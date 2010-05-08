HFM Review - Main Banner-min

Overall, HFM is a part of the HFM Group, a group of brokers that is regulated by the FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA, and can be summarized as a trustworthy and safe broker.

HFM offers exceptional 24/7 educational support and low spreads. It is regulated by Tier 1 and Tier 2 Trading Bodies. It has a high trust score of 96 out of 99.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is HFM a Good Broker in South Africa?

Yes. HFM is a premier, multi-regulated forex and CFD broker authorized locally by the FSCA (FSP 46632). It offers flexible trading conditions through MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and its feature-rich mobile app, serving millions of traders globally. As with any financial platform, traders should review their account tier and governing legal entity upon registration to ensure the specific regulatory protections align with their trading goals.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

Is HFM Safe?

Yes - HFM is safe. HFM is highly regarded as a safe, globally regulated forex and CFD broker suitable for beginners and experienced traders, offering a wide range of FX/CFD instruments, competitive spreads, flexible account types, and strong customer support (4.7/5 on Trustpilot). 

🔍 FeatureHFM-CTA-logo.png
💰Minimum Deposit$0 / 0 ZAR
🎁Sign-Up Bonus100% Deposit Bonus for SA clients (T&Cs apply)
💸FeesFees – Zero: $10 round-turn per lot ($5 per side)
📉Spreads & CommissionsZero: from 0 pips + commission Pro: 0.6 pip, zero commission Premium: from 1.2 pips
💳Deposit & WithdrawalsNo deposit/withdrawal fees card withdrawals up to 10 business days SA bank transfers ≤2 days
🖥️PlatformsMT4, MT5, WebTrader, HFM App supports MT4 MultiTerminal
🛡️HFM Group RegulationFSCA (SA) 46632, UK FCA, CMA Kenya
🔐Trust ScoreHigh trust: 4.8/5 from FxVerify Trustpilot 4★ from 2,000+ reviews
⏱️Payout ScheduleSA bank: same‑day/1–2 days international bank/card: up to 10 days
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

  • Risk warning: CFD trading is risky. CFDs are leveraged products, which means a small move in the market can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage or hold positions through major news events.
  • HFM states that trading leveraged products such as CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Traders should understand that losses can exceed initial deposits depending on market conditions and leverage used.
  • HFM operates in South Africa through a locally regulated entity authorised by the FSCA. South African traders should still confirm which legal entity they are opening an account with, what protections apply, and how client funds are handled before depositing.
  • Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

HFM Trust Score

HFM Tust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide range of markets: Foreign Exchange, Stocks, Cryptocurencies, Gold, Silver, Copper, Government Securities, Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds.Offshore entities: Some regulations are in less secure offshore zones
Negative balance protection: But can’t lose more than its deposit.No U.S. clients: Not available to U.S. traders
Multiple platforms: MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader, Mobile.Basic research tools: Limited advanced analysis features
High leverage: Up to 1:2000Fees applicable when the account has been unused
Fast execution: Quick trades with low delaysBonus restrictions: Bonuses vary by region
Part of HFM Group, which has strong regulation: FCA, FSCA, FSA, CMATransparency on fees: Some fees are less clear, depending on account and region
 

Overview

  Overview  

  • HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.
  • It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients.
  • Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.
  • The broker focuses on trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

   

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: HFM

Safety Score: 8.5/10

HFM scores strongly due to its FSCA regulation in South Africa and additional global regulatory oversight. This gives South African traders a higher level of confidence compared to offshore-only brokers.

The score is not perfect because traders still need to confirm which entity holds their account and understand the protections attached to that entity.

Safety factorScoreSA Shares view
South African regulation link9/10HFM is authorised by the FSCA, providing strong local regulatory oversight for South African traders.
Offshore regulation8/10HFM also operates under multiple international regulators, adding credibility and structure.
Client fund handling8/10HFM states that client funds are segregated, which is standard for regulated brokers.
Risk disclosure8/10The broker provides clear CFD risk warnings, including leverage risks and potential losses.
Platform maturity8/10MT4 and MT5 are reliable and widely used platforms suitable for most retail traders.
Fee transparency8/10Pricing is relatively clear, though traders should compare account types to find the best cost structure.
South African fit9/10Strong fit for South African traders due to FSCA regulation, local presence, and accessible account options.

HFM Scorecard for South African Traders

CategoryScoreSA Shares view
Fees8/10Competitive spreads on certain accounts, but costs vary depending on account type. Traders should compare carefully.
Safety8.5/10FSCA-regulated with additional global oversight, making it a safer choice than offshore-only brokers.
Platforms8/10MT4 and MT5 provide solid functionality for most trading strategies.
Education8/10Strong educational offering, including webinars, analysis, and trading tools.
Mobile8/10Mobile trading via MetaTrader apps is reliable for monitoring and executing trades.
Support8/10Good support structure with accessibility for South African traders.

Features Offered

  • HFM has many features for various traders. It has a Cent Account, a Zero Account, a Pro Account, a Pro Plus Account, and a Premium Account. Please note that account types vary by region.
  • HFM offers more than 500 trading instruments to its clients, including forex, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies, which offer a plethora of opportunities while making investments.

