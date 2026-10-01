Broker Ratings
SA Shares rates forex, CFD, stock, ETF, and crypto brokers using a South Africa-specific review framework. Every broker is assessed for regulation, trading costs, platform quality, withdrawal reliability, product range, customer support, and suitability for local traders.
Broker rankings are not based on advertising payments.
How We Score Brokers
|Rating Factor
|Weight
|What We Test
|Regulation & Trust
|25%
|FSCA status, global licenses, company structure, client fund protection, risk controls
|Fees & Trading Costs
|20%
|Spreads, commissions, swaps, inactivity fees, deposit and withdrawal fees
|Deposits & Withdrawals
|15%
|ZAR support, EFT availability, local banking options, withdrawal speed, failed-payment risk
|Trading Platforms
|15%
|MT4, MT5, proprietary platforms, mobile apps, charting, execution stability
|Product Range
|10%
|Forex, CFDs, shares, indices, commodities, ETFs, crypto instruments
|Customer Support
|10%
|Live chat speed, email quality, local availability, technical knowledge
|Education & Research
|5%
|Market analysis, webinars, beginner guides, economic calendars, risk education
🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Rank
|Broker
|Broker Review
|Regulators
|Minimum Deposit
|Visit Broker
|🥇
|Read Review
|ASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA
|$100
|Visit Now
|🥈
|Read Review
|FSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
|$0
|Visit Now
|🥉
|Read Review
|CySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA
|$5
|Visit Now
|4
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB
|$0
|Visit Now
|5
|Read Review
|BVI FSC
|$0
|Visit Now
|6
|Read Review
|FSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA
|$20
|Visit Now
|7
|Read Review
|CBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA
|$10
|Visit Now
|8
|Read Review
|ASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA
|$100
|Visit Now
|9
|Read Review
|CySEC, MWALI, FSCA
|$25
|Visit Now
|10
|Read Review
|FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
|$10
|Visit Now
1. Regulation and Safety
Regulation carries the highest weighting in our broker methodology. We verify whether each broker is authorised or regulated by recognised financial authorities.
|Regulator
|Country / Region
|FSCA
|South Africa
|FCA
|United Kingdom
|ASIC
|Australia
|CySEC
|Cyprus / EU
|DFSA
|Dubai
|CFTC / NFA
|United States
For South African traders, FSCA authorisation is treated as a major trust signal. We also review global regulatory coverage, legal entity structure, complaints history, client fund segregation, negative balance protection, and risk disclosure standards.
2. Trading Fees and Total Cost
We do not assess brokers on headline spreads alone. We calculate the likely total trading cost across common trading conditions and account types.
|Cost Type
|What We Check
|Spreads
|Major forex pairs, gold, indices, crypto CFDs
|Commissions
|Per lot, per side, and account-type differences
|Overnight Fees
|Swap charges on leveraged positions
|Inactivity Fees
|Dormant account charges
|Deposit Fees
|Card, EFT, bank transfer, and wallet fees
|Withdrawal Fees
|Broker charges and third-party charges
|Currency Conversion
|ZAR to USD/EUR conversion cost
3. Deposits and Withdrawals for South Africans
A broker can have strong pricing but still rank poorly if withdrawals are slow, unclear, or unreliable.
|Local Banking Factor
|Why It Matters
|ZAR Accounts
|Reduces currency conversion costs
|EFT Support
|Important for South African bank users
|Bank Compatibility
|Checks Capitec, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, and Standard Bank support
|Withdrawal Speed
|Measures real cash-out reliability
|Payment Transparency
|Reduces surprise delays and fees
|Minimum Deposit
|Affects beginner suitability
4. Platform Testing
We test the actual trading experience across desktop, web, and mobile platforms.
|Platform Area
|What We Measure
|MT4 / MT5
|Stability, order execution, and account integration
|Mobile App
|Speed, usability, alerts, and order placement
|Web Platform
|Charting, layout, and login reliability
|Execution
|Requotes, slippage, and order rejection risk
|Tools
|Indicators, economic calendar, and sentiment tools
|Copy Trading
|Availability, transparency, and risk controls
5. Product Range
A broker does not automatically score higher for offering more products. Product quality, pricing, and relevance to South African traders matter more than raw instrument count.
