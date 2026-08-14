South Africa has produced plenty of well-known forex traders, educators and trading personalities. What we don’t have is a credible, independently audited ranking showing who is actually the country’s richest or most profitable retail forex trader.

That’s an important distinction.

Search online and you’ll see some huge numbers attached to these names. Net-worth estimates in the millions. Stories about small trading accounts becoming fortunes. Supercars, luxury homes and claims of financial freedom before 25.

The problem is verification.

Very few of those claims are backed by audited broker statements, independently verified long-term trading records or financial accounts showing how much of someone’s wealth actually came from forex trading.

So for our 2026 update, SA Shares uses a stricter standard.

The six people below are established names in South Africa’s forex trading or financial-education industry, with enough independent public information to confirm that they have a real presence in the space.

Their inclusion does not mean SA Shares has verified their net worth, trading profits or personal income.

What Does “Successful Forex Trader” Actually Mean?

A successful forex trader should really be judged on consistent results, sensible risk management and performance over time.

Not by Instagram followers. Not by a Lamborghini. And definitely not by a screenshot of one winning trade.

With a professional fund manager, investors may have access to audited accounts, monthly returns, drawdown figures and assets under management. That gives you something concrete to analyse.

Most retail forex personalities don’t publish anything close to that level of detail.

So we use a different test on this page.

We look at whether the person has a genuine track record in financial markets, whether reputable independent sources have covered them, whether their businesses and public roles can be verified, and whether there are regulatory or legal issues readers should know about.

That still doesn’t prove someone is a profitable trader.

But it gives us something far more useful than trying to calculate a person’s net worth from the cars, watches and houses on their social media feed.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is trading forex legal in South Africa?

Yes, trading forex is legal in South Africa and is among the largest trading markets in the country. Many South Africans are involved in foreign exchange trading every day, both locally and internationally. What's critical is that the broker is properly regulated, particularly by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority—otherwise known as the FSCA.

10 Best Forex Traders in South Africa

📚 Trader Name 🤝 Why They’re Notable 🔍 Reality Check 1. Ref Wayne (Refiloe Nkele) Founder of African Forex Institute; creator of the Armageddon Trading System; one of South Africa’s best-known forex educators Highly influential in forex education, but no independently audited long-term trading record is publicly available 2. George Van Der Riet Veteran forex trader; co-founder of Global Forex Institute; known for mentoring and trader education Strong industry and education profile, although his personal trading performance has not been independently verified publicly 3. Louis Tshakoane Founder of Undercover Millionaire’s Currency; entrepreneur and financial literacy advocate Best known for education, entrepreneurship and personal branding rather than independently verified forex trading results 4. Nelisiwe Masango Founder of Bear Run Investments; respected financial educator and prominent woman in South Africa’s trading space Well-established finance and education profile, but no publicly available audited forex performance record 5. Kgopotso Mmutlane (DJ Coach) CEO of Forex Broker Killer; forex educator, author and entrepreneur with a large South African following Widely recognised in the forex community, although much of his reported trading success remains self-reported rather than independently verified 6. Sandile Shezi Co-founder of Global Forex Institute; one of South Africa’s most recognisable young forex personalities High-profile trader and educator, but his personal trading results are not independently audited or publicly verified

10 Best Forex Traders in South Africa (2026)

Ref Wayne George Van Der Riet Louis Tshakoane Nelisiwe Masango Kgopotso Mmutlane Sandile Shezi Shaun Benjamin Jabulani Ngcobo Sibusiso Ngwenya Paballo Nkwe & Mpho Nkwe

1. Ref Wayne Ref Wayne, who uses his actual name Refiloe Nkele, established himself as a successful South African forex trader and entrepreneur from Meadowlands Soweto.

He left high school in 2011 because he wanted to start trading, which offered fewer work prospects.

His first success in making a million dollars happened when he was 19 years old, and he achieved multi-millionaire status at 22 through his currency and cryptocurrency trading activities.

