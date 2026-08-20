The 10 Best STP Brokers in South Africa are Tickmill, HFM, ThinkMarkets, FXTM, FBS, FxPro, BlackBull Markets, IC Markets, Fusion Markets and IUX.

STP stands for Straight Through Processing, but the term gets used pretty loosely in retail forex.

In a traditional STP setup, your order is passed electronically to an outside liquidity provider rather than being manually handled by a dealing desk.

In practice, it isn't always that clean-cut. Some brokers use a hybrid execution model. They may route certain orders to external liquidity providers while keeping other exposure inside the business.

Others aggregate prices from several liquidity providers or use market and no-dealing-desk execution without claiming that every single trade follows a pure STP model.

What is an STP forex broker?

An STP (Straight Through Processing) broker sends client orders directly to liquidity providers without interference. This model ensures faster execution, competitive spreads, and no dealing desk.

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

Are STP brokers better for South African traders?

Yes, STP brokers are ideal for South African traders because they provide transparent pricing, faster trade execution, and generally better trading conditions, especially for scalpers and those using automated trading systems.

10 Best STP Brokers in South Africa

Broker Execution Model Dealing Desk Best Feature Tickmill Hybrid STP / market making Hybrid Raw spreads and ZAR HFM Agency / transmitted execution in SA No local execution venue FSCA structure ThinkMarkets Hybrid STP Hybrid Clear STP disclosure FXTM Market execution No requotes Deep liquidity routing FBS NDD-style No dealing-desk interference claimed Beginner-friendly FxPro NDD + STP technology No manual dealer intervention Fast execution BlackBull Markets ECN/STP No Explicit STP model IC Markets LP aggregation / VWAP NDD-style Raw liquidity JustMarkets Market Order Execution Straight Through Processing (STP) ultralow, commission-free spreads IUX Hybrid market maker / STP Hybrid Flexible routing

10 Best STP Brokers in South Africa (2026)

Tickmill - Best Overall Hybrid STP Broker HFM - Best STP-Style Broker with an FSCA Agency Structure ThinkMarkets — Best Documented Hybrid STP Broker FXTM - Best Market-Execution Broker with Deep Liquidity FBS - Is a popular online forex and CFD broker FxPro - A well-capitalized, trustworthy broker BlackBull Markets — Best Dedicated NDD/STP Broker IC – Low spreads, widely used by African retail traders JustMarkets – Regulated broker with STP options IUX – Best Emerging Hybrid STP Broker

1. Tickmill

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000 🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

Tickmill functions as a trustworthy STP forex broker within South Africa because it maintains low spreads and fast execution velocity and operates under FSCA regulation. Through Tickmill, traders can access more than 60 currency pairs and CFDs together with commodities while enjoying a maximum leverage of 500:1. Tickmill establishes a superior trading setting that delivers immediate market feed-through with deep financing capabilities and instant order execution capabilities using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.

Features

Company Information 📅Year Founded 2014 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 441 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 400 000 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA 🌎Country of regulation Seychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Plus account and Raw account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $100 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant to 1 business day 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from 0.0 pips 💸Commissions Varies by account type, often commission-free 💱Number of base currencies supported 4 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:1000 📏Margin requirements 50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes, for an additional fee Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 725 🗠CFD Stock Indices Yes ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes 📜CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT) Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support@tickmill.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number South Africa: +278 7250 0696

International: +852 5808 7849 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 17 Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 9000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes South African Trader Specific Information Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders? Yes Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic traders No individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licenses Customer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing tools South African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Is Tickmill a true STP broker?

Yes, Tickmill is a true STP broker offering low-latency order execution with no dealing desk intervention, ensuring fast and transparent trading conditions ideal for scalpers and experienced traders.

What trading tools does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill provides premium tools, including Autochartist, advanced analytics, VPS services, and economic calendars, helping traders enhance their strategies with real-time insights and market forecasts.

