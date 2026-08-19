Best PAMM Forex Brokers Main Banner Image

The 10 Best Forex Brokers with PAMM Accounts in South Africa in this comparison are AvaTrade, Alpari, FxPro, IC Markets, FP Markets, Pepperstone, HFM, FBS, NordFX, and FXOpen.

There is one thing to get straight before comparing them.

Not every broker uses PAMM in exactly the same way.

Some, such as Alpari, HFM, FxPro, FP Markets, NordFX and FXOpen, currently publish genuine PAMM infrastructure. Pepperstone restricts its MAM/PAMM technology to qualified or experienced fund managers. AvaTrade's current managed-account structure is better described as MAM and fund-manager account linking, while IC and FBS are included here mainly for their broader multi-account and manager-friendly trading environments rather than a publicly verifiable retail PAMM marketplace.

That distinction matters because PAMM investing is not just copy trading with a different name.

The broker provides the infrastructure. The money manager makes the trading decisions. If that manager takes too much risk, uses excessive leverage or simply gets the market wrong, your investment can lose money.

What is a PAMM account in forex trading?

PAMM stands for Percentage Allocation Management Module. The short version: you hand your money to a professional trader (the "manager"), they trade it, and whatever comes out the other end, profit or loss, gets split across everyone in the pool based on how much they put in.

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

How does a PAMM system work?

One manager, one trading account, but the money inside it comes from a bunch of different investors pooled together. The broker's platform handles the math in the background; nobody's manually calculating who gets what. Your share of the profit (or loss) just tracks your share of the capital.

10 Best Forex Brokers with PAMM Accounts — A Comparison

BrokerManaged Account StructurePublic PAMM Marketplace?Best For
1. AvaTradeMAM / managed account linkingNoStrong all-round managed-account environment
2. AlpariPAMMYesComparing PAMM managers
3. FxProPAMM / MAMManager-focusedProfessional money managers
4. IC MarketsMulti-account / professional trading setupNot currently verifiedFlexible sub-account trading
5. FP MarketsMAM / PAMMManager-ledNewer PAMM investors
6. PepperstoneMAM / PAMMRestrictedQualified fund managers
7. HFMPAMM V2YesManager statistics and drawdown comparison
8. FBSMT4 MultiTerminal / multi-account toolsNot currently verifiedStraightforward multi-account management
9. NordFXPAMMYesFlexible manager-defined offers
10. FXOpenPAMM Master / FollowerYesDetailed manager analysis

10 Best Forex Brokers with PAMM Accounts (2026)

  1. AvaTrade — Best Overall Managed Account All-Rounder
  2. Alpari — Best Dedicated PAMM Marketplace
  3. FxPro — Best PAMM Broker for Professional Money Managers
  4. IC Markets — Best Flexible Multi-Account Trading Setup
  5. FP Markets — Best Beginner-Friendly MAM/PAMM Broker
  6. Pepperstone — Best PAMM Solution for Qualified Fund Managers
  7. HFM — Best PAMM Broker for Strategy Monitoring
  8. FBS — Best User-Friendly Broker for Multi-Account Trading
  9. NordFX — Best for Flexible PAMM Manager Terms
  10. FXOpen — Best for Transparent PAMM Manager Statistics

1. AvaTrade

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:400
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

AvaTrade gives you access to a genuinely wide spread of markets — over 1,250 instruments across forex, crypto, stocks, commodities and indices. Client funds sit in segregated accounts, and new clients get a sign-up bonus on top. For PAMM specifically, money managers running accounts here can lean on automated strategies and EAs, which take a lot of the manual grind out of it.

