The 10 Best Forex Brokers with PAMM Accounts in South Africa in this comparison are AvaTrade, Alpari, FxPro, IC Markets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FBS, NordFX, and FXOpen.

There is one thing to get straight before comparing them.

Not every broker uses PAMM in exactly the same way.

Some, such as Alpari, HFM, FxPro, FP Markets, NordFX and FXOpen, currently publish genuine PAMM infrastructure. Pepperstone restricts its MAM/PAMM technology to qualified or experienced fund managers. AvaTrade's current managed-account structure is better described as MAM and fund-manager account linking, while IC and FBS are included here mainly for their broader multi-account and manager-friendly trading environments rather than a publicly verifiable retail PAMM marketplace.

That distinction matters because PAMM investing is not just copy trading with a different name.

The broker provides the infrastructure. The money manager makes the trading decisions. If that manager takes too much risk, uses excessive leverage or simply gets the market wrong, your investment can lose money.

What is a PAMM account in forex trading?

PAMM stands for Percentage Allocation Management Module. The short version: you hand your money to a professional trader (the "manager"), they trade it, and whatever comes out the other end, profit or loss, gets split across everyone in the pool based on how much they put in.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

How does a PAMM system work?

One manager, one trading account, but the money inside it comes from a bunch of different investors pooled together. The broker's platform handles the math in the background; nobody's manually calculating who gets what. Your share of the profit (or loss) just tracks your share of the capital.

10 Best Forex Brokers with PAMM Accounts — A Comparison

Broker Managed Account Structure Public PAMM Marketplace? Best For 1. AvaTrade MAM / managed account linking No Strong all-round managed-account environment 2. Alpari PAMM Yes Comparing PAMM managers 3. FxPro PAMM / MAM Manager-focused Professional money managers 4. IC Markets Multi-account / professional trading setup Not currently verified Flexible sub-account trading 5. FP Markets MAM / PAMM Manager-led Newer PAMM investors 6. Pepperstone MAM / PAMM Restricted Qualified fund managers 7. HFM PAMM V2 Yes Manager statistics and drawdown comparison 8. FBS MT4 MultiTerminal / multi-account tools Not currently verified Straightforward multi-account management 9. NordFX PAMM Yes Flexible manager-defined offers 10. FXOpen PAMM Master / Follower Yes Detailed manager analysis

10 Best Forex Brokers with PAMM Accounts (2026)

AvaTrade — Best Overall Managed Account All-Rounder Alpari — Best Dedicated PAMM Marketplace FxPro — Best PAMM Broker for Professional Money Managers IC Markets — Best Flexible Multi-Account Trading Setup FP Markets — Best Beginner-Friendly MAM/PAMM Broker Pepperstone — Best PAMM Solution for Qualified Fund Managers HFM — Best PAMM Broker for Strategy Monitoring FBS — Best User-Friendly Broker for Multi-Account Trading NordFX — Best for Flexible PAMM Manager Terms FXOpen — Best for Transparent PAMM Manager Statistics

1. AvaTrade

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade gives you access to a genuinely wide spread of markets — over 1,250 instruments across forex, crypto, stocks, commodities and indices. Client funds sit in segregated accounts, and new clients get a sign-up bonus on top. For PAMM specifically, money managers running accounts here can lean on automated strategies and EAs, which take a lot of the manual grind out of it.

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🔎 Broker 📜 Regulation ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA 💳 Minimum deposit $100 USD / R1816 ZAR 🚀Bonus Yes 🔥Trust Score 94% 🔥Live support 24/5 📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) Yes 📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Yes 📱ZuluTrade Yes 📊Trading Islamic Account Yes 📊CFDs - Total Offered 1,200 CFDs 💰 Spreads 0,9 pips 💰 Withdrawal fee amount Zero 💰 Trading fees class Very Low ✔️ Scalping Allowed Yes 📈Products Offered Forex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs) 👥Account Types Standard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts 📚Educational Resources Webinars, articles, tutorials 📍 Focus User-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders ☎️Customer Support Multiple languages offered 📌Important Note AvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX). 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy Account opening Limited product portfolio No withdrawal fee Administration fee Low trading fees Inactivity fee Negative balance protection Not listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade legal in South Africa?

