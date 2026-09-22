HFM's minimum deposit required to register an HFM live trading account is USD 0. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to R0 ZAR.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

The minimum deposit for HFM varies by account type, with entry-level accounts like Micro, Cent, Zero, and Premium often requiring no mandatory minimum.

More advanced Pro or Pro Plus accounts typically require around $100 USD ( approx ZAR 1,800) or more to start live trading.

Category Details 📊 Account Types & Minimum Deposits Cent / Premium / Zero Accounts – Often no mandatory minimum deposit, though practical deposits typically start around R100 / $5 equivalent. Pro Account – Minimum ~USD 100 (≈ ZAR 1,800). Pro Plus Account – Higher minimum ~USD 250 (≈ ZAR 4,700). . 💳 Deposit Methods Local Bank Transfer (EFT) Accepts ZAR deposits via major South African banks (Standard Bank, FNB, ABSA, Capitec). Credit/Debit Cards Visa/Mastercard supported. E-Wallets – Skrill, Neteller available for instant funding. Other Methods Instant EFT and local mobile payments may also be available depending on region. 🕐 Processing Times (Deposits) Cards & E-Wallets: Instant to within minutes once verified. Local Bank Transfers/EFT: Same day to 1–3 business days depending on bank cut-off. International Bank Wires: May take several business days (up to 5–7). 🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific Notes ZAR Base Currency: South African traders can hold ZAR base currency accounts and make ZAR deposits without high FX conversion costs. Local Banking Support: EFT and local transfers improve accessibility for South Africans. Verification Compliance: FICA/KYC documentation is required for deposits and withdrawals under South African regulation. 💸 Withdrawal Rules & Timing Return-to-Source Rule: Deposits refunded to original method first; profits then sent via bank transfer or e-wallet if applicable. E-Wallets: Often processed same day or within one business day. Cards & Bank Transfers: Typically 2–10 business days depending on method and bank. KYC Required: Withdrawals require completed identity and payment method verification before processing. 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

HFM minimum deposit requirements South Africa

In South Africa, HFM allows traders to start with a $0 funding requirement.

Deposits for many accounts begin from about R70–R100 (≈ $5–$5.50 USD), depending on the method, while larger accounts like Pro or Pro Plus may require R1,800–R4,700 to unlock advanced features and tighter spreads.

Overview

HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.

It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides

Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.

The broker focuses on the trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

HFM Account Options

HFM prides itself on offering a wide variety of account types to its clientele, all with highly competitive and distinct trading conditions designed to meet the needs and demands of all types of traders. [video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/02/How-to-HFM-.mp4"][/video] HFM makes live Forex Trading accounts available:

🔎 Account 📈 Cent Account 📊 Zero Account 📉 Pro Account 📈 Pro Plus Account 📉 Premium Account 💵 Minimum Deposit $0 $0 $100/ R1,800 $250/ R4,700 $0/ R0 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 1:2000 1:2000 1:2000 1:2000 📝 Spreads Variable Variable Variable Variable Variable 📑 Spreads from (pips) From 1.2 pip From 0 on Forex and Gold From 0.5 pip From 0.2 pip From 1.2 pip 📉 Max Simultaneous Open Orders 150 500 500 500 500 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

HFM Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

HFM Deposit Options:

Bank Transfers

Credit/Debit Cards

Alternative Options

💳 Payment Method 💵 Minimum Deposit 💸 Deposit Fees ⏳ Deposit Processing Time 💵 Minimum Withdrawal 💸 Withdrawal Fees ⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time 🏦 Bank Wire Transfer $100 Free (for deposits over $100) 2–7 business days $100 None 2–10 business days 💳 Credit/Debit Cards $5 Free Instant to 10 minutes $5 None 2–10 business days 💻 Skrill $5 Free Instant to 10 minutes $5 None Up to 10 minutes 📱 Mobile Money (e.g., M-Pesa) Varies by provider Free Almost instant Varies by provider None Up to 2 business days 🏦 Local Bank Transfers Varies by provider Free Almost instant Varies by country None Up to 2 business days 💳 PayRedeem $5 Processing fees may apply Instant to 10 minutes $100 None Up to 10 minutes 💰 Cryptocurrency (via BitPay) $30 Free Instant None 1% fee Up to 24 hours

Bank Transfers

Credit/Debit Cards

Alternative Options

Withdrawals submitted before 10:00 a.m. server time are processed on the same business day between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. server time.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit

Step 1: Go to either the HFM App or the Website.

Navigate to the Login button available at the HFM website.

Step 2: Click on "login" - myHF.

Click on "log in"myHF" to access the following step. Never share this information.

Step 3: Enter your Account ID & Password and click the Red "Log In" button.

Enter the personal information required and log in to the user account.

Aside from great deposit method options, the p ayment method chosen determines the minimum deposit amount.

