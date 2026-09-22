HFM minimum deposit - Main Banner-min

  HFM's minimum deposit required to register an HFM live trading account is USD 0. At the current exchange rate between the US dollar and the South African Rand, this minimum deposit is equivalent to R0 ZAR.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
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What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

  • The minimum deposit for HFM varies by account type, with entry-level accounts like Micro, Cent, Zero, and Premium often requiring no mandatory minimum.
  • More advanced Pro or Pro Plus accounts typically require around $100 USD (approx ZAR 1,800) or more to start live trading.

 

CategoryDetails
📊 Account Types & Minimum DepositsCent / Premium / Zero Accounts – Often no mandatory minimum deposit, though practical deposits typically start around R100 / $5 equivalent. Pro Account – Minimum ~USD 100 (≈ ZAR 1,800). Pro Plus Account – Higher minimum ~USD 250 (≈ ZAR 4,700). .
💳 Deposit MethodsLocal Bank Transfer (EFT) Accepts ZAR deposits via major South African banks (Standard Bank, FNB, ABSA, Capitec). Credit/Debit Cards Visa/Mastercard supported. E-Wallets – Skrill, Neteller available for instant funding. Other Methods Instant EFT and local mobile payments may also be available depending on region.
🕐 Processing Times (Deposits)Cards & E-Wallets: Instant to within minutes once verified. Local Bank Transfers/EFT: Same day to 1–3 business days depending on bank cut-off. International Bank Wires: May take several business days (up to 5–7).
🇿🇦 South Africa‑Specific NotesZAR Base Currency: South African traders can hold ZAR base currency accounts and make ZAR deposits without high FX conversion costs. Local Banking Support: EFT and local transfers improve accessibility for South Africans. Verification Compliance: FICA/KYC documentation is required for deposits and withdrawals under South African regulation.
💸 Withdrawal Rules & TimingReturn-to-Source Rule: Deposits refunded to original method first; profits then sent via bank transfer or e-wallet if applicable. E-Wallets: Often processed same day or within one business day. Cards & Bank Transfers: Typically 2–10 business days depending on method and bank. KYC Required: Withdrawals require completed identity and payment method verification before processing.
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HFM minimum deposit requirements South Africa

In South Africa, HFM allows traders to start with a $0 funding requirement.

Deposits for many accounts begin from about R70–R100 ( $5–$5.50 USD), depending on the method, while larger accounts like Pro or Pro Plus may require R1,800–R4,700 to unlock advanced features and tighter spreads.

 

Overview

  • HFM was founded in 2010 and has its headquarters in Cyprus.
  • It is an award-winning forex and commodities broker that provides trading services and facilities to retail and institutional clients.
  • Retail, Affiliates, and White Label clients can access various spreads and liquidity via state-of-the-art automated trading platforms in a tailored trading experience.
  • The broker focuses on the trading conditions like spread, required time to execute a deal, and account types available to the trader.

   

HFM Account Options

HFM prides itself on offering a wide variety of account types to its clientele, all with highly competitive and distinct trading conditions designed to meet the needs and demands of all types of traders. [video width="1920" height="1080" mp4="/storage/images/2024/02/How-to-HFM-.mp4"][/video]   HFM makes live Forex Trading accounts available:

🔎 Account📈 Cent Account📊 Zero  Account📉 Pro Account📈 Pro Plus Account📉 Premium Account
💵 Minimum Deposit$0$0$100/ R1,800$250/ R4,700$0/ R0
📈 Maximum Leverage1:20001:20001:20001:20001:2000
📝 SpreadsVariableVariableVariableVariableVariable
📑 Spreads from (pips)From 1.2 pipFrom 0 on Forex and GoldFrom 0.5 pipFrom 0.2 pipFrom 1.2 pip
📉 Max Simultaneous Open Orders150500500500500
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 

HFM Account Deposit and Withdrawal Options

HFM

  HFM Deposit Options:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Alternative Options

