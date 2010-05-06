Overall, RoboForex can be summarised as a credible and trustworthy broker with advanced trading tools for pro-traders. RoboForex offers 24/7 support with a high trust score of 88 out of 99. RoboForex offers excellent client support 24/5.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Quick Answer: Is RoboForex a Good Broker for South Africans? RoboForex may suit South African traders looking for MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, several account types and flexible trading conditions. However, its official regulatory documents identify RoboForex Ltd as a Belize Financial Services Commission-regulated company, rather than an FSCA-regulated South African broker. Traders should understand the protections offered by the offshore entity and confirm the account terms before depositing money.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Is RoboForex regulated?

Yes, RoboForex Ltd is a financial brokerage company regulated by the FSC, license No. 000138/32, reg. number 000001272. RoboForex Ltd is registered with the Financial Services Commission under the Securities Industry Act 2021. Address: 2118 Guava Street, Belama Phase 1, Belize City, Belize.

CFD Risk Warning for South African Traders

Risk warning: Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events.

Forex and CFD trading is risky. These are leveraged products, which means a small market move can create a much bigger gain or loss in your account. You can lose money quickly, especially if you trade with high leverage, hold positions overnight, or trade during major news events. RoboForex states that trading leveraged products such as CFDs carries a high level of risk. Its own risk warning says that 75.85% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. RoboForex also warns that traders can lose the entire amount of their account balance.

RoboForex is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. South African traders should check which RoboForex entity they are opening an account with, which regulator covers that entity, what leverage applies, and what protection is available if there is a dispute or withdrawal issue.

Do not trade with rent money, school fees, loan money, or money you cannot afford to lose.

🔍 Feature 💰Minimum Deposit $10 / 160 ZAR 🎁Sign-Up Bonus USD 30 welcome bonus after verification & USD 10 deposit via card; profits withdrawable without restriction 💸Fees Deposits free withdrawals free on 1st & 3rd Tuesdays other days may incur fees (e.g. SEPA 1.5%, Visa 2.6% + $1.30) 📉Spreads & Commissions Pro/ProCent: floating from 1.3 pips, no commission. Prime/ECN: spreads from ~0 pips, commissions $2–4/lot. R StocksTrader: 1.3 pips 💳Deposit & Withdrawals 20+ payment methods (bank, card, e-wallets) instant deposits/withdrawals; withdrawals up to 5–10 business days for cards/transfers 🖥️Platforms MetaTrader 4/5 (desktop, web, mobile), R StocksTrader (web + mobile), economic calendar, analytical tools, VPS hosting 🛡️Regulation the FSC, license No. 000138/32, reg. number 000001272 🔐Trust Score 3/5 – long-standing (since 2009), multiple awards, but Belize IFSC considered “Red Tier” with lower investor protection vs FCA/ASIC ⏱️Payout Schedule Automatic withdrawals and normally instant for many methods 24/7. Cards/banks take up to 5–10 working days fee‑free on 1st & 3rd Tuesdays 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

RoboForex Trust Score

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Tight spreads from 0 pips Not FSCA Regulated Fast order execution No fixed spread accounts 5 account currencies (EUR, USD, GOLD) Don't accept clients from US, Canada, Australia or Japan

Overview

The forex and CFD broker RoboForex has been in operation for traders since 2009.

RoboForex, which comes under the authority of the International Financial Services Commission (IFSC), lets traders invest in forex, stocks, indices, and commodities.

Pro, ECN, and Cent accounts offered by the broker allow it to cater to all styles of trading and suit investors of all backgrounds.

With RoboForex, you can use MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader for stock trading.

SA Shares Broker Safety Score: RoboForex

Safety Score: 6.5/10

RoboForex has been operating since 2009, offers recognised platforms, publishes legal documents, and is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize. It also has a wide platform range and long market history.

The score is lower for South African traders because RoboForex is not FSCA-regulated. The Belize licence gives some regulatory structure, but it is not local South African oversight. High leverage, bonus terms, and mixed withdrawal feedback also need to be treated carefully.

Safety factor Score SA Shares view FSCA regulation 2/10 RoboForex is not regulated by the FSCA in South Africa. This should be stated near the first CTA. Belize regulation 6.5/10 RoboForex Ltd is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Belize. Useful, but not the same as FSCA protection. Entity clarity 6.5/10 The review should explain that South African traders are likely dealing with an offshore entity. Client fund handling 7/10 RoboForex publishes legal and regulatory documents, but protection depends on the account entity. Risk disclosure 8/10 RoboForex publishes a clear CFD risk warning, including the 75.85% retail-loss figure. Platform maturity 9/10 MT4, MT5, cTrader, and R StocksTrader give RoboForex a strong platform score. Fee transparency 7.5/10 Pricing is competitive, but traders must compare spreads, commissions, swaps, and withdrawal terms by account type. High leverage risk 5.5/10 Leverage up to 1:2000 is dangerous for beginners and should be called out clearly. Customer feedback 6.5/10 Feedback is mixed, with praise for tools and spreads, but complaints around withdrawals and bonus issues. South African fit 6/10 Good for low-deposit testing and platform choice, weaker for traders who want FSCA protection and a local complaint route.