|Asset Class
|What We Review
|Forex
|Major, minor, and exotic pairs, including ZAR pairs
|CFDs
|Indices, commodities, shares, and ETFs
|Stocks
|Local and international share availability
|Crypto
|Spot crypto or crypto CFDs, where applicable
|ETFs
|Global ETF access and cost structure
|Commodities
|Gold, oil, silver, and agricultural products
6. Customer Support Testing
We test customer support directly instead of relying only on broker claims.
|Support Factor
|Scoring Criteria
|Live Chat
|Response speed and accuracy
|Quality and turnaround time
|Phone Support
|Availability and usefulness
|Local Support
|South African office or local contact options
|Technical Knowledge
|Ability to answer trading, account, and withdrawal questions
|Complaint Handling
|Clarity of escalation process
7. Education and Research
Education is scored separately because it matters most for beginner and intermediate traders.
|Resource
|Why It Matters
|Beginner Guides
|Helps new traders understand the basics
|Risk Management Material
|Reduces reckless trading behaviour
|Webinars
|Supports ongoing learning
|Market Analysis
|Helps traders interpret news and price movement
|Economic Calendar
|Essential for forex and CFD traders
|Platform Tutorials
|Reduces execution errors
How Final Broker Ratings Are Calculated
Each broker receives a category score from 1 to 10. These category scores are multiplied by the weighting assigned to each factor. The final score reflects the broker’s overall suitability for South African traders.
|Final Score
|Rating Meaning
|9.0 – 10
|Excellent
|8.0 – 8.9
|Very Good
|7.0 – 7.9
|Good
|6.0 – 6.9
|Average
|Below 6.0
|Weak or limited suitability
Why Rankings May Differ by Page
SA Shares does not use one universal broker ranking across all articles. A broker may rank differently depending on the search intent, page topic, and trader type.
|Page Type
|Ranking Priority
|Best Forex Brokers in South Africa
|Regulation, fees, withdrawals, and overall suitability
|Best Brokers for Beginners
|Education, support, low deposit, and platform simplicity
|Lowest Spread Brokers
|Spreads, commissions, and execution
|Best Brokers for Capitec Users
|Bank compatibility, ZAR support, and payment speed
|Best Crypto Brokers
|Crypto access, risk controls, fees, and regulation
|Broker vs Broker Comparisons
|Direct feature-by-feature comparison
Editorial Independence
SA Shares maintains editorial independence in all broker reviews, broker comparisons, listicles, and educational content.
Brokers cannot pay to:
- Receive a guaranteed ranking
- Remove negative comments
- Change our scoring methodology
- Be described as regulated if they are not
- Receive a positive review without evidence
Data Sources Used in Broker Reviews
|Source Type
|Examples
|Regulator Registers
|FSCA, FCA, ASIC, CySEC, DFSA
|Broker Websites
|Fees, account types, platforms, instruments
|Live / Demo Testing
|Platform usability, spreads, deposits, withdrawals
|Support Testing
|Chat, email, phone, and ticket responses
|Public Disclosures
|Risk warnings, legal documents, terms and conditions
|Trader Experience
|Practical usability, payment reliability, and local relevance
Review Update Policy
Broker information can change frequently. We update broker reviews when there are material changes to:
- Regulation or licensing
- Fees or spreads
- Minimum deposits
- Withdrawal methods
- Account types
- Platform access
- Product availability
- South African banking support
- Risk disclosures
- Ownership or legal entity structure
Advertising Disclosure
SA Shares is a financial media and broker comparison website. Some links on our website are affiliate or advertising links. If a reader clicks a link and opens an account, SA Shares may receive compensation.
This compensation helps fund our research, testing, publishing, and free educational content. However, advertising relationships do not control our editorial ratings.
We may earn revenue from some brokers listed on our website, but:
- We do not sell positive reviews
- We do not guarantee rankings to advertisers
- We do not hide material risks
- We do not label brokers as safe without evidence
- We do not recommend brokers solely because they pay us
Risk Disclaimer
Trading forex, CFDs, crypto assets, shares, ETFs, commodities, and other financial instruments involves risk. CFDs and leveraged products are complex instruments and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Broker information on SA Shares is provided for educational and comparison purposes only. It should not be treated as personal financial advice, investment advice, or a recommendation to trade.
Before opening an account, South African traders should verify the broker’s regulatory status, read the broker’s legal documents, understand all fees, and consider whether leveraged trading is appropriate for their financial situation.
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