2. HFM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA Start Trading Read Review

HFM operates as a well-regulated STP forex broker in South Africa, where its services are authorized by the FSCA. The broker provides spreads starting at 0.1 pips and rapid trade implementation alongside leverage levels that reach 1000:1. HFM offers South African traders deep market liquidity with full deposit bonuses as well as negative balance safeguards, which makes it a dependable platform for new and experienced traders.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2010 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 500+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 300,500 000 mil 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts Premium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Not offered 📇Minor account currencies AUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD / 0 ZAR Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-3 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free up to a certain amount 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions No 💱Number of base currencies supported Over 50 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage 1:30 📏Margin requirements 0.50% ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes, available upon request 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered Over 500+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices HFM offers CFDs on major global stock indices, including US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE), and many more. ⚖️CFD Commodities Yes, HFM provides CFDs on a variety of commodities, including Gold, Oil, and others. 📜CFD Shares Yes, HFM allows trading CFDs on a selection of popular company shares, such as Amazon and Meta. However, the total number of individual stock CFDs may be limited compared to specialized stock brokers. Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets. 💵Withdrawal Options Must be sent via the same payment method used for deposit Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms HFM Platform, MT4 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS) 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📱Customer Support email address support.za@hfm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +27-104 439 924 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, X, Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 27 languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes, HFM offers a multi-award winning affiliate program with competitive commissions, marketing tools, and dedicated support. 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 41 000 📋IB Program Yes, HFM has a dedicated IB (Introducing Broker) program with custom solutions for introducing new clients. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons No fees for deposits or withdrawals Commissions high on Zero account Spreads are low on EURUSD and average on other pairs Limited range of instruments The low deposit requirement for new traders with Micro accounts Account opening is not the easiest

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, HFM is authorized by the FSCA in South Africa, providing traders with locally regulated, secure trading services across multiple asset classes and platforms.

What makes HFM suitable for all traders?

HFM offers a wide range of account types, competitive spreads, and free trading tools, making it suitable for beginners and advanced traders alike.

3. ThinkMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets uses a hybrid execution model.

Its current execution policy says the broker may either keep the trade internally and act as the counterparty, or pass the order to an external liquidity provider through a Straight Through Processing setup.

When STP is used, the order is routed automatically through an execution engine rather than being handled manually by a dealer.

ThinkMarkets' South African offering also highlights pricing from global banks and top-tier liquidity providers, automated execution and access to deeper liquidity.

The important point is that not every ThinkMarkets trade is automatically STP. The broker can use different execution routes depending on the trade and account setup.

Features

Category ⭐ Features Tight spreads ZAR accounts Strong security Award-winning mobile app VPS for advanced traders. 🏛️ Regulation FSCA FCA ASIC FSA 💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $) From $50 / ZAR 888 📊 Average Spreads From From 0.4 pips on major pairs Standard account from 1.2 pips. 💹 Commissions From Zero on Standard $3.5 per lot per side on ThinkZero. 💳 Deposit / Withdrawal Fees Free deposits and withdrawals for major methods Bank charges may apply for international wires. 📊 Maximum Leverage Up to 1:500 🔥 Bonus No advertised bonus May run promotions from time to time. ☎️ Customer Support 24/7 live chat Local SA support line Email Knowledge base. 👥 Account Types Standard ThinkZero Islamic swap-free Demo. 📈 Leverage Flexible max 1:500 varies by asset. 🔘 Products Offered Forex Indices Commodities Shares Cryptocurrencies CFDs. 👍 Demo / Practice Account Yes, unlimited free demo accounts. 💰 Spreads Very tight spreads: from 0.0 pips (ThinkZero). 🚀 Bonus No standard bonus Check seasonal promos. 💵 Account Currencies ZAR USD EUR GBP AUD 📙 Education Free webinars Trading guides Daily analysis Market insights. 💳 Withdrawal and Deposit Options ZAR local EFT Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller Wire transfer. 🇿🇦 ZAR Accounts Yes, fully supported with local payments. ☎️ South African Telephone Number +27 10 500 1380. 📝 Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Genuine FCA-regulated UK entity that actually onboards retail clients, not just a license on paper Customer support response times flagged as slower than some competitors in recent reviews Choice of four platforms: MT4, MT5, ThinkTrader, and TradingView $20 monthly inactivity fee Wide range of 4,000+ tradable instruments No cent or micro accounts for very small position sizing Negative balance protection and FSCS coverage for UK clients No VIP or managed account options Islamic swap-free accounts available UK leverage capped at 1:30 under FCA rules, lower than offshore alternatives

Is ThinkMarkets an STP broker?

