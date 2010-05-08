Overall, HFM is a part of the HFM Group, a group of brokers that is regulated by the FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA, and can be summarized as a trustworthy and safe broker.

HFM offers exceptional 24/7 educational support and low spreads. It is regulated by Tier 1 and Tier 2 Trading Bodies. It has a high trust score of 96 out of 99.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is HFM a Good Broker in South Africa? Yes. HFM is a premier, multi-regulated forex and CFD broker authorized locally by the FSCA (FSP 46632). It offers flexible trading conditions through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its feature-rich mobile app, serving millions of traders globally. As with any financial platform, traders should review their account tier and governing legal entity upon registration to ensure the specific regulatory protections align with their trading goals.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is HFM Safe?

Yes - HFM is safe. HFM is highly regarded as a safe, globally regulated forex and CFD broker suitable for beginners and experienced traders, offering a wide range of FX/CFD instruments, competitive spreads, flexible account types, and strong customer support (4.7/5 on Trustpilot).

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $0 / 0 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus 100% Deposit Bonus for SA clients (T&Cs apply) 💸Fees Fees – Zero: $10 round-turn per lot ($5 per side) 📉Spreads & Commissions Zero: from 0 pips + commission Pro: 0.6 pip, zero commission Premium: from 1.2 pips 💳Deposit & Withdrawals No deposit/withdrawal fees card withdrawals up to 10 business days SA bank transfers ≤2 days 🖥️Platforms MT4, MT5, WebTrader, HFM App supports MT4 MultiTerminal 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA (SA) 46632, UK FCA, CMA Kenya 🔐Trust Score High trust: 4.8/5 from FxVerify Trustpilot 4★ from 2,000+ reviews ⏱️Payout Schedule SA bank: same‑day/1–2 days international bank/card: up to 10 days 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events.

CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events. HFM states that trading leveraged products such as CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Traders should understand that losses can exceed initial deposits depending on market conditions and leverage used.

HFM operates in South Africa through a locally regulated entity authorised by the FSCA. South African traders should still confirm which legal entity they are opening an account with, what protections apply, and how client funds are handled before depositing.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

HFM Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds. Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit. No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile. Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features High leverage: Up to 1:2000 Fees applicable when the account has been unused Fast execution: Quick trades with low delays Bonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMA Transparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region

Overview

HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.

It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides

Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.

The broker focuses on trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: HFM

Safety Score: 8.5/10

HFM scores strongly due to its FSCA regulation in South Africa and additional global regulatory oversight. This gives South African traders a higher level of confidence compared to offshore-only brokers.

The score is not perfect because traders still need to confirm which entity holds their account and understand the protections attached to that entity.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view South African regulation link 9/10 HFM is authorised by the FSCA, providing strong local regulatory oversight for South African traders. Offshore regulation 8/10 HFM also operates under multiple international regulators, adding credibility and structure. Client fund handling 8/10 HFM states that client funds are segregated, which is standard for regulated brokers. Risk disclosure 8/10 The broker provides clear CFD risk warnings, including leverage risks and potential losses. Platform maturity 8/10 MT4 and MT5 are reliable and widely used platforms suitable for most retail traders. Fee transparency 8/10 Pricing is relatively clear, though traders should compare account types to find the best cost structure. South African fit 9/10 Strong fit for South African traders due to FSCA regulation, local presence, and accessible account options.

HFM Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 8/10 Competitive spreads on certain accounts, but costs vary depending on account type. Traders should compare carefully. Safety 8.5/10 FSCA-regulated with additional global oversight, making it a safer choice than offshore-only brokers. Platforms 8/10 MT4 and MT5 provide solid functionality for most trading strategies. Education 8/10 Strong educational offering, including webinars, analysis, and trading tools. Mobile 8/10 Mobile trading via MetaTrader apps is reliable for monitoring and executing trades. Support 8/10 Good support structure with accessibility for South African traders.

Features Offered

HFM has many features for various traders. It has a Cent Account, a Zero Account, a Pro Account, a Pro Plus Account, and a Premium Account. Please note that account types vary by region.

HFM offers more than 500 trading instruments to its clients, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, which offer a plethora of opportunities while making investments.

💱Currency Pairs Yes 📊Stock index CFDs Yes 🏦Stock CFDs Yes 📈ETF CFDs Yes ⛏️Commodity CFDs Yes 🏛️Bond CFDs Yes ₿Cryptos Yes

Customer Reviews

HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience; it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.

Traders love its platforms, spreads anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.

HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.

🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5/5 👏Customer Satisfaction High 📞Customer Service 24/5 Multilingual Support

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance. 4.5 / 5 Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices. 2.5 / 5 Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management. 3.4 / 5 Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness. 2.9 / 5

Is HFM Regulated in South Africa?

Yes. HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 46632.