 

💱Currency PairsYes
📊Stock index CFDsYes
🏦Stock CFDsYes
📈ETF CFDsYes
⛏️Commodity CFDsYes
🏛️Bond CFDsYes
₿CryptosYes
 

Customer Reviews

  • HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience; it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/7 multilingual customer support.
  • In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.
  • Traders love its platforms, spreads anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.
  • HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.

🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.5/5
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh
📞Customer Service24/5 Multilingual Support
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance.4.5 / 5
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices.2.5 / 5
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management.3.4 / 5
HelloPeter logo
Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness.2.9 / 5
 

Is HFM Regulated in South Africa?

  XM Safety and Security  

  • Yes. HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd is authorised by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority under FSP number 46632.
  • Still, the wording needs to stay accurate.
  • HF Markets SA is not the market maker or CFD issuer. It acts as the intermediary between the South African trader and HF Markets Ltd in Mauritius.

🌍 Regulatory Body🏛️ Jurisdiction🆔 License Number🛡️ Investor Protection
🇬🇧 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)United Kingdom801701Up to £85,000 via the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
🇿🇦 Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)South Africa46632No specific compensation fund
🇸🇨 Financial Services Authority (FSA)SeychellesSD015No specific compensation fund
🇰🇪 Capital Markets Authority (CMA)Kenya155No specific compensation fund
🇻🇨 Financial Services Authority (FSA)St. Vincent & the Grenadines22747 IBC 2015No specific compensation fund
 

Protection of Client Funds

🔎 Security Measureℹ️ Information
🔒 Segregated AccountsYes
🔐 Compensation AmountUp to €20,000 per client
🔓 SSL CertificateYes
🔒 2FA (Where Applicable)Available
🔏 Privacy Policy in PlaceYes
🔐 Risk Warning ProvidedYes
🔓 Negative Balance ProtectionYes
🔒 Guaranteed Stop-Loss OrdersNot typically offered
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Is HFM a safe broker to trade with?

Yes, HFM is part of HFM Group, which is regulated by several authorities, including South Africa’s FSCA. HFM Group brokers use fund segregation, negative balance protection, and SSL encryption to ensure trader safety.  

How does HFM protect client funds?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts at top-tier banks, separate from the company’s operational funds, ensuring maximum protection even in adverse situations.  

HFM At a Glance

Company InformationHFM-CTA-logo.png
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️HFM Group RegulationFSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationKenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant. Depending on chosen payment method.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesNo swap fees. Terms and conditions apply.
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000. Varies according to region.
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4, MT5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44-203 097 85 71
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

HFM Account Types and Features

  HFM Account Types and Features    

📊 Cent Account📊 Zero Account📊 Pro Account📊 Pro Plus Account💹 Premium Account
🔎 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader and Mobile TradingMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader and Mobile TradingMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader and Mobile TradingMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 and Mobile TradingMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, Webtrader, Mobile Trading and HFM Platform
💵 Minimum Deposit$0 / R0$0 / R0$100 / R1,800$250 / R4700$0 / R0
📈 Leverages1:20001:20001:20001:20001:2000
📉 SpreadsFrom 1.2 pipFrom 0 on Forex and GoldFrom 0.5 pipFrom 0.2 pipFrom 1.2 pip
📎 Commission for forex pairsNoYesNoNoNo
📑 Order ExecutionsMarket ExecutionMarket ExecutionMarket ExecutionMarket ExecutionMarket Execution
🔁 Swap- FreeYesYesYesYes Yes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

Cent Account

  • Cent Lots: You trade in cent lots, which are 1/100th of a standard lot. You can start trading with as little as $0.01 per pip.
  • Low Margin Requirements: The margin requirements are incredibly low, allowing you to open positions with minimal funds.
  • No Minimum Deposit: You can start trading without initially depositing any funds.
  • Swap-Free Options: Available for traders who follow Islamic trading principles.

Zero Account

  • No Minimum Deposit: Traders can start with any amount they choose.
  • Raw Spreads: Benefit from the actual market spreads without any added costs.
  • Low Commission: A competitive commission structure is applied.
  • High Leverage: Up to 1:2000 leverage is available, though using leverage responsibly is important.

Pro Account

  • Ultra-low spreads: The Pro Account is characterized by exceptionally tight spreads, which differ between a trading instrument's bid and ask price.
  • High leverage: While leverage can amplify profits and losses, the Pro Account often offers higher leverage options than standard accounts.
  • No commissions: HFM's Pro Account typically doesn't charge commissions, making it more cost-effective for traders who execute a high volume of trades.
  • Swap-free options: Swap-free accounts might be available for traders following Islamic trading principles, eliminating overnight financing charges.

Pro Plus Account

  • Ultra-low spreads: Starting from as low as 0.2 pips, Pro Plus accounts provide tight spreads for potentially increased profitability.
  • High leverage: Up to 1:2000 leverage (specifics may vary by region) allows for amplified returns but also carries increased risk.
  • Swap-free: Suitable for Islamic traders or those who prefer to avoid swap charges.
  • No commissions: Traders aren't charged any additional fees beyond the spread.

