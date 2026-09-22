Is Forex Trading Legal in South Africa? To some of South Africa’s Forex Experts, I am asking them to weigh in. Let's review each aspect and go through the guide to learn more.

In this in-depth write-up, you will learn: Forex Trading Legal Status.

FSCA’s Regulatory Role

Verify FSCA Broker License & Benefits of FSCA Regulation.

Risks of Unregulated Brokers & FSCA Leverage Restrictions.

Forex Bonus Regulations & Client Fund Protection Rules.

Trader Tax Obligations & Reporting Illegal Brokers.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is Forex Trading Legal in South Africa? - a Definition

Yes, forex trading is legal in South Africa and is regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The FSCA ensures that brokers operate transparently, protect traders, and follow strict financial standards. South Africans can legally trade forex through both local and international brokers; however, it’s strongly recommended to choose one that is FSCA-licensed for added safety. While forex offers profit opportunities, it also carries high risks, making regulation and proper risk management essential for traders.

Is Forex Trading Legal in South Africa? An Overview

1. Is Forex Trading Legal in South Africa?

Forex trading is legal in South Africa and regulated by the FSCA, which ensures fair broker practices and trader protection. While both local and international brokers can be used, FSCA-licensed brokers offer greater security.

Forex carries high risks, making regulation and proper risk management essential.

Things to look out for:

1. Legality & Regulation

All forex brokers in South Africa must hold an FSCA license and meet strict financial standards, ensuring transparent pricing and proper client fund management. Without regulation, traders face increased risks of fraud, manipulation, and unethical practices.

2. How to Check if a Broker is Legal in SA?

Traders should verify a broker’s FSCA license, check it on the official FSCA website, and confirm local South African representation. These steps help avoid scams and unregulated or risky trading platforms.

3. FSCA License Number

A legitimate broker must have a valid FSCA license, usually shown on their website. This unique number proves they are legally authorized in South Africa. Absence of a license is a major warning sign.

4. Search on the FSCA Website

Traders can verify a broker’s license via the FSCA’s online database. Using the “Search Financial Institutions” tool, enter the broker’s name or license number to confirm legitimacy and avoid fraud.

5. South African Office / Representation

FSCA-regulated brokers usually have a local office or contact number in South Africa, ensuring accountability under local law. Brokers listing only offshore addresses should be approached with caution..

6. Client Fund Protection

FSCA-regulated brokers must keep client funds in segregated accounts, preventing mixing with operational funds and protecting traders’ deposits from misuse in case of financial difficulties.

7. Leverage & Risk Warnings

FSCA-regulated brokers provide clear risk warnings and offer moderate leverage, protecting traders from excessive risk, unlike offshore brokers that advertise extreme leverage, which can quickly lead to significant losses.

8. Reputation & Reviews

Traders should also consider a broker’s reputation. Reviews, forums, and client feedback reveal how brokers operate. Frequent complaints about withdrawals or unfair practices can signal risks, even if the broker holds a valid FSCA license.

Is forex trading legal in South Africa, and how is it regulated?

Yes, forex trading is fully legal in South Africa. The FSCA regulates brokers, ensuring fair practices, client fund protection, transparent pricing, and accountability, making trading safer while minimizing risks of fraud or manipulation.

How can traders verify if a broker is legal and safe in South Africa?

Traders should check the broker’s FSCA license number, verify it on the FSCA website, confirm local representation, review risk warnings, and examine reputation and client feedback to avoid unregulated or fraudulent platforms.

2. The Role of the FSCA in Forex Regulation

The FSCA is South Africa’s main financial regulator, overseeing forex trading to ensure brokers act transparently, treat clients fairly, and follow strict standards.

Licensing, monitoring, and risk rules protect traders from fraud, giving them confidence and legal safeguards.

An Overview

📌 FSCA Function Explanation Licensing Brokers Only brokers that meet capital, compliance, and reporting requirements are legally allowed to operate in South Africa. Monitoring Compliance The FSCA regularly audits brokers to ensure they follow regulations, such as keeping client funds segregated. Consumer Protection Traders experiencing issues, like unfair trading practices, can lodge complaints with the FSCA for investigation and resolution. Leverage Restrictions The FSCA limits excessive leverage to protect traders from high-risk positions that could result in large losses.