ThinkMarkets uses a hybrid execution model. Its current execution policy says some trades may be retained internally, while others can be routed to external liquidity providers through a Straight Through Processing arrangement. So it is more accurate to describe ThinkMarkets as hybrid rather than pure STP.

Does ThinkMarkets use external liquidity providers?

Yes. When STP routing is used, ThinkMarkets says orders are passed automatically to external liquidity providers through its execution engine. Its South African material also refers to pricing sourced from global banks and top-tier liquidity providers.

4. FXTM

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $30 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000 🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA Start Trading Read Review

FXTM operates as a well-known STP forex trading broker in South Africa with regulations from the FSCA, together with multiple international regulatory organizations. South African clients who choose FXTM gain access to spreads at 0.1 pips and ultrafast execution that sometimes reaches below 50ms and massive leverage of 2000:1. Through their MT4 and MT5 systems, traders gain access to trade multiple instruments consisting of foreign exchange, commodities, and indices.

Features

🔎Broker 📅Year Founded 2011 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 700+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders Over 3 million 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 🛡️Regulation FCA, FSCA, FSC 🌎Country of regulation UK, South Africa, Mauritius 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (Investor Compensation Fund) Account Types and Features 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM accounts) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR 💰Minimum Deposit $200 / R3709 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by method 📊Spreads from 0.1 pips 💸Commissions From $4 per lot (on certain accounts) 💱Number of base currencies supported 7 🚀Swap Fees Applicable 📈Leverage Up to 1:2000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on leverage and asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.01 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 250+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 11 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 120+ 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.) 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Trading signals, VPS, economic calendar 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fxtm.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +44 203 734 1071 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Well-regulated broker for traders with a comprehensive regulatory framework Inactivity fee charged to dormant accounts Offers tight spreads and commission-free accounts that have negative balance protection applied US clients are not accepted

Does FXTM support mobile and desktop trading?

Yes, FXTM offers seamless trading across all devices with MetaTrader 4/5 and its proprietary mobile app, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for all users.

Is FXTM a reliable STP broker?

FXTM provides STP execution with no dealing desk interference, offering real-time pricing and transparent conditions backed by strong regulatory compliance.

5. FBS

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $5 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC Start Trading Read Review

The FBS forex broker operates globally as an STP provider while being regulated by the FSCA and other international regulators in South Africa. The broker provides low spreads starting from 0.0 pips alongside trading leverage up to 3000:1, together with speedy execution of trades. South African traders seeking a dependable STP broker will find FBS to be a suitable option because of its 100% deposit bonus, positive balance safeguard, and easy-to-navigate trading instruments.

Features

🔎Broker Company Information 📅Year Founded 2009 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 150+ 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 16 million+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSC, ASIC, CySEC 🌎Country of regulation Belize, Cyprus 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes ICF (for EU clients) Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader, Raw Spread, standard 💳Institutional Accounts No 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes (PAMM) 📇Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, THB 💰Minimum Deposit $5 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 15 minutes to 24 hours 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies based on payment method 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions From $6 per lot (ECN Account) 💱Number of base currencies supported 6 🚀Swap Fees Applicable (except Islamic accounts) 📈Leverage Up to 1:3000 📏Margin requirements Varies based on asset ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time 0.2 seconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered 200+ 🗠CFD Stock Indices 5 ⚖️CFD Commodities 6 📜CFD Shares 100+ Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets 💵Withdrawal Options Credit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MT4, MT5, FBS Trader App 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, Android, iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Economic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 📱Customer Support email address support@fbs.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number +357 25 313540 👾Social media Platforms Facebook, Instagram, x, YouTube 🗣️Languages supported on Website 18+ Languages Educational Resources and Support 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, videos, tutorials, webinars Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners 18,000+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Allows traders to practice forex trading without risking real money No real profits can be earned Helps beginners learn how trading platforms like MT4 and MT5 work Trading psychology is different compared to real trading Useful for testing trading strategies and indicators Some demo accounts have a limited validity period Provides access to real market price data in a simulated environment Execution conditions may differ slightly from live accounts No deposit required to start practicing Traders may develop unrealistic expectations without real risk

Is FBS an STP broker?

Yes, FBS offers STP execution with low spreads and fast order processing, catering to retail traders looking for efficiency and minimal slippage.

