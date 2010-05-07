IC, formerly known as IC Markets, is considered low-risk and can be summarized as trustworthy and reliable. It has a world-class education, an online library, and an easy-to-use copy-trading platform. The broker has a high trust score of 90 out of 100.

Quick Answer: Is IC Markets a Good Broker in South Africa? IC Markets is a well-known forex and CFD broker offering MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView. Its Raw Spread accounts start from 0.0 pips, and the current account comparison shows no stated minimum deposit. South African traders are generally served through IC Markets Global under Raw Trading Ltd, which is regulated in the Seychelles under FSA licence SD018. IC Markets is not presented as an FSCA-authorised South African broker, so check the legal company and account terms shown during registration before depositing.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is IC safe for South African traders?

Yes, IC Global is the trading name of Raw Trading Ltd, which is regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) with Securities Dealer’s license number SD018.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD and derivatives trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, trade during news events, or hold positions overnight.

CFD and derivatives trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, trade during news events, or hold positions overnight. IC's own risk warning states that derivatives carry a high level of risk to your capital and that you should only trade with money you can afford to lose.

Its Bahamas entity also states that 73.68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

IC is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. South African traders should confirm which IC entity they are opening an account with, which regulator covers that entity, what leverage applies, and what protection is available if something goes wrong.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

IC Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IC Markets supports social trading systems such as ZuluTrade and IC Social Beginner traders in South Africa may be overwhelmed by the large selection of trading instruments and advanced features A secure trading environment is provided by IC Markets' rigorous regulatory structure, which is overseen by regulators such as ASIC and CySEC IC Markets is not regulated in South Africa by the FSCA IC Markets provides Islamic accounts to South African traders who need swap-free accounts for religious reasons There is no ZAR-denominated account option South African traders can amplify their trading positions with high leverage (up to 1:5000) IC Markets does not support local deposit and withdrawal options in South Africa IC Markets offers transparent trading conditions and fee schedules



Overview

Ultra-Fast Execution & Deep Liquidity: IC provides lightning-fast trade execution and institutional-grade liquidity, making it ideal for scalping, high-frequency trading, and EA users, especially valuable for precision-driven South African traders.

Advanced, Flexible Platforms: Offer MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader, fully equipped with powerful charting, automation tools, and multi-device compatibility, designed to support all trading styles and experience levels.

Raw Spreads from 0.0 Pips with No Hidden Fees: Traders benefit from highly competitive pricing, transparent fee structures, and spreads starting at 0.0 pips, allowing cost-efficient trading without compromise.

🔍 Feature IC 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD / 0 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus None, IC does not offer bonus incentives 💸Fees Raw accounts: $3.5/side (MT4/5), $3.0/side (cTrader) Standard no commission 📉Spreads & Commissions Spreads from 0.0 pips (Raw) Standard: ~0.8 pips commission structure applied on Raw accounts 💳Deposit & Withdrawals 15+ methods (cards, e‑wallets, wire, crypto)

No fees from IC; speed varies by method 🖥️Platforms MT4,

MT5,

cTrader,

TradingView integration desktop,

mobile 🛡️Regulation FSA (Seychelles), 🔐Trust Score 9/10 based on performance and reviews (4.8/5 on Trustpilot),

global oversight and transparency ⏱️Payout Schedule Crypto/e‑wallet: within 1 business day cards: 1–3 days bank wire: 2–5 days 📝Sign up Open Account

Why do more traders choose IC?

Traders consistently choose IC because it offers an exceptionally seamless and professional trading experience. Its ultra-tight raw spreads, often starting at 0.0 pips, combined with lightning-fast order execution, appeal to scalpers and algorithmic traders. The broker’s No Dealing Desk (NDD) model ensures transparency and fairness, with no requotes or price manipulation.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: IC

Safety Score: 7.5/10

IC is a large, established broker with strong platform infrastructure, low-cost trading, and group regulation through respected international regulators such as ASIC and CySEC. That counts for something.

The lower score comes from the South African angle. IC is not regulated by the FSCA. South African traders are usually dealing with an offshore entity, and that means the protection level is different from using a locally licensed FSCA broker.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view FSCA regulation 4/10 IC Markets is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. This must be clear before the first CTA. Offshore regulation 7.5/10 Raw Trading Ltd is regulated by the Seychelles FSA under licence SD018. That is regulation, but it is not the same as local FSCA oversight. Group regulation 8.5/10 IC Markets also has group regulation through entities such as CySEC in Europe and ASIC in Australia. South African traders must check which entity applies to them. Entity clarity 7/10 The review should make the onboarding entity clearer. Traders need to know who holds the account before depositing. Client fund handling 8/10 IC Markets publishes legal and regulatory documents, but the exact protections depend on the entity. Risk disclosure 8/10 IC Markets publishes CFD and derivatives risk warnings, including loss-rate disclosure on some entity sites. Platform maturity 9/10 MT4, MT5, cTrader, and TradingView make IC Markets one of the stronger platform brokers. South African fit 7/10 Good for active traders, but weaker for beginners who want FSCA regulation, ZAR accounts, and local funding support.

IC Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 9/10 Very competitive for active traders. Raw accounts offer spreads from 0.0 pips, with commissions from $3 per side on cTrader and $3.50 per side on MT4/MT5. Safety 7.5/10 Strong global brand and offshore regulation, but no FSCA licence. This is the main drawback for South Africans. Platforms 9.5/10 Excellent platform range: MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, WebTrader, and mobile apps. This is where IC Markets is strongest. Education 7.5/10 Useful forex guides and platform education, but the broker is still better suited to traders who already understand spreads, swaps, margin, and leverage. Mobile 8.5/10 Mobile access is strong through MetaTrader, cTrader, and TradingView-supported workflows. Good for monitoring and managing trades. Support 8/10 Support is generally solid, but South African traders should test response times on withdrawals, account entity questions, and funding before depositing large amounts.

Features Offered

Ultra-Competitive Trading Conditions: IC offers spreads from 0.0 pips, deep liquidity, and fast execution, making it a top choice for scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic systems worldwide.

World-Class Platforms & Account Flexibility: Trade with MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or cTrader, all featuring advanced tools and customizability. Choose between Standard and Raw Spread accounts to suit your trading style.

Trusted Global Regulation & 24/7 Support: Regulated by the FSA, IC ensures fund safety and transparency, while providing round-the-clock customer support and rich educational resources for all trader levels.