1. How the FSCA protects traders and enforces compliance.

The FSCA safeguards traders by enforcing licensing, segregated client accounts, transparent operations, and clear risk warnings. Regular audits detect misconduct, and legal recourse is available, ensuring investments are protected under South African law.

What is the role of the FSCA in forex trading in South Africa?

The FSCA regulates forex brokers, ensuring transparency, fair client treatment, and compliance with financial standards. It monitors activities, enforces licensing, and sets rules to protect traders from fraud, scams, and unethical practices.

How does the FSCA protect traders and enforce compliance?

The FSCA requires licensed brokers, segregated client accounts, clear risk warnings, and transparent operations. Regular audits and compliance checks detect misconduct, while legal recourse allows traders to resolve disputes under South African law.

3. How to Verify if a Broker is FSCA-Licensed

Traders should verify a broker’s FSCA license before opening an account. Check the license number on the broker’s website and cross-reference it on the FSCA database.

A local South African office or contact adds legitimacy and reduces risk.

Step-by-Step Guide:

1. Visit the FSCA Website

Go to the official FSCA site: https://www.fsca.co.za

2. Navigate to the “Search Financial Institutions” Tool

Look for the section that allows you to search for licensed financial service providers.

3. Enter Broker Details

Type in the broker’s name or FSCA license number exactly as provided on their website.

4. Check the License Status

Verify that the broker appears in the search results and confirm the license is active and valid.

5. Confirm Additional Details

Look for the broker’s registration type, contact info, and any warnings or restrictions listed to ensure full compliance.

Examples:

🔍 Broker 🏢 FSCA License Displayed? ✅ Verification on FSCA Website ⚠️ Local SA Presence 📌 Legitimacy Broker A Yes, License No. 46614 Confirmed valid on FSCA database Has Johannesburg office & local support Fully compliant Broker B No license displayed N/A Only overseas office, no local contact Not FSCA-regulated Broker C Yes, License number shown Confirmed valid on FSCA database Provides local office and support line Fully compliant

How can traders verify if a broker is FSCA-licensed in South Africa?

Traders should check the broker’s FSCA license number on their website and cross-verify it on the FSCA’s official “Search Financial Institutions” database. Confirming local representation further ensures legitimacy and regulatory compliance.

What steps should I follow to confirm a broker’s FSCA license?

Visit the FSCA website, use the “Search Financial Institutions” tool, enter the broker’s name or license number, check license status, and confirm contact details or warnings to ensure the broker is fully compliant.

4. Why Traders Should Only Use FSCA-Regulated Brokers

South African traders should use only FSCA-regulated brokers for legal protection, transparency, and accountability.

These brokers maintain segregated client funds, provide clear risk warnings, report to the FSCA, and offer legal recourse in disputes.

1. Safety of Funds

FSCA-regulated brokers must keep client funds in segregated accounts, separate from business funds. This protects deposits during financial difficulties, giving traders confidence that their capital is secure and reducing the risks of mismanagement or fraud.

2. Transparency

FSCA-regulated brokers must operate transparently, showing clear pricing, fees, spreads, leverage limits, and risk warnings. This ensures traders can make informed decisions, avoid hidden charges, and trust the broker’s ethical and compliant practices.

3. Legal Recourse in Disputes

Trading with an FSCA-regulated broker allows traders to seek legal recourse for disputes, unfair practices, or withdrawal issues. The FSCA investigates complaints and enforces corrective actions, providing protection unavailable with unregulated or offshore brokers

An Overview

Benefit Example 💰 Safety of Funds A trader’s $5,000 deposit remains safe even if the broker faces financial problems. 🔍 Transparency A broker lists all trading fees and shows risk warnings like “Forex trading involves risk of loss” upfront. ⚖️ Legal Recourse If withdrawals are delayed or unfair trades occur, the FSCA can investigate and enforce corrective measures.

Why should South African traders only use FSCA-regulated brokers?

FSCA-regulated brokers provide legal protection, transparency, and accountability. They maintain segregated client funds, disclose fees and risks, and ensure regulatory compliance, reducing fraud and withdrawal issues while safeguarding traders’ investments under South African law.

What are the main benefits of trading with an FSCA-regulated broker?

Key benefits include the safety of funds in segregated accounts, full transparency of pricing and risk, and legal recourse through the FSCA in disputes, giving traders confidence, protection, and ethical trading standards.

