💱 Forex Trading Yes Yes Yes 🖥️ Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader, cTrader, Mac MT4, MT5, NAGA Web & Mobile Apps WebTrader, Mobile & Tablet Apps 💬 Live Chat Support Yes Yes Yes 🔄 STP Execution Yes Yes Yes ₿ Bitcoin Trading No Yes No ⚠️ Risk Warning Losses can exceed deposits Your capital is at risk 67% of retail investor accounts lose money trading CFDs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Research

XM offers a comprehensive suite of educational resources designed to help traders of all levels improve their skills.

Content is accessible in multiple languages and combines theory with real-time learning.

XM Live Education: XM Live provides a unique interactive format, featuring daily market commentary, live trade ideas, chart setups, Q&A sessions, and updates on fundamental and technical analysis. Available in multiple languages, it allows traders to observe professional strategies in real market conditions and ask questions directly.

XM Live provides a unique interactive format, featuring daily market commentary, live trade ideas, chart setups, Q&A sessions, and updates on fundamental and technical analysis. Available in multiple languages, it allows traders to observe professional strategies in real market conditions and ask questions directly. Live Education Rooms: Daily Live Education Rooms cover beginner to advanced topics, hosted by professional traders. Sessions focus on market structure, price action, strategy development, trade psychology, and live chart analysis, giving participants practical, real-time learning opportunities.

Daily Live Education Rooms cover beginner to advanced topics, hosted by professional traders. Sessions focus on market structure, price action, strategy development, trade psychology, and live chart analysis, giving participants practical, real-time learning opportunities. On-Demand Video Learning (Tradepedia): In partnership with Tradepedia, XM offers a library of free, structured videos covering beginner tutorials, advanced strategies, platform walkthroughs (MT4, MT5, WebTrader), and trading tools. Content is constantly updated and accessible 24/7.

In partnership with Tradepedia, XM offers a library of free, structured videos covering beginner tutorials, advanced strategies, platform walkthroughs (MT4, MT5, WebTrader), and trading tools. Content is constantly updated and accessible 24/7. Webinars: XM runs live webinars seven days a week, hosted by market professionals in over 20 languages. Topics range from beginner to advanced, are structured into learning series, and are available across multiple time zones.

XM runs live webinars seven days a week, hosted by market professionals in over 20 languages. Topics range from beginner to advanced, are structured into learning series, and are available across multiple time zones. Economic Calendar and Market Sentiment Tools: Interactive tools provide upcoming news events, forecasts, actual results, and links to impacted instruments. Market sentiment tools help traders gauge overall positioning for contrarian or confirmation strategies.

Interactive tools provide upcoming news events, forecasts, actual results, and links to impacted instruments. Market sentiment tools help traders gauge overall positioning for contrarian or confirmation strategies. Technical Analysis and Daily Research: XM’s analysts deliver technical outlooks, trade setups, and weekly forecasts for forex, indices, and commodities, including chart patterns, support/resistance levels, and macroeconomic insights.

XM’s analysts deliver technical outlooks, trade setups, and weekly forecasts for forex, indices, and commodities, including chart patterns, support/resistance levels, and macroeconomic insights. XM Podcast Series: Podcasts cover market recaps, trading themes, macroeconomic shifts, central bank updates, and trading psychology, allowing traders to learn on the go.

Podcasts cover market recaps, trading themes, macroeconomic shifts, central bank updates, and trading psychology, allowing traders to learn on the go. Platform Tutorials and Tool Walkthroughs: Detailed guides and videos help clients use MT4 and MT5, place and manage orders, use indicators, and install Expert Advisors (EAs).

Detailed guides and videos help clients use MT4 and MT5, place and manage orders, use indicators, and install Expert Advisors (EAs). Multilingual Support: All educational content is available in over 30 languages, ensuring global accessibility and inclusion for traders worldwide.

Topics include:

Market structure and trends.

Price action analysis.

Strategy development.

Trade psychology.

Q&A and mentoring.