RoboForex Scorecard for South African Traders

Category Score SA Shares view Fees 7.5/10 RoboForex can be competitive, especially on ECN and Prime-style accounts. Traders should compare spreads, commissions, swaps, and withdrawal rules together. Safety 6.5/10 Regulated in Belize, but not FSCA-regulated. That lowers the safety score for South African traders. Platforms 9/10 Strong platform range: MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, web, desktop, and mobile. This is one of RoboForex’s best points. Education 7.5/10 Useful enough for beginners, especially with demo accounts and platform guides. Still not a replacement for proper risk-management training. Mobile 8/10 MetaTrader, cTrader, and R StocksTrader mobile access give traders good flexibility away from desktop. Support 7/10 24/7 support is useful, but South African traders should test support on withdrawals, bonuses, and entity questions before depositing serious money.

Featured Offered

The trading features at RoboForex cover the various needs of different types of traders.

Trade opportunities from a wide range of financial instruments, including foreign exchange and stocks, as well as indices, exist for traders at RoboForex.

Advanced trading tools on the platform include MT4, MT5, and cTrader, and deliver both flexibility and efficiency.

Competitive spreads together with high leverage and a selection of account types, including cent and ECN accounts, distinguish RoboForex.

🚀Category 🔹 Trading Instruments Forex, stocks, indices, commodities ⚡ Order Execution Ultra-fast execution with low latency 📈 Charting Tools Advanced charting with MT4, MT5, and cTrader 🔄 Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, R Trader 📊 Account Types Cent, Standard, ECN, Prime, Demo accounts 🛡️ Security Measures Stop-loss, take-profit, margin calls 📉 Risk Management Stop-loss, take-profit, margin calls 🤖 AI & Automation Expert Advisors (EAs), Copy trading, VPS support 📚 Education Webinars, trading courses, market analysis 📱 Mobile Trading Available on iOS and Android 🔄 Deposit & Withdrawals Multiple options Bank transfers, cards, e-wallets 🎁 Bonuses & Promotions Welcome bonuses, cashback, loyalty programs 🕵️ Regulation & Security Regulated by FSC, follows strict security protocols ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 support via live chat, email, and phone

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Customer Reviews

Customer evaluations of RoboForex are inconclusive since people approve of its extensive trading tools as well as immediate trade processing and desirable spreads, but criticize specific withdrawal delays and bonus issues.

Users value choosing from multiple trading platforms since the company provides MT4, MT5, and cTrader among its available options.

Users have experienced problems with withdrawal delays along with bonus restrictions in their trading experience.

The customer support staff provides prompt responses, but traders occasionally mention their dissatisfaction with queries taking too long.

Customer Ratings

🌐 Platform 📝 Feedback Summary ⭐ Rating Traders appreciate tight spreads and fast execution but mention occasional slippage. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Mixed reviews some praise account variety, while others report withdrawal issues. ⭐⭐⭐ Positive feedback on platform features, but some concerns over bonus conditions. ⭐⭐⭐ Generally positive, with users highlighting diverse instruments and trading tools. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Limited reviews, but some complaints about customer service responsiveness. ⭐⭐ Many traders commend RoboForex’s features, though some mention payout delays. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

RoboForex Regulation

Yes, RoboForex Ltd is a financial brokerage company regulated by the FSC, license No. 000138/32, reg. number 000001272. RoboForex Ltd is registered with the Financial Services Commission under the Securities Industry Act 2021. Address: 2118 Guava Street, Belama Phase 1, Belize City, Belize.

The broker extends protection through its membership in the Financial Commission, which provides dispute resolution services alongside compensation coverage of up to €20,000 per reported case.

Traders must understand the existing regulatory contrasts between trading platforms when selecting RoboForex, since this platform offers specific security features with specific boundary conditions.

🔍 Aspect 🏢 Regulatory Authority Financial Services Commission 🔒 License Number 000138/32 🌍 Jurisdiction Member of the Financial Commission 🤝 Client Protection Member of the Financial Commission 💶 Compensation Fund Up to €20,000 per claim through Financial Commission protection ⚖️ Regulation Tier RoboForex Ltd is a financial brokerage company regulated by the FSC 📜 Transparency Measures Regular audits and operational disclosures required by FSC 🧾 Dispute Resolution Independent resolution via Financial Commission

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How are my funds secured with RoboForex?

Client funds are held in segregated accounts at reputable banking institutions. Additionally, RoboForex participates in compensation schemes, providing further protection in case of unexpected operational issues, reinforcing trust in their fund management practices.