5. Risks of Trading with Offshore or Unregulated Brokers

Trading with offshore or unregulated brokers is highly risky.

Without FSCA oversight, traders face scams, misleading marketing, platform manipulation, withdrawal problems, and no fund protection or legal recourse, leaving them fully exposed to financial loss.

1. Common Scams

Offshore or unregulated brokers often promise guaranteed profits, use misleading marketing, or manipulate trading platforms to create losses. These scams can lure traders into depositing large sums under false pretenses.

2. Withdrawal Issues

Traders may face delays, hidden fees, or outright denial when attempting to withdraw funds. Deposited money can become inaccessible, and there is no regulatory body to enforce timely or fair withdrawals.

3. Lack of Protection

Unregulated brokers do not provide segregated accounts for client funds or clear risk warnings. In case of broker insolvency, misconduct, or disputes, traders have no legal recourse, leaving them fully exposed to financial loss.

An Overview

Risk Example 🛡️ Common Scams A broker advertises “100% risk-free profit,” but trades are manipulated to drain the client’s account. 💸 Withdrawal Issues A trader deposits $2,000 but cannot withdraw it due to unverifiable account issues. ⚠️ Lack of Protection If the broker goes bankrupt, the trader has no way to recover deposited funds.

What are the risks of trading with offshore or unregulated brokers?

Unregulated brokers operate without FSCA oversight, exposing traders to scams, misleading promotions, manipulated platforms, withdrawal delays or denial, no fund protection, and zero legal recourse, significantly increasing the risk of financial loss.

What common problems do traders face with unregulated brokers?

Traders encounter common scams, including guaranteed-profit claims, platform manipulation, and misleading advertising. They also face withdrawal issues and a lack of fund protection, leaving them fully exposed without recourse if the broker becomes insolvent or unethical.

6. FSCA Rules on Forex Leverage in South Africa

In South Africa, the FSCA enforces strict leverage limits to protect traders from excessive risk.

Unlike offshore brokers offering extremely high leverage, FSCA-regulated brokers provide moderate leverage, helping traders manage risk and avoid catastrophic losses.

FSCA Rules on Forex Leverage in South Africa

1. Moderate Leverage Limits

The FSCA restricts leverage to lower levels than offshore brokers. Typically, forex majors are capped at around 1:30 – 1:100, depending on the broker and account type.

2. Instrument-Based Restrictions

Leverage can vary depending on the financial instrument. For example, forex pairs may allow higher leverage (e.g., 1:100), while commodities, indices, or CFDs may have stricter limits (1:10 – 1:50).

3. Risk Warnings Required

Brokers must clearly state the risks of leverage on their platforms and websites. Phrases like “Forex trading involves high risk; losses may exceed deposits” are mandatory.

4. No Extreme Leverage (like Offshore)

Unlike offshore brokers that advertise 1:500 – 1:2000 leverage, FSCA rules forbid such extreme exposure due to the high risk of account wipeouts.

5. Client Protection First

All leverage limits are designed to protect traders from reckless risk-taking, ensure transparency, and reduce the chance of catastrophic losses.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Prevents excessively large positions and account wipeouts Lower short-term profit potential Protects client funds from sudden market swings Fewer aggressive trading options for high-risk strategies Ensures trading adheres to South African laws Traders may need time to adjust strategies Traders operate within a safe, monitored framework Moderate leverage may feel restrictive for some

What leverage limits do FSCA-regulated brokers enforce in South Africa?

FSCA-regulated brokers offer moderate leverage, typically 1:30–1:100 for forex majors. Limits vary by instrument, with lower caps for commodities or CFDs. These rules prevent excessive risk and protect traders from losing capital rapidly.

How does the FSCA regulation on leverage protect traders?

By restricting extreme leverage, enforcing clear risk warnings, and varying limits by instrument, the FSCA ensures traders cannot take overly risky positions, reducing potential losses while allowing strategic, responsible trading under regulated conditions.

7. Regulations on Forex Bonuses & Promotions

The FSCA monitors forex bonuses to protect South African traders from misleading promotions.

Brokers cannot promise guaranteed profits or offer excessive incentives.

All promotions must be transparent, clearly stating terms, conditions, and associated trading risks.