Yes — AvaTrade operates here under the FSCA, so it has to follow the same local compliance rules as any other licensed provider.

Does AvaTrade offer ZAR accounts in South Africa?

Not directly. You can fund your account in ZAR, but it gets converted into whatever base currency your account runs on.

2. Alpari

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Cost is really where Alpari earns its spot on this list. Spreads on major pairs are tight, fees stay competitive, and a lot of traders consider it a comparatively low-risk place to operate. Leverage caps out at 1:50, and there's a full breakdown available of how leverage, margin, and commissions work together if you want the granular detail before committing.

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🔎 Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 1998 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Over 500 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1,000,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC 🌎Country of regulation Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, ECN, Pro 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, SGD, NZD, RUB 💰Minimum Deposit $50 / R888 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Fast and efficient 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee No Fees 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions Varies based on account type 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements Vary based on instrument and account type ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Fast execution 📆VPS Hosting Available Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 20+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 15+ 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, charting tools, news feed Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability 24/5 📱Customer Support email address customersuppport@alpari.org 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 20 3137 5757 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and more Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, tutorials, guides Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 10,000 📋IB Program Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Demo Accounts and Social Trading Limited educational resources Great copy trading broker Lack of resource tools A diverse selection of tradeable assets High fees Good support in over 30 languages Withdrawal fees

Is Alpari legal in South Africa?

It's not FSCA-regulated. Alpari runs under the Mwali International Services Authority in Comoros, plus an FSC license in Mauritius — both lower-tier offshore regulators. South Africans can still trade with them, but it's worth understanding you're trading with a broker that doesn't carry the same local protections as an FSCA-licensed one.

Does Alpari offer ZAR trading accounts?

No. You can deposit in ZAR, but it converts to USD or EUR once it lands in your account.

3. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

FxPro covers CFDs across six asset classes and operates in roughly 170 countries. Regulation-wise, it's solid FCA and CySEC among others, and you can get started with as little as $100. Their PAMM setup lets managers run Expert Advisors and gives investors proper reporting on how the account is actually performing, rather than just a balance number.

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🔖 Broker Name 🏛️ Regulated By FSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, SCB 🇧🇸 💸 Minimum Deposit in Local Currency From $100 / ZAR R1,843 📉 Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4/5 cTrader FxPro Edge 💹 Account Types Fixed Spread Raw Spread Islamic 🎯 Leverage Up to 1:200 🧮 Spreads From 0.9 pips 🔒 Negative Balance Prot Yes – Built-in safeguard 📚 Education & Tools Calculators, Market News, Trading Central 🕐 Execution Speed <14ms – Lightning-fast, low-slippage trades 📞 Is There Local Support FxPro provides dedicated customer support for South African clients through various online channels. ✅ Accepts Traders in South Africa Yes 🛡️ Regulation Number in South Africa Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under license number 45052 🏢 Local Offices FxPro does not have a physical office in South Africa 💱 Can You Trade with Local Currency Yes 🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New Traders FxPro does not offer sign-up bonuses 🏆 Overall Score 4.7/5 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Segregates client funds Not ASIC Regulated Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB) High trading fees Low Minimum Deposit Inactivity Fee User-Friendly account registration Only CFDs and Forex Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency) No Bonuses or Promotions Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge) Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs) No Deposit Fees Higher Spreads on Some Accounts 24/5 Multilingual Support No Social Trading Features

Is FxPro legal in South Africa?

Yes. FxPro holds FSCA license number 45052, so it's authorized to operate locally and falls under South African financial regulation.

Does FxPro offer ZAR trading accounts?

Yes — you can fund, trade, and withdraw in rand without dealing with conversion fees.