The African Forex Institute operates as his training facility for aspiring traders, while The Art of Trading teaches technical forex methods to his followers.

Success Evidence:

Experienced analysts link Wayne's money to forex trading and Pip Coin, but estimate that his wealth exceeds one million dollars (however, the authorities did not officially verify most of the amount reports).

The African Forex Institute, established by Wayne, teaches many traders, while his book transactions generate wealth for him.

Trading records from his companies remain inaccessible to the public, and his business achievements mainly depend on media appearances, social media presence, and marketing himself.

His public visibility through social media features luxuries such as luxury cars alongside exclusive properties.

📌Attribute 📍Details 🧑‍💼Name Ref Wayne 💰Profession Forex Trader & Entrepreneur 🇿🇦Nationality South African 📈Notable Achievements Founder of Ref Wayne Forex Academy 📱Social Media Active on Instagram and YouTube 🎓Education Self-taught in Forex Trading 💹Focus Areas Forex Trading, Mentorship 🎤Public Speaking Motivational Speaker 🌟Philosophy Sharing knowledge to uplift others

2. George Van Der Riet George Van Der Riet is a prominent South African Forex trader and mentor known for his expertise and successful trading career.

George has built substantial experience and knowledge about forex in finance and trading, which he shares through various educational platforms.

He co-founded the Global Forex Institute to educate and empower aspiring traders with tools for success in Forex.

Many traders have honed their skills under George’s mentorship and achieved financial independence.

Success Evidence:

The trader stands as a millionaire from trading markets, yet lacks specific reporting data about his financial performance.

Through his mentoring program, students have obtained financial freedom while working with the regulated brokerage TD Markets (FSP 48849).

📌Attribute 📍Details 🧑‍💼Name George Van Der Riet 💰Profession Forex Trader & Entrepreneur 🇿🇦Nationality South African 📈Notable Achievements Co-founder of The Forex Trader Academy 📱Social Media Active on platforms like Instagram 🎓Education Background in Financial Markets 💹Focus Areas Forex Trading, Financial Education 🎤Public Speaking Educator and Speaker 🌟Philosophy Empowering individuals through trading knowledge

3. Louis Jr. Tshakoane Louis Tshakoane is a young millionaire based in South Africa and the founder and president of Undercover Millionaire’s Currency .

Louis Tshakoane’s goal was to create a network base for business people to communicate ideas and strategies, giving back to the community.

World-renowned Prophetic Forex Trader Louis Jr Tshakoane has officially crossed R2+ million in revenue and sales from his latest book, Forex Millionaire in 365 Days by God's Grace.

The book has sold well thanks to his massive loyal African following gathered over the past five years, and 2000+ pre-ordered copies have been sold online.

Success Evidence:

His book "Forex Millionaire in 365 Days by God’s Grace" has crossed R2+ million in revenue, with over 2000 pre-ordered copies sold.

He has over 1 million social media followers and runs a free forex signals Telegram channel with over 5000 subscribers, indicating significant influence and wealth from education.

📌Attribute 📍Details 🧑‍💼Name Louis Jr. Tshakoane 💰Profession Forex Trader & Entrepreneur 🇿🇦Nationality South African 📈Notable Achievements Founder of Louis Jr. Trading Academy 📱Social Media Active on platforms like Instagram 🎓Education Background in Business and Finance 💹Focus Areas Forex Trading, Financial Education 🎤Public Speaking Motivational Speaker 🌟Philosophy Empowering youth through trading skills

4. Nelisiwe Masango The city of Johannesburg, South Africa, hosts a widely acclaimed female forex trader and entrepreneur, Nelisiwe Masango.

During her high school years, she discovered her fascination for financial matters while still hoping to become a neurosurgeon.

She discontinued her Entrepreneurial Management studies at university after a short period of enrollment to fully concentrate on forex trading.

Masango launched Bear Run Investments in 2013 to help individuals trade forex and train them, but she later created Ubuntu Invest as CEO of the company, which she established in 2017.