💱Currency Pairs Over 60 forex pairs including majors, minors, and exotics with competitive spreads. 📊Stock index CFDs Major global indices like S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE, and DAX with low latency execution. 🏦Stock CFDs Access to a variety of individual stocks from major global markets such as the US, UK, and EU. 📈ETF CFDs Wide range of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) offering diverse asset exposure. ⛏️Commodity CFDs Includes energy (oil, gas), metals (gold, silver), and soft commodities (coffee, sugar). 🏛️Bond CFDs Government bonds from key markets such as US and Europe for diversification. ₿Cryptos Popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin available for trading.

IC Customer Reviews

Trusted for Transparency & Low Costs: Traders consistently praise IC for its ultra-tight spreads, clear fee structure, and fair pricing, making it a top choice for cost-conscious and professional traders alike.

Reliable Performance & Platform Variety: Users appreciate the broker’s fast trade execution and robust access to platforms like MetaTrader 4/5 and cTrader, offering stability even during high-volatility periods.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.8/5 – Highly rated for competitive pricing, reliability, and advanced trading infrastructure. 👏Customer Satisfaction Positive – Clients appreciate low spreads, fast execution, and diverse trading instruments. 📞Customer Service Responsive and professional – Available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone in multiple languages.

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive feedback users appreciate competitive spreads, fast execution, and reliable customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews many users commend the broker's services and support, while some report issues with fund withdrawals and account closures. ⭐⭐⭐☆☆ Predominantly negative reviews users report concerns about withdrawal issues and customer service responsiveness. ⭐☆☆☆☆ Generally positive users highlight the platform's user-friendly interface and efficient customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ IC is generally positive, with many users praising the broker's competitive spreads, reliable trading platforms, and excellent customer support. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Highly positive reviews users praise the broker's reliability, competitive spreads, and prompt customer service. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Safety and Security

IC Global complies with the FSA regulatory requirements and has in place internal risk management controls to ensure that it is sufficiently capitalized to support its operations. External audits supplement IC Global's operational and accounting processes and ensure full regulatory compliance.

Global Regulations

🔎 Registered Entity 🌎 Country of Registration ↪️ Registration Number ➡️ Regulatory Entity 1️⃣ Raw Trading Ltd Seychelles SD018 FSA

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ↪️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔏 Compensation Fund Member No, in-house insurance 🔐 Compensation Amount $1 million 🔓 SSL Certificate None 🗝️ 2FA (Where Applicable) None 🔑 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔒 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔏 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔐 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders None

Where are IC client funds held?

IC stores client funds in segregated Tier-1 bank accounts, such as National Australia Bank and Westpac. This separation protects your capital from broker-related risks, meeting international financial security standards.

IC at a Glance

🔎Broker IC Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 👨‍💼 Current CEO Andrew Budzinski 🏗️ Founder/s Andrew Budzinski 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 852 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 180,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA 🌎Country of regulation Australia,

Cyprus,

Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader,

Raw Spread,

standard 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF,

RMB, 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3 per lot per side 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:5000 📏Margin requirements 100 USD traded, 1 USD margin ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered over +2200 🗠CFD Stock Indices 25+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 22+ s 📜CFD Shares 1,600+ 👀 Watch list Yes 📢 Trade Alerts No 📉 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💱 Swap on the trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 💵Withdrawal Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 🎁 Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5),

cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android,

iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@ic.com 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 + Educational Resources and Support 🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, articles, videos, and tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 2 500+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum No South African Trader Specific Information 🌐 Official Website address www.icmarkets.com 👍 Official Facebook Page Yes 🐦 Official Twitter Page Yes ▶️ Official Youtube Channel Yes 🏢 Official Linkedin Page Yes 📸 Official Instagram Page Yes 🌍 South African Specific Information Does IC Accept South African Traders? Yes Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? No Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

IC Markets Account Types and Features

Account Type Minimum Deposit Pricing Model Suitable For Raw Spread – MetaTrader $0 Spreads from 0.0 pips plus a $3.50 commission per lot, per side Scalpers, day traders and expert advisors Standard – MetaTrader $0 Commission-free trading with spreads from 0.8 pips New traders and discretionary traders Raw Spread – cTrader/TradingView $0 Spreads from 0.0 pips plus a $3 commission per $100,000 traded Day traders, scalpers and advanced platform users Swap-Free Option Depends on the underlying account No conventional overnight swaps; alternative holding charges or conditions may apply Traders requiring swap-free trading Raw Pro – MetaTrader $100 Spreads from 0.0 pips plus a $1.50 commission per lot, per side High-volume and discretionary traders Raw Pro+ – MetaTrader $5000 Spreads from 0.0 pips plus a $1 commission per lot, per side Professional and very high-volume traders

cTrader Account

The cTrader Account caters to traders who favor trading on an Electronic Communication Network (ECN).

caters to traders who favor trading on an Electronic Communication Network (ECN). This account grants scalpers and day traders full access to market depth, empowering them with more competitive spreads.

The platform's advanced charting capabilities, level II pricing, and prompt order execution make the renowned cTrader stand out.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 📌 Trading Platform cTrader 📍 Commission $3.00 per lot per side ($6.00 round turn) 📈 Typical Average Spreads 0.0 – 0.2 pips on EUR/USD 📉 Minimum Deposit Requirement 0 ZAR ($0) 📊 Leverage Up to 1:5000 📔 Maximum positions per account Unlimited 📚 Server Location Equinix Data Centers in New York and London 📒 Is micro-trading allowed Yes (from 0.01 lots) 📑 Currency Pairs 60+ Forex pairs 🗃️ Index CFD Trading Yes, major global indices offered ⛔ Stop-out 50% 🖱️ One-Click Trading offered Yes ☪️ Islamic Accounts Yes, swap-free option available 🖥️ Trading Styles accepted Scalping, hedging, algorithmic, and EAs allowed 💻 Programming Language C# (cAlgo) 💝 Suitable for Advanced, algorithmic, and scalping traders 🆓 Is a Demo Account offered Yes, free demo available 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Raw Spread Account

Traders prefer tight spreads, and a commission-based structure usually opts for the Raw Spread Account .

This account is ideal for high-volume traders because of its direct liquidity from top-tier financial institutions.

The MetaTrader platforms support this type of account, offering flexibility to users.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 📌 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 and 5 📍 Commission $3.5 per side and $7 per round turn 📈 Typical Average Spreads 0.0 pips 📉 Minimum Deposit Requirement 0 ZAR ($0) 📊 Leverage 1:5000 📔 Maximum positions per account 200 lots 📚 Server Location New York 📒 Is micro-trading allowed Yes 📑 Currency Pairs 61 🗃️ Index CFD Trading Yes ⛔ Stop-out 50% 🖱️ One-Click Trading offered Yes ☪️ Islamic Accounts Yes 🖥️ Trading Styles accepted Scalping,

hedging,

expert advisors,

algorithmic trading, etc. 💻 Programming Language MQL4 💝 Suitable for Expert advisers,

scalpers, 🆓 Is a Demo Account offered Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account



Standard Account

The Standard Account is a commonly used account type that does not charge any trade commission but has slightly larger spreads than the Raw Spread Account.

is a commonly used account type that does not charge any trade commission but has slightly larger spreads than the Raw Spread Account. Traders with smaller volumes who prefer a basic cost structure often choose this option.