Featured

🔎 BrokerAvatrade CTA logo
📜 RegulationASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
💳 Minimum deposit$100 USD / R1816 ZAR
🚀BonusYes
🔥Trust Score94%
🔥Live support24/5
📱 MetaTrader 4 (MT4)Yes
📱 MetaTrader 5 (MT5)Yes
📱ZuluTrade Yes
📊Trading Islamic AccountYes
📊CFDs - Total Offered1,200 CFDs
💰 Spreads0,9 pips
💰 Withdrawal fee amountZero
💰 Trading fees classVery Low
✔️ Scalping AllowedYes
📈Products OfferedForex, Stocks (CFDs), Commodities (CFDs), Indices (CFDs), Cryptocurrencies (CFDs)
👥Account TypesStandard accounts, Demo accounts, Islamic accounts, and professional accounts
📚Educational ResourcesWebinars, articles, tutorials
📍 FocusUser-friendly platform for beginners and experienced traders
☎️Customer SupportMultiple languages offered
📌Important NoteAvaTrade does not offer direct trading on the Volatility 75 Index (VIX).
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

AvaTrade PAMM Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy Account openingLimited product portfolio
No withdrawal feeAdministration fee
Low trading feesInactivity fee
Negative balance protectionNot listed on stock exchange

Is AvaTrade legal in South Africa?

Yes — AvaTrade operates here under the FSCA, so it has to follow the same local compliance rules as any other licensed provider.

Does AvaTrade offer ZAR accounts in South Africa?

Not directly. You can fund your account in ZAR, but it gets converted into whatever base currency your account runs on.

2. Alpari

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:100
🏦 Regulators: FSC
Start Trading Read Review

Cost is really where Alpari earns its spot on this list. Spreads on major pairs are tight, fees stay competitive, and a lot of traders consider it a comparatively low-risk place to operate. Leverage caps out at 1:50, and there's a full breakdown available of how leverage, margin, and commissions work together if you want the granular detail before committing.

Featured

🔎 BrokerAlpari CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded1998
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffOver 500
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1,000,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSC
🌎Country of regulationMauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, ECN, Pro
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, CAD, CHF, SGD, NZD, RUB
💰Minimum Deposit$50 / R888
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeFast and efficient
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeNo Fees
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsVaries based on account type
💱Number of base currencies supported10+
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirementsVary based on instrument and account type
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeFast execution
📆VPS HostingAvailable
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices20+
⚖️CFD Commodities15+
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, wire transfer, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, charting tools, news feed
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availability24/5
📱Customer Support email addresscustomersuppport@alpari.org
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 20 3137 5757
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and more
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, tutorials, guides
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 10,000
📋IB ProgramYes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign upOpen Account

Alpari

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Demo Accounts and Social TradingLimited educational resources
Great copy trading brokerLack of resource tools
A diverse selection of tradeable assetsHigh fees
Good support in over 30 languagesWithdrawal fees

Is Alpari legal in South Africa?

It's not FSCA-regulated. Alpari runs under the Mwali International Services Authority in Comoros, plus an FSC license in Mauritius — both lower-tier offshore regulators. South Africans can still trade with them, but it's worth understanding you're trading with a broker that doesn't carry the same local protections as an FSCA-licensed one.

Does Alpari offer ZAR trading accounts?

No. You can deposit in ZAR, but it converts to USD or EUR once it lands in your account.

3. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review

FxPro covers CFDs across six asset classes and operates in roughly 170 countries. Regulation-wise, it's solid FCA and CySEC among others, and you can get started with as little as $100. Their PAMM setup lets managers run Expert Advisors and gives investors proper reporting on how the account is actually performing, rather than just a balance number.

Featured

🔖 Broker NameFxPro CTA logo
🏛️ Regulated ByFSCA 🇿🇦, FCA 🇬🇧, CySEC 🇨🇾, SCB 🇧🇸
💸 Minimum Deposit in Local CurrencyFrom $100 / ZAR R1,843
📉 Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4/5 cTrader FxPro Edge
💹 Account TypesFixed Spread Raw Spread Islamic
🎯 LeverageUp to 1:200
🧮 SpreadsFrom 0.9 pips
🔒 Negative Balance ProtYes – Built-in safeguard
📚 Education & ToolsCalculators, Market News, Trading Central
🕐 Execution Speed<14ms – Lightning-fast, low-slippage trades
📞 Is There Local SupportFxPro provides dedicated customer support for South African clients through various online channels.
✅ Accepts Traders in South AfricaYes
🛡️ Regulation Number in South AfricaFinancial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) under license number 45052
🏢 Local OfficesFxPro does not have a physical office in South Africa
💱 Can You Trade with Local CurrencyYes
🎁 Sign-Up Bonus for New TradersFxPro does not offer sign-up bonuses
🏆 Overall Score4.7/5
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