Premium Account

  • Flexibility in Position Sizing: Traders can adjust their trade sizes with a minimum of 0.01 lots and a maximum of 60 lots per trade.
  • Swap-Free Trading: Ideal for Muslim traders who adhere to Islamic financial principles.
  • No Minimum Deposit: Traders can start with any deposit amount they prefer.
  • No Commission: There are no additional charges beyond the spreads.

HFM InfinityX

  • Unleash your trading potential with InfinityX and unlock the power of unlimited leverage with zero margin requirements.
  • Maximize your capital with market-leading spreads, no commissions, and no swaps.

Swap-Free Trading

  • The Swap-Free Trading feature at HFM  has been designed by the platform to serve traders who practice Sharia law.

 

🔎 Account Option📌 Features
Islamic OptionDoes not generate any swap interest.
Follows the principles of Islamic finance.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What account types does HFM offer?

HFM offers Cent, Premium, Zero Spread, Pro, and Islamic accounts and InfinityX, catering to all trading levels and strategies, including swap-free options for Muslim traders.  

Can beginners open an account with HFM?

Yes, the Cent Account is ideal for beginners, offering low trade sizes and reduced risk while allowing access to all features and tools.  

How to Open an HFM Account Step-by-Step

Step 1 – Complete Your Personal Information.

  • The first step is to head to the HFM homepage. ClickRegister on the top right, as shown below, and enter your personal information.

  How to Open an HFM Account Step-by-Step 1  

Step 2 – Complete Your HFM Live Account Profile.

  • Traders will be required to complete their personal information for the process to be completed.

  How to Open an HFM Account Step-by-Step 2  

Step 3 – Verify Email

  • Verify your email account.

  How to open an HFM Account step 3  

Step 4 – Choose a Trading Platform.

  • The HFM live trading account verification should generally be completed within minutes of uploading all documentation.
  • Once a trader is fully confirmed, they will receive an email notification as confirmation.
  • Upload the requested Documents to verify your chosen HFM Markets Live Account.
  • Traders must upload the requested documentation before selecting a Forex trading platform.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM Spreads and Fees

  • HFM provides attractive fees and spreads and is consequently a good option for new or experienced traders.
  • Various pricing structures offered by the broker are available to different account types.
  • The Premium account has no commission fees, but has normally slightly wider spreads (from 1.0 pip).
  • Most methods do not charge hidden deposit/withdrawal fees, and there may be inactivity fees (applied on extended account dormancy).

 

🏦 Instrument Category🔄 Details for Traders📉 Key Highlights
💱 Forex50+ currency pairs including majors (USD/ZAR, EUR/USD, GBP/USD) and exoticsLeverage up to 1:2000, ultra-tight spreads from 0.0 pips
🌾 CommoditiesEnergy (Oil, Gas), Agricultural productsFlexible contract sizes, competitive pricing
🪙MetalsGold, Silver, PlatinumGold spreads as low as 0.2 pips, high liquidity
📊IndicesGlobal indices like JSE Top 40, S&P 500, NASDAQTrade with leverage up to 1:200
📈StocksPopular global shares (Apple, Tesla, MTN, Sasol)No ownership required, CFDs with dividends on long positions
📦ETFsA wide choice of exchange-traded fundsDiversification across sectors with flexible leverage
🏦BondsGovernment and corporate bondsLow margin requirements, steady yield exposure
₿CryptocurrenciesBitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, LitecoinTrade with leverage up to 1:50, 24/7 market access
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

What are HFM’s typical spreads?

Standard spreads start from around 1.2 pips, while Zero Spread accounts offer raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions.  

Does HFM charge withdrawal or inactivity fees?

HFM does not charge withdrawal fees, but an inactivity fee applies after 6 months of no trading activity, starting at $5 per month.  

HFM Deposit and Withdrawal 

HFM

  • Withdrawals submitted before 10:00 a.m. server time are processed on the same business day between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. server time.

  HFM Deposit Options:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Alternative Options

HFM does not apply any deposit fees.

💳 Payment Method💵 Minimum Deposit💸 Deposit Fees⏳ Deposit Processing Time💵 Minimum Withdrawal💸 Withdrawal Fees⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time
🏦 Bank Wire Transfer$100Free (for deposits over $100)2–7 business days$100None2–10 business days
💳 Credit/Debit Cards$5FreeInstant to 10 minutes$5None2–10 business days
💻 Skrill$5FreeInstant to 10 minutes$5NoneUp to 10 minutes
📱 Mobile Money (e.g., M-Pesa)Varies by providerFreeAlmost instantVaries by providerNoneUp to 2 business days
🏦 Local Bank TransfersVaries by providerFreeAlmost instantVaries by countryNoneUp to 2 business days
💳 PayRedeem$5Processing fees may applyInstant to 10 minutes$100NoneUp to 10 minutes
💰 Cryptocurrency (via BitPay)$30FreeInstantNone1% feeUp to 24 hours
 

HFM Withdrawal Options:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Alternative Options

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

What deposit options does HFM support?

HFM supports local bank transfers, e-wallets, debit/credit cards, and crypto, with minimum deposits starting from $5 or equivalent in local currency.  

How fast are withdrawals processed by HFM?

E-wallet withdrawals are often instant, while bank transfers and card withdrawals typically take between 1 and 3 business days.  

