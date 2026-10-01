Broker Ratings

SA Shares rates forex, CFD, stock, ETF, and crypto brokers using a South Africa-specific review framework. Every broker is assessed for regulation, trading costs, platform quality, withdrawal reliability, product range, customer support, and suitability for local traders.

Our core question: Is this broker safe, fairly priced, practical, and suitable for South African traders?

Broker rankings are not based on advertising payments.

How We Score Brokers

Rating Factor Weight What We Test Regulation & Trust 25% FSCA status, global licenses, company structure, client fund protection, risk controls Fees & Trading Costs 20% Spreads, commissions, swaps, inactivity fees, deposit and withdrawal fees Deposits & Withdrawals 15% ZAR support, EFT availability, local banking options, withdrawal speed, failed-payment risk Trading Platforms 15% MT4, MT5, proprietary platforms, mobile apps, charting, execution stability Product Range 10% Forex, CFDs, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, crypto instruments Customer Support 10% Live chat speed, email quality, local availability, technical knowledge Education & Research 5% Market analysis, webinars, beginner guides, economic calendars, risk education

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

1. Regulation and Safety

Regulation carries the highest weighting in our broker methodology. We verify whether each broker is authorised or regulated by recognised financial authorities.

Regulator Country / Region FSCA South Africa FCA United Kingdom ASIC Australia CySEC Cyprus / EU DFSA Dubai CFTC / NFA United States

For South African traders, FSCA authorisation is treated as a major trust signal. We also review global regulatory coverage, legal entity structure, complaints history, client fund segregation, negative balance protection, and risk disclosure standards.

2. Trading Fees and Total Cost

We do not assess brokers on headline spreads alone. We calculate the likely total trading cost across common trading conditions and account types.

Cost Type What We Check Spreads Major forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto CFDs Commissions Per lot, per side, and account-type differences Overnight Fees Swap charges on leveraged positions Inactivity Fees Dormant account charges Deposit Fees Card, EFT, bank transfer, and wallet fees Withdrawal Fees Broker charges and third-party charges Currency Conversion ZAR to USD/EUR conversion cost

3. Deposits and Withdrawals for South Africans

A broker can have strong pricing but still rank poorly if withdrawals are slow, unclear, or unreliable.

Local Banking Factor Why It Matters ZAR Accounts Reduces currency conversion costs EFT Support Important for South African bank users Bank Compatibility Checks Capitec, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, and Standard Bank support Withdrawal Speed Measures real cash-out reliability Payment Transparency Reduces surprise delays and fees Minimum Deposit Affects beginner suitability

4. Platform Testing

We test the actual trading experience across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

Platform Area What We Measure MT4 / MT5 Stability, order execution, and account integration Mobile App Speed, usability, alerts, and order placement Web Platform Charting, layout, and login reliability Execution Requotes, slippage, and order rejection risk Tools Indicators, economic calendar, and sentiment tools Copy Trading Availability, transparency, and risk controls

5. Product Range

A broker does not automatically score higher for offering more products. Product quality, pricing, and relevance to South African traders matter more than raw instrument count.

Asset Class What We Review Forex Major, minor, and exotic pairs, including ZAR pairs CFDs Indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs Stocks Local and international share availability Crypto Spot crypto or crypto CFDs, where applicable ETFs Global ETF access and cost structure Commodities Gold, oil, silver, and agricultural products

6. Customer Support Testing

We test customer support directly instead of relying only on broker claims.

Support Factor Scoring Criteria Live Chat Response speed and accuracy Email Quality and turnaround time Phone Support Availability and usefulness Local Support South African office or local contact options Technical Knowledge Ability to answer trading, account, and withdrawal questions Complaint Handling Clarity of escalation process

7. Education and Research

Education is scored separately because it matters most for beginner and intermediate traders.

Resource Why It Matters Beginner Guides Helps new traders understand the basics Risk Management Material Reduces reckless trading behaviour Webinars Supports ongoing learning Market Analysis Helps traders interpret news and price movement Economic Calendar Essential for forex and CFD traders Platform Tutorials Reduces execution errors

How Final Broker Ratings Are Calculated

Each broker receives a category score from 1 to 10. These category scores are multiplied by the weighting assigned to each factor. The final score reflects the broker’s overall suitability for South African traders.

Final Score Rating Meaning 9.0 – 10 Excellent 8.0 – 8.9 Very Good 7.0 – 7.9 Good 6.0 – 6.9 Average Below 6.0 Weak or limited suitability

Why Rankings May Differ by Page

SA Shares does not use one universal broker ranking across all articles. A broker may rank differently depending on the search intent, page topic, and trader type.

Page Type Ranking Priority Best Forex Brokers in South Africa Regulation, fees, withdrawals, and overall suitability Best Brokers for Beginners Education, support, low deposit, and platform simplicity Lowest Spread Brokers Spreads, commissions, and execution Best Brokers for Capitec Users Bank compatibility, ZAR support, and payment speed Best Crypto Brokers Crypto access, risk controls, fees, and regulation Broker vs Broker Comparisons Direct feature-by-feature comparison

Editorial Independence

SA Shares maintains editorial independence in all broker reviews, broker comparisons, listicles, and educational content.

Brokers cannot pay to:

Receive a guaranteed ranking

Remove negative comments

Change our scoring methodology

Be described as regulated if they are not

Receive a positive review without evidence

Data Sources Used in Broker Reviews

Source Type Examples Regulator Registers FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA Broker Websites Fees, account types, platforms, instruments Live / Demo Testing Platform usability, spreads, deposits, withdrawals Support Testing Chat, email, phone, and ticket responses Public Disclosures Risk warnings, legal documents, terms and conditions Trader Experience Practical usability, payment reliability, and local relevance

Review Update Policy

Broker information can change frequently. We update broker reviews when there are material changes to:

Regulation or licensing

Fees or spreads

Minimum deposits

Withdrawal methods

Account types

Platform access

Product availability

South African banking support

Risk disclosures

Ownership or legal entity structure

Advertising Disclosure

SA Shares is a financial media and broker comparison website. Some links on our website are affiliate or advertising links. If a reader clicks a link and opens an account, SA Shares may receive compensation.

This compensation helps fund our research, testing, publishing, and free educational content. However, advertising relationships do not control our editorial ratings.

We may earn revenue from some brokers listed on our website, but:

We do not sell positive reviews

We do not guarantee rankings to advertisers

We do not hide material risks

We do not label brokers as safe without evidence

We do not recommend brokers solely because they pay us

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, crypto assets, shares, ETFs, commodities, and other financial instruments involves risk. CFDs and leveraged products are complex instruments and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Broker information on SA Shares is provided for educational and comparison purposes only. It should not be treated as personal financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to trade.

Before opening an account, South African traders should verify the broker’s regulatory status, read the broker’s legal documents, understand all fees, and consider whether leveraged trading is appropriate for their financial situation.