  HotForex Deposit Options  

💳 Payment Method💵 Minimum Deposit💸 Deposit Fees⏳ Deposit Processing Time💵 Minimum Withdrawal💸 Withdrawal Fees⏳ Withdrawal Processing Time
🏦 Bank Wire Transfer$100Free (for deposits over $100)2–7 business days$100None2–10 business days
💳 Credit/Debit Cards$5FreeInstant to 10 minutes$5None2–10 business days
💻 Skrill$5FreeInstant to 10 minutes$5NoneUp to 10 minutes
📱 Mobile Money (e.g., M-Pesa)Varies by providerFreeAlmost instantVaries by providerNoneUp to 2 business days
🏦 Local Bank TransfersVaries by providerFreeAlmost instantVaries by countryNoneUp to 2 business days
💳 PayRedeem$5Processing fees may applyInstant to 10 minutes$100NoneUp to 10 minutes
💰 Cryptocurrency (via BitPay)$30FreeInstantNone1% feeUp to 24 hours
  HFM Withdrawal Options:

  • Bank Transfers
  • Credit/Debit Cards
  • Alternative Options

  HotForex Withdrawal Options   Withdrawals submitted before 10:00 a.m. server time are processed on the same business day between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. server time.  

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit

 

Step 1:  Go to either the HFM App or the Website.

  • Navigate to the Login button available at the HFM website.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 1  

Step 2:  Click on "login" - myHF.

  • Click on "log in"myHF" to access the following step. Never share this information.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 2  

Step 3:  Enter your Account ID & Password and click the Red "Log In" button.

  • Enter the personal information required and log in to the user account.
  • Aside from great deposit method options, the payment method chosen determines the minimum deposit amount.
  • Always verify this information with HFM customer support. Traders will typically be allowed to top up their live trading account from $5.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 3  

Step 4: Log in to my area and press “Deposit".

  • Once a trader presses the deposit button located on the right side of the screen, Payment options will become available.

  How to make an HFM Minimum Deposit step 4  

Step 5: Choose a suitable payment system and click on it.

  • The payment options available include Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, and alternative options.

 

Step 6:  Choose the currency, type the amount of money you want to deposit, and press "Deposit".

  • Investors can now select the currency and amount that they wish to deposit.

 

Step 7:  Enter your Bank Card Details as needed and press "Pay."

  • Traders will be required to enter their bank account details to complete payment.

  Once you have successfully completed these 7 Steps to deposit a minimum amount, you will receive an on-screen confirmation.  

Comparision table

🔎 BrokerHFM-CTA-logo.pngAvatrade-CTA-logo.pngInstaForex CTA logo
📌 RegulationFSCA, FSC, CMA FCAASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSACySEC, FSC
💴 Minimum Deposit0 USD100 USD1 USD
📈 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTraderMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, AvaTradeGO, WebTraderMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, WebTrader
📉 Account TypesCent Account, Zero Account, Pro Account, Pro Plus Account, Premium AccountRetail, Professional, OptionsInsta.Standard, Insta.Eurica, Cent.Standard, Cent.Eurica
📊 LeverageUp to 1:2000Up to 1:400Up to 1:1000
💹 Deposit MethodsBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, CryptocurrenciesBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, CryptocurrenciesBank Transfer, Credit/Debit Cards, E-wallets, Cryptocurrencies
💶 Withdrawal MethodsSame as deposit methodsSame as deposit methodsSame as deposit methods
💵 Withdrawal FeesNo fees, but bank charges may applyNo fees, but bank charges may applyVaries by method
🥰 Customer Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support24/5 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support24/7 Live Chat, Email, Phone, Localized Support
⭐ Languages SupportedMultiple including English, French, Spanish, ArabicMultiple including English, French, Spanish, ArabicMultiple including English, Arabic, Chinese, Russian
✏️ Educational ResourcesWebinars, Video Tutorials, ArticlesWebinars, eBooks, Video TutorialsWebinars, Video Tutorials, Articles
📔 Trading InstrumentsForex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDsForex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, Options, ETFsForex, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, Cryptocurrencies, CFDs
🎁 Bonus ProgramsOn OccassionOn Occassion30% Welcome Bonus, 100% Deposit Bonus
🫰🏻 FSCA RegulationYesYesNone
📝Sign up👉 Open Account👉 Open Account👉 Open Account
 
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

HFM At a Glance

Company InformationHFM-CTA-logo.png
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️HFM Group RegulationFSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationKenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant. Depending on chosen payment method.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesNo swap fees. Terms and conditions apply.
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000. Varies according to region.
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4, MT5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44-203 097 85 71
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account
 

Customer Reviews

  • HFM supports the best part of an overall trading experience, it provides extensive educational information and market analysis, and 24/5 multilingual customer support.
  • In all honesty, HFM gets excellent reviews from customers and quite nice ratings on several platforms.
  • Traders love its platforms, spread anywhere, and due to the wide assortment of trading instruments such as forex, commodities, and indices, apart from some cryptos.
  • HFM also steps up when it comes to customer service, which is often described as multilingual and speedy, with respectful behavior, since the broker designs it so that everyone, from the newbie to the most experienced, can use it.
 