🔎Resource 💬 Feedback 🎥 Educational Videos XM offers a series of educational videos, covering everything from the basics of trading to more advanced strategies. Basic videos are available to everyone, while intermediate tutorials require a real account. 🖥️ Forex Webinars XM provides Forex webinars in 19 languages, conducted seven days a week by 42 instructors, covering a range of topics suitable for all trader levels. 🌍 Live Education Traders can participate in live educational sessions from Monday to Friday, 05:00 to 15:00 GMT, where they can learn about products and services, ask questions, and enter daily competitions. 📅 Forex Seminars The platform offers Forex seminars focusing on technical analysis and intraday trading, helping traders deepen their understanding of market strategies. 🎓 Platform Tutorials XM provides detailed tutorials that guide users through the platform’s features and tools, enhancing their overall trading experience. 🌐 Language Support Webinars and educational content are available in a wide range of languages, making it accessible for global traders, including those in Africa.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA Start Trading Read Review

Risk Management

XM is a forex and CFD broker that prioritizes risk management and has various risk management tools and features in place to help traders mitigate potential risks in their trading activities.

Here are some of the risk management features that XM provides:

Negative balance protection:

XM offers negative balance protection, meaning clients' accounts cannot go below zero, ensuring that traders do not lose more than their account balance. Read more about our XM review.

Stop Loss and Take Profit orders:

Stop-loss and Take-Profit orders are important risk management tools that allow traders to limit potential losses and lock in profits. XM allows clients to place Stop-Loss and Take-Profit orders on all of their trades.

Margin Call and Stop Out levels:

XM has predefined Margin Call and Stop-out levels to help protect traders from the risk of significant losses.

If a client's account equity falls below the Margin Call level, the client will receive a notification to deposit additional funds.

If the account equity falls below the Stop-out level, some or all of the client's positions will be automatically closed to prevent further losses.

Leverage and Margin:

XM offers flexible leverage options, ranging from 1:1 to 888:1, which allow clients to choose a level of leverage that suits their trading style and risk tolerance.

XM also provides margin requirements that help ensure that clients have enough equity in their accounts to cover their open positions.

Education and Analysis:

XM provides various educational resources and market analysis tools to help traders make informed decisions and manage their risks effectively.

This includes webinars, seminars, trading guides, market news, and economic calendars.

Overall, XM's risk management tools and features are designed to help clients minimize potential losses and protect their trading capital. However, traders should also understand and practice good risk management strategies, such as diversification and proper position sizing, to mitigate potential risks further.

What educational resources are available at XM?

XM offers extensive resources, including live webinars, daily market analysis, platform tutorials, forex seminars, and trading strategies for all skill levels.

Is the research at XM updated regularly?

Yes, XM provides daily updates on market trends, news analysis, technical setups, and economic calendars, helping traders stay informed.

XM’s CSR Overview

🌍 Area / Initiative 📋 Description / Activities 🎯 Purpose / Impact 🎓 Education & Skills Development Improving access to education supporting skills training programs. Empower people through learning build futures with more opportunities. 🔬 Research & Development Innovating projects, funding research to drive progress in various fields. Advance knowledge & tech foster sustainable solutions for tomorrow. 🤝 International Aid Offering global aid helping communities in different regions on healthcare, welfare, etc. Make a global impact through local assistance reach more people. 🏥 Healthcare & Wellbeing Programs related to health, wellness, community wellbeing. Support healthy communities improve quality of life.

What XM Traders Club claims to offer

The Traders Club is a loyalty/rewards programme: as you trade with XM on a “real account,” you supposedly earn “XM Coins (XMC)” for each trade you make.

These XMC can allegedly be redeemed for things like tradable bonuses, “real money,” or other rewards.

As you trade more, you move up through five “status” levels (Bronze → Silver → Gold → Platinum → Elite). Higher status means better rewards: e.g., up to 3 × XMC per trade and access to “VIP-level” benefits.

Additional perks (for active/high-volume traders) appear to include access to: exclusive promotions, premium market analysis, advanced tools, maybe VPS services — depending on status.

XM also advertises a wide range of tradable instruments (forex pairs, indices, commodities, CFDs, etc.), which means in theory you have many markets to trade — if you choose to participate

Customer Support

Responsive customer support is an important factor when evaluating a broker. For traders who value reliable assistance, XM offers a multi-channel, multilingual support service that is available 24/7 and is designed to serve its global client base in their language.