Success Evidence:

Forbes put Masango on their list of the wealthiest South Africans, according to a published report, although they fail to provide a specific source.

The trading operations under Masango’s banner generate vast earnings through training many trading professionals, including Bear Run Investments.

Information about her net worth remains undisclosed to the public, along with data about her trading activities, since she earns money from both educational courses and speaking appearances.

Her financial education programs at universities contribute to establishing her status as an educational expert in the field.

📌Attribute 📍Details 🧑‍💼Name Nelisiwe Masango 💰Profession Forex Trader & Entrepreneur 🇿🇦Nationality South African 📈Notable Achievements Founder of Nelisiwe Masango Academy 📱Social Media Active on Instagram and Facebook 🎓Education Background in Finance and Economics 💹Focus Areas Forex Trading, Financial Literacy 🎤Public Speaking Speaker and Mentor 🌟Philosophy Inspiring others to achieve financial independence

5. Kgopotso Mmutlane

Kgopotso Mmutlane, also popularly known as “DJ Coach Tsekeleke,” is one of the youngest millionaires in South Africa.

He hails from Motodi village, situated near Burgersfort Town in Limpopo Province. One of his several titles is Chief Executive Officer and founder of Forex Broker Killer Institution, which specializes in Forex trading.

In addition to being a serial entrepreneur, he is also a philanthropist and an author, and, therefore, describes himself as such.

Success Evidence:

DJ Coach reports his wealth through self-made assessments from his trading activities and teaching others.

Because of his role as CEO, the forex market acknowledges his achievements, yet it lacks disclosed quantitative data about his performance.

📌Attribute 📍Details 🧑‍💼Name Kgopotso Mmutlane 💰Profession Forex Trader & Entrepreneur 🇿🇦Nationality South African 📈Notable Achievements Founder of Kgopotso Trading Academy 📱Social Media Active on platforms like Instagram 🎓Education Background in Business Management 💹Focus Areas Forex Trading, Financial Education 🎤Public Speaking Motivational Speaker 🌟Philosophy Empowering individuals through financial knowledge

6. Sandile Shezi

Sandile Shezi is one of the most widely recognised forex trading personalities in South Africa, known for rising to prominence at a young age and for his role as a co-founder of the Global Forex Institute.

He gained public attention through a highly publicised success narrative that positioned him as a youth trading entrepreneur and mentor, leading to a strong following across social media and educational platforms.

Over time, his career has been more closely associated with forex education, motivation, and brand building than with publicly verified trading performance, as no independently audited trading records have been released.

Success Evidence: Sandile Shezi is a well-known South African forex educator and public trading personality who has received significant media attention for his early wealth narrative and business ventures

However, there is no publicly verifiable evidence of audited trading returns or confirmed multi-million-rand profits from his own forex accounts.

📌Attribute 📍Details 🧑‍💼Name Sandile Shezi 💰Profession Forex educator, entrepreneur, public speaker 🇿🇦Nationality South African 📈Notable Achievements Co-founder of the Global Forex Institute; widely known for popularising retail forex trading among South African youth 📱Social Media Active presence on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, where he shares motivational and trading-related content 🎓Education No formal tertiary qualification publicly documented; background primarily associated with self-taught trading and entrepreneurship 💹Focus Areas Forex trading education, motivation, entrepreneurship, youth financial awareness 🎤Public Speaking Regular speaker at seminars, workshops, and motivational events across South Africa 🌟Philosophy Promotes self-belief, financial independence, and entrepreneurship, with an emphasis on mindset and personal development over traditional employment

7. Shaun Benjamin

Shaun Benjamin is a South African forex trader, entrepreneur, and trading educator from Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal.

He became known in the local forex industry after reportedly making his first million at a young age through forex trading.

Benjamin is the founder of Benjamin Forex Academy, where he trains and mentors people who want to learn forex trading.

His public profile grew through trading education, business ventures, and media coverage around his early success as a young South African trader.