4. IC

IC Markets built its name on speed and liquidity; it's a favorite among scalpers and active day traders for exactly that reason, though beginners use it too. Regulation spans ASIC, CySEC, FSA, and SCB. Their PAMM setup doesn't cap how many sub-accounts a manager can run, which gives a bit more room to scale than some competitors.

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⭐ Features 🏛️ Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSA/Seychelles 💰 Minimum Deposit USD 200 📊 Average spreads from From 0.0 pips (Raw accounts) ~0.8 pips on Standard 💹 Commissions from $3.5/lot (MT4/MT5 Raw), $3/100k (cTrader), none on Standard 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal fees None from broker; third-party fees apply 📊 Maximum leverage Up to 1:500 (retail/professional) 🔥 Bonus Occasional promotions, none currently standard ☎️ Customer support 24/7 live chat, phone, and email 👥 Account Types Standard, Raw (MT4/MT5), cTrader Raw, Islamic, Pro 📈 Leverage Forex, CFDs on indices, stocks, commodities, cryptos, bonds 🔘Products Offered Yes, available on all platforms 👍 Demo / Practice Account Market analysis, Autochartist, Trading Central 💰 Spreads USD, AUD, EUR, GBP, SGD, NZD, JPY, CHF, HKD, CAD 🚀Bonus Cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Low Forex Fees Limited Product Selection Easy Account Opening Slow Chat Response

Is IC legal in South Africa?

South Africans can open accounts and trade, but IC Markets doesn't hold an FSCA license; its main regulation is through the Seychelles FSA instead.

Does IC offer ZAR trading accounts?

No. ZAR deposits get converted into USD, EUR, or AUD depending on your account setup.

5. FP Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA Start Trading Read Review

Spreads from 0.0 pips, access to forex, shares, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs — FP Markets covers a lot of ground for one broker. ASIC and CySEC regulation back it up. They run a handful of managed account types, PAMM included, for traders who'd rather invest in someone else's strategy than build their own.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 274 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 200,000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Australia, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available 💳Institutional Accounts Yes, tailored solutions for institutional clients 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes, offered through third-party managed account services 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 💰Minimum Deposit $100 / R1806 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Deposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method 📊Spreads from Spreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts 💸Commissions From $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others 🚀Swap Fees Swap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument 📏Margin requirements typically 0.2% - 1% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more 📜CFD Shares Yes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Bank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, available 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@fpmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK) 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 100,000 affiliates 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Easy and fast account opening Limited product portfolio Low trading fees High CFD fees Fast execution of trades High minimum deposit Low Forex fees High fee for international bank withdrawal

Is FP Markets legal in South Africa?

Yes, under FSCA license number 50926.

Does FP Markets offer ZAR trading accounts?

Not directly — ZAR deposits convert into USD, EUR, or AUD.

6. Pepperstone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients) 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone's grown into one of the bigger names in forex globally, regulated across ASIC, FCA, and CMA, with client funds kept segregated. Here's the part worth knowing before you go looking for a "Pepperstone PAMM account" button, though: it isn't something you just switch on as a regular client.

PAMM and MAM access runs through their separate Pepperstone Partners program, and it's reserved for fund managers who already hold a relevant license and have at least three years of trading experience behind them. If that's you, the setup itself is solid — hedging, scalping, and EA support all included.

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🔎 Broker 📍 Regulation ASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB 📌AFSL No 414530 📌FCA no 684312 👍 Demo Account Yes 💰 Minimum Deposit $0 USD 📎 Bonus No ☪️ Islamic account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:200 ⚙️Products Offered Stock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies 👨‍💼Account Types Razor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account 🖥️Trading Platforms TradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai 💳 Deposit and Withdrawal Options Visa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay ☎️Customer Support 24/7 multilingual support 📍Focus Razor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels 📌Important Note CFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage. 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Fast Account Opening Mostly CFDs Offered Excellent Customer Support Basic MetaTrader Platform Negative Balance Protection No Managed Accounts

Is Pepperstone a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Yes — top-tier licensing across ASIC, FCA, DFSA and CySEC, plus negative balance protection and segregated accounts. It's a genuinely solid, well-regulated choice for South African and international traders alike.

