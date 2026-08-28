Zoom Communication Inc. Today's Verdict

Today's verdict: Zoom Communication Inc. performance charts and historical graph data highlight significant long-term growth, supporting a positive consensus prediction and price forecast. The ordinary price today in dollars is $100.27 per share. Whether you're looking to buy or sell, for sale listings should be assessed by ordinary investors considering the acquisition cost against any potential dividend or fixed preferred shares payout. For those wondering how to buy via the ticker symbol ZM, setting up an online trading account with a licensed brokerage enables seamless trading account management and instant data tracking.

Zoom Communication Inc. Live Share Data

Label Value Share Name & Ticker Zoom Communication Inc. (ZM) Exchange NASDAQ Currency USD ($) Current Price $100.27 Previous Close $100.27 Day's Range $94.6 – $100.32 Opening Price $94.72 Volume 4452829 shares Daily Change 6.44 (6.86%) 52-Week High $114.74 52-Week Low $70.7

Data as of 8/27/2026 12:00:00 AM

Zoom Communication Inc. Key Highlights

Label Value Current Price $100.27 — reflecting a daily change of 6.44 (6.86%). Day's Range $94.6 – $100.32 — indicating a wide intraday band. 52-Week Range $70.7 – $114.74 — showing where price today sits within the yearly range. Volume vs 90-Day Average 4452829 against 3587620 — pointing to above average trading activity. Momentum 6.86% — highlighting positive short-term momentum and high volatility.

Zoom Communication Inc. Limited Forecast Insights

With the considerable 6.86% upward shift today, Zoom Communication Inc.'s live price of $100.27 approaches the upper 52-week benchmark. A bullish outlook is supported if this momentum extends beyond the $114.74 resistance level, propelled by heightened trading interest and technical confirmations.

FAQ on Zoom Communication Inc. Shares

Q1: What are Zoom Communication Inc. shares?

Answer: Zoom Communication Inc. shares are publicly traded equity securities of Zoom Communications Inc., available for purchase and trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ZM.

Q2: How can I buy Zoom Communication Inc. shares?

Answer: To buy Zoom Communication Inc. shares, open a trading account with a brokerage, deposit funds, and search for the ticker symbol ZM to place your order.

Q3: What affects the price of Zoom Communication Inc. shares?

Answer: The price of Zoom Communication Inc. shares is influenced by market conditions, investor demand, trading volume, and overall performance within a given trading session.

Q4: Does Zoom Communication Inc. pay dividends?

Answer: Dividend specifics for Zoom Communication Inc. are unlisted here, but investors should review company filings or consult their brokerages for dividend information.

Q5: How can I track my Zoom Communication Inc. shares and dividends?

Answer: Track your shares and potential dividends using your brokerage account dashboard or financial news platforms that offer real-time data on Zoom Communication Inc.

Q6: What factors are affecting the Zoom Communication Inc. share price?

Answer: Share price is currently affected by high trading volume and positive short-term momentum, as evidenced by today's 6.44 point increase.

Q7: Is Zoom Communication Inc. a good share to buy?

Answer: Given today's positive change and the share's proximity to the 52-week high, some may view today's environment as promising for a buy consideration.

Q8: Is it advisable to buy Zoom Communication Inc. shares today?

Answer: Investors might consider buying today due to the strong upward movement and technical indicators suggesting continued potential growth.

Q9: How much does one Zoom Communication Inc. share cost?

Answer: The price per share today is $100.27.

Q10: How to sell Zoom Communication Inc. shares?

Answer: To sell, log into your trading account, find your position in Zoom Communication Inc., and place a sell order based on your selected trade option, such as market or limit.

How to Buy Zoom Communication Inc. Shares Step by Step

Open a FREE trading account with a US brokerage such as Fidelity, Charles Schwab, E*TRADE, or Robinhood.

Verify your account via email or phone number.

Set up 2FA (Two Factor Authentication).

Complete KYC identity verification.

Explore and get acquainted with the trading dashboard.

Deposit funds via ACH transfer, debit card, or wire.

Search the ticker ZM, then place a market or limit order to invest and trade the shares you want in your portfolio.

Zoom Communication Inc. Actionable Financial Advice

Given Zoom Communication Inc.'s current performance, investors should consider buying the shares if prices move above the key technical level near $114.74. Conversely, protect investments by setting stop-loss orders if momentum dips below $70.7. Stay updated on macroeconomic developments—like interest rates and company sector trends—to fine-tune your trading approach.