Success Evidence:

Shaun Benjamin is publicly linked to Benjamin Forex Academy and Benjamin Investment Group.

Several media profiles describe him as one of South Africa’s better-known young forex traders and educators.

His success is mainly supported by his public trading education business, media appearances, and his personal brand in the forex space.

Exact trading records and verified net worth figures are not publicly available, so most wealth claims should be treated as estimates.

8. Jabulani Ngcobo

Jabulani Ngcobo, also known as Cashflow Ngcobo, is a South African forex trader, entrepreneur, and author.

He became popular through his forex trading lifestyle, business content, and public image as one of South Africa’s most visible trading personalities.

Ngcobo is associated with Cashflow-related brands and has used his platform to share financial and trading lessons.

He is also known for the book Cashflow Naked, which speaks about his business journey and success story.

Success Evidence:

Jabulani Ngcobo has built a strong public profile in South Africa’s forex and entrepreneurship space.

His book Cashflow Naked adds to his credibility as a public business figure and forex personality.

He has been featured on several forex trader lists and is often mentioned among the country’s most recognizable trading figures.

Public claims about his wealth vary widely, and verified trading statements are not openly available.

9. Sibusiso Ngwenya

Sibusiso Ngwenya is a South African trader and entrepreneur linked to forex education and investment-focused business activity.

He is often mentioned in local forex circles for his role in helping newer traders understand the market.

His work focuses strongly on trader development, financial education, and building interest in forex trading among South Africans.

Ngwenya’s name appears on several South African forex trader lists, especially where trading mentorship and public influence are considered.

Success Evidence:

Sibusiso Ngwenya has gained recognition through forex education and investment-related activity.

His public success is mostly connected to trader training, mentorship, and his visibility in the South African trading community.

He is not as widely documented as some of the larger forex personalities, so public information about his trading results remains limited.

Verified net worth figures and independently audited trading records are not publicly available.

10. Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester

Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester are South African forex traders and entrepreneurs known for co-founding iSelect Wealth.

The duo became recognized for entering a male-dominated trading industry and building a brand around forex education and empowerment.

They train individuals, businesses, and start-ups on trading and financial market participation.

Their work has made them two of the most visible female forex traders in South Africa.

Success Evidence:

Paballo Nkwe and Danielle Lester have been profiled for their role in forex education and women-focused financial empowerment.

Their company, iSelect Wealth, is linked to trading education, wealth-building guidance, and financial market training.

They are often included in lists of successful female forex traders in South Africa.

As with many public forex figures, exact net worth estimates and trading performance records are not independently verified.

Challenges faced by South African traders Here's the table summarizing the challenges faced by South African traders: 📋Category 📝Description 📉Challenges Faced by South African Traders Market Volatility: High market fluctuations can lead to significant losses. Access to Resources: Limited access to advanced trading tools and educational resources. Connectivity Issues: Internet connectivity problems can disrupt trading activities. Currency Fluctuations: Exchange rate volatility can affect trading profits. Economic Instability: Political and economic uncertainties in South Africa impact market stability. 📈Regulatory Environment FSCA (Financial Sector Conduct Authority): Regulates financial markets in South Africa to ensure fair trading practices. Compliance Requirements: Brokers must adhere to strict regulatory standards. Consumer Protection: Emphasis on protecting traders from fraudulent activities and ensuring transparent operations. 📍Risk Warnings High Risk: Forex trading involves significant risk of loss, and traders may lose more than their initial investment. Market Uncertainty: Unpredictable market movements can lead to rapid losses. Leverage Risks: High leverage can magnify both gains and losses. 📌Psychological Aspects Emotional Control: Managing emotions such as fear and greed is crucial for successful trading. Discipline: Maintaining a disciplined approach to trading strategies and risk management. Stress Management: High-pressure situations require effective stress management techniques. Patience: Patience is essential for waiting for the right trading opportunities and avoiding impulsive decisions. Forex trading strategies Here's the table summarizing the challenges faced by South African traders: There are many different forex trading strategies, but some of the most popular include: Trend trading: This strategy involves buying currencies in a strong uptrend and selling currencies in a strong downtrend.