What markets can I trade with FBS?

FBS offers access to forex, metals, indices, energies, and stocks, giving traders diversified exposure and opportunities across global financial markets.

6. FxPro

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $100 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA Start Trading Read Review

South African clients can trust FxPro as a fully regulated STP forex broker because it operates under the FSCA and additional worldwide top-tier regulatory licenses. Trading spreads at FxPro begin at 0.1 pips, together with a fast execution speed of less than 100 milliseconds, coupled with leverage of up to 500:1. South African traders who want an uncomplicated STP trading setup can depend on FxPro because it provides deep market liquidity together with dealing-desk-free execution and state-of-the-art trading instruments.

Features

Company Information 🇬🇧 Regulation FCA, CySEC, FSCA ⏱️ Order Execution Time < 11ms 💰 Minimum Deposit $100 / 1700 ZAR 📉 Spreads from 0.0 pips ⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time 1-2 business days 📊 Margin requirements 2% 🌍 Number of base currencies supported 7 🤝 Amount of partners 10,000+ 🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website 18 languages 💬 Customer Support 24/5 support available 📅 Year Founded 2006 🔐 Two-step Authentication Available ☁️ VPS Hosting Available for high-frequency traders 👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEO Charalambos Psimolophitis 📊 Trading Conditions Competitive spreads, fast execution 🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South Africa FSCA regulated 💳 Deposits and Withdrawals Credit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller 👀 Watch list Customizable 👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/s Denis Sukhotin 📱 Social Media Platforms Facebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn 📊 Trading Instruments Forex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy 🏢 Company Information FxPro Group Limited 📸 Official Instagram Page FxProGlobal 💻 Trading Platforms and Tools MT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge 💳 Deposit Options Multiple methods supported 📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No 📊 Managed Accounts No 🎁 Welcome Bonus No 🗨️ Community Forum No 💵 Fund Withdrawal Fee No fees on most methods 💸 Commissions On cTrader accounts (from $4.5) 👨‍💻 Amount of active traders Over 1.8 million 👥 Amount of staff Over 200 employees 📊 CFDs-Total Offered Over 2000 instruments 💸 Withdrawal Options Same as deposit methods 📋 Account Types and Features Standard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts 🇬🇧 Regulation and Security Strong regulatory oversight 📧 Customer Support Email address support@fxpro.com 🤖 Expert Advisors Supported on MT4/MT5 🌍 Global Offices UK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai 🇬🇧 Country of regulation UK, Cyprus, South Africa 📈 Leverage Up to 1:500 💱 Minor account currencies USD, EUR, GBP, ZAR 📚 Educational Resources and Support Webinars, articles, video tutorials 🖥️ OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android 🚫 Negative balance protection Yes 🏦 Institutional Accounts Yes 🌙 Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 👆 One-Click Trading Yes 🔔 Trade Alerts Yes 📈 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 🛠️ Swap on trading board Yes 🚦 Stop-loss Instrument Yes 👍 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖥️ Webinars Yes 🤝 Partnerships and Programs Yes 🤝 Affiliate program? Yes 📈 IB Program Yes 🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders? Yes 🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)? Yes 🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes 💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands? Yes 📈 Swap Fees Yes, applicable on overnight trades 💼 Account Segregation Yes, funds are segregated 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes, under regulatory authorities 🎓 Demo Account Yes, unlimited 💬 Live chat availability Yes, 24/5 📚 Forex course Yes, basic to advanced 🛢️ CFD Commodities Yes, energy and metals 🔧 Forex trading tools Yes, extensive 💰 Rebate program Yes, for IBs 📉 CFD Shares Yes, large selection 📈 CFD Stock Indices Yes, major global indices ⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, McLaren F1 team 📖 Educational Resources Yes, rich library 🛡️ Investor Protection Schemes Yes, under regulatory bodies 📞 Customer Support Contact Number +44 (0) 203 151 5550 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons South Africans can expect instant processing time on some withdrawal methods FxPro has limited payment methods for withdrawals South Africans are not subject to withdrawal fees There are strict withdrawal terms and conditions

Is FxPro an STP broker?

FxPro uses STP and NDD execution models, ensuring client orders are routed directly to liquidity providers without conflict of interest or requotes.