How to Make an HFM Minimum Deposit

 

Step 1:  Go to either the HFM App or the Website.

  • Navigate to the Login button available on the HFM website.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 1  

Step 2:  Click on "Login" - myHF.

  • Click on "log in"myHF" to access the following step. Never share this information.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 2  

Step 3:  Enter your Account ID & Password and click the Red "Log In" button.

  • Enter the personal information required and log in to the user account.
  • Aside from great deposit method options, the payment method chosen determines the minimum deposit amount.
  • Always verify this information with HFM customer support. Traders will typically be allowed to top up their live trading account from $5.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 3  

Step 4: Log in to my area and press “Deposit".

  • Once a trader presses the deposit button located on the right side of the screen, Payment options will become available.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 4  

Step 5: Choose a suitable payment system and click on it.

  • The payment options available include Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, and alternative options.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 5  

Step 6:  Choose the currency, type the amount of money you want to deposit, and press "Deposit".

  • Investors can now select the currency and amount that they wish to deposit.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 6  

Step 7:  Enter your Bank Card Details as needed and press "Pay."

  • Traders will be required to enter their bank account details to complete payment.

  Once you have successfully completed these 7 Steps to deposit a minimum amount, you will receive an on-screen confirmation.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM, AvaTrade, and InstaForex Comparison

🔎 BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.pngAvatrade-CTA-logo.pngInstaForex CTA logo
📌 RegulationFSCA, FSC, CMA FCAASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSACySEC, FSC
💴 Minimum Deposit0 USD100 USD1 USD
📈 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTraderMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, WebTraderMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader
📉 Account TypesCent Account, Zero Account, Pro Account, Pro Plus Account, Premium AccountRetail, Professional, OptionsInsta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica
📊 LeverageUp to 1:2000Up to 1:400Up to 1:1000
💹 Deposit MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, CryptocurrenciesBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, CryptocurrenciesBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies
💶 Withdrawal MethodsSame as deposit methodsSame as deposit methodsSame as deposit methods
💵 Withdrawal FeesNo fees, but bank charges may applyNo fees, but bank charges may applyVaries by method
🥰 Customer Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support
⭐ Languages SupportedMultiple including English, French, Spanish, ArabicMultiple including English, French, Spanish, ArabicMultiple including English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian
✏️ Educational ResourcesWebinars, Video Tutorials, ArticlesWebinars, eBooks, Video TutorialsWebinars, Video Tutorials, Articles
📔 Trading InstrumentsForex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDsForex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Options, ETFsForex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs
🎁 Bonus ProgramsOn OccassionOn Occassion30% Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus
🫰🏻 FSCA RegulationYesYesNone
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

HFM Trading Platform Comparison

  HFM Trading Platform Comparison  
  • HFM has designed its trading platforms to ensure that every trader who opens an HFM Live Trading Account can trade in their preferred style and on their chosen device.
  • Both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are very popular and powerful trading platforms.
  • Both allow traders to access the financial markets, and HFM takes advantage of each of their best features, providing the perfect trading environment.

 

PlatformKey Features
🖥️ MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Classic and widely used trading platform with market execution, 9 timeframes, 30 technical indicators and support for automated trading (Expert Advisors).
📊 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Advanced version with more timeframes (21), additional order types, 38 indicators, built‑in calendar and multi‑threaded strategy tester for broader analytical capabilities.
📱 HFM PlatformProprietary platform tied into the HFM App that integrates MT4/MT5 access, multi‑threaded strategy testing, and unified market access across devices.
🌐 WebTrader (MT4/MT5 Web)Browser‑based versions of MT4 and MT5 that let you trade without downloading software, useful for quick access or when switching devices.
📲 Mobile Trading (HFM App)Mobile app that supports trading on your MT4/MT5 accounts (and the HFM platform), letting you trade, manage positions, and monitor markets on the go.
🌍 On-the-Go TradingTrade anytime, anywhere with secure and reliable mobile access.
 

Take a look at the table below:

    hfm mt4 vs mt5

What platforms does HFM offer?

HFM supports both MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, offering advanced charting, one-click trading, and automated strategies through expert advisors (EAs).  

Is MetaTrader available on all devices?

Yes, both MT4 and MT5 can be accessed via desktop, web, and mobile apps, allowing seamless trading across all major operating systems.  

Mobile Use of HFM

  Mobile Use of HFM  

  • The mobile experience of HFM is seamless for placing trades, and it can be accessed through MT4 and MT5 apps.
  • These may be used on both iOS and Android devices. Mobile devices are a very simple way of incorporating transactions and account management with instantaneous market information access on the move.
  • Tailor-made visuals make easy charting with many order types and one-click trade to relax into an intuitive trading experience that can almost fully match desktop platforms.

 

📱 HFM Trading App Feature🔑 Details
🏆 Award-Winning AppRecognized globally for its user-friendly and powerful mobile trading experience.
👛 One Wallet for All AccountsManage multiple trading accounts seamlessly under a single wallet.
⚙️ Customized TradingTailor trading preferences and settings to match your strategies.
📊 Trade History AccessFull visibility of past trades and performance directly from the app.
🔗 MT5 IntegrationSmooth integration with MetaTrader 5 for advanced analysis and execution.
🌍 On-the-Go TradingTrade anytime, anywhere with secure and reliable mobile access.
 

