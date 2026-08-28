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Meta Platforms, Inc.

 NASDAQ: META
$578.02 ▲ +6.92 (+1.21%) EOD prices · Last updated: 8/28/2026 12:00:00 AM
Open
$571.55
Prev close
$571.10
Day range
571.00 – 589.19
Volume
15,469,253
52-wk range
$520.26 – $790.80
Industry
52-Week High
$790.80
52-Week Low
$520.26
Volume
15,469,253
Prev Close
$571.10
Price performance
7D — 1M — 3M — 6M — 1Y — 3Y — 5Y — YTD —
Loading chart…
Key statistics
Open$571.55
Prev close$571.10
Volume15,469,253
52-wk high$790.80
52-wk low$520.26
52-week range
$520.26 $790.80
$578.02
Price overview
ExchangeNASDAQ
Open$571.55
Previous close$571.10
Day range571.00 – 589.19
Volume15,469,253
Change ▲ +6.92 (+1.21%)
52-week high$790.80
52-week low$520.26

Meta Platforms Inc Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Meta Platforms Inc performance charts and historical graph data track notable long-term growth, supporting an optimistic consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars sits at $571.1 per share. Whether scanning for sale listings to execute a buy or sell action, ordinary investors can weigh the acquisition cost against any ordinary dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For beginners wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol META, opening an online trading account with an approved brokerage handles the entire trading lifecycle instantly.

Meta Platforms Inc Live Share Data

Label Value
Share Name & Ticker Meta Platforms Inc (META)
Exchange NASDAQ
Currency USD ($)
Current Price $571.1
Previous Close $571.1
Day's Range $567.62 – $588.39
Opening Price $576.48
Volume 15,036,677 shares
Daily Change -5.04 (-0.87%)
52-Week High $790.8
52-Week Low $520.26
Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Meta Platforms Inc Key Highlights

Current Price $571.1 — reflecting a daily change of -5.04 (-0.87%).
Day's Range $567.62 – $588.39 — indicating a wide intraday band.
52-Week Range $520.26 – $790.8 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range.
Volume vs 90-Day Average 15,036,677 against 17,859,420 — pointing to below average trading activity.
Momentum -0.87% — highlighting negative short-term momentum and moderate volatility.

Meta Platforms Inc Limited Forecast Insights

The current -0.87% move, with today's price at $571.1, places it well away from both the 52-week low of $520.26 and high of $790.8. This suggests stability in the short term; however, a breakout above $588 could present a bullish signal, while falling below $567 might point to further declines.

FAQ on Meta Platforms Inc Shares

Q1: What are Meta Platforms Inc shares?
Answer: Meta Platforms Inc shares represent ownership in the company, trading under the ticker META on the NASDAQ.

Q2: How can I buy Meta Platforms Inc shares?
Answer: You can purchase Meta shares through an online brokerage. Search for the ticker META once your account is set up.

Q3: What affects the price of Meta Platforms Inc shares?
Answer: Share prices are influenced by company performance, market conditions, and broader economic indicators.

Q4: Does Meta Platforms Inc pay dividends?
Answer: Dividend specifics aren't detailed here; check with your brokerage or company filings for the latest information.

Q5: How can I track my Meta Platforms Inc shares and dividends?
Answer: Use your brokerage's online dashboard to monitor holdings and receive updates on dividends.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Meta Platforms Inc share price?
Answer: Current pricing reflects market dynamics, recent trades, and company-specific news.

Q7: Is Meta Platforms Inc a good share to buy?
Answer: Evaluating whether to buy depends on your investment goals; consider current pricing and market forecasts.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Meta Platforms Inc shares today?
Answer: With prices at $571.1, assess market trends and your financial strategy before investing.

Q9: How much does one Meta Platforms Inc share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is $571.1.

Q10: How to sell Meta Platforms Inc shares?
Answer: To sell your shares, place a sell order through your brokerage platform's trading portal.

How to Buy Meta Platforms Inc Shares Step by Step

  1. Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.
  2. Verify your account via email or phone number.
  3. Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).
  4. Complete KYC identity verification.
  5. Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.
  6. Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.
  7. Search the ticker META, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Meta Platforms Inc Actionable Financial Advice

Given Meta Platforms Inc's current performance, investors should hold the shares if prices move above the key technical levels near $520.26 and $790.8. Monitor macroeconomic developments — interest-rate speculation, inflation trends, and Fed data — alongside the company's own sector conditions to refine your strategy.

Latest News On Meta Shares
  • META Stock Quote Price and Forecast

    META Stock Quote Price and Forecast

    View Meta Platforms Inc Class A META stock quote prices, financial information, real-time forecasts, and company news from CNN.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Can Meta Stock Reach $1,500 by 2030?

    Can Meta Stock Reach $1,500 by 2030?

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META | META Price Prediction) just reported one of the strangest quarters in mega-cap tech. Revenue grew 33.08% to $56.31 billion, advertising surged 33% year-over-year, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg told investors “We’re on track to deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people.” Yet shares are down 7.47% year-to-date and sit at $610.26. The ... Can Meta Stock Reach $1,500 by 2030?

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

    Meta Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

    --The Meta Platforms, Inc. board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on June 25, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2026. Meta is building the future of human connection, powered by artificial intelligence and...

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Meta Platforms May Be the Most Undervalued Big Tech Stock in the Market

    Meta Platforms May Be the Most Undervalued Big Tech Stock in the Market

    Meta Platforms is trading at a dirt cheap price tag.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • META Platforms Inc-CLASS A (NASDAQ:META) Shows Strong Setup Rating for Potential Breakout

    META Platforms Inc-CLASS A (NASDAQ:META) Shows Strong Setup Rating for Potential Breakout

    Meta Platforms (META) shows a strong growth stock setup with solid fundamentals and a promising technical pattern near resistance, suggesting a potential breakout despite recent underperformance.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Google, Meta, Amazon, and 6 other tech stocks powering the stock market's profit excitement

    Google, Meta, Amazon, and 6 other tech stocks powering the stock market's profit excitement

    It's a tech world in the minds of stock analysts.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Meta Platforms: A Tech Bargain To 'Buy' Now (NASDAQ:META)

    Meta Platforms: A Tech Bargain To 'Buy' Now (NASDAQ:META)

    Meta Platforms stock remains a "Buy" given its recent strong quarter and pile of cash. Here's what investors need to know about META.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Insider Curtis Mahoney Sells 2,079 Shares

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Insider Curtis Mahoney Sells 2,079 Shares

    Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) insider Curtis Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $681,890.56. This represents a 65.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Will Meta Stock Hit $800 This Year?

    Will Meta Stock Hit $800 This Year?

    The $800 question for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META | META Price Prediction) comes down to whether the AI capex narrative can re-rate the multiple before late-2026 expense growth bites. Our model says yes, and then some. Meta currently trades at $635.26. Our 24/7 Wall St. price target for Meta is $861.97, implying 35.69% upside over the ... Will Meta Stock Hit $800 This Year?

    Updated on: 01/06/2026

  • Meta Platforms: A Stock to Avoid or a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Meta Platforms: A Stock to Avoid or a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?

    Can Meta's massive AI spending pay off?

    Updated on: 01/06/2026