Still, the wording needs to stay accurate.

HF Markets SA is not the market maker or CFD issuer. It acts as the intermediary between the South African trader and HF Markets Ltd in Mauritius.

🌍 Regulatory Body 🏛️ Jurisdiction 🆔 License Number 🛡️ Investor Protection 🇬🇧 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) United Kingdom 801701 Up to £85,000 via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) 🇿🇦 Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) South Africa 46632 No specific compensation fund 🇸🇨 Financial Services Authority (FSA) Seychelles SD015 No specific compensation fund 🇰🇪 Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Kenya 155 No specific compensation fund 🇻🇨 Financial Services Authority (FSA) St. Vincent & the Grenadines 22747 IBC 2015 No specific compensation fund

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measure ℹ️ Information 🔒 Segregated Accounts Yes 🔐 Compensation Amount Up to €20,000 per client 🔓 SSL Certificate Yes 🔒 2FA (Where Applicable) Available 🔏 Privacy Policy in Place Yes 🔐 Risk Warning Provided Yes 🔓 Negative Balance Protection Yes 🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss Orders Not typically offered

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Is HFM a safe broker to trade with?

Yes, HFM is part of HFM Group, which is regulated by several authorities, including South Africa’s FSCA. HFM Group brokers use fund segregation, negative balance protection, and SSL encryption to ensure trader safety.

How does HFM protect client funds?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts at top-tier banks, separate from the company’s operational funds, ensuring maximum protection even in adverse situations.

HFM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

HFM Account Types and Features

📊 Cent Account 📊 Zero Account 📊 Pro Account 📊 Pro Plus Account 💹 Premium Account 🔎 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader and Mobile Trading MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader and Mobile Trading MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader and Mobile Trading MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and Mobile Trading MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader, Mobile Trading and HFM Platform 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 / R0 $0 / R0 $100 / R1,800 $250 / R4700 $0 / R0 📈 Leverages 1:2000 1:2000 1:2000 1:2000 1:2000 📉 Spreads From 1.2 pip From 0 on Forex and Gold From 0.5 pip From 0.2 pip From 1.2 pip 📎 Commission for forex pairs No Yes No No No 📑 Order Executions Market Execution Market Execution Market Execution Market Execution Market Execution 🔁 Swap- Free Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Cent Account

Cent Lots : You trade in cent lots, which are 1/100th of a standard lot. You can start trading with as little as $0.01 per pip.

: You trade in which are 1/100th of a standard lot. You can start trading with as little as $0.01 per pip. Low Margin Requirements : The margin requirements are incredibly low, allowing you to open positions with minimal funds.

: The margin requirements are incredibly low, allowing you to open positions with minimal funds. No Minimum Deposit : You can start trading without initially depositing any funds.

: You can start trading without initially depositing any funds. Swap-Free Options: Available for traders who follow Islamic trading principles.

Zero Account

No Minimum Deposit : Traders can start with any amount they choose.

: Traders can start with any amount they choose. Raw Spreads : Benefit from the actual market spreads without any added costs.

: Benefit from the actual market spreads without any added costs. Low Commission : A competitive commission structure is applied.

: A competitive commission structure is applied. High Leverage: Up to 1:2000 leverage is available, though using leverage responsibly is important.

Pro Account

Ultra-low spreads : The Pro Account is characterized by exceptionally tight spreads, which differ between a trading instrument's bid and ask price.

: The is characterized by exceptionally tight spreads, which differ between a trading instrument's bid and ask price. High leverage : While leverage can amplify profits and losses, the Pro Account often offers higher leverage options than standard accounts.

: While leverage can amplify profits and losses, the Pro Account often offers higher leverage options than standard accounts. No commissions : HFM's Pro Account typically doesn't charge commissions, making it more cost-effective for traders who execute a high volume of trades.

: HFM's Pro Account typically doesn't charge commissions, making it more cost-effective for traders who execute a high volume of trades. Swap-free options: Swap-free accounts might be available for traders following Islamic trading principles, eliminating overnight financing charges.

Pro Plus Account

Ultra-low spreads : Starting from as low as 0.2 pips, Pro Plus accounts provide tight spreads for potentially increased profitability.

: Starting from as low as 0.2 pips, provide tight spreads for potentially increased profitability. High leverage : Up to 1:2000 leverage (specifics may vary by region) allows for amplified returns but also carries increased risk.

: Up to 1:2000 leverage (specifics may vary by region) allows for amplified returns but also carries increased risk. Swap-free : Suitable for Islamic traders or those who prefer to avoid swap charges.

: Suitable for Islamic traders or those who prefer to avoid swap charges. No commissions: Traders aren't charged any additional fees beyond the spread.

Premium Account

Flexibility in Position Sizing : Traders can adjust their trade sizes with a minimum of 0.01 lots and a maximum of 60 lots per trade.