This account can be accessed through MetaTrader platforms, which provide various trading instruments and tools.

🔎 Account Feature ↪️ Value 📌 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 and 5 📍 Commission None 📈 Typical Average Spreads 0.8 pips 📉 Minimum Deposit Requirement 0 ZAR ($0) 📊 Leverage 1:5000 📔 Maximum positions per account 200 lots 📚 Server Location New York 📒 Is micro-trading allowed Yes 📑 Currency Pairs 61 🗃️ Index CFD Trading Yes ⛔ Stop-out 50% 🖱️ One-Click Trading offered Yes ☪️ Islamic Accounts Yes 🗄️ Trading Styles accepted Scalping,

hedging,

expert advisors,

algorithmic trading, etc. 📇 Programming Language MQL4 💝 Suitable for Discretionary Traders 🆓 Is a Demo Account offered Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo Account

South African traders can benefit from the IC trial account , which offers a low-risk and practical platform to learn about Forex and CFD trading.

, which offers a low-risk and practical platform to learn about Forex and CFD trading. This simulated environment mirrors live market conditions with actual prices while giving users the option of virtual funds for practice.

The demo is ideal for individuals new to trading who want to develop their techniques or seasoned experts looking towards improved strategy-building options on MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, or cTrader - each complete with its analytical tools, indicators, and charts.

Islamic Account

The Islamic Account is designed for South African traders who adhere to Islamic finance principles.

is designed for South African traders who adhere to Islamic finance principles. This account type complies with Sharia law, which limits interest accumulation and avoids swaps on overnight positions.

It is intended to allow Muslim traders to engage in forex trading without jeopardizing their religious beliefs.

Professional Account

The Professional Account at IC is designed to fulfill the needs of professional traders in South Africa who meet certain criteria.

is designed to fulfill the needs of professional traders in South Africa who meet certain criteria. This specialized account type offers several benefits to improve the trading experience for those with a firm financial market foundation.

Professional clients in South Africa have access to greater leverage than regular clients, giving them greater trading potential.

🧾 Feature 🏅 Raw Pro+ ⚡ Raw Pro 💻 Platform MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) MetaTrader (MT4/MT5) 📉 Spreads (from) 0.0 pips 0.0 pips 💵 Commission (per lot, per side) $2.00 $3.00 📊 Trading Costs Lower commission for active traders Standard low-commission structure 🚀 Ideal For High-volume and frequent traders Active traders seeking competitive pricing 📈 Liquidity Deep institutional liquidity Deep institutional liquidity 🧠 Strategy Support Scalping,

EAs,

algorithmic trading Scalping,

EAs,

algorithmic trading 📉 Minimum Deposit $5000 $100 📍 Additional Perks Premium pricing + support Premium pricing + support 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

👉Open Account



What account types does IC offer?

IC offers three account types: Standard, Raw Spread (cTrader), and Raw Spread (MetaTrader). Raw accounts have ultra-low spreads and commissions, while the Standard account is commission-free with slightly wider spreads.

Does IC support Islamic accounts?

Yes, IC offers Swap-Free Islamic accounts for Muslim traders. These accounts follow Shariah principles and remove overnight interest, available on both Standard and Raw accounts upon request and approval.

How to open an IC Markets Account step-by-step

Step 1: Go to "Start Trading"

Begin by going to the IC Markets website. Go to the "Start Trading" section to begin the account creation procedure.

Step 2: Fill out the Form

Once on the registration page, carefully fill out the form with your current and accurate contact information.

Step 3: Tell us more about yourself

Select the type of trading account that best suits your trading tastes and ambitions.

After selecting your desired account type, you must authenticate your identity. You will be required to submit certain documents to comply with regulatory requirements.

This usually entails presenting a clear photo ID, such as a passport or driver's license, and confirmation of residency.

Step 4: The verification process begins

The verification process begins when you have provided the required papers.

The specialist team at IC will review your application, which normally takes around a day.

During this time, they will verify the legitimacy of the submitted documents and ensure that you meet the eligibility requirements for the chosen account type.

After successful verification, you will be notified that your application has been accepted.

You can now fund your trading account with the desired amount.

IC accepts various payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and e-wallets.

Select the best way for you to begin your deposit. You can now begin trading in the financial markets with your trading account fully funded and ready to go.

How to Close an Account

To close a live trading account with IC, South African traders can follow these steps:

Contact the IC customer care team to begin the account cancellation procedure. You can contact them via email, phone, or live chat. Ensure you provide them with your account information and convey your wish to discontinue your account.

IC may provide explicit account deactivation instructions on its website or through its customer care agents. You should thoroughly read its website or contact customer service for account closing instructions.

While IC does not provide a direct option for permanent account deletion, you can hide trade accounts within the Client Area. It.

Before closing your account, ensure you've withdrawn any remaining funds from your trading account. Follow the withdrawal instructions to transfer your balance to your preferred payment method.

After you have completed the relevant requirements, IC should confirm the closure of your account. This confirmation proves your account was successfully closed and must be kept for your records and future reference.

Base Account Currencies and Basic Order Types

The base account currencies available to South Africans include the following:

USD

JPY

AUD

GBP

CAD

SGD

NZD

EUR

IC Basic Order Types include:

A market order can be either a buy or a sell order that executes at the current market price displayed on your price chart.

Market orders are most effective when a trading opportunity requires prompt action.

Click buy/sell at the market to enter the trade immediately.

Alternatively, you can place a limit order if you believe the price will reverse when it reaches a specific price.

MAM / PAMM Features

Advanced Multi-Account Management Tools: IC offers robust MAM and PAMM solutions with flexible allocation methods (lot, equity, percentage-based), ideal for managing multiple client accounts with tailored strategies and precision risk control.

Professional-Grade Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity with MetaTrader and cTrader, including advanced tools like Depth of Market (DOM), VWAP, and complex order types—giving money managers the edge in execution and decision-making.

Real-Time Reporting & Scalability: Traders benefit from live performance analytics and scalable infrastructure that supports high-volume trading, enabling fast adjustments and transparent client reporting across multiple accounts.

Social Trading with IC

IC's Social Trading App , powered by Pelican Trading, provides South African traders with a dynamic social trading experience.