Unlike some brokers that outsource low-cost support centres, XM invests in in-house teams trained on their platforms, policies, and global client expectations.

🏷️ Category 📋 Details 🕒 Support Hours 24/7 support aligned with global trading hours (Asian open Monday → US close Friday) 🌍 Multilingual Support Available in 30+ languages including 🇬🇧 English, 🇪🇸 Spanish, 🇵🇹 Portuguese, 🇦🇪 Arabic, 🇹🇭 Thai, 🇲🇾 Malay, 🇮🇳 Hindi, 🇻🇳 Vietnamese, 🇷🇺 Russian, 🇨🇳 Chinese & more 💬 Live Chat Instant support via website and mobile app 📧 Email Support Structured ticket system with tracking for detailed queries 📞 Phone Support Regional phone assistance (availability varies by country/language) 📚 Help Center & FAQs Self-service knowledge base covering common trading and account questions 👤 Dedicated Client Relations Manager Personal account manager assigned to assist with onboarding, verification, deposits, withdrawals, promotions, tools & education guidance 🎓 Educational Alignment Support integrated with XM’s webinars, seminars, and training programs 🌍 Local Events & Presence Hosts in-person seminars, expos & workshops (including 🇿🇦 South Africa) with live support desks ⭐ Client Feedback & Awards Highly rated for fast resolution, knowledgeable staff, and friendly communication

XM Complaints and Compliments from Traders

Feedback on XM is mixed.

A lot of traders like the platforms, educational material, quick account setup, and USD 5 starting deposit.

The complaints are more serious. Reviewers mention delayed withdrawals, extra verification checks, account restrictions, and disputes where profits were cancelled.

Trustpilot currently shows XM’s rating as unavailable because the profile breached its guidelines. That makes the headline score unreliable as a trust measure.

Public reviews are still useful for spotting repeated problems, but they are not proof on their own. A complaint should be treated as an allegation unless it has been confirmed by a regulator, court or final dispute ruling.

5 most common XM compliments

Compliment What traders commonly mention Easy account opening Registration and account creation are often described as quick and straightforward. Low starting deposit The USD 5 minimum makes it possible to test the service with a small amount. MT4 and MT5 availability Traders value access to familiar MetaTrader platforms across desktop, browser and mobile. Education and market analysis Webinars, live sessions, calculators and daily research are frequently highlighted as useful. Fast withdrawals in straightforward cases XM reports high automated approval rates, and some users describe same-day or quick payments when no extra review is required.

5 most common XM complaints

Complaint What Traders Commonly Report Profit cancellation disputes Some traders allege that profits were removed after XM identified a breach of its terms and conditions. These claims have not been independently verified. Wider spreads than expected Standard-account spreads can be higher than the headline Ultra Low pricing, particularly during volatile or low-liquidity market conditions. Offshore counterparty concerns Some South African traders may assume the FSCA-authorised company issues the trading products, while the actual counterparty is XM Global Limited in Belize.

XM Review Methodology

We based this XM review on the broker’s official South African website, regulatory disclosures, account pages, legal documents, fee information, platform pages and Help Centre.

We also checked the roles of the two companies involved in South African accounts:

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd, which provides the local intermediary service

XM Global Limited in Belize, which supplies the CFD account and acts as the trading counterparty

That distinction matters. An FSCA-authorised local company is involved, but the actual CFD account is provided by the Belize entity.

We reviewed the points South African traders are most likely to care about:

FSCA authorisation and what the local licence covers

The company named as product supplier and counterparty

Minimum deposits and account options

Spreads, commissions, swaps and inactivity fees

Account currencies and possible conversion costs

MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader and the XM App

Deposit and withdrawal methods

Published payment-processing times

Leverage, margin rules and negative balance protection

Islamic and demo accounts

Copy trading, promotions and educational material

Customer support, complaints and recurring themes in public reviews

Where XM’s South African and international pages showed different account details or wording, we relied on the South African site first. We also flagged anything that still needs to be confirmed during registration.

We did not open or fund a new live account for this update. We did not place trades or test a withdrawal, so the review does not claim first-hand trading experience.

Before depositing, check the client agreement, payment limits, and instrument specifications shown on your account. Those are the final terms that apply to you.