FxPro PAMM Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Segregates client fundsNot ASIC Regulated
Highly Regulated (FCA, SCB)High trading fees
Low Minimum DepositInactivity Fee
User-Friendly account registrationOnly CFDs and Forex
Fast Trade Execution (Ultra-low latency)No Bonuses or Promotions
Multiple Trading Platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge)Limited Range of Tradable Assets (No direct stocks or ETFs)
No Deposit FeesHigher Spreads on Some Accounts
24/5 Multilingual SupportNo Social Trading Features

Is FxPro legal in South Africa?

Yes. FxPro holds FSCA license number 45052, so it's authorized to operate locally and falls under South African financial regulation.

Does FxPro offer ZAR trading accounts?

Yes — you can fund, trade, and withdraw in rand without dealing with conversion fees.

4. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
Start Trading Read Review

IC Markets built its name on speed and liquidity; it's a favorite among scalpers and active day traders for exactly that reason, though beginners use it too. Regulation spans ASIC, CySEC, FSA, and SCB. Their PAMM setup doesn't cap how many sub-accounts a manager can run, which gives a bit more room to scale than some competitors.

Featured

⭐ Features IC-Markets-CTA-logo.png
🏛️ RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSA/Seychelles
💰 Minimum DepositUSD 200
📊 Average spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips (Raw accounts) ~0.8 pips on Standard
💹 Commissions from$3.5/lot (MT4/MT5 Raw), $3/100k (cTrader), none on Standard
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal feesNone from broker; third-party fees apply
📊 Maximum leverageUp to 1:500 (retail/professional)
🔥 BonusOccasional promotions, none currently standard
☎️ Customer support24/7 live chat, phone, and email
👥 Account TypesStandard, Raw (MT4/MT5), cTrader Raw, Islamic, Pro
📈 LeverageForex, CFDs on indices, stocks, commodities, cryptos, bonds
🔘Products OfferedYes, available on all platforms
👍 Demo / Practice AccountMarket analysis, Autochartist, Trading Central
💰 SpreadsUSD, AUD, EUR, GBP, SGD, NZD, JPY, CHF, HKD, CAD
🚀BonusCards, bank transfers, e-wallets, crypto
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

IC PAMM

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Low Forex FeesLimited Product Selection
Easy Account OpeningSlow Chat Response

Is IC legal in South Africa?

South Africans can open accounts and trade, but IC Markets doesn't hold an FSCA license; its main regulation is through the Seychelles FSA instead.

Does IC offer ZAR trading accounts?

No. ZAR deposits get converted into USD, EUR, or AUD depending on your account setup.

5. FP Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, CMA
Start Trading Read Review

Spreads from 0.0 pips, access to forex, shares, indices, commodities and crypto CFDs — FP Markets covers a lot of ground for one broker. ASIC and CySEC regulation back it up. They run a handful of managed account types, PAMM included, for traders who'd rather invest in someone else's strategy than build their own.