, powered by Pelican Trading, provides South African traders with a dynamic social trading experience. Traders can connect their IC Global MetaTrader 4 Live Account to this platform, giving them access to essential trading communities and expert insights.

to this platform, giving them access to essential trading communities and expert insights. The IC Social Community provides South African traders access to expert traders, trading communities, and chances for performance monitoring and learning.

IC Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

Fee Type 🪙 Spreads Variable spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts. 💸 Commissions Commission of $3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts. 💳 Deposit Fees No deposit fees for most payment methods. 💰 Withdrawal Fees No withdrawal fees for most methods, but third-party charges may apply. ⏳ Inactivity Fees No inactivity fees, making it favorable for occasional traders. 🌙 Overnight Fees Overnight (swap) fees apply for positions held overnight, varying by asset.

Spreads

IC offers variable spreads, and the kind of trading account, the financial instrument being traded, and the market circumstances at the time of the transaction are determined by IC .

offers . The EUR/USD pair has significantly competitive spreads for South African traders. Spreads on the cTrader and Raw Spread accounts can start as low as 0.0 pips, which is ideal for traders aiming to save transaction costs.

for South African traders. Spreads on the cTrader and Raw Spread accounts can start as low as 0.0 pips, which is ideal for traders aiming to save transaction costs. Spreads for the same currency pair on the Standard Account are normally around 0.8 pips, which is still considered minimal in the forex market.

Commissions

IC commissions are account-specific . South African traders are charged a commission of $3 on each side for the cTrader Account, which translates to $6 for a complete transaction (round turn).

. South African traders are charged a commission of $3 on each side for the cTrader Account, which translates to $6 for a complete transaction (round turn). On the other hand, the Raw Spread Account has a slightly higher commission price of $3.5 on each side or $7 for a round turn.

has a slightly higher commission price of $3.5 on each side or $7 for a round turn. The commission structure is altered to range from $5 to $80 for Islamic accounts, which comply with Shariah standards by not incurring overnight expenses. This range accommodates the various trade sizes and types that may be done in these accounts.

Overnight Fees

Derivative trading positions carried over after the market closed overnight incur costs, also known as swap rates or rollovers. These rates are determined by the interest rate differentials between the two currencies in a pair.

Depending on the direction of the deal, swap costs might be credited or debited to the trader's account. IC calculates these swap costs in points, and the amount is automatically converted and reflected in the trader's base currency.

Deposit and Withdrawal Fees

IC improves South Africans' trading experience by not charging fees for deposits or withdrawals . This approach is especially useful for traders who shift funds frequently, as it lowers overall trading expenses and simplifies account management.

Inactivity Fees

South African traders will appreciate the flexibility of IC's cost structure , as the broker does not impose any fees for inactivity.

, as the broker does not impose any fees for inactivity. This means that traders who do not engage in trading activities for an extended time will not be penalized with additional charges, giving those who trade less regularly or take breaks from trading peace of mind.

Currency Conversion Fees

While IC allows trading in various base currencies, South African traders should know that deposits and withdrawals in ZAR may result in currency conversion fees, particularly if their account is denominated in a different currency.

allows trading in various base currencies, South African traders should know that deposits and withdrawals in ZAR may result in currency conversion fees, particularly if their account is denominated in a different currency. These fees are relevant for traders who need to convert funds between ZAR and their trading account's base currency, potentially affecting the cost-effectiveness of their trading operations.

What are IC's typical trading fees?

IC charges $3.5 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts and no commission on Standard accounts. Spreads on Raw accounts start from 0.0 pips, making them ideal for scalpers and active traders.

Are there any hidden fees at IC?

No, IC is transparent. There are no deposit or inactivity fees, but withdrawal methods may have third-party processing fees depending on your bank or e-wallet provider.

IC Minimum Deposit

🔎 Live Account 💴 Minimum Dep. cTrader 0 ZAR / $0 Raw Spread 0 ZAR / $0 Standard 0 ZAR / $0 Raw Pro 82389 ZAR / $5000 Raw Pro+ 16477 ZAR / $1000,000 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the minimum deposit to open an IC account?

The minimum deposit is $0 (about R0) for all account types. This low barrier allows both beginners and experienced South African traders to access high-quality ECN trading environments.

Can South Africans deposit in ZAR?

IC Markets does not accept ZAR directly, but South Africans can deposit using a debit/credit card, Skrill, Neteller, or wire transfer in USD, which is automatically converted by their bank or provider.

IC Markets Trading Platforms and Tools

IC offers South African traders a choice between these trading platforms:

Trading Platform/Tool Description 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Variable spreads starting from 0.0 pips on Raw Spread accounts. 💻 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Commission of $3.50 per lot per side on Raw Spread accounts. 📱 cTrader No deposit fees for most payment methods. 📊 Trading Tools No withdrawal fees for most methods, but third-party charges may apply. 🌍 WebTrader No inactivity fees, making it favorable for occasional traders. 📈 Mobile Trading Overnight (swap) fees apply for positions held overnight, varying by asset. AutoChartist 🔍 Automated market analysis tool providing pattern recognition and insights. VPS Hosting 🌐 Virtual Private Server (VPS) for fast execution and uninterrupted trading.

MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) is supplemented with special tools and expanded functionality at IC, giving it a dynamic platform for South African traders that goes above and beyond the usual offerings.

is supplemented with special tools and expanded functionality at IC, giving it a dynamic platform for South African traders that goes above and beyond the usual offerings. The MT4 Advanced Trading Tools add-on is unique to IC, and it includes alert managers, correlation matrices, and expanded order capabilities.

add-on is unique to IC, and it includes alert managers, correlation matrices, and expanded order capabilities. This add-on enables traders to fine-tune their tactics and manage their trades more precisely and efficiently.

MetaTrader 5

MetaTrader 5 (MT5) enhances the trading experience by adding new periods, integrated economic calendars, and more complex indicators.

enhances the trading experience by adding new periods, integrated economic calendars, and more complex indicators. Because MT5 is compatible with IC conditions, South Africans can benefit from hedging options, more pending orders, and access to broader markets, including equities and commodities, all while maintaining the broker's famed tight spreads and deep liquidity pools.

cTrader

IC cTrader stands out for its algorithmic trading capabilities beyond essential automation tools.

Using cTrader's scripting language, South African traders can create bespoke trading bots and indicators.

The platform's cAlgo feature connects smoothly with cTrader, allowing traders to test and optimize their strategies before going live.

IC Social

IC Social is a trading platform connecting South African traders to a global trading community.

is a trading platform connecting South African traders to a global trading community. IC allows traders to discuss ideas, imitate trade setups, and tap into collective wisdom while benefiting from the broker's excellent trading infrastructure and favorable conditions.