: Traders can adjust their trade sizes with a minimum of 0.01 lots and a maximum of 60 lots per trade. Swap-Free Trading : Ideal for Muslim traders who adhere to Islamic financial principles.

: Ideal for Muslim traders who adhere to Islamic financial principles. No Minimum Deposit : Traders can start with any deposit amount they prefer.

: Traders can start with any deposit amount they prefer. No Commission: There are no additional charges beyond the spreads.

HFM InfinityX

Unleash your trading potential with InfinityX and unlock the power of unlimited leverage with zero margin requirements.

Maximize your capital with market-leading spreads, no commissions, and no swaps.

Swap-Free Trading

The Swap-Free Trading feature at HFM has been designed by the platform to serve traders who practice Sharia law.

🔎 Account Option 📌 Features Islamic Option Does not generate any swap interest. Follows the principles of Islamic finance. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

What account types does HFM offer?

HFM offers Cent, Premium, Zero Spread, Pro, and Islamic accounts and InfinityX, catering to all trading levels and strategies, including swap-free options for Muslim traders.

Can beginners open an account with HFM?

Yes, the Cent Account is ideal for beginners, offering low trade sizes and reduced risk while allowing access to all features and tools.

How to Open an HFM Account Step-by-Step

Step 1 – Complete Your Personal Information.

The first step is to head to the HFM homepage. Click “Register” on the top right, as shown below, and enter your personal information.

Step 2 – Complete Your HFM Live Account Profile.

Traders will be required to complete their personal information for the process to be completed.

Step 3 – Verify Email

Verify your email account.

Step 4 – Choose a Trading Platform.

The HFM live trading account verification should generally be completed within minutes of uploading all documentation.

Once a trader is fully confirmed, they will receive an email notification as confirmation.

Upload the requested Documents to verify your chosen HFM Markets Live Account.

Traders must upload the requested documentation before selecting a Forex trading platform.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM Spreads and Fees

HFM provides attractive fees and spreads and is consequently a good option for new or experienced traders.

Various pricing structures offered by the broker are available to different account types.

The Premium account has no commission fees, but has normally slightly wider spreads (from 1.0 pip).

Most methods do not charge hidden deposit/withdrawal fees, and there may be inactivity fees (applied on extended account dormancy).

🏦 Instrument Category 🔄 Details for Traders 📉 Key Highlights 💱 Forex 50+ currency pairs including majors (USD/ZAR, EUR/USD, GBP/USD) and exotics Leverage up to 1:2000, ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips 🌾 Commodities Energy (Oil, Gas), Agricultural products Flexible contract sizes, competitive pricing 🪙Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum Gold spreads as low as 0.2 pips, high liquidity 📊Indices Global indices like JSE Top 40, S&P 500, NASDAQ Trade with leverage up to 1:200 📈Stocks Popular global shares (Apple, Tesla, MTN, Sasol) No ownership required, CFDs with dividends on long positions 📦ETFs A wide choice of exchange-traded funds Diversification across sectors with flexible leverage 🏦Bonds Government and corporate bonds Low margin requirements, steady yield exposure ₿Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin Trade with leverage up to 1:50, 24/7 market access 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

What are HFM’s typical spreads?

Standard spreads start from around 1.2 pips, while Zero Spread accounts offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions.

Does HFM charge withdrawal or inactivity fees?

HFM does not charge withdrawal fees, but an inactivity fee applies after 6 months of no trading activity, starting at $5 per month.

HFM Deposit and Withdrawal

Withdrawals submitted before 10:00 a.m. server time are processed on the same business day between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. server time.

HFM Deposit Options:

Bank Transfers

Credit/Debit Cards

Alternative Options

HFM does not apply any deposit fees.

💳 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit 💸 Deposit Fees ⏳ Deposit Processing Time 💵 Minimum Withdrawal 💸 Withdrawal Fees ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time 🏦 Bank Wire Transfer $100 Free (for deposits over $100) 2–7 business days $100 None 2–10 business days 💳 Credit/Debit Cards $5 Free Instant to 10 minutes $5 None 2–10 business days 💻 Skrill $5 Free Instant to 10 minutes $5 None Up to 10 minutes 📱 Mobile Money (e.g., M-Pesa) Varies by provider Free Almost instant Varies by provider None Up to 2 business days 🏦 Local Bank Transfers Varies by provider Free Almost instant Varies by country None Up to 2 business days 💳 PayRedeem $5 Processing fees may apply Instant to 10 minutes $100 None Up to 10 minutes 💰 Cryptocurrency (via BitPay) $30 Free Instant None 1% fee Up to 24 hours

HFM Withdrawal Options:

Bank Transfers

Credit/Debit Cards

Alternative Options

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

What deposit options does HFM support?

