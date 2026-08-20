Best STP Forex Brokers - Main Banner

The 10 Best STP Brokers in South Africa are Tickmill, HFM, ThinkMarkets, FXTM, FBS, FxPro, BlackBull Markets, IC Markets, Fusion Markets and IUX.

STP stands for Straight Through Processing, but the term gets used pretty loosely in retail forex.

In a traditional STP setup, your order is passed electronically to an outside liquidity provider rather than being manually handled by a dealing desk.

In practice, it isn't always that clean-cut. Some brokers use a hybrid execution model. They may route certain orders to external liquidity providers while keeping other exposure inside the business.

Others aggregate prices from several liquidity providers or use market and no-dealing-desk execution without claiming that every single trade follows a pure STP model.

What is an STP forex broker?

An STP (Straight Through Processing) broker sends client orders directly to liquidity providers without interference. This model ensures faster execution, competitive spreads, and no dealing desk.  

AVA Top 10 Top

🏆10 Best Forex Brokers in South Africa

RankBrokerBroker ReviewRegulatorsMinimum DepositVisit Broker
🥇 Read ReviewASIC, FSA, CBI, BVI, FSCA, FRSA, CySEC, ISA, JFSA$100Visit Now
🥈Read ReviewFSCA, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA$0Visit Now
🥉 Read ReviewCySEC, IFSC, DFSA, FCA$5Visit Now
4 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSA, SCB$0Visit Now
5 Read ReviewFSA, FSCA$250Visit Now
6 Read ReviewFSA, FSC, FSCA, ASIC, CMA$20Visit Now
7 Read ReviewCBCS, FSA, FSCA, CMA$10Visit Now
8 Read ReviewASIC, CySEC, FSCA, FSA, FSC, CMA$100Visit Now
9 Read ReviewCySEC, MWALI, FSCA$25Visit Now
10 Read ReviewFSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC$10Visit Now
JustMarkets Top 10 Bottom
 

Are STP brokers better for South African traders?

Yes, STP brokers are ideal for South African traders because they provide transparent pricing, faster trade execution, and generally better trading conditions, especially for scalpers and those using automated trading systems.

10 Best STP Brokers in South Africa

BrokerExecution ModelDealing DeskBest Feature
TickmillHybrid STP / market makingHybridRaw spreads and ZAR
HFMAgency / transmitted execution in SANo local execution venueFSCA structure
ThinkMarketsHybrid STPHybridClear STP disclosure
FXTMMarket executionNo requotesDeep liquidity routing
FBSNDD-styleNo dealing-desk interference claimedBeginner-friendly
FxProNDD + STP technologyNo manual dealer interventionFast execution
BlackBull MarketsECN/STPNoExplicit STP model
IC MarketsLP aggregation / VWAPNDD-styleRaw liquidity
JustMarketsMarket Order ExecutionStraight Through Processing (STP)ultralow, commission-free spreads
IUXHybrid market maker / STPHybridFlexible routing
 

10 Best STP Brokers in South Africa (2026)

  1. Tickmill - Best Overall Hybrid STP Broker
  2. HFM - Best STP-Style Broker with an FSCA Agency Structure
  3. ThinkMarkets — Best Documented Hybrid STP Broker
  4. FXTM - Best Market-Execution Broker with Deep Liquidity
  5. FBS - Is a popular online forex and CFD broker
  6. FxPro - A well-capitalized, trustworthy broker
  7. BlackBull Markets — Best Dedicated NDD/STP Broker
  8. IC – Low spreads, widely used by African retail traders
  9. JustMarkets – Regulated broker with STP options
  10. IUX – Best Emerging Hybrid STP Broker

1. Tickmill

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:1000
🏦 Regulators: CySEC, FCA, FSA, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

Tickmill functions as a trustworthy STP forex broker within South Africa because it maintains low spreads and fast execution velocity and operates under FSCA regulation. Through Tickmill, traders can access more than 60 currency pairs and CFDs together with commodities while enjoying a maximum leverage of 500:1. Tickmill establishes a superior trading setting that delivers immediate market feed-through with deep financing capabilities and instant order execution capabilities using MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.  

Features

Company InformationTickmill CTA Logo
📅Year Founded2014
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff441
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 400 000
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA, FCA, CySEC, Labuan FSA, FSCA
🌎Country of regulationSeychelles, UK, Cyprus, Malaysia, South Africa
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPlus account and Raw account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$100 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant to 1 business day
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads from0.0 pips
💸CommissionsVaries by account type, often commission-free
💱Number of base currencies supported4
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:1000
📏Margin requirements50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes, for an additional fee
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 725
🗠CFD Stock IndicesYes
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes
📜CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit Cards, Skrill, Neteller, FasaPay UnionPay, Bank Wire Transfer, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT)
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5), MetaTrader WebTrader, MetaTrader for Mac, Tickmill Mobile App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@tickmill.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberSouth Africa: +278 7250 0696
International: +852 5808 7849
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website17 Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners9000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
South African Trader Specific Information
Does Tickmill Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is Tickmill regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
Does Tickmill offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does Tickmill allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

    Tickmill  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Raw spreads from 0.0 pips with low commissions, ideal for active and algorithmic tradersNo individual stock CFDs, cent accounts, or copy-trading service
Strong Tier-1 regulation through FCA and CySEC, plus FSCA, FSA, and Labuan licensesCustomer support only available weekdays, no 24/7 coverage
Direct TradingView integration with 400+ indicators and 110+ drawing toolsSouth African clients are onboarded via the Seychelles entity, offering less protection than the FSCA license alone implies

Is Tickmill a true STP broker?