RoboForex at a Glance

🔍Broker's Name 📍 Headquartered Cyprus 📅 Year Founded 2009 ⚖️ Regulating Authorities FSC 🌐 Countries not accepted for trade US, Canada, Australia, and Japan ☪️ Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👍 Demo Account Yes 📊 Institutional Accounts Yes 📊 Managed Accounts Yes 📈 Maximum Leverage 1:2000 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 💳 Deposit Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💳 Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, card payment, e-wallets like Skrill, Neteller, POLi, FasaPay and more. 💻 Platform Types MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), R StocksTrader R MobileTrade 📱 OS Compatibility Mac, Windows, Web, Mobile Android, iPhone, iPad. 📈 Tradable assets offered Currency pairs, Metals, CFD on US stocks, CFD on Indices, CFD on Oil 👨‍💼 Languages supported on Website Russian, Melayu, Portuguese, Polish, Ukrainian, Spanish, Arabic, Italian, Chinese, German, Japanese, Czech, Estonian, Latvian, Tiếng Việt, and more. 👥 Customer Support Languages 18 languages 📆 Customer Service Hours 24/7 (only in 11 of the above languages) 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

RoboForex Trading Account

RoboForex offers fast order execution, optimal trading conditions, and a wide variety of live trading accounts to choose from.

Prime Account

The RoboForex Prime account offers prime trading conditions, and it is suitable for both currency and other markets.

🔎 RoboForex Account 🥇 RoboForex Prime 📈 Trading platforms and terminals MT4 / MT5 R MobileTrader 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / €10 EUR / R160 ZAR 📊 Spread Floating from 0 pips ➕ Max Leverage 1:300 🎉 Deposit Bonus No ✅ Loyalty Bonus All Offers 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ECN Account

The RoboForex ECN Account is best suited to experienced traders, and the account combines the highest order execution speed with very competitive trading conditions.

🔎 RoboForex Account 🥇 RoboForex ECN Account 📈 Trading platforms and terminals MT4 / MT5 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / €10 EUR / R160 ZAR 📊 Spread Floating from 0 pips ➕ Max Leverage 1:500 🎉 Deposit Bonus No ✅ Loyalty Bonus All Offers 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

R StockTrader Account

The RoboForex StocksTrader account is specifically for Stock Trading.

🔎 RoboForex Account 🥇 RoboForex R StocksTrader 📈 Trading platforms and terminals R StocksTrader 💵 Minimum Deposit $100 USD / R1837 ZAR 📊 Spread from 0.01 USD ➕ Max Leverage 1:300 🎉 Deposit Bonus No ✅ Loyalty Bonus No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

ProCent Account

The ProCent Account is the perfect choice for traders who wish to test their strategies.

🔎 RoboForex Account 🥇 RoboForex ProCent 📈 Trading platforms and terminals MT4 / MT5 R MobileTrader 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / €10 EUR / R160 ZAR 📊 Spread Floating from 1.3 pips ➕ Max Leverage 1:200 🎉 Deposit Bonus All Offers ✅ Loyalty Bonus All Offers 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pro Account

The RoboForex Pro Account is the most popular choice amongst beginner traders.

🔎 RoboForex Account 🥇 RoboForex Pro 📈 Trading platforms and terminals MT4 / MT5 R MobileTrader 💵 Minimum Deposit $10 USD / €10 EUR / R160 ZAR 📊 Spread Floating from 1.3 pips ➕ Max Leverage 1:2000 🎉 Deposit Bonus All Offers ✅ Loyalty Bonus All Offers 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Islamic, Swap-Free Account

The RoboForex Islamic Swap-Free Forex trading account is available on the MetaTrader4 platform.

is available on the MetaTrader4 platform. Swap-Free services are only available for cent and standard MetaTrader4-based accounts, as well as for pro affiliate accounts.

When an applicant changes their account type to Swap-Free, all other forex trading conditions will remain intact, and the overnight commission will depend solely on the instrument and the volume of open positions.

The Applicant will open the account as normal, followed by contacting RoboForex Live Support to convert their account to the Islamic Account option.

What account types are offered?

RoboForex offers multiple account types: Prime (ECN), Pro (standard), ECN Pro, R Trader, and Cent, catering to different experience levels, volumes, and trading styles across forex, CFDs, indices, and commodities.

Can I switch account types later?

Yes, clients can seamlessly switch between account types via their dashboard. You can upgrade or downgrade your account based on evolving needs, trading strategies, and preferences without creating a new registration.

Demo Accounts Overview

Demo Pro Account

The RoboForex Demo Pro Account replicates the parameters and trading conditions of the Live Trading Pro Accounts.

🔎 RoboForex Demo Account 🥇 Pro 💵 Account Currency USD ➕ Max Leverage 1:2000 ⚙️Trading Instruments 36 Currency Pairs Metals 📊 Spread Floating from 1.3 points 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo ECN Account

The RoboForex Demo ECN Account has parameters similar to those of the Prime Accounts, intended for Professional Traders.

🔎 RoboForex Demo Account 🥇 ECN 💵 Account Currency USD ➕ Max Leverage 1:500 ⚙️Trading Instruments 36 Currency Pairs Metals CFD 📊 Spread Floating from 0 points 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Demo R StocksTrader Account

The RoboForex Demo R StocksTrader Account enables working through the R StocksTrader Platform with access to the largest global market.

🔎 RoboForex Demo Account 🥇 R StocksTrader 💵 Account Currency USD ➕ Max Leverage 1:200 ⚙️Trading Instruments 12,000+ 📊 Spread Floating from 0 points 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Does RoboForex offer demo trading?

Yes, RoboForex provides free demo accounts with virtual funds. Users can practice trading across all platforms and asset types without risk, enabling strategy testing and platform familiarization before using real money.