HFM supports local bank transfers, e-wallets, debit/credit cards, and crypto, with minimum deposits starting from $5 or equivalent in local currency.

How fast are withdrawals processed by HFM?

E-wallet withdrawals are often instant, while bank transfers and card withdrawals typically take between 1 and 3 business days.

How to Make an HFM Minimum Deposit

Step 1: Go to either the HFM App or the Website.

Navigate to the Login button available on the HFM website.

Step 2: Click on "Login" - myHF.

Click on "log in"myHF" to access the following step. Never share this information.

Step 3: Enter your Account ID & Password and click the Red "Log In" button.

Enter the personal information required and log in to the user account.

Aside from great deposit method options, the p ayment method chosen determines the minimum deposit amount.

Always verify this information with HFM customer support. Traders will typically be allowed to top up their live trading account from $5.

Step 4: Log in to my area and press “Deposit".

Once a trader presses the deposit button located on the right side of the screen, Payment options will become available.

Step 5: Choose a suitable payment system and click on it.

The payment options available include Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, and alternative options.

Step 6: Choose the currency, type the amount of money you want to deposit, and press "Deposit".

Investors can now select the currency and amount that they wish to deposit.

Step 7: Enter your Bank Card Details as needed and press "Pay."

Traders will be required to enter their bank account details to complete payment.

Once you have successfully completed these 7 Steps to deposit a minimum amount, you will receive an on-screen confirmation.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM, AvaTrade, and InstaForex Comparison

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation FSCA, FSC, CMA FCA ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA CySEC, FSC 💴 Minimum Deposit 0 USD 100 USD 1 USD 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader 📉 Account Types Cent Account, Zero Account, Pro Account, Pro Plus Account, Premium Account Retail, Professional, Options Insta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica 📊 Leverage Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 Up to 1:1000 💹 Deposit Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies 💶 Withdrawal Methods Same as deposit methods Same as deposit methods Same as deposit methods 💵 Withdrawal Fees No fees, but bank charges may apply No fees, but bank charges may apply Varies by method 🥰 Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support ⭐ Languages Supported Multiple including English, French, Spanish, Arabic Multiple including English, French, Spanish, Arabic Multiple including English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian ✏️ Educational Resources Webinars, Video Tutorials, Articles Webinars, eBooks, Video Tutorials Webinars, Video Tutorials, Articles 📔 Trading Instruments Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Options, ETFs Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs 🎁 Bonus Programs On Occassion On Occassion 30% Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus 🫰🏻 FSCA Regulation Yes Yes None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

HFM Trading Platform Comparison HFM has designed its trading platforms to ensure that every trader who opens an HFM Live Trading Account can trade in their preferred style and on their chosen device.

Both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are very popular and powerful trading platforms.

Both allow traders to access the financial markets, and HFM takes advantage of each of their best features, providing the perfect trading environment.

Platform Key Features 🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Classic and widely used trading platform with market execution, 9 timeframes, 30 technical indicators and support for automated trading (Expert Advisors). 📊 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Advanced version with more timeframes (21), additional order types, 38 indicators, built‑in calendar and multi‑threaded strategy tester for broader analytical capabilities. 📱 HFM Platform Proprietary platform tied into the HFM App that integrates MT4/MT5 access, multi‑threaded strategy testing, and unified market access across devices. 🌐 WebTrader (MT4/MT5 Web) Browser‑based versions of MT4 and MT5 that let you trade without downloading software, useful for quick access or when switching devices. 📲 Mobile Trading (HFM App) Mobile app that supports trading on your MT4/MT5 accounts (and the HFM platform), letting you trade, manage positions, and monitor markets on the go. 🌍 On-the-Go Trading Trade anytime, anywhere with secure and reliable mobile access.

Take a look at the table below:

What platforms does HFM offer?

HFM supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offering advanced charting, one-click trading, and automated strategies through expert advisors (EAs).

Is MetaTrader available on all devices?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 can be accessed via desktop, web, and mobile apps, allowing seamless trading across all major operating systems.

Mobile Use of HFM

The mobile experience of HFM is seamless for placing trades, and it can be accessed through MT4 and MT5 apps.

of HFM is seamless for placing trades, and it can be accessed through MT4 and MT5 apps. These may be used on both iOS and Android devices. Mobile devices are a very simple way of incorporating transactions and account management with instantaneous market information access on the move.

Tailor-made visuals make easy charting with many order types and one-click trade to relax into an intuitive trading experience that can almost fully match desktop platforms.

📱 HFM Trading App Feature 🔑 Details 🏆 Award-Winning App Recognized globally for its user-friendly and powerful mobile trading experience. 👛 One Wallet for All Accounts Manage multiple trading accounts seamlessly under a single wallet. ⚙️ Customized Trading Tailor trading preferences and settings to match your strategies. 📊 Trade History Access Full visibility of past trades and performance directly from the app. 🔗 MT5 Integration Smooth integration with MetaTrader 5 for advanced analysis and execution. 🌍 On-the-Go Trading Trade anytime, anywhere with secure and reliable mobile access.