Yes, Tickmill is a true STP broker offering low-latency order execution with no dealing desk intervention, ensuring fast and transparent trading conditions ideal for scalpers and experienced traders.  

What trading tools does Tickmill offer?

Tickmill provides premium tools, including Autochartist, advanced analytics, VPS services, and economic calendars, helping traders enhance their strategies with real-time insights and market forecasts.

   

2. HFM

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FSCA, FSC, CMA, and FCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

HFM operates as a well-regulated STP forex broker in South Africa, where its services are authorized by the FSCA. The broker provides spreads starting at 0.1 pips and rapid trade implementation alongside leverage levels that reach 1000:1. HFM offers South African traders deep market liquidity with full deposit bonuses as well as negative balance safeguards, which makes it a dependable platform for new and experienced traders.  

Features

🔎BrokerHFM CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2010
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff500+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders300,500 000 mil
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSCA, CySEC, FCA, DFSA, FSA, CMA
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountsPremium Account, Zero Spread Account, Pro Account, HFcopy Account
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsNot offered
📇Minor account currenciesAUD, GBP, USD, EUR, CAD, CHF, JPY, SGD, HUF, PLN, NZD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD / 0 ZAR
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-3 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree up to a certain amount
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsNo
💱Number of base currencies supportedOver 50
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈Leverage1:30
📏Margin requirements0.50%
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes, available upon request
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total OfferedOver 500+
🗠CFD Stock IndicesHFM offers CFDs on major global stock indices, including US30 (Dow Jones), UK100 (FTSE), and many more.
⚖️CFD CommoditiesYes, HFM provides CFDs on a variety of commodities, including Gold, Oil, and others.
📜CFD SharesYes, HFM allows trading CFDs on a selection of popular company shares, such as Amazon and Meta. However, the total number of individual stock CFDs may be limited compared to specialized stock brokers.
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/debit cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets.
💵Withdrawal OptionsMust be sent via the same payment method used for deposit
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsHFM Platform, MT4
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Web, Mobile (Android, iOS)
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📱Customer Support email addresssupport.za@hfm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+27-104 439 924
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, X, Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website27 languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes, HFM offers a multi-award winning affiliate program with competitive commissions, marketing tools, and dedicated support.
👨‍🏫Amount of partners41 000
📋IB ProgramYes, HFM has a dedicated IB (Introducing Broker) program with custom solutions for introducing new clients.
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  HFM STP Forex Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
No fees for deposits or withdrawalsCommissions high on Zero account
Spreads are low on EURUSD and average on other pairsLimited range of instruments
The low deposit requirement for new traders with Micro accountsAccount opening is not the easiest
 

Is HFM regulated in South Africa?

Yes, HFM is authorized by the FSCA in South Africa, providing traders with locally regulated, secure trading services across multiple asset classes and platforms.  

What makes HFM suitable for all traders?

HFM offers a wide range of account types, competitive spreads, and free trading tools, making it suitable for beginners and advanced traders alike.

     

3. ThinkMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: ASIC, FCA, FSCA, FSA, CySEC, JFSA
Start Trading Read Review

ThinkMarkets uses a hybrid execution model.

Its current execution policy says the broker may either keep the trade internally and act as the counterparty, or pass the order to an external liquidity provider through a Straight Through Processing setup.

When STP is used, the order is routed automatically through an execution engine rather than being handled manually by a dealer.

ThinkMarkets' South African offering also highlights pricing from global banks and top-tier liquidity providers, automated execution and access to deeper liquidity.

The important point is that not every ThinkMarkets trade is automatically STP. The broker can use different execution routes depending on the trade and account setup.

Features

CategoryThinkMarkets CTA
⭐ FeaturesTight spreads ZAR accounts Strong security Award-winning mobile app VPS for advanced traders.
🏛️ RegulationFSCA FCA ASIC FSA
💰 Minimum Deposit (ZAR / $)From $50 / ZAR 888
📊 Average Spreads FromFrom 0.4 pips on major pairs Standard account from 1.2 pips.
💹 Commissions FromZero on Standard $3.5 per lot per side on ThinkZero.
💳 Deposit / Withdrawal FeesFree deposits and withdrawals for major methods Bank charges may apply for international wires.
📊 Maximum LeverageUp to 1:500
🔥 BonusNo advertised bonus May run promotions from time to time.
☎️ Customer Support24/7 live chat Local SA support line Email Knowledge base.
👥 Account TypesStandard ThinkZero Islamic swap-free Demo.
📈 LeverageFlexible max 1:500 varies by asset.
🔘 Products OfferedForex Indices Commodities Shares Cryptocurrencies CFDs.
👍 Demo / Practice AccountYes, unlimited free demo accounts.
💰 SpreadsVery tight spreads: from 0.0 pips (ThinkZero).
🚀 BonusNo standard bonus Check seasonal promos.
💵 Account CurrenciesZAR USD EUR GBP AUD
📙 EducationFree webinars Trading guides Daily analysis Market insights.
💳 Withdrawal and Deposit OptionsZAR local EFT Credit/debit cards Skrill Neteller Wire transfer.
🇿🇦 ZAR AccountsYes, fully supported with local payments.
☎️ South African Telephone Number+27 10 500 1380.
📝 Sign up👉 Open Account