What platforms does FxPro support?

FxPro supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro platform, giving traders a range of professional tools and customizability.

7. Blackbull Markets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $0 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500 🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull is one of the easier brokers to classify as STP because it actually says so in its own material.

The broker describes its setup as strictly non-dealing desk, offers ECN accounts, and specifically states that it provides Straight Through Processing services. It also says orders are not requoted.

That is stronger evidence than relying on an affiliate page calling the broker “STP” without showing how orders are actually handled.

BlackBull currently supports MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, and reports average execution times of under 100 milliseconds across its wider offering.

The main takeaway is simple: BlackBull gives traders much clearer information about its execution model than many brokers that get labelled STP by third-party review sites.

Features

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Institutional-grade ECN execution with deep liquidity. Limited regulatory coverage compared to larger global brokers. Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms. Educational resources are less comprehensive than competitors. Competitive spreads and fast order execution speeds. Limited proprietary trading tools and research features. No minimum deposit requirement for standard accounts. Fewer account types than some leading forex brokers.

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Very tight raw spreads with competitive ECN pricing Not regulated by major Tier-1 authorities like FCA/ASIC Fast execution with deep liquidity Local South African phone support may not be available $0 minimum deposit option, accessible for new traders Commissions apply on Prime/ECN accounts Supports multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader & copy tools) Advanced features may be complex for beginners Wide range of instruments including forex, CFDs & crypto Some withdrawal methods may incur fees

Is BlackBull Markets an STP broker?

Yes. BlackBull Markets explicitly describes itself as strictly non-dealing desk and says it provides Straight Through Processing services. It also offers ECN accounts and states that it does not requote orders.

What trading platforms does BlackBull Markets support?

BlackBull Markets currently supports MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView. The broker also reports average execution times of under 100 milliseconds across its wider offering, which can be useful for traders running scalping or automated strategies.

8. IC

IC Markets is a true ECN/STP broker known for ultra-tight spreads (from 0.0–0.1 pips), low commissions, deep liquidity, and fast execution across MetaTrader and cTrader platforms. It is regulated by top-tier authorities (ASIC, CySEC, etc.), though not FSCA-regulated locally; South African traders are onboarded under offshore entities.

Features

🔎Broker IC Company Information 📅Year Founded 2007 👨‍💼 Current CEO Andrew Budzinski 🏗️ Founder/s Andrew Budzinski 🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff 852 👩‍💻Amount of active traders 180,000+ 🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation FSA 🌎Country of regulation Australia,

Cyprus,

Seychelles 💻Account Segregation Yes 🪫Negative balance protection Yes 🔋Investor Protection Schemes Yes 🔐 Two-step Authentication Yes Account Types and Features ➕Accounts cTrader,

Raw Spread,

standard 💳Institutional Accounts Yes 👨‍💼Managed Accounts Yes 📇Minor account currencies AUD,

USD,

JPY,

EUR,

NZD,

SGD,

GBP,

CAD,

HKD,

CHF,

RMB, 💰Minimum Deposit $0 USD Trading Conditions 🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time Instant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals 🪙Fund Withdrawal Fee Free, but may vary based on payment method and account type 📊Spreads from From 0.0 pips 💸Commissions $3 per lot per side 💱Number of base currencies supported 10+ 🚀Swap Fees Overnight financing fees apply 📈Leverage Up to 1:5000 📏Margin requirements 100 USD traded, 1 USD margin ☪️Islamic account (swap-free) Yes 💻Demo Account Yes ⌛Order Execution Time Typically within milliseconds 📆VPS Hosting Yes Trading Instruments 🧾CFDs-Total Offered over +2200 🗠CFD Stock Indices 25+ ⚖️CFD Commodities 22+ s 📜CFD Shares 1,600+ 👀 Watch list Yes 📢 Trade Alerts No 📉 Trading Stocks with GP Yes 📊 Trading Indices with GP Yes 💱 Swap on the trading board Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 💵Withdrawal Options Credit Card,

Debit Card,

PayPal, Skrill,

Neteller,

UnionPay,

Wire Transfer,

Bpay,

FasaPay,

Poli 🎁 Welcome Bonus No Trading Platforms and Tools 💻Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4),