HFM app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 3.6 out of 5 7.6K reviews Android users report solid functionality and access to CFDs, but some mention freezing during news events and glitches in stop-loss & trade executions 🏆 App Store (global) 3.4 out of 5 216 ratings iOS users value the modern interface and fast chart tools, but note occasional failures to close trades and persistent bugs affecting reliability

Can I trade using my smartphone with HFM?

Yes, HFM offers a dedicated mobile app and supports MT4/MT5 on Android and iOS for trading, charting, and account management on the go.

Does the mobile app have full functionality?

Yes, the HFM app includes live quotes, charting tools, deposit/withdrawal access, and account monitoring just like the desktop version.

Forex Trading Guides

HFM provides a complete forex trading guide for traders to have sufficient knowledge and skill.

The guides impart knowledge on the basics of forex, technical and fundamental analysis, trading strategy, and risk management techniques.

Novice or expert, the guides have it all for the explorer in the world of forex trading.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM AI Integration

HFM has made significant strides in integrating AI Tech into its trading platform, enhancing the Operator Encounter and improving trading Productivity.

The AI-powered features render advanced analytics, predictive Representation, and automatic trading strategies that allow traders to make more knowledgeable decisions.

features render advanced analytics, predictive Representation, and automatic trading strategies that allow traders to make more knowledgeable decisions. By leveraging machine learning Procedures, HFM offers personalized Understandings and recommendations based on real-time market Information, helping both novice and experienced traders improve their strategies.

Category Comments 🤖 AI-Powered Analytics Offers advanced data analysis and insights powered by AI. 📈Predictive Modeling Uses AI to forecast market trends and price movements. 💹Automated Trading AI enables automated trading strategies to optimize trades. 💡Personalized Insights AI provides customized recommendations based on individual trading patterns. 🧠Market Data Processing AI processes vast amounts of market data in real time for faster decision-making. ❌Error Reduction AI minimizes human errors in trading by automating complex processes. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does HFM use AI in trading tools?

While HFM doesn’t offer proprietary AI trading, it supports third-party tools like Autochartist and advanced indicators that use predictive analytics.

Can AI tools be used with HFM platforms?

Yes, traders can integrate AI-based EAs and third-party tools with MT4/MT5 for automated and data-driven trading strategies.

Range of Markets

There are many markets on HFM to satisfy various traders and the strategies they use.

Clients are able to trade Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, Cryptocurrencies, ETFs, Energies, Bonds, and Metals.

Traders can use more than 500 instruments, which allows them to diversify and manage their portfolios effectively.

🌐 Market 📊 Instruments Available 💱 Spreads (from) ⚙️ Leverage (up to) 💵 Commission 💹 Forex 50+ currency pairs 0.0 pips (Zero Account) 1:2000 Yes ($3/side ≈ $6/lot round-turn) 🛢️ Commodities Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas Varies (e.g. 0.03 pips) Up to ~1:200 None (commission-free) 📈 Indices 30+ Global indices (e.g. NASDAQ, FTSE) From ~0.5 pips 1:50–1:200 No commission 🏦 Shares (CFDs) 2000+ Global stocks From ~0.01 points 1:5 (varies) No commission 🪙 Crypto CFDs BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC & more Varies (e.g. from ~$0.06 spread) Up to ~1:50 No commission 📉 ETFs (CFDs) Wide ETF range (US & EU) From ~0.03 points 1:5 No commission ⚡ Energies Oil, Natural Gas From ~0.03 points 1:66 No commission 🪙 Metals Gold, Silver, Platinum From ~0.03 points 1:1000 (only Gold) No commission 🧾 Bonds (CFDs) US, UK, Germany government bonds From ~0.03 points 1:50 No commission

What assets can I trade with HFM?

HFM offers forex, commodities, indices, shares, bonds, energies, and cryptocurrencies, covering over 1,000 instruments across global markets.

Can I diversify my portfolio with HFM?

Yes, the wide range of asset classes and instruments enables both beginners and professionals to build a diversified trading portfolio.

Bonuses and Promotions by HFM

Bonus Offerings

HFM’s bonus offerings are designed to enhance trading potential by automatically applying bonuses to eligible deposits.

These bonuses provide additional trading capital, allowing traders to access more than 500 instruments while increasing flexibility and market exposure without requiring manual activation.

HFM Loyalty Program

The HFM Loyalty Program rewards active traders as they progress through different levels.

By trading consistently, users earn points and unlock premium rewards, including luxury trips, high-end gadgets, and even supercars, making trading more engaging and incentive-driven.