  ThinkMarkets STP Forex Broker  

Pros and Cons

 

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Genuine FCA-regulated UK entity that actually onboards retail clients, not just a license on paperCustomer support response times flagged as slower than some competitors in recent reviews
Choice of four platforms: MT4, MT5, ThinkTrader, and TradingView$20 monthly inactivity fee
Wide range of 4,000+ tradable instrumentsNo cent or micro accounts for very small position sizing
Negative balance protection and FSCS coverage for UK clientsNo VIP or managed account options
Islamic swap-free accounts availableUK leverage capped at 1:30 under FCA rules, lower than offshore alternatives

Is ThinkMarkets an STP broker?

ThinkMarkets uses a hybrid execution model. Its current execution policy says some trades may be retained internally, while others can be routed to external liquidity providers through a Straight Through Processing arrangement. So it is more accurate to describe ThinkMarkets as hybrid rather than pure STP.

Does ThinkMarkets use external liquidity providers?

Yes. When STP routing is used, ThinkMarkets says orders are passed automatically to external liquidity providers through its execution engine. Its South African material also refers to pricing sourced from global banks and top-tier liquidity providers.

4. FXTM

💰 Min Deposit: $30
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:2000
🏦 Regulators: FCA, FSC, FSCA
Start Trading Read Review
 

FXTM operates as a well-known STP forex trading broker in South Africa with regulations from the FSCA, together with multiple international regulatory organizations. South African clients who choose FXTM gain access to spreads at 0.1 pips and ultrafast execution that sometimes reaches below 50ms and massive leverage of 2000:1. Through their MT4 and MT5 systems, traders gain access to trade multiple instruments consisting of foreign exchange, commodities, and indices.  

Features

🔎BrokerFXTM CTA logo
📅Year Founded2011
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff700+
👩‍💻Amount of active tradersOver 3 million
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
🛡️RegulationFCA, FSCA, FSC
🌎Country of regulationUK, South Africa, Mauritius
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (Investor Compensation Fund)
Account Types and Features
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM accounts)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, AUD, ZAR
💰Minimum Deposit$200 / R3709
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by method
📊Spreads from0.1 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $4 per lot (on certain accounts)
💱Number of base currencies supported7
🚀Swap FeesApplicable
📈LeverageUp to 1:2000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on leverage and asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.01 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
🧾CFDs-Total Offered250+
🗠CFD Stock Indices11
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares120+
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets (Skrill, Neteller, etc.)
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FXTM Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsTrading signals, VPS, economic calendar
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fxtm.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+44 203 734 1071
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FXTM  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Well-regulated broker for traders with a comprehensive regulatory frameworkInactivity fee charged to dormant accounts
Offers tight spreads and commission-free accounts that have negative balance protection appliedUS clients are not accepted
 

Does FXTM support mobile and desktop trading?

Yes, FXTM offers seamless trading across all devices with MetaTrader 4/5 and its proprietary mobile app, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for all users.  

Is FXTM a reliable STP broker?

FXTM provides STP execution with no dealing desk interference, offering real-time pricing and transparent conditions backed by strong regulatory compliance.

 

 

5. FBS

💰 Min Deposit: $5
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSC, ASIC, CySEC
Start Trading Read Review
 

The FBS forex broker operates globally as an STP provider while being regulated by the FSCA and other international regulators in South Africa. The broker provides low spreads starting from 0.0 pips alongside trading leverage up to 3000:1, together with speedy execution of trades. South African traders seeking a dependable STP broker will find FBS to be a suitable option because of its 100% deposit bonus, positive balance safeguard, and easy-to-navigate trading instruments.  