HFM app reviews

📱 App Platform⭐ Rating (out of 5)🗣️ Review Count📝 South Africa Highlights
📲Google Play3.6 out of 57.6K reviewsAndroid users report solid functionality and access to CFDs, but some mention freezing during news events and glitches in stop-loss & trade executions
🏆 App Store (global)3.4 out of 5216 ratingsiOS users value the modern interface and fast chart tools, but note occasional failures to close trades and persistent bugs affecting reliability
 

Can I trade using my smartphone with HFM?

Yes, HFM offers a dedicated mobile app and supports MT4/MT5 on Android and iOS for trading, charting, and account management on the go.  

Does the mobile app have full functionality?

Yes, the HFM app includes live quotes, charting tools, deposit/withdrawal access, and account monitoring just like the desktop version.  

Forex Trading Guides

  • HFM provides a complete forex trading guide for traders to have sufficient knowledge and skill.
  • The guides impart knowledge on the basics of forex, technical and fundamental analysis, trading strategy, and risk management techniques.
  • Novice or expert, the guides have it all for the explorer in the world of forex trading.

 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM AI Integration

  • HFM has made significant strides in integrating AI Tech into its trading platform, enhancing the Operator Encounter and improving trading Productivity.
  • The AI-powered features render advanced analytics, predictive Representation, and automatic trading strategies that allow traders to make more knowledgeable decisions.
  • By leveraging machine learning Procedures, HFM offers personalized Understandings and recommendations based on real-time market Information, helping both novice and experienced traders improve their strategies.

 

CategoryComments
🤖 AI-Powered AnalyticsOffers advanced data analysis and insights powered by AI.
📈Predictive ModelingUses AI to forecast market trends and price movements.
💹Automated TradingAI enables automated trading strategies to optimize trades.
💡Personalized InsightsAI provides customized recommendations based on individual trading patterns.
🧠Market Data ProcessingAI processes vast amounts of market data in real time for faster decision-making.
❌Error ReductionAI minimizes human errors in trading by automating complex processes.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Does HFM use AI in trading tools?

While HFM doesn’t offer proprietary AI trading, it supports third-party tools like Autochartist and advanced indicators that use predictive analytics.  

Can AI tools be used with HFM platforms?

Yes, traders can integrate AI-based EAs and third-party tools with MT4/MT5 for automated and data-driven trading strategies.  

Range of Markets

  Range of Markets  

 

🌐 Market📊 Instruments Available💱 Spreads (from)⚙️ Leverage (up to)💵 Commission
💹 Forex50+ currency pairs 0.0 pips (Zero Account)1:2000Yes ($3/side ≈ $6/lot round-turn)
🛢️ CommoditiesGold, Silver, Oil, Natural GasVaries (e.g. 0.03 pips)Up to ~1:200None (commission-free)
📈 Indices30+ Global indices (e.g. NASDAQ, FTSE)From ~0.5 pips1:50–1:200No commission
🏦 Shares (CFDs)2000+ Global stocksFrom ~0.01 points1:5 (varies)No commission
🪙 Crypto CFDsBTC, ETH, XRP, LTC & moreVaries (e.g. from ~$0.06 spread)Up to ~1:50No commission
📉 ETFs (CFDs)Wide ETF range (US & EU)From ~0.03 points1:5No commission
⚡ EnergiesOil, Natural GasFrom ~0.03 points1:66No commission
🪙 MetalsGold, Silver, PlatinumFrom ~0.03 points1:1000 (only Gold)No commission
🧾 Bonds (CFDs)US, UK, Germany government bondsFrom ~0.03 points1:50No commission
 

What assets can I trade with HFM?

HFM offers forex, commodities, indices, shares, bonds, energies, and cryptocurrencies, covering over 1,000 instruments across global markets.  

Can I diversify my portfolio with HFM?

Yes, the wide range of asset classes and instruments enables both beginners and professionals to build a diversified trading portfolio.  

Bonuses and Promotions by HFM

  Bonuses and Promotions by HFM  

Bonus Offerings

  • HFM’s bonus offerings are designed to enhance trading potential by automatically applying bonuses to eligible deposits.
  • These bonuses provide additional trading capital, allowing traders to access more than 500 instruments while increasing flexibility and market exposure without requiring manual activation.

HFM Loyalty Program

  • The HFM Loyalty Program rewards active traders as they progress through different levels.
  • By trading consistently, users earn points and unlock premium rewards, including luxury trips, high-end gadgets, and even supercars, making trading more engaging and incentive-driven.

The Gold Drive

  • The Gold Drive promotion focuses on gold trading, where traders earn points for every lot traded.
  • Additional points are awarded for profitable trades, which can be redeemed for entries into prize draws featuring luxury rewards such as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Profit Leaders – Round 2

  • Profit Leaders is a competitive trading contest where participants aim to achieve the highest closed profit in USD.
  • Traders compete for top leaderboard positions, with the top three winners sharing a prize pool of $6,500 before the promotion deadline.

Volume Leaders

  • The Volume Leaders promotion rewards traders based purely on trading activity.
  • Participants earn $100 for every 100 lots traded, with total rewards reaching up to $1,000, making it ideal for high-volume traders without requiring competition rankings.