MetaTrader 5 (MT5),

cTrader 👩‍💻OS Compatibility Windows,

Mac (via emulation),

Android,

iOS 🖥️Forex trading tools Yes Customer Support 🗣️Live chat availability Yes 24/7 📱Customer Support email address support@ic.com 👾Social media Platforms Facebook,

Twitter,

Instagram 🗣️Languages supported on Website 15 + Educational Resources and Support 🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UX Yes 🖺Forex course Yes 🧏‍♀️Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Yes, articles, videos, and tutorials Partnerships and Programs 🪪Affiliate program? Yes 👨‍🏫Amount of partners Over 2 500+ 📋IB Program Yes 🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams? Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026 🪙Rebate program Yes 💬 Community Forum No South African Trader Specific Information 🌐 Official Website address www.icmarkets.com 👍 Official Facebook Page Yes 🐦 Official Twitter Page Yes ▶️ Official Youtube Channel Yes 🏢 Official Linkedin Page Yes 📸 Official Instagram Page Yes 🌍 South African Specific Information Does IC Accept South African Traders? Yes Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)? No Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders? Yes Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)? Yes 📝Sign up 👉Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons IC Markets supports social trading systems such as ZuluTrade and IC Social Beginner traders in South Africa may be overwhelmed by the large selection of trading instruments and advanced features A secure trading environment is provided by IC Markets' rigorous regulatory structure, which is overseen by regulators such as ASIC and CySEC IC Markets is not regulated in South Africa by the FSCA IC Markets provides Islamic accounts to South African traders who need swap-free accounts for religious reasons There is no ZAR-denominated account option South African traders can amplify their trading positions with high leverage (up to 1:5000) IC Markets does not support local deposit and withdrawal options in South Africa IC Markets offers transparent trading conditions and fee schedules



What account types does IC Markets offer?

IC Markets provides a Standard account (no commission) with competitive spreads and a Raw Spread/ECN-style account with very tight spreads and low per-lot commissions, suitable for beginner and advanced traders.

What are the fees and minimum deposit at IC Markets?

IC Markets charges no commission on Standard accounts, tight spreads, and a commission on Raw Spread accounts (≈$7 per standard lot round turn), with a minimum deposit of about USD $200.

9. JustMarkets

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $10 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC Start Trading Read Review

JustMarkets operates using STP and ECN execution models, offering Raw Spread accounts with tight pricing and low commission, as well as spread-only accounts. It is regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the FSCA, CySEC, FSC, and FSA, supports MT4/MT5, negative balance protection, and low minimum deposits.

Features

🔎 Broker 🗓Year Founded 2012 👥Amount of Staff Information not publicly disclosed 🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active Traders Information not publicly disclosed 📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company) No Regulation and Security 🛡️Regulation Regulated by multiple authorities 🏦Country of Regulation Cyprus, Seychelles 💴Account Segregation Yes 🔑Negative Balance Protection Yes 📑Investor Protection Schemes Not specified Account Types and Features 👤Institutional Accounts No 📒Managed Accounts No 📋Minor Account Currencies Multiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc. 🪙Minimum Deposit USD 10 / 180 ZAR Trading Conditions 💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time 1-3 business days for withdrawals 💵Fund Withdrawal Fee Varies by payment method and region 📉Spreads From 0.0 pips 📈Commissions Varies by account type and instrument 💹Number of Base Currencies Supported 20+ 📊Swap Fees Varies by instrument and account type ↪️Leverage Up to 1:3000 📌Margin Requirements Varies by instrument and account type ☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free) Yes 🆓Demo Account Yes ⏰Order Execution Time 0.1-0.3 seconds 📲VPS Hosting Available upon request Trading Instruments 📍CFDs-Total Offered 1,000+ 📍CFD Stock Indices Yes 📍CFD Commodities Yes 📍CFD Shares Yes Deposits and Withdrawals 💳Deposit Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets 🪙Withdrawal Options Bank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets Trading Platforms and Tools 🖥️Trading Platforms MetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5) 📱OS Compatibility Windows, macOS, iOS, Android ⚙️Forex Trading Tools Economic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools Customer Support 🗣️Live Chat Availability Yes 📧Customer Support Email Address support@justmarkets.com 📞Customer Support Contact Number Varies by region 🖥Social Media Platforms Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram 🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website 10+ Educational Resources and Support 📜Forex Course No 🖥Webinars Yes 📚Educational Resources Articles, guides, and videos Partnerships and Programs 🤝Affiliate Program Yes 👥Amount of Partners Varies 🗂IB Program Yes ❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams? Not specified ✅Rebate Program No 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Wide Range of Payments US Traders are not accepted Swap-Free Accounts Limited variety of instruments Multiple Account Types Lacks a top-tier regulatory license Leverage up to 1:3000 Inactivity Fee

What trading accounts does JustMarkets offer?

