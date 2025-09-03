The company has issued a statement regarding an interest in shares.

Kuseni Dlamini has advised the Board that he will not make himself available for re-election as a director at the Company's annual general meeting to be held in December 2026 ('AGM'). Accordingly, he will step down as Chair of the Board and cease to serve as an independent non-executive director of the Company at the conclusion of the AGM. The Board has resolved to appoint Ben Kruger as successor Chair of the Board when Kuseni stands down as Chair at the conclusion of the AGM. He will step down from the Audit and Risk Committee when he takes over as Chair in December. Ben has been appointed as a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Chris Mortimer, a non-executive director, has informed the Board that he will not make himself available for re-election as a director at the AGM and will accordingly retire from the Board at the conclusion of that meeting. Dr Yvonne Muthien will attain the age of 70 in September 2026 and, in terms of the Company's Board Charter and Board Policy on Tenure, is deemed to retire at that age. The Board has, however, determined that it is in the best interests of the Company for Dr Muthien to continue serving as an independent non-executive director for a further year following the AGM, to maintain Board continuity. Themba Mkhwanazi, an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as a member of the Social and Ethics Committee with immediate effect.

Aspen has received Health Canada approval for its subsidiary, Aspen Pharmacare Canada Inc., to market Aspen-Semaglutide, a generic injectable for adults with type 2 diabetes to improve glycaemic control when combined with diet and exercise. Commercialisation is contingent on the supply of semaglutide active pharmaceutical ingredient from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., which has recently reported temporary supply constraints. The timing of market launch will depend on resolving these supply issues.

Shareholders were advised that Aspen intends on releasing its results for the 2026 financial year on Wednesday, 2 September 2026 via JSE SENS at 13:00 (SAST, GMT+2), with a virtual presentation to members of the investment community via webcast on Thursday, 3 September 2026 at 08:30 (SAST, GMT+2).

Shareholders were advised for the year ended 30 June 2026, HEPS and EPS are expected to fall within these ranges: HEPS: 602.0 cents to 641.6 cents EPS: 550.0 cents to 620.0 cents Aspen intends on releasing its results for the year ended 30 June 2026 on Wednesday, 2 September 2026 via JSE SENS at 13:00 (SAST, GMT+2), with a virtual presentation to members of the investment community via webcast on Thursday, 3 September 2026 at 08:30 (SAST, GMT+2).

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. charts and historical graph readings point to measured growth rather than a runaway move, so the current price forecast leans cautious while still leaving room for selective buy or sell decisions. The price today in rands is R158.82, and traders weighing cost, dividend appeal, and payout timing should also note the preference shares angle where relevant. For investors checking how to buy for sale opportunities on the JSE, the share code APN, live data, online access, and a funded trading account can make trading more efficient as the market recalibrates its prediction.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. (APN) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Healthcare / Pharmaceuticals Current Price 158.82 Market Capitalization 71.64bn P/E Ratio 78.85 Dividend Yield 1.31 Trading Volume (Live Data) 79 826 Recent Price Change -1.07 Data as of 2026-08-28 09:54:41

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price R158.82, down 1.07 from the previous close Market Cap 71.64bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 78.85, suggesting overvaluation Dividend Yield 1.31, attractive but modest for income-focused investors Volatility Moderate, given the recent price change and live trading volume

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup looks neutral to slightly cautious after the latest dip to R158.82, with volume at 79 826 suggesting active but not exceptional participation. A sustained move above recent resistance would improve momentum, while continued weakness could keep pressure on trader sentiment. Macro conditions in healthcare and margin-sensitive pharma names remain important.

FAQ on Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares are equity units in a JSE-listed healthcare and pharmaceuticals company. The live market price is R158.82, with a market capitalisation of 71.64bn and a P/E ratio of 78.85, showing investors the market values APN at a premium.

Q2: How can I buy Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: You can buy APN shares through a JSE-approved trading account with an online broker. Based on today’s data, the price per share is R158.82, so funding your account and placing a market or limit order are the direct steps to purchase.

Q3: What affects the price of Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: The share price is influenced by the current R158.82 valuation, the 78.85 P/E ratio, the 1.31 dividend yield, and live volume of 79 826. The recent -1.07 change also signals short-term sentiment that traders should watch closely.

Q4: Does Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 1.31, which indicates the shares do pay a dividend. At the current price of R158.82, income investors can compare that yield against the 71.64bn market cap and the elevated P/E ratio.

Q5: How can I track my Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track APN through a brokerage dashboard, JSE quote page, or portfolio app. Use the live price of R158.82, the 79 826 volume reading, and the 1.31 dividend yield to monitor performance and dividend-related updates in one place.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. share price?

Answer: The share price is being shaped by the current R158.82 level, the -1.07 daily move, and the 79 826 trading volume. The 71.64bn market cap and 78.85 P/E ratio also matter because they frame valuation and investor expectations.

Q7: Is Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Whether APN is a good buy depends on risk tolerance and valuation discipline. The price is R158.82, the P/E ratio is 78.85, and the dividend yield is 1.31, which suggests investors should weigh growth exposure against valuation risk.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Today’s data shows APN at R158.82, down 1.07 with volume of 79 826. That makes buying a decision best reserved for investors who are comfortable with the 78.85 P/E ratio and want exposure to a large-cap healthcare name.

Q9: How much does one Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is R158.82. That level comes alongside a 71.64bn market cap, a 78.85 P/E ratio, and a 1.31 dividend yield, giving traders a clear snapshot of current JSE valuation.

Q10: How to sell Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell APN shares, log into your trading account, select Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. on the JSE, and place a sell order at or near R158.82. The live volume of 79 826 suggests there is ongoing market liquidity.

How to Buy Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify your account via email or mobile number.

Set up two-factor authentication for added security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and APN quote.

Deposit funds into your trading account.

Place a buy order for Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. shares at your chosen price per share.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd.'s current performance, investors should HOLD the shares if prices move ABOVE 158.82 or if momentum improves on stronger volume. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.