Sources and Fact-Checking

We last checked this XM review on 4 August 2026.

The review is based mainly on XM’s official South African website, XM’s global Help Centre, its legal documents and current public review information.

Is XM a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, with more than 15 million clients and over 15 years in the industry, XM is a well-established global broker known for its reliability, fast execution, and broad market access. It offers a strong balance of regulatory coverage and trading flexibility, making it a trustworthy and reliable broker for traders of all levels. • New traders benefit from deposit bonuses, free educational resources, user-friendly platforms, and 24/7 support. • Experienced traders get fast execution, the flexibility to trade multiple asset classes, real-time market data, and advanced tools. • Investors can access real company shares via MT5 with institutional standards and no hidden fees. For traders seeking a well-rounded, reliable broker with a trusted reputation, fast execution, stable leverage, and a range of exciting product features, XM remains a strong option to explore. Risk Warning: Trading on any financial market involves a significant level of risk to your capital.

Disclaimer

XM.com warns all potential customers that Forex and CFDs trading always carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Before deciding to trade the products offered by XM.com, potential traders are advised to carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, needs, and experience level before investing money they have. cannot afford to lose.

XM.com warns that margin trading involves the potential for profit as well as the risk of loss and that movements in the price of foreign exchange and commodities are very unpredictable.

According to research in South Africa, XM.com cannot guarantee a maximum loss that a trader may suffer.

CFDs are complex instruments with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71.61% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing money.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit at XM?

XM requires a minimum deposit of just $5 for Micro, Standard, and Ultra Low accounts. This low entry point makes it accessible for beginners to start trading with minimal financial commitment.

Which trading platforms does XM offer?

XM supports both MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) on desktop, web, and mobile platforms. These platforms offer robust tools for technical analysis, automated trading, and fast order execution.

Does XM charge any commissions?

XM does not charge commissions on Micro, Standard, or Ultra Low accounts. Spreads are the only trading costs. However, Share Accounts do carry a commission based on the stock and exchange.

Is XM regulated?

Yes, XM is a well-regulated broker with licenses from multiple authorities, including CySEC (Cyprus), ASIC (Australia), and FSC (Belize). These regulations help ensure client fund security and operational transparency.

Can I open an Islamic (swap-free) account with XM?

Yes, XM offers Islamic accounts that are swap-free, meaning no overnight interest is charged. This option is available upon request and is ideal for traders who follow Shariah principles.

What is the difference between Micro and Standard accounts?

The main difference lies in the lot size. Micro accounts use 1,000-unit lots, while Standard accounts use 100,000-unit lots. Both accounts offer similar features, like leverage, spreads, and commission-free trading.

Does XM offer a demo account?

Yes, XM provides a free demo account with virtual funds. It allows new traders to practice in real market conditions without risking real money, helping them get familiar with the platform.

What leverage does XM offer?

XM offers flexible leverage up to 1:1000 depending on account type, instrument, and regulatory region. Leverage can be adjusted from the client dashboard based on your risk management preference.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds with XM?

XM supports various payment methods, including bank wire, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller. Deposits are processed instantly, and withdrawals are usually completed within 24 hours.

Are there any withdrawal fees at XM?

XM does not charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals. However, third-party charges may apply depending on your payment provider or method, especially for international bank transfers.

What instruments can I trade with XM?

With XM, you can trade forex, commodities, indices, stocks, metals, and energies. The broker offers a wide selection of assets across different markets with competitive spreads and fast execution.

Does XM offer educational resources?

Yes, XM provides a rich range of educational content, including live webinars, video tutorials, trading signals, and market analysis, making it ideal for both beginners and experienced traders.

How fast is trade execution on XM platforms?

XM offers ultra-fast trade execution with no re-quotes. Most orders are executed in under one second, ensuring minimal slippage and improved accuracy during volatile market conditions.

Is there support for mobile trading?

Yes, XM’s MT4 and MT5 apps are available for both iOS and Android. These mobile platforms offer full trading functionality, charting, and order management on the go.

How do I verify my XM account?

To verify your XM account, submit a valid government-issued ID and proof of residence, such as a utility bill or bank statement. Verification is usually completed within 24 hours.