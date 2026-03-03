Nedbank Group Ltd. Today's Verdict
Today's verdict: Nedbank Group Ltd. looks steady on today’s price today in rands, with charts and graph signals pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. The latest data supports a cautious price forecast and prediction, so the buy or sell call depends on your time horizon, cost discipline, and dividend focus. At the current share code NED, the ordinary share is for sale on the JSE, while preference shares can be assessed separately for payout features. If you want to know how to buy, an online trading account keeps trading simple, and a basic trading account setup is enough to review the data, compare the share price, and decide whether the dividend outlook justifies a purchase.
Nedbank Group Ltd. Live Share Data
|Label
|Value
|Share Name & Ticker
|Nedbank Group Ltd. (NED)
|Exchange
|JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange)
|Sector & Industry
|Financials / Banking
|Current Price
|R294.52
|Market Capitalization
|139.54bn
|P/E Ratio
|7.80
|Dividend Yield
|7.37
|Trading Volume (Live Data)
|33 815
|Recent Price Change
|0.73
|Data Timestamp
|Data as of 2026-08-28 09:59:47
Nedbank Group Ltd. Key Highlights
|Label
|Value
|Current Price
|R294.52, up 0.73 from the previous close
|Market Cap
|139.54bn, indicating a large market presence
|P/E Ratio
|7.80, suggesting potential undervaluation
|Dividend Yield
|7.37, attractive for income-focused investors
|Volatility
|Moderate, based on the latest price move and volume
Nedbank Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights
Bullish over the near term if the share can hold above the R294 area, with the latest move and dividend support helping sentiment. A softer banking-sector backdrop or weaker risk appetite could cap upside, but the current setup still looks orderly rather than stretched.
FAQ on Nedbank Group Ltd. Shares
Q1: What are Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: Nedbank Group Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed banking shares. The live price is R294.52, the market cap is 139.54bn, and the P/E ratio is 7.80. That places the company among large-cap financial stocks with active trading on the exchange.
Q2: How can I buy Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. With Nedbank Group Ltd. priced at R294.52 and ticker NED, investors place purchase orders through a broker, then monitor volume, price movement, and execution costs before trading.
Q3: What affects the price of Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: The share price is influenced by banking-sector sentiment, valuation, and liquidity. With a current price of R294.52, recent change of 0.73, and volume of 33 815, movement likely reflects active market interest and income-focused demand from dividend investors.
Q4: Does Nedbank Group Ltd. pay dividends?
Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 7.37, which signals a meaningful income profile for shareholders. At a price of R294.52 and market cap of 139.54bn, the dividend remains an important part of the investment case for NED shares.
Q5: How can I track my Nedbank Group Ltd. shares and dividends?
Answer: Track your shares through your trading account and broker statement. Use the live ticker NED, current price of R294.52, dividend yield of 7.37, and trading volume of 33 815 to follow performance and compare dividend-related returns over time.
Q6: What factors are affecting the Nedbank Group Ltd. share price?
Answer: Key factors include the current banking sector environment, valuation at 7.80 times earnings, and the 0.73 price change. With a market cap of 139.54bn and price of R294.52, traders are watching liquidity and yield support closely.
Q7: Is Nedbank Group Ltd. a good share to buy?
Answer: The shares may suit investors who want income and a large-cap banking name. At R294.52, a P/E of 7.80 and dividend yield of 7.37 support the case, but your buy decision should weigh trading conditions and risk tolerance.
Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nedbank Group Ltd. shares today?
Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. The share is at R294.52, with volume at 33 815 and a 0.73 move, so buyers should consider valuation, yield, and execution before entering.
Q9: How much does one Nedbank Group Ltd. share cost?
Answer: The price per share today is R294.52. That is the live cost for one NED share on the JSE, based on the latest market data, with a market cap of 139.54bn and a dividend yield of 7.37.
Q10: How to sell Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?
Answer: To sell, log in to your trading account, choose NED, and place a sell order at your preferred price level. With the live quote at R294.52 and volume of 33 815, order timing and liquidity can affect execution.
How to Buy Nedbank Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step
Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.
Verify the account via email or phone number.
Set up 2FA for added security.
Complete KYC verification.
Review the trading dashboard and price per share data.
Deposit funds into the account.
Search for NED and place your purchase order.
Nedbank Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice
Given Nedbank Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.