The Gold Drive

The Gold Drive promotion focuses on gold trading, where traders earn points for every lot traded.

Additional points are awarded for profitable trades, which can be redeemed for entries into prize draws featuring luxury rewards such as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Profit Leaders – Round 2

Profit Leaders is a competitive trading contest where participants aim to achieve the highest closed profit in USD.

Traders compete for top leaderboard positions, with the top three winners sharing a prize pool of $6,500 before the promotion deadline.

Volume Leaders

The Volume Leaders promotion rewards traders based purely on trading activity.

Participants earn $100 for every 100 lots traded, with total rewards reaching up to $1,000, making it ideal for high-volume traders without requiring competition rankings.

Refer a Friend

HFM’s Refer a Friend program allows traders to earn up to $200 for each successful referral.

Once a referred client registers and starts trading, the referrer receives a cash reward, creating an easy way to earn additional income.

Shield 500 Account

The Shield 500 Account provides a safety net for new traders by covering losses up to $500 as tradable credit during the first 25 days.

This helps beginners reduce initial risk while gaining experience in live trading conditions.

Traders Awards 2026

The Traders Awards recognize top-performing traders, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize and a prestigious HFM Crystal Obelisk.

This promotion highlights exceptional trading performance and rewards skill and consistency.

Demo Contest

The HFM Demo Contest allows traders to compete in a risk-free environment using demo accounts.

Participants can test strategies, improve skills, and win trading bonuses without risking real money, making it ideal for beginners and practice.

HFM Merchandise

HFM Merchandise offers a range of branded products for loyal traders and partners.

These high-quality items serve as rewards or promotional gifts, helping strengthen brand engagement and community recognition among active users.

The broker offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

🎯 Category 🧾 Details 📌 Notes 📈 Program Name HFM Loyalty Program (Rewards for active trading) Earn Trophy Road Points (TRP) by trading live accounts. 🎁 Joining Bonus Receive 100 TRP upon joining Start collecting points immediately. 📊 Reward Levels Four tier levels based on trading activity Progress from Rookie → Rising Star → Pro → Legend. 🧩 TRP Earned per Volume Rookie: 25 TRP / $1M volume Rising Star: 30 TRP / $1M Pro: 35 TRP / $1M Legend: 40 TRP / $1M Earn more points as you level up. 🎖️ Points Boosters Complete Missions for extra TRP Activate Crystal Boosters to double TRP on select instruments (up to 80 TRP) Accelerates progress toward rewards. 💰 Cash Prizes Up to $500,000 in total cash rewards Earn cash as part of the trophy rewards pool. 🚗 Luxury Rewards Supercar High-value experiential reward. ✈️ Travel Rewards All-inclusive luxury vacations Lifestyle prizes for high tier progress. 💻 Tech Rewards High-end electronic devices Gadgets and premium gear for traders. 📍 Eligibility HFM live trading accounts — existing & new clients Excludes PAMM and demo accounts. ⚠️ Important Loyalty points and rewards are earned as you trade; Terms & Conditions apply Rewards are tied to real trading activity.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

How does the HFM Loyalty Program work?

The HFM Loyalty Program rewards active traders with Trophy Road Points (TRP) for every eligible trade. Points accumulate based on trading volume, allowing traders to progress through levels and redeem rewards such as cash, gadgets, travel experiences, and luxury prizes.

What rewards can I earn with HFM Loyalty Points?

Traders can redeem TRP for cash rewards, premium electronics, luxury holidays, and exclusive lifestyle prizes, including a supercar. Rewards depend on your loyalty level, accumulated points, and completed missions, with higher tiers unlocking greater benefits.

HFM Affiliate Program

Competitive Commission Structure : Affiliates earn a commission for each lot their referred clients trade. The commission structure is designed to be competitive and rewarding.

: Affiliates earn a commission for each lot their referred clients trade. The commission structure is designed to be competitive and rewarding. Multi-Tier Affiliate System : HFM offers a multi-tier affiliate system, allowing affiliates to earn additional commissions by recruiting sub-affiliates.

: HFM offers a multi-tier affiliate system, allowing affiliates to earn additional commissions by recruiting sub-affiliates. Dedicated Affiliate Support : HFM's affiliate management team provides dedicated support to affiliates, providing guidance and assistance throughout the partnership.

: HFM's affiliate management team provides dedicated support to affiliates, providing guidance and assistance throughout the partnership. Marketing Materials: HFM offers a range of marketing materials to help affiliates promote their affiliate links effectively.

Can I earn money by referring clients to HFM?

Yes, HFM has a competitive affiliate and IB program that pays commissions based on referred client activity and volume.

What support is offered to affiliates?

Affiliates receive marketing materials, tracking tools, dedicated account managers, and performance-based incentives to help grow their network.