This strategy involves buying currencies in a strong uptrend and selling currencies in a strong downtrend. Range trading: This strategy involves buying and selling currencies within a certain price range.

This strategy involves buying and selling currencies within a certain price range. Carry trade: This strategy involves borrowing a low-yielding currency and investing it in a high-yielding currency. Technical analysis Technical analysis is a method of forecasting price movements based on chart patterns. Some of the most common technical indicators include: Moving averages: These are lines that show the average price of a currency over a certain period.

The relative strength index (RSI) measures whether a currency is overbought or oversold.

Bollinger Bands: These are bands that show the volatility of a currency. Risk management Risk management is essential for forex trading, as it can help protect your capital from losses. Some of the most important risk management techniques include: Using stop-loss orders: These are orders that automatically sell a currency if it reaches a certain price.

Setting position sizes: This is the amount of money you risk on each trade.

Diversifying your portfolio means investing in various currencies to reduce your risk. Psychology of trading The psychology of trading is important for managing emotions and avoiding costly mistakes. Some of the most important psychological aspects of trading include: Discipline: Sticking to your trading plan and not letting your emotions get the better of you is important.

Patience: It takes time to become a successful forex trader. Don't expect to get rich quickly.

Greed: Greed can lead to overtrading and making poor decisions. Successful Forex Traders 🧑‍💼 Name 💰 Estimated Net Worth ⚖️ Legal/Ethical Status 📈 Notable Claims & Status 🧙‍♂️ Ref Wayne (Refiloe Nkele) ~R500 million No known legal issues Claimed creator of Pipcoin claims disputed widely followed 💼 George Van Der Riet ~R100 million No major issues reported Co-founder of Global Forex Institute with Sandile Shezi 🧠 Louis Tshakoane ~R50 million Arrested (2023) for fraud Known for leadership programs currently under legal investigation 💹 Nelisiwe Masango ~R20–R30 million No major issues reported Recognized for women empowerment in trading & investment 🎧 Kgopotso Mmutlane (DJ Coach) ~R40 million No known legal issues Founder of Forex Broker Killer very active on social media Who is the most successful Forex trader in South Africa? There are some really great forex traders in South Africa who have shown tremendous skill and discipline. Many of them are celebrated as kings in the volatile forex market. Characteristics of Successful South African Forex Traders: Patience and Discipline: To them, trading is the marathon, not the sprint.

Strong Risk Management: Minimizing losses is as important as maximizing gains.

Continuous Learning: They have kept their eyes on the general trends in global markets and continually upgraded their strategies. Key Strategies for Forex Trading Success Combining technical skills, emotional discipline, and a proper trading plan is what differentiates a successful forex trader from a failure. Here are the key strategies adopted by the successful traders of South Africa: 1. Master the Basics Understand the fundamentals of forex trading before investing, like currency pairs, market trends, and technical indicators. 2. Devise a Trading Plan A well-structured trading plan is one that clearly denotes entry and exit points. Predefined risk/reward ratios. A commitment to adhering to the plan regardless of emotions. 3. Forefront Risk Management Never risk more than 1-2% of your trading capital on one trade. Enter a stop-loss to limit potential losses. 4. Utilize Robust Trading Platforms Choose a well-regarded and regulated broker offering user-friendly platforms, tight spreads, and good support. 5. Continuous Learning Forex trading is a constantly changing field. Learn continuously through reading books, attending webinars, or following market updates. SA Shares Methodology We didn’t rank the traders on this page by estimated net worth. Those numbers are often impossible to verify. Instead, we looked for evidence we could actually check, including: A real public history in forex trading or financial markets.

A business, trading or education role that can be independently confirmed.

Coverage from sources outside the trader’s own website and social-media accounts.