Features

🔎BrokerFBS CTA logo
Company Information
📅Year Founded2009
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff150+
👩‍💻Amount of active traders16 million+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSC, ASIC, CySEC
🌎Country of regulationBelize, Cyprus
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesICF (for EU clients)
Account Types and Features
➕AccountscTrader, Raw Spread, standard
💳Institutional AccountsNo
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes (PAMM)
📇Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, THB
💰Minimum Deposit$5 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing time15 minutes to 24 hours
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries based on payment method
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips
💸CommissionsFrom $6 per lot (ECN Account)
💱Number of base currencies supported6
🚀Swap FeesApplicable (except Islamic accounts)
📈LeverageUp to 1:3000
📏Margin requirementsVaries based on asset
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution Time0.2 seconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offered200+
🗠CFD Stock Indices5
⚖️CFD Commodities6
📜CFD Shares100+
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit/Debit cards, Bank transfers, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMT4, MT5, FBS Trader App
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, Android, iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsEconomic calendar, market analysis, VPS, calculators
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@fbs.com
📞Customer Support Contact Number+357 25 313540
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook, Instagram, x, YouTube
🗣️Languages supported on Website18+ Languages
Educational Resources and Support
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, videos, tutorials, webinars
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partners18,000+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
🪙Rebate programYes
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FBS STP Forex Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Allows traders to practice forex trading without risking real moneyNo real profits can be earned
Helps beginners learn how trading platforms like MT4 and MT5 workTrading psychology is different compared to real trading
Useful for testing trading strategies and indicatorsSome demo accounts have a limited validity period
Provides access to real market price data in a simulated environmentExecution conditions may differ slightly from live accounts
No deposit required to start practicingTraders may develop unrealistic expectations without real risk
 

Is FBS an STP broker?

Yes, FBS offers STP execution with low spreads and fast order processing, catering to retail traders looking for efficiency and minimal slippage.  

What markets can I trade with FBS?

FBS offers access to forex, metals, indices, energies, and stocks, giving traders diversified exposure and opportunities across global financial markets.

   

6. FxPro

💰 Min Deposit: $100
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FCA, SCB, and FSA
Start Trading Read Review
 

South African clients can trust FxPro as a fully regulated STP forex broker because it operates under the FSCA and additional worldwide top-tier regulatory licenses. Trading spreads at FxPro begin at 0.1 pips, together with a fast execution speed of less than 100 milliseconds, coupled with leverage of up to 500:1. South African traders who want an uncomplicated STP trading setup can depend on FxPro because it provides deep market liquidity together with dealing-desk-free execution and state-of-the-art trading instruments.  

Features

Company InformationFxPro CTA logo
🇬🇧 RegulationFCA, CySEC, FSCA
⏱️ Order Execution Time< 11ms
💰 Minimum Deposit$100 / 1700 ZAR
📉 Spreads from0.0 pips
⏳ Average deposit/withdrawal processing time1-2 business days
📊 Margin requirements2%
🌍 Number of base currencies supported7
🤝 Amount of partners10,000+
🌐 Languages supported on FxPro Website18 languages
💬 Customer Support24/5 support available
📅 Year Founded 2006
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationAvailable
☁️ VPS HostingAvailable for high-frequency traders
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Current CEOCharalambos Psimolophitis
📊 Trading ConditionsCompetitive spreads, fast execution
🇿🇦 Regulatory Status in South AfricaFSCA regulated
💳 Deposits and WithdrawalsCredit/Debit cards, Bank Wire, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller
👀 Watch listCustomizable
👩‍💼👨‍💼 Founder/sDenis Sukhotin
📱 Social Media PlatformsFacebook, x, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn
📊 Trading InstrumentsForex, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy
🏢 Company InformationFxPro Group Limited
📸 Official Instagram PageFxProGlobal
💻 Trading Platforms and ToolsMT4, MT5, cTrader, FxPro Edge
💳 Deposit OptionsMultiple methods supported
📈 Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
📊 Managed AccountsNo
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
🗨️ Community ForumNo
💵 Fund Withdrawal FeeNo fees on most methods
💸 CommissionsOn cTrader accounts (from $4.5)
👨‍💻 Amount of active tradersOver 1.8 million
👥 Amount of staffOver 200 employees
📊 CFDs-Total OfferedOver 2000 instruments
💸 Withdrawal OptionsSame as deposit methods
📋 Account Types and FeaturesStandard, MT4, MT5, and cTrader accounts
🇬🇧 Regulation and SecurityStrong regulatory oversight
📧 Customer Support Email addresssupport@fxpro.com
🤖 Expert AdvisorsSupported on MT4/MT5
🌍 Global OfficesUK, Cyprus, Bahamas, Dubai
🇬🇧 Country of regulationUK, Cyprus, South Africa
📈 LeverageUp to 1:500
💱 Minor account currenciesUSD, EUR, GBP, ZAR
📚 Educational Resources and SupportWebinars, articles, video tutorials
🖥️ OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
🚫 Negative balance protectionYes
🏦 Institutional AccountsYes
🌙 Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
👆 One-Click TradingYes
🔔 Trade AlertsYes
📈 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
🛠️ Swap on trading boardYes
🚦 Stop-loss InstrumentYes
👍 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖥️ WebinarsYes
🤝 Partnerships and ProgramsYes
🤝 Affiliate program?Yes
📈 IB ProgramYes
🇿🇦 Accept South Africa Traders?Yes
🏛️ Is FxPro regulated by the South Africa regulatory body (FSCA)?Yes
🤝 Does FxPro offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
💱 Does FxPro allow accounts to be opened in ZAR / Rands?Yes
📈 Swap FeesYes, applicable on overnight trades
💼 Account SegregationYes, funds are segregated
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory authorities
🎓 Demo AccountYes, unlimited
💬 Live chat availabilityYes, 24/5
📚 Forex courseYes, basic to advanced
🛢️ CFD CommoditiesYes, energy and metals
🔧 Forex trading toolsYes, extensive
💰 Rebate programYes, for IBs
📉 CFD SharesYes, large selection
📈 CFD Stock IndicesYes, major global indices
⚽ Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, McLaren F1 team
📖 Educational ResourcesYes, rich library
🛡️ Investor Protection SchemesYes, under regulatory bodies
📞 Customer Support Contact Number+44 (0) 203 151 5550
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  FxPro STP Forex Broker  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
South Africans can expect instant processing time on some withdrawal methodsFxPro has limited payment methods for withdrawals
South Africans are not subject to withdrawal feesThere are strict withdrawal terms and conditions
 