Refer a Friend

  • HFM’s Refer a Friend program allows traders to earn up to $200 for each successful referral.
  • Once a referred client registers and starts trading, the referrer receives a cash reward, creating an easy way to earn additional income.

Shield 500 Account

  • The Shield 500 Account provides a safety net for new traders by covering losses up to $500 as tradable credit during the first 25 days.
  • This helps beginners reduce initial risk while gaining experience in live trading conditions.

Traders Awards 2026

  • The Traders Awards recognize top-performing traders, with the winner receiving a $1,000 cash prize and a prestigious HFM Crystal Obelisk.
  • This promotion highlights exceptional trading performance and rewards skill and consistency.

Demo Contest

  • The HFM Demo Contest allows traders to compete in a risk-free environment using demo accounts.
  • Participants can test strategies, improve skills, and win trading bonuses without risking real money, making it ideal for beginners and practice.

HFM Merchandise

  • HFM Merchandise offers a range of branded products for loyal traders and partners.
  • These high-quality items serve as rewards or promotional gifts, helping strengthen brand engagement and community recognition among active users.

  The broker offers South African traders the following bonuses and promotions:

 

🎯 Category🧾 Details📌 Notes
📈 Program NameHFM Loyalty Program (Rewards for active trading)Earn Trophy Road Points (TRP) by trading live accounts.
🎁 Joining BonusReceive 100 TRP upon joiningStart collecting points immediately.
📊 Reward LevelsFour tier levels based on trading activityProgress from Rookie → Rising Star → Pro → Legend.
🧩 TRP Earned per VolumeRookie: 25 TRP / $1M volume Rising Star: 30 TRP / $1M Pro: 35 TRP / $1M Legend: 40 TRP / $1MEarn more points as you level up.
🎖️ Points BoostersComplete Missions for extra TRP Activate Crystal Boosters to double TRP on select instruments (up to 80 TRP)Accelerates progress toward rewards.
💰 Cash PrizesUp to $500,000 in total cash rewardsEarn cash as part of the trophy rewards pool.
🚗 Luxury RewardsSupercarHigh-value experiential reward.
✈️ Travel RewardsAll-inclusive luxury vacationsLifestyle prizes for high tier progress.
💻 Tech RewardsHigh-end electronic devicesGadgets and premium gear for traders.
📍 EligibilityHFM live trading accounts — existing & new clientsExcludes PAMM and demo accounts.
⚠️ ImportantLoyalty points and rewards are earned as you trade; Terms & Conditions applyRewards are tied to real trading activity.
 

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

How does the HFM Loyalty Program work?

The HFM Loyalty Program rewards active traders with Trophy Road Points (TRP) for every eligible trade. Points accumulate based on trading volume, allowing traders to progress through levels and redeem rewards such as cash, gadgets, travel experiences, and luxury prizes.  

What rewards can I earn with HFM Loyalty Points?

Traders can redeem TRP for cash rewards, premium electronics, luxury holidays, and exclusive lifestyle prizes, including a supercar. Rewards depend on your loyalty level, accumulated points, and completed missions, with higher tiers unlocking greater benefits.  

HFM Affiliate Program

  HFM Affiliate Program  

  • Competitive Commission Structure: Affiliates earn a commission for each lot their referred clients trade. The commission structure is designed to be competitive and rewarding.
  • Multi-Tier Affiliate System: HFM offers a multi-tier affiliate system, allowing affiliates to earn additional commissions by recruiting sub-affiliates.
  • Dedicated Affiliate Support: HFM's affiliate management team provides dedicated support to affiliates, providing guidance and assistance throughout the partnership.
  • Marketing Materials: HFM offers a range of marketing materials to help affiliates promote their affiliate links effectively.

Can I earn money by referring clients to HFM?

Yes, HFM has a competitive affiliate and IB program that pays commissions based on referred client activity and volume.  

What support is offered to affiliates?

Affiliates receive marketing materials, tracking tools, dedicated account managers, and performance-based incentives to help grow their network.  

How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM

Step 1 - Click on the 'Become an Affiliate' button.

  • Go to HFM's official website and click the 'Become an Affiliate' button in the top right corner.

  How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM step 1  

Step 2 - Click on the Join Now option.

  • When redirected to the affiliate page, read through and click the Join Now button.

  How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM step 2  

Step 3 - Fill out the form.

  • Complete the online form and provide your details. Then click on the register option.