How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM

Step 1 - Click on the 'Become an Affiliate' button.

Go to HFM's official website and click the 'Become an Affiliate' button in the top right corner.

Step 2 - Click on the Join Now option.

When redirected to the affiliate page, read through and click the Join Now button.

Step 3 - Fill out the form.

Complete the online form and provide your details. Then click on the register option.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Compare Forex Brokers

📌Feature 🔎Regulation FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, ADGM FCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader MT4, MT5 💰Minimum Deposit $0 $100 $100 📊Spreads From 0.0 pips (Zero account) From 0.9 pips (Standard) From 0.0 pips (Pro account) 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 (depends on region) Up to 1:400 retail / 1:500 pro Up to 1:500 🧾 Account Types Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account Standard, Islamic, Professional Classic, Pro, VIP, Islamic 📚 Education & Tools Strong education & analysis Extensive education, tools & webinars Good education & economic calendar 💬 Customer Support 24/7 live chat, email, phone 24/5 live chat, email, phone 24/5 live chat, email, phone 💸 Deposit & Withdrawal Fees No fees from broker No fees from broker No fees from broker 👨‍💼 Copy Trading Yes (HFcopy) Yes (DupliTrade, ZuluTrade) No (not offered natively) ☪️Islamic Account Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education

HFM offers its clients a wide selection of educational materials.

These include HFM educational videos, Training course videos, Forex education/e-courses , Live Webinars, Events, Exclusive analysis, and a Podcast.

💹Category 📊 Advanced Charting Multiple timeframes, customizable indicators, and drawing tools for technical analysis. 🔍 Market Research Daily market insights, fundamental and technical analysis reports. 🎓 Educational Webinars Regular expert-led sessions covering trading strategies and market trends. 📖 Trading Guides Step-by-step tutorials on forex, CFDs, and risk management techniques.

What educational tools does HFM provide?

HFM offers webinars, video tutorials, trading courses, daily analysis, and an educational portal suited for traders of all levels.

Is education free at HFM?

Yes, all educational resources, including live sessions and trading strategy videos, are freely accessible after account registration.

HFM Sponsorship

Sports Sponsorships

Football

Partnership with Michael Ballack

Brand ambassador role

Participated in:

Trading-related campaigns

Promotional appearances

Client engagement initiatives

Motorsport

Sponsorship of Tio Ellinas

Supported participation in:

Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Formula Renault 3.5 Series

Branding featured on race cars and gear

Promoted performance, precision, and discipline

Volleyball

Sponsorship of the European Universities Beach Volleyball Championship

Hosted in Cyprus

Focus on youth engagement and international exposure

Entertainment & Media Collaborations

Collaboration with Sean Bean

Featured in:

Educational webinars

Promotional campaigns

Used a storytelling approach to simplify trading concepts

Brand & Global Campaign Sponsorships

Sponsored international:

Events

Trading expos

Financial conferences

Focus on:

Expanding global presence

Strengthening brand recognition

Building trader communities

HFM Awards

🏅 Award Title 📜 Description Best Broker for Beginners Recognised by Fx Global Broker of the Year 2024 Awarded by World Business Achievers Awards 2024. Best CFD Broker Won at Wealth Expo Argentina 2026. Most Reliable Broker Also at Wealth Expo Argentina 2026. Best Online Trading App Awarded by CFI.CO. Best Global Affiliate Programs 2024 Recognised by FX Daily Info. Best Trading Platform Broker Also by FX Daily Info. Best Forex Broker South Africa 2022 By International Finance Awards. Best Forex Educational Resources – Global Took this title in 2022. Best Client Fund Security – Global 2021 Recognised in 2021.

HFM’s “News & Analysis

📌 Section 📝 Description 📰 Latest News Covers real-time global market updates, key financial developments, and currency moves. 💡 HFM Insights In-depth analysis pieces blending technical and fundamental outlooks for traders. 📈 Market Forecasts Forecast-based articles such as USD/JPY or AUD/USD outlooks with data-driven predictions. 🔥 What’s Trending Highlights hot topics, breaking moves, and trending discussions in the financial world. 📅 Upcoming Events Economic calendars and previews of major reports or market-moving announcements. ⚡ Latest Snaps Quick snapshot commentary offering fast, digestible insights for active traders. 🏛️ Company News HFM’s own updates: press releases, trading condition changes, awards, and announcements.

HFM Review Methodology

This review was updated using HFM’s South African registration disclosure, regulatory pages, account comparison, individual account pages, platform information, funding and withdrawal tables, security disclosures, copy-trading material, rollover policy and current promotions pages.

We checked:

HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd and its FSCA licence under FSP 46632.

The role of HF Markets SA as the local intermediary.

HF Markets Ltd in Mauritius as the product supplier.

The Cent, Zero, Pro and Premium accounts.