Signal Start

Signal Start is a program integrated with IC that allows South Africans to follow diverse signal providers.

is a program integrated with that allows South Africans to follow diverse signal providers. This platform is handy for people who prefer a hands-off approach or want to diversify their techniques.

In addition, IC's low-latency trading environment ensures that signals are implemented quickly, protecting their integrity.

ZuluTrade

ZuluTrade is one of the world's biggest social trading platforms, and its relationship with IC allows South Africans to engage in copy trading.

is one of the world's biggest social trading platforms, and its relationship with IC allows South Africans to engage in copy trading. Because of the platform's capabilities and IC trading circumstances, traders can automatically mimic the transactions of experienced traders in real time, taking advantage of IC tight spreads and fast execution.

Cashback Rebates Features and Conditions

For South African traders, IC offers an intriguing Forex cashback program that allows them to earn rebates on Forex and metals trading.

offers an intriguing Forex cashback program that allows them to earn rebates on Forex and metals trading. According to IC, the Raw Trader Rebates program offers a beginning reimbursement of $1.50 per lot on Tier 1, with the potential to climb to $2.50 per lot when reaching Tier 3. These rebates, a percentage of the trading commissions paid to the broker, act as incentives.

VPS Review

IC provides South African traders with a Virtual Private Server (VPS) service that takes automated trading to a new level.

service that takes automated trading to a new level. This VPS allows you to execute your trading techniques 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with maximum speed and dependability, guaranteeing you never miss a trading opportunity.

You can run your Expert Advisors (EAs) on IC VPS without needing additional gear, backup internet connections, or a consistent power source.

Trading Signals

South African traders who want to maximize their success in the forex market can take advantage of IC Global Signal Start , a leading copy trading service tailored to the demands of signal followers.

, a leading copy trading service tailored to the demands of signal followers. This completely hosted platform allows you to seamlessly duplicate trades from a range of highly skilled signal providers, making it easy to make informed trading decisions.

Which trading platforms does IC support?

IC supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader. All platforms offer advanced charting, EA support, one-click trading, and access to raw pricing feeds for fast, low-latency execution.

Are there tools to assist trading?

Yes, IC provides Autochartist, Trading Central, VPS hosting, and advanced analytics on all platforms. These tools support technical and fundamental strategies for South African traders seeking informed decisions.

Mobile Use of IC

Mobile-based trading is one of IC Market's most comprehensive services, with backing from MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader on mobile apps for iPhone and Android operating systems.

They are well stocked with the latest charts and the most efficient technical tools to support one-click trading, perfect for on-the-go transactions.

This means that users can navigate through their accounts on the dashboard while they view the trend and execute trades easily.

Feature Description 📱Platform Availability Supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader across desktop, web, and mobile devices. 👍User-Friendly Interface Intuitive design with customizable layouts for seamless navigation and enhanced user experience. 📊Real-Time Charts Offers advanced charting tools with real-time data, technical indicators, and drawing tools. 🖱️One-Click Trading Allows fast order execution directly from the chart with a single click for efficient trading. 💼Account Management Easy account management through a secure client portal for deposits, withdrawals, and settings. 📞Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone, ensuring prompt assistance in multiple languages. 🔒Secure Access Provides robust security measures, including SSL encryption and account protection protocols. 🗣️Multilingual Support Available in multiple languages to cater to a global client base.

IC app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.0 750 reviews Widely downloaded (500K+ installs). Users appreciate its account management features, though advanced trading tools are via MT4/MT5 apps 🏆 App Store (global) 3.4 28 ratings Mixed experiences: praised for convenience, some users note it feels like a web wrapper and lacks native features .

Does IC offer a mobile trading app?

Yes, IC supports mobile trading via MT4, MT5, and cTrader apps, allowing traders to monitor markets, place orders, and manage accounts directly from iOS or Android smartphones with full access to real-time market data.

Is the mobile trading experience smooth on IC?

Absolutely. IC mobile platforms offer seamless performance, fast execution, and full trading functionalities. Traders can also use push notifications, one-click trading, and advanced charting tools on the go, ensuring consistent access and control.

IC AI Integration

IC uses artificial intelligence to improve the way traders experience and understand their markets.

to improve the way traders experience and understand their markets. The platform delivers trading benefits through AI technology by showing live market data and making predictive models while using automatic trading tools.

These trading tools enable users to find useful market information by processing massive data collections for pattern recognition.

Feature Description ⏱️Real-Time Market Analysis AI processes data instantly for actionable insights. 📈Predictive Modeling AI forecasts market movements and opportunities. 🤖Algorithmic Trading Automated trading strategies for efficiency and precision. 📋Personalized Strategies Custom trading plans tailored by AI insights. 🔍Pattern Recognition AI detects and analyzes market trends for better decision-making. ⚠️Risk Management AI optimizes strategies to reduce trading risks. 📱Enhanced User Experience AI simplifies trading with intuitive tools and features. 🌟Innovation in Forex Trading IC Markets integrates AI to stay at the forefront of technology.

Does IC use AI in its trading platform?

IC itself does not offer proprietary AI tools but supports AI-powered Expert Advisors (EAs) on MetaTrader for automated trading. Traders can use or create AI-driven strategies using MT4/MT5’s algorithmic capabilities and VPS hosting.

Can I use third-party AI bots with IC?

Yes, IC is EA-friendly, allowing the integration of third-party AI bots and custom scripts. You can automate trading strategies on MT4, MT5, or cTrader with minimal latency and full platform compatibility.

Forex Trading Guides

Forex trading guides provided by IC are extensive and well-structured with a view to empowering traders with the information and skills they need to survive the dynamic nature of the forex market.

These guides broadly cover everything from the most basic concepts, such as what currency pairs and trading terminologies are, to even the most advanced strategies, like technical and fundamental analysis.

IC believes that its resources would be accessible to all classes of traders, from new entrants seeking fundamental knowledge to those very experienced ones honing their skills toward mastery.

Does IC provide forex trading tutorials?

Yes, IC offers a comprehensive Forex Trading Education Hub, including videos, eBooks, and platform tutorials. These cover basics, technical/fundamental analysis, and risk management, ideal for beginner and intermediate traders.

Are the trading guides suitable for beginners?

Absolutely. IC provides step-by-step learning paths, covering topics from “What is Forex?” to “How to Use Indicators,” helping beginners understand forex markets and develop structured trading strategies.

Which Markets Can You Trade with IC Markets?