JustMarkets offers Pro accounts with no commission and narrow spreads, plus Raw Spread accounts with floating spreads from 0.0 pips but a trading commission, catering to different trader preferences.

Is JustMarkets suitable for active traders?

Yes — JustMarkets’ Raw Spread account provides very low spreads and frequent execution, making it well-suited for scalpers,short-term traders, and active strategies.

10. IUX

★ ★ ★ ★ ★ 💰 Min Deposit: $50 📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000 🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG) Start Trading Read Review

IUX (IUX Markets Ltd) is a global brokerage based in Mauritius offering forex, CFD equities, commodities, and crypto trading, and it is regulated in several jurisdictions, including South Africa. Its infrastructure emphasizes fast execution and competitive spreads, and it serves a broad international client base.

Features

🔎Broker 📌Established Year 2016 📍Regulation and Licenses FSCA, FSA SVG ⭐Ease of Use Rating 7/10 🎁Bonuses Currently unavailable for now. ⏰Support Hours Support is 24/7 Live chat and Email. 🖱️Trading Platforms MT5, IUX WebTrader, and IUX Trade Mobile App 💻Account Types Standard, Raw, Pro accounts 💴Base Currencies Multiple including USD, but not limited to USD only 📈Spreads Raw from 0.0 pips, Pro from 0.1 pips, Standard from 0.2 pips 📉Leverage Up to 1:3000 for most clients 💶Currency Pairs Offers 90+ instruments across FX, indices, crypto, stocks not explicitly “63+ pairs” 💵Minimum Deposit $50 / 800 ZAR 💷Inactivity Fee Accounts $10 may be closed after prolonged dormancy 🥰Website Languages Supports multiple languages: English, Spanish (Español) Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia) Portuguese (Português) Thai (ไทย) Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt) Chinese (中文) 💳Fees and Commissions Standard: spreads only Raw: $6 commission per lot per side Pro: zero commission, spread-only account 🤝Affiliate Program Yes, affiliate and cashback programs available ⛔Banned Countries None 📊Scalping Allowed execution speed (30 ms) supports scalp strategies 💹Hedging Hedging is permitted within the same account ⚙️Trading Instruments Offers Forex, Crypto CFDs, Commodities, Indices, Stock CFDs not direct stocks trading and Thematic indices 📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros ❌ Cons Offers a 30 USD No-deposit bonus to all newly registered traders Limited regulations. There are over 250 instruments that can be traded Only supports USD as an account currency Traders can use powerful trading platforms spread across devices Lack of information regarding deposit and withdrawal options There are transparent trading and non-trading fees They currently do not have plans to offer services in other countries Deposits and withdrawals with IUX are free Doesn’t offer AutoChartist or VPS

What types of trading accounts does IUX offer?

IUX offers several MetaTrader 5 accounts, including Standard, Pro, and Raw accounts — Standard and Pro with no commissions, and Raw with ultra-low spreads and a fixed commission per lot.

Does IUX charge any hidden fees?

IUX claims a transparent fee policy with no hidden charges, disclosing all spreads and commissions up front to ensure tradersunderstand costs before placing trades.

Does STP Mean the Broker Never Takes the Other Side?

No, That’s one of the biggest misunderstandings around STP execution.

Some brokers use a hybrid model. That means certain trades may be sent to external liquidity providers, while others are kept internally with the broker acting as counterparty.

Tickmill currently says it combines market-making and STP. ThinkMarkets can either retain the trade or pass it to a liquidity provider. IUX uses a similar hybrid setup.

STP vs ECN vs Market Maker

Model Typical Order Handling STP Orders passed to external liquidity provider ECN Orders/prices interact with aggregated liquidity network NDD No manual dealing desk intervention Market Maker Broker can act as counterparty Hybrid Mix of internal execution and external routing

What Is No-Dealing-Desk Execution?