Is FxPro an STP broker?

FxPro uses STP and NDD execution models, ensuring client orders are routed directly to liquidity providers without conflict of interest or requotes.  

What platforms does FxPro support?

FxPro supports MetaTrader 4, MetaTrader 5, cTrader, and its proprietary FxPro platform, giving traders a range of professional tools and customizability.

   

7. Blackbull Markets

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:500
🏦 Regulators: FMA, FSA
Start Trading Read Review

BlackBull is one of the easier brokers to classify as STP because it actually says so in its own material.

The broker describes its setup as strictly non-dealing desk, offers ECN accounts, and specifically states that it provides Straight Through Processing services. It also says orders are not requoted.

That is stronger evidence than relying on an affiliate page calling the broker “STP” without showing how orders are actually handled.

BlackBull currently supports MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView, and reports average execution times of under 100 milliseconds across its wider offering.

The main takeaway is simple: BlackBull gives traders much clearer information about its execution model than many brokers that get labelled STP by third-party review sites.

Features

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Institutional-grade ECN execution with deep liquidity.Limited regulatory coverage compared to larger global brokers.
Supports MT4, MT5, and cTrader platforms.Educational resources are less comprehensive than competitors.
Competitive spreads and fast order execution speeds.Limited proprietary trading tools and research features.
No minimum deposit requirement for standard accounts.Fewer account types than some leading forex brokers.

 Blackbull Markets STP  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Very tight raw spreads with competitive ECN pricingNot regulated by major Tier-1 authorities like FCA/ASIC
Fast execution with deep liquidityLocal South African phone support may not be available
$0 minimum deposit option, accessible for new tradersCommissions apply on Prime/ECN accounts
Supports multiple platforms (MT4, MT5, cTrader & copy tools)Advanced features may be complex for beginners
Wide range of instruments including forex, CFDs & cryptoSome withdrawal methods may incur fees
 

Is BlackBull Markets an STP broker?

Yes. BlackBull Markets explicitly describes itself as strictly non-dealing desk and says it provides Straight Through Processing services. It also offers ECN accounts and states that it does not requote orders.

What trading platforms does BlackBull Markets support?

BlackBull Markets currently supports MT4, MT5, cTrader and TradingView. The broker also reports average execution times of under 100 milliseconds across its wider offering, which can be useful for traders running scalping or automated strategies.

8. IC

💰 Min Deposit: $0
📈 Leverage: 1:5000
🏦 Regulators: FSA
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IC Markets is a true ECN/STP broker known for ultra-tight spreads (from 0.0–0.1 pips), low commissions, deep liquidity, and fast execution across MetaTrader and cTrader platforms. It is regulated by top-tier authorities (ASIC, CySEC, etc.), though not FSCA-regulated locally; South African traders are onboarded under offshore entities.  