Top FSCA Regulations on Forex Bonuses & Promotions

1. Transparency in Advertising

Brokers must clearly disclose all terms and conditions of bonuses, including trading requirements, withdrawal rules, and expiry dates.

2. No Misleading Profit Claims

Brokers cannot promise guaranteed profits or risk-free trading as part of promotions.

3. Risk Warnings Must Be Visible

Any promotional material must include risk disclaimers reminding traders that losses are possible.

4. Fair Bonus Terms

Bonuses must have reasonable trading volume or withdrawal requirements; excessive conditions that trap traders are prohibited.

5. Limit on No-Deposit Bonuses

While no-deposit or welcome bonuses are allowed, they must not encourage excessive risk-taking and should be fully compliant with FSCA standards.

6. No Incentives for Unsafe Trading

Brokers cannot provide promotions that encourage taking extremely high leverage or high-risk positions.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Brokers must clearly disclose terms, expiry, and withdrawal requirements Some traders may find conditions restrictive Mandatory risk warnings help traders understand potential losses Traders expecting “risk-free” trading may be disappointed Prevents brokers from using misleading or aggressive marketing Limits on high-value bonuses may seem less attractive than offshore offers Reduces temptation to take extreme risks for bonuses Can discourage some high-risk strategies that experienced traders use Ensures promotions comply with South African law and FSCA standards Offshore brokers may offer bigger bonuses, tempting traders away from regulated options

How does the FSCA regulate forex bonuses and promotions in South Africa?

The FSCA enforces transparency, requires visible risk warnings, and restricts misleading claims or aggressive promotions. Brokers must provide clear terms, fair bonus conditions, and avoid incentives that encourage high-risk or reckless trading practices.

Why are FSCA rules on bonuses important for traders?

FSCA rules protect traders from false promises, excessive no-deposit bonuses, or risky incentives. Clear disclosure, fair terms, and visible risk warnings ensure traders understand conditions and avoid unnecessary losses due to enticing promotional campaigns.

8. How Client Funds Are Protected Under FSCA Rules

FSCA-regulated brokers must protect client funds through segregated accounts, meet capital adequacy requirements, and may participate in compensation schemes.

These measures ensure deposits are secure, brokers remain stable, and traders have legal protections if issues arise.

3 key client fund protection measures under FSCA rules

1. Segregated Accounts

FSCA-regulated brokers are required to keep client funds in segregated bank accounts, completely separate from the company’s operational or business funds. This prevents the broker from using client deposits for business expenses or trading activities. In practice, it ensures that even if the broker faces financial difficulties, client money is protected and can be returned promptly. Segregated accounts are one of the most important safeguards against misuse or insolvency risk.

2. Capital Requirements

Brokers must meet minimum capital adequacy requirements set by the FSCA. These rules ensure that brokers have sufficient financial resources to cover operational costs, client liabilities, and potential losses. Maintaining adequate capital strengthens a broker’s stability and reduces the risk of sudden collapse, giving traders confidence that the broker can reliably manage their funds and obligations.

3. Compensation Measures

Some FSCA-regulated brokers participate in compensation or protection schemes designed to cover clients in case the broker becomes insolvent or breaches regulatory rules. While not all brokers offer full compensation, these measures provide an extra layer of security, allowing traders to recover part of their funds if something goes wrong. This safety net reinforces trust and encourages responsible trading.

An overview

Protection Measure Example 💰 Segregated Accounts A trader deposits $10,000; even if the broker faces financial trouble, the funds remain safe in a segregated account. 📊 Capital Requirements A broker must demonstrate a minimum capital reserve of several million ZAR to operate legally, ensuring stability. 🛡️ Compensation Measures If a broker goes bankrupt, eligible traders may recover part of their deposits through a compensation scheme approved by the FSCA.

How are client funds protected under FSCA rules in South Africa?

FSCA-regulated brokers use segregated accounts, meet capital adequacy requirements, and may participate in compensation schemes. These safeguards prevent misuse of deposits, ensure stability, and provide legal recourse if brokers face insolvency or regulatory breaches.

What are the key measures for client fund protection by FSCA-regulated brokers?

Key measures include segregated accounts to separate client money from operational funds, capital requirements ensuring financial stability, and optional compensation schemes, giving traders confidence that their deposits remain secure and protected under South African law.