Always verify this information with HFM customer support. Traders will typically be allowed to top up their live trading account from $5.

Step 4: Log in to my area and press “Deposit".

Once a trader presses the deposit button located on the right side of the screen, Payment options will become available.

Step 5: Choose a suitable payment system and click on it.

The payment options available include Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, and alternative options.

Step 6: Choose the currency, type the amount of money you want to deposit, and press "Deposit".

Investors can now select the currency and amount that they wish to deposit.

Step 7: Enter your Bank Card Details as needed and press "Pay."

Traders will be required to enter their bank account details to complete payment.

Once you have successfully completed these 7 Steps to deposit a minimum amount, you will receive an on-screen confirmation.

Comparision table

🔎 Broker 📌 Regulation FSCA, FSC, CMA FCA ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA CySEC, FSC 💴 Minimum Deposit 0 USD 100 USD 1 USD 📈 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, WebTrader MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader 📉 Account Types Cent Account, Zero Account, Pro Account, Pro Plus Account, Premium Account Retail, Professional, Options Insta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica 📊 Leverage Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 Up to 1:1000 💹 Deposit Methods Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies Bank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies 💶 Withdrawal Methods Same as deposit methods Same as deposit methods Same as deposit methods 💵 Withdrawal Fees No fees, but bank charges may apply No fees, but bank charges may apply Varies by method 🥰 Customer Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support 24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support 24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support ⭐ Languages Supported Multiple including English, French, Spanish, Arabic Multiple including English, French, Spanish, Arabic Multiple including English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian ✏️ Educational Resources Webinars, Video Tutorials, Articles Webinars, eBooks, Video Tutorials Webinars, Video Tutorials, Articles 📔 Trading Instruments Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Options, ETFs Forex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs 🎁 Bonus Programs On Occassion On Occassion 30% Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus 🫰🏻 FSCA Regulation Yes Yes None 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

HFM At a Glance

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Customer Reviews HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience, it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/5 multilingual customer support.

In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.

Traders love its platforms, spread anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.

HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it. 🔍Aspect 🔖Details 🌟Overall Rating 4.5/5 👏Customer Satisfaction High 📞Customer Service 24/5 Multilingual Support Customers Ratings 🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance. 4.5 / 5 Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices. 2.5 / 5 Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management. 3.4 / 5 Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness. 2.9 / 5 ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers multiple account options High leverage can increase risk Provides tight spreads and low commissions Lacking its own trading platform. Offers comprehensive educational content Support may be limited

Conclusion Overall, HFM is a well-established, well-regulated, and customer-oriented operation that provides a secure trading environment and a notable customer support team. Loyal Customers and Major Banks rate HFM among the best International Brokers.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

The minimum deposit for HFM depends on the account type selected. Some entry-level accounts can be opened with as little as $0 to $5, while premium or professional accounts may require higher initial deposits to access enhanced trading conditions and features.

Does HFM offer a $0 minimum deposit account?

Yes, HFM offers certain account types with no strict minimum deposit requirement. However, traders still need sufficient funds to open positions and cover margin requirements, meaning practical trading typically requires depositing a reasonable amount to manage risk effectively.

Which HFM account has the lowest deposit requirement?

The Cent or Micro account usually has the lowest minimum deposit requirement at HFM. These accounts are designed for beginners, allowing traders to start with small amounts while learning how to trade in a lower-risk environment with smaller position sizes.

Can I trade effectively with the minimum deposit at HFM?

While it is possible to trade with a minimum deposit, it may limit your flexibility and risk management. Small balances can be quickly affected by market volatility, so many traders choose to deposit more than the minimum for better control.

What payment methods can I use to deposit at HFM?

HFM supports multiple deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and various e-wallets. The availability of specific methods may depend on your region, and processing times can vary depending on the selected payment option.

Are there any deposit fees at HFM?

HFM generally does not charge deposit fees, but third-party payment providers or banks may apply their own charges. It is important to check the terms of your payment method to understand any potential costs before making a deposit.

How long does it take for deposits to reflect in my account?

Deposits at HFM are often processed instantly when using cards or e-wallets, while bank transfers may take several business days. Processing times depend on the payment method and your financial institution’s policies.

Does the minimum deposit vary by country?

Yes, the minimum deposit at HFM may vary depending on your country due to regulatory requirements and available payment methods. Traders should check the official HFM website or client portal to confirm the exact requirements for their region.

Can I increase my deposit later after opening an account?

Yes, traders can add funds to their HFM accounts at any time after registration. Increasing your deposit can improve margin availability, allow larger trades, and provide more flexibility in managing risk and trading strategies.

Is the HFM minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes, HFM’s low minimum deposit options make it accessible for beginners. New traders can start with small amounts while learning, but it is recommended to use proper risk management and gradually increase capital as experience and confidence grow.