Featured

🔎BrokerFPMarkets CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff274
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 200,000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, Raw ECN, and VIP accounts available
💳Institutional AccountsYes, tailored solutions for institutional clients
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes, offered through third-party managed account services
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
💰Minimum Deposit$100 / R1806
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeDeposits are typically processed instantly; withdrawals usually within 1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally no fees for withdrawals; may vary based on method
📊Spreads fromSpreads start from 0.0 pips on Raw ECN accounts
💸CommissionsFrom $3.5 per side per lot on Raw ECN accounts
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 10 base currencies including USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, JPY, and others
🚀Swap FeesSwap fees apply; may vary depending on the position and account type
📈LeverageUp to 1:500 depending on the account type and instrument
📏Margin requirementstypically 0.2% - 1%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically 40-50 milliseconds on Raw ECN accounts
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1,000 CFDs across various asset classes
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes,Major global indices including S&P 500, NASDAQ, FTSE 100, DAX, and more
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, Includes commodities such as Gold, Silver, Oil, Natural Gas, and more
📜CFD SharesYes, A wide range of global stocks from major markets including US, UK, EU, and Asia
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Bank Transfers, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank Transfers, Credit/Debit Cards, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, and other e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), IRESS, cTrader, WebTrader and TradingView
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, Mac (via emulation), Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, available 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fpmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+61 2 8252 6800 (Australia) or +44 20 8068 0760 (UK)
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Chinese, Arabic, and other major languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 100,000 affiliates
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

FP Markets

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Easy and fast account openingLimited product portfolio
Low trading feesHigh CFD fees
Fast execution of tradesHigh minimum deposit
Low Forex feesHigh fee for international bank withdrawal

Is FP Markets legal in South Africa?

Yes, under FSCA license number 50926.

Does FP Markets offer ZAR trading accounts?

Not directly — ZAR deposits convert into USD, EUR, or AUD.

6. Pepperstone

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 (1:30 for retail EEA/UK clients)
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, BAFIN, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
Start Trading Read Review

Pepperstone's grown into one of the bigger names in forex globally, regulated across ASIC, FCA, and CMA, with client funds kept segregated. Here's the part worth knowing before you go looking for a "Pepperstone PAMM account" button, though: it isn't something you just switch on as a regular client.

PAMM and MAM access runs through their separate Pepperstone Partners program, and it's reserved for fund managers who already hold a relevant license and have at least three years of trading experience behind them. If that's you, the setup itself is solid — hedging, scalping, and EA support all included.

Featured

🔎 BrokerPepperstone CTA logo
📍 RegulationASIC, BaFin, CMA, CySEC, DFSA, FCA, SCB
📌AFSL No414530
📌FCA no684312
👍 Demo Account Yes
💰 Minimum Deposit$0 USD
📎 BonusNo
☪️ Islamic account Yes
📊 Institutional AccountsYes
📊 Managed AccountsYes
📈 Maximum Leverage1:200
⚙️Products OfferedStock, Indices, Commodities, Shares, Cryptocurrencies
👨‍💼Account TypesRazor account Standard account Demo account Islamic account
🖥️Trading PlatformsTradingView MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 cTrader Capitalise.ai
💳 Deposit and Withdrawal OptionsVisa Mastercard Bank transfer MPESA PayPal Bpay Neteller POLi Skrill China UnionPay
☎️Customer Support24/7 multilingual support
📍FocusRazor-sharp spreads, deep liquidity, caters to various experience levels
📌Important NoteCFDs are complex instruments and carry the risk of losing more than your initial deposit due to leverage.
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

Pepperstone PAMM

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons
Fast Account OpeningMostly CFDs Offered
Excellent Customer SupportBasic MetaTrader Platform
Negative Balance ProtectionNo Managed Accounts

Is Pepperstone a regulated and trustworthy broker?

Yes — top-tier licensing across ASIC, FCA, DFSA and CySEC, plus negative balance protection and segregated accounts. It's a genuinely solid, well-regulated choice for South African and international traders alike.

What platforms and tools does Pepperstone offer?

MT4, MT5, and cTrader, with TradingView and Myfxbook integration on top — covering everything from charting to algo trading to social trading, depending on what kind of trader you are.

7. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review

HFM serves both retail and institutional clients, with a fairly broad spread of account types and tools to match. Regulation covers South Africa (FSCA), the UK (FCA), and Seychelles (FSA) — a decent multi-jurisdiction spread. On the PAMM side, you can run multiple sub-accounts depending on what you actually need.

Featured

Company InformationHFM-CTA-logo.png
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️HFM Group RegulationFSCA, FCA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationKenya, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, Premium Account, Cent Account, Copy Trading Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant. Depending on chosen payment method.
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesNo swap fees. Terms and conditions apply.
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000. Varies according to region.
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4, MT5
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44-203 097 85 71
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

HFM

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
FSCA Regulated US clients not accepted
Fast and easy account openingHigh bank withdrawal fees
Low trading feesInactivity fee after one year

Is HFM regulated and safe for South African traders?