How long does the demo account last?

Demo accounts remain active indefinitely unless inactive for more than 90 days. If inactive, they may be archived, but users can quickly create new ones to continue practicing without repeating the registration process.

RoboForex Copy Trading

🧩 Feature 🌟 Description 🎯 Benefit for Investors 🏆 Top Strategies Ranking Strategies are ranked based on performance metrics such as yield and popularity. Helps quickly identify high-performing traders. 🤖 Automated Copy Trading Trades from selected strategies are copied automatically in real time. Saves time and removes manual execution 📊 Transparent Statistics View yield, drawdown, trading history, and number of investors. Enables informed, data-driven decisions. 🔍 Advanced Filtering Sort strategies by profit, risk level, or popularity. Makes it easier to match strategies to risk appetite. 🎛️ Full Risk Control Investors can stop copying or close positions at any time. Maintains complete control over funds. 🔄 Multi-Platform Support Works with MT4, MT5, and R StocksTrader platforms. Flexibility across preferred trading platforms. 👥 Investor & Trader Roles Users can copy strategies or offer their own for a fee. Allows both passive investing and earning commissions. 🧪 Beginner-Friendly Setup Simple subscription process with no extra software needed. Ideal for beginners entering copy trading. 🏅 Award-Winning Service Recognized by industry awards for copy trading innovation. Adds credibility and trust. ⚙️ Integrated Account Access Fully built into the RoboForex trading ecosystem. Seamless experience without external tools.

How to Open a RoboForex Account - Step-by-Step Guide

Step 1: Sign Up

To start the registration process, simply click on the green " Open Trading Account " button on their official website

Step 2: Complete the Registration Form.

Complete the simple registration form and click on the Registration button below the online form.

Step 3: Deposit

Now the applicant can make their first deposit and start to trade.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

RoboForex Fees, Spreads, and Commissions

RoboForex offers a flexible fee structure that varies depending on the account type, combining spreads and commissions to suit different trading styles.

On standard accounts such as Pro and ProCent, trading costs are built entirely into floating spreads, meaning there are no direct commissions on trades, with spreads typically starting around 1.3 pips on major pairs like EUR/USD.

In contrast, ECN and Prime accounts provide much tighter spreads—often from 0.0 to 0.1 pips—but charge a commission per lot, generally ranging from about $2 to $4 per lot depending on the account and instrument.

This makes them more cost-effective for high-volume or professional traders. Additionally, RoboForex includes swap fees (overnight charges) for positions held beyond a trading day, though swap-free options are available on certain accounts.

On the non-trading side, the broker stands out by offering zero deposit fees and compensating payment system charges, while withdrawals may carry small fees depending on the method, with occasional commission-free withdrawal opportunities.

Overall, RoboForex provides a competitive pricing model that balances simplicity for beginners and low-cost execution for advanced traders.

🔎 RoboForex Account 🥇 Pro/ProCent 🥈 ECN 🥈 Prime 🥉 R StocksTrader 📈Spreads (EUR/USD) 1.3 pips (floating) From 0 pips From 0 pips (avg 0.2 pips) Spread + ~0.15% markup 📊 Commission None $2 per 100k‑lot $1.50 per 100k‑lot None ☪️Swap/Overnight Fee Standard swap charges Standard swap charges Standard swap charges Interest based on leveraged position

How competitive are RoboForex spreads?

Spreads vary: Cent accounts start at ~1.3 pips, Pro at about 0.8, while Prime (ECN) offers spreads from 0.0 pips plus low per-lot commissions, allowing deeper liquidity access.

What is the commission structure?

Prime (ECN) accounts charge around $12 per lot per side, although rates may decrease with higher trading volumes or during promotions. Pro and Cent accounts have no added commission.

RoboForex Minimum Deposit

🔎 RoboForex Account 💵 Minimum Deposit 🥇 ProCent $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🥈 Pro $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🥉 ECN $10 USD / R160 ZAR 🥇R Stocks Trader $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 🥈Prime $100 USD / R1600 ZAR 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

What is the minimum deposit for RoboForex?

The minimum deposit varies by account type: Cent accounts require just $10, while Pro and Prime (ECN) accounts typically require $100, making RoboForex accessible to traders with all capital levels.

Are there account upgrade requirements after a deposit?

While upgrading from Cent to Pro or Prime, you simply need to meet the higher minimum deposit threshold. There's no formal upgrade review—funding the account accordingly automatically upgrades your trading privileges.

RoboForex Trading Platforms

RoboForex offers a diverse and advanced trading platform selection, catering to both beginner and professional traders.