What platforms and tools does Pepperstone offer?

MT4, MT5, and cTrader, with TradingView and Myfxbook integration on top — covering everything from charting to algo trading to social trading, depending on what kind of trader you are.

7. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM serves both retail and institutional clients, with a fairly broad spread of account types and tools to match. Regulation covers South Africa (FSCA), the UK (FCA), and Seychelles (FSA) — a decent multi-jurisdiction spread. On the PAMM side, you can run multiple sub-accounts depending on what you actually need.

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Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️HFM Group Regulation FSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation Kenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit 0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant. Depending on chosen payment method. 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees No swap fees. Terms and conditions apply. 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000. Varies according to region. 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4, MT5 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44-203 097 85 71 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted Fast and easy account opening High bank withdrawal fees Low trading fees Inactivity fee after one year

Is HFM regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes — FSCA-regulated locally, plus CySEC and FCA oversight globally. Fund segregation and negative balance protection are both in place.

What types of accounts does HFM offer?

Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and Pro accounts, each suited to a different trading style or budget. There's also a swap-free Islamic option for traders who need it.

8. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

FBS serves over 23 million traders across 150 countries, which gives you a sense of scale. Account options are plentiful, support runs 24/7, and the PAMM side comes with a solid library of research and market resources to lean on.

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🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 150+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 16 million+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 🌎Country of regulation Belize, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (for EU clients) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, THB 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 15 minutes to 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies based on payment method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $6 per lot (ECN Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.2 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 5 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fbs.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 313540 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 18+ Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 18,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows traders to practice forex trading without risking real money No real profits can be earned Helps beginners learn how trading platforms like MT4 and MT5 work Trading psychology is different compared to real trading Useful for testing trading strategies and indicators Some demo accounts have a limited validity period Provides access to real market price data in a simulated environment Execution conditions may differ slightly from live accounts No deposit required to start practicing Traders may develop unrealistic expectations without real risk

Is FBS a reliable and regulated broker?

FBS is regulated by IFSC and CySEC, with negative balance protection and segregated accounts in place. It doesn't hold an FSCA license, but it still serves South African traders with 24/7 multilingual support.

What account types does FBS offer?

Cent, Standard, Micro, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto accounts — a wide enough range to cover beginners on micro-lots right through to pros chasing tight spreads and fast execution.

9. NordFX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: VFSC, FSC and FSA Start Trading Read Review

NordFX has been around since 2008 and covers a solid spread of markets — forex, indices, commodities, metals and crypto — on both MT4 and MT5, with a minimum deposit of just $10. Regulation runs through the Seychelles (FSA) and Mauritius (FSC), so it's offshore rather than Tier-1, which is worth weighing up alongside the rest of this list. For PAMM specifically, NordFX stands out on transparency: managers are tracked against nearly 50 performance parameters, giving investors a lot more to go on than just a headline return number before picking a manager.

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🧩 Feature 🏦 Account Types MT4 Pro, MT4 Zero, MT5 Pro, MT5 Zero, Micro Accounts, VIP Accounts, Swap-Free (Islamic) Accounts, STP Accounts, ECN Accounts. ⚖️ Leverage Up to 1:1000, depending on the account type and instrument. 📉 Spreads & Commissions Zero accounts: spreads from 0.0 pips with minimal commissions. Pro accounts: no commission. Micro accounts: spreads from 2 pips. VIP accounts: lower spreads and higher leverage. 🌐 Instruments Offered Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals (Gold, Silver), Energies (Oil, Gas), Indices, Stocks. 🖥️ Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Mobile Trading Apps. ☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) Accounts Available on MT4 and MT5 platforms for traders following Islamic finance principles. 🖧 Free VPS Hosting Available for traders meeting certain trading volume requirements; useful for automated trading. 👥 Copy Trading Proprietary copy trading platform to copy experienced traders’ strategies. 🛡️ Client Fund Security Segregated accounts, SSL encryption, and other standard security measures. 📋 Regulatory Oversight Regulated by the Seychelles FSA and the Mauritius FSC.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons High leverage High spreads on the Fix Account Variety of account types NordFX does not provide a sign-up bonus to new traders Variety of trading assets There are no other bonuses given to either new or existing traders Demo account offered There are no rewards for loyal customers

Is NordFX legal in South Africa?

