The annual general meeting (AGM) of the shareholders of Prosus was held on 26 August 2026. All resolutions set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders represented at the AGM and adopted.

Prosus NV Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Prosus NV shares on the JSE remain firmly in focus as charts and the historical graph point to sustained growth, while the latest data supports a constructive price forecast rather than an aggressive call. With the price today in rands at R715.19, traders weighing buy or sell decisions can compare the for sale setup against the cost of entry, the dividend profile, and the limited relevance of preference shares payout in this ordinary SHARES line. For investors checking how to buy, the share code PRX is easy to access online through a funded trading account, and the current data on price, graph movement, and trading activity suggests the trade remains active rather than sleepy.

Prosus NV Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Prosus NV (PRX) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Technology / Internet & e-commerce Current Price R715.19 Market Capitalization 1 551.21bn P/E Ratio 14.29 Dividend Yield 0.58 Trading Volume (Live Data) 95 589 Recent Price Change 0.81 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 10:07:08

Prosus NV Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R715.19, reflecting a 0.81 move from the previous close. Market Cap 1 551.21bn, indicating a large market presence. P/E Ratio 14.29, suggesting fair valuation. Dividend Yield 0.58, which is modest for income-focused investors. Volatility Moderate, given the live price change and active volume of 95 589 shares.

Prosus NV Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish bias is modestly supported by the positive 0.81 price change and the fact that volume is still healthy at 95 589 shares. A sustained move above the current R715.19 level would keep momentum traders engaged, while weakness back toward recent support would likely soften the short-term tone.

The live valuation at a P/E of 14.29, together with a market cap above 1.5 trillion rand, suggests the SHARES are being treated as a mature large-cap name rather than a high-flyer. That makes follow-through dependent on liquidity, sentiment, and how buyers respond today.

FAQ on Prosus NV Shares

Q1: What are Prosus NV shares?

Answer: Prosus NV shares are listed JSE SHARES of a large-cap technology and internet company trading under PRX. At R715.19 per share, the market value stands at 1 551.21bn, with a P/E of 14.29 and live volume of 95 589 shares.

Q2: How can I buy Prosus NV shares?

Answer: You can buy Prosus NV SHARES through a JSE-supported trading account using the PRX share code. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R715.19, so the purchase size depends on your budget, the live market, and your trading platform.

Q3: What affects the price of Prosus NV shares?

Answer: The price of Prosus NV SHARES is affected by current demand, trading volume of 95 589, valuation at a P/E of 14.29, and sentiment around its large 1 551.21bn market cap. Today’s move of 0.81 shows active, measurable market interest.

Q4: Does Prosus NV pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 0.58, which indicates a dividend component for Prosus NV SHARES. At the current price of R715.19, the payout profile is modest, so income-focused investors may treat this as a secondary benefit rather than the main draw.

Q5: How can I track my Prosus NV shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your Prosus NV SHARES through your JSE trading account using PRX, the current price of R715.19, and the live volume figure of 95 589. Dividend monitoring is straightforward when the yield is 0.58, since it can be checked alongside holdings on your platform.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Prosus NV share price?

Answer: The Prosus NV share price is being shaped by its R715.19 level, the 0.81 recent change, and a strong market cap of 1 551.21bn. A P/E ratio of 14.29 and live trading volume of 95 589 also help define sentiment today.

Q7: Is Prosus NV a good share to buy?

Answer: Prosus NV SHARES may appeal to investors who value scale, since the market cap is 1 551.21bn and the P/E ratio is 14.29. At R715.19 per share with a 0.58 dividend yield, it looks more balanced than aggressively cheap.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Prosus NV shares today?

Answer: Buying Prosus NV SHARES today depends on whether you accept the current price of R715.19 and the 0.81 move already seen. The live volume of 95 589 suggests the market is active, while the 14.29 P/E supports a measured approach.

Q9: How much does one Prosus NV share cost?

Answer: One Prosus NV share costs R715.19 today. That price per share sits alongside a 1 551.21bn market cap, a P/E ratio of 14.29, and a dividend yield of 0.58, giving investors a clear snapshot of current valuation.

Q10: How to sell Prosus NV shares?

Answer: To sell Prosus NV SHARES, log in to your JSE trading account, select PRX, and place a sell order at or near the live price of R715.19. The recent 0.81 change and 95 589 volume show there is active market liquidity.

How to Buy Prosus NV Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE Trading Account.

Verify account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication)

KYC your profile to get verified.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit fiat into your trading account.

Invest and trade in stocks that you want in your portfolio.

Prosus NV Actionable Financial Advice

Given Prosus NV's current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.