🔍 Feature / Platform 💻 MetaTrader 4 (MT4) 🖥️ MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱 R MobileTrader 📈 R StocksTrader 🎯 Target Users Beginners & Experts Beginners & Experts Traders needing mobile flexibility Stock & CFD Traders ⚙️ Functionality One-click trading, real-time analysis Depth of Market, Economic Calendar, EAs Mobile trading, account management Strategy Builder, auto sync 🖥️ Platform Access Desktop, Web, Mobile Desktop, Web, Mobile iOS & Android mobile devices Web-based, cross-device 🔐 Security Stable & secure Advanced features, robust protection Secure mobile access Secure, fast execution 📊 Charting Tools Standard charts Advanced charts, 21 timeframes Basic market view Rich charting and analysis tools 🧠 Automation Supports EAs Full algorithmic trading support Manual trading only Code-free and coded strategies 🗞️ News & Analysis Real-time market analysis Integrated economic news Market news, trading signals In-depth market analysis 💼 Trading Instruments Forex & CFDs Forex, CFDs, Stocks Multiple markets Stocks, ETFs, CFDs 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Keen beginner and expert traders benefit from the robust solution provided by the RoboForex MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform , which delivers intuitive user interaction.

, which delivers intuitive user interaction. Forex and CFD traders can depend on RoboForex because its platform provides multiple order types as well as real-time market analysis and one-click trading through its easy-to-use interface.

As a trading platform that runs on desktop, web, and mobile, RoboForex's MT4 allows complete marketplace accessibility through its reliable, stable security implementation.

MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

MT5 platform provided by RoboForex supports sophisticated trading options, so both novice traders and experts can benefit from it.

provided by RoboForex supports sophisticated trading options, so both novice traders and experts can benefit from it. Users benefit from upgraded charting functions as well as a variety of older systems, while an economic schedule integrates directly into the platform, and users can perform algorithmic trades with Expert Advisors (EAs).

MT5 enables quick market operation along with depth of market (DOM) functionality and support for multiple assets, which enables smooth trade analysis and execution for traders.

R MobileTrader

RoboForex has developed its R MobileTrader application, which serves traders who seek mobile trading control in addition to flexibility through its proprietary platform.

application, which serves traders who seek mobile trading control in addition to flexibility through its proprietary platform. R MobileTrader enables traders to perform both deposits and withdrawals via its account management system.

The comprehensive solution, R MobileTrader, allows users to gain market news along with analytics and trading signals, in addition to its features for mobile trading.

R StocksTrader

As a proprietary investment platform, RoboForex operates R StocksTrader for stock and CFD trading.

for stock and CFD trading. Clients get zero-spread trading accounts with fast execution as the platform provides automatic cross-device data synchronization.

Strategy Builder within the platform enables traders to generate and evaluate their own coded and non-coded trading methods.

RoboForex mobile app reviews

📱 App Platform ⭐ Rating (out of 5) 🗣️ Review Count 📝 South Africa Highlights 📲Google Play 4.4 ⭐ 17,000+ reviews App stability ease of use 🏆 App Store (global) 4.7 ⭐ 214 ratings Generally praised as professional and user-friendly

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

Which platforms does RoboForex support?

RoboForex supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, and R Trader, plus mobile apps, cTrader, and web-based interfaces—covering everything from expert advisors to advanced order types and copy trading.

Can I use RoboForex platforms on mobile devices?

Absolutely. RoboForex’s MT4, MT5, R Trader, and cTrader platforms are compatible with mobile devices on iOS and Android, fully featuring charting tools, indicators, order execution, and account management on the go.

Deposit and Withdrawal Options

Deposit Methods and Associated Fees

The platform provides multiple funding options that support traders from different international regions.

Bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and the e-payment systems Skrill, NETELLER, and AstroPay are among the available options for deposits.

are among the available options for deposits. The deposit process at RoboForex lacks internal fees, but the external payment providers may impose fees based on the method used.

The versatility of funding options and reasonable costs enables traders to manage their funding method based on personal choice.

🔍 Details 🌐 Type Bank Card E-wallet E-wallet E-wallet 💸 Fee (RoboForex) No fee No fee No fee No fee No fee ⚠️ Notes May incur fees from intermediary banks Card provider may apply a fee Instant processing Instant processing Region-dependent availability

Withdrawal Fees and Processing Times

The withdrawal page on RoboForex shows numerous transaction channels, yet it does not disclose the exact costs and durations needed for processing requests.

The cost of withdrawing funds through credit/debit cards includes a 2.6% fee, together with either $1.3 or €1 based d on the account currency.

d on the account currency. The transfer of funds through bank channels requires 5 business days, but Visa and Mastercard withdrawals extend to 10 business days.

Withdrawal efficiency planning, together with cash flow management, requires knowledge of these specific details.

🔍 Details 🌐 Type Bank Card E-wallet E-wallet E-wallet 💸 Fee (RoboForex) Depends on intermediary banks 2.6% + $1.3 or €1 No fee No fee No fee ⏳ Processing Time Up to 5 business days Up to 10 business days Within 1 business day Within 1 business day Within 1 business day ⚠️ Notes External bank fees may apply May vary by issuing bank Fast and widely used Reliable for global users Availability varies by region

What payment methods are supported?

RoboForex accepts bank transfers, credit/debit cards, and popular e‑wallets like Skrill, Neteller, and Perfect Money, with deposits usually processed instantly and withdrawal times depending on the method.

Are there transaction fees?

RoboForex does not charge internal fees for deposits. Withdrawal fees depend on the provider: e‑wallets may charge a small fee, while bank transfers vary by country and service provider.

RoboForex Markets

RoboForex offers transparent and detailed contract specifications for all its financial instruments, ensuring traders know exactly what they are dealing with.