Features

🔎BrokerIC
Company Information
📅Year Founded2007
👨‍💼 Current CEOAndrew Budzinski
🏗️ Founder/sAndrew Budzinski
🧑🏻‍💻Amount of staff852
👩‍💻Amount of active traders180,000+
🌐Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationFSA
🌎Country of regulationAustralia,
Cyprus,
Seychelles
💻Account SegregationYes
🪫Negative balance protectionYes
🔋Investor Protection SchemesYes
🔐 Two-step AuthenticationYes
Account Types and Features
➕AccountscTrader,
Raw Spread,
standard
💳Institutional AccountsYes
👨‍💼Managed AccountsYes
📇Minor account currenciesAUD,
USD,
JPY,
EUR,
NZD,
SGD,
GBP,
CAD,
HKD,
CHF,
RMB,
💰Minimum Deposit$0 USD
Trading Conditions
🕞Average deposit/withdrawal processing timeInstant for deposits, 1-2 business days for withdrawals
🪙Fund Withdrawal FeeFree, but may vary based on payment method and account type
📊Spreads fromFrom 0.0 pips
💸Commissions$3 per lot per side
💱Number of base currencies supported10+
🚀Swap FeesOvernight financing fees apply
📈LeverageUp to 1:5000
📏Margin requirements100 USD traded, 1 USD margin
☪️Islamic account (swap-free)Yes
💻Demo AccountYes
⌛Order Execution TimeTypically within milliseconds
📆VPS HostingYes
Trading Instruments
🧾CFDs-Total Offeredover +2200
🗠CFD Stock Indices25+
⚖️CFD Commodities22+ s
📜CFD Shares1,600+
👀 Watch listYes
📢 Trade AlertsNo
📉 Trading Stocks with GPYes
📊 Trading Indices with GPYes
💱 Swap on the trading boardYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsCredit Card,
Debit Card,
PayPal, Skrill,
Neteller,
UnionPay,
Wire Transfer,
Bpay,
FasaPay,
Poli
💵Withdrawal OptionsCredit Card,
Debit Card,
PayPal, Skrill,
Neteller,
UnionPay,
Wire Transfer,
Bpay,
FasaPay,
Poli
🎁 Welcome BonusNo
Trading Platforms and Tools
💻Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4),
MetaTrader 5 (MT5),
cTrader
👩‍💻OS CompatibilityWindows,
 Mac (via emulation),
Android,
 iOS
🖥️Forex trading toolsYes
Customer Support
🗣️Live chat availabilityYes 24/7
📱Customer Support email addresssupport@ic.com
👾Social media PlatformsFacebook,
Twitter,
Instagram
🗣️Languages supported on Website15 +
Educational Resources and Support
🎓 Beginners Trader friendly UXYes
🖺Forex courseYes
🧏‍♀️WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesYes, articles, videos, and tutorials
Partnerships and Programs
🪪Affiliate program?Yes
👨‍🏫Amount of partnersOver 2 500+
📋IB ProgramYes
🏃‍♂️‍➡️Do they sponsor any notable events or teams?Yes, the Qatar Economic Forum 2026
🪙Rebate programYes
💬 Community ForumNo
South African Trader Specific Information
🌐 Official Website addresswww.icmarkets.com
👍 Official Facebook PageYes
🐦 Official Twitter PageYes
▶️ Official Youtube ChannelYes
🏢 Official Linkedin PageYes
📸 Official Instagram PageYes
🌍 South African Specific Information
Does IC Accept South African Traders?Yes
Is IC regulated by the South African regulatory body (FSCA)?No
Does IC offer an Affiliate Program for South African Traders?Yes
Does IC allow opening trading accounts in ZAR (South African Rand)?Yes
📝Sign up👉Open Account

  IC STP  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
IC Markets supports social trading systems such as ZuluTrade and IC SocialBeginner traders in South Africa may be overwhelmed by the large selection of trading instruments and advanced features
A secure trading environment is provided by IC Markets' rigorous regulatory structure, which is overseen by regulators such as ASIC and CySECIC Markets is not regulated in South Africa by the FSCA
IC Markets provides Islamic accounts to South African traders who need swap-free accounts for religious reasonsThere is no ZAR-denominated account option
South African traders can amplify their trading positions with high leverage (up to 1:5000)IC Markets does not support local deposit and withdrawal options in South Africa
IC Markets offers transparent trading conditions and fee schedules
 

What account types does IC Markets offer?

IC Markets provides a Standard account (no commission) with competitive spreads and a Raw Spread/ECN-style account with very tight spreads and low per-lot commissions, suitable for beginner and advanced traders.  

What are the fees and minimum deposit at IC Markets?

IC Markets charges no commission on Standard accounts, tight spreads, and a commission on Raw Spread accounts (≈$7 per standard lot round turn), with a minimum deposit of about USD $200.

   

9. JustMarkets

💰 Min Deposit: $10
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: FSA, CySEC, FSCA, FSC
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JustMarkets operates using STP and ECN execution models, offering Raw Spread accounts with tight pricing and low commission, as well as spread-only accounts. It is regulated across multiple jurisdictions, including the FSCA, CySEC, FSC, and FSA, supports MT4/MT5, negative balance protection, and low minimum deposits.  

Features

🔎 BrokerJustMarkets CTA logo
🗓Year Founded2012
👥Amount of StaffInformation not publicly disclosed
🧑🏽‍🤝‍🧑🏽Amount of Active TradersInformation not publicly disclosed
📌Publicly Traded (Listed Company)No
Regulation and Security
🛡️RegulationRegulated by multiple authorities
🏦Country of RegulationCyprus, Seychelles
💴Account SegregationYes
🔑Negative Balance ProtectionYes
📑Investor Protection SchemesNot specified
Account Types and Features
👤Institutional AccountsNo
📒Managed AccountsNo
📋Minor Account CurrenciesMultiple including USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, etc.
🪙Minimum DepositUSD 10 / 180 ZAR
Trading Conditions
💷Average Deposit/Withdrawal Processing Time1-3 business days for withdrawals
💵Fund Withdrawal FeeVaries by payment method and region
📉Spreads From0.0 pips
📈CommissionsVaries by account type and instrument
💹Number of Base Currencies Supported20+
📊Swap FeesVaries by instrument and account type
↪️LeverageUp to 1:3000
📌Margin RequirementsVaries by instrument and account type
☪️Islamic Account (Swap-Free)Yes
🆓Demo AccountYes
⏰Order Execution Time0.1-0.3 seconds
📲VPS HostingAvailable upon request
Trading Instruments
📍CFDs-Total Offered1,000+
📍CFD Stock IndicesYes
📍CFD CommoditiesYes
📍CFD SharesYes
Deposits and Withdrawals
💳Deposit OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
🪙Withdrawal OptionsBank transfer, credit/debit cards, e-wallets
Trading Platforms and Tools
🖥️Trading PlatformsMetaTrader 4 (MT4), MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
📱OS CompatibilityWindows, macOS, iOS, Android
⚙️Forex Trading ToolsEconomic calendar, trading calculators, charting tools
Customer Support
🗣️Live Chat AvailabilityYes
📧Customer Support Email Addresssupport@justmarkets.com
📞Customer Support Contact NumberVaries by region
🖥Social Media PlatformsFacebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram
🔖Languages Supported on JustMarkets Website10+
Educational Resources and Support
📜Forex CourseNo
🖥WebinarsYes
📚Educational ResourcesArticles, guides, and videos
Partnerships and Programs
🤝Affiliate ProgramYes
👥Amount of PartnersVaries
🗂IB ProgramYes
❓Do They Sponsor Any Notable Events or Teams?Not specified
✅Rebate ProgramNo
📝Sign up👉 Open Account