No-dealing-desk usually means your order is processed electronically instead of being manually approved or rejected by a dealer.

But that does not automatically mean the broker is not your counterparty.

IC Markets is a good example. It aggregates pricing from liquidity providers, but the broker still remains the legal counterparty and execution venue for the CFD trade.

So no-dealing-desk describes the execution process.

It does not, by itself, tell you who sits on the other side of the contract.

STP vs Market Maker: Which Is Better?

Neither one is automatically better.

STP can reduce some conflicts because orders may be passed to outside liquidity providers.

A market maker, though, can still offer:

Fast execution

Stable pricing

Deep internal liquidity

Commission-free trading

The label matters less than the actual trading conditions.

I'd pay more attention to:

Regulation

Total trading cost

Execution policy

Slippage

Requotes

Available liquidity

Client-money protection

The legal counterparty to your trade

A broker calling itself STP does not automatically make it cheaper, faster or safer.

Conclusion

Tickmill takes our top spot for STP-style trading in South Africa for 2026, but I would describe the setup as hybrid rather than pure STP.

HFM is especially relevant for South African traders because HF Markets SA acts as an agent and passes orders to an external execution venue.

ThinkMarkets and BlackBull Markets have some of the clearest STP documentation in the group. ThinkMarkets uses STP for certain externally routed trades, while BlackBull describes its setup as strictly no-dealing-desk with Straight Through Processing services.

FXTM, FBS and FxPro are solid market-execution or NDD alternatives, while IC Markets is stronger on liquidity aggregation and raw execution infrastructure.

Fusion Markets stands out for low-cost NDD trading, and IUX rounds out the top ten with a clearly documented hybrid STP/market-maker model.

The main point is simple:

“STP” is not a quality badge on its own.

Read the execution policy. Check when orders are sent outside the broker, when the broker acts as counterparty, and which legal entity is actually handling your account.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. STP or NDD execution does not remove slippage, liquidity risk, counterparty risk or market risk. Execution models and legal entities can change, so check the current client agreement before funding an account.

You might also like:

Is Exness a reliable STP broker in South Africa?

Yes, Exness is both an STP and ECN broker. It is well-regarded for its low spreads, fast execution, and FSCA regulation, making it a trusted choice for South African traders.

Which STP broker offers the lowest spreads?

Tickmill and HFM are among the STP brokers offering ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairs, especially when using their ECN-style accounts like Tickmill Pro or HFM Zero.

Can I use MetaTrader 4 or 5 with STP brokers?

Yes, most STP brokers in South Africa, like FXTM, FBS, and FxPro, support both MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to use familiar platforms with advanced charting and automation features.

Are STP brokers regulated in South Africa?

Top STP brokers like HFM and Exness are regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, offering added protection and compliance with local financial laws and standards.

Do STP brokers charge commissions?

Some STP brokers charge commissions on raw spread accounts, while others build costs into spreads. The fee structure depends on the broker and the type of account chosen.

Which STP broker is best for beginners?

FXTM and FBS are excellent for beginners, offering user-friendly platforms, low minimum deposits, free educational resources, and demo accounts to practice before trading live.

Do STP brokers offer copy trading or social trading?

Yes, brokers like FXTM and Exness offer copy trading services, allowing South African traders to follow and replicate the trades of experienced investors with minimal effort.

What’s the minimum deposit for STP brokers in South Africa?

Minimum deposits vary: FBS and FXTM allow deposits as low as $5–$10, while Tickmill and HFM typically require $100 or more, depending on the account type.

What is an STP Forex broker, and how does it work?

An STP (Straight Through Processing) Forex broker routes client orders directly to liquidity providers such as banks, hedge funds, or other financial institutions without using a dealing desk. This execution model helps reduce conflicts of interest because the broker does not typically take the opposite side of a trader’s position. Orders are processed automatically, offering faster execution speeds and greater pricing transparency

What are the advantages of trading with an STP Forex broker?

STP Forex brokers generally provide faster order execution, fewer requotes, transparent pricing, and direct access to market liquidity. They are particularly popular among scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders who require efficient trade execution. However, spreads may vary during volatile market conditions, and some brokers may apply markups or commissions.