Yes — FSCA-regulated locally, plus CySEC and FCA oversight globally. Fund segregation and negative balance protection are both in place.

What types of accounts does HFM offer?

Micro, Premium, Zero Spread, and Pro accounts, each suited to a different trading style or budget. There's also a swap-free Islamic option for traders who need it.

8. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review

FBS serves over 23 million traders across 150 countries, which gives you a sense of scale. Account options are plentiful, support runs 24/7, and the PAMM side comes with a solid library of research and market resources to lean on.

Featured

🔎BrokerFBS CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff150+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders16 million+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSC, ASIC, CySEC
🌎Country of regulationBelize, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (for EU clients)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountscTrader, Raw Spread, standard
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, THB
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time15 minutes to 24 hours
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries based on payment method
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $6 per lot (ECN Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported6
🚀Swap FeesApplicable (except Islamic accounts)
📈LeverageUp to 1:3000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.2 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices5
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FBS Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fbs.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25 313540
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Instagram, x, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website18+ Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, videos, tutorials, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners18,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

FBS

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Allows traders to practice forex trading without risking real moneyNo real profits can be earned
Helps beginners learn how trading platforms like MT4 and MT5 workTrading psychology is different compared to real trading
Useful for testing trading strategies and indicatorsSome demo accounts have a limited validity period
Provides access to real market price data in a simulated environmentExecution conditions may differ slightly from live accounts
No deposit required to start practicingTraders may develop unrealistic expectations without real risk

Is FBS a reliable and regulated broker?

FBS is regulated by IFSC and CySEC, with negative balance protection and segregated accounts in place. It doesn't hold an FSCA license, but it still serves South African traders with 24/7 multilingual support.

What account types does FBS offer?

Cent, Standard, Micro, Zero Spread, ECN, and Crypto accounts — a wide enough range to cover beginners on micro-lots right through to pros chasing tight spreads and fast execution.

9. NordFX 

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: VFSC, FSC and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

NordFX has been around since 2008 and covers a solid spread of markets — forex, indices, commodities, metals and crypto — on both MT4 and MT5, with a minimum deposit of just $10. Regulation runs through the Seychelles (FSA) and Mauritius (FSC), so it's offshore rather than Tier-1, which is worth weighing up alongside the rest of this list. For PAMM specifically, NordFX stands out on transparency: managers are tracked against nearly 50 performance parameters, giving investors a lot more to go on than just a headline return number before picking a manager.

Featured

 

🧩 FeatureA review about Nord FX
🏦 Account TypesMT4 Pro, MT4 Zero, MT5 Pro, MT5 Zero, Micro Accounts, VIP Accounts, Swap-Free (Islamic) Accounts, STP Accounts, ECN Accounts.
⚖️ LeverageUp to 1:1000, depending on the account type and instrument.
📉 Spreads & CommissionsZero accounts: spreads from 0.0 pips with minimal commissions. Pro accounts: no commission. Micro accounts: spreads from 2 pips. VIP accounts: lower spreads and higher leverage.
🌐 Instruments OfferedForex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals (Gold, Silver), Energies (Oil, Gas), Indices, Stocks.
🖥️ Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), Mobile Trading Apps.
☪️ Islamic (Swap-Free) AccountsAvailable on MT4 and MT5 platforms for traders following Islamic finance principles.
🖧 Free VPS HostingAvailable for traders meeting certain trading volume requirements; useful for automated trading.
👥 Copy TradingProprietary copy trading platform to copy experienced traders’ strategies.
🛡️ Client Fund SecuritySegregated accounts, SSL encryption, and other standard security measures.
📋 Regulatory OversightRegulated by the Seychelles FSA and the Mauritius FSC.
  