  How to open an Affiliate Account with HFM step 3  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Compare Forex Brokers

📌FeatureHFM-CTA-logo.png
Avatrade CTA logo
Tickmill CTA logo
🔎RegulationFSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCAASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, ADGMFCA, CySEC, FSCA, FSA
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4, MT5MT4, MT5, AvaTradeGO, WebTraderMT4, MT5
💰Minimum Deposit$0$100$100
📊SpreadsFrom 0.0 pips (Zero account)From 0.9 pips (Standard)From 0.0 pips (Pro account)
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000 (depends on region)Up to 1:400 retail / 1:500 proUp to 1:500
🧾 Account TypesPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading AccountStandard, Islamic, ProfessionalClassic, Pro, VIP, Islamic
📚 Education & ToolsStrong education & analysisExtensive education, tools & webinarsGood education & economic calendar
💬 Customer Support24/7 live chat, email, phone24/5 live chat, email, phone24/5 live chat, email, phone
💸 Deposit & Withdrawal FeesNo fees from brokerNo fees from brokerNo fees from broker
👨‍💼 Copy TradingYes (HFcopy)Yes (DupliTrade, ZuluTrade)No (not offered natively)
☪️Islamic AccountYesYesYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
  

Education

 

Education

 

  • HFM offers its clients a wide selection of educational materials.
  • These include HFM educational videos, Training course videos, Forex education/e-courses, Live Webinars, Events, Exclusive analysis, and a Podcast. Each educational video is carefully designed and delivered by leading industry experts. It provides a breakdown of the forex industry's fundamental concepts.

 

💹CategoryHFM-CTA-logo.png
📊 Advanced ChartingMultiple timeframes, customizable indicators, and drawing tools for technical analysis.
🔍 Market ResearchDaily market insights, fundamental and technical analysis reports.
🎓 Educational WebinarsRegular expert-led sessions covering trading strategies and market trends.
📖 Trading GuidesStep-by-step tutorials on forex, CFDs, and risk management techniques.
 

What educational tools does HFM provide?

HFM offers webinars, video tutorials, trading courses, daily analysis, and an educational portal suited for traders of all levels.  

Is education free at HFM?

Yes, all educational resources, including live sessions and trading strategy videos, are freely accessible after account registration.  

HFM Sponsorship

  HFM Sponsorship  

Sports Sponsorships

  • Football
  • Partnership with Michael Ballack
  • Brand ambassador role

  Participated in:

  • Trading-related campaigns
  • Promotional appearances
  • Client engagement initiatives

Motorsport

  • Sponsorship of Tio Ellinas

  Supported participation in:

  • Porsche Carrera Cup GB
  • Formula Renault 3.5 Series
  • Branding featured on race cars and gear
  • Promoted performance, precision, and discipline

Volleyball

  • Sponsorship of the European Universities Beach Volleyball Championship
  • Hosted in Cyprus
  • Focus on youth engagement and international exposure

  HFM Sponsorship  

Entertainment & Media Collaborations

  • Collaboration with Sean Bean

  Featured in:

  • Educational webinars
  • Promotional campaigns
  • Used a storytelling approach to simplify trading concepts

Brand & Global Campaign Sponsorships

Sponsored international:

  • Events
  • Trading expos
  • Financial conferences

  Focus on:

  • Expanding global presence
  • Strengthening brand recognition
  • Building trader communities

HFM Awards

  HFM Awards

🏅 Award Title📜 Description
Best Broker for BeginnersRecognised by Fx
Global Broker of the Year 2024Awarded by World Business Achievers Awards 2024.
Best CFD BrokerWon at Wealth Expo Argentina 2026.
Most Reliable BrokerAlso at Wealth Expo Argentina 2026.
Best Online Trading AppAwarded by CFI.CO.
Best Global Affiliate Programs 2024Recognised by FX Daily Info.
Best Trading Platform BrokerAlso by FX Daily Info.
Best Forex Broker South Africa 2022By International Finance Awards.
Best Forex Educational Resources – GlobalTook this title in 2022.
Best Client Fund Security – Global 2021Recognised in 2021.
 

HFM’s “News & Analysis

📌 Section📝 Description
📰 Latest NewsCovers real-time global market updates, key financial developments, and currency moves.
💡 HFM InsightsIn-depth analysis pieces blending technical and fundamental outlooks for traders.
📈 Market ForecastsForecast-based articles such as USD/JPY or AUD/USD outlooks with data-driven predictions.
🔥 What’s TrendingHighlights hot topics, breaking moves, and trending discussions in the financial world.
📅 Upcoming EventsEconomic calendars and previews of major reports or market-moving announcements.
⚡ Latest SnapsQuick snapshot commentary offering fast, digestible insights for active traders.
🏛️ Company NewsHFM’s own updates: press releases, trading condition changes, awards, and announcements.
 

HFM Review Methodology

This review was updated using HFM’s South African registration disclosure, regulatory pages, account comparison, individual account pages, platform information, funding and withdrawal tables, security disclosures, copy-trading material, rollover policy and current promotions pages.

We checked:

  • HF Markets SA (Pty) Ltd and its FSCA licence under FSP 46632.
  • The role of HF Markets SA as the local intermediary.
  • HF Markets Ltd in Mauritius as the product supplier.
  • The Cent, Zero, Pro and Premium accounts.
  • Published spreads, commissions and opening deposits.
  • Conflicting information about the Zero account minimum.
  • Available account currencies and whether ZAR is supported.
  • MT4, MT5, HFM WebTrader and the HFM App.
  • Leverage and dynamic margin rules.
  • Deposit and withdrawal methods, minimums and processing times.
  • Overnight financing, swap-free conditions and possible carry charges.
  • Inactivity fees and other non-trading costs.
  • Negative balance protection and HFM’s insurance disclosures.
  • Copy trading, PAMM, research tools and education.
  • Customer support and current promotions.
  • Differences between HFM’s South African and international pages.