Regulatory or legal issues that readers should know about.

Independent evidence behind major claims about trading success or business achievements.

Verified trading results, where those results are publicly available. If we couldn’t find audited or independently verified trading performance, we say that clearly. Being included on this page does not mean SA Shares endorses the trader, their academy, mentoring programme, signal service or any investment product they promote. Last reviewed: 14 August 2026. Conclusion Overall, the Best Forex Traders in South Africa is a great example of the popularity of Forex trading. The country represents one of the best places for traders to start and have a successful trading career. You might also like: Forex Trading in South Africa: Beginners Guide

Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Best FSCA-Regulated Forex Brokers

Is Forex Trading Legal in South Africa?

Forex Trading Tax in South Africa

Best Forex Trading Strategies Frequently Asked Questions Who are the most successful forex traders in South Africa? South Africa's most successful forex traders include individuals known for consistent profitability, disciplined risk management, and strong personal branding. Many combine active trading with education, mentorship, and online communities to diversify income streams. How did successful South African forex traders start trading? Most successful South African forex traders began with self-education, demo accounts, and small capital. They gradually transitioned to live trading, focusing on risk control, journaling trades, and refining strategies before scaling positions over time. What strategies do top forex traders in South Africa use? Top South African forex traders commonly use price action, trend-following, and support-resistance strategies. Many combine technical analysis with strict risk management, avoiding overtrading and focusing on high-probability setups rather than constant market participation. How much do successful forex traders in South Africa earn? Earnings vary widely. Some successful South African forex traders earn modest but consistent monthly returns, while others generate substantial income through trading, education, signals, and partnerships. Profitability depends on capital size, skill level, and market discipline. Are South African forex traders regulated? Forex trading itself is legal in South Africa, but traders operate through brokers regulated by the FSCA or reputable international regulators. Successful traders prioritize regulated brokers, transparent conditions, and strong compliance to protect capital and credibility. Can beginners become successful forex traders in South Africa? Yes, beginners can become successful forex traders in South Africa with proper education, patience, and realistic expectations. Most successful traders emphasize long-term learning, emotional control, and consistent execution over quick profits or high-risk speculation. Do successful South African forex traders use mentorship? Many successful South African forex traders credit mentorship, trading communities, or structured courses for accelerating their learning. Mentorship helps avoid common mistakes, improve discipline, and develop proven systems faster than trading in isolation. What role does risk management play in forex success? Risk management is central to success. Top South African forex traders typically risk only a small percentage per trade, use stop-loss orders, and focus on capital preservation, ensuring long-term survival through both winning and losing market phases. Are social media forex traders in South Africa trustworthy? Not all social media traders are credible. Successful South African forex traders usually show transparency, realistic results, and educational value. Traders should verify track records, avoid guaranteed-profit claims, and prioritize skill development over lifestyle marketing. What lessons can be learned from successful forex traders in South Africa? Key lessons include patience, consistency, emotional discipline, and continuous learning. Successful South African forex traders treat trading as a business, focus on probabilities, and understand that long-term success outweighs short-term wins or losses. Who Is the Richest Forex Trader in South Africa? There’s no solid public evidence showing who South Africa’s richest forex trader actually is. You’ll see different names at the top of different websites, mostly because those rankings are built on estimated net worth, self-reported success and biographies copied from one site to another. Very few come with audited accounts or verified trading records. So when someone is described as “South Africa’s richest forex trader,” treat that as a media or marketing claim unless there’s real financial evidence behind it. Who Is the Most Successful Forex Trader in South Africa? There’s no independently verified number-one retail forex trader in South Africa either. To rank traders properly, you’d need the same type of data for everyone being compared. That means several years of verified returns, maximum drawdown, the amount of capital traded or managed, and how much risk was taken to produce those returns. You’d also need to separate money made from actual trading from money earned through courses, signals, affiliate deals, broker partnerships and other businesses. Without that information, calling one person the “most successful” forex trader is mostly guesswork.