9. Legal Responsibilities of Forex Traders in SA

Forex traders in South Africa must trade through FSCA-regulated brokers, pay taxes on profits, maintain accurate records, follow risk management rules, understand leverage, and act ethically, ensuring legal compliance and a safer, transparent trading environment.

Tax Obligations on Forex Profits and Reporting Requirements

In South Africa, profits earned from forex trading are considered taxable income by the South African Revenue Service (SARS). How they are taxed depends on whether the trading is occasional or part of a business activity:

1. Occasional or Recreational Trading

Profits are typically treated as capital gains and taxed under Capital Gains Tax (CGT) rules. Only 50% of the net gain is included in taxable income for individuals.

2. Regular or Professional Trading

If forex trading is done frequently and systematically, SARS may classify it as income from trading, taxed as ordinary income at the trader’s marginal tax rate. All profits must be reported annually on the tax return.

3. Reporting Requirements:

Traders must keep detailed records of all trades, deposits, withdrawals, profits, and losses. Supporting documents should be retained for at least five years to comply with SARS, avoid penalties, and offset legitimate losses against profits.

An overview

Type of Trader Tax Treatment Reporting Requirements Example 💼 Occasional / Recreational Trader Capital Gains Tax (CGT); only 50% of net gain included in taxable income Keep trade records, broker statements, and bank deposits Trader earns R50,000 profit from a few forex trades; R25,000 is taxable under CGT 📝 Regular / Professional Trader Ordinary income; taxed at marginal income tax rate Maintain detailed logs of all trades, deposits, withdrawals, and profits/losses Trader trades daily and earns R500,000/year; entire profit is reported as ordinary income and taxed accordingly 🚨 Record-Keeping Required for both types Keep all supporting documents for at least 5 years Broker statements, bank transfers, trade logs stored for SARS verification

Pros and Cons

✅Pros ❌ Cons Ensures traders meet legal obligations and avoid penalties Paying taxes reduces net profits from forex trading Maintains clear records for income and audits Requires diligent record-keeping and organization Proper reporting provides protection in case of SARS inquiries Errors or omissions can lead to fines or audits Taxes are applied according to trader type (occasional vs professional) Complex rules may be confusing for beginner traders Helps traders track profits and losses over years Storing five years of trade data can be cumbersome

What are the legal responsibilities of forex traders in South Africa?

Traders must use FSCA-regulated brokers, pay taxes on profits, maintain accurate records, report income to SARS, follow risk management, understand leverage rules, and act ethically to comply with financial regulations and avoid legal issues.

How are forex trading profits taxed and reported in South Africa?

Occasional traders pay Capital Gains Tax on 50% of net gains, while professional traders report profits as ordinary income. Accurate records of trades, deposits, withdrawals, and supporting documents must be maintained for at least five years.

10. How to Report Illegal Brokers or Scams to the FSCA

If traders encounter illegal brokers, scams, or unethical practices, they should report them to the FSCA immediately.

Provide detailed information, supporting evidence, and transaction records to help investigations, enable regulatory action, and protect other traders.

How to:

1. Gather Information

Collect all relevant details about the broker or scam, including the broker’s name, website, license number (if any), transaction records, emails, and screenshots of communications.

2. Visit the FSCA Website

Go to the official FSCA site: https://www.fsca.co.za and navigate to the Complaints or Report a Scam section.

3. Submit Complaint Form

Complete the complaint form with accurate personal details and a detailed description of the issue. Attach all supporting documents to strengthen your case.

4. Attach Supporting Documents

Upload evidence such as broker statements, emails, screenshots of advertisements, or any other proof of the scam or illegal activity.

5. Follow Up

Track your complaint and respond promptly to any requests from the FSCA. Keep a record of all communications to ensure proper handling and resolution.