The broker clearly outlines lot sizes, spreads, trading hours, and commissions for each account type, including ECN and standard accounts.

Traders can access a wide range of instruments, from Forex and metals to indices, stocks, and ETFs.

Additionally, RoboForex provides flexible leverage options, advanced risk management tools like stop-loss and take-profit, and negative balance protection, creating a secure and well-structured trading environment for both beginners and experienced traders.

RoboForex Contract Specifications

📊 Specification 📝 Details 💰 Lot Sizes Standard, Mini, and Micro lots depending on the account type 💸 Spreads Floating and fixed spreads available, starting from 0 pips on ECN accounts ⏱️ Trading Times Forex: 24/5, CFDs: depending on underlying market hours 💳 Commissions ECN accounts have low commission per lot some accounts commission-free 🔄 Leverage Up to 1:2000 depending on account type and regulation 📈 Instruments Forex, Metals, Indices, Energies, Stocks, ETFs 🛡️ Risk Management Stop loss, take profit, margin calls, and negative balance protection available

Sign-Up Bonus

RoboForex offers a sign-up bonus to all new applicants of USD 30 / R500 ZAR in initial funds. Traders will be able to withdraw the profit, and the funds are offered without restriction.

Open a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency.

Complete the verification procedure for identity, address, and phone number in the Members Area.

Deposit at least 10 USD into the account via a bank card.

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

How to Receive the USD 30 / R500 ZAR RoboForex Sign-up Bonus

Open a cent or standard MT4/MT5-based account with USD or EUR as a base currency.

Complete the verification procedure for identity, address, and phone number in the Members Area.

Deposit at least 10 USD into the account via a bank card.

RoboForex Copy Trading Partner Program

The RoboForex Copy Trading Partner Program enables partners to earn passive income by referring investors to copy trading strategies within the platform.

In this ecosystem, traders share their strategies, investors copy them for potential profits, and partners receive a percentage of the trader’s commission generated from those referred investors.

The process is straightforward—partners generate referral links, promote top-performing traders, and earn commissions automatically once investors start copying trades.

With flexible commission structures and real-time payouts, the program offers a scalable way to monetize traffic, communities, or trading networks without directly managing trades.

RoboForex Loyalty Program

The RoboForex Loyalty Program rewards active partners by providing additional earnings and premium incentives based on their performance.

As partners grow their network and generate more commission, they move through tier levels (such as Bronze to Platinum), unlocking cash rewards, bonuses, and even high-value prizes like luxury cars or large cash payouts.

The program runs continuously with automatic enrollment, meaning partners receive rewards without extra steps once thresholds are met.

This structure is designed to incentivize long-term growth, making it particularly appealing for affiliates and introducing brokers aiming to maximize recurring revenue streams.

RoboForex’s Affiliate

RoboForex’s affiliate offering, especially its Infinity program, is a robust, high-earning option for partners. Affiliates receive up to 85% of the spread from clients’ closed trades, plus 20% of daily swaps from open trades.

The program includes multi-level rewards: you earn commission both from your direct referrals and from sub-partners’ activity via a network growth reward.

With access to detailed analytics, marketing materials, and support, it’s designed to give serious affiliates the tools to scale.

RoboForex INFINITY Partner Program

💼 Category 📊 Details 💰 Partner Payout (Spread) Up to 85% from spread 🌙 Partner Payout (Swap) Up to 30% from swap 💵 Max Earnings (Example EURUSD) Up to $10 per lot from spread 📈 Average Spread (EURUSD) 1.3 pips 🔄 Swap Long Example 0.96 pips 💲 Swap Long Commission Example $5.6 per lot 🖥️ Account Type Calculated for MT4/MT5 Pro accounts

Example Tradable Instruments Included

🏷️ Instrument Type 📌 Examples 💱 Forex EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY 🏆 Indices DE40, US30, US500, USTech 🥇 Metals XAUUSD, XAGUSD 🛢️ Commodities Brent, WTI 📈 US Stocks NVDA, AAPL, TSLA, MSFT, META, NFLX

Partner Earnings Calculation Model

📐 Metric 📊 Measured In 💵 Payout per Lot USD 📈 Average Spread Pips 🌙 Swap Long Pips 🌙 Swap Short Pips 📦 Closed Positions Lots 🌜 Open Overnight Lots 💰 Overall Income per Day USD 💸 Commission from Spread USD 🔁 Commission from Swap Long USD

How to open a RoboForex affiliate account

To register an Affiliate Account, South African traders can follow these steps:

Step 1 - Click on the "For Partners" tab at the top menu of the RoboForex website.

On the RoboForex website, locate the "For Partners" tab at the top menu bar, then click on it, then click on "overview".

Step 2 - Click on the "Become a Partner" button.

After clicking on the "For Partners" tab, you can click on the "Become a Partner" button located close to the top of the page.

Step 3 - Fill in the form

Fill in all your required personal details to complete the form.

The affiliate account has been created.

How do I join the RoboForex Partner / CopyFX program?

To join, register a RoboForex account and open a Partner account in the Members Area. Then generate your unique partner link or code. Use this link to refer clients or investors to start earning commission on their trades.