South African traders can expect the following range of markets from:

Financial Instruments and Leverage offered by IC

🔎 Instrument 🅰️ Number of Assets Offered 🅱️ Maximum Leverage Advertised 📈 Forex CFDs 61+ currency pairs Up to 1:5000 on selected major and minor pairs 🥇 Commodities CFDs 22+ instruments across metals, energies and agricultural markets Up to 1:2000 on selected metals 📉 Indices CFDs 25 indices Up to 1:200 📊 Stock CFDs 2,100+ stocks Up to 1:20 🪙 Cryptocurrency CFDs 90+ cryptocurrency markets advertised Up to 1:500 on selected cryptocurrencies 💹 Futures CFDs 5 futures markets Up to 1:200 🗂️ Bond CFDs 9+ government bond markets Up to 1:200

Broker Comparison for a Range of Markets

🔎 Broker 📈 Forex Yes Yes Yes 💎 Precious Metals Yes Yes Yes 📉 ETFs None Yes None 📊 CFDs Yes Yes Yes 💹 Indices Yes Yes Yes 🗂️ Stocks Yes Yes Yes 🪙 Cryptocurrency Yes Yes Yes 📝 Options None None None 💡 Energies Yes Yes Yes 📌 Bonds Yes Yes None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What instruments are available on IC?

IC offers over 2,100+ stock CFDs, including forex, indices, commodities, shares, bonds, and cryptocurrencies via CFDs. This broad range suits both conservative and high-risk trading strategies across global markets.

Can I trade crypto on IC?

Yes, IC offers cryptocurrency CFDs like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. These allow traders to speculate on crypto price movements without owning the asset, available 24/7 with flexible leverage and no wallet required.

IC Deposits and Withdrawals

IC offers South African traders the following deposit and withdrawal methods:

Credit/Debit Cards

PayPal

Neteller

Neteller VIP

Skrill

UnionPay

Wire Transfer

Bpay

Broker to Broker

POLi

Thai Internet Banking

Rapidpay

Vietnamese Internet Banking

Deposit Currencies, Deposit and Withdrawal Processing Times

🔎 Payment Method 🪙 Deposit Currencies ⏰ Deposit Processing ⏱️ Withdrawal Processing 💴 Credit/Debit Cards AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD Instant 3 – 5 days 💵 PayPal AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF Instant Instant 💶 Neteller USD,

AUD,

GBP,

EUR,

CAD,

SGD,

JPY Instant Instant 💷 Neteller VIP AUD,

GBP,

EUR,

CAD,

SGD,

JPY Instant Instant 💴 Skrill AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

SGD,

GBP Instant Instant 💵 UnionPay RMB Instant Instant 💶 Wire Transfer AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

CHF 2 – 5 days Up to 14 days 💷 Bpay AUD 12 – 48 hours 2 – 3 days 💴 Broker to Broker AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

CHF,

HKD 2 – 5 days 3 – 5 days 💵 POLi AUD Instant 2 – 3 days 💶 Thai Internet Banking USD 15 – 30 minutes 1 day 💷 Rapidpay EUR,

GBP Up to 2 days 1 day 💴 Klarna. EUR,

GBP Up to 2 days 3 – 5 days 💵 Vietnamese Internet Banking USD Instant 3 – 5 days

What deposit methods does IC support?

IC supports bank transfers, credit/debit cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and cryptocurrencies. Most deposits are processed instantly or within 24 hours with no fees from IC, though your payment provider may charge.

How fast are IC withdrawals?

Withdrawal requests are processed within one business day. E-wallets like Skrill or Neteller receive funds fastest (same day), while bank transfers may take 3–5 business days, depending on your country and currency.

How to make an IC Deposit

To deposit funds into an account with IC, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area.

Log in to the IC website's Secure Client Area.

Step 2: Fund your account

Select the 'Funds' tab, then 'Deposit' to begin the process.

Step 3: Select your desired deposit method

Select your desired deposit method from the list.

Fill in the relevant information for the deposit method you've chosen.

Confirm the information and complete any further authentication required by your payment method.

How to Withdraw from IC

To withdraw funds from an account with IC Markets, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Log in to your Client Area.

Log in to the IC website's Secure Client Area.

Step 2: Click on the Withdrawal Form

Go to the 'Funds' page and select 'Withdraw'.

Choose your withdrawal method from the available options.

Enter the amount you want to withdraw and any further information about the withdrawal method.

Confirm that all information is correct and that the withdrawal is being made to a bank account in your name, as third-party payments are not permitted.

Compare Forex Brokers – IC Markets vs. Admirals vs AAAFx

🔎 Broker 📈 Regulation ASIC,

CySEC,

FSA,

SCB FCA,

ASIC,

CySEC,

EFSA,

JSC,

FSCA,

CMA FSCA,

HCMC 📉 Trading Platform MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Admirals Mobile App MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 ZuluTrade ActTrader 📊 Withdrawal Fee None Yes None 🆓 Demo Account Yes Yes Yes 💵 Min Deposit 0 ZAR 19 ZAR 1,900 ZAR 💹 Leverage 1:5000 1:30 Retail 1:500 Pro 1:500 📚 Spread From 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips From 0.0 pips 💴 Commissions From $3 to $3.5 From $0.02 From $1 ⛔ Margin Call/Stop-Out 100%/50% 100%/50% 100%/70% 📒 Order Execution Market Market, Exchange Market, Instant 🎁 No-Deposit Bonus None Yes None 🪙 Cent Accounts None None None 📌 Account Types Raw Spread Standard Raw Spread Swap-Free Option Raw Pro Raw Pro+ Trade.MT5

Invest.MT5

Zero.MT5

Bets.MT5

Trade.MT4

Zero.MT4 ECN

ECN Plus

ECN Zero

Islamic 📍 FSCA Regulation None Yes Yes 💷 ZAR Deposits None Yes Yes ↪️ ZAR Account None Yes None ⏰ Customer Service Hours 24/7 24/5 24/5 🔟 Retail Investor Accounts 3 6 4 ☪️ Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📉 Minimum Trade Size 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 0.01 lots 📈 Maximum Trade Size Unlimited 200 lots Unlimited ⏲️ Minimum Withdrawal Time Instant Instant Instant ⌚ Maximum Estimated Withdrawal Time Up to 14 business days Between 3 to 5 working days 2 – 3 days ⚙️ Instant Deposits and Instant Withdrawals Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Promotions and Bonuses

IC offers a deposit bonus promotion that provides traders with extra non-withdrawable trading credit, including a 100% bonus on the first qualifying deposit and a 50% bonus on additional deposits.

The bonus increases available trading margin and market exposure while allowing traders to withdraw any profits generated through eligible trading activity, subject to the broker’s promotional terms and conditions.

IC Partners

The IC Partners program is a comprehensive affiliate and introducing broker (IB) system that allows individuals and businesses to earn commissions by referring traders.