NordFX PAMM acount

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
High leverageHigh spreads on the Fix Account
Variety of account typesNordFX does not provide a sign-up bonus to new traders
Variety of trading assetsThere are no other bonuses given to either new or existing traders
Demo account offeredThere are no rewards for loyal customers
  

Is NordFX legal in South Africa?

South Africans can trade with NordFX, but it's not FSCA-licensed — it operates under Seychelles and Mauritius licenses instead. Those are lighter-touch regulators than the FSCA, so you don't get the same local recourse if something goes wrong. Worth knowing going in, even if plenty of traders use it without issue.

Does NordFX offer ZAR accounts?

No. Accounts run in USD (or crypto for funding), so any Rand you deposit gets converted at the time of transfer. You can still fund via local payment methods, but there's no ZAR-denominated account to skip that conversion step.

10. FXOpen

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC
Start Trading Read Review

FXOpen's PAMM setup gives investors a fair amount of transparency and flexibility — you can choose between ECN, STP, or crypto-based PAMM accounts depending on the strategy you're following. Execution is fast, spreads stay competitive, and regulatory oversight includes the FSCA in South Africa, among others.

Featured

🔎 BrokerFXOpen CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2005
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staffApproximately 150
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 1 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFCA (UK), ASIC (Australia), and others
🌎Country of regulationUnited Kingdom, Australia, and others
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsStandard, ECN, STP, and Micro accounts
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD
💰Minimum Deposit$100
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeSame day to a few business days depending on method
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeGenerally free varies by method
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips (ECN accounts)
💸CommissionsVaries by account type; typically $0 to $3 per lot
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesVaries depending on account type and market conditions
📈LeverageUp to 1:500
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically under 1 second
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 1000
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies
💵Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets, cryptocurrencies
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), FXOpen’s proprietary platforms
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, MacOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxopen.com
📞Customer Support Contact Numbertel:+6498010123
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Twitter, LinkedIn
🗣️Languages supported on WebsiteEnglish, Russian, Arabic, Chinese, and others
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners27 000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

FXOpen

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Tight spreadsHigh non-trading fees
Competitive commissionsLow leverage levels
Good variety of crypto assetsA limited selection of education
True ECN trading environment provided

Is FXOpen legal in South Africa?

South Africans can use FXOpen legally, but it's not FSCA-licensed — it operates under international regulators instead. Worth keeping in mind that offshore brokers generally don't carry the same local protections.

Does FXOpen offer ZAR trading accounts?

Not as a base currency, no — but you can trade ZAR pairs like USD/ZAR and EUR/ZAR directly.

PAMM vs MAM Accounts

PAMM and MAM are related, but they work differently.

FeaturePAMMMAM
Main ideaCapital allocated proportionally to a managerManager controls multiple linked sub-accounts
Profit/lossPercentage-based allocationAllocation depends on configured rules
Investor structureOften investment-styleIndividual client accounts remain distinct
Manager flexibilityMore standardisedUsually more flexible
Common userPAMM investorProfessional money manager

AvaTrade sits more naturally on the MAM side of this comparison, while Alpari is a classic example of the retail PAMM model. FP Markets and FxPro currently offer infrastructure covering both structures.

Can South Africans Use PAMM Accounts?

  • Yes, South Africans can access PAMM and other managed-account structures through international brokers.
  • But there are two separate things to check: the broker and the Money Manager.
  • A broker group might hold an FSCA licence through one company, while the PAMM service itself is offered through a different international entity.
  • HFM is a good example. HF Markets SA is authorised by the FSCA, but HFM's current PAMM site identifies HF Markets (SV) Ltd as the company providing that PAMM service.
  • FP Markets is a little different. It currently has an FSCA-authorised South African entity and also publishes MAM/PAMM functionality on its South African website.
  • So don't stop at the regulation badge on the homepage.
  • Check the exact legal company named in your client agreement and make sure you understand which entity is actually providing the managed-account service.