What commissions does RoboForex offer affiliates?

RoboForex’s Infinity program lets partners earn up to 85% of the spread on closed trades and 30% of the swap on open trades. Additional earnings come from CopyFX, where you receive a share of traders’ commissions via investor referrals.

Compare Forex Brokers - RoboForex, AvaTrade, and Exness

🔍 Feature 🏢 Founded 2009 2006 2008 🌍 Regulated By FSC FSCA, ASIC, CySEC, FSA, ADGM FSCA, CySEC, FCA, FSA, CBCS 🛡️ Client Protection Member of Financial Commission Investor Compensation Scheme Segregated Funds & Negative Balance 💰 Min Deposit $10 / R160 $100 / R1600 $10 / R160 💱 Spreads From 0.0 pips (ECN) From 0.9 pips (Standard) From 0.3 pips (Standard) 💳 Commission On ECN & Prime Commission-free (mostly) On Raw Spread Accounts 📈 Leverage Up to 1:2000 Up to 1:400 (Retail) Up to 1:Unlimited (Pro/Global) 🖥️ Platforms MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader MT4, MT5, WebTrader, AvaOptions MT4, MT5 📊 Account Types Prime, ECN, ProCent, Pro, R Stocks Retail, Pro, Islamic Standard, Raw Spread, Pro, Zero ⚙️ Automation/Trading Tools VPS, CopyFX, Expert Advisors AvaSocial, DupliTrade, Autochartist CopyTrading, Analytical Tools 📞 Customer Support 24/7 Multilingual 24/5 Global 24/7 Live Chat 📉 Negative Balance Protection Yes Yes Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account 👉 Open Account

Education and Research

The education and research services of RoboForex deliver complete learning resources that help beginners as well as experienced traders develop their trading skills.

of RoboForex deliver complete learning resources that help beginners as well as experienced traders develop their trading skills. Through its educational resources, the platform delivers both technical and fundamental information by supplying tutorials, articles, broadcasted webinars, and trading guidance that starts with fundamental Forex perspectives and rises to complex trading methods.

Integral to RoboForex users is a detailed analysis center delivering daily market inspections and economic bulletins, and prediction services with technical indicator tools.

The economic calendar and Autochartist integration from RoboForex act as research tools together with their study resources to help traders detect upcoming market fluctuations.

📘 Resource Type 📝 Description 👤 Suitable For 🔗 Accessibility 🎥 Video Tutorials Covers trading basics, platform usage, and strategy development Beginners & Intermediate RoboForex website 📚 Trading Articles In-depth written content on market analysis, trading psychology, and tools All levels Knowledge base section 🛠️ Trading Tools Includes economic calendar, analytics center, and trading calculators Intermediate & Advanced Tools & Analysis section 🎙️ Webinars & Seminars Live and recorded sessions hosted by trading experts Beginners & Professionals Scheduled online sessions ❓ FAQ Section Quick answers to common platform and trading questions Beginners Help center 📊 Market Analysis Daily and weekly market insights, forecasts, and technical reviews All levels RoboForex Analytics Center 🧠 Trading Strategies Guides and articles on popular trading strategies and how to apply them Intermediate & Advanced Strategy library section

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSC Start Trading Read Review

What educational materials does RoboForex provide?

RoboForex offers an extensive education library: webinars, video tutorials, article guides, and market analysis to help traders understand platforms, tools, and advanced strategies.

Is research available in multiple languages?

Yes, market commentary, news feeds, and analysis are provided in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, and others, supporting a broader global trading audience.

RoboForex Awards

🗓️ Year 🥇 Award Title 🏢 Awarding Body 🌍 Region / Notes 2024 Best Partner Programme Professional Trader Awards Global 2024 Best Copy Trading Broker Professional Trader Awards Global 2024 Best Introducing Broker Programme - LatAm RoboForex (Industry Recognition) Latin America

RoboForex – Company News

📅 Date 📰 Headline / Title ✍️ Key Info / Highlights 18.08.2026 RoboForex: upcoming changes to trading schedule (Summer Bank Holiday & US Labor Day) They adjust trading hours across platforms (MT4/MT5, R StocksTrader) during the UK Summer Bank Holiday and US Labor Day period. 27.06.2026 Important Update on Demo Accounts Support From July 27, 2026, demo accounts created directly in terminals will be closed. Only demo accounts opened via the RoboForex Members Area will remain active. 24.02.2026 Higher Partner Payouts with the Infinity Program RoboForex increases partner commissions on swaps up to 30% (previously 20%) under its Infinity program. 06.11.2024 RoboForex wins Global Forex Awards – Retail RoboForex was awarded “Best Introducing Broker – LatAm” at the Global Forex Awards Retail 2024. 24.06.2026 RoboForex: upcoming changes to trading schedule (US Independence Day) They announced schedule changes for US indices, metals, and stocks around US Independence Day (July 3–5, 2026).

Customer Support

​The customer support services at RoboForex are specifically designed to assist international clients worldwide.

The company offers around-the-clock support through various contact points, including live chat and email, as well as telecommunications, allowing traders to obtain help at their convenience.

