Mfundo Nkuhlu, Chief Operating Officer of Nedbank Group and executive director of Nedbank Group Ltd. and Nedbank Ltd., has elected to take early retirement at the end of the year, having reached the age of 60.

Interest and similar income came to R62.2 billion (R62.0 billion) and net interest income increased to R22.0 billion (R21.2 billion). Total net income went up to R33.8 billion (R33.2 billion). Profit attributable to ordinary shareholders grew to R8.4 billion (R7.3 billion). Additionally, headline earnings per share increased to 1 841 cents per share (1 800 cents per share). Interim dividend declaration Notice is given that an interim dividend of 1 052 cents per ordinary share has been declared, payable to shareholders for the 6 months ended 30 June 2026. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. Looking forward Looking forward, SA GDP growth is expected to improve modestly to around 1.3% in 2026 and 1.4% in 2027, supported by resilient consumer spending but constrained by weak business confidence, subdued fixed investment and global energy price risks. Inflation is expected to average around 4.0% in 2026, remaining above SARB's 3% target but within its tolerance band, and the prime lending rate is expected to increase by a further 25 bps in September 2026 before declining in 2027. Banking conditions should improve gradually, with credit growth projected to remain positive and end the year at around 7%, although risks remain tilted to the downside. We expect the underlying growth momentum across all our businesses to continue in H2 2026, supporting an improvement in HE growth from the flat outcome reported in the first half. ROE is expected to remain above 15% in 2026, heading towards 2025 levels. In the medium term, we remain focused on delivering an ROE of around 17% in 2028, underpinned by stronger revenue growth and continued operational efficiency gains.

Dixit Joshi has resigned as an independent non-executive director of Nedbank Group and Nedbank with immediate effect. Rob Leith has been appointed as Chairperson of the GRCMC.

Nedbank Group and Nedbank Ltd. have released their Pillar 3 Risk and Capital Management Report for the 6 months ended 30 June 2026. This report is available on the group's website: group.nedbank.co.za/explore-investor-relations/results-and-reports.html At 30 June 2026, Nedbank Group reported a CET1 capital adequacy ratio, including unappropriated profits of 12.6% (December 2025: 12.9%, June 2025: 13.1%), which was above the board-approved target range of 11.0% to 12.5%, a Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 126.5% (December 2025: 131.5%, June 2025: 126.8%) and a Net Stable Funding Ratio of 119.0% (December 2025: 116.3%, June 2025: 118.0%).

Nedbank Group Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Nedbank Group Ltd. looks steady on today’s price today in rands, with charts and graph signals pointing to measured growth rather than a sharp breakout. The latest data supports a cautious price forecast and prediction, so the buy or sell call depends on your time horizon, cost discipline, and dividend focus. At the current share code NED, the ordinary share is for sale on the JSE, while preference shares can be assessed separately for payout features. If you want to know how to buy, an online trading account keeps trading simple, and a basic trading account setup is enough to review the data, compare the share price, and decide whether the dividend outlook justifies a purchase.

Nedbank Group Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Nedbank Group Ltd. (NED) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Financials / Banking Current Price R294.52 Market Capitalization 139.54bn P/E Ratio 7.80 Dividend Yield 7.37 Trading Volume (Live Data) 33 815 Recent Price Change 0.73 Data Timestamp Data as of 2026-08-28 09:59:47

Nedbank Group Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R294.52, up 0.73 from the previous close Market Cap 139.54bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 7.80, suggesting potential undervaluation Dividend Yield 7.37, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, based on the latest price move and volume

Nedbank Group Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

Bullish over the near term if the share can hold above the R294 area, with the latest move and dividend support helping sentiment. A softer banking-sector backdrop or weaker risk appetite could cap upside, but the current setup still looks orderly rather than stretched.

FAQ on Nedbank Group Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: Nedbank Group Ltd. shares are ordinary JSE-listed banking shares. The live price is R294.52, the market cap is 139.54bn, and the P/E ratio is 7.80. That places the company among large-cap financial stocks with active trading on the exchange.

Q2: How can I buy Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy the shares through a JSE-enabled trading account. With Nedbank Group Ltd. priced at R294.52 and ticker NED, investors place purchase orders through a broker, then monitor volume, price movement, and execution costs before trading.

Q3: What affects the price of Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by banking-sector sentiment, valuation, and liquidity. With a current price of R294.52, recent change of 0.73, and volume of 33 815, movement likely reflects active market interest and income-focused demand from dividend investors.

Q4: Does Nedbank Group Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live dividend yield is 7.37, which signals a meaningful income profile for shareholders. At a price of R294.52 and market cap of 139.54bn, the dividend remains an important part of the investment case for NED shares.

Q5: How can I track my Nedbank Group Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares through your trading account and broker statement. Use the live ticker NED, current price of R294.52, dividend yield of 7.37, and trading volume of 33 815 to follow performance and compare dividend-related returns over time.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Nedbank Group Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current banking sector environment, valuation at 7.80 times earnings, and the 0.73 price change. With a market cap of 139.54bn and price of R294.52, traders are watching liquidity and yield support closely.

Q7: Is Nedbank Group Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: The shares may suit investors who want income and a large-cap banking name. At R294.52, a P/E of 7.80 and dividend yield of 7.37 support the case, but your buy decision should weigh trading conditions and risk tolerance.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Nedbank Group Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data suggests a cautious buy case rather than an aggressive one. The share is at R294.52, with volume at 33 815 and a 0.73 move, so buyers should consider valuation, yield, and execution before entering.

Q9: How much does one Nedbank Group Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R294.52. That is the live cost for one NED share on the JSE, based on the latest market data, with a market cap of 139.54bn and a dividend yield of 7.37.

Q10: How to sell Nedbank Group Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell, log in to your trading account, choose NED, and place a sell order at your preferred price level. With the live quote at R294.52 and volume of 33 815, order timing and liquidity can affect execution.

How to Buy Nedbank Group Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a free trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and price per share data.

Deposit funds into the account.

Search for NED and place your purchase order.

Nedbank Group Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Nedbank Group Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.