How PAMM Managers Make Money

  • PAMM managers usually earn through performance fees, management fees, or subscription charges, depending on the platform.
  • Alpari, for example, lets Strategy Managers set their own fee structure, which is shown before you invest. Its current setup also uses a high-water mark for performance fees. That matters.
  • If a manager makes 20%, you don't automatically keep the full 20%.
  • A performance fee comes out of that return, and some structures can include additional charges on top.
  • So when comparing managers, look at what you keep after fees, not just the headline return on the leaderboard.

How to Choose a PAMM Manager

Start with drawdown. Not return. A manager showing 150% growth can look brilliant until you notice the account has also suffered a 75% peak-to-trough drawdown. That's a very different risk profile.

I would check:

  • Maximum drawdown
  • Length of the live track record
  • How much of the manager's own money is invested
  • Average leverage
  • Current open exposure
  • Worst losing period
  • Whether the strategy uses grid or martingale sizing
  • Number of investors
  • Performance fee
  • Management fee
  • Withdrawal rules
  • High-water-mark structure

HFM's PAMM table is useful because it shows return and maximum drawdown next to each other. That makes it much harder to get distracted by the biggest percentage gain and ignore the risk taken to get there.

Alpari also publishes manager performance, ROI, investor numbers and trading-history data, which gives you more to work with than a simple return figure.

Conclusion

AvaTrade takes our top spot for managed forex accounts in South Africa for 2026.

It doesn't win because it has the biggest public PAMM leaderboard. It wins because the overall setup is solid: managed-account support, MAM functionality, MT4 and MT5, plus an FSCA-authorised South African company.

If you specifically want a retail PAMM marketplace, Alpari is the better fit. You can compare Strategy Managers, look through their performance data and decide who you want to allocate money to.

FxPro is more geared towards professional money managers. FP Markets is especially relevant for South Africans because it currently promotes MAM/PAMM services on its South African site. Pepperstone is another option, but its managed-account setup is aimed more at qualified professional managers.

HFM is useful if you want to compare return and drawdown side by side. NordFX gives managers more freedom to set their own investment terms, while FXOpen has a fairly clear Master/Follower PAMM structure.

The biggest mistake here is chasing the manager sitting at the top of the return table.

Check the drawdown first. Then look at how long they've been trading, how much leverage they use, and what they charge.

A manager making 40% with controlled drawdown can be a much better choice than one showing 300% after nearly blowing up the account twice.

Risk warning: PAMM, MAM, forex and CFD trading can lead to substantial losses. Letting another trader manage or influence your account does not remove market or leverage risk. Manager results, fees, broker entities and account terms can change. Check the Money Manager, legal entity and current managed-account conditions before allocating funds.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

What are the risks of investing in PAMM accounts?

Pretty much the same risks as regular forex trading — a manager having a bad run, over-leveraging, or just normal market volatility can all eat into your capital. It's worth looking at a manager's track record and risk approach before handing over money.

How are PAMM profits distributed?

The broker's system handles it automatically, based on each investor's share. Managers typically take a performance fee off the top before the rest gets split.

Can I withdraw my funds anytime from a PAMM account?

Usually, yes — though some setups have lock-in periods or require advance notice, depending on how the individual manager structures things.

Are PAMM accounts available to South African traders?

Yes, most major international brokers offering PAMM accept South African clients. Just check whether the broker is FSCA-regulated or relying on offshore

licensing before you commit.

Which brokers are best for PAMM accounts?

FXOpen, Alpari, and AvaTrade are solid starting points — reliable platforms, clear fee structures, and decent historical performance tracking for both investors

and managers.

What is the difference between PAMM, MAM, and copy trading?

PAMM pools everyone's money into one account. MAM splits trades across multiple individual accounts instead. Copy trading just mirrors another trader's moves in real time. PAMM is the most hands-off of the three — copy trading gives you the most control.

Do PAMM managers trade their own money too?

In most legitimate setups, yes. It keeps the manager's interests aligned with the investors' — they're not just gambling with other people's money.

How do I choose the best PAMM manager?

Look past the headline returns. Consistency, low drawdowns, and a sensible risk management approach matter more long-term. Most platforms publish rankings and stats that make it easier to compare managers side by side.

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