Users from across the world can obtain effective support through the multilingual support team, which includes professionals who understand English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Italian, and French.

The callback service at RoboForex lets clients arrange calls at their preferred time while the company maintains continuous support through WhatsApp, as well as Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

🔎 Customer Support RoboForex Customer Support 🕒 Availability 24/7 Support 🌐 Languages Supported English, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, Italian, French 💬 Live Chat Yes 📧 Email Support Yes (support@roboforex.com) 📞 Phone Support Yes (with callback service available) 📱 Mobile App Support Yes (via RoboForex mobile app) 🤖 Social Media Channels WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram 🌍 Multilingual Help Yes (multiple language agents available) 🔁 Callback Service Yes (schedule a call at your convenience)

Quick Strengths and Weaknesses

What RoboForex does well

RoboForex gives traders a lot of choice. The $10 minimum deposit, cent accounts, MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, CopyFX, VPS, bonuses, and different account types make it flexible for small-account traders and more active traders.

The platform range is the main strength. Many brokers give you only MT4 or MT5. RoboForex gives more options, which helps if you want to test different execution setups or trade stocks through R StocksTrader.

Where RoboForex falls short

RoboForex is not FSCA-regulated. That is the big issue for South African traders.

The broker is regulated in Belize, which gives some oversight, but it is not the same as having a South African FSP licence. If there is a withdrawal delay, bonus dispute, or account issue, your complaint route may not be local.

High leverage is another risk. Up to 1:2000 sounds useful when your account is small, but it can wipe you out fast if your lot size is wrong.

Is RoboForex a Good Choice for South African Traders? RoboForex may suit South African traders who want a low $10 minimum deposit, MT4, MT5, cTrader, R StocksTrader, copy trading, bonuses, and leverage up to 1:2000. The trade-off is regulation. RoboForex is not FSCA-regulated, and South Africans trade under offshore protection. Good for small-account testing, but not the safest local option. Best for: South African traders who want low-deposit forex and CFD trading, MetaTrader platforms, cTrader, R StocksTrader, copy trading, cent accounts, tight spreads, and flexible account types. Not best for: Traders who want FSCA-regulated protection, direct JSE share investing, ZAR-first local funding, low leverage by default, or the strongest South African complaint route if something goes wrong.

References

RoboForex FSC

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Disclaimer

There is a high level of risk involved when trading leveraged products such as Forex/CFDs. Traders should not risk more than they can afford to lose. Never trade or invest unless the process is fully understood. When trading or investing, traders must always take into consideration their level of experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is RoboForex?

RoboForex is a global online broker offering forex and CFD trading. It provides access to multiple trading platforms, competitive spreads, and a range of account types tailored for beginners and experienced traders alike.

Is RoboForex regulated?

Yes, RoboForex Ltd is a financial brokerage company regulated by the FSC, license No. 000138/32, reg. number 000001272. RoboForex Ltd is registered with the Financial Services Commission under the Securities Industry Act 2021. Address: 2118 Guava Street, Belama Phase 1, Belize City, Belize.

What trading platforms does RoboForex offer?

RoboForex supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, R MobileTrader, and R StocksTrader. These platforms are available on desktop, web, and mobile devices for flexible, real-time trading access.

What account types are available?

RoboForex offers Cent, Pro, ECN, Prime, and R StocksTrader accounts. Each account type caters to different experience levels, trading strategies, and capital requirements, including low-deposit options for beginners.

Does RoboForex have a demo account?

Yes, RoboForex offers free demo accounts that simulate live market conditions. They’re ideal for testing strategies, learning the platform, or practicing trading without risking real money.

What instruments can I trade with RoboForex?

RoboForex provides access to forex pairs, stocks, indices, commodities, and ETFs. Traders can choose from over 12,000 instruments depending on the selected account type and platform.

What is the minimum deposit at RoboForex?

The minimum deposit depends on the account type. For example, Cent and Pro accounts typically start from just $10, making it accessible for new traders.

Are there fees or commissions?

RoboForex charges commissions on ECN and Prime accounts, while other accounts operate commission-free with spreads. There are no deposit fees, but withdrawal fees may apply.

How can I deposit funds into my account?

Deposits can be made via bank cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and local payment systems. RoboForex offers instant processing for most methods with no internal deposit fees.

How long do withdrawals take?

Withdrawal times vary by method. E-wallets and internal transfers are usually same-day, while bank cards and bank transfers may take 1–10 business days.

Is negative balance protection offered?

Yes, RoboForex provides negative balance protection, which ensures clients cannot lose more than their account balance during volatile market conditions.

Does RoboForex support copy trading?

Yes, through its CopyFX platform, RoboForex allows traders to follow and automatically copy strategies of successful traders in real-time.

Can I trade on mobile devices?

Absolutely. RoboForex offers mobile trading via MetaTrader apps and its proprietary R MobileTrader app, available on both Android and iOS devices.

What educational resources does RoboForex provide?

RoboForex offers video tutorials, webinars, articles, trading strategies, and daily market analysis to help traders enhance their skills and stay informed.

How can I contact RoboForex support?

Customer support is available 24/7 via live chat, email, and phone. RoboForex also provides a multilingual help center to assist traders worldwide.