  Overview  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Wide Range of PaymentsUS Traders are not accepted
Swap-Free AccountsLimited variety of instruments
Multiple Account TypesLacks a top-tier regulatory license
Leverage up to 1:3000Inactivity Fee
 

What trading accounts does JustMarkets offer?

JustMarkets offers Pro accounts with no commission and narrow spreads, plus Raw Spread accounts with floating spreads from 0.0 pips but a trading commission, catering to different trader preferences.  

Is JustMarkets suitable for active traders?

Yes — JustMarkets’ Raw Spread account provides very low spreads and frequent execution, making it well-suited for scalpers,short-term traders, and active strategies.

     

10. IUX

💰 Min Deposit: $50
📈 Leverage: Up to 1:3000
🏦 Regulators: ASIC (AU), FSCA (SA), FSC(MU) and FSA (SVG)
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IUX (IUX Markets Ltd) is a global brokerage based in Mauritius offering forex, CFD equities, commodities, and crypto trading, and it is regulated in several jurisdictions, including South Africa. Its infrastructure emphasizes fast execution and competitive spreads, and it serves a broad international client base.  

Features

🔎BrokerIUX CTA Logo
📌Established Year2016
📍Regulation and LicensesFSCA, FSA SVG
⭐Ease of Use Rating7/10
🎁BonusesCurrently unavailable for now.
⏰Support HoursSupport is 24/7 Live chat and Email.
🖱️Trading PlatformsMT5, IUX WebTrader, and IUX Trade Mobile App
💻Account TypesStandard, Raw, Pro accounts
💴Base CurrenciesMultiple including USD, but not limited to USD only
📈SpreadsRaw from 0.0 pips, Pro from 0.1 pips, Standard from 0.2 pips
📉LeverageUp to 1:3000 for most clients
💶Currency PairsOffers 90+ instruments across FX, indices, crypto, stocks not explicitly “63+ pairs”
💵Minimum Deposit$50 / 800 ZAR
💷Inactivity FeeAccounts $10 may be closed after prolonged dormancy
🥰Website LanguagesSupports multiple languages: English, Spanish (Español) Indonesian (Bahasa Indonesia) Portuguese (Português) Thai (ไทย) Vietnamese (Tiếng Việt) Chinese (中文)
💳Fees and CommissionsStandard: spreads only Raw: $6 commission per lot per side Pro: zero commission, spread-only account
🤝Affiliate ProgramYes, affiliate and cashback programs available
⛔Banned CountriesNone
📊ScalpingAllowed execution speed (30 ms) supports scalp strategies
💹HedgingHedging is permitted within the same account
⚙️Trading InstrumentsOffers Forex, Crypto CFDs, Commodities, Indices, Stock CFDs not direct stocks trading and Thematic indices
📝Sign up 👉 Open Account

  IUX STP  

Pros and Cons

✅ Pros❌ Cons
Offers a 30 USD No-deposit bonus to all newly registered tradersLimited regulations.
There are over 250 instruments that can be tradedOnly supports USD as an account currency
Traders can use powerful trading platforms spread across devicesLack of information regarding deposit and withdrawal options
There are transparent trading and non-trading feesThey currently do not have plans to offer services in other countries
Deposits and withdrawals with IUX are freeDoesn’t offer AutoChartist or VPS
 

What types of trading accounts does IUX offer?

IUX offers several MetaTrader 5 accounts, including Standard, Pro, and Raw accounts — Standard and Pro with no commissions, and Raw with ultra-low spreads and a fixed commission per lot.  

Does IUX charge any hidden fees?

IUX claims a transparent fee policy with no hidden charges, disclosing all spreads and commissions up front to ensure tradersunderstand costs before placing trades.

   

Does STP Mean the Broker Never Takes the Other Side?

No, That’s one of the biggest misunderstandings around STP execution.

