Broker Ratings

SA Shares rates forex, CFD, stock, ETF, and crypto brokers using a South Africa-specific review framework. Every broker is assessed for regulation, trading costs, platform quality, withdrawal reliability, product range, customer support, and suitability for local traders.

Our core question: Is this broker safe, fairly priced, practical, and suitable for South African traders?

Broker rankings are not based on advertising payments.

How We Score Brokers

Rating Factor Weight What We Test
Regulation & Trust 25% FSCA status, global licenses, company structure, client fund protection, risk controls
Fees & Trading Costs 20% Spreads, commissions, swaps, inactivity fees, deposit and withdrawal fees
Deposits & Withdrawals 15% ZAR support, EFT availability, local banking options, withdrawal speed, failed-payment risk
Trading Platforms 15% MT4, MT5, proprietary platforms, mobile apps, charting, execution stability
Product Range 10% Forex, CFDs, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, crypto instruments
Customer Support 10% Live chat speed, email quality, local availability, technical knowledge
Education & Research 5% Market analysis, webinars, beginner guides, economic calendars, risk education
AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewBVI FSC$0Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom

1. Regulation and Safety

Regulation carries the highest weighting in our broker methodology. We verify whether each broker is authorised or regulated by recognised financial authorities.

Regulator Country / Region
FSCA South Africa
FCA United Kingdom
ASIC Australia
CySEC Cyprus / EU
DFSA Dubai
CFTC / NFA United States

For South African traders, FSCA authorisation is treated as a major trust signal. We also review global regulatory coverage, legal entity structure, complaints history, client fund segregation, negative balance protection, and risk disclosure standards.

2. Trading Fees and Total Cost

We do not assess brokers on headline spreads alone. We calculate the likely total trading cost across common trading conditions and account types.

Cost Type What We Check
Spreads Major forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto CFDs
Commissions Per lot, per side, and account-type differences
Overnight Fees Swap charges on leveraged positions
Inactivity Fees Dormant account charges
Deposit Fees Card, EFT, bank transfer, and wallet fees
Withdrawal Fees Broker charges and third-party charges
Currency Conversion ZAR to USD/EUR conversion cost

3. Deposits and Withdrawals for South Africans

A broker can have strong pricing but still rank poorly if withdrawals are slow, unclear, or unreliable.

Local Banking Factor Why It Matters
ZAR Accounts Reduces currency conversion costs
EFT Support Important for South African bank users
Bank Compatibility Checks Capitec, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, and Standard Bank support
Withdrawal Speed Measures real cash-out reliability
Payment Transparency Reduces surprise delays and fees
Minimum Deposit Affects beginner suitability

4. Platform Testing

We test the actual trading experience across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.

Platform Area What We Measure
MT4 / MT5 Stability, order execution, and account integration
Mobile App Speed, usability, alerts, and order placement
Web Platform Charting, layout, and login reliability
Execution Requotes, slippage, and order rejection risk
Tools Indicators, economic calendar, and sentiment tools
Copy Trading Availability, transparency, and risk controls

5. Product Range

A broker does not automatically score higher for offering more products. Product quality, pricing, and relevance to South African traders matter more than raw instrument count.

Asset Class What We Review
Forex Major, minor, and exotic pairs, including ZAR pairs
CFDs Indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs
Stocks Local and international share availability
Crypto Spot crypto or crypto CFDs, where applicable
ETFs Global ETF access and cost structure
Commodities Gold, oil, silver, and agricultural products

6. Customer Support Testing

We test customer support directly instead of relying only on broker claims.

Support Factor Scoring Criteria
Live Chat Response speed and accuracy
Email Quality and turnaround time
Phone Support Availability and usefulness
Local Support South African office or local contact options
Technical Knowledge Ability to answer trading, account, and withdrawal questions
Complaint Handling Clarity of escalation process

7. Education and Research

Education is scored separately because it matters most for beginner and intermediate traders.

Resource Why It Matters
Beginner Guides Helps new traders understand the basics
Risk Management Material Reduces reckless trading behaviour
Webinars Supports ongoing learning
Market Analysis Helps traders interpret news and price movement
Economic Calendar Essential for forex and CFD traders
Platform Tutorials Reduces execution errors

How Final Broker Ratings Are Calculated

Each broker receives a category score from 1 to 10. These category scores are multiplied by the weighting assigned to each factor. The final score reflects the broker’s overall suitability for South African traders.

Final Score Rating Meaning
9.0 – 10 Excellent
8.0 – 8.9 Very Good
7.0 – 7.9 Good
6.0 – 6.9 Average
Below 6.0 Weak or limited suitability

Why Rankings May Differ by Page

SA Shares does not use one universal broker ranking across all articles. A broker may rank differently depending on the search intent, page topic, and trader type.

Page Type Ranking Priority
Best Forex Brokers in South Africa Regulation, fees, withdrawals, and overall suitability
Best Brokers for Beginners Education, support, low deposit, and platform simplicity
Lowest Spread Brokers Spreads, commissions, and execution
Best Brokers for Capitec Users Bank compatibility, ZAR support, and payment speed
Best Crypto Brokers Crypto access, risk controls, fees, and regulation
Broker vs Broker Comparisons Direct feature-by-feature comparison

Editorial Independence

SA Shares maintains editorial independence in all broker reviews, broker comparisons, listicles, and educational content.

Brokers cannot pay to:

  • Receive a guaranteed ranking
  • Remove negative comments
  • Change our scoring methodology
  • Be described as regulated if they are not
  • Receive a positive review without evidence

Data Sources Used in Broker Reviews

Source Type Examples
Regulator Registers FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA
Broker Websites Fees, account types, platforms, instruments
Live / Demo Testing Platform usability, spreads, deposits, withdrawals
Support Testing Chat, email, phone, and ticket responses
Public Disclosures Risk warnings, legal documents, terms and conditions
Trader Experience Practical usability, payment reliability, and local relevance

Review Update Policy

Broker information can change frequently. We update broker reviews when there are material changes to:

  • Regulation or licensing
  • Fees or spreads
  • Minimum deposits
  • Withdrawal methods
  • Account types
  • Platform access
  • Product availability
  • South African banking support
  • Risk disclosures
  • Ownership or legal entity structure

Advertising Disclosure

SA Shares is a financial media and broker comparison website. Some links on our website are affiliate or advertising links. If a reader clicks a link and opens an account, SA Shares may receive compensation.

This compensation helps fund our research, testing, publishing, and free educational content. However, advertising relationships do not control our editorial ratings.

We may earn revenue from some brokers listed on our website, but:

  • We do not sell positive reviews
  • We do not guarantee rankings to advertisers
  • We do not hide material risks
  • We do not label brokers as safe without evidence
  • We do not recommend brokers solely because they pay us

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, CFDs, crypto assets, shares, ETFs, commodities, and other financial instruments involves risk. CFDs and leveraged products are complex instruments and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Broker information on SA Shares is provided for educational and comparison purposes only. It should not be treated as personal financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to trade.

Before opening an account, South African traders should verify the broker’s regulatory status, read the broker’s legal documents, understand all fees, and consider whether leveraged trading is appropriate for their financial situation.

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