🔍Aspect🔖Details
🌟Overall Rating4.5/5
👏Customer SatisfactionHigh
📞Customer Service24/5 Multilingual Support
 

Customers Ratings

🌐 Platform📝 Feedback Summary⭐ Rating
Myfxbook logo
Generally positive reviews highlighting a user-friendly platform, responsive customer service, and reliable execution. Some long-term users express satisfaction with the broker's services. However, a few users have reported issues related to account performance.4.5 / 5
Forex Peace Army logo
Mixed feedback. Some users praise HFM for its reliable platform and regulation, while others report serious issues, including profit cancellations and account closures. These negative experiences raise concerns about the broker's practices.2.5 / 5
Sitejabber logo
Mixed reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars from 108 reviews. While some customers are satisfied with the platform's features and services, others have reported issues related to fund recovery and account management.3.4 / 5
HelloPeter logo
Mixed feedback with an average rating of 2.9. Some users appreciate the platform's user-friendly interface, while others have raised concerns about account issues and customer support responsiveness.2.9 / 5
 
💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

 

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers multiple account optionsHigh leverage can increase risk
Provides tight spreads and low commissionsLacking its own trading platform.
Offers comprehensive educational contentSupport may be limited
 

Conclusion

Overall, HFM is a well-established, well-regulated, and customer-oriented operation that provides a secure trading environment and a notable customer support team. Loyal Customers and Major Banks rate HFM among the best International Brokers.

 

You might also like:

HFM Account TypesHFM Demo AccountHFM Fees and SpreadsHFM Sign-up BonusHFM Islamic AccountSAShares Instagram

 

Frequently Asked Questions

 

What is the minimum deposit for HFM?

The minimum deposit for HFM depends on the account type selected. Some entry-level accounts can be opened with as little as $0 to $5, while premium or professional accounts may require higher initial deposits to access enhanced trading conditions and features.  

Does HFM offer a $0 minimum deposit account?

Yes, HFM offers certain account types with no strict minimum deposit requirement. However, traders still need sufficient funds to open positions and cover margin requirements, meaning practical trading typically requires depositing a reasonable amount to manage risk effectively.  

Which HFM account has the lowest deposit requirement?

The Cent or Micro account usually has the lowest minimum deposit requirement at HFM. These accounts are designed for beginners, allowing traders to start with small amounts while learning how to trade in a lower-risk environment with smaller position sizes.  

Can I trade effectively with the minimum deposit at HFM?

While it is possible to trade with a minimum deposit, it may limit your flexibility and risk management. Small balances can be quickly affected by market volatility, so many traders choose to deposit more than the minimum for better control.  

What payment methods can I use to deposit at HFM?

HFM supports multiple deposit methods, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and various e-wallets. The availability of specific methods may depend on your region, and processing times can vary depending on the selected payment option.  

Are there any deposit fees at HFM?

HFM generally does not charge deposit fees, but third-party payment providers or banks may apply their own charges. It is important to check the terms of your payment method to understand any potential costs before making a deposit.  

How long does it take for deposits to reflect in my account?

Deposits at HFM are often processed instantly when using cards or e-wallets, while bank transfers may take several business days. Processing times depend on the payment method and your financial institution’s policies.  

Does the minimum deposit vary by country?

Yes, the minimum deposit at HFM may vary depending on your country due to regulatory requirements and available payment methods. Traders should check the official HFM website or client portal to confirm the exact requirements for their region.  

Can I increase my deposit later after opening an account?

Yes, traders can add funds to their HFM accounts at any time after registration. Increasing your deposit can improve margin availability, allow larger trades, and provide more flexibility in managing risk and trading strategies.  

Is the HFM minimum deposit suitable for beginners?

Yes, HFM’s low minimum deposit options make it accessible for beginners. New traders can start with small amounts while learning, but it is recommended to use proper risk management and gradually increase capital as experience and confidence grow.  

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