An overview

Step Example / Details 📝 Gather Information Broker name, website URL, license number (if any), transaction records, screenshots of communications, marketing materials 🌐 Visit FSCA Website Navigate to the “Complaints” or “Report a Scam” section: https://www.fsca.co.za 🖊️ Submit Complaint Form Include personal contact info, description of the issue, and attach supporting evidence 📂 Attach Supporting Documents Screenshots of withdrawal denial, emails from the broker, bank statements showing transactions 📞 Follow Up FSCA may contact you for clarification; keep records of all communications

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Reporting helps trigger FSCA investigations, potentially stopping scams and protecting other traders Resolution may take time, leaving funds inaccessible in the meantime Helps prevent further losses by alerting regulators to fraudulent brokers Some complaints may not lead to full recovery of lost funds Encourages brokers to follow regulations and maintain ethical practices Requires detailed documentation, which can be time-consuming to collect Creates an official record of the complaint for legal purposes Traders must keep evidence for potentially several months or years Protects other traders from falling victim to the same scam Some unregulated brokers may continue operating offshore, limiting FSCA reach

How can traders report illegal brokers or scams to the FSCA?

Traders should gather all relevant details, visit the FSCA website, complete the complaint form, attach supporting evidence, and follow up. Prompt reporting enables investigations, regulatory action, and protection for other South African traders.

What information should be included when reporting a scam or illegal broker?

Include the broker’s name, website, license number (if any), transaction records, emails, and screenshots. Detailed evidence strengthens the complaint, allowing the FSCA to investigate efficiently and take appropriate action against fraudulent activities.

Conclusion In South Africa, forex trading is fully legal when conducted through FSCA-regulated brokers, ensuring transparency, fund protection, and ethical practices. By verifying licenses, understanding leverage rules, adhering to legal responsibilities, and reporting scams, traders can confidently navigate the forex market while minimizing risks and safeguarding their investments. Choosing regulated brokers is essential for legal compliance, financial security, and access to legal recourse, making informed and responsible trading both safe and profitable. By verifying licenses, understanding leverage rules, adhering to legal responsibilities, and reporting scams, traders can confidently navigate the forex market while minimizing risks and safeguarding their investments. Choosing regulated brokers is essential for legal compliance, financial security, and access to legal recourse, making informed and responsible trading both safe and profitable.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is forex trading legal in South Africa?

Yes, forex trading is legal in South Africa when conducted through FSCA-regulated brokers, ensuring transparency, fund protection, fair practices, and accountability while minimizing risks of scams or unethical activity.

What is the FSCA’s role in forex trading?

The FSCA regulates brokers, enforces licensing, monitors compliance, ensures transparent operations, mandates risk warnings, and protects traders from fraud, scams, and unethical practices, promoting a safe and responsible trading environment.

How do I verify if a broker is FSCA-licensed?

Traders should check a broker’s FSCA license number, cross-verify it on the FSCA website, confirm local South African representation, review risk disclosures, and check reputation to avoid unregulated or potentially fraudulent platforms.

What are the benefits of using FSCA-regulated brokers?

FSCA-regulated brokers provide segregated client accounts, legal recourse, transparency, risk warnings, and accountability.

Traders are protected from fraud, withdrawal issues, and unethical practices, ensuring their investments are safer under South African law.

What are the risks of trading with unregulated brokers?

Unregulated brokers may manipulate platforms, mislead clients, delay or deny withdrawals, lack fund protection, and provide no legal recourse, leaving traders fully exposed to financial loss and fraudulent activity.

How does the FSCA regulate leverage in forex trading?

FSCA-regulated brokers enforce moderate leverage, usually 1:30–1:100, depending on the instrument.

Limits prevent excessive risk, reduce potential catastrophic losses, and ensure responsible trading, unlike offshore brokers that advertise extreme leverage like 1:500 or 1:2000.

What rules govern forex bonuses and promotions under FSCA?

Brokers must provide transparent bonus terms, visible risk warnings, and fair withdrawal conditions.

Misleading claims, guaranteed profits, excessive no-deposit bonuses, or promotions encouraging unsafe trading are strictly prohibited by the FSCA.

How are client funds protected under FSCA rules?

Client funds must be kept in segregated accounts, brokers must meet capital adequacy requirements, and some participate in compensation schemes, ensuring deposits are safe and traders have legal recourse if issues occur.

How are forex profits taxed and reported in South Africa?

Occasional traders pay Capital Gains Tax on 50% of net gains, while professional traders report profits as ordinary income.

Accurate records of trades, deposits, and withdrawals must be maintained for at least five years for SARS compliance.

How can illegal brokers or scams be reported to the FSCA?

Traders should collect broker details, visit the FSCA website, complete a complaint form, attach supporting evidence, and follow up.

Prompt reporting allows investigations, regulatory action, and protection for other South African traders.