Some brokers use a hybrid model. That means certain trades may be sent to external liquidity providers, while others are kept internally with the broker acting as counterparty.

Tickmill currently says it combines market-making and STP. ThinkMarkets can either retain the trade or pass it to a liquidity provider. IUX uses a similar hybrid setup.

STP vs ECN vs Market Maker

ModelTypical Order Handling
STPOrders passed to external liquidity provider
ECNOrders/prices interact with aggregated liquidity network
NDDNo manual dealing desk intervention
Market MakerBroker can act as counterparty
HybridMix of internal execution and external routing

What Is No-Dealing-Desk Execution?

No-dealing-desk usually means your order is processed electronically instead of being manually approved or rejected by a dealer.

But that does not automatically mean the broker is not your counterparty.

IC Markets is a good example. It aggregates pricing from liquidity providers, but the broker still remains the legal counterparty and execution venue for the CFD trade.

So no-dealing-desk describes the execution process.

It does not, by itself, tell you who sits on the other side of the contract.

STP vs Market Maker: Which Is Better?

Neither one is automatically better.

STP can reduce some conflicts because orders may be passed to outside liquidity providers.

A market maker, though, can still offer:

  • Fast execution
  • Stable pricing
  • Deep internal liquidity
  • Commission-free trading

The label matters less than the actual trading conditions.

I'd pay more attention to:

  • Regulation
  • Total trading cost
  • Execution policy
  • Slippage
  • Requotes
  • Available liquidity
  • Client-money protection
  • The legal counterparty to your trade

A broker calling itself STP does not automatically make it cheaper, faster or safer.

Conclusion

Tickmill takes our top spot for STP-style trading in South Africa for 2026, but I would describe the setup as hybrid rather than pure STP.

HFM is especially relevant for South African traders because HF Markets SA acts as an agent and passes orders to an external execution venue.

ThinkMarkets and BlackBull Markets have some of the clearest STP documentation in the group. ThinkMarkets uses STP for certain externally routed trades, while BlackBull describes its setup as strictly no-dealing-desk with Straight Through Processing services.

FXTM, FBS and FxPro are solid market-execution or NDD alternatives, while IC Markets is stronger on liquidity aggregation and raw execution infrastructure.

Fusion Markets stands out for low-cost NDD trading, and IUX rounds out the top ten with a clearly documented hybrid STP/market-maker model.

The main point is simple:

“STP” is not a quality badge on its own.

Read the execution policy. Check when orders are sent outside the broker, when the broker acts as counterparty, and which legal entity is actually handling your account.

Risk warning: Forex and CFDs use leverage and can lead to substantial losses. STP or NDD execution does not remove slippage, liquidity risk, counterparty risk or market risk. Execution models and legal entities can change, so check the current client agreement before funding an account.

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Frequently Asked Questions

 

Is Exness a reliable STP broker in South Africa?

Yes, Exness is both an STP and ECN broker. It is well-regarded for its low spreads, fast execution, and FSCA regulation, making it a trusted choice for South African traders.  

Which STP broker offers the lowest spreads?

Tickmill and HFM are among the STP brokers offering ultra-low spreads from 0.0 pips on major pairs, especially when using their ECN-style accounts like Tickmill Pro or HFM Zero.  

Can I use MetaTrader 4 or 5 with STP brokers?

Yes, most STP brokers in South Africa, like FXTM, FBS, and FxPro, support both MT4 and MT5, allowing traders to use familiar platforms with advanced charting and automation features.  

Are STP brokers regulated in South Africa?

Top STP brokers like HFM and Exness are regulated by the FSCA in South Africa, offering added protection and compliance with local financial laws and standards.  

Do STP brokers charge commissions?

Some STP brokers charge commissions on raw spread accounts, while others build costs into spreads. The fee structure depends on the broker and the type of account chosen.  

Which STP broker is best for beginners?

FXTM and FBS are excellent for beginners, offering user-friendly platforms, low minimum deposits, free educational resources, and demo accounts to practice before trading live.  

Do STP brokers offer copy trading or social trading?

Yes, brokers like FXTM and Exness offer copy trading services, allowing South African traders to follow and replicate the trades of experienced investors with minimal effort.  

What’s the minimum deposit for STP brokers in South Africa?

Minimum deposits vary: FBS and FXTM allow deposits as low as $5–$10, while Tickmill and HFM typically require $100 or more, depending on the account type.

What is an STP Forex broker, and how does it work?

An STP (Straight Through Processing) Forex broker routes client orders directly to liquidity providers such as banks, hedge funds, or other financial institutions without using a dealing desk. This execution model helps reduce conflicts of interest because the broker does not typically take the opposite side of a trader’s position. Orders are processed automatically, offering faster execution speeds and greater pricing transparency

What are the advantages of trading with an STP Forex broker?

STP Forex brokers generally provide faster order execution, fewer requotes, transparent pricing, and direct access to market liquidity. They are particularly popular among scalpers, day traders, and algorithmic traders who require efficient trade execution. However, spreads may vary during volatile market conditions, and some brokers may apply markups or commissions.

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