Partners generate income based on client trading activity (volume-based commissions) or through CPA (cost-per-acquisition) models, depending on the partnership type.

The program offers multiple structures, including IB, affiliate, multi-level, and regional partnerships, each designed to suit different business models from individual influencers to large-scale financial networks.

With features such as real-time tracking, marketing tools, tiered rewards, and flexible payouts, IC provides a scalable and transparent system for partners to build long-term revenue streams in the forex and CFD industry.

Introducing Broker Program

The Introducing Broker (IB) Program from IC allows partners to earn ongoing commissions by referring active traders.

Earnings are based on client trading volume, with tiered rewards that increase as your referred clients trade more.

This model is ideal for individuals, educators, and trading communities looking to build a recurring revenue stream while providing traders with access to competitive trading conditions.

Multi-Level Program

The Multi-Level Program expands earning potential by allowing partners to generate commissions not only from their direct referrals but also from the trading activity of sub-IBs and their networks.

This creates a scalable, network-driven income structure, where partners can grow their business by building teams and benefiting from multiple levels of client activity across the referral chain.

Regional Partners Program

The Regional Partners Program is designed for businesses and experienced professionals who want to establish a local presence under the IC brand.

Partners can operate their own regional office while leveraging the broker’s global infrastructure, liquidity, and reputation.

This model offers high earning potential, brand support, and long-term business growth opportunities in the forex and CFD industry.

How to Open an Affiliate Account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on Partners

Navigate to the IC Partners website.

Step 2: Click 'Join Now'

Click the 'Join Now' button, and you will be redirected to the application form.

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Fill out the application form with your personal and contact information.

Submit the form and wait for confirmation.

You will receive an email with your referral link and instructions on proceeding when authorized.

Awards and Recognition

Received the following recent awards and recognition:

IC was named "Best MetaTrader Broker" at the 2026 Annual Awards, as announced by ForexBrokers.com.

IC's podcast, "IC Your Trade," received a well-deserved distinction at the Signal Awards for its excellent contribution to the category of "Branded Business Show and Advertising."

During the DayTrading.com Broker Awards for 2026, IC emerged as the shining light, winning the coveted title of "Best Overall Broker."

Has IC won any industry awards?

Yes, IC has received awards for Best ECN Broker, Best Forex Execution, and Best Trading Conditions from reputable industry sources, showcasing its leadership in low-cost, institutional-grade forex and CFD trading.

Why is IC widely recognized in the industry?

IC is praised for tight spreads, fast execution, and deep liquidity, catering to high-frequency and algorithmic traders. Its consistent recognition reflects trustworthiness, platform excellence, and global appeal in the trading community.

Education and Research

IC offers the following Educational Materials to South African traders:

Trading Knowledge

Advantages of Forex

Advantages of CFDs

Video Tutorials

Web TV

Webinars

Podcasts

Getting Started – which contains 10 lessons

Help Centre

IC also offers South African traders the following additional Research and Trading Tools:

Economic CalendarMarket Analysis Blog

Forex Calculators

Forex Glossary

IC Global Blog

TeamViewer

📚 Resource Type 🎯 Target Audience 📝 Description 📅 Availability 🎥 Video Tutorials Beginners & Intermediate Step-by-step guides on trading platforms, strategies, and tools On-demand, anytime 📖 Articles & Guides All levels Covers forex basics, advanced trading strategies, risk management Continuously updated 🎓 Webinars (Live & Recorded) Beginners to Advanced Interactive sessions on market analysis, trading psychology, and techniques Weekly schedule 📚 eBooks Beginners Instant (self-service) Available in resource center 🛠️ Platform Tutorials (MT4, MT5, cTrader) Beginners Free downloadable guides on forex and CFD trading On-demand 📈 Market Analysis Blogs Intermediate & Advanced Expert articles on technical and fundamental analysis Updated daily ❓ FAQs & Glossary Beginners Definitions of trading terms and platform features Always available

Research and Trading Tool Comparison

🔎 Broker 📔 Economic Calendar Yes Yes Yes 📚 VPS Yes Yes None 📒 AutoChartist Yes None None 📑 Trading View None None None 🗃️ Trading Central Yes Yes None 🗄️ Market Analysis Yes Yes Yes 📔 News Feed Yes Yes Yes 📚 Blog Yes Yes Yes

Sponsorships





IC has been actively involved in various sponsorships, demonstrating its dedication to sports and athletics.

has been actively involved in various sponsorships, demonstrating its dedication to sports and athletics. IC has demonstrated its support for the Rugby World Cup Sevens as an Official Global Partner, emphasizing its commitment to sports sponsorships.

In addition to rugby, IC has expanded its sponsorship portfolio to include cricket, specifically "The Ashes" cricket series, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, in 2026.

has expanded its sponsorship portfolio to include cricket, specifically "The Ashes" cricket series, which will be held in Sydney, Australia, in 2026. This foray into cricket highlights the company's adaptability in sports sponsorship.

IC sponsorship influence has also been seen in European football, with twelve teams in top-tier leagues benefiting from their assistance.

This involvement boosts IC's footprint in football and demonstrates its dedication to team sports.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team today announced a major new multi-year partnership with IC, one of the world’s leading online trading brands.

IC joins the team as the Official FX Trading Partner, with branding debuting on the nose, front wing, halo, and cockpit headrests of the Haas car at this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

IC Your Trade 6

Presented in partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios, IC Your Trade Season 6 brings the most influential minds in global finance and business to you every two weeks, offering sharp, practical insights to understand markets, navigate change, and think like a leader.

This season is hosted by Kelly Latimer, who will lead conversations to decode what's moving the market.

Customer Support

📞 Support Channel 🕰️ Availability ⚡ Average Response Time 💬 Live Chat 24/7 Under 1 minute 📧 Email Support 24/7 1 – 2 hours 📞 Phone Support 24/7 Immediate (during call) 📚 Help Centre (FAQs) 24/7 Instant (self-service) 📱 Social Media Support Business hours only Varies (usually within 24 hours)

IC Complaints and Compliments from South African Traders

We reviewed recent public customer feedback, trader discussions, broker review platforms, and app-related comments to identify recurring themes associated with IC. These are individual user experiences and do not mean every South African trader will have the same outcome.

User reviews can also be emotional, outdated, or influenced by account-specific issues. For this reason, we focus on repeated patterns rather than one-off comments.

