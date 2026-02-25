Net revenue shot up 93% to R81.8 billion (R42.3 billion) and gross profit leaped 503% to R30.9 billion (R5.1 billion). Profit attributed to owners of the company grew to R21.6 billion (R585 million). In addition, headline earnings per share jumped to 8 202 cents per share (473 cents per share). Dividend declaration The board has declared an interim base dividend of R32.50 per share, or R8.6 billion, in line with our 40% of headline earnings dividend policy, and an additional dividend of R6.5 billion or R24.50 per share. The total dividend of R15.1 billion or R57.00 per share equates to a payout of 70% of headline earnings. Company outlook - consistency and cost discipline On the back of the positive operational momentum outlined during the first half, M&C and refined production guidance for 2026 remains consistent with our previous guidance at 3.0 to 3.4 million ounces, comprising 2.1 to 2.3 million ounces of owned-mined volumes and 0.9 to 1.1 million ounces of POC volumes. Our full year unit cost guidance of R19 000 to R20 000 per PGM ounce and AISC of USD1 050/3E ounce sold remain intact. Cost pressures from the Middle East conflict continue to be monitored and will result in the unit cost being at the upper end of guidance. Our guidance assumes an exchange rate of R17.00/USD and an oil price assumption of USD90 per barrel. Our capital expenditure guidance for 2026 is unchanged at R17.0 to R18.0 billion, with a catch-up in investment expected in the second half of the year. Board Lwazi Bam stepped down as a non-executive director of the Company and, consequently, from the board committees he served on, with effect from 8 May 2026 to take up an executive role external to Valterra Platinum. The board is undertaking an effectiveness review during which a board replacement will be considered. Steve Phiri has replaced him as the chairperson of the Social, Ethics and Governance Committee.

Valterra declared an interim gross cash dividend of R15.1 billion (R57.00 per share), comprising a base dividend of R8.6 billion (R32.50 per share) and an additional dividend of R6.5 billion (R24.50 per share). The dividend is paid from retained earnings and is based on the company's profits from ordinary trading activities. Shareholders on the South African register will receive a net dividend of approximately R26.00 (2600 cents) per share after 20% withholding tax. Important dates - JSE *Last day for trading to qualify and participate in the dividend -Tuesday 18 August 2026 *Trading ex-dividend commences - Wednesday 19 August 2026 *Dividend payment date - Monday 24 August 2026

The company has advised noteholders of the interest rate of the debt instrument.

Valterra Platinum Ltd. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares show a firm setup on the JSE, with charts and historical graph signals pointing to continued growth, even as traders weigh a fresh price forecast and short-term prediction risk. The price today in rands is R1433.12 per share, and the current data supports a measured buy or sell decision rather than chasing momentum blindly. For sale interest remains active, but investors should compare the cost of entry against the dividend profile and any preference shares payout considerations. If you want to know how to buy, the share code is VAL, and a verified online trading account is the cleanest route for trade execution, tracking trading activity, and assessing whether the current trading range justifies a purchase.

Valterra Platinum Ltd. Live Share Data

Label Value Data as of 2026-08-28 10:01:09 Share Name & Ticker Valterra Platinum Ltd. (VAL) Exchange JSE (Johannesburg Stock Exchange) Sector & Industry Basic Materials / Platinum Group Metals Current Price 1433.12 Market Capitalization 369.78bn P/E Ratio 9.90 Dividend Yield 5.74 Trading Volume (Live Data) 44 714 Recent Price Change 2.82

Valterra Platinum Ltd. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price 1433.12, up 2.82 from the previous close Market Cap 369.78bn, indicating a large market presence P/E Ratio 9.90, suggesting fair valuation Dividend Yield 5.74, attractive for income-focused investors Volatility Context Trading volume of 44 714 points to moderate volatility

Valterra Platinum Ltd. Limited Forecast Insights

The near-term setup remains constructive while the share holds above the R1433 level, supported by a moderate P/E of 9.90 and a dividend yield of 5.74. A sustained move in volume above 44 714 would reinforce momentum, while a slip below recent support would weaken the short-term bullish case.

Broader JSE sentiment and basic materials sector flows remain important. If buyers continue to absorb supply near the current price per share, the trade can extend; if not, the stock may consolidate as investors reassess valuation and income appeal.

FAQ on Valterra Platinum Ltd. Shares

Q1: What are Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares represent ownership in VAL on the JSE. With a market capitalization of 369.78bn, they sit in the large-cap segment. The current price of 1433.12 and P/E of 9.90 help frame how the market values the SHARES today.

Q2: How can I buy Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: To buy VAL shares, open a JSE-enabled trading account, fund it, and place a trade using the share code VAL. At 1433.12 per share, the purchase cost depends on the number of SHARES you want, plus fees and execution conditions.

Q3: What affects the price of Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: The price of VAL shares is influenced by valuation, liquidity, and investor sentiment. Today’s 1433.12 price, 44 714 volume, and 2.82 recent change show active trading. Sector demand and market cap at 369.78bn also shape valuation pressure on the SHARES.

Q4: Does Valterra Platinum Ltd. pay dividends?

Answer: Yes, the live data shows a dividend yield of 5.74 for Valterra Platinum Ltd. SHARES. That suggests the company pays dividends, making income part of the investment case. At 1433.12 per share, the yield can help investors compare total return potential.

Q5: How can I track my Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track VAL SHARES through your trading account and JSE market data feeds. Monitor the live price at 1433.12, dividend yield at 5.74, and volume at 44 714. That combination gives a practical view of price movement, income, and portfolio performance.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Valterra Platinum Ltd. share price?

Answer: Key factors include the current price of 1433.12, the recent change of 2.82, and volume of 44 714. Valuation at a P/E of 9.90 and market cap of 369.78bn also matter, because they influence how traders value the SHARES.

Q7: Is Valterra Platinum Ltd. a good share to buy?

Answer: Based on the live data, VAL may appeal to investors looking for a large-cap JSE name with a 5.74 dividend yield and a 9.90 P/E. Whether to buy depends on your strategy, but the SHARES look reasonably valued at 1433.12.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares today?

Answer: Buying today can make sense if you want exposure to a large-cap JSE name with a dividend yield of 5.74 and a price of 1433.12. Still, the recent change of 2.82 means timing matters, so assess your risk before purchase.

Q9: How much does one Valterra Platinum Ltd. share cost?

Answer: One Valterra Platinum Ltd. share costs 1433.12 today. That price per share applies to VAL on the JSE, with live volume at 44 714 and a market cap of 369.78bn. Fees and the final trade price may differ slightly.

Q10: How to sell Valterra Platinum Ltd. shares?

Answer: To sell VAL SHARES, log into your trading account, select the holdings, and place a sell order at your chosen price. With the current level at 1433.12 and volume of 44 714, liquidity appears adequate for active trade execution.

How to Buy Valterra Platinum Ltd. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a JSE-supported broker.

Verify the account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA for account security.

Complete KYC verification.

Review the trading dashboard and market tools.

Deposit fiat into the trading account.

Search for VAL, then buy or trade the SHARES based on your plan.

Valterra Platinum Ltd. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Valterra Platinum Ltd.'s current performance, investors should BUY the shares if prices move ABOVE the identified key levels. Monitor macroeconomic developments and sector conditions to refine your strategy.