Published spreads, commissions and opening deposits.

Conflicting information about the Zero account minimum.

Available account currencies and whether ZAR is supported.

MT4, MT5, HFM WebTrader and the HFM App.

Leverage and dynamic margin rules.

Deposit and withdrawal methods, minimums and processing times.

Overnight financing, swap-free conditions and possible carry charges.

Inactivity fees and other non-trading costs.

Negative balance protection and HFM’s insurance disclosures.

Copy trading, PAMM, research tools and education.

Customer support and current promotions.

Differences between HFM’s South African and international pages.

We did not open or fund a live HFM account for this review. We also did not place trades, test execution, complete a withdrawal, or contact customer support.

That matters because the terms shown after login may differ by account, legal entity, payment method and client profile. The Client Area, legal disclosure, and signed client agreement should be treated as the final source before money is deposited.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What HFM does well

HFM offers strong regulatory backing, including FSCA oversight, along with multiple account types, competitive spreads, and access to MT4 and MT5. It provides a wide range of CFD markets and solid educational resources, making it suitable for both beginners and intermediate traders.

Where HFM falls short

HFM does not offer direct share investing, focusing instead on CFDs. Pricing can vary across account types, and traders need to compare carefully to find the most cost-effective option. Like all CFD brokers, leverage increases risk significantly.

Customer Support

💹Support Channel 📊Details 📞 Phone Support Available 24/7 for urgent issues. 💬 Live Chat Instant support via live chat for quick queries. 📧 Email Support Responds to inquiries within 24 hours, depending on the complexity. 🌍 Languages Supported Multiple languages available for global users. ⏱️ Response Time Generally quick, with priority support options for premium clients.

Sources and Fact-Checking

References

HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd

MetaTrader 5 Platform.

Is HFM a Good Choice for South African Traders? Yes, HFM is a well-established broker with strong global regulation and a solid presence in South Africa. It offers MT4 and MT5, competitive spreads, multiple account types, and a wide range of CFDs. The main advantage is its FSCA regulation, while the downside is that pricing can vary across accounts and may not always be the cheapest. Best for: South African traders who want an FSCA-regulated broker, MetaTrader platforms, multiple account types, and access to forex and CFD markets with strong global backing. Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, ultra-low raw spreads across all accounts, or a simplified single-entity regulatory structure.

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HFM Sign-up Bonus

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Disclaimer

The availability of HFM trading products, account types, leverage options, minimum deposit requirements, and promotional bonuses differs depending on the client’s country of residence and the regulatory authority overseeing the account. Traders should verify regional availability and applicable regulations before opening an account.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HFM?

HFM is a global forex and CFD broker offering trading in currencies, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies through various platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.

Is HFM a regulated broker?

Yes, HFM is regulated by several authorities, including the FCA and FSCA. This ensures compliance with financial standards and provides traders with a secure and trustworthy trading environment.

What types of accounts does HFM offer?

HFM offers various account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, and Pro. Each account is designed to suit different trading styles, from beginners to professionals.

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

The minimum deposit at HFM varies by account type, starting as low as $5 for the Micro Account, making it accessible for new traders with limited capital.

Does HFM offer demo accounts?

Yes, HFM provides a free demo account that allows users to practice trading with virtual funds under real market conditions without risking real money.

Which trading platforms are available with HFM?

HFM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both industry-standard platforms known for reliability, advanced charting tools, automated trading, and multi-device compatibility.

Are there any trading fees or commissions?

HFM charges spreads and commissions depending on the account type. The Zero Spread account features raw spreads with commissions, while other accounts have wider spreads with no commission.

What leverage does HFM offer?

HFM offers leverage up to 1:2000 depending on the account type, instrument traded, and client region. High leverage can amplify both potential gains and losses significantly.

Does HFM provide Islamic accounts?

Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts do not incur rollover interest on overnight positions and are suitable for Muslim traders.

How can I deposit and withdraw funds from HFM?

HFM supports various deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and local payment options depending on your region.

Is HFM suitable for beginners?

Yes, HFM is beginner-friendly, offering a low minimum deposit, demo accounts, educational resources, webinars, and responsive customer support to help new traders start confidently.

Does HFM offer educational resources?

Yes, HFM provides a comprehensive education center with video tutorials, webinars, eBooks, trading courses, and market analysis to help traders improve their skills and strategies.

Is customer support at HFM reliable?

HFM offers 24/7 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. They are known for responsive and helpful service, assisting traders with account and platform queries.

What instruments can I trade with HFM?

HFM offers a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, shares, bonds, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. This diversity allows for portfolio diversification and strategic trading.

Is HFM a good broker in 2026?

Yes, in 2026, HFM remains a competitive broker with strong regulation, diverse accounts, tight spreads, advanced platforms, and reliable support, ideal for traders of all experience levels.