South Africans can trade with NordFX, but it's not FSCA-licensed — it operates under Seychelles and Mauritius licenses instead. Those are lighter-touch regulators than the FSCA, so you don't get the same local recourse if something goes wrong. Worth knowing going in, even if plenty of traders use it without issue.

Does NordFX offer ZAR accounts?

No. Accounts run in USD (or crypto for funding), so any Rand you deposit gets converted at the time of transfer. You can still fund via local payment methods, but there's no ZAR-denominated account to skip that conversion step.

10. FXOpen

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC Start Trading Read Review

FXOpen's PAMM setup gives investors a fair amount of transparency and flexibility — you can choose between ECN, STP, or crypto-based PAMM accounts depending on the strategy you're following. Execution is fast, spreads stay competitive, and regulatory oversight includes the FSCA in South Africa, among others.

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🔎 Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2005 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff Approximately 150 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 1 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others 🌎Country of regulation United Kingdom, Australia, and others 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Standard, ECN, STP, and Micro accounts 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD 💰Minimum Deposit $100 Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Same day to a few business days depending on method 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Generally free varies by method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips (ECN accounts) 💸Commissions Varies by account type; typically $0 to $3 per lot 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Varies depending on account type and market conditions 📈Leverage Up to 1:500 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically under 1 second 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 1000 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies 💵Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), FXOpen’s proprietary platforms 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, MacOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxopen.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number tel:+6498010123 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn 🗣️Languages supported on Website English, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, and others Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 27 000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads High non-trading fees Competitive commissions Low leverage levels Good variety of crypto assets A limited selection of education True ECN trading environment provided

Is FXOpen legal in South Africa?

South Africans can use FXOpen legally, but it's not FSCA-licensed — it operates under international regulators instead. Worth keeping in mind that offshore brokers generally don't carry the same local protections.

Does FXOpen offer ZAR trading accounts?

Not as a base currency, no — but you can trade ZAR pairs like USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR directly.

PAMM vs MAM Accounts

PAMM and MAM are related, but they work differently.

Feature PAMM MAM Main idea Capital allocated proportionally to a manager Manager controls multiple linked sub-accounts Profit/loss Percentage-based allocation Allocation depends on configured rules Investor structure Often investment-style Individual client accounts remain distinct Manager flexibility More standardised Usually more flexible Common user PAMM investor Professional money manager

AvaTrade sits more naturally on the MAM side of this comparison, while Alpari is a classic example of the retail PAMM model. FP Markets and FxPro currently offer infrastructure covering both structures.

Can South Africans Use PAMM Accounts?

Yes, South Africans can access PAMM and other managed-account structures through international brokers.

But there are two separate things to check: the broker and the Money Manager.

A broker group might hold an FSCA licence through one company, while the PAMM service itself is offered through a different international entity.

HFM is a good example. HF Markets SA is authorised by the FSCA, but HFM's current PAMM site identifies HF Markets (SV) Ltd as the company providing that PAMM service.

FP Markets is a little different. It currently has an FSCA-authorised South African entity and also publishes MAM/PAMM functionality on its South African website.

So don't stop at the regulation badge on the homepage.

Check the exact legal company named in your client agreement and make sure you understand which entity is actually providing the managed-account service.

How PAMM Managers Make Money

PAMM managers usually earn through performance fees, management fees, or subscription charges, depending on the platform.