5 Most Common IC Compliments

What users mention Sentiment What South African traders should know Very competitive spreads Positive IC is often praised by active traders for low spreads, especially on Raw Spread-style accounts. This can appeal to scalpers, day traders and high-volume forex traders. Strong platform choice Positive Traders like that IC supports popular platforms such as MT4, MT5 and cTrader, which gives more flexibility than brokers with only one trading platform. Fast execution and trading conditions Positive Experienced traders often mention execution quality, low-latency trading and institutional-style conditions. South Africans should still test execution on a demo or small live account first. Good for scalpers and active traders Positive ICmay suit traders who rely on tight spreads, fast order execution and short-term trading strategies. Beginners should understand the risks before using high-frequency or leveraged strategies. Smooth funding experiences for some clients Positive Some traders report smooth deposits and withdrawals, but processing times can still depend on verification, payment method, banking delays and compliance checks.

5 Most Common IC Complaints

What users mention Sentiment What South African traders should know Not FSCA-regulated Negative This is the biggest South African trust concern. IC is known globally and has international regulation, but South African traders should not treat offshore regulation as the same as FSCA protection. Withdrawal or payment delays Negative Some users report delayed withdrawals or funding issues. Common causes can include incomplete verification, payment-method rules, bank delays or compliance checks. Raw Spread commission costs Negative Traders may focus only on the tight spread and forget that Raw Spread-style accounts usually charge commission. South Africans should compare total trading cost, not only the spread. Spread widening during volatile markets Negative Even low-spread brokers can have wider spreads during news events, market open/close periods or low-liquidity sessions. This matters for scalpers and high-leverage traders. Support can be slower on complex cases Negative Routine queries may be handled quickly, but payment, verification or account-review issues can take longer. Keep written records of all communication.

What This Means for South African Traders

IC receives positive feedback for low spreads, strong platform choice, fast execution and suitability for active forex traders. These strengths make it attractive to South African traders who want MT4, MT5, cTrader and competitive trading conditions.

The most important concern is regulation. IC may be a strong global broker, but it is not the same as choosing an FSCA-regulated broker in South Africa. South African traders should confirm which legal entity will hold their account, which regulator applies, what dispute process is available, and whether they are comfortable trading under an offshore entity.

IC Markets Review Methodology

This review was updated and fact-checked on 3 August 2026 using IC Markets Global’s legal documents, regulation page, February 2026 risk disclosure, complaints policy, account comparison, pricing pages, platform information, funding rules, withdrawal guidance and product pages.

We checked:

Raw Trading Ltd as the company serving clients through IC Markets Global.

Seychelles FSA licence SD018.

Whether an FSCA-authorised company is shown for South African accounts.

Standard, MetaTrader Raw Spread and cTrader or TradingView Raw accounts.

The newer Raw Pro and Raw Pro+ account information.

Current minimum-deposit figures.

Spreads and commission rates.

Maximum leverage and dynamic margin rules.

MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView and WebTrader access.

Account currencies and the absence of ZAR from the published list.

Available CFD markets and instrument numbers.

Deposit methods and return-to-source rules.

Withdrawal processing estimates.

Inactivity-fee information.

Swap-free account charges.

Client-money segregation and insolvency insurance.

Legal wording stating that losses may exceed the amount deposited.

Complaints and dispute procedures.

Differences between current IC Markets pages and older broker reviews.

We did not open or fund a live IC Markets account.

We also did not place trades, test spreads or execution, contact customer support or complete a withdrawal.

That matters because account terms can change by country, platform, payment method and client profile. The company name, fees, leverage and transaction limits shown in the live registration agreement and Secure Client Area should be treated as the final terms before money is deposited.

Sources and Fact-Checking

Conclusion IC, formerly known as IC Markets, is a strong fit for South African traders who want tight spreads, fast execution, MT4, MT5, cTrader, TradingView, and raw-spread pricing. It is built more for active traders than casual beginners. The drawback is regulation: IC is not FSCA-regulated, so South Africans must check the offshore entity, leverage terms, and protections before depositing. Best for: South African active traders, scalpers, EA users, and experienced forex traders who want low spreads, Raw accounts, cTrader, MetaTrader, TradingView integration, and high-leverage offshore trading conditions. Not best for: Beginners who want FSCA-regulated protection, traders who need a ZAR account, investors who want direct JSE shares, or anyone who does not fully understand leverage, margin calls, swaps, and offshore account risk.

Disclaimer

Trading on IC is dangerous, particularly for South African investors. When participating in financial markets such as forex, CFDs, and derivatives, it is important to understand that the risk of losing more money than initially invested exists. As a result, a thorough awareness of these hazards is critical.

While leverage is a vital tool, it has the potential to work both for and against traders. Before engaging in trading operations, South African traders must carefully assess their risk tolerance, level of experience, and investment objectives. Given the inherent market risks of trading, South African clients should proceed cautiously and only allocate money they can afford to lose.

Before beginning any trading venture, acquiring unbiased financial guidance from knowledgeable professionals is best. This guide will help South African traders make informed judgments and avoid financial disasters.

You might also like:

IC Account Types

IC Demo Account

IC Fees and Spreads

IC Minimum Deposit

IC Sign up Bonus

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IC Markets?

IC is a global forex and CFD broker known for ultra-low spreads, fast execution, and support for multiple trading platforms, including MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader.

Is IC regulated?

Yes, IC is regulated by the FSA (Seychelles), ensuring client protection and financial transparency.

What trading platforms does IC offer?

IC offers MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and cTrader—each supporting advanced charting, automated trading, and fast execution.

What is the minimum deposit for IC?

The minimum deposit is $0, allowing traders access to ECN-style trading with low spreads and commissions.

Does IC offer a demo account?

Yes, IC provides a free, unlimited demo account to practice trading strategies in a risk-free environment.

What are the typical spreads at IC?

Spreads start from 0.0 pips on major currency pairs, especially on Raw Spread accounts like cTrader and MetaTrader.

Does IC charge a commission?

Yes, Raw Spread accounts charge $3 per lot per side; Standard accounts are commission-free but include wider spreads.

What leverage does IC offer?

IC offers leverage up to 1:5000, depending on the instrument and regulatory jurisdiction.

Can I use EAs or trading robots with IC?

Yes, IC fully supports algorithmic trading, EAs, and custom indicators on MT4, MT5, and cTrader.

Is scalping allowed with IC?

Yes, IC is a scalper-friendly broker offering no restrictions on trading styles, including scalping and hedging.

Are Islamic accounts available at IC?

Yes, IC offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law, available upon request.

How fast are withdrawals at IC?

Withdrawals are usually processed within 24 hours on business days, depending on the chosen method.

What instruments can I trade with IC?

IC offers forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, stocks, bonds, and futures CFDs.

Is IC good for beginners?

Yes, IC is suitable for beginners due to its demo account, low spreads, and extensive educational resources.

Does IC have mobile trading apps?

Yes, IC supports mobile trading through MetaTrader and cTrader apps for iOS and Android devices.