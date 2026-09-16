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Resource 10 Index JSE: J210 Index
131,933.19 ▲ +1,896.20 (+1.46%) Prices delayed ~15 min · Last fetched: 2026-09-16 12:55:07
Open
131,023.91
Day high
132,856.10
Day low
129,198.54
Prev close
130,036.99
Symbol
^J210.JO
Price performance
Loading chart…
Today's snapshot
Current131,933.19
Change +1,896.20
% Change +1.46%
Open131,023.91
High132,856.10
Low129,198.54
Prev close130,036.99
Today's range
129,198.54 132,856.10
131,933.19
JSE Indices Delayed ~15 min
Index Value Change % Change Open Prev close
JSE All Share 114,004.16 -17.11 -0.02% 114,021.27 114,021.27
Industrial Index 64,036.72 +0.00 +0.00% 64,036.72
Industrial 25 56,438.19 +0.00 +0.00% 56,438.19
Financial Index 62,608.52 -372.92 -0.59% 62,716.64 62,981.44
Financial 15 25,613.86 -170.25 -0.66% 25,776.11 25,784.11
Resource 10 ← 131,933.19 +1,896.20 +1.46% 131,023.91 130,036.99
JSE Small Cap 105,914.87 -106.26 -0.10% 105,923.81 106,021.13
JSE Mid Cap 105,399.76 -524.54 -0.50% 105,448.75 105,924.30
Satrix 40 ETF 108.20 +0.77 +0.72% 109.90 107.43
JSE Top 40 106,516.87 +22.30 +0.02% 106,494.57 106,494.57
About this index

Overview of the Resource-10 Index

Also known as the “RESI 10”, the Resource-10 Index is the FTSE/JSE Africa Index Series Resource 10 Index. This index tracks the 10 largest companies in South Africa according to their market capitalization in the resource sector. The RESI 10 is an investment that is suited to investors who seek broad exposure to the stock market, especially the resource sector in South Africa. It is considered a lower-risk alternative to investing in underlying shares and it also appeals to investors who have a slightly bullish view of the stock market, including those who favor the resource sector over a certain share contained in the sector. The 10 companies are exposed to the mining sector and the inclusion of companies such as Sappi Limited and Mondi PLC will provide traders with exposure to the packaging and paper industry. At the time of writing, the Resource-10 Index consists of the following companies:

  • BHP Billiton PLC (SA) with a 53.76% weighting
  • Anglo American PLC (SA) with a 14.08% weighting
  • Sasol Ltd with an 8.21% weighting
  • MND-ZA with a 4.62% weighting
  • Mondi PLC with a 4.62% weighting
  • AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (SA) with a 2.49% weighting
  • Exxaro Resources Ltd with a 1.72% weighting
  • Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd with a 1.44% weighting
  • Gold Fields Ltd with a 1.42% weighting
  • Sappi Ltd with a 1.08% weighting

 

Why should you consider trading the South Africa Resource-10 Index?

Apart from several other indexes that can be traded in South Africa, the Resource-10 Index is known to provide traders with direct exposure to the largest resource counters that are locally listed. This index can be used when traders speculate on either the rise or the fall of the overall resources sector and associated industries. This could have a direct link to movements in certain commodity prices in addition to affecting the value of the rand against other currencies. Companies that are on the Resource-10 Index derive a large sum of their overall earnings in foreign currencies, especially in the United States Dollar. This means that trading the Resource-10 Index could be a rand hedge play in the overall foreign exchange market. Investors who have their sights set on long-term investment holdings, especially in the mining and resource sector, can consider the Resource-10 index because of the wide exposure that it provides. The Resource-10 index can also be used as a hedge by investors and it can help to protect their underlying portfolios when a “short” position is taken against their investment.  

What are Index Funds?

This is considered a type of mutual or Exchange-traded fund (ETF), which is a portfolio that is developed to track the components of a certain market index, such as the Resource-10 Index. An index mutual fund is known to provide investors with broad market exposure in addition to reducing their operational expenses and following their benchmark despite the market conditions. Index Funds make it easier for investors to diversify their portfolios and it removes the tedious task of picking individual stocks for investment. There is an index and an index fund for every financial market in the world, with several indexes such as the Resource-10 featuring amongst the most popular ones in South Africa that track companies in the resources sector. The advantages of investing in an index fund relate to:

  • The ultimate in diversification
  • Stronger long-term return on investment
  • It is an ideal option for passive, buy-and-hold investors who want to build their wealth
  • There are lower expense ratios

  The disadvantages relating to index funds involve:

  • Investors can be vulnerable to sudden market swings and crashes
  • There is an inherent lack of flexibility in choosing shares that form part of the overall fund
  • The human element is removed
  • There may be limited gains
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