Alpari, for example, lets Strategy Managers set their own fee structure, which is shown before you invest. Its current setup also uses a high-water mark for performance fees. That matters.

If a manager makes 20%, you don't automatically keep the full 20%.

A performance fee comes out of that return, and some structures can include additional charges on top.

So when comparing managers, look at what you keep after fees, not just the headline return on the leaderboard.

How to Choose a PAMM Manager

Start with drawdown. Not return. A manager showing 150% growth can look brilliant until you notice the account has also suffered a 75% peak-to-trough drawdown. That's a very different risk profile.

I would check:

Maximum drawdown

Length of the live track record

How much of the manager's own money is invested

Average leverage

Current open exposure

Worst losing period

Whether the strategy uses grid or martingale sizing

Number of investors

Performance fee

Management fee

Withdrawal rules

High-water-mark structure

HFM's PAMM table is useful because it shows return and maximum drawdown next to each other. That makes it much harder to get distracted by the biggest percentage gain and ignore the risk taken to get there.

Alpari also publishes manager performance, ROI, investor numbers and trading-history data, which gives you more to work with than a simple return figure.

Conclusion

AvaTrade takes our top spot for managed forex accounts in South Africa for 2026.

It doesn't win because it has the biggest public PAMM leaderboard. It wins because the overall setup is solid: managed-account support, MAM functionality, MT4 and MT5, plus an FSCA-authorised South African company.

If you specifically want a retail PAMM marketplace, Alpari is the better fit. You can compare Strategy Managers, look through their performance data and decide who you want to allocate money to.

FxPro is more geared towards professional money managers. FP Markets is especially relevant for South Africans because it currently promotes MAM/PAMM services on its South African site. Pepperstone is another option, but its managed-account setup is aimed more at qualified professional managers.

HFM is useful if you want to compare return and drawdown side by side. NordFX gives managers more freedom to set their own investment terms, while FXOpen has a fairly clear Master/Follower PAMM structure.

The biggest mistake here is chasing the manager sitting at the top of the return table.

Check the drawdown first. Then look at how long they've been trading, how much leverage they use, and what they charge.

A manager making 40% with controlled drawdown can be a much better choice than one showing 300% after nearly blowing up the account twice.

Risk warning: PAMM, MAM, forex and CFD trading can lead to substantial losses. Letting another trader manage or influence your account does not remove market or leverage risk. Manager results, fees, broker entities and account terms can change. Check the Money Manager, legal entity and current managed-account conditions before allocating funds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the risks of investing in PAMM accounts?

Pretty much the same risks as regular forex trading — a manager having a bad run, over-leveraging, or just normal market volatility can all eat into your capital. It's worth looking at a manager's track record and risk approach before handing over money.

How are PAMM profits distributed?

The broker's system handles it automatically, based on each investor's share. Managers typically take a performance fee off the top before the rest gets split.

Can I withdraw my funds anytime from a PAMM account?

Usually, yes — though some setups have lock-in periods or require advance notice, depending on how the individual manager structures things.

Are PAMM accounts available to South African traders?

Yes, most major international brokers offering PAMM accept South African clients. Just check whether the broker is FSCA-regulated or relying on offshore

licensing before you commit.

Which brokers are best for PAMM accounts?

FXOpen, Alpari, and AvaTrade are solid starting points — reliable platforms, clear fee structures, and decent historical performance tracking for both investors

and managers.

What is the difference between PAMM, MAM, and copy trading?

PAMM pools everyone's money into one account. MAM splits trades across multiple individual accounts instead. Copy trading just mirrors another trader's moves in real time. PAMM is the most hands-off of the three — copy trading gives you the most control.

Do PAMM managers trade their own money too?

In most legitimate setups, yes. It keeps the manager's interests aligned with the investors' — they're not just gambling with other people's money.

How do I choose the best PAMM manager?

Look past the headline returns. Consistency, low drawdowns, and a sensible risk management approach matter more long-term. Most platforms publish rankings and stats that make it easier to compare managers side by side.