We did not open or fund a live HFM account for this review. We also did not place trades, test execution, complete a withdrawal, or contact customer support.

That matters because the terms shown after login may differ by account, legal entity, payment method and client profile. The Client Area, legal disclosure, and signed client agreement should be treated as the final source before money is deposited.

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What HFM does well

HFM offers strong regulatory backing, including FSCA oversight, along with multiple account types, competitive spreads, and access to MT4 and MT5. It provides a wide range of CFD markets and solid educational resources, making it suitable for both beginners and intermediate traders.

Where HFM falls short

HFM does not offer direct share investing, focusing instead on CFDs. Pricing can vary across account types, and traders need to compare carefully to find the most cost-effective option. Like all CFD brokers, leverage increases risk significantly.

 

Customer Support

💹Support Channel📊Details
📞 Phone SupportAvailable 24/7 for urgent issues.
💬 Live ChatInstant support via live chat for quick queries.
📧 Email SupportResponds to inquiries within 24 hours, depending on the complexity.
🌍 Languages SupportedMultiple languages available for global users.
⏱️ Response TimeGenerally quick, with priority support options for premium clients.
 

Sources and Fact-Checking

References

HF Markets SA (PTY) Ltd

MetaTrader 5 Platform.

 

Is HFM a Good Choice for South African Traders?

Yes, HFM is a well-established broker with strong global regulation and a solid presence in South Africa. It offers MT4 and MT5, competitive spreads, multiple account types, and a wide range of CFDs. The main advantage is its FSCA regulation, while the downside is that pricing can vary across accounts and may not always be the cheapest.
Best for: South African traders who want an FSCA-regulated broker, MetaTrader platforms, multiple account types, and access to forex and CFD markets with strong global backing.
Not best for: Traders who want direct JSE share investing, ultra-low raw spreads across all accounts, or a simplified single-entity regulatory structure.

 

You might also like:

HFM Sign-up Bonus

HFM Fees and Spreads

HFM Account Types

HFM Minimum Deposit

HFM Cashback Forex Rebates  

Disclaimer

The availability of HFM trading products, account types, leverage options, minimum deposit requirements, and promotional bonuses differs depending on the client’s country of residence and the regulatory authority overseeing the account. Traders should verify regional availability and applicable regulations before opening an account.

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is HFM?

HFM is a global forex and CFD broker offering trading in currencies, commodities, indices, shares, and cryptocurrencies through various platforms, including MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5.  

Is HFM a regulated broker?

Yes, HFM is regulated by several authorities, including the FCA and FSCA. This ensures compliance with financial standards and provides traders with a secure and trustworthy trading environment.  

What types of accounts does HFM offer?

HFM offers various account types, including Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, PAMM, and Pro. Each account is designed to suit different trading styles, from beginners to professionals.  

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

The minimum deposit at HFM varies by account type, starting as low as $5 for the Micro Account, making it accessible for new traders with limited capital.  

Does HFM offer demo accounts?

Yes, HFM provides a free demo account that allows users to practice trading with virtual funds under real market conditions without risking real money.  

Which trading platforms are available with HFM?

HFM supports MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), both industry-standard platforms known for reliability, advanced charting tools, automated trading, and multi-device compatibility.  

Are there any trading fees or commissions?

HFM charges spreads and commissions depending on the account type. The Zero Spread account features raw spreads with commissions, while other accounts have wider spreads with no commission.  

What leverage does HFM offer?

HFM offers leverage up to 1:2000 depending on the account type, instrument traded, and client region. High leverage can amplify both potential gains and losses significantly.  

Does HFM provide Islamic accounts?

Yes, HFM offers swap-free Islamic accounts that comply with Sharia law. These accounts do not incur rollover interest on overnight positions and are suitable for Muslim traders.  

How can I deposit and withdraw funds from HFM?

HFM supports various deposit and withdrawal methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards, e-wallets like Skrill and Neteller, and local payment options depending on your region.  

Is HFM suitable for beginners?

Yes, HFM is beginner-friendly, offering a low minimum deposit, demo accounts, educational resources, webinars, and responsive customer support to help new traders start confidently.  

Does HFM offer educational resources?

Yes, HFM provides a comprehensive education center with video tutorials, webinars, eBooks, trading courses, and market analysis to help traders improve their skills and strategies.  

Is customer support at HFM reliable?

HFM offers 24/7 multilingual customer support via live chat, email, and phone. They are known for responsive and helpful service, assisting traders with account and platform queries.  

What instruments can I trade with HFM?

HFM offers a wide range of instruments, including forex pairs, commodities, indices, shares, bonds, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies. This diversity allows for portfolio diversification and strategic trading.  

Is HFM a good broker in 2026?

Yes, in 2026, HFM remains a competitive broker with strong regulation, diverse accounts, tight spreads, advanced platforms, and reliable support, ideal for traders of all experience levels.  

You Might Also Like

AvaTrade Review
AvaTrade Review
Exness Review
Exness Review
XM Review
XM Review
XM Footer

Recommended brokers

AvaTrade
HFM – HF Markets
XM
IC Markets
CM Trading
PU Prime
Spec Markets
FP Markets
Octa
JustMarkets
IC Markets Footer